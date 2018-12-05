Boys basketball
Illinois AP prep poll
Here are the boys prep basketball polls with rank, team, first-place votes, record and total points.
|Class 4A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Belleville West (8)
|6-0
|89
|-
|2. Whitney Young (1)
|2-0
|81
|-
|3. Bloomington
|6-0
|47
|-
|4. Chicago Heights (Bloom Twp.)
|6-0
|43
|-
|5. Curie
|5-0
|41
|-
|6. Danville
|8-0
|36
|-
|(tie) Bolingbrook
|5-0
|36
|-
|8. Simeon
|1-1
|30
|-
|9. Lisle (Benet Academy)
|6-1
|24
|-
|10. Rockford East
|6-0
|20
|-
Others receiving votes: Moline 15. Homewood-Flossmoor 7. Evanston Township 6. Collinsville 5. Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights) 4. Riverside-Brookfield 4. Rock Island 3. Oswego East 2. Glenbrook South 1. York 1.
|Class 3A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Morgan Park (4)
|3-1
|100
|-
|2. Springfield Southeast (1)
|4-1
|83
|-
|3. Bogan (6)
|5-1
|79
|-
|4. East St. Louis
|4-1
|56
|-
|5. St. Viator
|5-1
|42
|-
|(tie) Kankakee
|8-0
|42
|-
|7. DePaul College Prep
|5-0
|39
|-
|8. Ottawa
|6-0
|22
|-
|9. Mount Vernon
|6-1
|21
|-
|10. Lincoln
|5-0
|19
|-
|(tie) Benton
|5-0
|19
|-
Others receiving votes: Highland 12. Hillcrest 12. Peoria Notre Dame 9. Carbondale 9. Metamora 7. Centralia 7. Champaign Central 6. Springfield Lanphier 6. St. Rita 4. Morton 3. Mahomet-Seymour 3. Quincy Notre Dame 3. Farragut 1. Galesburg 1.
|Class 2A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Nashville (3)
|5-0
|81
|-
|2. Leo (4)
|4-1
|65
|-
|3. Chicago Uplift
|2-1
|51
|-
|4. Orr (4)
|2-3
|49
|-
|5. Rockford Christian
|7-0
|45
|-
|6. Casey-Westfield
|6-0
|37
|-
|7. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley
|4-2
|31
|-
|(tie) Williamsville
|2-0
|31
|-
|9. Aurora Christian
|7-1
|28
|-
|10. Deer Creek-Mackinaw
|4-2
|23
|-
Others receiving votes: Fairfield 22. Warsaw West Hancock 21. Monticello 20. Monmouth-Roseville 14. Champaign St. Thomas More 12. Farmington 10. Corliss 9. Petersburg PORTA 9. Bureau Valley 9. Marshall 8. Quest Academy 7. Crane 7. Eureka 5. Bloomington Central Catholic 4. Sterling Newman 4. Chicago Marshall 2. Pinckneyville 2.
|Class 1A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Cissna Park (2)
|2-0
|66
|-
|2. East Dubuque (3)
|7-0
|61
|-
|3. Payson Seymour (1)
|5-0
|58
|-
|4. Providence-St. Mel (1)
|2-2
|44
|-
|5. Kewanee (Wethersfield)
|4-1
|39
|-
|6. Concord Triopia
|7-0
|33
|-
|(tie) Lena-Winslow
|2-0
|33
|-
|8. Thompsonville (1)
|6-0
|30
|-
|9. Madison (1)
|1-1
|24
|-
|10. Cairo
|4-3
|17
|-
Others receiving votes: Moweaqua Central A&M 14. Okawville 10. Springfield Calvary 10. Illini Central 10. Woodlawn 9. Mulberry Grove 8. Elmwood 8. Winchester-West Central 8. Woodland 4. St. Anne 3. Nokomis 3. Camp Point Central 3.
