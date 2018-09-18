Football

Illinois AP rankings

Class 8A

;W-L;Pts;Prv

1. Lincoln-Way East (9) ;4-0;90;1

2. Homewood-Flossmoor ;4-0;77;2

3. Maine South ;3-1;60;3

4. Oswego ;4-0;54;7

5. Marist ;3-1;46;8

6. Evanston Township ;4-0;40;NR

7. Glenbard West ;3-1;32;9

8. Barrington ;3-1;31;5

9. Stevenson ;4-0;19;NR

10. Bolingbrook ;3-1;17;6

Others receiving votes: Hinsdale Central 14, Loyola 10, Huntley 2, Naperville Neuqua Valley 1, Oswego East 1, Waubonsie Valley 1.

Class 7A

;W-L;Pts;Prv

1. Batavia (3) ;4-0;82;1

2. Nazareth (2) ;4-0;79;2

3. Brother Rice (1) ;4-0;69;4

4. East St. Louis (3) ;3-1;68;3

5. Chicago Mt. Carmel ;3-1;56;5

6. Simeon ;4-0;42;7

7. Hononegah ;4-0;37;10

8. Belleville West ;4-0;18;NR

9. Normal Community ;3-1;15;6

10. Lincoln Way West ;3-1;7;NR

Others receiving votes: Wheaton Warrenville South 6, Benet 6, Machesney Park Harlem 5, Rolling Meadows 3, Moline 1, Lake Zurich 1.

Class 6A

;W-L;Pts;Prv

1. Cary-Grove (7) ;4-0;97;1

2. Oak Lawn Richards (3) ;4-0;93;2

3. Prairie Ridge ;3-1;76;3

4. Willowbrook ;4-0;68;4

5. DeKalb ;4-0;51;6

6. Phillips 2-2;47;5

7. Providence ;4-0;34;7

8. Chatham Glenwood ;4-0;31;8

9. Sacred Heart-Griffin ;3-1;24;9

10. Normal West ;3-1;20;10

Others receiving votes: Niles Notre Dame 6, Yorkville 2, Quincy 1,

Class 5A

;W-L;Pts;Prv

1. Washington (11) ;4-0;110;1

2. Montini ;4-0;97;3

3. Highland ;4-0;78;T4

4. Hillcrest ;4-0;72;T4

(tie) Sterling ;4-0;72;6

6. Dunlap ;3-1;51;2

7. Antioch ;4-0;47;7

8. Joliet Catholic ;3-1;27;8

9. Peoria Central ;3-1;22;9

10. Carbondale ;4-0;15;NR

Others receiving votes: Decatur MacArthur 6, Mascoutah 3, St. Francis 3, Metamora 1, Sycamore 1.

Class 4A

;W-L;Pts;Prv

1. Rochester (10) ;4-0;118;1

2. IC Catholic (2) ;4-0;110;2

3. Taylorville ;4-0;86;5

4. Columbia ;4-0;74;6

5. Rockford Boylan ;3-1;68;3

6. Richmond-Burton ;4-0;53;7

7. Coal City ;3-1;45;8

8. Morris ;2-2;31;4

9. Herrin ;3-1;29;10

10. Breese Mater Dei ;4-0;22;NR

Others receiving votes: Cahokia 7, Johnsburg 5, Pontiac 5, Raby 5, Freeburg 1, Geneseo 1.

Class 3A

;W-L;Pts;Prv

1. Byron (13) ;4-0;130;1

2. Farmington ;4-0;100;3

3. Carlinville ;4-0;97;4

4. Monticello ;4-0;85;5

5. Bishop McNamara ;3-1;82;6

6. Williamsville ;3-1;70;2

7. Vandalia ;4-0;50;7

8. Beardstown ;4-0;28;9

9. North Boone ;3-1;19;10

10. DuQuoin ;4-0;16;NR

Others receiving votes: Pleasant Plains 9, Rock Island Alleman 9, Elmwood-Brimfield 5, Breese Central 3, St. Joseph-Ogden 3, Genoa-Kingston 3, Lisle 3, Clinton 2, West Frankfort 1.

