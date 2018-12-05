Boys basketball

Illinois AP prep poll

Here are the boys prep basketball polls with rank, team, first-place votes, record and total points.

Class 4A
SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. Belleville West (8)6-089-
2. Whitney Young (1)2-081-
3. Bloomington6-047-
4. Chicago Heights (Bloom Twp.)6-043-
5. Curie5-041-
6. Danville8-036-
(tie) Bolingbrook5-036-
8. Simeon1-130-
9. Lisle (Benet Academy)6-124-
10. Rockford East6-020-
 

Others receiving votes: Moline 15. Homewood-Flossmoor 7. Evanston Township 6. Collinsville 5. Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights) 4. Riverside-Brookfield 4. Rock Island 3. Oswego East 2. Glenbrook South 1. York 1.

Class 3A
SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. Morgan Park (4)3-1100-
2. Springfield Southeast (1)4-183-
3. Bogan (6)5-179-
4. East St. Louis4-156-
5. St. Viator5-142-
(tie) Kankakee8-042-
7. DePaul College Prep5-039-
8. Ottawa6-022-
9. Mount Vernon6-121-
10. Lincoln5-019-
(tie) Benton5-019-
 

Others receiving votes: Highland 12. Hillcrest 12. Peoria Notre Dame 9. Carbondale 9. Metamora 7. Centralia 7. Champaign Central 6. Springfield Lanphier 6. St. Rita 4. Morton 3. Mahomet-Seymour 3. Quincy Notre Dame 3. Farragut 1. Galesburg 1.

Class 2A
SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. Nashville (3)5-081-
2. Leo (4)4-165-
3. Chicago Uplift2-151-
4. Orr (4)2-349-
5. Rockford Christian7-045-
6. Casey-Westfield6-037-
7. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley4-231-
(tie) Williamsville2-031-
9. Aurora Christian7-128-
10. Deer Creek-Mackinaw4-223-
 

Others receiving votes: Fairfield 22. Warsaw West Hancock 21. Monticello 20. Monmouth-Roseville 14. Champaign St. Thomas More 12. Farmington 10. Corliss 9. Petersburg PORTA 9. Bureau Valley 9. Marshall 8. Quest Academy 7. Crane 7. Eureka 5. Bloomington Central Catholic 4. Sterling Newman 4. Chicago Marshall 2. Pinckneyville 2.

Class 1A
SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. Cissna Park (2)2-066-
2. East Dubuque (3)7-061-
3. Payson Seymour (1)5-058-
4. Providence-St. Mel (1)2-244-
5. Kewanee (Wethersfield)4-139-
6. Concord Triopia7-033-
(tie) Lena-Winslow2-033-
8. Thompsonville (1)6-030-
9. Madison (1)1-124-
10. Cairo4-317-
 

Others receiving votes: Moweaqua Central A&M 14. Okawville 10. Springfield Calvary 10. Illini Central 10. Woodlawn 9. Mulberry Grove 8. Elmwood 8. Winchester-West Central 8. Woodland 4. St. Anne 3. Nokomis 3. Camp Point Central 3.

