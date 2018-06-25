Baseball
MAC standings
;Conf;Overall
;;W;L;W;L
North Scott;;10;2;18;3
Assumption;;9;3;21;7
Davenport Central;;8;4;18;8
Pleasant Valley;;6;4;15;11
Davenport West;;7;5;12;8
Davenport North;;5;7;9;13
Burlington;;5;7;9;14
Muscatine;;3;8;3;13
Clinton;;3;9;7;14
Bettendorf;;2;9;6;19
Thursday's games
Clinton at Bettendorf (DH), 5 p.m.
Davenport West at Davenport Central (DH), 5 p.m.
Muscatine at Davenport North (DH), 5 p.m.
Assumption at North Scott (DH), 5 p.m.
Pleasant Valley at Burlington (DH), 5 p.m.
Tuesday's area scores
Pekin 14, Louisa-Muscatine 1
Wapello 8, Lone Tree 0
Monday's late result
Pleasant Valley 9, Bettendorf 7
Bettendorf;012;400;0;--;7;10;2
Pleasant Valley;010;035;x;--;9;9;3
WP -- Jack Young (3-1); LP -- Josh Lawrence. Two or more hits -- Bett (Tyler Wellman 3, Carter Bell); PV (Young, Evan Crawford, CJ Hoskins). 2B -- Bett (Kyle Huesman, Justin Wehr); PV (Crawford, Eli Adams, Hoskins). 3B -- PV (Max Slavens). HR -- PV (Crawford). RBI -- Bett (Huesman 3, Trevor Feller, Wehr); PV (Crawford 3, Hoskins 3, Peyton Lindmark, Slavens, Kyle McDermott).
Team records -- Pleasant Valley 16-11; Bettendorf 6-19
Softball
MAC standings
;Conf;Overall
;;W;L;W;L
Pleasant Valley;;14;2;24;6
Assumption;;12;2;28;3
Burlington;;10;4;26;5
North Scott;;10;6;24;8
Muscatine;;10;6;23;11
Bettendorf;;7;8;17;12
Davenport West;;7;9;20;14
Davenport North;;3;12;10;18
Davenport Central;;3;13;6;17
Clinton;;1;15;1;24
Today's games
Burlington at Assumption (DH), 5:30 p.m.
Davenport North at Bettendorf (1 game), 5:30 p.m.
Thursday's games
Assumption at North Scott (DH), 5:30 p.m.
Muscatine at Davenport North (DH), 5:30 p.m.
Clinton at Bettendorf (DH), 5:30 p.m.
Davenport West at Davenport Central (DH), 4 p.m.
Pleasant Valley at Burlington (DH), 5:30 p.m.
Tuesday's area scores
Louisa-Muscatine 2, Pekin 0
Wilton 7, Mid-Prairie 4
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.