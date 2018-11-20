Girls basketball
Tuesday's scores
MAC
Cedar Rapids Washington 61, Davenport North 57
Cedar Rapids Prairie 48, Muscatine 22
North Scott 66, Cedar Rapids Kennedy 42
Clinton 43, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 35
Dubuque Senior 42, Davenport Central 30
Bettendorf 73, Linn-Mar 70 (4 OT)
Cedar Rapids Xavier 61, Assumption 47
Big Six
Rock Island 61, Galesburg 35
Alleman 42, United Township 37
Iowa area
Bellevue 62, North Cedar 17
Central DeWitt 47, South Tama 33
Louisa-Muscatine 68, Columbus Community 19
Maquoketa 59, Williamsburg 48
Mid-Prairie 69, Durant 49
Monticello 55, Camanche 47
Pekin 49, Wapello 37
Prince of Peace 54, Calamus-Wheatland 46
Wilton 55, West Liberty 43
PRAIRIE -- Alli Udelhofen 6 4-7 16, Kayla Grall 2 2-2 7, Becca Alveranga 3 0-0 6, Abbie Edminster 2 0-0 5, Ella Noel 1 0-0 2, Olivia Baxter 1 0-0 2, Payton Kizer 1 0-2 2, Leah Sullivan 0 2-5 2, Bridget Weber 0 0-1 0, Rylee Capesius 0 0-0 0
CENTRAL -- Sydney George 4 1-3 9, Nacari Bryant 3 1-2 7, Kariona Lohf 2 1-4 6, Adrianna Mayfield 1 1-3 3, McKenna Moore 0 3-6 3, Aliiyha Morgan 0 2-2 2, Daisa Ford 0 0-2 0, Mackenzie Brown 0 0-0 0
DS;11;7;11;13;--;42
DC;1;5;7;17;--;30
3-point goals -- DS 2 (Edminster, Grall); DC 1 (Lohf). Fouled out -- DC 1 (Ford).
NORTH SCOTT -- Presley Case 6-10 0-0 16, Brooke Corson 0-1 2-2 2, Rylie Rucker 3-4 0-0 7, Chloe Engelkes 5-7 0-2 12, Grace Boffeli 6-8 5-6 17, Adriane Latham 0-0 0-0 0, Samantha Scott 3-5 2-3 9, Brooke Kilburg 0-1 0-0 0, Paige Blaskovich 1-2 0-0 3, Reagan Schoening 0-1 0-0 0, Grace Hansel 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-39 9-13 66.
C.R. KENNEDY -- Madison Friauf 0-1 0-0 0, Lauryn Vaske 0-3 0-0 0, Auddie Alepra 1-7 4-4 6, Laila Sain 0-0 0-0 0, Sadie Powell 6-9 7-7 20, Carlee Smith 1-7 0-0 2, Camryn Ray 5-6 2-4 12, Madalyn Niemeier 0-1 0-0 0, McKenna Maus 1-2 0-1 2, Olivia Vander Sanden 0-0 0-0 0, Ella Cadenhead 0-0 0-0 0, Grace Techau 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 14-38 13-16 42.
Halftime -- North Scott 44, Kennedy 17. 3-point goals -- North Scott 9-18 (Case 4-6, Corson 0-1, Rucker 1-2, Engelkes 2-4, Scott 1-3, Blaskovich 1-2, Schoening 0-1); Kennedy 1-9 (Friauf 0-1, Powell 1-2, Smith 0-3, Maus 0-1, Techau 0-2). Team fouls -- North Scott 18, Kennedy 18. Fouled out -- none. Rebounds -- North Scott 28 (Boffeli 9); Kennedy 13 (Smith 3). Assists -- North Scott 12 (Case 4); Kennedy 5 (Vaske 2). Steals -- North Scott 13 (Engelkes 4); Kennedy 13 (Powell, Smith 3). Turnovers -- North Scott 23, Kennedy 21.
