Boys soccer

MAC schedule

Today's games

Bettendorf at North, 4:30 p.m.

Pleasant Valley at Burlington, 6:30 p.m.

Clinton at North Scott, 6:30 p.m.

Central at Assumption, 6:30 p.m.

West at Muscatine, 7 p.m.

IAHSSCA rankings

Class 3A

School;Record;LW

1. Waukee;5-0;1

2. Ankeny Centennial;7-1;4

3. Iowa City West;4-1;6

4. Iowa City High;3-1;2

5. Ankeny;4-31;12

6. Valley, West Des Moines;5-2;3

7. Cedar Rapids Washington;5-1;7

8. Prairie, Cedar Rapids;5-1;8

9. Pleasant Valley;5-1;14

10. Bettendorf;2-1;5

11. Johnston;3-2;9

12. Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines;6-1;16

13. Cedar Rapids Kennedy;2-2;10

14. Urbandale;7-2;11

15. Davenport North;8-1;13

16. Ames;3-1;RV

Receiving votes: Southeast Polk; Des Moines, Lincoln; Marshalltown; Sioux City West; Des Moines, Hoover; Davenport, Central

Class 2A

School;Record;LW

1. Xavier, Cedar Rapids;5-0;2

2. Marion;3-0;1

3. Storm Lake;4-0;4

4. Perry;3-0;5

5. Pella;5-1;3

6. Dallas Center-Grimes;5-1;6

7. Hudson United;5-0;7

8. Gilbert;6-0;12

9. ADM;4-2;8

10. Newton;5-1;10

11. Wahlert, Dubuque;2-1;11

12. Norwalk;4-4;14

13. Denison-Schleswig;3-2;9

14. Grinnell-BGM;2-1;13

15. Bondurant-Farrar;5-1;RV

16. Iowa City, Liberty;2-2;15

Receiving votes: Harlan; Lewis Central; Central DeWitt; Fairfield; Spencer; Knoxville; and Mt. Pleasant

Class 1A

School;Record;LW

1. Regina, Iowa City;3-2;1

2. Beckman Catholic, Dyersville;4-1;2

3. Notre Dame/West Burlington;7-1;8

4. Solon;8-3;3

5. Columbus Catholic, Waterloo;3-0;5

6. Creston;5-0;11

7. Iowa Mennonite School;3-1;4

8. West Liberty;3-1;9

9. Greene County;4-0;14

10. Center Point-Urbana;3-0;16

11. Nevada;2-2;7

12. Treynor;3-1;13

13. Williamsburg;2-2;6

14. Vinton-Shellsburg;3-1;RV

15. Western Christian, Hull;4-0;RV

16. Benton Community;2-3;10

Receiving votes: Albia; Central Lee; Clear Lake; Des Moines Christian; GCGR, Gladbrook-Reinbeck; North Polk, Alleman; Postville; and St. Albert, Council Bluffs

Dubuque Wahlert 6, Bellevue Marquette 1

Bellevue Marquette stats:

Goals -- Bellevue Marquette, Ty Parker (Tyrelle Kloser/Francesco Aliprandini) 68th minute. Saves -- Bellevue Marquette, Matt Brinker 16 

Girls soccer

MAC schedule

Wednesday's result

Assumption 5, Central 0

Assumption 5, Davenport Central 0

Goals -- Assumption, Sully Kelly 2nd minute; Carly King 19th minute; Carly King 25th minute; Jade Hackson 29th minute; Carly King 55th minute 

Baseball

Moline 6, Alleman 5

Alleman;130;100;0;--;5;6;0

Moline;200;022;x;--;6;7;2

WP -- Landon Thiele. LP -- Dominic Ferrari. Two or more hits -- A, Nate Sheets 3; M, Aiden Michna. 2B -- A, Jono Berry, Sheets; M, Ben Frieden. HR -- M, Noah Sebben. Two or more RBIs -- A, Sheets 3; M, Michna.