Class 2A

;W-L;Pts;Prv

1. Maroa-Forsyth (12) ;4-0;129;T1

2. Orion (1) ;4-0;115;T1

3. Sterling Newman ;3-1;100;4

4. Decatur St. Teresa ;4-0;97;5

5. Illini West (Carthage) ;4-0;77;6

6. Eastland-Pearl City ;4-0;60;9

7. Chicago (Hope) Academy ;3-1;42;10

8. Rockridge ;3-1;35;3

9. Bismarck-Henning ;4-0;15;NR

10. Marshall ;4-0;13;NR

Others receiving votes: Pana 10, Mercer County 6, Hamilton West Hancock 5, Downs Tri-Valley 4, Nashville 3, Deer Creek-Mackinaw 1, Collins 1, Eldorado 1, Red Bud 1.

Class 1A

;W-L;Pts;Prv

1. Lena-Winslow (10) ;4-0;118;1

2. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley (2) ;4-0;109;3

3. Camp Point Central ;4-0;93;4

4. Ottawa Marquette ;4-0;73;5

5. Tuscola ;3-1;68;2

6. Princeville ;4-0;60;6

7. Aurora Christian ;4-0;59;7

8. Argenta-Oreana ;4-0;31;9

9. Fisher ;4-0;16;NR

10. Milledgeville ;4-0 9 NR

Others receiving votes: Madison 6, Concord (Triopia) 4, Sesser (S.-Valier) 4, Annawan/Wethersfield 3, Forreston 3, Dakota 2, Athens 2.

Volleyball

Assumption 25-17-25-25, Bettendorf 16-25-23-20

Kills -- Assumption, Kylie Welch 15, Emma Schubert 13, Anna Vonderhaar 11, Carly King 7; Bettendorf, Ally Grothusen 11, Breanna VerMeer 8, Kaalyn Petersen 8, Maesa Harris 5. Assists -- Assumption, Lea Nelson 40; Bettendorf, Emily Sharkey 26. Aces -- Assumption Nelson 3, Welch 2, Emma VanSeveren, Vonderhaar, Schubert; Bettendorf, Sharkey 2, Erin McQuillen, Grothusen, Maggie Erpelding, Abbey Van Middlesworth. Blocks -- Assumption, Maddy Mayeski 4, King 2, Vonderhaar 2; Bettendorf, Petersen 4, Claudia Johnson 3, Harris 3, Sharkey 2. Digs -- Assumption, VanSeveren 23, Nelson 16, Vonderhaar 15, Welch 12; Bettendorf, Erpelding 18, Sharkey 16, Hannah Uhrich 15, Grothusen 15.

Records: Assumption 16-3, 5-0 MAC; Bettendorf 4-7, 2-3

North Scott 25-25-25, Burlington 14-16-17

Kills – North Scott, Emma Powell 9, Kendall McNaull 8, Ella McLaughlin 7; Burlington, Bailey Weimann 6, Callie Anderson 6. Assists – North Scott, Taylor Robertson 15, Grace Graham 10; Burlington, Kinzie Parrish 10, Madison Bunton 6. Aces – North Scott, Emma Morgan 5, Sam Lee 3, Robertson 2; Burlington, Kiylee May 2, Anderson 1, Bunton 1. Digs – North Scott, Powell 14, Bailee Kroeger 9, Robertson 7; Burlington, Brooklyn Korshgn 8, Bunton 6. Blocks – North Scott, McNaull 1, Powell 1; Burlington, May 1, Angel Baylark 1.

