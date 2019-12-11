Q-C area high school results for Wednesday, Dec. 11

Boys basketball
MAC standings
;Conf;Overall
;;W;L;W;L
Assumption;1;0;3;0
North Scott;1;0;2;1
Clinton;1;0;1;2
Dav. Central;1;0;1;2
Bettendorf;0;0;0;3
Pleasant Valley;0;1;2;1
Dav. North;0;1;1;3
Dav. West;0;1;0;1
Muscatine;0;1;0;2
Friday's games
Bettendorf at North Scott
Clinton at Davenport Central
Davenport West at Muscatine
Pleasant Valley at Assumption
Big Six standings
;Conf;Overall
;;W;L;W;L
Geneseo;2;0;6;1
Quincy;2;0;5;1
Rock Island;2;0;5;1
Galesburg;1;1;5;1
Moline;1;1;5;1
Sterling;0;2;3;3
United Township;0;2;3;3
Alleman;0;2;1;6
Friday's games
Rock Island at Moline
Alleman at Geneseo
Galesburg at United Township
Sterling at Quincy
Girls basketball
MAC standings
;Conf;Overall
;;W;L;W;L
North Scott;3;0;5;0
Assumption;2;1;4;1
Davenport North;2;1;3;1
Muscatine;2;1;3;2
Bettendorf;1;1;3;2
Davenport Central;1;1;3;2
Davenport West;1;2;1;3
Pleasant Valley;0;2;1;4
Clinton;0;3;0;5
Friday's games
Assumption at Pleasant Valley
North Scott at Bettendorf
Davenport Central at Clinton
Muscatine at Davenport West
Big Six standings
;Conf;Overall
;;W;L;W;L
Moline;3;0;10;0
Geneseo;3;0;8;0
Quincy;3;0;4;2
Rock Island;1;2;7;4
Galesburg;1;2;5;3
Sterling;1;2;2;4
Alleman;0;3;1;7
United Township;0;3;1;7
Today's games
Alleman at Rock Island
United Township at Moline
Geneseo at Sterling
Quincy at Galesburg
West Central 65, Ridgewood 57
RIDGEWOOD: Lewis 2 0-0 1 4, Jackson 4 0-2 4 7, Adamson 10 3-4 3 27, Tucker 1 0-0 0 3, Maher 2 0-0 2 4, Bennett 0 0-0 0 0, Bowles 3 0-0 1 6, Miller 1 2-2 0 4.
WEST CENTRAL: Reed 5 0-0 0 11, Kidd 3 1-2 1 9, Smith 1 0-0 0 3, Schaley 2 0-0 1 6, Lenz 4 0-0 0 9, Bartels 0 0-2 3 0, Lafary 9 4-8 0 24, Henry 2 0-0 1 4, Thompson 0 0-0 1 0.
Ridgewood;12;12;12;21-57
West Central;18;20;14;13-65
3s: Ridgewood 6 (Jackson, Adamson 4, Tucker), WC 8 (Reed, Kidd 2, Smith, Schaley 2, Lenz, Lafary)
From Tuesday
Rock Island 61, UTHS 18
UNITED TOWNSHIP (3-3, 0-2) -- Rose 0-4 0-0 1 0, Geadeyan 2-7 0-0 2 5, Rogers 0-5 0-0 1 0, Merrick 1-6 0-0 2 3, Valleo 1-4 0-0 2 2, Flemming 0-0 0-0 0 0, Tapia 0-3 0-0 0 0, Trice 1-5 0-0 0 23, Strother 0-2 0-0 0 0, Williams 0-0 0-0 0 0, Little 2-6 1-1 0 6, Lopez 0-0 0-0 0 0, Wright 0-1 0-0 0 0, Bustos 0-1 0-0 0 0, Jansen 0-0 0-0 0 0, Holesiner 0-0 0-0 0 0. Totals 7-44 1-1 8 18
ROCK ISLAND (5-1, 2-0) -- Rice 8-10 0-0 1 17, Sigel 2-7 2-3 1 7, Nimmers 2-4 2-2 1 7, Key 1-5 2-2 1 4, Gustafson 2-4 1-1 0 5, Reese 1-2 0-0 1 3, McDuffy 2-6 0-0 3 5, Metcalf 1-2 0-0 1 2, Swift 1-1 0-0 2 3, Pulliam 1-3 0-0 0 2, Beal 1-3 0-0 0 2, Anderson 2-2 0-0 0 0. Totals 24-49 7-8 11 61
United Township;3;5;3;7—18
Rock Island;13;13;24;11—61
3s: UT 3-19 (Geadeyan 1-4, Merrick 1-4, Little 1-3, Rogers 0-3, Vallejo 0-2, Trice 0-1, Strother 0-1, Wright 0-1), RI 6-16 (Sigel 1-6, Rice 1-3, McDuffy 1-3, Reese 1-1, Nimmers 1-1, Swift 1-1, Pulliam 0-1). Rebounds: UT 20 (Trice 5), RI 37 (Key 8, Gustafson 8). Assists: UT 3 (Geadeyan 2), RI 14 (Rice, Sigel and Reese 3). Steals: UT 1 (Rogers 1), RI 11 (Rice and Sigel 3). Blocks: UT 3 (Vallejo 2), RI 10 (Gustafson 5). Turnovers: UT 21, RI 10. Technical foul: UT Geadeyan
Wrestling
Geneseo 38, Moline 24
106 -- Noah Tapia (M) pinned Landen Gunnison, :58. 113 -- Carmelo Cruz (M) dec. Carson Raya, 8-1. 120 -- Charlie Farmer (M) maj. dec. Cade Hornback, 12-4. 126 -- Anthony Montez (G) dec. Alec Schmacht, 4-0. 132 -- Kole Brower (M) pinned James Warner, 1:30. 138 -- Luke Henkaus (G) maj. dec. Abdoul Goutandi, 11-0. 145 -- Logan Tuggle (G) pinned Christian Raya, 1:21. 152 -- Bruce Moore (G) dec. Mack Mulvany 1-0. 160 -- Clay DeBaille (G) maj. dec. Isaiah Raya 9-1. 170 -- DeAnthony Parker (M) tech. fall, Will McKelvain 19-2. 182 -- Kane Miller (G) dec. Ashton York, 6-0. 195 -- Tim Stohl (G) dec. Grant Kirst, 8-2. 220 -- Eli Allen (G) pinned Trystan Duyvejonck, :34. 285 -- Rob Stohl (G) pinned Nate Parker, 4:51.
