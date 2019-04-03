Boys soccer
IAHSSCA rankings
Class 3A
School;Record
1. Waukee;2-0
2. Ankeny Centennial;3-0
3. Iowa City High;2-0
4. Iowa City West;1-1
5. Bettendorf;1-0
6. West Des Moines Valley;0-0
7. Urbandale;2-0
8. Cedar Rapids Prairie;0-0
9. Cedar Rapids Washington;1-1
10. Johnston;0-1
11. Pleasant Valley;0-1
12. Ankeny;0-2
13. Cedar Rapids Kennedy;0-0
14. Des Moines Roosevelt;0-0
15. Davenport North;4-0
16. Des Moines Lincoln;1-1
Receiving votes: Ottumwa, Cedar Falls, Dowling, Glenwood, Clinton, Mason City, Davenport Central, North Scott, Sioux City West, Linn-Mar
Class 2A
School;Record
1. Marion;1-0
2. Pella;1-0
3. Cedar Rapids Xavier;1-0
4. Storm Lake;1-0
5. Perry;1-0
6. Newton;3-0
7. Hudson United;0-0
8. Dallas Center-Grimes;1-0
9. ADM;1-0
10. Harlan;1-0
11. Central DeWitt;1-0
12. Norwalk;1-0
13. Winterset/Earlham;0-1
14. Denison-Schleswig;1-0
15. Lewis Central;0-0
16. Grinnell-BGM;0-0
Receiving votes: Dubuque Wahlert, Iowa Falls-Alden-AGWSR, Bishop Heelan, Gilbert, Sergeant Bluff-Luton, Waverly-Shell Rock, Glenwood, Iowa City Liberty, Knoxville, Clear Creek-Amana, Fairfield, Spencer, Bondurant-Farrar
Class 1A
School;Record
1. Iowa City Regina;0-1
2. Assumption;0-2
3. Williamsburg;0-0
4. Solon;3-0
5. IMS;0-0
6. Dyersville Beckman;0-0
7. Nevada;0-0
8. Des Moines Christian;0-1
9. Waterloo Columbus;0-0
10. Council Bluffs St. Albert;0-0
11. Benton Community;0-2
12. Gladbrook-Reinbeck;0-0
13. West Burlington Notre Dame;2-1
14. Treynor;0-1
15. North Polk;0-1
16. West Liberty;1-1
Receiving votes: Albia, Clear Lake, Creston, Danville, Greene County, Carroll Kuemper, Mid-Prairie, MOC-Floyd Valley, Panorama
Girls soccer
Orion-Sherrard 3, Rock Island 0
Halftime -- Orion-Sherrard 1, Rock Island 0. Goals -- Orion-Sherrard, Emily Teel (Jamie Abbott) 17th minute; Karsyn McCunn (Jamie Abbott) 42nd minute; Hailey James (Jamie Abbott) 69th minute. Saves -- Orion-Sherrard, Mary Mount 11; Rock Island, Mikayla Depover 7. Records -- Orion-Sherrard 8-0
Baseball
Moline 6, La Salle-Peru 1
Moline;004;010;1;--;6;7;0
La Salle-Peru;000;000;1;--;1;4;0
Jake Nitzel, Jacob Pauwels (3), Landon Thiele (5), Will McLaughlin (7). Dahl, Pohar (5). WP -- Thiele. LP -- Dahl. Two or more hits -- Moline, Adam Worley; La Salle-Peru, Wagner. 2B -- Moline, Ben Frieden, Noah Sebben. RBI -- Moline, Noah Sebben 2, Brody Harding 2, Michael Conner; La Salle-Peru, Reese
Softball
Moline 3, Rockridge 2
Moline;201;000;0;--;3;6;0
Rockridge;002;000;0;--;2;11;0
Kayla DePoorter, Lindsey Glass (3), Leeann VandeVoorde (5). Olivia Drish. WP -- DePoorter. LP -- Drish. Two or more hits -- Moline, Cierra McNamee; Rockridge, Lea Kendall 3, Amelia Thomas, Ella Rurscg, Kadey Garrett. 2B -- Moline, Kayla DePoorter. RBI -- Moline, Cierra McNamee 2; Rockridge, Lea Kendall, Olivia Drish
Orion 24, Monmouth-Roseville 5
Orion;3(10)0;56;--;24;19;0
Monmouth-Roseville;101;30;--;5;10;5