Geneseo 55, Annawan 23
GENESEO -- Barickman 5 1-1 14, Himmelman 5 2-2 12, Verbeck 4 0-0 8, Brown 2 2-2 6, Pardoe 2 0-0 4, Ludwig 2 0-0 4, Webster 1 1-2 3, Frerichs 0 2-2 2, Barickman 1 0-0 2
ANNAWAN -- Manuel 5 0-0 10, Randall 2 0-0 5, Rico 2 0-0 4, McClelland 1 0-0 3, Miller 0 1-2 1
Geneseo;13;13;15;14;--;55
Annawan;10;4;4;5;--;23
Louisa-Muscatine 68, Columbus Junction 19
L-M -- Kylee Sanders 6 3-8 16, Mariah Pugh 6 0-0 12, McKenna Hohenadel 4 4-7 12, Raegan Downing 5 0-0 10, Hailey Sanders 4 0-0 8, Hanna McConnaha 2 0-0 4, Meagan Miller 1 0-0 3, Sophia Sneddon 1 0-0 2, Laken Werner 0 1-2 1
COLUMBUS -- Anna Hamilton 2 0-0 4, Angelique Byes 0 4-4 4, Taylor Howell 1 0-1 3, Olivia Carrier 1 0-0 2, Jobie Lekwa 1 0-0 2, Ingrid Montero 1 0-0 2, Nayeli Martinez 0 1-2 1
L-M;30;22;6;10;--;68
Columbus;7;5;5;2;--;19
3-point goals -- L-M 2 (K. Sanders, Miller); Columbus 1 (Howell). Fouled out -- none.
Cedar Rapids Washington 61, Davenport North 57
CR WASHINGTON (1-0) -- Caitlin Riley 2-7 6-6 11, Sydney Engledow 1-5 0-0 2, Isabel Truemper 5-10 2-4 17, Sandra Mia 6-9 1-7 13, Hannah Stuelke 5-9 4-6 14, Aerionna Thomas 0-7 0-0 0, Lauren Pakulis 0-0 0-0 0, Orianna Crusoe 0-1 0-0 0, Marek McBride 1-3 1-2 4, Samantha Squires 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-51 14-25 61
NORTH (0-1) -- Bailey Ortega 1-4 4-5 7, Bella Sims 8-15 3-7 19, Camry Dillie 2-14 3-6 8, Reese Ranum 1-4 0-0 2, Ivy Wilmington 6-14 0-1 16, Anne Awour 0-0 2-2 2, Lindsey Broders 1-3 0-2 2, Jordan Burch 0-2 1-5 1. Totals 19-56 13-28 57
CR Washington;11;15;17;18;--;61
North;11;10;23;13;--;57
3-point goals -- CR Wash 7-22 (Truemper 5-8, Riley 1-3, McBride 1-2, Engledow 0-4, Thomas 0-4, Stuelke 0-1); North 6-24 (Wilmington 4-9, Dillie 1-9, Ortega 1-3, Burch 0-2, Sims 0-1). Rebounds -- CR Wash 41 (Riley 8, Mia 8, Stuelke 6, McBride 6); North 29 (Wilmington 6, Sims 5, Ranum 5, Awour 5). Turnovers -- CR Wash 24, North 16. Team fouls -- CR Wash 24, North 22. Fouled out -- CR Wash (none); North (Ranum).
Alleman 42, United Township 37
ALLEMAN -- Edwards 1-3 0-2 1 1 2, Thomas 0-0 0-0 0 1 0, Loiz 6-15 2-3 2 8 15, D. Woods 2-8 0-1 2 2 4, N. Woods 3-9 3-4 0 3 10, Nienhaus 1-1 0-0 0 0 3, Coleman 0-3 2-2 1 3 2, Georlett 1-3 0-0 1 2 2, Porter 2-5 0-0 1 2 4. Totals 16-47 7-12 8 21 42.
UTHS -- Boore 0-0 0-0 0 1 0, Fix 2-3 0-0 2 1 5, Gordon 1-7 0-0 1 3 3, Hunter 4-10 1-4 3 19 9, Morgan 1-6 0-0 3 5 3, Gomez 1-1 0-0 0 1 2, Jasmine Bell 6-21 1-2 2 6 15, Mohr 0-1 0-0 0 0 0, Janeah Bell 0-1 0-0 0 0 0. Totals 15-50 2-6 9 30 37.
Halftime -- UTHS 22, AHS 20. 3-point goals -- AHS 3-14 (Loiz 1-7, D. Woods 0-3, N. Woods 1-3, Nienhaus 1-1); UTHS 5-20 (Fix 1-1, Gordon 1-6, Morgan 1-5, Jas. Bell 2-8).
