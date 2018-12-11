Boys basketball

MAC standings

;Conf;Overall

;;W;L;W;L

Davenport Central;3;0;5;0

Bettendorf;3;0;4;0

North Scott;3;0;4;0

Pleasant Valley;2;1;3;1

Davenport North;2;1;2;2

Assumption;1;2;1;3

Clinton;1;2;1;3

Burlington;0;3;1;3

Davenport West;0;3;0;4

Muscatine;0;3;0;5

Today's game

Pleasant Valley at Davenport West

Friday's games

Bettendorf at North Scott

Burlington at Assumption

Clinton at Davenport North

Davenport Central at Muscatine

Western Big Six

;Conf;Overall

;;W;L;W;L

United Township;2;0;7;1

Moline;2;0;6;1

Rock Island;1;1;5;3

Quincy;1;1;1;5

Galesburg;0;2;5;2

Alleman;0;2;4;4

Friday's games

Galesburg at Alleman

Rock Island at Quincy

United Township at Moline

Illinois area

Wednesday's results

Ridgewood 63, Riverdale 60

Late Tuesday

Calamus-Wheatland 76, Easton Valley 75

EASTON VALLEY (5-1) -- Cade Jargo 2-5 0-1 6, Nate Trenkamp 3-7 2-5 8, Jessen Weber 7-11 0-0 20, Curtis Hartung 9-11 0-1 18, Kaleb Cornilsen 6-16 10-14 22, Cooper Kunde 0-0 1-2 1, Hunter Holdgrafer 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 27-52 13-23 75.

CALAMUS-WHEATLAND (6-1) -- Max Hansen 5-6 0-1 11, Hunter Rickels 10-21 7-8 30, Josh Hein 1-5 0-0 3, Caleb Banowetz 5-9 0-0 14, Kaden Schnede 7-12 0-1 14, Brant Boeckmann 1-3 2-6 4, Brady Buchmeyer 0-0 0-0 0, Brian Forret 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 29-59 9-16 76.

Easton Valley;22;20;21;12;--;75

Cal-Wheat;12;25;16;23;--;76

3-point goals -- Easton Valley 8-15 (Weber 6-8, Jargo 2-4, Trenkamp 0-3); Cal-Wheat 9-23 (Banowetz 4-8, Rickels 3-8, Hein 1-4, Hansen 1-2, Boeckmann 0-1). Rebounds -- Easton Valley 32 (Cornilsen 11, Hartung 7); Cal-Wheat 29 (Boeckmann 7, Schnede 7). Turnovers -- Easton Valley 13, Cal-Wheat 8. Total fouls -- Easton Valley 16, Cal-Wheat 22. Fouled out -- Cal-Wheat (Boeckmann, Hein).

Ridgewood 62, Abingdon 57, OT

RIDGEWOOD -- Jackson 0 0-0 0, Franks 4 2-4 10, Johnson 0 0-0 0, Greenman 3 6-10 12, Althaus 2 3-4 7, Anderson 2 4-6 8, Kessinger 0 0-0 0, Nodine 1 0-2 2, Brooks 6 3-6 18, Wiley 1 0-0 2, Dean 1 1-7 3. Totals 20 19-39 62

ABINGDON -- Kaden Jones 4 0-0 10, Zach Wertz 1 2-2 4, Lukas Tinkham 1 3-3 5, Graham Struhs 2 7-11 11, Nick Inness 0 0-0 0, Cayden Mahr 2 3-3 8, Ryan Adolphson 5 5-5 15, Jake Repp 1 1-1 4, Drew Helux 0 0-0 0. Totals 16 21-29 57

Ridgewood;7;14;16;14;11;--;62

Abingdon;14;16;12;9;6;--;57

Three-point goals -- Ridgewood 3 (Brooks 3); Abingdon 5 (Jones 2, Tinkham, Mahr, Repp). Team fouls -- Ridgewood 26, Abingdon 29. Fouled out -- Ridgewood (Althaus, Brooks); Abingdon (Tinkham, Inness, Mahr, Adolphson).

Girls basketball

MAC standings

;Conf;Overall

;;W;L;W;L

Bettendorf;5;0;7;0

Pleasant Valley;5;0;7;0

North Scott;4;1;6;1

Davenport North;4;1;4;2

Clinton;2;3;3;3

Assumption;2;3;2;5

Burlington;1;4;2;5

Davenport Central;1;4;1;5

Muscatine;1;4;1;6

Davenport West;0;5;0;7

Friday's games

Clinton at Davenport North, 6 p.m.