WP -- Jenna Drish. LP -- Cristina Dilley. Two or more hits -- Orion, Lena Newman 4, Lilly Bergstrom 3, Jenna Drish 3, Kati Kratzberg, Marly Lillibridge, Ashley Awbrey, Tori Werkheiser; Monmouth-Roseville, Lily Cundiff 3, Karleigh Ashby, Cristina Dilley. 2B -- Orion, Kati Kratzberg, Marly Lillibridge, Jenna Drish, Ashley Awbrey. HR -- Orion, Tori Werkheiser 2, Marly Lillibridge, Jenna Drish, Lena Newman. RBI -- Orion, Jenna Drish 4, Lena Newman 4, Lilly Bergstrom 4, Tori Werkheiser 3. Records -- Orion (3-3, 1-0)
Rock Island 3, Geneseo 2
Rock Island;020;010;0;--;3
Geneseo;000;110;0;--;2
Peters. Mitchell, Ostrowski (2). WP -- Peters (5-2). LP -- Mitchell (0-1). Two or more hits -- Rock Island, Kelley; Geneseo, Thomas. 2B -- Rock Island, Stegall. RBI -- Rock Island, Melody 2, Michaels; Geneseo, Thomas. Records -- Rock Island (7-3); Geneseo (5-5)
Alleman 15, Sherrard 1 (5)
Alleman;251;70;—;15;12;1
Sherrard;001;00;—;1;3;2
Alleman stats:
WP -- Mcconville. Two or more hits -- Parker 3, Kindelsperger, Schmidt. 2B -- Parker, Kindelsperger. Two or more RBIs -- Parker 4, Schmidt 3, Casas.
Girls track and field
West Liberty Invitational
Teams -- 1. Anamosa 115; 2. Tipton 91; 3. Iowa City Regina 83; 4. North Cedar 80; 5. Clear Creek Amana 77; 6. West Liberty 61.5; 7. Wilton 58; 8. West Branch 36; 9. Midland 35; 10. Durant 27; 11. Lone Tree 23.5; 12. Calamus-Wheatland 19; 13. Lisbon 16
100 -- 1. Macy Daufeldt (WL) 13.24; 2. Emma Dusanek (Midland) 13.53; 3. Alyssa McElmeel (Cal-Wheat) 13.60
200 -- 1. Olivia Nebergall (Anamosa) 27.07; 2. Cassie Cox (NC) 27.91; 3. Meg Koenig (Durant) 28.22
400 -- 1. Drew Jensen (Midland) 1:02.01; 2. Cassie Cox (NC) 1:02.68; 3. Abby Ryan (Durant) 1:04.25
800 -- 1. Amanda Smith (Tipton) 2:36.19; 2. Ava Claussen-Tubbs (Anamosa) 2:37.68; 3. Abby Fairbanks (Anamosa) 2:39.48
1,500 -- 1. Amanda Smith (Tipton) 5:27.41; 2. Kaylie Barker (CCA) 5:28.40; 3. Corinne Gadient (Anamosa) 5:29.00
3,000 -- 1. Josie Voss (Regina) 11:45.26; 2. Annalee Bartels (Regina) 11:55.29; 3. Martha Pace (WL) 11:55.70
100 hurdles -- 1. Linsey Ford (Wilton) 16.41; 2. Emma Mathis (CCA) 16.70; 3. Haylee Lehman (WL) 17.12
400 hurdles -- 1. Annie Gahan (Regina) 1:09.95; 2. Jaylen Votroubek (West Branch) 1:10.36; 3. Maggie McQuillen (Anamosa) 1:10.40
400 relay -- 1. North Cedar (Wachendorf, Galloway, Cox, Proesch) 54.07; 2. Wilton, 54.83; 3. West Branch, 55.07
800 relay -- 1. Tipton (Hermsen, Bierman, Kamberling, Daniel) 1:54.71; 2. West Liberty, 1:57.06; 3. North Cedar, 2:01.80
1,600 relay -- 1. Anamosa (Gaident, McQuillen, Gadient, Nebergall) 4:17.84; 2. Tipton, 4:27.89; 3. Regina, 4:40.70
3,200 relay -- 1. Tipton (Smith, Wallick, Mente, McCollough) 11:06.33; 2. Clear Creek-Amana, 11:17.89; 3. Anamosa, 11:28.34
Sprint medley relay -- 1. North Cedar (Wachendorf, Galloway, Proesch, Cox) 1:57.21; 2. Anamosa, 1:57.75; 3. Wilton, 1:59.62
Distance medley relay -- 1. Anamosa (Kirk, Frasher, McQuillen, Gadient) 4:40.10; 2. Midland, 4:52.13; 3. Tipton, 4:59.87
