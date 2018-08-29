Football

Today's games

Iowa metro

Dubuque Wahlert (0-1) at Assumption (0-1)

Iowa area

Northeast (0-1) at Wilton (1-0)

Friday's games

Iowa metro

Cedar Rapids Jefferson (0-1) at Muscatine (1-0)

Davenport Central (0-1) at North Scott (0-1)

Davenport West (1-0) at Clinton (0-1)

Dubuque Senior (1-0) at Davenport North (1-0)

Iowa City West (1-0) at Bettendorf (1-0)

Pleasant Valley (0-1) at Cedar Rapids Prairie (1-0)

Western Big Six

Alton (0-1) at Quincy (1-0)

East Peoria (0-1) at United Township (0-1)

Geneseo (0-1) at Galesburg (0-1)

Lisle Benet Academy (1-0) at Moline (1-0)

Quincy Notre Dame (0-1) at Alleman (1-0)

Rock Island (0-1) at Metamora (1-0)

Iowa area

Camanche (1-0) at Bellevue (1-0)

Durant (0-1) at North Cedar (0-1)

Easton Valley (0-1) at Janesville (1-1)

Louisa-Muscatine (0-1) at Van Buren (0-1)

Maquoketa (0-1) at Central DeWitt (0-1)

Midland (2-0) at Dunkerton (1-0)

Solon (1-0) at West Liberty (0-1)

Vinton-Shellsburg (0-1) at Tipton (1-0)

West Branch (1-0) at Wapello (1-0)

Illinois area

Annawan-Wethersfield (0-1) at Farmington (1-0)

Fulton (0-1) at Monmouth-Roseville (0-1)

Hall (0-1) at Morrison (1-0)

Mercer County (1-0) at Elmwood-Brimfield (1-0)

Mid-County (0-1) at Peoria Heights (0-1)

Ridgewood (1-0) at West Prairie (1-0)

Riverdale (0-1) at Kewanee (0-1)

Rockridge (1-0) at Erie-Prophetstown (0-1)

Sherrard (0-1) at Orion (1-0)

West Carroll (0-1) at Pecatonica (0-1)

Volleyball

Late Tuesday

Bettendorf 11-25-21-28-15, Clinton 25-16-25-26-12

Kills -- Bettendorf, Ally Grothusen 18, Breanna VerMeer 9, Maesa Harris 7, Jenna Marxen 5, Claudia Johnson 5; Clinton, Grace Tubbs 27, Macy Mulholland 13, Megan Gandrup 11, Molly Chapman 7.  Assists -- Bettendorf, Emily Sharkey 35; Clinton, Brooke Mulholland 53. Aces -- Bettendorf, Sharkey, Erin McQuillen, Maggie Erpelding, Hannah Uhrich; Clinton, Mallory Melvin 5, Chapman 3, Gandrup, M. Mulholland. Digs -- Bettendorf, Uhrich 20, Erpelding 17, Grothusen 16; Clinton, Haley Dash 27, Gandrup 23, M. Mulholland 22, B. Mulholland 12. Blocks -- Bettendorf, Grothusen 4, Johnson 2, Marxen 2; Clinton, Tubbs, B. Mulholland, Chapman.

Records: Bettendorf 3-2, 2-0; Clinton 4-4, 1-1

Boys golf

Sherrard 162, Williamsfield 173

at Fyre Lake Golf Course, front 9, par 35

Medalist -- Ethan Earl (Sherr) 36

Sherrard -- Ethan Earl 36, Evan Earl 38, Alyn Hall 46, Tyler Varner 46

Williamsfield -- Lorin Peterson 38, Calvin Peterson 42, Austin Larson 42, Matthew Jones 51

Farmington -- Aidan Crusen 47

Girls golf 

St. Bede 202, Erie-Prophetstown 209 

at Prophet Hills

Medalist -- Calisa Steel (EP) 47

St. Bede -- Antonia Cattany 48, Gianna Flias 48, Aleanna Mendoza 48, Alyssa Haitz 58

Erie-Prophetstown -- Calisa Steel 47, Laura Gibson 50, Sydney Minssen 56, Sydney Bielema 56

Mid-County 235, Elmwood 237

at Maple Lanes

Medalist -- Elizabeth Whitford (MC) 46

Mid-County -- Elizabeth Whitford 46, Faith Erlacker 54, Annalynn Lovell 67, Kathryn Goss 68

Elmwood -- Montana Ledbetter 53, Sadie Guthrie 55, Emma Endres 57, Gwynne Ingersoll 72

