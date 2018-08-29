Football
Today's games
Iowa metro
Dubuque Wahlert (0-1) at Assumption (0-1)
Iowa area
Northeast (0-1) at Wilton (1-0)
Friday's games
Iowa metro
Cedar Rapids Jefferson (0-1) at Muscatine (1-0)
Davenport Central (0-1) at North Scott (0-1)
Davenport West (1-0) at Clinton (0-1)
Dubuque Senior (1-0) at Davenport North (1-0)
Iowa City West (1-0) at Bettendorf (1-0)
Pleasant Valley (0-1) at Cedar Rapids Prairie (1-0)
Western Big Six
Alton (0-1) at Quincy (1-0)
East Peoria (0-1) at United Township (0-1)
Geneseo (0-1) at Galesburg (0-1)
Lisle Benet Academy (1-0) at Moline (1-0)
Quincy Notre Dame (0-1) at Alleman (1-0)
Rock Island (0-1) at Metamora (1-0)
Iowa area
Camanche (1-0) at Bellevue (1-0)
Durant (0-1) at North Cedar (0-1)
Easton Valley (0-1) at Janesville (1-1)
Louisa-Muscatine (0-1) at Van Buren (0-1)
Maquoketa (0-1) at Central DeWitt (0-1)
Midland (2-0) at Dunkerton (1-0)
Solon (1-0) at West Liberty (0-1)
Vinton-Shellsburg (0-1) at Tipton (1-0)
West Branch (1-0) at Wapello (1-0)
Illinois area
Annawan-Wethersfield (0-1) at Farmington (1-0)
Fulton (0-1) at Monmouth-Roseville (0-1)
Hall (0-1) at Morrison (1-0)
Mercer County (1-0) at Elmwood-Brimfield (1-0)
Mid-County (0-1) at Peoria Heights (0-1)
Ridgewood (1-0) at West Prairie (1-0)
Riverdale (0-1) at Kewanee (0-1)
Rockridge (1-0) at Erie-Prophetstown (0-1)
Sherrard (0-1) at Orion (1-0)
West Carroll (0-1) at Pecatonica (0-1)
Volleyball
Late Tuesday
Bettendorf 11-25-21-28-15, Clinton 25-16-25-26-12
Kills -- Bettendorf, Ally Grothusen 18, Breanna VerMeer 9, Maesa Harris 7, Jenna Marxen 5, Claudia Johnson 5; Clinton, Grace Tubbs 27, Macy Mulholland 13, Megan Gandrup 11, Molly Chapman 7. Assists -- Bettendorf, Emily Sharkey 35; Clinton, Brooke Mulholland 53. Aces -- Bettendorf, Sharkey, Erin McQuillen, Maggie Erpelding, Hannah Uhrich; Clinton, Mallory Melvin 5, Chapman 3, Gandrup, M. Mulholland. Digs -- Bettendorf, Uhrich 20, Erpelding 17, Grothusen 16; Clinton, Haley Dash 27, Gandrup 23, M. Mulholland 22, B. Mulholland 12. Blocks -- Bettendorf, Grothusen 4, Johnson 2, Marxen 2; Clinton, Tubbs, B. Mulholland, Chapman.
Records: Bettendorf 3-2, 2-0; Clinton 4-4, 1-1
Boys golf
Sherrard 162, Williamsfield 173
at Fyre Lake Golf Course, front 9, par 35
Medalist -- Ethan Earl (Sherr) 36
Sherrard -- Ethan Earl 36, Evan Earl 38, Alyn Hall 46, Tyler Varner 46
Williamsfield -- Lorin Peterson 38, Calvin Peterson 42, Austin Larson 42, Matthew Jones 51
Farmington -- Aidan Crusen 47
Girls golf
St. Bede 202, Erie-Prophetstown 209
at Prophet Hills
Medalist -- Calisa Steel (EP) 47
St. Bede -- Antonia Cattany 48, Gianna Flias 48, Aleanna Mendoza 48, Alyssa Haitz 58
Erie-Prophetstown -- Calisa Steel 47, Laura Gibson 50, Sydney Minssen 56, Sydney Bielema 56
Mid-County 235, Elmwood 237
at Maple Lanes
Medalist -- Elizabeth Whitford (MC) 46
Mid-County -- Elizabeth Whitford 46, Faith Erlacker 54, Annalynn Lovell 67, Kathryn Goss 68
Elmwood -- Montana Ledbetter 53, Sadie Guthrie 55, Emma Endres 57, Gwynne Ingersoll 72
