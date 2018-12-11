Boys basketball
MAC standings
;Conf;Overall
;;W;L;W;L
Davenport Central;3;0;5;0
Bettendorf;3;0;4;0
North Scott;3;0;4;0
Pleasant Valley;2;1;3;1
Davenport North;2;1;2;2
Assumption;1;2;1;3
Clinton;1;2;1;3
Burlington;0;3;1;3
Davenport West;0;3;0;4
Muscatine;0;3;0;5
Today's game
Pleasant Valley at Davenport West
Friday's games
Bettendorf at North Scott
Burlington at Assumption
Clinton at Davenport North
Davenport Central at Muscatine
Western Big Six
;Conf;Overall
;;W;L;W;L
United Township;2;0;7;1
Moline;2;0;6;1
Rock Island;1;1;5;3
Quincy;1;1;1;5
Galesburg;0;2;5;2
Alleman;0;2;4;4
Friday's games
Galesburg at Alleman
Rock Island at Quincy
United Township at Moline
Illinois area
Wednesday's results
Ridgewood 63, Riverdale 60
Late Tuesday
Calamus-Wheatland 76, Easton Valley 75
EASTON VALLEY (5-1) -- Cade Jargo 2-5 0-1 6, Nate Trenkamp 3-7 2-5 8, Jessen Weber 7-11 0-0 20, Curtis Hartung 9-11 0-1 18, Kaleb Cornilsen 6-16 10-14 22, Cooper Kunde 0-0 1-2 1, Hunter Holdgrafer 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 27-52 13-23 75.
CALAMUS-WHEATLAND (6-1) -- Max Hansen 5-6 0-1 11, Hunter Rickels 10-21 7-8 30, Josh Hein 1-5 0-0 3, Caleb Banowetz 5-9 0-0 14, Kaden Schnede 7-12 0-1 14, Brant Boeckmann 1-3 2-6 4, Brady Buchmeyer 0-0 0-0 0, Brian Forret 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 29-59 9-16 76.
Easton Valley;22;20;21;12;--;75
Cal-Wheat;12;25;16;23;--;76
3-point goals -- Easton Valley 8-15 (Weber 6-8, Jargo 2-4, Trenkamp 0-3); Cal-Wheat 9-23 (Banowetz 4-8, Rickels 3-8, Hein 1-4, Hansen 1-2, Boeckmann 0-1). Rebounds -- Easton Valley 32 (Cornilsen 11, Hartung 7); Cal-Wheat 29 (Boeckmann 7, Schnede 7). Turnovers -- Easton Valley 13, Cal-Wheat 8. Total fouls -- Easton Valley 16, Cal-Wheat 22. Fouled out -- Cal-Wheat (Boeckmann, Hein).
Ridgewood 62, Abingdon 57, OT
RIDGEWOOD -- Jackson 0 0-0 0, Franks 4 2-4 10, Johnson 0 0-0 0, Greenman 3 6-10 12, Althaus 2 3-4 7, Anderson 2 4-6 8, Kessinger 0 0-0 0, Nodine 1 0-2 2, Brooks 6 3-6 18, Wiley 1 0-0 2, Dean 1 1-7 3. Totals 20 19-39 62
ABINGDON -- Kaden Jones 4 0-0 10, Zach Wertz 1 2-2 4, Lukas Tinkham 1 3-3 5, Graham Struhs 2 7-11 11, Nick Inness 0 0-0 0, Cayden Mahr 2 3-3 8, Ryan Adolphson 5 5-5 15, Jake Repp 1 1-1 4, Drew Helux 0 0-0 0. Totals 16 21-29 57
Ridgewood;7;14;16;14;11;--;62
Abingdon;14;16;12;9;6;--;57
Three-point goals -- Ridgewood 3 (Brooks 3); Abingdon 5 (Jones 2, Tinkham, Mahr, Repp). Team fouls -- Ridgewood 26, Abingdon 29. Fouled out -- Ridgewood (Althaus, Brooks); Abingdon (Tinkham, Inness, Mahr, Adolphson).
Girls basketball
MAC standings
;Conf;Overall
;;W;L;W;L
Bettendorf;5;0;7;0
Pleasant Valley;5;0;7;0
North Scott;4;1;6;1
Davenport North;4;1;4;2
Clinton;2;3;3;3
Assumption;2;3;2;5
Burlington;1;4;2;5
Davenport Central;1;4;1;5
Muscatine;1;4;1;6
Davenport West;0;5;0;7
Friday's games
Clinton at Davenport North, 6 p.m.
