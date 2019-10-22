Football
Illinois Top 10 poll
Here are the latest rankings of Illinois high school football teams in each class, according to an Associated Press panel of sportswriters:
|Class 8A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Lincoln-Way East (8)
|(8-0)
|80
|1
|2. Loyola
|(6-2)
|66
|2
|3. Gurnee Warren
|(8-0)
|59
|3
|4. Homewood-Flossmoor
|(7-1)
|54
|5
|5. Naperville Neuqua Valley
|(7-1)
|52
|T6
|6. Minooka
|(8-0)
|36
|8
|7. Niles Notre Dame
|(7-1)
|35
|4
|8. Oswego
|(8-0)
|24
|9
|9. Hinsdale Central
|(7-1)
|19
|T6
|10. Bolingbrook
|(6-2)
|5
|10
Others receiving votes: South Elgin 4, Maine South 3, Edwardsville 1, Huntley 1, St. Charles East 1.
|Class 7A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Chicago Mt. Carmel (7)
|(8-0)
|79
|1
|2. Nazareth (1)
|(8-0)
|69
|2
|3. Glenbard West
|(8-0)
|67
|3
|4. Hersey
|(8-0)
|49
|4
|5. Phillips
|(7-1)
|47
|5
|6. Batavia
|(6-2)
|37
|7
|7. Rolling Meadows
|(8-0)
|34
|6
|8. Willowbrook
|(7-1)
|27
|9
|9. Normal Community
|(7-1)
|21
|10
|10. Benet
|(6-2)
|4
|8
Others receiving votes: Glenbard East 4, DeKalb 1, Maine West 1.
|Class 6A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Chatham Glenwood (7)
|(8-0)
|79
|1
|2. Crete-Monee (1)
|(8-0)
|71
|2
|3. Simeon
|(6-1)
|62
|3
|4. Prairie Ridge
|(7-1)
|54
|6
|(tie) Oak Lawn Richards
|(7-1)
|54
|5
|6. Antioch
|(7-1)
|31
|7
|7. Providence
|(6-2)
|30
|8
|8. Cary-Grove
|(6-2)
|19
|4
|9. Normal West
|(6-2)
|17
|NR
|10. Peoria Central
|(7-1)
|10
|NR
Others receiving votes: Lemont 8, Yorkville 3, Kaneland 2.
|Class 5A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. East St. Louis (9)
|(8-0)
|90
|1
|2. Sterling
|(8-0)
|77
|2
|3. Hillcrest
|(7-1)
|68
|T3
|4. Rockford Boylan
|(8-0)
|60
|T3
|5. Montini
|(6-2)
|51
|5
|6. Sycamore
|(7-1)
|43
|6
|7. St. Rita
|(5-3)
|35
|8
|8. Kankakee
|(7-1)
|24
|9
|9. Carbondale
|(7-1)
|20
|10
|10. Dunlap
|(7-1)
|12
|NR
Others receiving votes: Cahokia 7, Joliet Catholic 6, Marion 2.
|Class 4A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Rochester (7)
|(8-0)
|88
|2
|2. Coal City (2)
|(8-0)
|82
|3
|3. Richmond-Burton
|(8-0)
|58
|4
|4. St. Francis
|(7-1)
|52
|10
|5. IC Catholic
|(7-1)
|51
|1
|6. Mt. Zion
|(8-0)
|49
|6
|7. Stillman Valley
|(8-0)
|48
|5
|8. Columbia
|(8-0)
|30
|8
|9. Illinois Valley Central
|(8-0)
|15
|NR
|10. Effingham
|(7-1)
|7
|7
Others receiving votes: Tolono Unity 6, Murphysboro 4, Bishop McNamara 2, Fairbury Prairie Central 2, Genoa-Kingston 1.
|Class 3A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Williamsville (7)
|(8-0)
|97
|2
|2. Byron (1)
|(7-1)
|87
|3
|3. Wilmington (1)
|(7-1)
|69
|1
|3. Beardstown (1)
|(8-0)
|69
|4
|5. Vandalia
|(8-0)
|65
|5
|6. Fairfield
|(8-0)
|54
|7
|7. Princeton
|(7-1)
|37
|9
|8. DuQuoin
|(8-0)
|32
|NR
|9. Breese Mater Dei
|(7-1)
|14
|NR
|10. Pana
|(7-1)
|12
|8
Others receiving votes: Nashville 9, Mt. Carmel 4, Eureka 1.
|Class 2A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Fieldcrest (6)
|(8-0)
|95
|1
|2. Clifton Central (3)
|(8-0)
|92
|2
|3. Maroa-Forsyth
|(7-1)
|78
|3
|4. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley (1)
|(7-1)
|73
|4
|5. Decatur St. Teresa
|(7-1)
|62
|5
|6. Knoxville
|(8-0)
|50
|6
|7. Sterling Newman
|(7-1)
|38
|7
|8. Bismarck-Henning
|(7-1)
|32
|8
|9. Auburn
|(6-2)
|20
|9
|10. Flora
|(6-2)
|7
|NR
Others receiving votes: Chester 3.
|Class 1A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Lena-Winslow (9)
|(8-0)
|90
|1
|2. Moweaqua Central A&M
|(8-0)
|79
|2
|3. Annawan-Wethersfield
|(8-0)
|68
|3
|4. Morrison
|(8-0)
|55
|4
|5. Aquin
|(8-0)
|53
|7
|6. Hope Academy
|(7-1)
|45
|8
|7. Camp Point Central
|(7-1)
|31
|9
|8. Forreston
|(6-2)
|20
|6
|9. Athens
|(6-2)
|15
|10
|10. Carrollton
|(7-1)
|14
|NR
Others receiving votes: Greenfield-Northwestern 9, Kirkland Hiawatha 5, Tuscola 4, Ottawa Marquette 3, Arcola 2, Argenta-Oreana 2.
Volleyball
Iowa regional pairings
Class 1A Region 7
Tuesday's scores
Calamus-Wheatland 25-25-25, Midland 18-8-17
Clinton Prince of Peace 25-25-25, Bellevue Marquette 12-13-15
Belle Plaine 25-25-25, English Valleys 10-18-17
Iowa Valley 17-25-25-28-15, HLV 25-14-14-30-7
Springville 25-25-25, Lone Tree 10-11-8
Cedar Valley Christian 19-25-26-25, Central City 25-22-24-22
Monday's matches
Calamus-Wheatland (9-24) at Lisbon (34-7), 7 p.m.
Easton Valley (10-19) at Clinton Prince of Peace (21-16), 7 p.m.
Iowa Valley (16-18) at Belle Plaine (26-12), 7 p.m.
Cedar Valley Christian (12-16) at Springville (17-16), 7 p.m.
Class 2A Region 6
Tuesday's scores
Danville 25-25-25, Pekin 18-16-17
Colfax-Mingo 25-25-17-25, East Marshall 16-20-25-17
Monday's matches
Danville (8-17) at Mediapolis (39-1), 7 p.m.
Louisa-Muscatine (14-12) at Wapello (16-14), 7 p.m.
Colfax-Mingo (9-21) at Hudson (29-7), 7 p.m.
Columbus (6-22) at Iowa City Regina (6-28), 7 p.m.
Class 2A Region 8
Tuesday's scores
Bellevue 25-25-25, Northeast 9-7-12
Alburnett 25-16-25-24-15, North Linn 23-25-16-26-13
Monday's matches
Durant (10-21) at Wilton (32-3), 7 p.m.
Bellevue (18-16) at North Cedar (20-19), 7 p.m.
Maquoketa Valley (14-14) at Cascade (22-10), 7 p.m.
Alburnett (13-15) at West Branch (19-15), 7 p.m.
Class 3A Region 6
Today's matches
Camanche (15-18) at Davenport Assumption (29-5), 7 p.m.
Solon (15-21) at Benton Community (16-22), 7 p.m.
Vinton-Shellsburg (14-23) at Independence (27-11), 7 p.m.
Monticello (19-13) at Anamosa (16-12), 7 p.m.
Class 3A Region 7
Today's matches
South Tama (10-30) at Tipton (30-6), 7 p.m.
Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont (11-19) at Williamsburg (14-19), 7 p.m.