Shuttle hurdle relay -- 1. Clear Creek Amana (Mathis, Jiras, Schultz, Smiddy) 1:14.50; 2. Regina, 1:16.56; 3. Anamosa, 1:30.31
High jump -- 1. Olivia Nebergall (Anamosa) 5-3; 2. Maysun Marshall (Lisbon) 5-0; 3. Mikayla Prusha (West Branch) 4-10
Long jump -- 1. Macy Daufeldt (WL) 16-4 1/4; 2. Kelsey Drake (Wilton) 15-1 1/4; 3. Grace Elvert (Cal-Wheat) 15-0
Shot put -- 1. Jamie Kofron (Tipton) 43-6 3/4; 2. Nicole Sander (North Cedar) 36-0 1/2; 3. Alexa Bright (Anamosa) 34-7
Discus -- 1. Jamie Kofron (Tipton) 138-1; 2. Ainsley Schrock (CCA) 128-8; 3. Nicole Sander (North Cedar) 106-0
Boys tennis
Davenport North 7, Davenport Central 2
Singles -- Mike Miniter (DC) def. Carter Josund, 6-1, 6-2; Spencer Wakeland (DN) def. Mason Gersdorf, 6-3, 6-1; Nate Williams (DN) def. Will Fleming, 6-0, 6-2; Landon Taylor (DN) def. Tim Johnson, 6-3, 6-4; Blake Stoughton (DN) def. Kent Bui, 6-0, 6-1; Owen Stieger (DN) def. Ben Eaton, 6-1, 6-1.
Doubles -- Miniter/Fleming (DC) def Josund/Williams, 3-6, 6-3, 10-5; Wakeland/Stieger (DN) def. Gersdorf/Johnson, 6-1, 6-1; Taylor/Stoughton (DN) def. Bui/Eaton, 6-0, 6-0.
Bettendorf 3, Moline 2
Singles -- Dylan Wiemers (M) def. Ryan Witcraft 6-0, 6-0. Bhanj Pujari (M) def. Ethan Herrman 6-3, 4-6, 10-7
Doubles -- Jozef Porubcin/Yash Singh (B) def. Schuener/Meyer 6-0, 6-0. Stuart Swearingen/Will Luebke (B) def. Klumb/Klumb 6-4, 6-2. Tyler Fromi/Bryce Allen (B) def. Phar/Jain 3-6, 6-1, 10-4
Girls tennis
Assumption 8, Davenport West 1
Singles -- Lauren Dilulio (A) def. Meghan Nahnybida, 7-5, 7-6 (7-4); Caroline Bush (A) def. Cassidy Schaeffer, 6-1, 6-0; Julia Thomas (A) def. Emily Ratermann, 6-1, 6-4; Ellie Molyneaux (A) def. Alex Solbrig, 6-2, 6-1; Molly Daily (DW) def. Audrey Jestel, 6-4, 6-4; Faith Resnick (A) def. Emma Bernick, 6-4, 6-4.
Doubles -- Dilulio/Bush (A) def. Nahnybida/Ratermann, 6-1, 6-3; Thomas/Molyneaux (A) def. Schaeffer/Solbrig, 7-5, 6-1; Jestel/Resnick (A) def. Daily/Bernick, 6-2, 6-4.
Boys golf
Monticello 179, Northeast 200
at Plum River Golf Course
Medalist -- Justin Recker (Mont) 41
Monticello -- Justin Recker 41, Connor Lambert 44, Bo Kramer 45, Hunter Kramer 49
Northeast -- Alijah Dopson 43, Cole Lee 52, Ty Cain 52, Hayden Lee 53
Girls golf
Tipton 197, Wilton 227
Wilton -- Eleney Owens 49, Annabel Grings 54, Lexi Walker 62, Zoe Barrett 62
Tipton -- Allie Nash 47, Addie Duwe 47, Alex Hoffman 51, Brittany Ford 52
Monticello 193, Northeast 215
at Plum River Golf Course
Medalist -- Dru Kramer (Mont) 45
Monticello -- Dru Kramer 45, Bekah Prull 46, Marissa McNally 50, Lydia Franzenburg 52
Northeast -- Christian Jacobsen 50, Morgan Hines 52, Ciera Krogman 54, Clarissa Jacobsen 59
West Branch 223, West Liberty 237
Medalist -- Olivia Schultes (WB), Melanie Lamont (WB), 52
West Branch -- Olivia Schultes 52, Melanie Lamont 52, Savannah Sexton 58, Jessica Myers 61
West Liberty -- Emily Bierman 55, Lindsey Laughlin 58, Marissa McMichael 61, Morgan Peterson 63