Rock Island 61, Galesburg 35
Rock Island -- Brea Beal 9 0-0 1 20, Imari McDuffy 2 2-2 2 7, Bre Williams 2 0-2 3 4, Coracie Sims 0 0-0 3 0, Ella Engholm 1 0-0 0 2, Morgan Freeman 0 0-0 0 0, Hannah Simmer 6 2-4 2 15, Carlee Camlin 2 0-0 2 4, Brooklynn Larson 1 0-0 2 3, Jamyah Winter 2 0-0 0 6. Totals 25 4-8 15 61
Galesburg -- Kelsi Legge 1 1-2 0 3, Lily Hudgins 0 0-0 0 0, Riley Jenkins 1 1-2 1 4, Chelsea Stevenson 0 0-0 1 0, Arleta Brown 0 0-0 0 0, Kaylee Miller 0 0-0 0 0, Andrea Sampson 4 0-0 1 11, Alexia Tucker 0 2-2 1 2, Chloe McCarthy 5 0-2 1 11, Lauren Livingston 1 1-2 0 3, Daija Range 0 1-2 3 1. Totals 12 6-12 8 35
Rock Island;16;10;13;22;--;61
Galesburg;9;13;5;8;--;35
3-point goals -- Rock Island 7 (Beal 2, Winter 2, Simmer, Larson, Nimmers); Galesburg 5 (Sampson 3, Jenkins, McCarthy)
Rockridge 38, ROWVA 20
Rockridge -- Riley 2 0-1 4 4, Henry 1 0-0 3 3, P. Heisch 1 2-2 1 4, Garrett 0 3-4 1 3, M. Heisch 2 0-0 3 6, Stice 4 0-0 0 8, Kendall 1 0-0 0 2, Rursch 0 0-0 0 0, McDonald 3 0-1 2 8, Simon 0 0-0 0 0. Totals 14 5-8 14 38
ROWVA -- Whitney Godsil 0 0-0 4 0, Calyn Garza 1 0-0 0 2, Mia Ponce-Voss 0 0-1 2 0, Gracie Gibbons 0 0-0 1 0, Erin Holden 0 1-3 1 1, Marissa Miller 6 0-0 1 13, Abby Stowe 1 0-2 1 2, Faith Erlacher 0 0-0 0 0, Molly Blust 1 0-1 0 2. Totals 9 1-7 10 20
Rockridge;4;15;15;4;--;38
ROWVA;10;7;3;0;--;20
3-point goals -- Rockridge 5 (McDonald 2, M. Heisch 2, Henry); ROWVA 1 (Miller)
Cedar Rapids Xavier 61, Assumption 47
Xavier -- Brielle Bastian 1 2-4 2 4, Aree Beckmann 8 1-3 3 18, Caitlynn Daniels 11 1-2 3 27, Aubrey Jones 1 3-5 4 5, Libby Arnold 0 4-4 5 4, Julia Shoger 0 0-1 1 0, Mary Moeder 0 0-0 1 0, Emily Jasper 1 1-2 1 3. Totals 22 12-21 20 61
Assumption -- Sully Kelly 2 2-3 2 7, Katie Anderson 2 4-7 2 10, Lauren Herrig 2 0-1 5 5, Olivia Wardlow 3 2-2 1 8, Dawson Dorsey 0 0-0 1 0, Anna Wohlers 1 2-2 2 4, Allie Timmons 3 2-3 5 10, Maddie Loken 1 1-2 0 3, Corey Whitlock 0 0-0 1 0. Totals 14 13-20 19 47
Xavier;17;16;7;21;--;61
Assumption;13;14;14;6;--;47
3-point goals -- Xavier 5 (Daniels 4, Beckmann); Assumption 6 (Timmons 2, Anderson 2, Herrig, Kelly). Fouled out -- Xavier (Arnold); Assumption (Timmons, Herrig)
Bellevue 62, North Cedar 17
Bellevue -- Kailey Miller 2 0-0 4 4, Julianna Penniston 1 0-0 1 2, Mariah Hueneke 0 0-0 1 0, Alyssa Rubel 2 1-1 1 5, Lindsey Banowetz 5 0-2 1 11, Teresa Paulsen 1 3-4 0 5, Maddie Schmidt 4 0-0 1 11, Audry Wedelking 1 0-0 0 3, Brianna Laughlin 2 0-1 0 4, Giana Michels 6 0-0 0 13, Anna Dunne 1 0-0 0 2, Sally Paulsen 1 0-0 4 2. Totals 26 4-8 13 62
North Cedar -- Sam Koth 1 0-0 0 2, Fione Raney 1 0-0 1 2, Paige Rouse 0 0-0 0 0, Jenna Syring 0 1-2 1 1, Nicole Sander 1 2-4 3 5, Kayla Syring 2 2-5 3 6, Sarah Hansen 0 0-0 0 0, Hailey Fall 0 1-2 0 1. Totals 5 6-13 8 17
Bellevue;22;23;8;9;--;62
North Cedar;8;2;2;5;--;17
3-point goals -- Bellevue 6 (Schmidt 3, Banowetz, Wedelking, Michels); North Cedar 1 (Sander)
Monticello 55, Camanche 47
