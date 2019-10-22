Football

Illinois Top 10 poll

Here are the latest rankings of Illinois high school football teams in each class, according to an Associated Press panel of sportswriters:

Class 8A
SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. Lincoln-Way East (8)(8-0)801
2. Loyola(6-2)662
3. Gurnee Warren(8-0)593
4. Homewood-Flossmoor(7-1)545
5. Naperville Neuqua Valley(7-1)52T6
6. Minooka(8-0)368
7. Niles Notre Dame(7-1)354
8. Oswego(8-0)249
9. Hinsdale Central(7-1)19T6
10. Bolingbrook(6-2)510

Others receiving votes: South Elgin 4, Maine South 3, Edwardsville 1, Huntley 1, St. Charles East 1.

Class 7A
SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. Chicago Mt. Carmel (7)(8-0)791
2. Nazareth (1)(8-0)692
3. Glenbard West(8-0)673
4. Hersey(8-0)494
5. Phillips(7-1)475
6. Batavia(6-2)377
7. Rolling Meadows(8-0)346
8. Willowbrook(7-1)279
9. Normal Community(7-1)2110
10. Benet(6-2)48

Others receiving votes: Glenbard East 4, DeKalb 1, Maine West 1.

Class 6A
SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. Chatham Glenwood (7)(8-0)791
2. Crete-Monee (1)(8-0)712
3. Simeon(6-1)623
4. Prairie Ridge(7-1)546
(tie) Oak Lawn Richards(7-1)545
6. Antioch(7-1)317
7. Providence(6-2)308
8. Cary-Grove(6-2)194
9. Normal West(6-2)17NR
10. Peoria Central(7-1)10NR

Others receiving votes: Lemont 8, Yorkville 3, Kaneland 2.

Class 5A
SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. East St. Louis (9)(8-0)901
2. Sterling(8-0)772
3. Hillcrest(7-1)68T3
4. Rockford Boylan(8-0)60T3
5. Montini(6-2)515
6. Sycamore(7-1)436
7. St. Rita(5-3)358
8. Kankakee(7-1)249
9. Carbondale(7-1)2010
10. Dunlap(7-1)12NR

Others receiving votes: Cahokia 7, Joliet Catholic 6, Marion 2.

Class 4A
SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. Rochester (7)(8-0)882
2. Coal City (2)(8-0)823
3. Richmond-Burton(8-0)584
4. St. Francis(7-1)5210
5. IC Catholic(7-1)511
6. Mt. Zion(8-0)496
7. Stillman Valley(8-0)485
8. Columbia(8-0)308
9. Illinois Valley Central(8-0)15NR
10. Effingham(7-1)77

Others receiving votes: Tolono Unity 6, Murphysboro 4, Bishop McNamara 2, Fairbury Prairie Central 2, Genoa-Kingston 1.

Class 3A
SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. Williamsville (7)(8-0)972
2. Byron (1)(7-1)873
3. Wilmington (1)(7-1)691
3. Beardstown (1)(8-0)694
5. Vandalia(8-0)655
6. Fairfield(8-0)547
7. Princeton(7-1)379
8. DuQuoin(8-0)32NR
9. Breese Mater Dei(7-1)14NR
10. Pana(7-1)128

Others receiving votes: Nashville 9, Mt. Carmel 4, Eureka 1.

Class 2A
SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. Fieldcrest (6)(8-0)951
2. Clifton Central (3)(8-0)922
3. Maroa-Forsyth(7-1)783
4. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley (1)(7-1)734
5. Decatur St. Teresa(7-1)625
6. Knoxville(8-0)506
7. Sterling Newman(7-1)387
8. Bismarck-Henning(7-1)328
9. Auburn(6-2)209
10. Flora(6-2)7NR

Others receiving votes: Chester 3.

Class 1A
SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. Lena-Winslow (9)(8-0)901
2. Moweaqua Central A&M(8-0)792
3. Annawan-Wethersfield(8-0)683
4. Morrison(8-0)554
5. Aquin(8-0)537
6. Hope Academy(7-1)458
7. Camp Point Central(7-1)319
8. Forreston(6-2)206
9. Athens(6-2)1510
10. Carrollton(7-1)14NR

Others receiving votes: Greenfield-Northwestern 9, Kirkland Hiawatha 5, Tuscola 4, Ottawa Marquette 3, Arcola 2, Argenta-Oreana 2.

Volleyball

Iowa regional pairings

Class 1A Region 7

Tuesday's scores

Calamus-Wheatland 25-25-25, Midland 18-8-17

Clinton Prince of Peace 25-25-25, Bellevue Marquette 12-13-15

Belle Plaine 25-25-25, English Valleys 10-18-17

Iowa Valley 17-25-25-28-15, HLV 25-14-14-30-7

Springville 25-25-25, Lone Tree 10-11-8

Cedar Valley Christian 19-25-26-25, Central City 25-22-24-22

Monday's matches

Calamus-Wheatland (9-24) at Lisbon (34-7), 7 p.m.