Davenport West at Pleasant Valley, 6:30 p.m.
Assumption at Burlington
Muscatine at Davenport Central
North Scott at Bettendorf
Western Big Six
;Conf;Overall
;;W;L;W;L
Rock Island;3;0;9;0
Galesburg;2;1;6;4
Moline;2;1;6;4
Quincy;1;2;9;2
Alleman;1;2;4;6
United Township;0;3;1;7
Today's games
Rock Island at Alleman
Moline at Galesburg
United Township at Quincy
Late Tuesday
Central DeWitt 71, Solon 36
CENTRAL DEWITT -- Kaity Frick 1 0-0 2, Grace Pierce 1 0-0 2, Katie Fox 0 0-0 0, Allie Meadows 6 0-1 12, Carleigh Jefford 1 0-0 2, Sam Zeimet 3 0-0 6, Lauren Cooper 0 1-2 1, Syd Walrod 0 0-0 0, Emily Swanson 5 0-0 11, Madi McAvan 0 0-0 0, Lauren Wisco 1 0-0 2, Taylor Veach 11 4-4 27, Kyleen Irwin 0 0-0 0, Talbot Kinney 0 3-4 3, Jess Laures 0 0-0 0, Bri McDonald 1 0-0 3. Totals 30 8-11 71
SOLON -- Saige Hauer 2 2-2 7, Kaia Holdkamp 0 2-2 2, MaKinley Levin 5 2- 2 16, Abby Smith 2 2-4 6, Jenna Ladage 1 0-0 3, Sara Ruzika 0 0-0 0, Allison Capper 1 0-0 2, Ava Stebral 0 0-0 0, Aira Foster 0 0-0 0, Emily Galindo 0 0-0 0, Vanessa Milliman 0 0-0 0, Skylar Stookey 0 0-0 0. Totals 11 8-10 36
Central DeWitt;19;20;13;19;--;71
Solon;8;14;7;7;--;36
Three-point goals -- Central DeWitt 3 (Swanson, Veach, McDonald); Solon 6 (Levin 4, Hauer, Ladage). Team fouls -- Central DeWitt 13, Solon 11. Fouled out -- none.
Wednesday's results
Wethersfield 44, Rockridge 39
WETHERSFIELD -- Lay 0 1-2 1, Krause 1 0-0 2, Cheesman 1 0-0 2, Robinson 1 2-2 4, Nichols 7 2-2 17, Litton 6 3-7 15, Winter 0 0-0 0, Daniels 0 0-0 0, Witte 1 0-0 3. Totals 17 8-13 44
ROCKRIDGE -- Addison Riley 0 0-0 0, Mattie Henry 2 0-2 4, Peyton Heisch 2 0-0 4, Kadey Garrett 6 0-2 12, Madison Heisch 0 1-2 1, Jessica Stice 6 0-0 12, Delaney Peterson 1 0-0 2, Kierney McDonald 1 2-2 4. Totals 18 3-8 39
Wethersfield;16;2;14;12;--;44
Rockridge;12;11;12;4;--;39
Three-point goals -- Wethersfield 2 (Nichols, Witte); Rockridge 0. Team fouls -- Wethersfield 12, Rockridge 14. Fouled out -- none.
Wrestling
Orion 49, Galesburg 15
106 -- No match; 113 -- Bradley (O) def. Baughham (G), 8-5; 120 -- Moran (O) def. Johnson (G), 10-0 MD; 126 -- Beckmen (G) win by forfeit; 132 -- Schnerre (O) pinned McLaren (G), 5:29; 138 -- Loete (O) pinned Hoffman (G), 1:00; 145 -- Edmunds (O) pinned Glakes (G), 5:20; 152 -- Wegerer (O) pinned Massamba (G), 1:34; 160 -- Scharpman (O) pinned Casteel (G), 1:25; 170 -- Sellers (O) def. Bile (G) 11-5; 182 -- Herd (O) pinned Matz (G), 2:15; 195 -- Tallinger (G) win by forfeit; 220 -- Allen (O) def. Morris (G) 10-8; 285 -- Thomas (G) def. Eastin (O) 4-0
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.