Monticello -- Steiner 0 1-2 2 1, L. Recker 0 0-0 0 0, McDonald 4 5-5 1 14, Guilford 1 1-2 0 3, Fellinger 2 1-1 3 5, Schlarmann 0 0-0 1 0, K. Recker 0 0-0 0 0, Gillmore 0 0-0 0 0, Hayen 5 1-3 4 11, Kuper 7 0-3 3 14. Totals 21 12-20 15 55
Camanche -- Carstensen 1 0-0 2 3, Parson 3 1-2 1 8, Michels 1 0-0 1 3, Wehde 0 2-2 3 2, Nissen 6 0-3 4 16, Vogel 1 0-0 2 3, Seeser 2 1-2 3 6, Snyder 2 0-0 3 6. Totals 16 4-9 19 47
Monticello;17;17;9;12;--;55
Camanche;9;9;20;9;--;47
3-point goals -- Monticello 1 (McDonald); Camanche 11 (Nissen 4, Snyder 2, Parson, Carstensen, Michels, Vogel, Seeser)
Boys basketball
Tuesday's scores
Big Six
Moline 84, Rockford Lutheran 66
Rockford Lutheran (0-1) -- Nystrom 8-11 4-4 21, Cruse 4-8 0-0 9, Rice 3-5 0-0 6, Harezlak 2-10 0-3 6, Beets 0-0 0-0 0, Broege 0-4 0-0 0, Watts 1-3 0-0 3, Villofuerte 2-2 0-0 5, Derus 2-6 0-0 5, Gibbons 2-4 0-0 4, Jalbert 3-5 0-0 7, Johnson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-58 4-7 66.
Moline (1-0) -- Harding 10-16 0-1 24, Lamphier 5-7 1-2 11, Johnson 0-2 0-1 0, Wiemers 1-7 5-6 8, Billups 10-21 6-6 30, Sterling 1-3 1-2 4, Rogers 1-1 3-4 5, Jackson 1-1 0-0 2, Liddell 0-2 0-0 0, Jenkins 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-60 16-22 84.
Lutheran;12;19;13;22--66
Moline;23;25;21;15--84
3-pointers -- Moline 10-25 (Harding 4-8, Billups 4-9, Wiemers 1-5, Sterling 1-1, Lidell 0-1, Lamphier 0-1), RL 8-24 (Nystrom 1-4, Cruse 1-4, Rice 1-4, Watts 1-3, Derus 1-4, Villfuerte 1-1, Jalbert 1-1, Harezlak 2-6, Rice 0-1). Fouls -- Moline 10, RL 20. Fouled out -- none.
Annawan 61, Putnam County 53
Annawan -- Reece Gripp 8 2-4 2 19, Dylan Thurston 4 0-0 2 8, Julian Samuels 7 4-6 1 20, Isaac Shaw 2 0-0 2 4, Z. VanOpdorp 0 0-0 0 0, Keaton Ketekon 0 0-0 0 0, Carson Osborne 0 0-0 0 0, Austin Earley 0 0-0 0 0, Ryan Goodman 1 2-4 1 4, Drake VanHyfte 3 0-2 3 6. Totals 25 4-16 11 61
Putnam County -- Luke Carlson 4 0-0 2 8, Jacob Wiesbrock 1 0-0 1 3, Nolan Whitney 2 0-0 2 4, Jakob Pyszka 3 1-2 3 9, Jacob Williams 3 0-0 3 8, Daniel Sabutta 5 3-4 3 13, Kaleb Wright 4 0-1 1 8. Totals 22 4-7 14 53
Annawan;12;11;20;18;--;61
Putnam County;7;16;17;13;--;53
3-point goals -- Annawan 3 (Samuels 2, Gripp); Putnam County 5 (Pyszka 2, Williams 2, Whitney)
Girls swimming
All-MAC teams
First team
Diving -- Makayla Hughbanks (Bettendorf) 402.00; Tiana Negron (Davenport West) 390.70
200 medley relay -- Bettendorf (S. Roemer, Tumey, Beine, M. Greenley) 1:48.58
200 freestyle -- Emily Van De Wiele (Bettendorf) 1:52.90; Libby Staver (PV) 1:54.89
200 individual medley -- Arianna Ottavianelli (Bettendorf) 2:06.72; Sami Roemer (Bettendorf) 2:10.94
50 freestyle -- Abby Lear (Muscatine) 24.56; Lauren Groenenboom (PV) 24.65
100 butterfly -- Alexis Beine (Bettendorf) 58.76; Macy Greenley (Bettendorf) 59.19
100 freestyle -- Abby Lear (Muscatine) 54.03; Lauren Groenenboom (PV) 54.13
500 freestyle -- Libby Staver (PV) 5:08.34; Zoey Ahrens (Bettendorf) 5:13.41
200 freestyle relay -- Bettendorf (Ottavianelli, Beine, M. Greenley, Van De Wiele) 1:37.77
