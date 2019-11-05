Football
Iowa playoffs
Friday's quarterfinals (all games start at 7 p.m.)
Class 4A
Waukee (7-3) at West Des Moines Valley (10-0)
Bettendorf (8-2) at Cedar Falls (10-0)
Urbandale (7-3) at Cedar Rapids Kennedy (9-1)
Ankeny (7-3) at Dowling Catholic (9-1)
Class 3A
Pella (8-2) at Solon (10-0)
North Scott (9-1) at Western Dubuque (10-0)
Norwalk (9-1) at Sergeant Bluff-Luton (9-1)
Dallas Center-Grimes (9-1) at C.B. Lewis Central (9-1)
Class 2A
West Liberty (7-3) at Waukon (10-0)
Williamsburg (7-3) at Clear Lake (10-0)
Greene County (9-1) at Algona (10-0)
PCM, Monroe (8-2) at OABCIG (10-0)
Class 1A
South Central Calhoun (10-0) at Van Meter (10-0)
Iowa City Regina (8-2) at West Branch (10-0)
West Lyon (9-1) at Dike-New Hartford (10-0)
Treynor (10-0) at West Sioux (9-1)
Class A
South O'Brien (9-1) at West Hancock (10-0)
Grundy Center (9-1) at MFL MarMac (10-0)
Woodbury Central (9-1) at North Tama (10-0)
Earlham (9-1) at St. Ansgar (10-0)
8-Player
CAM, Anita (8-2) at Audubon (10-1)
HLV, Victor (8-2) at Turkey Valley (10-0)
Fremont-Mills (7-1) at Remsen St. Mary's (10-0)
Easton Valley (9-1) at Don Bosco (10-0)
Illinois playoffs
Saturday's second round (area only)
6A: East St. Louis (10-0) at Rock Island (8-2), 1 p.m.
4A: Kewanee (7-3) at Coal City (10-0), 1 p.m.
2A: Mercer County (7-3) at Clifton Central (10-0), 3 p.m.
1A: Forreston (8-2) at Annawan-Wethersfield (10-0), 5 p.m.
1A: Kirkland, Hiawatha (9-1) at Morrison (10-0), 1 p.m.
Volleyball
Iowa regional pairings
Class 2A Region 8
Tuesday's score
Wilton 25-25-19-25, West Branch 21-22-25-13
Iowa state tournament pairings
at Cedar Rapids
Class 5A
Tuesday's matches
Cedar Falls (41-1) vs. Waukee (35-11), noon
Ankeny (36-5) vs. Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln (38-3), 2 p.m.
Iowa City Liberty (34-2) vs. Pleasant Valley (29-5), noon
WDM Valley (40-4) vs. Dowling Catholic (32-11), 2 p.m.
Class 4A
Tuesday's matches
Sergeant Bluff-Luton (34-3) vs. Glenwood (30-12), 4 p.m.
Waverly-Shell Rock (46-6) vs. West Delaware (39-5), 6 p.m.
Cedar Rapids Xavier (28-6) vs. Western Dubuque (22-13), 4 p.m.
North Scott (28-5) vs. Marion (30-10), 6 p.m.
Class 3A
Wednesday, Nov. 13
Davenport Assumption (32-5) vs. Union Community (30-11), 10 a.m.
West Liberty (31-7) vs. Mount Vernon (33-10), noon
Carroll Kuemper (35-4) vs. Unity Christian (24-10), 10 a.m.
Red Oak (33-6) vs. Nevada (33-9), noon
Class 2A
Wednesday, Nov. 13
Western Christian (38-5) vs. Hudson (31-7), 2 p.m.
Osage (36-6) vs. Grundy Center (32-8), 4 p.m.
Dyersville Beckman (40-8) vs. Van Buren (32-4), 2 p.m.
Wilton (35-3) vs. Clarion-Goldfield-Dows (29-6), 4 p.m.
Class 1A
Wednesday, Nov. 13
Sidney (35-6) vs. Springville (20-16), 6 p.m.
LeMars Gehlen (25-7) vs. North Tama (26-6), 8 p.m.
Council Bluffs St. Albert (24-9) vs. Holy Trinity (28-10), 6 p.m.
Janesville (33-11) vs. Wapsie Valley (23-15), 8 p.m.
Class 2A Region 8 final
Kills -- Wilton, Kelsey Drake 23, Ella Caffery 12, Taylor Garvin 5, Alexa Garvin 2, Joann Martin; West Branch, Kaiya Luneckas 18, Lexi Klinkkammer 6, Jaclyn Bloem 7, Delaynie Luneckas 6, Nicki Henson, Iva Senio. Blocks -- Wilton, Drake 4, Caffery, Alexa Garvin, Olivia Oveson; West Branch, Kaiya Luneckas 2, Bloem 2, Delaynie Luneckas. Digs -- Wilton, Mallory Lange 17, Alexa Garvin 10, Caffery 7, Taylor Garvin 5, Drake 3, Oveson 2; West Branch, Lexie Peak14, Senio 7, Henson 5, Kaiya Luneckas 4, Delaynie Luneckas 2, Bloem 2. Aces -- Tayolor Garvin 3, Drake 3, Lange 3, Caffery; West Branch, Henson 2, Klikkammer, Peak. Assists -- Wilton, Caffery 24, Drake 8, Taylor Garvin, Martin; West Branch, Henson 34, Peak 2, Senio.
Records -- Wilton 35-3; West Branch 21-16 (final)
Illinois sectional pairings
Class 2A
Spring Valley Hall Sectional
Today's final
Orion (36-1) vs. El Paso-Gridley (29-5), 6 p.m.
All-MAC teams
First team
Ava Schubert, fr., Assumption; Kylie Welch, sr., Assumption; Brooke Mulholland, sr., Clinton; Emma Powell, sr., North Scott; Erica Brohm, sr., Pleasant Valley; Kora Ruff, so., Pleasant Valley; Justyus Jackson, sr., Davenport North; Bailey Ortega, sr., Davenport North
Second team
Riley Deere, jr., Bettendorf; Claudia Johnson, sr., Bettendorf; Emma Schubert, jr., Assumption; Kendall McNaull, sr., North Scott; Ilah Perez-Johnson, sr., Pleasant Valley; Emily Wood, jr., Pleasant Valley; Sara Hoskins, sr., Pleasant Valley; Kaitlyn Morgan, sr., Pleasant Valley
Honorable mention
Assumption -- Bri Gartner, so.; Claire Smith, jr.
Bettendorf -- Maggie Erpelding, sr.; Breanna VerMeer, sr.
Clinton -- Rylie Mussman, jr.
Davenport Central -- Morgan Barker, so.; Alexis Huntley, sr., Lindsey Smith, sr.
Davenport North -- Halle Walkup, jr.
Davenport West -- Isabella Castel, sr.
Muscatine -- Rylie Moss, jr.; Madison Petersen, jr.; Kaylynn Salyars, jr.; Hannah Wieskamp, sr.
North Scott -- Ella McLaughlin, so.; Rachel Anderson, sr.
Player of year: Ava Schubert, Assumption
Coaches of the year: Bre Scherler (Assumption); Amber Hall (PV); Taryn VanEarwage (North Scott)
