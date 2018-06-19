Baseball

LATE MONDAY

Pleasant Valley 8, Muscatine 3

Muscatine;021;000;0;--;3;4;3

Pleasant Valley;000;143;X;--;8;9;1

WP -- Joseph Morrison. Two or more hits -- Muscatine, Drew Logel; Pleasant Valley, Max Slavens, Jack Young, Evan Crawford. 2B -- Muscatine, Logel; Pleasant Valley, Slavens. RBI -- Muscatine, Chandler Matos; Pleasant Valley, Slavens 2, Young, Crawford, Carter Hoskins, Israel.

Records -- Pleasant Valley 13-10, 5-4

Note: Game 2 was suspended in the seventh inning, tied at 4 because of lightning. Game will resume at 10 a.m. Thursday.

Softball

LATE MONDAY

Bettendorf 11-15, Davenport Central 0-5

First game

Dav. Central;000;00;--;0;6;2

Bettendorf;014;6x;--;11;9;1

WP -- Madison Temple. LP -- Cindy Gabriel-Flores. Two or more hits -- Central, Destiny VanHecke, Lauren Pearson; Bettendorf, Erin Hatch, Sophia DelVecchio. 2B -- Bettendorf, DelVecchio, Emma Dennison, Maggie Erpelding, Hatch, Jessica Wells. RBI -- Bettendorf, Dennison 4, Hatch 3, DelVecchio 2, Kylie Wroblewski.

Second game

Dav. Central;113;00;--;5;6;2

Bettendorf;205;26;--;15;15;0

WP -- Sophia DelVecchio. LP -- Destiny VanHecke. Two or more hits -- Central, VanHecke; Bettendorf, Maggie Erpelding 3, Athena Andrews, Lexi Mulvehill, Anna Forari. 2B -- Central, VanHecke; Bettendorf, Andrews, Mulvehill, Jessica Wells. HR -- Central, Morgan Younkin, Bre Shorter; Bettendorf, Emma Dennison, Maggie Erpelding. RBI -- Central, Shorter 2, Aubrey Verdon, Younkin, Morgan Fellner; Bettendorf, Dennison 3, Erpelding 2, Erin Hatch, Andrews, Kylie Wroblewski, Maddie Anderson, Sarah Rogers.

Records: Bettendorf 15-10, 7-6 MAC; Central 6-15, 3-9