Records: North Scott 11-6, 3-2 MAC; Burlington 1-13, 0-5

Davenport Central 25-16-25-19-15, Davenport West 13-25-8-25-9

Kills – Davenport Central, Kami Knutsen 10, Morgan Barker 9, Julia Houghton 8; Davenport West, Lauren Oostendorp 6, Jalissa Peiffer 2, Abby McCaughey 2. Assists – Central, Knutsen 34, Lindsey Smith 8; West, Tori Dierikx 9, Baylee Kronfeld 4. Aces – Central, Knutson 6, Barker 2, Emily Belclock 2; West, Oostendorp 4, Cassidy Schaeffer 3. Digs – Central, Lexi Huntley 17, Barker 8, Knutsen 8; West, Schaeffer 7, Pieffer 6, Dierikx 5. Blocks – Central, Destiny Jones 4, Kalayah Serrano 4, Knutsen 3; West, Oostendorp 2

Records: Davenport Central 6-8, 3-2; Davenport West 0-9, 0-5

Clinton 25-22-18-25-15, Pleasant Valley 21-25-25-19-11

Kills -- Clinton, Grace Tubbs 14, Macy Mulholland 12, Bailey Wing 8, Molly Chapman 7; PV, Kaitlyn Morgan 14, Erica Brohm 14, Emily Wood 10. Assists -- Clinton, Brooke Mulholland 46; PV, Kora Ruff 47. Aces -- Clinton, Megan Gandrup 3; PV, Adrea Arthofer 3, Ruff 2, Wood 2. Blocks -- Clinton, Tubbs 3; PV, Brohm 3. Digs -- Clinton, Haley Dash 26, Brooke Mulholland 15, Mallory Melvin 14; PV, Arthofer 24, Claire Bebow 13, Wood 12.

Records: Clinton 14-7, 3-2 MAC; PV 13-5, 4-1

Alleman 25-25, United Township 16-13

Alleman stats only

Kills -- Sydney Bowling 5, Kiah O'Neal 5, Cori Caleo 4. Assists -- Lily Steffen 15. Aces -- Caleo. Digs -- Colleen Kenney 6, Mary Powers 5. Blocks -- O'Neal.

Moline 25-25, Galesburg 13-22

Kills -- Moline, Bella Mitchell 9, Ella Ramsay 5, Becca Ehlers 5; Galesburg, Kylie Fyke 5, Kelsi Legge 3. Assists -- Moline, Kayla DePorter 13; Galesburg, Brynn Atwell 6. Aces -- Moline, Maddie Peterson, Ramsay, DePorter; Galesburg, Sam Rodgers, Chloe McCarthy. Digs -- Moline, Peterson 12, Ehlers 8; Galesburg, Atwell 10, Rodgers 6. Blocks -- Moline, Megan Pittington 2; Galesburg, Fyke 2, Daija Range 2.

Records: Moline 13-5-2, 5-0; Galesburg 6-9, 1-3

Soccer

Quincy 2, Rock Island 1 (2 OT)

Quincy;0;0;2;0--2

Rock Island;0;0;1;0--1

Goals -- Quincy, Bromley Brown (Evan Wiegand assist) 84:38, Jack Bentley (unassisted) 85:33; RI, Ceu Bik (unassisted) 86:15. Shots -- Quincy 9, RI 8. Saves -- Quincy, Jack Happel 6; RI, Ben Samuelson 6. Corner kicks -- Quincy 4, RI 1. Fouls -- Quincy 21, RI 25.

Sophomores: Quincy 2, RI 1.

UTHS 4, Alleman 0

UT;4;0-4

Alleman;0;0-0

Goals -- UT, Arafath Ourognao (Marcos Rojas assist) 23:00, Ourognao (Abram Downey corner kick) 33:00, Ourognao (Chan Nawl assist) 37:00, Ourognao (Nawl assist) 38:00. Shots -- UT 26, AHS 6. Saves -- UT, Luis Raya 4; AHS, Zach Pinc 9. Corner kicks -- UT 1, AHS 1. Fouls -- UT 5, AHS 5.

Records -- UT (7-2-3, 1-1-1 Big 6); Alleman (5-4-1, 0-3 Big 6).