MAC standings

;Conf;Overall

;;W;L;W;L

Davenport Central;1;0;3;0

Bettendorf;1;0;2;0

North Scott;1;0;2;0

Pleasant Valley;1;0;2;0

Davenport North;1;0;1;1

Burlington;0;1;1;1

Assumption;0;1;0;2

Clinton;0;1;0;2

Davenport West;0;1;0;2

Muscatine;0;1;0;3

Friday's games

Davenport North at Davenport Central

Davenport West at Bettendorf

Muscatine at Clinton

North Scott at Assumption

Pleasant Valley at Burlington

Western Big Six

;Conf;Overall

;;W;L;W;L

Rock Island;1;0;5;1

United Township;1;0;5;1

Moline;1;0;4;1

Galesburg;0;1;4;1

Alleman;0;1;3;3

Quincy;0;1;0;5

Friday's games

Moline at Rock Island

Quincy at Alleman

United Township at Galesburg

LATE TUESDAY

Bettendorf 74, Clinton 47

BETTENDORF (2-0, 1-0) -- D.J. Carton 10 1-2 26, Tyler Wellman 0 0-0 0, Blake Tyler 7 0-0 18, Carter Furness 0 0-0 0, Trevor Feller 1 0-0 3, Oliver Bakeris 0 0-0 0, Ty Numkena 2 0-0 4, Lucas Hayes 5 6-7 16, Jack Hester 1 0-0 2, Joe Byrne 1 0-0 3, Jake Hornbuckle 1 0-0 2. Totals 28 7-9 74.

CLINTON (0-2, 0-1) -- Max Holy 4 0-0 10, Freddy Williams 3 2-4 9, Zach Hoffman 0 0-0 0, LJ Henderson 4 3-6 12, Carter Horan 0 1-2 1, Bret Myli 5 1-3 11, Uly Patterson 0 1-2 1, Casey Shannon 1 0-0 3. Totals 17 8-17 47.

Bettendorf;19;22;20;13;--;74

Clinton;6;14;13;14;--;47

3-point goals -- Bettendorf 11 (Carton 5, Tyler 4, Feller, Byrne); Clinton 5 (Holy 2, Williams, Henderson, Shannon). Total fouls -- Bettendorf 13, Clinton 8. Fouled out -- none. 

Easton Valley 87, East Buchanan 43

EAST BUCHANAN (43) -- Nate Schmitt 2 0-0 4, Tyson Russell 4 1-2 9, Kaiden Gage 6 0-0 19, Nolan Meyer 1 0-0 3, Cole Bowden 3 0-0 7, Brock Naber 0 1-2 1, Alex Hackett 0 0-0 0. Totals 16 2-4 43. 

EASTON VALLEY (87) -- Cade Jargo 3 2-2 11, Nate Trenkamp 6 1-1 16, Justin Farrell 1 0-0 2, Jessen Weber 4 1-1 10, Cooper Kunde 1 0-0 3, Curtis Hartung 5 0-1 11, Kaleb Cornilsen 11 6-8 28, Hunter Holdgrafer 1 0-0 2, Logan House 2 0-0 4. Totals 34 10-13 87.

East Buchanan;10;7;13;13;--;43

Easton Valley;24;29;28;6;--;87

3-point goals -- East Buchanan 7 (Gage 5, Meyer, Boweden); Easton Valley 9 (Jargo 3, Trenkamp 3, Weber, Kunde, Hartung). Total fouls -- East Buchanan 13, Easton Valley 10. Fouled out -- Russell.

Camanche 51, North Cedar 39

CAMANCHE (3-0) -- Carson Seeser 2 2-2 8, Caleb Delzell 6 2-2 16, Zach Erwin 1 0-2 3, Cam Soenksen 7 1-5 15, Jaxon White 1 0-1 3, Zayne Feller 1 2-4 4, Calvin Ottens 1 0-0 2. Totals 19 7-16 51.

NORTH CEDAR (0-3) -- Keon McCullough 5 2-2 14, Tyler Alexander 3 0-0 6, Ethan Sahr 2 1-2 6, Gage Walshire 1 0-0 2, Alex Woodward 3 4-4 11, Logan Thimmes 0 0-0 0, Cole Kamerling 0 0-0 0. Totals 14 7-8 39. 

Camanche;15;12;10;14;--;51

North Cedar;11;8;6;14;--;39

3-point goals -- Camanche 6 (Seeser 2, Dalzell 2, Erwin, White); North Cedar 4 (McCullough 2, Sahr, Woodward). Total fouls -- Camanche 10, North Cedar 18. Fouled out -- Alexander, Sahr. 