PND 15, UTHS 4

Peoria Notre Dame;210;109;2-15;12;4

United Township;000;400;0-4;4;7

WP -- Tommy Kelly. LP -- Dylan Farnsworth. Two or more hits -- PND, Kouri, Shields, Organ 3, Bauer, B. Kelly. 2B -- PND, Kouri, Shields; UT, Tyler Runkle. Two or more RBIs -- PND, Shields, Wyman, Bauer 3, B. Kelly 3.

Elm-Brim 14, Ann-Weth 2

E-B;004;130;6—14;13;1

A-W;000;002;0—2;5;2

WP -- Parker Brodine. LP -- Ryan Goodman. Two or more hits -- EB, Parker Pillman 3, Ash Johnson, Caileb Johnson, Parker Brodine; AW, Ryan Goodman 3. 2B -- EB, A. Johnson, Pillman, C. Johnson 2; AW, Goodman 2. 3B -- EB, Pillman. Two or more RBIs -- EB, Pillman 3.

A-Town 4, Ridgewood 3

Ridgewood;111;000;0—3;4;1

A-A;000;120;1—4;7;2

WP -- Graham Struhs. LP -- Kaleb Buss. Two or more hits -- AA, Struhs, Ryan Adolphson. 2B -- R, Michael Wiley, Mitchell Brooks. Two or more RBIs -- AA, Nick Inness.

Erie-Prophetstown 8, Newman 0

Sterling Newman;000;000;0;--;0;0;2

Erie-P'Town;202;031;x;--;8;13;0

WP -- Ryan. LP -- Vanlanduit. Two or more hits -- Ryan, Coleman, Daubman 3, Ames, Johnson. 2B: Ryan, Daubman 2. HR -- Johnson 2. Two or more RBIs -- Daubman 3, Johnson 4.

Riverdale 10, Hall 0

Hall;000;00;--;0;1;2

Riverdale;162;01;--;10;13;2

WP -- Noah Tackett. LP -- James Mautino. Two or more hits -- R, Jacob Griffin, Jared Griffin 3, Tackett, Zach Sanders. 2B -- R, Nathan Bradley, Tackett. HR -- R, Zac Antolik, Tackett. Two or more RBIs -- R, Bradley, Tackett 3, Antolik.

Softball

Rock Island 8, Orion 2

Orion;000;000;2;—;2

Rock Island;101;051;x;—;8

WP -- Peters (10-2). LP -- Drish (5-4). Two or more hits -- Rock Island, Pannell, Peters. 2B -- Rock Island, Pannell, Stegall. 3B -- Rock Island, Peters. HR -- Rock Island, Pannell. RBI -- Orion, Drish, Werkeiser; Rock Island, Kelley 3, Melody, Peters, Pannell, Stegall. Records -- Orion 8-6; Rock Island 13-3

Alleman 19, Morrison 0

Morrison;000;0;--;0;1;3

Alleman;16(12);x;--;19;17;0

WP -- Kiley McConville. LP -- Hannah Linder. Two or more hits -- A, Avrie Schmidt, Alli Ferrari 3, Taylor Parker, McConville, Maria Guerrero, Sophia Terronez 3. 2B -- A, Parker, Terronez, Schmidt. 3B -- A, Madison Steines, Terronez. Two or more RBIs -- A, Schmidt, Ferrari 3, Steines, Parker 3, Drew Clark, Terronez.

Sherrard 7, Mercer County 5

Sherrard;200;300;2—7;10;0

MerCo;101;101;1—5;9;4

WP -- Alexys Breitenstein. LP -- Dani Hagens. Two or more hits -- S, Bella Dean, Kyli Newton, Addison Ryan; MC, Maggie Harrison 3, Sheridan Hank, Kylee Oary. 2B -- MC, Hank 2, Harrison, Chloe Kirkhove. HR -- S, Kaitlyn Woods. Two or more RBIs -- S, Woods; MC, Hank.

Riverdale 13, Hall 2

Hall;000;02;--;2;1;1

Riverdale;091;03;--;13;13;0

WP -- Ashlyn Hemm. Two or more hits -- Addison Gelande 3, Hemm, Lauren Anderson 3, Ashley Garber. 2B -- Garber, Gelande. HR -- Anderson, Garber, Gelande. Two or more RBIs -- Gelande 5, Anderson 3, Garber 3, Madison Bonertz.

