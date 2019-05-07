Boys soccer

IAHSSCA rankings

Class 3A

School;Record;LW

1. Waukee (9);13-0;1

2. Iowa City West;9-1;2

3. Iowa City High;9-1;3

4. Pleasant Valley;10-1;4

5. Ankeny Centennial;12-2;5

6. Urbandale;11-4;6

7. Marshalltown;12-1;15

8. West Des Moines Valley;12-4;8

9. Cedar Rapids Prairie;8-4;9

10. Cedar Rapids Kennedy;6-3;10

11. Des Moines Lincoln;9-2;12

12. Bettendorf;6-2;11

13. Ames;7-4;RV

14. Ankeny;7-5;7

15. Johnston;7-6;NR

16. Cedar Rapids Washington;7-5;13

Receiving votes: Des Moines Hoover; North Scott

Class 2A

School;Record;LW

1. Cedar Rapids Xavier (6);9-2;1

2. Marion (4);9-0;2

3. Storm Lake;11-1;5

4. Dallas Center-Grimes;10-3;4

5. Gilbert;11-2;6

6. Perry;8-3;3

7. Norwalk;7-5;8

8. Hudson United;12-2;7

9. Grinnell-BGM;8-2;10

10. Dubuque Wahlert;6-4;9

11. Adel ADM;8-5;11

12. Denison-Schleswig;8-3;14

13. Newton;8-6;12

14. Bondurant-Farrar;8-4;16

15. Clear Creek-Amana;8-2;15

16. Pella;7-5;13

Receiving votes: Lewis Central; Decorah; Sergeant Bluff-Luton; Iowa City, Liberty; Knoxville

Class 1A

School;Record;LW

1. Waterloo Columbus (4);12-2;1

2. Iowa City Regina (1);10-4;2

3. Solon;13-3;4

4. Notre Dame/West Burlington (3);11-1;3

5. Hull Western;8-2;7

T6. Avoca;12-1;8

T6. Greene County;8-4;6

8. Iowa Mennonite School;7-2;5

9. Vinton-Shellsburg;9-3;14

10. North Polk;9-2;T15

11. Nevada;8-5;11

12. South Tama County;9-4;RV

13. West Liberty;5-5;T15

14. Creston;7-4;12

15. Williamsburg;5-4;RV

T16. Dyersville Beckman;5-6;9

T16. Riverside;9-3;NR

T16. Sioux Center;7-2;NR

Receiving votes: Assumption; Benton Community; Chariton; Holy Trinity; Bellevue Marquette; Mid-Prairie; Postville; Treynor

MAC schedule

Tuesday's results

Northeast at Clinton, 5 p.m.

Pleasant Valley 1, Iowa City Regina 0

Today's game

Prince of Peace at Davenport North, 4 p.m.

SEISC tournament

Friday's games

at Burlington Notre Dame

Central Lee vs. Columbus, 5 p.m.

Burlington Notre Dame vs. Wapello, 6:45 p.m.

at IMS

Holy Trinity vs. Mediapolis, 5 p.m.

IMS vs. Danville, 6:45 p.m.

Saturday's games

at Burlington Notre Dame

BND/Wapello winner vs. Central Lee/Columbus winner, 10 a.m.

Holy Trinity/Mediapolis winner vs. IMS/Danville winner, 11:45 a.m.

Championship game, 2 p.m.

Girls soccer

MAC schedule

Tuesday's results

Burlington 9, Davenport West 0

Muscatine 6, Clinton 0

Bettendorf 4, North Scott 0

Davenport Central 1, Davenport North 0

Illinois postseason

Class 1A

Alleman regional

Tuesday's results

Alleman 10, DePue 0

Princeton 4, Canton 1

Friday's game

Regional final, Alleman vs. Princeton, 5 p.m.

Class 2A

Rock Island regional

Tuesday, May 14

Orion-Sherrard United vs. Galesburg, 5 p.m.

Streator Township vs. Rock Island, 7 p.m.

Saturday, May 18

Regional final, 10 a.m.

LaSalle-Peru regional

Tuesday, May 14

Geneseo vs. LaSalle-Peru, 4:30 p.m.

Ottawa Township vs. Morris, 6:30 p.m.

Friday, May 17

Regional final, 5 p.m.

Class 3A

Normal Community West regional

Tuesday, May 14

Bradley-Bourbonnais vs. Moline, 4:30 p.m.

Normal Community West vs. United Township, 6:30 p.m.

Friday, May 17

Regional final, 5 p.m.