Bureau Valley 57, Morrison 40

Bureau Valley -- Barnett 5 3-4 1 13, Paup 1 0-0 2 2, Dean 2 0-0 1 4, Philhower 0 0-0 0 0, Horner 1 0-0 1 2, Johnson 7 1-2 1 16, Simon 2 0-0 1 4, Gosch 0 0-0 0 0, Batten 0 1-2 2 1, Mullens 0 0-0 0 0, Gustafson 6 0-0 2 15, Hartz 0 0-0 1 0. Totals 24 6-8 12 57

Morrison -- Medenblik 2 0-0 2 4, Brown 0 0-0 0 0, Allen 1 0-0 1 2, Anderson 1 0-0 0 2, Sage 0 1-2 2 1, Ottens 1 0-0 2 2, Mickley 7 2-2 0 19, Kramoski 2 2-2 2 6, DuBois 2 0-0 0 4. Totals 16 5-6 9 40

Bureau Valley;13;9;21;14;--;57

Morrison;9;10;4;17;--;40

3-point goals -- Bureau Valley 4 (Gustafson 3, Johnson); Morrison 3 (Mickley 3)

Wrestling 

Cascade 42, North Cedar 34

152 -- Brady Graff (CASC) won by forfeit. 160 -- Ted Weber (CASC) won by forfeit. 170 -- Zach Ries (CASC) pinned Brayden Kreel, 3:31. 182 -- Devon Willis (NOCE) major dec. Angel Nunez, 16-5. 195 -- Tyler Thurston (NOCE) won by forfeit. 220 -- Brennan Kreel (NOCE) won by forfeit. 285 -- Chase Gallagher (NOCE) pinned Kodey Miles, 2:50. 106 -- Double forfeit. 113 -- Aidan Noonan (CASC) pinned Kole Murray, 1:54. 120 -- Shawn Kintz (NOCE) won by forfeit. 126 -- Carson Staner (CASC) pinned Ashlynn Miller, 0:27. 132 -- Nolan Noonan (CASC) pinned Chase Miller, 0:41. 138 -- Connor Conlin (CASC) won by forfeit. 145 -- Brody Hawtrey (NOCE) pinned Casey Koppes, 1:24

North Cedar 42, BGM, Brooklyn 18

160 -- Double forfeit. 170 -- Brayden Kreel (NOCE) won by forfeit. 182 -- Devon Willis (NOCE) pinned Ethan Hawkins, 0:07. 195 -- Tyler Thurston (NOCE) pinned Jeramie Kane, 0:59. 220 -- LJ Henkle (BGM) pinned Brennan Kreel, 3:17. 285 -- Chase Gallagher (NOCE) pinned Brice Taylor, 0:44. 106 -- Double forfeit. 113 -- Kole Murray (NOCE) pinned Levi Roberts, 0:27. 120 -- Camdon Loschen (BGM) pinned Ashlynn Miller, 4:51. 126 -- Ryan Hopwood (BGM) won by forfeit. 132 -- Chase Miller (NOCE) won by forfeit. 138 -- Double forfeit. 145 -- Brody Hawtrey (NOCE) pinned Blake Mann, 0:32. 152 -- Double forfeit

Moline 46, Geneseo 20

120 -- Andrew Burkeybile (Mol) dec. Luke Henkhaus, 7-5 (2-OT). 126 -- Riley Zeglin (Mol) won by forfeit. 132 -- Isaac Martinez (Mol) major dec. Chad DeBaillie, 12-4. 138 -- Parker Terronez (Mol) dec. Bruce Moore, 8-6 (OT). 145 -- Andrew Rizzo (Gen) dec. Mack Mulvany, 3-0 (Gen team point deducted for conduct). 152 -- Jayden Terronez (Mol) pinned Jayden Erdman, 3:42. 160 -- DJ Parker (Mol) pinned Kane Miller, 2:24. 170 -- Jon McMillan (Mol) pinned Will McKelvian, 3:24. 182 -- Eli Allen (Gen) pinned Parker George, 0:55. 195 -- Mick Mooney (Gen) pinned Parker Abney, 1:25. 220 -- Zach Wallace (Mol) pinned Garrett Toom, 1:53. 285 -- Billy Blaser (Gen) won by forfeit. 106 -- Charlie Farmer (Mol) dec. Anthony Montez, 4-2. 113 -- Bukuru Stire (Mol) dec. Cade Hornback, 6-4

Records: Moline 9-1, Geneseo 4-1 

Girls basketball

Illinois AP prep poll

Here are the girls prep basketball polls with rank, team, first-place votes, record and total points.

