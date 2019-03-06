Boys basketball

Iowa state tournament 

Tuesday's results

Class 2A quarterfinal

North Linn 68, Des Moines Christian 45

Class 3A quarterfinals

Norwalk 81, Ballard 39

Clear Lake 61, West Delaware 46

Winterset 59, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 54

Oskaloosa 51, Marion 49

Class 4A quarterfinals

Cedar Falls 63, Sioux City East 41

North Scott 56, Ames 38

Today's games

Class 4A quarterfinals

Waukee (20-2) vs. Dowling Catholic (13-10), 10:30 a.m.

Iowa City West (17-4) vs. Dubuque Senior (18-3), 12:15 p.m.

Class 1A semifinals

Grand View Christian (24-1) vs. Montezuma (22-1), 2 p.m.

Remsen St. Mary's (20-6) vs. Alburnett (19-5), 3:45 p.m.

Class 2A semifinals

Boyden-Hull (23-2) vs. South Hamilton (22-1), 6:30 p.m.

Van Meter (22-2) vs. North Linn (24-0), 8:15 p.m.

Thursday's games

Class 1A consolation

Third-place game, 10:20 a.m.

Class 2A consolation

Third-place game, 11:55 a.m.

Class 3A semifinals

Norwalk (21-4) vs. Clear Lake (24-0), 2 p.m.

Winterset (17-6) vs. Oskaloosa (17-5), 3:45 p.m.

Class 4A semifinals

Cedar Falls (19-3) vs. North Scott (23-1), 6:30 p.m.

Waukee/Dowling winner vs. Iowa City West/Dubuque Senior winner, 8:15 p.m.

North Scott 56, Ames 38

AMES (17-5) -- Casey Mumm 1-5 0-0 2, Tamin Lipsey 3-7 4-6 11, Cooper Downs 1-6 0-0 3, Jonah Strawhacker 0-3 1-3 1, Japannah Kellogg 2-5 3-4 8, Karsten Battles 0-0 0-0 0, Jay Rathe 0-0 0-0 0, Bobby Brause 0-1 0-0 0, Keyshaun Brooks 0-2 0-0 0, Jamison DeLisi 0-0 0-0 0, Jackson Fox 0-0 0-0 0, Kiaeem Mosley 1-2 0-0 2, Corey Phillips 4-5 1-2 11. Totals 12-36 9-15 38. 

NORTH SCOTT (23-1) -- Carson Rollinger 1-5 2-2 5, Cortaviaus Seales 3-9 8-8 15, Sam Kilburg 3-4 0-1 7, Reece Sommers 3-6 4-4 13, Ty Anderson 6-8 1-2 13, Luke Haedt 0-0 0-0 0, Nick Stanton 0-0 0-0 0, Layne Hamann 0-0 0-0 0, Jackson Guffey 0-0 0-0 0, Brayden Walker 0-0 0-0 0, V'Ondre Haywood 0-0 0-0 0, Logan Vis 0-0 1-2 1, Landon Eiland 0-1 0-0 0, Ben Belken 0-0 0-0 0, Trent Allard 1-2 0-1 2. Totals 17-35 16-20 56. 

Ames;8;12;6;12;--;38

North Scott;13;6;17;20;--;56

3-point goals -- Ames 5-24 (Phillips 2-3, Kellogg 1-3, Lipsey 1-4, Downs 1-6, Mumm 0-3, Strawhacker 0-2; Mosley 0-1, Brooks 0-1; Brause 0-1); North Scott 6-13 (Sommers 3-5, Rollinger 1-3, Seales 1-3, Kilburg 0-1, Eiland 0-1). Rebounds -- Ames 21 (Kellogg 5, Phillips 5); North Scott 28 (Anderson 9, Rollinger 5). Assists -- Ames 6 (Mumm 3); North Scott 12 (Kilburg 5, Seales 4). Steals -- Ames 5 (five with one); North Scott 4 (Rollinger 2, Sommers 2). Blocks -- Ames 0; North Scott 2 (Anderson 2). Turnovers -- Ames 7, North Scott 6. Total fouls -- Ames 19, North Scott 11. Fouled out -- none.