Bettendorf 4, North Scott 0

Halftime score -- Bettendorf 2, North Scott 0. Goals -- Sophia Utsinger, 27th minute; Utsinger, 32nd minute; Audrey Whitaker, 52nd minute; Whitaker, 66th minute. Shots -- Bettendorf 17, North Scott 3. Saves -- Bettendorf (Olivia Jackson 1; Ella Kilstrom 0); North Scott (Teagan Goodney 7). Corner kicks -- Bettendorf 6, North Scott 0. Offsides -- Bettendorf 2, North Scott 0. Fouls -- Bettendorf 10, North Scott 8.

Team records -- Bettendorf 9-3, 6-1; North Scott 8-5, 4-3

Burlington 9, Davenport West 0

Halftime -- Burlington 8, Davenport West 0. Goals -- BHS, Molly Nelson (assist by Bailey Wiemann) 2nd minute; Wiemann (unassisted) 5th minute; Wiemann (unassisted) 8th minute; Wiemann (assisted by Katelyn Weinrich) 13th minute; Wiemann (assisted by Tiffany Conrad) 14th minute; Wiemann (unassisted) 30th minute; Wiemann (free kick) 35th minute; Wiemann (assisted by Yarexia Molina) 40th minute. Brynn Casady (penalty kick) 60th minute. Shots -- BHS 25, West 0. Saves -- BHS 0, West 9. Corner kicks -- BHS 10, West 0. 

Records -- Davenport West (1-11, 0-7 MAC); Burlington (6-5, 2-5 MAC).

Muscatine 6, Clinton 0

Halftime -- Muscatine 4, Clinton 0. Shots on goal -- Muscatine 13, Clinton 1. Goals -- Muscatine, Meredith Connor (unassisted) 17th minute; Sophia Thomas (unassisted) 28th minute; Thomas (assisted by Emma Zillig) 30th minute; Thomas (assisted by Trinity Christy) 35th minute; Connor (unassisted) 44th minute; Vada Fridley (assisted by Connor). Saves -- Muscatine, Abigail Rhoades, 2, Clinton 10. Corner kicks -- Muscatine 1, Clinton 0.

Records -- Muscatine (6-5); Clinton (5-6).

Alleman 10, DePue 0

Halftime -- Alleman 8, DePue 0. Goals -- Alleman, Kendall Wendt (assisted by Meghan Tanghe) 2nd minute; Julia DeSmet (unassisted) 3rd minute; J. DeSmet (assisted by Alli Edwards) 4th minute; Kate Mayerhofer (unassisted) 5th minute; Wendt (assisted by J. DeSmet) 11th minute; Ella DeSmet (assisted by J. DeSmet) 11th minute; Aiden Gorishek-Richardson (unassisted) 13th minute; Graycen Bates (unassisted) 29th minute; Leah Coene (unassisted) 52nd minute; Daphne Alcaraz (assisted by Wendt) 58th minute. Shots -- Alleman 26, DePue 0. Corner kicks -- Alleman 6, DePue 0. Saves -- Alleman 0, DePue 16.

Alleman record -- (8-6-2, 2-3-0).

Monday's late result

Bellevue Marquette 2, Galena 1

Halftime score -- Bellevue Marquette 2, Galena 0. Bellevue Marquette goals -- Julianna Penniston (Delaney Banowetz), 3rd minute; Penniston, (Audrey Wedeking), 4th minute. Bellevue Marquette saves -- Audrey Wedeking 5, Penniston 6.

Boys tennis

Monday's late result

Geneseo 5, Princeton 0

Singles -- Mason Miller def. Mason Goodrum 6-1, 6-0; Griffin Tracey def. Nolan Scott 6-1, 6-1

Doubles -- Ryan Morgan/Luke Chaney def. Cole Adams/Ryne Muehlschlegel 6-2, 6-7 (2), 10-5; Mason Smith/Thomas Robinson def. Ian Sampson/Austin Phillips 6-1, 6-4; Josh Beeth/Carter Stephenson def. Xander D'Ambrosio/Austyn Briddick 6-1, 6-3

Girls tennis

MAC tournament

at Eldridge & Clinton

Final results

Teams -- 1. Pleasant Valley 26; 2. Clinton 15.5; 3. Assumption 9.5; 4. Bettendorf 9; 5. Davenport Central 7; 6. Davenport West 5; 7. North Scott 2; T8. Davenport North 1; T8. Burlington 1; 10. Muscatine 0.5

Championship matches

Singles

No. 1 -- Kayla Nutt (PV) def. Kaylee Camp (Clinton), 6-3, 6-4

No. 2 -- Caroline Bush (Assum) def. Lauren Hird (PV), 6-4, 6-3

No. 3 -- Bel Goedert (PV) def. Julia Thomas (Assum), 6-0, 6-1

No. 4 -- Ramya Subramaniam (PV) def. Kylie Housenga (Clinton), 6-3, 6-4

No. 5 -- Aabha Joshi (PV) def. Lacy Pickney (Clinton), 6-1, 6-2

No. 6 -- Sakshi Lawande (PV) def. Faith Resnick (Assum), 6-3, 6-3

Doubles

No. 1 -- Nutt/Hird (PV) def. Camp/Abby Sruble (Clinton), 6-3, 3-6, 1-0 (10-7)

No. 2 -- Subramaniam/Goedert (PV) def. Maitreyi Shrikhande/Alexis Huntley (Dav. Central), 6-3, 6-3

No. 3 -- Joshi/Julia Hillman (PV) def. Sydney Stout/Abby Harrington (Bett), 6-1, 6-0

Boys golf

River Valley Conference Meet

Team results --1. West Branch 324; 2. Mid-Prairie 342; 3. Tipton 347; 4. Monticello 349; 5. Regina 359; T6. Wilton 360; T6. Durant 360; 8. Anamosa 368; 9. NE Goose Lake 379; 10. Cascade 385; 11. North Cedar 398; 12. Camanche 412; 13. Bellevue 424; 14. West Liberty 543

Top 10 individuals -- Dylan Countryman (WB) 75, Mark Schomer (REG) 77, Noah Schlabaugh (MP) 77, Aman Egge (ANA) 81, Brady Knoop (WB) 81, Justin Recker (MONT) 82, Brock Hartley (WIL) 83, Ted Bridges (WB) 84, Kaleb Sexton (WB) 84, Monte Slabaugh (MP) 84.

West Branch -- Countryman 75, Knoop 81, Bridges 84, Sexton 84

Mid-Prairie -- Schlabaugh 77, Monte Slabaugh 84, Ryan Smit 90, Chaz Patterson 91

Tipton -- Luke Becker 85, Jacob Tischuk 86, Bob Ryan 87, Landan Hill 89

Monticello -- Recker 82, Connor Lambert 85, Hunter Kramer 88, Bo Kramer 94

Regina -- Schomer 77, Andrew Miller 90, Nic Hein 93, Casey Daniel 99

Wilton -- Hartley 83, Jared Townsend 90, Brayton Wade 91, Cory Anderson 96

Durant -- Logan Callison 85, Lucas Callison 85, Drew DeLong 94, Drake Jehle 96

Anamosa -- Egge 81, Casey Heims 93, Logan Wolfe 94, Levi Brown 100

NE Goose Lake -- Michael Mulholland 90, Cole Lee 92, Alijah Dopson 94, Hayden Lee 103

Cascade -- Gavin Manternach 92, Ray Martin 92, Carson VanDeest 97, Will Otting 104

North Cedar -- Costner Pruess 89, Cameron King 98, Tyden Lange 104, Ethan Sahr 107

Camanche -- Troy Edmunds 97, Nolan Baker 102, Brayden Lodge 105, Ethan Buckley 108

Bellevue -- Dawson Weber 94, Nick Deppe 102, Isaac Carter 113, Trevor Hager 115

West Liberty -- Austin Beaver 106, Ely Gingerich 113

Girls golf

Bettendorf 169, Western Dubuque 211

Bettendorf stats only

Bettendorf -- Kelley Lent 41, Peyton Bytnar 42, Maddie Wischmann 43, Parker Knight 43

Baseball

Alleman 8, Sherrard 6

Alleman;120;020;03;--;8;5;2

Sherrard;100;111;11;--;6;10;1

WP -- Z. Carpita. LP -- Z. Parrish. Two or more hits -- Sherrard, Parrish, C. Baugh. 2B -- Sherrard, Parrish. HR -- Alleman, Carpita; Sherrard, Parrish. RBI -- Alleman, Carpita 4, B. O'Keefe; Sherrard, Parrish, Baugh, N. Olson.

Softball

Moline 19, Sherrard 0

Sherrard;000;0;--;0;0;3

Moline;25(12);X;--;19;11;2

WP -- Lindsey Glass. LP -- Bella Dean. Two or more hits -- Moline, Sydney Jensen, Suzanne Farren. 2B -- Moline, Jensen. HR -- Moline, Madison Chase, Farren. RBI -- Moline, Farren 6, Jensen 3, Chase 3, Kayla DePoorter, Greta Specht.

Pearl City 11, West Carroll 1

West Carroll;000;10;--;1;4;1

Pearl City;305;3X;--;11;13;0

WP -- Tia Clark. LP -- Maddie Meek. Two or more hits -- PC, Brianne Stager 3, Sara Pena, Libby Dixon, Nikki Adolf, Kerstan Shippy. 2B -- PC, Clark, Stager, Pena, Adolf. HR -- PC, Pena. RBI -- PC, Stager 3, Pena 2, Adolf 2, Clark, Dixon. 

Records -- Pearl City (17-9, 11-2); West Carroll (14-14, 8-6).