Davenport West at Pleasant Valley, 6:30 p.m.

Assumption at Burlington

Muscatine at Davenport Central

North Scott at Bettendorf

Western Big Six

;Conf;Overall

;;W;L;W;L

Rock Island;3;0;9;0

Galesburg;2;1;6;4

Moline;2;1;6;4

Quincy;1;2;9;2

Alleman;1;2;4;6

United Township;0;3;1;7

Today's games

Rock Island at Alleman

Moline at Galesburg

United Township at Quincy

Late Tuesday

Central DeWitt 71, Solon 36

CENTRAL DEWITT -- Kaity Frick 1 0-0 2, Grace Pierce 1 0-0 2, Katie Fox 0 0-0 0, Allie Meadows 6 0-1 12, Carleigh Jefford 1 0-0 2, Sam Zeimet 3 0-0 6, Lauren Cooper 0 1-2 1, Syd Walrod 0 0-0 0, Emily Swanson 5 0-0 11, Madi McAvan 0 0-0 0, Lauren Wisco 1 0-0 2, Taylor Veach 11 4-4 27, Kyleen Irwin 0 0-0 0, Talbot Kinney 0 3-4 3, Jess Laures 0 0-0 0, Bri McDonald 1 0-0 3. Totals 30 8-11 71

SOLON -- Saige Hauer 2 2-2 7, Kaia Holdkamp 0 2-2 2, MaKinley Levin 5 2- 2 16, Abby Smith 2 2-4 6, Jenna Ladage 1 0-0 3, Sara Ruzika 0 0-0 0, Allison Capper 1 0-0 2, Ava Stebral 0 0-0 0, Aira Foster 0 0-0 0, Emily Galindo 0 0-0 0, Vanessa Milliman 0 0-0 0, Skylar Stookey 0 0-0 0. Totals 11 8-10 36

Central DeWitt;19;20;13;19;--;71

Solon;8;14;7;7;--;36

Three-point goals -- Central DeWitt 3 (Swanson, Veach, McDonald); Solon 6 (Levin 4, Hauer, Ladage). Team fouls -- Central DeWitt 13, Solon 11. Fouled out -- none.

Wednesday's results

Wethersfield 44, Rockridge 39

WETHERSFIELD -- Lay 0 1-2 1, Krause 1 0-0 2, Cheesman 1 0-0 2, Robinson 1 2-2 4, Nichols 7 2-2 17, Litton 6 3-7 15, Winter 0 0-0 0, Daniels 0 0-0 0, Witte 1 0-0 3. Totals 17 8-13 44

ROCKRIDGE -- Addison Riley 0 0-0 0, Mattie Henry 2 0-2 4, Peyton Heisch 2 0-0 4, Kadey Garrett 6 0-2 12, Madison Heisch 0 1-2 1, Jessica Stice 6 0-0 12, Delaney Peterson 1 0-0 2, Kierney McDonald 1 2-2 4. Totals 18 3-8 39

Wethersfield;16;2;14;12;--;44

Rockridge;12;11;12;4;--;39

Three-point goals -- Wethersfield 2 (Nichols, Witte); Rockridge 0. Team fouls -- Wethersfield 12, Rockridge 14. Fouled out -- none.

Wrestling

Orion 49, Galesburg 15

106 -- No match; 113 -- Bradley (O) def. Baughham (G), 8-5; 120 -- Moran (O) def. Johnson (G), 10-0 MD; 126 -- Beckmen (G) win by forfeit; 132 -- Schnerre (O) pinned McLaren (G), 5:29; 138 -- Loete (O) pinned Hoffman (G), 1:00; 145 -- Edmunds (O) pinned Glakes (G), 5:20; 152 -- Wegerer (O) pinned Massamba (G), 1:34; 160 -- Scharpman (O) pinned Casteel (G), 1:25; 170 -- Sellers (O) def. Bile (G) 11-5; 182 -- Herd (O) pinned Matz (G), 2:15; 195 -- Tallinger (G) win by forfeit; 220 -- Allen (O) def. Morris (G) 10-8; 285 -- Thomas (G) def. Eastin (O) 4-0