PCM (5-22) at Nevada (30-9), 7 p.m.
West Marshall (14-19) at North Polk (29-10), 7 p.m.
Class 3A Region 8
Today's matches
Mid-Prairie (6-21) at West Liberty (28-7), 7 p.m.
Central Lee (22-10) at West Burlington (15-15), 7 p.m.
Chariton (3-19) at Albia (27-9), 7 p.m.
Centerville (10-16) at Davis County (18-16), 7 p.m.
Class 4A Region 7
Today's matches
Central DeWitt (5-26) at Western Dubuque (18-11), 7 p.m.
Clinton (11-18) at Maquoketa (24-14), 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 29
Western Dubuque/Central DeWitt winner at Dubuque Wahlert (19-11), 7 p.m.
Maquoketa/Clinton winner at Clear Creek Amana (23-14), 7 p.m.
Class 4A Region 8
Today's matches
Fairfield (7-26) at Mount Pleasant (7-25), 7 p.m.
Keokuk (7-18) at Fort Madison (14-23), 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 29
Mount Pleasant/Fairfield winner at North Scott (26-5), 7 p.m.
Fort Madison/Keokuk winner at Burlington (24-4), 7 p.m.
Class 5A Region 7
Today's match
Dubuque Senior (12-26) at Linn-Mar (17-17), 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 29
Muscatine (6-17) at Iowa City Liberty (32-2), 7 p.m.
Linn-Mar/Dubuque Senior winner at Dubuque Hempstead (19-13), 7 p.m.
Class 5A Region 8
Today's match
Davenport West (0-19) at Davenport Central (6-14), 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 29
Davenport Central/Davenport West winner at Pleasant Valley (27-5), 7 p.m.
Davenport North (9-22) at Bettendorf (21-13), 7 p.m.
Fulton 18-25-25, Rockridge 25-22-18
Fulton stats only
Kills -- Emily Schipper 15, Megan Bailey 8, Maddie Hodge 7, Lilianna Eagle 3, Kearston Norman 1, Kaitlyn Bruggenwin. Assists -- Kylie Collachia 30, Ally Curley 1, Hodge 1, Eagle 1. Aces -- Hodge 4, Kylee Sweenie 2, Schipper 2, Bailey 2, Eagle 1. Blocks -- Bailey 3, Schipper 2, Eagle 1. Digs -- Collachia 12, Curley 10, Hodge 6, Schipper 6, Sweenie 5, Tiffany Smith 4, Norman 3, Shelby Hodge 2, Bailey 1, Bruggenwin 1.
Orion 23-25-25, Riverdale 25-7-18
Kills -- O, Sarah Jacobsen 12, Mackenzie Grafton 10, Emiliah Morrison 8, Hailey James 5, Olivia Farwell 3, Riley Filler 2; R, Shae Hanrahan 13, Sidney Garrett 11, Brooke Smeltzly 8, Addison Brock 2, Katelyn Oleson 1, Josie Scovel 1. Aces -- O, Grafton 4, Ashley Awbrey 1, Morrison 1; R, Molly Sharp 1. Blocks -- O, Farwell 5, James 5, Morrison 3, Jacobsen 2, Filler 1; R, Garrett 6, Hope Jackson 2, Brock 1, Hanrahan 1. Digs -- O, Grafton 14, Jacobsen 13, Kati Kratzberg 7, Morrison 7; R, Sharp 13, Hanrahan 4. Assists -- O, Faith Catour 21, Awbrey 12; R; Faith Jackson 16, Oleson 12.
Records: Orion 32-1 8-1, Riverdale 15-14-2, 5-4
Kewanee 25-25, Hall 22-18
Kills -- K, Gracey Damron 6, Ailynn Duarte 5; H, Zoey Morris 7, Meghan Bernardoni 7. Aces -- K, Emma LaFollette 3, Damron 3; H, Lilliana Orlandi 4. Digs -- K, Josie DeBord 10; H, Maddie Hultz 17. Blocks -- K, Duarte 1, Emma Crofton 1, Damron 1; H, Hayleigh Brokaw 2. Assists -- K, Kendal Bennison 11; H, Orlandi 8, Gia Pozzi 7.