Easton Valley (10-19) at Clinton Prince of Peace (21-16), 7 p.m.

Iowa Valley (16-18) at Belle Plaine (26-12), 7 p.m.

Cedar Valley Christian (12-16) at Springville (17-16), 7 p.m.

Class 2A Region 6

Tuesday's scores

Danville 25-25-25, Pekin 18-16-17

Colfax-Mingo 25-25-17-25, East Marshall 16-20-25-17

Monday's matches

Danville (8-17) at Mediapolis (39-1), 7 p.m.

Louisa-Muscatine (14-12) at Wapello (16-14), 7 p.m.

Colfax-Mingo (9-21) at Hudson (29-7), 7 p.m.

Columbus (6-22) at Iowa City Regina (6-28), 7 p.m.

Class 2A Region 8

Tuesday's scores

Bellevue 25-25-25, Northeast 9-7-12

Alburnett 25-16-25-24-15, North Linn 23-25-16-26-13

Monday's matches

Durant (10-21) at Wilton (32-3), 7 p.m.

Bellevue (18-16) at North Cedar (20-19), 7 p.m.

Maquoketa Valley (14-14) at Cascade (22-10), 7 p.m.

Alburnett (13-15) at West Branch (19-15), 7 p.m.

Class 3A Region 6

Today's matches

Camanche (15-18) at Davenport Assumption (29-5), 7 p.m.

Solon (15-21) at Benton Community (16-22), 7 p.m.

Vinton-Shellsburg (14-23) at Independence (27-11), 7 p.m.

Monticello (19-13) at Anamosa (16-12), 7 p.m.

Class 3A Region 7

Today's matches

South Tama (10-30) at Tipton (30-6), 7 p.m.

Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont (11-19) at Williamsburg (14-19), 7 p.m.

PCM (5-22) at Nevada (30-9), 7 p.m.

West Marshall (14-19) at North Polk (29-10), 7 p.m.

Class 3A Region 8

Today's matches

Mid-Prairie (6-21) at West Liberty (28-7), 7 p.m.

Central Lee (22-10) at West Burlington (15-15), 7 p.m.

Chariton (3-19) at Albia (27-9), 7 p.m.

Centerville (10-16) at Davis County (18-16), 7 p.m.

Class 4A Region 7

Today's matches

Central DeWitt (5-26) at Western Dubuque (18-11), 7 p.m.

Clinton (11-18) at Maquoketa (24-14), 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 29

Western Dubuque/Central DeWitt winner at Dubuque Wahlert (19-11), 7 p.m.

Maquoketa/Clinton winner at Clear Creek Amana (23-14), 7 p.m.

Class 4A Region 8

Today's matches

Fairfield (7-26) at Mount Pleasant (7-25), 7 p.m.

Keokuk (7-18) at Fort Madison (14-23), 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 29

Mount Pleasant/Fairfield winner at North Scott (26-5), 7 p.m.

Fort Madison/Keokuk winner at Burlington (24-4), 7 p.m.

Class 5A Region 7

Today's match

Dubuque Senior (12-26) at Linn-Mar (17-17), 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 29

Muscatine (6-17) at Iowa City Liberty (32-2), 7 p.m.

Linn-Mar/Dubuque Senior winner at Dubuque Hempstead (19-13), 7 p.m.

Class 5A Region 8

Today's match

Davenport West (0-19) at Davenport Central (6-14), 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 29

Davenport Central/Davenport West winner at Pleasant Valley (27-5), 7 p.m.

Davenport North (9-22) at Bettendorf (21-13), 7 p.m.

Fulton 18-25-25, Rockridge 25-22-18

Fulton stats only 

Kills -- Emily Schipper 15, Megan Bailey 8, Maddie Hodge 7, Lilianna Eagle 3, Kearston Norman 1, Kaitlyn Bruggenwin. Assists -- Kylie Collachia 30, Ally Curley 1, Hodge 1, Eagle 1. Aces -- Hodge 4, Kylee Sweenie 2, Schipper 2, Bailey 2, Eagle 1. Blocks -- Bailey 3, Schipper 2, Eagle 1. Digs -- Collachia 12, Curley 10, Hodge 6, Schipper 6, Sweenie 5, Tiffany Smith 4, Norman 3, Shelby Hodge 2, Bailey 1, Bruggenwin 1.

Orion 23-25-25, Riverdale 25-7-18

Kills -- O, Sarah Jacobsen 12, Mackenzie Grafton 10, Emiliah Morrison 8, Hailey James 5, Olivia Farwell 3, Riley Filler 2; R, Shae Hanrahan 13, Sidney Garrett 11, Brooke Smeltzly 8, Addison Brock 2, Katelyn Oleson 1, Josie Scovel 1. Aces -- O, Grafton 4, Ashley Awbrey 1, Morrison 1; R, Molly Sharp 1. Blocks -- O, Farwell 5, James 5, Morrison 3, Jacobsen 2, Filler 1; R, Garrett 6, Hope Jackson 2, Brock 1, Hanrahan 1. Digs -- O, Grafton 14, Jacobsen 13, Kati Kratzberg 7, Morrison 7; R, Sharp 13, Hanrahan 4. Assists -- O, Faith Catour 21, Awbrey 12; R; Faith Jackson 16, Oleson 12. 