Class 4A
SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. Maine West (7)9-070-
2. Fremd9-058-
3. Rock Island6-056-
4. Benet (1)8-151-
5. Edwardsville8-146-
6. Hononegah5-036-
7. Montini6-134-
8. Rolling Meadows8-119-
9. Rockford Boylan7-013-
10. Normal Community7-39-
 

Others receiving votes: Normal West 8. Geneva 8. Whitney Young 7. Kenwood 7. Glenbrook South 6. Stevenson 3. Mother McAuley 3. Quincy 2. Thornwood 2. Zion Benton 1. Glenbard West 1.

Class 3A
SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. Richwoods (7)9-070-
2. Kankakee7-049-
3. Carterville8-147-
4. Morton7-145-
5. Bethalto Civic Memorial8-037-
6. Burlington Central5-132-
7. Geneseo7-024-
8. Charleston8-016-
(tie) St. Viator6-116-
10. Bishop McNamara4-111-
(tie) Nazareth7-011-
 

Others receiving votes: Highland 8. Sandwich 7. Effingham 6. Providence 4. Breese Mater Dei 2.

Class 2A
SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. Harrisburg (1)7-066-
2. Eureka9-062-
3. Greenville (1)8-049-
4. Chicago Marshall (4)5-347-
5. Teutopolis (1)8-246-
6. St. Joseph-Ogden (1)8-042-
7. Pleasant Plains7-236-
8. Quincy Notre Dame5-029-
9. Knoxville7-019-
10. Sullivan5-115-
 

Others receiving votes: Watseka 14. Riverdale 12. Walther Lutheran 10. Vienna 10. Illini West (Carthage) 9. Carlinville 9. Harlan 7. Rock Island Alleman 5. Deer Creek-Mackinaw 3. Hamilton County 2. Fieldcrest 1. Bismarck-Henning 1. Hamilton 1.

Class 1A
SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. Danville Schlarman (7)6-170-
2. Goreville6-050-
3. Illini Bluffs8-042-
4. Annawan5-141-
5. Shiloh6-035-
6. Lewistown7-034-
7. Stockton5-126-
8. Jacksonville Routt7-120-
9. Centralia Christ Our Rock8-114-
10. Brimfield8-111-
 

Others receiving votes: Newark 10. Hope 9. Springfield Lutheran 9. Amboy 7. Lanark Eastland 4. Winchester 2. Concord Triopia 1.

MAC standings

;Conf;Overall

;;W;L;W;L

Bettendorf;3;0;5;0

North Scott;3;0;5;0

Pleasant Valley;3;0;5;0

Davenport North;2;1;2;2

Clinton;1;2;2;2

Burlington;1;2;2;3

Davenport Central;1;2;1;3

Assumption;1;2;1;4

Davenport West;0;3;0;5

Muscatine;0;3;0;5

Friday's games

Assumption at North Scott

Bettendorf at Davenport West

Burlington at Pleasant Valley

Davenport Central at Davenport North

Muscatine at Clinton, 6 p.m.

Western Big Six

;Conf;Overall

;;W;L;W;L

Rock Island;2;0;6;0

Quincy;1;1;9;1

Galesburg;1;1;5;3

Moline;1;1;5;3

Alleman;1;1;4;5

United Township;0;2;0;6

Today's games

Galesburg at Alleman

Moline at United Township

Quincy at Rock Island

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments