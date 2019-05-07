Boys soccer
IAHSSCA rankings
Class 3A
School;Record;LW
1. Waukee (9);13-0;1
2. Iowa City West;9-1;2
3. Iowa City High;9-1;3
4. Pleasant Valley;10-1;4
5. Ankeny Centennial;12-2;5
6. Urbandale;11-4;6
7. Marshalltown;12-1;15
8. West Des Moines Valley;12-4;8
9. Cedar Rapids Prairie;8-4;9
10. Cedar Rapids Kennedy;6-3;10
11. Des Moines Lincoln;9-2;12
12. Bettendorf;6-2;11
13. Ames;7-4;RV
14. Ankeny;7-5;7
15. Johnston;7-6;NR
16. Cedar Rapids Washington;7-5;13
Receiving votes: Des Moines Hoover; North Scott
Class 2A
School;Record;LW
1. Cedar Rapids Xavier (6);9-2;1
2. Marion (4);9-0;2
3. Storm Lake;11-1;5
4. Dallas Center-Grimes;10-3;4
5. Gilbert;11-2;6
6. Perry;8-3;3
7. Norwalk;7-5;8
8. Hudson United;12-2;7
9. Grinnell-BGM;8-2;10
10. Dubuque Wahlert;6-4;9
11. Adel ADM;8-5;11
12. Denison-Schleswig;8-3;14
13. Newton;8-6;12
14. Bondurant-Farrar;8-4;16
15. Clear Creek-Amana;8-2;15
16. Pella;7-5;13
Receiving votes: Lewis Central; Decorah; Sergeant Bluff-Luton; Iowa City, Liberty; Knoxville
Class 1A
School;Record;LW
1. Waterloo Columbus (4);12-2;1
2. Iowa City Regina (1);10-4;2
3. Solon;13-3;4
4. Notre Dame/West Burlington (3);11-1;3
5. Hull Western;8-2;7
T6. Avoca;12-1;8
T6. Greene County;8-4;6
8. Iowa Mennonite School;7-2;5
9. Vinton-Shellsburg;9-3;14
10. North Polk;9-2;T15
11. Nevada;8-5;11
12. South Tama County;9-4;RV
13. West Liberty;5-5;T15
14. Creston;7-4;12
15. Williamsburg;5-4;RV
T16. Dyersville Beckman;5-6;9
T16. Riverside;9-3;NR
T16. Sioux Center;7-2;NR
Receiving votes: Assumption; Benton Community; Chariton; Holy Trinity; Bellevue Marquette; Mid-Prairie; Postville; Treynor
MAC schedule
Tuesday's results
Northeast at Clinton, 5 p.m.
Pleasant Valley 1, Iowa City Regina 0
Today's game
Prince of Peace at Davenport North, 4 p.m.
SEISC tournament
Friday's games
at Burlington Notre Dame
Central Lee vs. Columbus, 5 p.m.
Burlington Notre Dame vs. Wapello, 6:45 p.m.
at IMS
Holy Trinity vs. Mediapolis, 5 p.m.
IMS vs. Danville, 6:45 p.m.
Saturday's games
at Burlington Notre Dame
BND/Wapello winner vs. Central Lee/Columbus winner, 10 a.m.
Holy Trinity/Mediapolis winner vs. IMS/Danville winner, 11:45 a.m.
Championship game, 2 p.m.
Girls soccer
MAC schedule
Tuesday's results
Burlington 9, Davenport West 0
Muscatine 6, Clinton 0
Bettendorf 4, North Scott 0
Davenport Central 1, Davenport North 0
Illinois postseason
Class 1A
Alleman regional
Tuesday's results
Alleman 10, DePue 0
Princeton 4, Canton 1
Friday's game
Regional final, Alleman vs. Princeton, 5 p.m.
Class 2A
Rock Island regional
Tuesday, May 14
Orion-Sherrard United vs. Galesburg, 5 p.m.
Streator Township vs. Rock Island, 7 p.m.
Saturday, May 18
Regional final, 10 a.m.
LaSalle-Peru regional
Tuesday, May 14
Geneseo vs. LaSalle-Peru, 4:30 p.m.
Ottawa Township vs. Morris, 6:30 p.m.
Friday, May 17
Regional final, 5 p.m.
Class 3A
Normal Community West regional
Tuesday, May 14
Bradley-Bourbonnais vs. Moline, 4:30 p.m.
Normal Community West vs. United Township, 6:30 p.m.
Friday, May 17
Regional final, 5 p.m.
Bettendorf 4, North Scott 0
Halftime score -- Bettendorf 2, North Scott 0. Goals -- Sophia Utsinger, 27th minute; Utsinger, 32nd minute; Audrey Whitaker, 52nd minute; Whitaker, 66th minute. Shots -- Bettendorf 17, North Scott 3. Saves -- Bettendorf (Olivia Jackson 1; Ella Kilstrom 0); North Scott (Teagan Goodney 7). Corner kicks -- Bettendorf 6, North Scott 0. Offsides -- Bettendorf 2, North Scott 0. Fouls -- Bettendorf 10, North Scott 8.
Team records -- Bettendorf 9-3, 6-1; North Scott 8-5, 4-3
Burlington 9, Davenport West 0
Halftime -- Burlington 8, Davenport West 0. Goals -- BHS, Molly Nelson (assist by Bailey Wiemann) 2nd minute; Wiemann (unassisted) 5th minute; Wiemann (unassisted) 8th minute; Wiemann (assisted by Katelyn Weinrich) 13th minute; Wiemann (assisted by Tiffany Conrad) 14th minute; Wiemann (unassisted) 30th minute; Wiemann (free kick) 35th minute; Wiemann (assisted by Yarexia Molina) 40th minute. Brynn Casady (penalty kick) 60th minute. Shots -- BHS 25, West 0. Saves -- BHS 0, West 9. Corner kicks -- BHS 10, West 0.
Records -- Davenport West (1-11, 0-7 MAC); Burlington (6-5, 2-5 MAC).
Muscatine 6, Clinton 0
Halftime -- Muscatine 4, Clinton 0. Shots on goal -- Muscatine 13, Clinton 1. Goals -- Muscatine, Meredith Connor (unassisted) 17th minute; Sophia Thomas (unassisted) 28th minute; Thomas (assisted by Emma Zillig) 30th minute; Thomas (assisted by Trinity Christy) 35th minute; Connor (unassisted) 44th minute; Vada Fridley (assisted by Connor). Saves -- Muscatine, Abigail Rhoades, 2, Clinton 10. Corner kicks -- Muscatine 1, Clinton 0.
Records -- Muscatine (6-5); Clinton (5-6).
Alleman 10, DePue 0
Halftime -- Alleman 8, DePue 0. Goals -- Alleman, Kendall Wendt (assisted by Meghan Tanghe) 2nd minute; Julia DeSmet (unassisted) 3rd minute; J. DeSmet (assisted by Alli Edwards) 4th minute; Kate Mayerhofer (unassisted) 5th minute; Wendt (assisted by J. DeSmet) 11th minute; Ella DeSmet (assisted by J. DeSmet) 11th minute; Aiden Gorishek-Richardson (unassisted) 13th minute; Graycen Bates (unassisted) 29th minute; Leah Coene (unassisted) 52nd minute; Daphne Alcaraz (assisted by Wendt) 58th minute. Shots -- Alleman 26, DePue 0. Corner kicks -- Alleman 6, DePue 0. Saves -- Alleman 0, DePue 16.
Alleman record -- (8-6-2, 2-3-0).
Monday's late result
Bellevue Marquette 2, Galena 1
Halftime score -- Bellevue Marquette 2, Galena 0. Bellevue Marquette goals -- Julianna Penniston (Delaney Banowetz), 3rd minute; Penniston, (Audrey Wedeking), 4th minute. Bellevue Marquette saves -- Audrey Wedeking 5, Penniston 6.
Boys tennis
Monday's late result
Geneseo 5, Princeton 0
Singles -- Mason Miller def. Mason Goodrum 6-1, 6-0; Griffin Tracey def. Nolan Scott 6-1, 6-1
Doubles -- Ryan Morgan/Luke Chaney def. Cole Adams/Ryne Muehlschlegel 6-2, 6-7 (2), 10-5; Mason Smith/Thomas Robinson def. Ian Sampson/Austin Phillips 6-1, 6-4; Josh Beeth/Carter Stephenson def. Xander D'Ambrosio/Austyn Briddick 6-1, 6-3
Girls tennis
MAC tournament
at Eldridge & Clinton
Final results
Teams -- 1. Pleasant Valley 26; 2. Clinton 15.5; 3. Assumption 9.5; 4. Bettendorf 9; 5. Davenport Central 7; 6. Davenport West 5; 7. North Scott 2; T8. Davenport North 1; T8. Burlington 1; 10. Muscatine 0.5
Championship matches
Singles
No. 1 -- Kayla Nutt (PV) def. Kaylee Camp (Clinton), 6-3, 6-4
No. 2 -- Caroline Bush (Assum) def. Lauren Hird (PV), 6-4, 6-3
No. 3 -- Bel Goedert (PV) def. Julia Thomas (Assum), 6-0, 6-1
No. 4 -- Ramya Subramaniam (PV) def. Kylie Housenga (Clinton), 6-3, 6-4
No. 5 -- Aabha Joshi (PV) def. Lacy Pickney (Clinton), 6-1, 6-2
No. 6 -- Sakshi Lawande (PV) def. Faith Resnick (Assum), 6-3, 6-3
Doubles
No. 1 -- Nutt/Hird (PV) def. Camp/Abby Sruble (Clinton), 6-3, 3-6, 1-0 (10-7)
No. 2 -- Subramaniam/Goedert (PV) def. Maitreyi Shrikhande/Alexis Huntley (Dav. Central), 6-3, 6-3
No. 3 -- Joshi/Julia Hillman (PV) def. Sydney Stout/Abby Harrington (Bett), 6-1, 6-0
Boys golf
River Valley Conference Meet
Team results --1. West Branch 324; 2. Mid-Prairie 342; 3. Tipton 347; 4. Monticello 349; 5. Regina 359; T6. Wilton 360; T6. Durant 360; 8. Anamosa 368; 9. NE Goose Lake 379; 10. Cascade 385; 11. North Cedar 398; 12. Camanche 412; 13. Bellevue 424; 14. West Liberty 543
Top 10 individuals -- Dylan Countryman (WB) 75, Mark Schomer (REG) 77, Noah Schlabaugh (MP) 77, Aman Egge (ANA) 81, Brady Knoop (WB) 81, Justin Recker (MONT) 82, Brock Hartley (WIL) 83, Ted Bridges (WB) 84, Kaleb Sexton (WB) 84, Monte Slabaugh (MP) 84.