Records: Orion 32-1 8-1, Riverdale 15-14-2, 5-4

Kewanee 25-25, Hall 22-18

Kills -- K, Gracey Damron 6, Ailynn Duarte 5; H, Zoey Morris 7, Meghan Bernardoni 7. Aces -- K, Emma LaFollette 3, Damron 3; H, Lilliana Orlandi 4. Digs -- K, Josie DeBord 10; H, Maddie Hultz 17. Blocks -- K, Duarte 1, Emma Crofton 1, Damron 1; H, Hayleigh Brokaw 2. Assists -- K, Kendal Bennison 11; H, Orlandi 8, Gia Pozzi 7. 

Record: Kewanee 14-19-1. 

Erie-Prophetstown 25-25-21, St. Bede 21-27-21

Erie-Prophetstown stats only

Kills -- Ady Scott 12, Emily Brooks 11, Kara Schipper 8. Aces -- Jasmine Nickerson 1, Brooks 1. Digs -- Nickerson 20, Davis 19, Baylee Anderson 11. Blocks -- Ella Heyvaert 2. Assists -- E-P, Anderson 34.

Boys soccer

Illinois Class 2A

Ottawa Regional

Today's matches: (1) Rock Island vs. (8) Morris, 4:30 p.m.; (4) Sterling vs. (6) Ottawa Township, 6:30 p.m.

Saturday: Regional final, 3 p.m.

Geneseo Regional

Tuesday's scores: Geneseo 7, Orion-Sherrard 0; Dixon 2, Streator Township 0

Saturday: Regional final, (2) Geneseo vs. (3) Dixon, 3 p.m.

Illinois Class 3A

Pekin Regional

Tuesday's score: (2) Minooka 6, (7) Pekin 0

Today's match: (3) United Township vs. (5) Moline, 4 p.m.

Saturday's match: Minooka vs. TBD, 3 p.m.

Geneseo 7, Orion-Sherrard 0

Halftime -- G 3, O-S 0. Goals -- G, Mason Smith (Hunter Holke), 24th minute. G, H. Holke (Carson Rice), 35th minute. G, Tyler Seeman (unassisted), 38th minute. G, H. Holke (unassisted), 44th minute. G, Logan Loutz (Keaton Johnson), 67th minute. G, Jordan Seeley (Mitch Benhardt), 70th minute. G, Tyler Coons (Logan Fitzpatrick), 77th minute. Shots -- G 12, O-S 1.  Saves -- G (Zavk Bauer 1); O-S (Trey Erdmann 5). Fouls -- G 12, O-S 13. Corner kicks -- G 9, O-S 1. 

Girls Swimming

Moline 127, Galesburg 59

1 Meter diving -- 1. Taylor Puglisi (M) 227.40, 2. Molly Pettit (G) 163.55, 3. Briana Chaves (M) 121.30. 

200 medley relay -- 1. Moline (Gault,Lopez,White,Greko) 2:03.74, 2. Galesburg 2:05.80, 3. Moline 2:09.76.

200 freestyle -- 1. Gabriella Lopez, (M) 2:10.70, 2. Claire Tarpey (M) 2:18.98, 3. Sophie Totz (G) 2:26.81.

200 IM -- 1. Annika Zemek (M) 2:24.19, 2. Miriam Trenary (M) 2:28.48, 3. Kylie Tapper (G) 2:31.82.

50 freestyle -- 1. Arshdeep Kaur (M) 34.24, 2. Diya Vishwakarma (M) 34.61, 3. Kadince Snyder (M) 38.33.

100 butterfly -- 1. 1. Olivia White (M) 1:02.01, 2. Gabriella Lopez (M) 1:03.62, 3. Katy Wyffels (M) 1:11.51.

100 freestyle -- 1. Sophia Greko (M) 55:51, 2. Hailey Glasnovich (G) 56:28, 3. Hannah Gault (M) 1:01.94.

500 freestyle -- 1. Clara Van Note (M) 5:47.60, 2. Ella Scrutchfield (M) 6:23.54, 3. Claire Tarpey (M) 6:23.84.

200 freestyle relay -- 1. Galesburg (Lotz,Cermak,Glasnovich,Kelley) 1:53.69, 2. Moline 1:55.11, 3. Moline 2:07.39.

100 backstroke -- 1. Olivia White (M) 1:06.14, 2. Kylie Tapper (G) 1:08.89, 3. Hannah Gault (M) 1:09.85.

100 breaststroke -- 1.Miriam Trenary (M) 1:14.05, 2. Annika Zemek (M) 1:15.21, 3. Abby Cermak (G) 1:21.77.

400 freestyle relay -- 1. Moline (White,Lopez,Tarpey,Trenary) 4:00.96, 2. Moline 4:01.63, 3. Galesburg 4:17.52.