Rock Island 38, Sterling 25
106 -- Joe Ferguson (RI) major dec. Karson Strohmayer, 22-11. 113 -- Tyler Barbee (RI) pinned AJ Kested, 1:53. 120 -- Manny Limon (RI) major dec. John Cid, 10-2. 126 -- Aoci Bernard (RI) pinned Thomas Martin, 3:01. 132 -- Victor Guzman (RI) dec. Drew Kested, 7-3. 138 -- Brayden Porter (S) dec. Aime Iraniybutse, 9-2. 145 -- Mauricio Garcia (S) pinned Jaylen Breakenridge, 3:52. 152 -- Juilan Rodriguez (S) dec. Daniel Rosenthal, 10-4. 160 -- Brandon Lawver (RI) pinned Kolten Smith, 0:31. 170 -- Nick Simester (S) major dec. Trenton Syler, 10-2. 182 -- Noah Davis (S), forfeit. 195 -- Savage Wates (RI) pinned Alejandro Arellano, 0:33. 220 -- Jaiden VanCoillie (RI) dec. Jason Farnham Jr., 5-2. 285 -- Cade Lyons (S) dec. Pharoah Gray, 3-1.
Sherrard 42, Morrison 32
106 -- Dbl fft. 113: Nate Bynum (S) by forfeit. 120 -- Tanner Timerman (S) by fft. 126 -- Kaiden Jones (S) by forfeit. 132 -- Austin Fratzke (S) pinned Logan Baker, 1:41. 138 -- Colton Linke (M) dec. Dylan Russell, 6-2. 145 -- Ryan Kennedy (M) pinned Alex Wilson, 2:59. 152 -- Kayden White (M) pinned Andrew Ryckeham, :44. 160 -- Kyle Roberts (M) pinned Walker Anderson, 3:00. 170 -- Ryley Zippe (S) by forfeit. 182 -- Rhett Frer (S) pinned Brenden Stearns, 2:23. 195 -- Gavyn White (S) pinned Brycen Jimenez, :47. 220 -- Riley Wilking (M) pinned Josh Bynum, :45. 285 -- Erin Wolf (M) tech fall Josh Vanderlinden, 18-2.
Late Tuesday
Alleman 48, Galesburg 25
106 -- Dalton Nimrick (A) by forfeit; 113 -- Guner Jacks (A) by forfeit. 120 -- Jaimie Diaz, A, by forfeit. 126 -- Gage Mowery (A) major dec. Morales, 15-4. 132 -- Billy Taylor (A) dec. McLaren, 9-1. 138 -- David Dierickx (A) pinned Baughman, 1:07. 145 -- Wilson (G) dec. David Bullock, 14-10. 152 -- Allen (G) major dec. Gabe Sebben, 8-0. 160 -- Jack Patting (A) pinned Thomas, 1:03. 170 -- Damian Thomas (G) by forfeit. 182 -- Torres (G) by forfeit. 195 -- Motz (G) pinned Carver Bunker, :31. 220 -- Roberto Torres (A) major dec. Morris, 13-4. 285 -- Charlie Jagush (A) pinned Kemp, 1:03.
Boys bowling
Geneseo 3674, L-P 3423
High game: Landen Miller, L-P, 248. High 3-game series: Sebastian Einfeldt, GHS, 693.
GHS: Matt Krohn 159-194-157--510, Aidan Grafft 246-224-217--687, Jacob Endress 176-212-173--561, Tyler Durnell 235-196-205--636, Justin Ford 213-195-179--587, Einfeldt 246-245-202--693.