Boys basketball
Iowa state tournament
Tuesday's results
Class 2A quarterfinal
North Linn 68, Des Moines Christian 45
Class 3A quarterfinals
Norwalk 81, Ballard 39
Clear Lake 61, West Delaware 46
Winterset 59, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 54
Oskaloosa 51, Marion 49
Class 4A quarterfinals
Cedar Falls 63, Sioux City East 41
North Scott 56, Ames 38
Today's games
Class 4A quarterfinals
Waukee (20-2) vs. Dowling Catholic (13-10), 10:30 a.m.
Iowa City West (17-4) vs. Dubuque Senior (18-3), 12:15 p.m.
Class 1A semifinals
Grand View Christian (24-1) vs. Montezuma (22-1), 2 p.m.
Remsen St. Mary's (20-6) vs. Alburnett (19-5), 3:45 p.m.
Class 2A semifinals
Boyden-Hull (23-2) vs. South Hamilton (22-1), 6:30 p.m.
Van Meter (22-2) vs. North Linn (24-0), 8:15 p.m.
Thursday's games
Class 1A consolation
Third-place game, 10:20 a.m.
Class 2A consolation
Third-place game, 11:55 a.m.
Class 3A semifinals
Norwalk (21-4) vs. Clear Lake (24-0), 2 p.m.
Winterset (17-6) vs. Oskaloosa (17-5), 3:45 p.m.
Class 4A semifinals
Cedar Falls (19-3) vs. North Scott (23-1), 6:30 p.m.
Waukee/Dowling winner vs. Iowa City West/Dubuque Senior winner, 8:15 p.m.
North Scott 56, Ames 38
AMES (17-5) -- Casey Mumm 1-5 0-0 2, Tamin Lipsey 3-7 4-6 11, Cooper Downs 1-6 0-0 3, Jonah Strawhacker 0-3 1-3 1, Japannah Kellogg 2-5 3-4 8, Karsten Battles 0-0 0-0 0, Jay Rathe 0-0 0-0 0, Bobby Brause 0-1 0-0 0, Keyshaun Brooks 0-2 0-0 0, Jamison DeLisi 0-0 0-0 0, Jackson Fox 0-0 0-0 0, Kiaeem Mosley 1-2 0-0 2, Corey Phillips 4-5 1-2 11. Totals 12-36 9-15 38.
NORTH SCOTT (23-1) -- Carson Rollinger 1-5 2-2 5, Cortaviaus Seales 3-9 8-8 15, Sam Kilburg 3-4 0-1 7, Reece Sommers 3-6 4-4 13, Ty Anderson 6-8 1-2 13, Luke Haedt 0-0 0-0 0, Nick Stanton 0-0 0-0 0, Layne Hamann 0-0 0-0 0, Jackson Guffey 0-0 0-0 0, Brayden Walker 0-0 0-0 0, V'Ondre Haywood 0-0 0-0 0, Logan Vis 0-0 1-2 1, Landon Eiland 0-1 0-0 0, Ben Belken 0-0 0-0 0, Trent Allard 1-2 0-1 2. Totals 17-35 16-20 56.
Ames;8;12;6;12;--;38
North Scott;13;6;17;20;--;56
3-point goals -- Ames 5-24 (Phillips 2-3, Kellogg 1-3, Lipsey 1-4, Downs 1-6, Mumm 0-3, Strawhacker 0-2; Mosley 0-1, Brooks 0-1; Brause 0-1); North Scott 6-13 (Sommers 3-5, Rollinger 1-3, Seales 1-3, Kilburg 0-1, Eiland 0-1). Rebounds -- Ames 21 (Kellogg 5, Phillips 5); North Scott 28 (Anderson 9, Rollinger 5). Assists -- Ames 6 (Mumm 3); North Scott 12 (Kilburg 5, Seales 4). Steals -- Ames 5 (five with one); North Scott 4 (Rollinger 2, Sommers 2). Blocks -- Ames 0; North Scott 2 (Anderson 2). Turnovers -- Ames 7, North Scott 6. Total fouls -- Ames 19, North Scott 11. Fouled out -- none.