Girls basketball

IGCA all-state teams

Class 5A

First team -- Caitlin Clark, Dowling Catholic; Emerson Green, Cedar Falls; Aubrey Joens, Iowa City High; Grace Larkins, Southeast Polk; Maya McDermott, Johnston; Maggie McGraw, Southeast Polk; Caroline Waite, Ames; Zoe Young, West Des Moines Valley

Second team -- Sidney McCrea, Cedar Rapids Prairie; Regan Nesheim, Johnston; Rose Nkumu, Iowa City High; DeeDee Pryor, Urbandale; Paityn Rau, Waukee; Rachel Schon, Ankeny Centennial; Hannah Stuelke, Cedar Rapids Washington; Lauren Zacharias, Iowa City West

Third team (locals only) -- Carli Spelhaug, Pleasant Valley

Coach of the year -- Joe Sigrist, West Des Moines Valley

Class 4A

First team -- Grace Boffeli, North Scott; Caitlynn Daniels, Cedar Rapids Xavier; Madison Dreckman, LeMars; Macy Harris, Grinnell; Emily Holterhaus, Pella; Kayba Laube, Marion; Megan Meyer, Mason City; Ella Skinner, Sioux City Heelan

Second team -- Presley Case, North Scott; Anna Deets, Mason City; Abbie Draper, Waverly-Shell Rock; Kenzie Foley, Sergeant Bluff-Luton; Naomi Jackson, Grinnell; Katie Keitges, Knoxville; Karsyn Stratton, Clear Creek-Amana; Megan Witte, Lewis Central

Coach of the year -- TJ Case, North Scott

Class 3A

First team -- Sara Faber, Clear Lake; Callyn Fox, Center Point-Urbana; Sharon Goodman, Crestwood; Logan Hughes, Shenandoah; Adrianna Katcher, Center Point-Urbana; Jaedon Murphy, North Polk; Maggie Phipps, North Polk; Kallyn Stumbo, Okoboji

Second team -- Madisen Ahlstrom, Waukon; Kelsey Fields, Creston; Ryley Goebel, Center Point-Urbana; Abbey Holmes, Algona; Kaili Lawson, Des Moines Christian; Mya Merschman, Central Lee; Katie Meyer, Iowa Falls-Alden; Jessica Musgrave, South Tama County

Third team (locals only) -- Amanda Smith, Tipton

Coach of the year -- Philip Klett, Center Point-Urbana

Class 2A

First team -- Emma Atwood, Central Decatur; Kayla Chapman, Treynor; Ellie Foster, Dike-New Hartford; Nicole McDermott, Cascade; Taryn Scheuermann, Van Buren; Konnor Sudmann, Treynor; Hailey Wallis, Grundy Center; Sam Wall, Maquoketa Valley

Second team -- Grace Flanagan, North Linn; Maya Johnson, Mediapolis; Maddie Jones, South Central Calhoun; Chloe Lofstrom, North Union; Alli Masters, Central Decatur; Kylie Morrison, Logan-Magnolia; Kassidy Pingel, Cherokee; Janie Schoonhoven, Unity Christian

Third team (locals only) -- Emily Lange, Wilton

Coach of the year -- Matt Lindeman, Grundy Center

Class 1A

First team -- Emilee Danner, Ar-We-Va; Carah Drees, Westwood; Carson Fisk, Lynnville-Sully; Madison Gettler, CAM; Olivia Larsen, Newell-Fonda; Rachel Leerar, West Hancock; Kori Wedeking, Clarksville; Shateah Wetering, Montezuma

Second team -- Briana Baker-Bruce, Janesville; Jayde Barto, Kingsley-Pierson; Amanda Chizek, West Hancock; Riley Gatton, Montezuma; Acey Jellison, Seymour; Ella Larsen, Newell-Fonda; Teona Richman, Bellevue Marquette; Kassidi Steel, North Mahaska

Coach of the year -- Dick Jungers, Newell-Fonda