Moline 1, Galesburg 0

Goals -- Moline, Manny Raya (Kyree Morney assist). Shots -- Moline 10, Galesburg 3. Saves -- Moline, Mason Meentz 1; Galesburg 4. Corner kicks -- Moline 4.

Records -- Moline (7-2-2, 2-0-1 WB6).

Girls swimming

Pleasant Valley 149, Davenport North 16

200 medley relay – 1. Pleasant Valley (Danielle Nauman, Christy Bishop, Alix Dalmasso, Azariah Courtney), 2:14.29; 2. Pleasant Valley (Lauren Puthoff, Taylor Buhr, Abby Minor, Carly Lundry), 2:16.81

200 freestyle – 1. Jordan Neymeyer (Pleasant Valley), 2:18.08; 2. Alix Dalmasso (Pleasant Valley), 2:20.18; 3. Taylor Buhr (Pleasant Valley), 2:20.40

200 IM – 1. Libby Staver (Pleasant Valley), 2:38.37; 2. Katie Oros (Pleasant Valley), 2:53.48; 3. Amelia Prescher (Pleasant Valley), 2:56.79

50 freestyle – 1. Christy Bishop (Pleasant Valley), 29.67; 2. Danielle Nauman (Pleasant Valley), 30.76; 3. Lauren Hayman 30.91

1 meter diving – 1. Erin Vincel (Pleasant Valley), 166.90; 2. Emily Clark (Pleasant Valley), 126.30

100 butterfly – 1. Jordan Neymeyer (Pleasant Valley), 1:11.23; 2. Libby Staver (Pleasant Valley), 1:11.50; 3. Katie Oros (Pleasant Valley), 1:22.43

100 freestyle – 1. Christy Bishop (Pleasant Valley), 1:05.92; 2. Grace Sehons (Pleasant Valley), 1:06.45; 3. Azariah Courtney (Pleasant Valley), 1:06.57

400 freestyle – 1. Amelia Prescher (Pleasant Valley), 5:20.63; 2. Rylee Bales (Pleasant Valley), 5:24.26; 3. Isabella Richards (Pleasant Valley), 6:03.15

200 freestyle relay – 1. Pleasant Valley (Libby Staver, Grace Schons, Lauren Puthoff, Taylor Buhr), 1:58.85; 2. Pleasant Valley (Christy Bishop, Abby Buechel, Alix Dalmasso, Katie Oros), 2:00.41

100 backstroke – 1. Taylor Buhr (Pleasant Valley), 1:12.82; 2. Carly Lundry (Pleasant Valley), 1:18.29; 3. Grace Williams (Pleasant Valley), 1:19.91

100 breaststroke – 1. Abby Buechel (Pleasant Valley), 1:26.75; 2. Alix Dalmasso (Pleasant Valley), 1:29.43; 3. Abby Mino (Pleasant Valley), 1:30.32

400 freestyle relay – 1. Pleasant Valley (Jordan Neymeyer, Danielle Nauman, Lilly Williams, Abby Minor), 4:31.48; 2. Pleasant Valley (Grace Schons, Katie Oros, Carly Lundry, Azariah Courtney), 4:35.07

Girls cross country

IATFC rankings

Class 4A

1. Johnston; 2. Waukee; 3. Dubuque Senior; 4. Southeast Polk; 5. Iowa City West; 6. Dowling Catholic; 7. WDM Valley; 8. Pleasant Valley; 9. DM Roosevelt; 10. Iowa City City High; 11. Ankeny Centennial; 12. Urbandale; 13. CR Prairie; 14. Dubuque Hempstead; 15. North Scott

Class 3A

1. Dubuque Wahlert; 2. Harlan; 3. Ballard; 4. Spencer; 5. Solon; 6. Pella; 7. Glenwood; 8. Dallas Center-Grimes; 9. Atlantic; 10. Grinnell; 11. Carlisle; 12. Decorah; 13. LeMars; 14. North Polk; 15. Sioux City Heelan

Class 2A

1. Mid-Prairie Wellman; 2. Crestwood; 3. Panorama; 4. Williamsburg; 5. KP-WC; 6. Jesup; 7. Springville-CC; 8. Waukon; 9. Okoboji; 10. Unity Christian; 11. Monticello; 12. Danville; 13. Cascade; 14. Dike-New Hartford; 15. Shenandoah

Class 1A

1. Logan Magnolia; 2. Kee High; 3. Iowa City Regina; 4. Hudson; 5. Denver; 6. South Winneshiek; 7. Pekin; 8. Starmont; 9. Newman; 10. North Linn; 11. Ridgeview; 12. Fort Dodge St. Edmond; 13. Bellevue Marquette; 14. AHSTW; 15. Earlham

Comet Invite

at Bellevue golf course

Teams – 1. Marquette 37; 2. Wapello 59; 3. Durant 62; 4. Camanche 69; 5. Maquoketa 105

Top five Individuals – 1. Halle Kilburg (Marquette), 20:35; 2. Kailey Miller (Bellevue), 21:37; 3. Kiley Chapman (North Cedar), 21:42; 4. Carly Montz (North Cedar), 22:12; 5. Gabby Williamson (Bellevue), 22:39

Marquette – 1. Kilburg 20:35; 13. Allison Kettman 23:53; 15. Ahsley Koos 24:24; 16. Macey Kremer 24:33; 20. Miranda Peters 25:48

Wapello – 8. Emma Reid 22:49; 14. Evelyn Peck 24:18; 19. Eryka Dickey 25:48; 27. Emma Schoonover 27:42; 28. Dani Massey 27:43

Durant – 6. Eliana Berry 22:47; 17. Tori Novinski 24:45; 21. Krynan Liske-Rochholz 26:30; 25. Heidi Wolf 27:24; 29. Ella Mundt 27:47

Camanche – 9. Markee Low 23:00; 11. Maddy Sloan 23:14; 26. Kamilla Jacob 27:26; 30. Ann Kinkaid 28:05; 31. Dasana Moore 28:23

Maquoketa – 18. Lilith Biehl 25:22; 22. Savannah Dykstra 27:13; 33. Abigail Diesing 28:31; 36. Sydney Miller 29:17; 43. Aubrey Bahl 34:18

Boys cross country

Week 5 team rankings

Class 4A

1. Dowling Catholic; 2. Dubuque Hempstead; 3. Waukee; 4. Pleasant Valley; 5. Johnston; 6. Ankeny; 7. CR Prairie; 8. Iowa City West; 9. Cedar Falls; 10. WDM Valley; 11. Ames; 12. Ankeny Centennial; 13. CR Kennedy; 14. Dubuque Senior; 15. Southeast Polk

Class 3A

1. Gilbert; 2. Clear Creek Amana; 3. Carlisle; 4. Marion; 5. Dallas Center- Grimes; 6. Decorah; 7. Mount Vernon Lisbon; 8. Waverly-Shell Rock; 9. Grinnell; 10. Benton; 11. Dubuque Wahlert; 12. Bondurant-Farrar; 13. Humboldt; 14. Pella; 15. LeMars

Class 2A

1. Sioux Center; 2. Tipton; 3. GLR/Central Lyon; 4. Unity Christian; 5. Okoboji; 6. Monticello; 7. South Hardin; 8. Bellevue; 9. Sheldon; 10. Crestwood; 11. Des Moines Christian; 12. Roland-Story; 13. Williamsburg; 14. Waukon; 15. Camanche

Class 1A

1. Madrid; 2. Nodaway Valley; 3. Newman Mason City; 4. Calamus Wheatland; 5. Sibley-Ocheyedan; 6. South Hamilton; 7. Pekin; 8. South Winneshiek; 9. Denver; 10. Maquoketa Valley; 11. Earlham; 12. ACGC; 13. Central Springs; 14. Durant; 15. Tri-Center