Girls basketball
IGCA all-state teams
Class 5A
First team -- Caitlin Clark, Dowling Catholic; Emerson Green, Cedar Falls; Aubrey Joens, Iowa City High; Grace Larkins, Southeast Polk; Maya McDermott, Johnston; Maggie McGraw, Southeast Polk; Caroline Waite, Ames; Zoe Young, West Des Moines Valley
Second team -- Sidney McCrea, Cedar Rapids Prairie; Regan Nesheim, Johnston; Rose Nkumu, Iowa City High; DeeDee Pryor, Urbandale; Paityn Rau, Waukee; Rachel Schon, Ankeny Centennial; Hannah Stuelke, Cedar Rapids Washington; Lauren Zacharias, Iowa City West
Third team (locals only) -- Carli Spelhaug, Pleasant Valley
Coach of the year -- Joe Sigrist, West Des Moines Valley
Class 4A
First team -- Grace Boffeli, North Scott; Caitlynn Daniels, Cedar Rapids Xavier; Madison Dreckman, LeMars; Macy Harris, Grinnell; Emily Holterhaus, Pella; Kayba Laube, Marion; Megan Meyer, Mason City; Ella Skinner, Sioux City Heelan
Second team -- Presley Case, North Scott; Anna Deets, Mason City; Abbie Draper, Waverly-Shell Rock; Kenzie Foley, Sergeant Bluff-Luton; Naomi Jackson, Grinnell; Katie Keitges, Knoxville; Karsyn Stratton, Clear Creek-Amana; Megan Witte, Lewis Central
Coach of the year -- TJ Case, North Scott
Class 3A
First team -- Sara Faber, Clear Lake; Callyn Fox, Center Point-Urbana; Sharon Goodman, Crestwood; Logan Hughes, Shenandoah; Adrianna Katcher, Center Point-Urbana; Jaedon Murphy, North Polk; Maggie Phipps, North Polk; Kallyn Stumbo, Okoboji
Second team -- Madisen Ahlstrom, Waukon; Kelsey Fields, Creston; Ryley Goebel, Center Point-Urbana; Abbey Holmes, Algona; Kaili Lawson, Des Moines Christian; Mya Merschman, Central Lee; Katie Meyer, Iowa Falls-Alden; Jessica Musgrave, South Tama County
Third team (locals only) -- Amanda Smith, Tipton
Coach of the year -- Philip Klett, Center Point-Urbana
Class 2A
First team -- Emma Atwood, Central Decatur; Kayla Chapman, Treynor; Ellie Foster, Dike-New Hartford; Nicole McDermott, Cascade; Taryn Scheuermann, Van Buren; Konnor Sudmann, Treynor; Hailey Wallis, Grundy Center; Sam Wall, Maquoketa Valley
Second team -- Grace Flanagan, North Linn; Maya Johnson, Mediapolis; Maddie Jones, South Central Calhoun; Chloe Lofstrom, North Union; Alli Masters, Central Decatur; Kylie Morrison, Logan-Magnolia; Kassidy Pingel, Cherokee; Janie Schoonhoven, Unity Christian
Third team (locals only) -- Emily Lange, Wilton
Coach of the year -- Matt Lindeman, Grundy Center
Class 1A
First team -- Emilee Danner, Ar-We-Va; Carah Drees, Westwood; Carson Fisk, Lynnville-Sully; Madison Gettler, CAM; Olivia Larsen, Newell-Fonda; Rachel Leerar, West Hancock; Kori Wedeking, Clarksville; Shateah Wetering, Montezuma
Second team -- Briana Baker-Bruce, Janesville; Jayde Barto, Kingsley-Pierson; Amanda Chizek, West Hancock; Riley Gatton, Montezuma; Acey Jellison, Seymour; Ella Larsen, Newell-Fonda; Teona Richman, Bellevue Marquette; Kassidi Steel, North Mahaska
Coach of the year -- Dick Jungers, Newell-Fonda