MAC standings
;Conf;Overall
;;W;L;W;L
Davenport Central;1;0;3;0
Bettendorf;1;0;2;0
North Scott;1;0;2;0
Pleasant Valley;1;0;2;0
Davenport North;1;0;1;1
Burlington;0;1;1;1
Assumption;0;1;0;2
Clinton;0;1;0;2
Davenport West;0;1;0;2
Muscatine;0;1;0;3
Friday's games
Davenport North at Davenport Central
Davenport West at Bettendorf
Muscatine at Clinton
North Scott at Assumption
Pleasant Valley at Burlington
Western Big Six
;Conf;Overall
;;W;L;W;L
Rock Island;1;0;5;1
United Township;1;0;5;1
Moline;1;0;4;1
Galesburg;0;1;4;1
Alleman;0;1;3;3
Quincy;0;1;0;5
Friday's games
Moline at Rock Island
Quincy at Alleman
United Township at Galesburg
LATE TUESDAY
Bettendorf 74, Clinton 47
BETTENDORF (2-0, 1-0) -- D.J. Carton 10 1-2 26, Tyler Wellman 0 0-0 0, Blake Tyler 7 0-0 18, Carter Furness 0 0-0 0, Trevor Feller 1 0-0 3, Oliver Bakeris 0 0-0 0, Ty Numkena 2 0-0 4, Lucas Hayes 5 6-7 16, Jack Hester 1 0-0 2, Joe Byrne 1 0-0 3, Jake Hornbuckle 1 0-0 2. Totals 28 7-9 74.
CLINTON (0-2, 0-1) -- Max Holy 4 0-0 10, Freddy Williams 3 2-4 9, Zach Hoffman 0 0-0 0, LJ Henderson 4 3-6 12, Carter Horan 0 1-2 1, Bret Myli 5 1-3 11, Uly Patterson 0 1-2 1, Casey Shannon 1 0-0 3. Totals 17 8-17 47.
Bettendorf;19;22;20;13;--;74
Clinton;6;14;13;14;--;47
3-point goals -- Bettendorf 11 (Carton 5, Tyler 4, Feller, Byrne); Clinton 5 (Holy 2, Williams, Henderson, Shannon). Total fouls -- Bettendorf 13, Clinton 8. Fouled out -- none.
Easton Valley 87, East Buchanan 43
EAST BUCHANAN (43) -- Nate Schmitt 2 0-0 4, Tyson Russell 4 1-2 9, Kaiden Gage 6 0-0 19, Nolan Meyer 1 0-0 3, Cole Bowden 3 0-0 7, Brock Naber 0 1-2 1, Alex Hackett 0 0-0 0. Totals 16 2-4 43.
EASTON VALLEY (87) -- Cade Jargo 3 2-2 11, Nate Trenkamp 6 1-1 16, Justin Farrell 1 0-0 2, Jessen Weber 4 1-1 10, Cooper Kunde 1 0-0 3, Curtis Hartung 5 0-1 11, Kaleb Cornilsen 11 6-8 28, Hunter Holdgrafer 1 0-0 2, Logan House 2 0-0 4. Totals 34 10-13 87.
East Buchanan;10;7;13;13;--;43
Easton Valley;24;29;28;6;--;87
3-point goals -- East Buchanan 7 (Gage 5, Meyer, Boweden); Easton Valley 9 (Jargo 3, Trenkamp 3, Weber, Kunde, Hartung). Total fouls -- East Buchanan 13, Easton Valley 10. Fouled out -- Russell.
Camanche 51, North Cedar 39
CAMANCHE (3-0) -- Carson Seeser 2 2-2 8, Caleb Delzell 6 2-2 16, Zach Erwin 1 0-2 3, Cam Soenksen 7 1-5 15, Jaxon White 1 0-1 3, Zayne Feller 1 2-4 4, Calvin Ottens 1 0-0 2. Totals 19 7-16 51.
NORTH CEDAR (0-3) -- Keon McCullough 5 2-2 14, Tyler Alexander 3 0-0 6, Ethan Sahr 2 1-2 6, Gage Walshire 1 0-0 2, Alex Woodward 3 4-4 11, Logan Thimmes 0 0-0 0, Cole Kamerling 0 0-0 0. Totals 14 7-8 39.
Camanche;15;12;10;14;--;51
North Cedar;11;8;6;14;--;39
3-point goals -- Camanche 6 (Seeser 2, Dalzell 2, Erwin, White); North Cedar 4 (McCullough 2, Sahr, Woodward). Total fouls -- Camanche 10, North Cedar 18. Fouled out -- Alexander, Sahr.
Bureau Valley 57, Morrison 40
Bureau Valley -- Barnett 5 3-4 1 13, Paup 1 0-0 2 2, Dean 2 0-0 1 4, Philhower 0 0-0 0 0, Horner 1 0-0 1 2, Johnson 7 1-2 1 16, Simon 2 0-0 1 4, Gosch 0 0-0 0 0, Batten 0 1-2 2 1, Mullens 0 0-0 0 0, Gustafson 6 0-0 2 15, Hartz 0 0-0 1 0. Totals 24 6-8 12 57
Morrison -- Medenblik 2 0-0 2 4, Brown 0 0-0 0 0, Allen 1 0-0 1 2, Anderson 1 0-0 0 2, Sage 0 1-2 2 1, Ottens 1 0-0 2 2, Mickley 7 2-2 0 19, Kramoski 2 2-2 2 6, DuBois 2 0-0 0 4. Totals 16 5-6 9 40
Bureau Valley;13;9;21;14;--;57
Morrison;9;10;4;17;--;40
3-point goals -- Bureau Valley 4 (Gustafson 3, Johnson); Morrison 3 (Mickley 3)
Wrestling
Cascade 42, North Cedar 34
152 -- Brady Graff (CASC) won by forfeit. 160 -- Ted Weber (CASC) won by forfeit. 170 -- Zach Ries (CASC) pinned Brayden Kreel, 3:31. 182 -- Devon Willis (NOCE) major dec. Angel Nunez, 16-5. 195 -- Tyler Thurston (NOCE) won by forfeit. 220 -- Brennan Kreel (NOCE) won by forfeit. 285 -- Chase Gallagher (NOCE) pinned Kodey Miles, 2:50. 106 -- Double forfeit. 113 -- Aidan Noonan (CASC) pinned Kole Murray, 1:54. 120 -- Shawn Kintz (NOCE) won by forfeit. 126 -- Carson Staner (CASC) pinned Ashlynn Miller, 0:27. 132 -- Nolan Noonan (CASC) pinned Chase Miller, 0:41. 138 -- Connor Conlin (CASC) won by forfeit. 145 -- Brody Hawtrey (NOCE) pinned Casey Koppes, 1:24
North Cedar 42, BGM, Brooklyn 18
160 -- Double forfeit. 170 -- Brayden Kreel (NOCE) won by forfeit. 182 -- Devon Willis (NOCE) pinned Ethan Hawkins, 0:07. 195 -- Tyler Thurston (NOCE) pinned Jeramie Kane, 0:59. 220 -- LJ Henkle (BGM) pinned Brennan Kreel, 3:17. 285 -- Chase Gallagher (NOCE) pinned Brice Taylor, 0:44. 106 -- Double forfeit. 113 -- Kole Murray (NOCE) pinned Levi Roberts, 0:27. 120 -- Camdon Loschen (BGM) pinned Ashlynn Miller, 4:51. 126 -- Ryan Hopwood (BGM) won by forfeit. 132 -- Chase Miller (NOCE) won by forfeit. 138 -- Double forfeit. 145 -- Brody Hawtrey (NOCE) pinned Blake Mann, 0:32. 152 -- Double forfeit
Moline 46, Geneseo 20
120 -- Andrew Burkeybile (Mol) dec. Luke Henkhaus, 7-5 (2-OT). 126 -- Riley Zeglin (Mol) won by forfeit. 132 -- Isaac Martinez (Mol) major dec. Chad DeBaillie, 12-4. 138 -- Parker Terronez (Mol) dec. Bruce Moore, 8-6 (OT). 145 -- Andrew Rizzo (Gen) dec. Mack Mulvany, 3-0 (Gen team point deducted for conduct). 152 -- Jayden Terronez (Mol) pinned Jayden Erdman, 3:42. 160 -- DJ Parker (Mol) pinned Kane Miller, 2:24. 170 -- Jon McMillan (Mol) pinned Will McKelvian, 3:24. 182 -- Eli Allen (Gen) pinned Parker George, 0:55. 195 -- Mick Mooney (Gen) pinned Parker Abney, 1:25. 220 -- Zach Wallace (Mol) pinned Garrett Toom, 1:53. 285 -- Billy Blaser (Gen) won by forfeit. 106 -- Charlie Farmer (Mol) dec. Anthony Montez, 4-2. 113 -- Bukuru Stire (Mol) dec. Cade Hornback, 6-4
Records: Moline 9-1, Geneseo 4-1
Girls basketball
Illinois AP prep poll
Here are the girls prep basketball polls with rank, team, first-place votes, record and total points.
