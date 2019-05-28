Boys soccer

Iowa state tournament

At Cownie Soccer Complex, Des Moines

Thursday's games

Class 1A

North Polk (14-3) vs. West Liberty (10-7), noon

Iowa City Regina (15-6) vs. Greene County (14-5), 12:05 p.m.

Sioux Center (13-4) vs. Iowa Mennonite (12-4), 12:10 p.m.

Waterloo Columbus (18-2) vs. Center Point-Urbana (12-8), 12:15 p.m.

Class 2A

Cedar Rapids Xavier (14-2) vs. Knoxville (14-4), 2:30 p.m.

Dallas Center-Grimes (14-4) vs. Gilbert (18-2), 2:35 p.m.

Dubuque Wahlert (12-5) vs. Hudson United (18-2), 2:40 p.m.

Lewis Central (17-3) vs. Storm Lake (16-1), 2:45 p.m.

Class 3A

Waukee (19-0) vs. Cedar Rapids Kennedy (11-3), 5 p.m.

Bettendorf (12-2) vs. Urbandale (14-5), 5:05 p.m.

Marshalltown (16-2) vs. Cedar Rapids Washington (13-5), 5:10 p.m.

Iowa City West (16-1) vs. Ankeny (12-5), 5:15 p.m.

Girls soccer

Iowa postseason

Class 3A Region 7

Today's games

Dubuque Hempstead at Linn-Mar, 6 p.m.

Clinton at Muscatine, 6 p.m.

Class 3A Region 8

Today's games

Davenport West at Bettendorf, 6 p.m.

Davenport Central at Pleasant Valley, 6 p.m.

Class 2A Region 7

Tuesday's scores

Cedar Rapids Xavier 2, Davenport North 0

Dubuque Wahlert at North Scott, ppd. to 5 p.m. today

Today's game

Dubuque Wahlert at North Scott, 5 p.m.

Class 1A Region 7

Tuesday's scores

Northeast at Center Point-Urbana, ppd.

Bellevue Marquette 1, Anamosa 0

West Delaware at Hudson, ppd.

Dyersville Beckman 10, Monticello 0

Class 1A Region 8

Tuesday's scores

Columbus 7, Wapello 0

Assumption 10, West Liberty 0

West Branch at Iowa City Regina, ppd.

Mediapolis at Solon, ppd.

Halftime score -- Bellevue Marquette 0, Anamosa 0. Goals -- Delaney Banowetz, Marquette (assisted by Holly Kremer), 67th minute. Saves -- Bellevue Marquette (Juliana Penniston 2, Lexi Metz 7).

Baseball

Illinois postseason

Class 2A

State tournament

at Peoria

Friday's games

Aurora Christian/Kankakee McNamara winner vs. Pleasant Plains, 3 p.m.

Alleman vs. Teutopolis, 5 p.m.

Class 4A

Illinois Wesleyan sectional

Today's games

Belleville West vs. Edwardsville, 4 p.m.

Normal Community West vs. Moline, 6 p.m.

Saturday's game

Sectional final, 11 a.m.

Softball

Illinois postseason

Class 2A

State tournament

Friday's semifinals

at East Peoria

Rockridge (31-6) at Beecher (36-2), 3 p.m.

Pinckneyville (24-8) vs. Olympia (27-7), 5:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Peoria Notre Dame sectional

Today's games

Pontiac vs. Galesburg, 4:30 p.m.

Geneseo vs. Canton, 6:30 p.m.

Saturday's games

Sectional final, 11 a.m.

Class 4A

Normal Community sectional

Today's games

O'Fallon vs. Edwardsville, 4:30 p.m.

Moline vs. Rock Island at Rockridge High School, 4:30 p.m.

Saturday's game

Sectional final, 11 a.m.

Boys tennis

Iowa state dual tournament

Pleasant Valley 5, Waukee 1

Singles

Justin Sehlin (PV) def. Will Ecklund, 6-3, 7-5; Noah Burmeister (Wau) def. Nathan Wong, 6-1, 6-0; Jake Dolphin (PV) def. Sam Fouts, 6-3, 6-2; Muneeb Nadeem (PV) def. Steven Danna, 6-2, 6-3; Kiran Marla (PV) def. Pujit Mekala, 6-4, 6-1; Brady Adams (PV) def. Sai Rayasam, 6-2, 7-5. 

Iowa City West 5, Pleasant Valley 1

Singles

Sam Shin (IC West) def. Justin Sehlin, 6-2, 6-2; Jack Wenzel (IC West) def. Nathan Wong, 6-2, 6-1; Jake Dolphin (PV) def. Sasha Chackalackal, 6-3, 2-6, 6-4; Eli Young (IC West) def. Muneeb Nadeem, 6-1, 6-1; Mukundan Kasturirangan def. Kiran Marla 6-3, 6-2; Luca Chackalackal (IC West) def. Brady Adams, 6-2, 6-2. 

Girls golf

Iowa state tournament

Class 4A

at Ames (Coldwater Links)

Par 71

Day 1

Teams -- 1. West Des Moines Valley 322; 2. Bettendorf 323; 3. Waukee 324; 4. Cedar Falls 339; 5. Dubuque Senior 357.

Note: Linn-Mar, Dallas Center-Grimes, Dubuque Hempstead, Johnston and Pleasant Valley still had girls finishing the first round at time play was called.

Top individuals -- 1. Paige Hoffman (Valley) 68; 2. Brooke Boardman (Waukee) 69; 3. Shannyn Vogler (Bettendorf) 71; 4. Rylee Heryford (Newton) 72

Bettendorf (323) -- Vogler 35-36 -- 71; Kelley Lent 44-36 -- 80; Maddie Wischmann 44-40 -- 84; Parker Knight 45-43 -- 88; Peyton Bytnar 44-44 -- 88

