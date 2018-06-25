Baseball

MAC standings

;Conf;Overall

;;W;L;W;L

North Scott;;10;2;18;3

Assumption;;9;3;21;7

Davenport Central;;8;4;18;8

Pleasant Valley;;6;4;15;11

Davenport West;;7;5;12;8

Davenport North;;5;7;9;13

Burlington;;5;7;9;14

Muscatine;;3;8;3;13

Clinton;;3;9;7;14

Bettendorf;;2;9;6;19

Thursday's games

Clinton at Bettendorf (DH), 5 p.m.

Davenport West at Davenport Central (DH), 5 p.m.

Muscatine at Davenport North (DH), 5 p.m.

Assumption at North Scott (DH), 5 p.m.

Pleasant Valley at Burlington (DH), 5 p.m.

Tuesday's area scores

Pekin 14, Louisa-Muscatine 1

Wapello 8, Lone Tree 0

Monday's late result

Pleasant Valley 9, Bettendorf 7

Bettendorf;012;400;0;--;7;10;2

Pleasant Valley;010;035;x;--;9;9;3

WP -- Jack Young (3-1); LP -- Josh Lawrence. Two or more hits -- Bett (Tyler Wellman 3, Carter Bell); PV (Young, Evan Crawford, CJ Hoskins). 2B -- Bett (Kyle Huesman, Justin Wehr); PV (Crawford, Eli Adams, Hoskins). 3B -- PV (Max Slavens). HR -- PV (Crawford). RBI -- Bett (Huesman 3, Trevor Feller, Wehr); PV (Crawford 3, Hoskins 3, Peyton Lindmark, Slavens, Kyle McDermott).

Team records -- Pleasant Valley 16-11; Bettendorf 6-19

Softball

MAC standings

;Conf;Overall

;;W;L;W;L

Pleasant Valley;;14;2;24;6

Assumption;;12;2;28;3

Burlington;;10;4;26;5

North Scott;;10;6;24;8

Muscatine;;10;6;23;11

Bettendorf;;7;8;17;12

Davenport West;;7;9;20;14

Davenport North;;3;12;10;18

Davenport Central;;3;13;6;17

Clinton;;1;15;1;24

Today's games

Burlington at Assumption (DH), 5:30 p.m.

Davenport North at Bettendorf (1 game), 5:30 p.m.

Thursday's games

Assumption at North Scott (DH), 5:30 p.m.

Muscatine at Davenport North (DH), 5:30 p.m.

Clinton at Bettendorf (DH), 5:30 p.m.

Davenport West at Davenport Central (DH), 4 p.m.

Pleasant Valley at Burlington (DH), 5:30 p.m.

Tuesday's area scores

Louisa-Muscatine 2, Pekin 0

Wilton 7, Mid-Prairie 4