Record: Kewanee 14-19-1.
Erie-Prophetstown 25-25-21, St. Bede 21-27-21
Erie-Prophetstown stats only
Kills -- Ady Scott 12, Emily Brooks 11, Kara Schipper 8. Aces -- Jasmine Nickerson 1, Brooks 1. Digs -- Nickerson 20, Davis 19, Baylee Anderson 11. Blocks -- Ella Heyvaert 2. Assists -- E-P, Anderson 34.
Boys soccer
Illinois Class 2A
Ottawa Regional
Today's matches: (1) Rock Island vs. (8) Morris, 4:30 p.m.; (4) Sterling vs. (6) Ottawa Township, 6:30 p.m.
Saturday: Regional final, 3 p.m.
Geneseo Regional
Tuesday's scores: Geneseo 7, Orion-Sherrard 0; Dixon 2, Streator Township 0
Saturday: Regional final, (2) Geneseo vs. (3) Dixon, 3 p.m.
Illinois Class 3A
Pekin Regional
Tuesday's score: (2) Minooka 6, (7) Pekin 0
Today's match: (3) United Township vs. (5) Moline, 4 p.m.
Saturday's match: Minooka vs. TBD, 3 p.m.
Geneseo 7, Orion-Sherrard 0
Halftime -- G 3, O-S 0. Goals -- G, Mason Smith (Hunter Holke), 24th minute. G, H. Holke (Carson Rice), 35th minute. G, Tyler Seeman (unassisted), 38th minute. G, H. Holke (unassisted), 44th minute. G, Logan Loutz (Keaton Johnson), 67th minute. G, Jordan Seeley (Mitch Benhardt), 70th minute. G, Tyler Coons (Logan Fitzpatrick), 77th minute. Shots -- G 12, O-S 1. Saves -- G (Zavk Bauer 1); O-S (Trey Erdmann 5). Fouls -- G 12, O-S 13. Corner kicks -- G 9, O-S 1.
Girls Swimming
Moline 127, Galesburg 59
1 Meter diving -- 1. Taylor Puglisi (M) 227.40, 2. Molly Pettit (G) 163.55, 3. Briana Chaves (M) 121.30.
200 medley relay -- 1. Moline (Gault,Lopez,White,Greko) 2:03.74, 2. Galesburg 2:05.80, 3. Moline 2:09.76.
200 freestyle -- 1. Gabriella Lopez, (M) 2:10.70, 2. Claire Tarpey (M) 2:18.98, 3. Sophie Totz (G) 2:26.81.
200 IM -- 1. Annika Zemek (M) 2:24.19, 2. Miriam Trenary (M) 2:28.48, 3. Kylie Tapper (G) 2:31.82.
50 freestyle -- 1. Arshdeep Kaur (M) 34.24, 2. Diya Vishwakarma (M) 34.61, 3. Kadince Snyder (M) 38.33.
100 butterfly -- 1. 1. Olivia White (M) 1:02.01, 2. Gabriella Lopez (M) 1:03.62, 3. Katy Wyffels (M) 1:11.51.
100 freestyle -- 1. Sophia Greko (M) 55:51, 2. Hailey Glasnovich (G) 56:28, 3. Hannah Gault (M) 1:01.94.
500 freestyle -- 1. Clara Van Note (M) 5:47.60, 2. Ella Scrutchfield (M) 6:23.54, 3. Claire Tarpey (M) 6:23.84.
200 freestyle relay -- 1. Galesburg (Lotz,Cermak,Glasnovich,Kelley) 1:53.69, 2. Moline 1:55.11, 3. Moline 2:07.39.
100 backstroke -- 1. Olivia White (M) 1:06.14, 2. Kylie Tapper (G) 1:08.89, 3. Hannah Gault (M) 1:09.85.
100 breaststroke -- 1.Miriam Trenary (M) 1:14.05, 2. Annika Zemek (M) 1:15.21, 3. Abby Cermak (G) 1:21.77.
400 freestyle relay -- 1. Moline (White,Lopez,Tarpey,Trenary) 4:00.96, 2. Moline 4:01.63, 3. Galesburg 4:17.52.