Elm-Brim 7, Ann-Weth 0

Elmwood-Brimfield;110;210;2-7;8;0

Annawan-Wethersfield;000;000;0-0;2;3

WP -- Montana Ledbetter. LP -- Lainee Winter. Two or more hits -- EB, Lindsey Stenger. 2B -- EB, Ledbetter, Yemm, Wallace, Gilles. 3B -- EB, Smith. Two or more RBIs -- EB, Ledbetter.

Boys tennis

Tuesday's late result

Pleasant Valley 9, Clinton 0

Singles -- Justin Sehlin def. Andrew Brisch 6-0, 6-0; Nathan Wong def. Connor Hyde 6-0, 6-0; Jake Dolphin def. Brody Manemann 6-0, 6-0; Muneeb Dadeem def. Christopher Tatlor-Bice 6-1, 6-0; Brady Adams def. Noah Hayton 6-0, 6-0; Luke Bronsvold def. David Xu 6-0, 6-1

Doubles -- Dolphin/Wong def. Brisch/Manemann 6-0, 6-0; Brunsvold/Sehlin def/ Hayton/Hyde 6-0, 6-0; Adams/Nadeem def./Taylor-Bice/Xu 6-1, 6-0

JV -- Pleasant Valley 22, Clinton 0

Bettendorf 9, North Scott 0 

Singles -- Yash Singh (Bett) def. Alex Isely 6-0, 6-1. Jozef Porubcin (Bett) def. Brock Larson 6-0, 6-0. Stuart Swearingen (Bett) def. Nate Hoft 6-0, 6-1. Will Luebke (Bett) def. Zach Johnson 6-3, 6-1. Ryan Witcraft (Bett) def. Nile McLaughlin 6-0, 6-0. Ethan Herrmann (Bett) def. Bryce Hanke 6-1, 6-0

Doubles -- Jozef Porubcin/Yash Singh (Bett) def. Alex Isely/Brock Larson 6-0, 6-0. Will Luebke/Stuart Swearingen (Bett) def. Zach Johnson/Nile McLaughlin 6-2, 6-0. Ryan Witcraft/Ethan Herrmann (Bett) def. Nate Hoft/Bryce Hanke 6-0, 6-0

Moline 6, Galesburg 3

Singles -- Dylan Wiemers (Moline) def. Lucas Shroyer 6-0, 6-2. Bhanu Pujari (Moline) def. Dan Fernando 6-0, 6-1. Isaiah Mowen (Galesburg) def. Thomas McCormick 6-0,6-0. Cole Petrie (Galesburg) def. Collin Meyer 6-1, 6-1. Mason Lapaczanek (Moline) def. Lorenzo Sanchez 6-2, 6-0. Adam Klumb (Moline) def. Cade Petrie 6-1, 6-0

Doubles -- Pujari /Lapaczonek (Moline) def. Petrie/Mowen 1-6, 7-6 (11), 10-8. McCormick/Meyer (Moline) def. Petrie/Pamatmat 7-6 (2), 7-5. Sanchez/Fernando (Galesburg) def. Dylan Schueneman/Steven Klumb 4-6, 7-5, 14-12

Girls golf

Davenport West Invitational

at Emeis Golf Course

Teams -- 1. Bettendorf 366; 2. Pleasant Valley 386; 3. Davenport Assumption 400; 4. Davenport North 424; 5. North Scott 430; 6. Muscatine 431; 7. Davenport West 449; 8. Burlington 468; 9. Davenport Central 493; 10. Clinton 546

Top 3 individuals -- Shannyn Vogler (Bett) 76; Olivia Leinart (Assumption) 82; Lizzie McVey (PV) 92

Bettendorf (366) -- Vogler 42-34 -- 76; Layken Bytnar 52-43 -- 95; Sarah Ostrom 51-46 -- 97; Kelley Lent 51-47 -- 98; Madison Wischmann 53-45 -- 98

