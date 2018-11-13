Football

Iowa playoffs

at Cedar Falls, UNI-Dome

Thursday's championship games

8-player

10 a.m. -- Rockford (11-1) vs. New London (11-1)

Class A

1:30 p.m. -- Avoca, AHSTW (12-0) vs. Hudson (12-0)

Class 3A

7 p.m. -- Western Dubuque (10-2) vs. Cedar Rapids Xavier (12-0)

Friday's championship games

Class 1A

11 a.m. -- West Sioux (11-1) vs. Dike-New Hartford (12-0)

Class 2A

2 p.m. -- Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley (11-1) vs. PCM, Monroe (12-0)

Class 4A

7 p.m. -- West Des Moines Dowling (10-2) vs. Cedar Falls (12-0) 

Illinois playoffs

Saturday's semifinals

Class 8A

Chicago Brother Rice (12-0) at Chicago Marist (11-1)

Frankfort Lincoln-Way East (12-0) at Loyola Academy (9-3)

Class 7A

Batavia (12-0) at Nazareth Academy (11-1)

Chicago Mt. Carmel (11-1) at St. Charles North (9-3)

Class 6A

Cary-Grove (12-0) at Niles Notre Dame (10-2)

Oak Lawn Richards (12-0) at Crete-Monee (9-3)

Class 5A

Lombard Montini (11-1) at Sterling (11-1)

Country Club Hills Hillcrest (12-0) at Joliet Catholic Academy (8-4)

Class 4A

Richmond-Burton (11-1) at Elmhurst IC Catholic (12-0)

Rochester (11-1) at Kankakee McNamara (11-1)

Class 3A

Byron (12-0) at Herscher (8-4)

Carlinville (12-0) at Monticello (12-0)

Class 2A

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley (12-0) at Eastland-Pearl City (12-0)

Maroa-Forsyth (12-0) at Decatur St. Teresa (12-0)

Class 1A

Forreston (10-2) at Lena-Winslow (11-1)

Camp Point Central (11-1) at Argenta-Oreana (12-0)

Girls basketball

Bushnell Prairie City 64, Ridgewood 52

BPC -- A. Zarello 8 2-2 19, Mad. Allen 6 2-2 14, D. Lorton 3 2-2 11, J. Sickels 5 0-2 10, C. Norris 1 1-2 3, M. Zarello 1 0-0 3, B. Chapman 1 0-0 1, E. Curley 1 0-0 2. Totals 26 7-10 64

Ridgewood -- Brecken Adamson 7 3-7 18, Kendall Lewis 5 2-3 12, Lauren Curry 3 5-5 12, Lauren Anderson 1 1-2 4, Megan Kenney 1 0-0 2, Tatum Miller 1 0-0 2, Paige Leander 1 0-0 2. Totals 19 11-19 52

BPC;5;27;16;16;--;64

Ridgewood;7;12;14;19;--;52

3-point goals -- BPC 5 (Lorton 3, Norris, A. Zarello); Ridgewood 3 (Anderson, Adamson, Curry). Fouled out -- BPC 1 (Norris); Ridgewood 1 (Lewis).

Orion 55, Galva 40

ORION -- Taets 4 8-9 17, McCunn 4 1-4 12, James 4 2-4 10, Parsons 3 0-2 6, Abbott 1 2-2 4, Faraleil 1 2-2 4, Filler 1 0-0 2. Totals 18 15-25 55

GALVA -- Schilling 2 11-16 13, Patty 4 0-0 10, Rogers 4 0-2 9, Wexell 1 4-4 6. Totals 11 15-22 40.

Orion;8;9;16;22;--;55

Galva;8;6;8;18;--;40

3-point goals -- Orion 4 (McCunn 3, Taets); Galva 3 (Patty 2, Rogers).

Annawan 59, Sherrard 35

ANNAWAN -- Miller 8 5-9 2 21, Rico 6 6-6 0 18, Manuel 4 0-0 1 8, Peterson  3 0-0 0 8, Randall 2 0-0 2 4, Baele 0 0-0 0 0, Park 0 0-0 0 0, McClelland 0 0-0 0 0, Sturtewagen 0 0-0 0 0, Jagers 0 0-0 0 0

SHERRARD -- Barber 5 2-2 2 14, Adamson 2 2-2 1, McMillin 2 0-0 1 4, Whitsell 2 0-0 3 4, Ryan 1 0-0 0 2, Gerdes 1 0-0 0 2, Yudis 1 0-0 1 2

Annawan;23;18;12;6;--;59

Sherrard;6;12;6;9;--;35

Riverdale 54, Bushnell Prairie City 40

RIVERDALE -- Shae Hanrahan 4 6-7 14, Brooke Smeltzly 2 6-6 10, Molly Sharp 3 3-6 9, Ashley Garber 3 0-1 7, Morgan Caves 2 1-3 5, Hope Jackson 2 0-0 4, Sarah Saddoris 1 0-1 2, Katelyn Oleson 1 0-2 3, Lauren Lodico 0 0-2 0, Alecia Mendoza 0 0-0 0. Totals 18 16-28 54

BPC -- Ma. Allen 7 3-6 17, Me. Allen 2 0-0 4, Chapman 2 0-0 4, Norris 1 2-2 4, Pemble 1 0-2 3, Bodin 1 0-0 2, Zarello 1 0-0 2, Lorton 1 0-0 2, Sickels 1 0-0 2. Totals 17 5-10 40

Riverdale;17;12;11;14;--;54

BPC;4;14;6;16;--;40

3-point goals -- Riverdale 2 (Garber, Oleson); BPC 1 (Pemble).

Records -- Riverdale (2-0); Bushnell Prairie City (1-1).

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments