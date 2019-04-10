Boys soccer
IAHSSCA rankings
Class 3A
School;Record;LW
1. Waukee;4-0;1
2. Iowa City High;3-0;3
3. West Des Moines Valley;2-1;6
4. Ankeny Centennial;4-1;2
5. Bettendorf;2-0;5
6. Iowa City West;2-1;4
7. Cedar Rapids Washington;4-1;9
8. Cedar Rapids Prairie;3-1;8
9. Johnnston;1-2;10
10. Cedar Rapids Kennedy;2-1;13
11. Urbandale;4-1;7
12. Ankeny;0-2;12
13. Davenport North;6-0;15
14. Pleasant Valley;1-1;11
15. Des Moines Lincoln;3-1;16
16. Dowling;3-1;RV
Receiving votes: Linn-Mar; Des Moines Roosevelt; Davenport Central; Sioux City North; Ames
Class 2A
School;Record;LW
1. Marion;2-0;1
2. Cedar Rapids Xavier;4-0;3
3. Pella;3-0;2
4. Storm Lake;3-0;4
5. Perry;2-0;5
6. Dallas Center-Grimes;3-1;8
7. Hudson United;4-0;7
8. ADM;3-1;9
9. Denison-Schleswig;3-0;14
10. Newton;3-1;6
11. Dubuque Wahlert;1-1;RV
12. Gilbert;2-0;RV
13. Grinnell-BGM;2-0;16
14. Norwalk;2-2;12
15. Iowa City Liberty;2-0;RV
16. Central DeWitt;1-1;11
Receiving votes: Harlan; Bondurant-Farrar; Spencer; Seargeant Bluff-Luton; Lewis Central
Class 1A
School;Record;LW
1. Iowa City Regina;1-1;1
2. Dyersville Beckman;2-0;6
3. Solon;6-2;4
4. IMS;2-1;5
5. Columbus Catholic;2-0;9
6. Williamsburg;1-1;3
7. Nevada;1-1;7
8. West Burlington/Notre Dame;5-1;13
9. West Liberty;3-1;16
10. Benton Community;2-2;11
11. Creston;3-0;RV
12. Des Moines Christian;2-1;8
13. Treynor;3-1;14
14. Greene County;2-0;RV
15. Clear Lake;2-0;RV
16. Center Point-Urbana;2-0;NR
Receiving votes: Aliba; Assumption; Danville; Garner-Hayfield-Ventura; Gladbrook-Reinbeck; Grand View Christian; Carroll Kuemper; Mid Prairie-Wellman; North Polk; Postville; Riverside; Oakland; Council Bluffs St. Albert; Vinton-Shellsburg; Western Christian
Baseball
Ridgewood 11, Knoxville 0
Ridgewood;430;004;—;11;9;2
Knoxville;000;000;—;0;3;3
WP -- Cole Franks. LP -- Hennenfent. Two or more hits -- R, Mitchell Brooks 2, Ganon Greenman 2, Brian Anderson 2. 2B -- R, Cade Franks, Drake McDonough. HR -- R, Brooks. Two or more RBIs -- R, Brooks 3, Greenman 2.
Softball
Rockridge 13, Orion 3
Orion;102;00;—;3;3;1
Rockridge;113;71;—;13;13;2
WP -- Lexi Hines (4-0). LP -- Tori Werkheiser. Two or more hits -- RR, Amelia Thomas 2, Hailee Dehner 2, Kenzie Reimers 2, Hines 3. 2B -- RR, Dehner, Kadey Garrett, Hines, Emma Preston. HR -- O, Lena Newman. Two or more RBIs -- O, Newman 2; RR, Dehner 2, Reimers 2, Hines 2, Grace Irwin 3. Records -- Rockridge 11-3, 5-0.