West Branch -- Countryman 75, Knoop 81, Bridges 84, Sexton 84
Mid-Prairie -- Schlabaugh 77, Monte Slabaugh 84, Ryan Smit 90, Chaz Patterson 91
Tipton -- Luke Becker 85, Jacob Tischuk 86, Bob Ryan 87, Landan Hill 89
Monticello -- Recker 82, Connor Lambert 85, Hunter Kramer 88, Bo Kramer 94
Regina -- Schomer 77, Andrew Miller 90, Nic Hein 93, Casey Daniel 99
Wilton -- Hartley 83, Jared Townsend 90, Brayton Wade 91, Cory Anderson 96
Durant -- Logan Callison 85, Lucas Callison 85, Drew DeLong 94, Drake Jehle 96
Anamosa -- Egge 81, Casey Heims 93, Logan Wolfe 94, Levi Brown 100
NE Goose Lake -- Michael Mulholland 90, Cole Lee 92, Alijah Dopson 94, Hayden Lee 103
Cascade -- Gavin Manternach 92, Ray Martin 92, Carson VanDeest 97, Will Otting 104
North Cedar -- Costner Pruess 89, Cameron King 98, Tyden Lange 104, Ethan Sahr 107
Camanche -- Troy Edmunds 97, Nolan Baker 102, Brayden Lodge 105, Ethan Buckley 108
Bellevue -- Dawson Weber 94, Nick Deppe 102, Isaac Carter 113, Trevor Hager 115
West Liberty -- Austin Beaver 106, Ely Gingerich 113
Girls golf
Bettendorf 169, Western Dubuque 211
Bettendorf stats only
Bettendorf -- Kelley Lent 41, Peyton Bytnar 42, Maddie Wischmann 43, Parker Knight 43
Baseball
Alleman 8, Sherrard 6
Alleman;120;020;03;--;8;5;2
Sherrard;100;111;11;--;6;10;1
WP -- Z. Carpita. LP -- Z. Parrish. Two or more hits -- Sherrard, Parrish, C. Baugh. 2B -- Sherrard, Parrish. HR -- Alleman, Carpita; Sherrard, Parrish. RBI -- Alleman, Carpita 4, B. O'Keefe; Sherrard, Parrish, Baugh, N. Olson.
Softball
Moline 19, Sherrard 0
Sherrard;000;0;--;0;0;3
Moline;25(12);X;--;19;11;2
WP -- Lindsey Glass. LP -- Bella Dean. Two or more hits -- Moline, Sydney Jensen, Suzanne Farren. 2B -- Moline, Jensen. HR -- Moline, Madison Chase, Farren. RBI -- Moline, Farren 6, Jensen 3, Chase 3, Kayla DePoorter, Greta Specht.
Pearl City 11, West Carroll 1
West Carroll;000;10;--;1;4;1
Pearl City;305;3X;--;11;13;0
WP -- Tia Clark. LP -- Maddie Meek. Two or more hits -- PC, Brianne Stager 3, Sara Pena, Libby Dixon, Nikki Adolf, Kerstan Shippy. 2B -- PC, Clark, Stager, Pena, Adolf. HR -- PC, Pena. RBI -- PC, Stager 3, Pena 2, Adolf 2, Clark, Dixon.
Records -- Pearl City (17-9, 11-2); West Carroll (14-14, 8-6).