Comet Invite

at Bellevue golf course

Teams – 1. Bellevue 61; 2. Calamus-Wheatland 70; 3. Camanche 83; 4. Durant 124; 5. Prince of Peace 124; 6. Northeast 129; 7. Wapello 135; 8. Maquoketa 188; 9. Marquette 202; 10. Louisa-Muscatine 267

Top five individuals – 1. Brady Griebel (Bellevue), 16:55; 2. Chase Knoche (Calamus-Wheatland), 17:18; 3. Jack Sieverding (Bellevue), 17:32; 4. Aiden Housman (Wapello), 17:33; 5. Payton Schnier (Prince of Peace) 17:34

Bellevue – 1. Griebel 16:55; 3. Sieverding 17:32; 15. Andrew Peniston 18:27; 18. Mason Jackson 18:41; 27. Zach Roeder 19:32

Calamus-Wheatland – 2. Knoche 17:18; 9. Chandler Gannon 17:54; 19. Magnus Sands 18:48; 20. Brett McCartt 18:55; 23. Hunter Kastantin 19:05

Camanche – 8. Dodson Melchiori 17:49; 11. Blake Leu 18:08; 16. Jimmy Sbertoli 18:27; 22. Zack Edens 19:04; 29. Juan Hernandez 19:50

Durant – 10. Jack Voss 17:58; 14. Easton Botkins 18:23; 21. Anthony Mundt 19:01; 42. Cameron Hoon 20:51; 44. Jeremy Carnes 21:08

Prince of Peace – 5. Schnier 17:34; 13. Hansi Hudson 18:16; 28. Stephen Hudson 19:46; 31. Kyle Sager 19:55; 56. Gage Ruden 22:58

Northeast – 7. Andrew Hilgendorf 17:47; 25. Remington Overstake 19:09; 26. Nate Ketelsen 19:19; 37. Jace Rathje 20:27; 40. Chase Burken 20:40

Wapello – 4. Housman 17:33; 24. Tristin Kauffman 19:07; 32. Christopher Eawart 20:07; 38. Jesse Parish 20:29; 45. Daniel Hemphill 21:13

Maquoketa – 6. Tyler Meyeres 17:37; 35. Dalen Acton 20:21; 50. Brady Caven 21:54; 52. Mason Springer 22:36; 59. Nathan Watters 25:03

Marquette – 17. Jebadiah Schwager 18:39; 33. Parker Mueller 20:10; 47. Nolan Tracy 21:31; 57. Nicholas Hager 23:03; 65. Garret Krieg 29:23

Louisa-Muscatine – 39. PauL Hoopes 20:39; 61. Eddie Wilhelme 26:16; 63. Zach Robertson 28:14; 64. Owen Schreiner 28:26; 66. Jacob Back 29:41; 67. Evan Lawrence 39:42

Girls golf

St. Bede 194, Erie-Prophetstown 208

Medalist -- Abby Mas (St. Bede) 45

St. Bede -- Mas 45, Giana Ellies 48, Paige Pyska 50, Ali Mendoza 51.

E-P -- Laura Gibson 50, Samantha Soleta 51, Berkley Egger 52, Sydney Bielema 55.

Riverdale 220, Ridgewood 239

Medalist -- Audrey Graham (Riverdale) 48

Riverdale -- Graham 48, Sarah Saddoris 54, Mattie Frances 58, Erin Guaroia 60.

Ridgewood -- Madison Haar 53, Jenna Welch 55, Madison Lindsey 62, Madison Swanson 69, Justine Boelens 69.

Eastland 207, Oregon 233, West Carroll 250

Medalist -- Emma Norton (Eastland) 46

Eastland -- Norton 46, Jenna French 49, Ashley Jansen 52, Naomi Mullen 60.

Oregon -- Izzy Nelson 53, Lizzy Villareal 53, Cassie Nyderek 60, Isabella Olalde 67.

West Carroll -- Hannah Guilinger 55, Corey Johnston 55, Sam Knight 64, MacKenzie Bentley 76.