Pleasant Valley (386) -- McVey 48-44 -- 92; Erika Holmberg 47-47 -- 94; Ingrid Hofman 51-47 -- 98; Cecilia Patramanis 54-48 -- 102

Assumption (400) -- Leinart 43-39 -- 82; Grace Frommelt 51-52 -- 103; Alex Foley 50-56 -- 106; Gabby Berthel 56-53 -- 109

Davenport North (424) -- Maddy Wardlow 47-47 -- 94; Lindsey Broders 50-53 -- 103; Shelby Fick 59-53 -- 112; Annemarie Graham 60-55 -- 115

North Scott (430) -- Avery Woods 51-53 -- 104; Natalie Tague 57-48 -- 105; Jillian Thies 57-50 -- 107; Kaitlyn Wood 57-57 -- 114

Muscatine (431) -- Ellie Howard 47-47 -- 94; Hannah Reynolds 52-48 -- 100; Kate Manjoine 61-57 -- 118; Sarah McKillip 61-58 -- 119

Davenport West (449) -- Megan Weisrock 52-48 -- 100; Leah Anderson 53-50 -- 103; Austyn Strong 62-58 -- 120; Emma Peters 66-60 -- 126

Davenport Central (493) -- Paige Pearson 53-57 -- 110; Mary Meder 58-65 -- 123; Abby McLeland 62-64 -- 126; Maddie Wheat 69-65 -- 134

Clinton (546) -- Heather Dash 54-63 -- 117; Sarah Klinkhammer 74-58 -- 132; Macy Mulholland 68-74 -- 142; Hannah Hartman 81-74 -- 155

Boys track and field 

Riverdale invitational 

Team results -- 1. Kewanee 187, 2. Riverdale 157, 3. Sterling Newman 104, 4. ROWVA 59

100 -- Melcon Dejesus (Kewanee) 11.19, 2. Connor McBride (Newman) 11.40, 3. Jason Smith (Riverdale) 11.80

200 -- 1. Melcon Dejesus (Kewanee) 22.95, 2. Connor McBride (Newman) 23.39, 3. Cody Lamb (Riverdale) 24.94

400 -- 1. Melcon Dejesus (Kewanee) 52.86, 2. David Arney (Riverdale) 55.83, 3. Carter Wainwright (Riverdale) 56.72

800 -- 1. Spencer Mauch (Newman) 2:07.47, 2. Jacob Meloan (Riverdale) 2:15.95, 3. Adam Johnson (ROWVA) 2:21.36

1600 -- 1. Shay Hafner (Newman) 5:10.76, 2. Aiden Friant (Riverdale) 5:22.18, 3. Colin Vanstechelman (Kewanee) 5:29.66

3200 -- 1. Shay Hafner (Newman) 11:07.21, 2. Lorin Peterson (ROWVA) 11:30.50, 3. Gabe Johnson (Kewanee) 11:31.85

110 hurdles -- 1. Dalton Cathcart (Riverdale) 16.34, 2. Noel Velazquez (Kewanee) 17.93, 3. Tim Nolan (Kewanee) 18.52

300 hurdles -- 1. Dalton Cathcart (Riverdale) 44.50, 2. Noel Velazquez (Kewanee) 45.71, 3. Tim Nolan (Kewanee) 46.00

400 relay -- 1. Newman (Ahlers, McBride, McBride, Williams) 46.81, 2. Riverdale 47.44, 3. Kewanee 50.81

800 relay -- 1. Newman (Ahlers, McBride, Mullen, McBride) 1:39.40, 2. Riverdale 1:41.18, 3. Riverdale JV 1:49.35, 4. Kewanee 1:53.56

1600 relay -- 1. Kewanee (Russell, Sanchez, Powe, Dejesus) 3:45.16, 2. Newman 3:47.08, 3. Riverdale 3:47.14

3200 relay -- 1. Newman (Mauch, Sheets, Welty, Simpson) 9:43.32, 2. Kewanee 11:10.47, 3. Riverdale 11:20.63

High jump -- 1. Brandon Merz (ROWVA) 6-02.00, 2. Kavon Russell (Kewanee) 6-00.00, 3. Niko Powe (Kewanee) 5-04.00

