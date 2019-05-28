Boys soccer
Iowa state tournament
At Cownie Soccer Complex, Des Moines
Thursday's games
Class 1A
North Polk (14-3) vs. West Liberty (10-7), noon
Iowa City Regina (15-6) vs. Greene County (14-5), 12:05 p.m.
Sioux Center (13-4) vs. Iowa Mennonite (12-4), 12:10 p.m.
Waterloo Columbus (18-2) vs. Center Point-Urbana (12-8), 12:15 p.m.
Class 2A
Cedar Rapids Xavier (14-2) vs. Knoxville (14-4), 2:30 p.m.
Dallas Center-Grimes (14-4) vs. Gilbert (18-2), 2:35 p.m.
Dubuque Wahlert (12-5) vs. Hudson United (18-2), 2:40 p.m.
Lewis Central (17-3) vs. Storm Lake (16-1), 2:45 p.m.
Class 3A
Waukee (19-0) vs. Cedar Rapids Kennedy (11-3), 5 p.m.
Bettendorf (12-2) vs. Urbandale (14-5), 5:05 p.m.
Marshalltown (16-2) vs. Cedar Rapids Washington (13-5), 5:10 p.m.
Iowa City West (16-1) vs. Ankeny (12-5), 5:15 p.m.
Girls soccer
Iowa postseason
Class 3A Region 7
Today's games
Dubuque Hempstead at Linn-Mar, 6 p.m.
Clinton at Muscatine, 6 p.m.
Class 3A Region 8
Today's games
Davenport West at Bettendorf, 6 p.m.
Davenport Central at Pleasant Valley, 6 p.m.
Class 2A Region 7
Tuesday's scores
Cedar Rapids Xavier 2, Davenport North 0
Dubuque Wahlert at North Scott, ppd. to 5 p.m. today
Today's game
Dubuque Wahlert at North Scott, 5 p.m.
Class 1A Region 7
Tuesday's scores
Northeast at Center Point-Urbana, ppd.
Bellevue Marquette 1, Anamosa 0
West Delaware at Hudson, ppd.
Dyersville Beckman 10, Monticello 0
Class 1A Region 8
Tuesday's scores
Columbus 7, Wapello 0
Assumption 10, West Liberty 0
West Branch at Iowa City Regina, ppd.
Mediapolis at Solon, ppd.
Halftime score -- Bellevue Marquette 0, Anamosa 0. Goals -- Delaney Banowetz, Marquette (assisted by Holly Kremer), 67th minute. Saves -- Bellevue Marquette (Juliana Penniston 2, Lexi Metz 7).
Baseball
Illinois postseason
Class 2A
State tournament
at Peoria
Friday's games
Aurora Christian/Kankakee McNamara winner vs. Pleasant Plains, 3 p.m.
Alleman vs. Teutopolis, 5 p.m.
Class 4A
Illinois Wesleyan sectional
Today's games
Belleville West vs. Edwardsville, 4 p.m.
Normal Community West vs. Moline, 6 p.m.
Saturday's game
Sectional final, 11 a.m.
Softball
Illinois postseason
Class 2A
State tournament
Friday's semifinals
at East Peoria
Rockridge (31-6) at Beecher (36-2), 3 p.m.
Pinckneyville (24-8) vs. Olympia (27-7), 5:30 p.m.
Class 3A
Peoria Notre Dame sectional
Today's games
Pontiac vs. Galesburg, 4:30 p.m.
Geneseo vs. Canton, 6:30 p.m.
Saturday's games
Sectional final, 11 a.m.
Class 4A
Normal Community sectional
Today's games
O'Fallon vs. Edwardsville, 4:30 p.m.
Moline vs. Rock Island at Rockridge High School, 4:30 p.m.
Saturday's game
Sectional final, 11 a.m.
Boys tennis
Iowa state dual tournament
Pleasant Valley 5, Waukee 1
Singles
Justin Sehlin (PV) def. Will Ecklund, 6-3, 7-5; Noah Burmeister (Wau) def. Nathan Wong, 6-1, 6-0; Jake Dolphin (PV) def. Sam Fouts, 6-3, 6-2; Muneeb Nadeem (PV) def. Steven Danna, 6-2, 6-3; Kiran Marla (PV) def. Pujit Mekala, 6-4, 6-1; Brady Adams (PV) def. Sai Rayasam, 6-2, 7-5.
Iowa City West 5, Pleasant Valley 1
Singles
Sam Shin (IC West) def. Justin Sehlin, 6-2, 6-2; Jack Wenzel (IC West) def. Nathan Wong, 6-2, 6-1; Jake Dolphin (PV) def. Sasha Chackalackal, 6-3, 2-6, 6-4; Eli Young (IC West) def. Muneeb Nadeem, 6-1, 6-1; Mukundan Kasturirangan def. Kiran Marla 6-3, 6-2; Luca Chackalackal (IC West) def. Brady Adams, 6-2, 6-2.
Girls golf
Iowa state tournament
Class 4A
at Ames (Coldwater Links)
Par 71
Day 1
Teams -- 1. West Des Moines Valley 322; 2. Bettendorf 323; 3. Waukee 324; 4. Cedar Falls 339; 5. Dubuque Senior 357.
Note: Linn-Mar, Dallas Center-Grimes, Dubuque Hempstead, Johnston and Pleasant Valley still had girls finishing the first round at time play was called.
Top individuals -- 1. Paige Hoffman (Valley) 68; 2. Brooke Boardman (Waukee) 69; 3. Shannyn Vogler (Bettendorf) 71; 4. Rylee Heryford (Newton) 72
Bettendorf (323) -- Vogler 35-36 -- 71; Kelley Lent 44-36 -- 80; Maddie Wischmann 44-40 -- 84; Parker Knight 45-43 -- 88; Peyton Bytnar 44-44 -- 88