|Class 4A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Maine West (7)
|9-0
|70
|-
|2. Fremd
|9-0
|58
|-
|3. Rock Island
|6-0
|56
|-
|4. Benet (1)
|8-1
|51
|-
|5. Edwardsville
|8-1
|46
|-
|6. Hononegah
|5-0
|36
|-
|7. Montini
|6-1
|34
|-
|8. Rolling Meadows
|8-1
|19
|-
|9. Rockford Boylan
|7-0
|13
|-
|10. Normal Community
|7-3
|9
|-
Others receiving votes: Normal West 8. Geneva 8. Whitney Young 7. Kenwood 7. Glenbrook South 6. Stevenson 3. Mother McAuley 3. Quincy 2. Thornwood 2. Zion Benton 1. Glenbard West 1.
|Class 3A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Richwoods (7)
|9-0
|70
|-
|2. Kankakee
|7-0
|49
|-
|3. Carterville
|8-1
|47
|-
|4. Morton
|7-1
|45
|-
|5. Bethalto Civic Memorial
|8-0
|37
|-
|6. Burlington Central
|5-1
|32
|-
|7. Geneseo
|7-0
|24
|-
|8. Charleston
|8-0
|16
|-
|(tie) St. Viator
|6-1
|16
|-
|10. Bishop McNamara
|4-1
|11
|-
|(tie) Nazareth
|7-0
|11
|-
Others receiving votes: Highland 8. Sandwich 7. Effingham 6. Providence 4. Breese Mater Dei 2.
|Class 2A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Harrisburg (1)
|7-0
|66
|-
|2. Eureka
|9-0
|62
|-
|3. Greenville (1)
|8-0
|49
|-
|4. Chicago Marshall (4)
|5-3
|47
|-
|5. Teutopolis (1)
|8-2
|46
|-
|6. St. Joseph-Ogden (1)
|8-0
|42
|-
|7. Pleasant Plains
|7-2
|36
|-
|8. Quincy Notre Dame
|5-0
|29
|-
|9. Knoxville
|7-0
|19
|-
|10. Sullivan
|5-1
|15
|-
Others receiving votes: Watseka 14. Riverdale 12. Walther Lutheran 10. Vienna 10. Illini West (Carthage) 9. Carlinville 9. Harlan 7. Rock Island Alleman 5. Deer Creek-Mackinaw 3. Hamilton County 2. Fieldcrest 1. Bismarck-Henning 1. Hamilton 1.
|Class 1A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Danville Schlarman (7)
|6-1
|70
|-
|2. Goreville
|6-0
|50
|-
|3. Illini Bluffs
|8-0
|42
|-
|4. Annawan
|5-1
|41
|-
|5. Shiloh
|6-0
|35
|-
|6. Lewistown
|7-0
|34
|-
|7. Stockton
|5-1
|26
|-
|8. Jacksonville Routt
|7-1
|20
|-
|9. Centralia Christ Our Rock
|8-1
|14
|-
|10. Brimfield
|8-1
|11
|-
Others receiving votes: Newark 10. Hope 9. Springfield Lutheran 9. Amboy 7. Lanark Eastland 4. Winchester 2. Concord Triopia 1.
MAC standings
;Conf;Overall
;;W;L;W;L
Bettendorf;3;0;5;0
North Scott;3;0;5;0
Pleasant Valley;3;0;5;0
Davenport North;2;1;2;2
Clinton;1;2;2;2
Burlington;1;2;2;3
Davenport Central;1;2;1;3
Assumption;1;2;1;4
Davenport West;0;3;0;5
Muscatine;0;3;0;5
Friday's games
Assumption at North Scott
Bettendorf at Davenport West
Burlington at Pleasant Valley
Davenport Central at Davenport North
Muscatine at Clinton, 6 p.m.
Western Big Six
;Conf;Overall
;;W;L;W;L
Rock Island;2;0;6;0
Quincy;1;1;9;1
Galesburg;1;1;5;3
Moline;1;1;5;3
Alleman;1;1;4;5
United Township;0;2;0;6
Today's games
Galesburg at Alleman
Moline at United Township
Quincy at Rock Island