Boys track
Indian relays
Late Tuesday result
Team results -- 1. Wapello 113, 2. West Liberty 105, 3. Washington 83, 4. Mediapolis 69, 5. Winfield-Mt. Union 52, 6. Danville 47, 7. West Burlington Notre Dame 40, 8. Lone Tree 31, 9. Wilton 20, 10. West Branch 14
100 dash -- 1. Brandon Snowden (Winfield-Mt. Union) 11.43, 2. Avery Knock (Lone Tree) 11.72, 3. Ricky Pforts (Wapello) 11.72, 5. Lake Newton (West Liberty) 11.86, 6. Caden Thomas (Wapello) 11.95
200 dash -- 1. Juanito Piper (Winfield-Mt. Union) 24.03, 2. Lake Newton (West Liberty) 24.61, 3. Kadin Salek (Mediapolis) 24.72
400 dash -- 1. Jagger Gourley (Mediapolis) 50.36, 2. Mitchell Driscoll (Washington) 50.85, 3. Zach Thompson (West Branch) 54.30, 4. Aiden Housman (Wapello) 55.12
800 run -- 1. Owen Timmerman (Mediapolis) 2:08.29, 2. Ashton Burroughs (West Liberty) 2:11.34, 3. Zach Hein (Wilton) 2:11.98, 4. Brian Redmond (Wapello) 2:12.81, 6. Erick Estrada (West Liberty) 2:16.55
1600 run -- 1. Evan Horak (Washington) 4:54.97, 2. Zach Hein (Wilton) 5:00.03, 3. Aiden Housman (Wapello) 5:01.04, 6. Elijah Belzer (Wapello) 5:17.75
3200 run -- 1. Aiden Housman (Wapello) 10:42.89, 2. Evan Horak (Washington) 11:00.44, 3. Lance Sobaski (Washington) 11:06.77, 4. Isaac Hunter (Wilton) 11:50.95, 5. Ethan Bailey (Wilton) 11:59.06
110 hurdles -- 1. Austin McMichael (West Liberty) 16.46, 2. Jonathan Wargo (West Branch) 16.58, 3. Lincoln Kleese (Washington) 16.87, 5. Griffin Mears (Wapello) 17.80
400 hurdles -- 1. Ethan Hunt (Washington) 57.07, 2. Griffin Mears (Wapello) 58.81, 3. Ben Wolgemuth (Mediapolis) 59.90, 4. Brenton Ross (Wapello) 1:02.34, 5. Caleb Wulf (West Liberty) 1:08.87
400 relay -- 1. West Burlington Notre Dame (Conner, Richards, Snodgrass, Lamm) 44.96, 2. Washington 45.37, 3. West Liberty 45.92, 5. Wapello 46.46
800 relay -- 1. West Burlington Notre Dame (Conner, Richards, Snodgrass, Skerik) 1:35.95, 2. West Liberty 1:37.65, 3. Wapello 1:38.58
1600 relay -- 1. West Liberty (Esmoil, Dengler, Ruess, Feldman) 3:37.31, 2. Danville 3:48.07, 3. Wapello 3:51.53
3200 relay -- 1. Danville (Chipman, Gourley, Trexel, Svoboda) 9:15.62, 2. Wapello 9:18.52, 3. Winfield-Mt. Union 10:57.26
800 sprint medley -- 1. Mediapolis (McPherson, Darbyshire, Timmerman, Gourley) 1:39.73, 2. Danville 1:43.18, 3. West Liberty 1:43.60, 4. Wapello 1:43.78
Distance medley -- 1. West Liberty (McMichael, Feldman, Esmoil, Ruess) 3:45.24, 2. Mediapolis 3:50.30, 3. Danville 4:04.57, 4. Wapello 4:08.36
440 shuttle hurdle -- 1. West Liberty (Esmoil, Gingerich, Feldman, McMichael) 1:02.89, 2. Washington 1:03.78, 3. Wapello 1:09.63
High jump -- 1. Talon Newton (Winfield-Mt. Union) 6-01.00, 2. Kasen Bailey (Washington) 6-00.00, 3. Wyatt Stout (Washington) 5-08.00
Long jump -- 1. Brady Dauber (Lone Tree) 19-06.50, 2. TJ Dirth (Wapello) 19-05.50, 3. Talen Dengler (West Liberty) 18-08.00
Shot put -- 1. Spencer Daufeldt (West Liberty) 48-05.00, 2. Brennan Breuer (Mediapolis) 47-02.50, 3. TJ Dirth (Wapello) 45-09.50
Discus -- 1. TJ Dirth (Wapello) 148-02, 2. Spencer Daufeldt (West Liberty) 145-03, 3. Keaton Mitchell (Wapello) 140-09