100 backstroke -- Emily Van De Wiele (Bettendorf) 58.67; Danielle Nauman (PV) 59.10
100 breaststroke -- Arianna Ottavianelli (Bettendorf) 1:05.72; Taylor Buhr (PV) 1:07.28
400 freestyle relay -- Bettendorf (Van De Wiele, Ahrens, S. Roemer, Ottavianelli) 3:33.52
Second team
Diving -- Ella Heath (Davenport West) 346.15; Emily Clark (PV) 343.90
200 medley relay -- Pleasant Valley (Nauman, Buhr, Staver, Bishop) 1:48.75
200 freestyle -- Abby Buechel (PV) 1:56.42; Zoey Ahrens (Bettendorf) 1:57.32
200 individual medley -- Taylor Buhr (PV) 2:11.08; Jordan Neymeyer (PV) 2:12.27
50 freestyle -- Christy Bishop (PV) 24.84; Alex Larson (Bettendorf) 25.02
100 butterfly -- Aliz Dalmasso (PV) 1:01.71; Danielle Nauman (PV) 1:01.93
100 freestyle -- Abby Buechel (PV) 54.75; Megan Greenley (Bettendorf) 55.03
500 freestyle -- Grace Schons (PV) 5:19.06; Carly Lundry (PV) 5:22.04
200 freestyle relay -- PV (Bishop, Groenenboom, Nauman, Buhr) 1:38.73
100 backstroke -- Grace Veach (PV) 59.34; Sami Roemer (Bettendorf) 59.55
100 breaststroke -- Christy Bishop (PV) 1:07.70; Alexis Beine (Bettendorf) 1:07.75
400 freestyle relay -- PV (Neymeyer, Buechel, Groenenboom, Staver) 3:35.50
Honorable mention
Diving -- Lexie Hirt (Muscatine) 336.00; Corinne Dengler (Burlington) 272.65
200 medley relay -- Davenport Central (Weber, Klostermann, Fellner, Shook) 1:54.30
200 freestyle -- Grace Schons (PV) 2:01.44; Ella Zillmer (Bettendorf) 2:03.32
200 individual medley -- Lauren Tumey (Bettendorf) 2:16.59; Abby Minor (PV) 2:26.70
50 freestyle -- Megan Greenley (Bettendorf) 25.06; Kathryn Miletich (Bettendorf) 25.12
100 butterfly -- Allison Fellner (Davenport Central) 1:02.17; Hope Reichert (Muscatine) 1:03.52
100 freestyle -- Hailee Grovo (Bettendorf) 55.30; Isabelle Shook (Davenport Central) 55.97
500 freestyle -- Ella Zimmer (Bettendorf) 5:31.23; Genevieve Millage (Muscatine) 5:40.34
200 freestyle relay -- Davenport Central (Shook, A. Fellner, Pearson, M. Fellner) 1:46.03
100 backstroke -- Alix Dalmasso (PV) 1:01.28; Macy Greenley (Bettendorf) 1:03.70
100 breaststroke -- Jordan Neymeyer (PV) 1:09.07; Lauren Tumey (Bettendorf) 1:09.41
400 freestyle relay -- Davenport Central (Weber, Fellner, Shook, Klostermann) 3:49.60
Swimmer of year: Emily Van De Wiele (Bettendorf)
Coach of year: Mike Ahrens (Bettendorf)
Wrestling
West Carroll 45, Fulton 30
106 -- Sisler (WC) won by forfeit. 113 -- Nevills (WC) won by forfeit. 126 -- Hartman (WC) pinned Logan Graham, 3:30. 132 -- Doty (WC) pinned Noah Ford, 2:42. 138 -- Dertz (WC) dec. Michael Apostolos, 8-6. 145 -- Clayton Howard (FUL) pinned J. McCombie, 2:43. 152 -- Xander Walling (FUL) won by forfeit. 160 -- K. McCombie (WC) pinned Jake Pannel, 3:28. 170 -- Simpson (WC) pinned Keegan VanKamizen, 0:14. 182 -- Coyer (WC) pinned Conner Howard, 0:27. 195 -- Evan Bly (FUL) won by forfeit. 220 -- Eli Pannel (FUL) pinned Cianciaruco, 2:28. HWT -- Max Pannel (FUL) won by forfeit
