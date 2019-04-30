Boys soccer
MAC schedule
Tuesday's results
Bettendorf 2, Muscatine 0
Iowa City Regina at Davenport West, cancelled
Halftime score - Bettendorf 1, Muscatine 0. Goals -- Alec Lank, 1st minute; Tyler Wellman, 55th minute (Reed Shea). Shots on goal -- Bettendorf 9. Saves -- Micah Poole, Bettendorf 1. Corner kicks -- Bettendorf 4.
Record -- Bettendorf 6-2, 5-1 MAC
Girls soccer
MAC schedule
Tuesday's results
Clinton 3, Davenport West 0
Bettendorf 6, Burlington 1
North Scott 3, Davenport North 0
Pleasant Valley 2, Davenport Central 1 (4-3 PK)
Western Big Six schedule
Tuesday's results
United Township at Rock Island, ppd.
Galesburg at Alleman, ppd.
Moline at Quincy, ppd.
Halftime score -- PV 1, Central 1. Goals -- Natalie Aller, PV (penalty kick), 2nd minute; Kaighin Frost, DC (from Lauren Peet), 5th minute. Penalty kicks -- PV (Camryn Woods, Isabel Russmann, Jenna Aller, Natalie Aller); Central (Evelyn Moon, Ava Soliz, Zadie Smith). Shots -- PV 28, Central 4. Saves -- PV (Ashlee Kwak 3); Central (Haley Brown 10). Corner kicks -- PV 10, Central 0. Offsides -- PV 5, Central 1. Fouls -- PV 13, Central 12.
Team records -- Pleasant Valley 7-3, 4-1; Central 4-4, 3-3
Boys tennis
Bettendorf 9, Davenport West 0
Singles
Yash Singh (B) def. Leo DeLaPaz, 6-0, 6-0; Jozef Porubcin (B) def. Brady McIntyre, 6-0, 6-1; Stuart Swearingen (B) def. Josh Loving, 6-2, 6-3; Ryan Witcraft (B) def. Drew Loving, 6-0, 6-1; Ethan Herrmann (B) def. Luke Loving, 6-1, 6-1; Will Luebke (B) def. Ryan Wallick, 6-4, 6-0
Doubles
Porubcin/Singh (B) def. DeLaPaz/Loving, 6-0, 6-1; Luebke/Swearingen (B) def. J. Loving/D. Loving, 6-4, 7-5; Herrmann/Witcraft (B) def. McIntyre/Wallick, 6-1, 6-0
Girls tennis
Clinton 9, North Scott 0
Singles
Kaylee Camp (C) def. Georgia Nissen, 8-6; Abby Struble (C) def. Halle Nelson, 8-0; Mackenzie Lange (C) def. Abby McKay, 8-3; Kylie Housenga (C) def. Lauryn Youngers, 8-0; Lacy Pickney (C) def. Danielle Wheeler, 8-0; Kallen Keefer (C) def. Lexi Yaddof, 8-2.
Doubles
Camp/Struble (C) def. Nissen/Nelson, 8-1; Lange/Housenga def. Mickey/Younger, 8-2; Pickney/Schmitz def. Yaddof/Kroeger, 8-4