Long jump -- 1. David Arney (Riverdale) 20-07.00, 2. Kavon Russell (Kewanee) 20-03.00, 3. Jeremiah Israel (Kewanee) 18-08.50

Triple jump -- 1. Noel Velazquez (Kewanee) 37-10.00, 2. Xander Gruszeczka (Kewanee) 35-01.00, 3. Noah Huizenga (Riverdale) 34-07.00

Shot put -- 1. Dillion Lamb (Riverdale) 42-09.00, 2. Xavier Crowe (Kewanee) 42-02.50, 3. Owen Beckett (Riverdale) 41-07.50

Discus -- 1. Brady Reed (Riverdale) 112-06, 2. Jeremiah Israel (Kewanee) 107-04, 3. Xavier Crowe (Kewanee) 99-07

Girls track and field 

Riverdale invitational 

Team results -- 1. Sherrard 178, 2. Riverdale 102, 3. Morrison 80, 4. Kewanee 64, 5. Sterling Newman 63

100 -- Jordan Gallentine (Morr) 13.34, 2. Claire Coons (Morr) 13.68, 3. Emma Hofmann (Sherr) 13.78

200 -- 1. Abigail Gerdes (Sherr) 27.51, 2. Jackie Yearger (New) 28.39, 3. Ashleigh Adamson (Sherr) 28.63

400 -- 1. Jordan Gallentine (Morr) 1:04.29, 2. Bree Rosengren (New) 1:07.58, 3.Ashleigh Adamson (Sherr) 1:12.47

800 -- 1. Lily Tackett (River) 2:41.40, 2. Jasmine Mathis (Sherr) 2:45.71, 3. Anna Mickley (Morr) 2:49.71

1600 -- 1. Lily Tackett (River) 5:52.88, 2. Lexi Shields (Sherr) 6:43.65, 3. Addison Knox (Sherr) 6:43.68

3200 -- 1. Alexis Ryan (Sherr) 15:46.81, 2. Stephanie Martinez (Kew) 15:52.70, 3. Maya Davis (Kew) 23:04.79

100 hurdles -- 1. Tristan Nolan (Kew) 17.33, 2. Paige Carpenter (Sherr) 18.85, 3. Alie Foster (New) 21.23

300 hurdles -- 1. Tristan Nolan (Kew) 51.05, 2. Paige Carpenter (Sherr) 53.12, 3. Shae Hanrahan (River) 53.39

400 relay -- 1. Sherrard (Adamson, Layer, Adamson, Gerdes) 52.63, 2. Newman 53.99, 3. Riverdale 57.52

800 relay -- 1. Sherrard (Layer, Adamson, Gerdes, Hofmann) 1:54.27, 2. Newman 2:03.13, 3. Kewanee 2:03.85

1600 relay -- 1. Morrison (Baker, Henson, Coons, Gallentine) 4:38.52, 2. Newman 4:43.51, 3. Sherrard 4:48.20

3200 relay -- 1. Riverdale (Doty, Garrett, Maring, Klundt) 11:49.15, 2. Sherrard 11:57.11, 3. Morrison 13:01.74

High jump -- 1. Carley Whitsell (Sherr) 5-00.00, 2. Abigail Weaver (River) 4-10.00, 3. Tristan Nolan (Kew) 4-10.00

Long jump -- 1. Tyra Bond (Kew) 15-03.00, 2. Syrinidie Amos (New) 14-00.50, 3. Emma Wainwright (River) 13-05.50

Triple jump -- 1. Myah Sierens (Sherr) 28-05.50, 2. Emma Wainwright (River) 26-00.00, 3. Fern Ericson (Sherr) 25-06.00

Shot put -- 1. Sarah Sorrell (Sherr) 32-07.50, 2. Faith Jackson (River) 30-09.50, 3. Peyton Tegeler (Morr) 30-03.50

Discus -- 1. Hope Jackson (River) 105-02, 2. Sarah Sorrell (Sherr) 105-00, 3. Peyton Tegeler (Morr) 101-04

