Boys basketball
MAC standings
;;Conf;;Overall
;;W;L;W;L
Bettendorf;;16;1;19;1
North Scott;;16;1;19;1
Davenport Central;;11;5;14;5
Pleasant Valley;;9;7;13;7
Assumption;;9;7;11;8
Davenport North;;7;9;8;11
Davenport West;;7;10;8;11
Burlington;;3;11;4;12
Clinton;;2;14;2;17
Muscatine;;0;15;0;18
Wednesday's score
Davenport West 55, Clinton 49
Today's games
Bettendorf at Davenport Central
Pleasant Valley at Muscatine
Clinton at North Scott
Assumption at Davenport North
Iowa district
Wednesday's scores
Class 1A
Central Elkader 51, Midland 50 (OT)
Class 2A
Jesup 61, North Cedar 49
Tipton 80, Durant 65
Wapello 56, Columbus Community 33
Wilton 60, Louisa-Muscatine 48
Rockridge 49, Morrison 30
MORRISON -- Medenblik 1 0-0 3 2, Brown 0 0-0 0 0, Allen 1 0-0 4 3, Anderson 1 1-2 0 3, Sage 3 0-0 1 6, Ottens 1 0-2 1 2, Heims 2 3-3 1 7, Mickley 2 0-0 1 5, Johnson 0 0-0 0 0, Leo 0 0-0 0 0, Newman 0 0-0 0 0, DuBois 1 0-0 0 2, Smith 0 0-0 0 0. Totals 12 4-7 11 30
RIVERDALE -- Grant Otting 1 0-0 1 3, Cody Bush 3 0-0 1 6, Nate Henry 9 3-4 1 21, Jenson Whiteman 1 2-5 1 4, Grant Jorgenson 0 0-0 0 0, Tommy Fratzke 0 0-0 0 0, Jacob Hilkin 1 0-1 1 2, Riley Fetterer 4 0-0 1 9, Cole Rusk 2 0-2 2 4. Totals 21 5-12 8 49
Morrison;3;10;9;8;--;30
Riverdale;12;11;11;15;--;49
3-point goals -- Morrison 2 (Allen, Mickley); Riverdale 2 (Otting, Fetterer)
Wethersfield 75, Ridgewood 57
WETHERSFIELD -- Coltin Quagliano 6 7-9 1 21, Tyler Nichols 3 3-5 2 10, Kale Nelson 2 2-2 1 7, Isaac Frank 5 1-2 4 15, Brady Kelley 7 0-0 3 14, Bryan Ponce 0 0-0 5 0, Tevin Baker 3 2-2 2 8. Totals 26 15-20 18 75
RIDGEWOOD -- Jordan Francis 2 3-3 1 9, Ganon Greenman 3 8-12 3 14, Lucas Althaus 0 0-0 0 0, Brian Anderson 3 0-1 3 6, Lucas Kissinger 3 0-0 3 6, Logan Nodine 1 0-0 3 2, Mitchell Brooks 3 2-2 0 10, Michael Wiley 1 0-0 0 3, Keanan Dean 2 3-5 4 7. Totals 18 13-23 17 57
Wethersfield;18;23;14;20;--;75
Ridgewood;8;15;14;20;--;57
3-point goals -- Wethersfield 8 (Frank 4, Miller 2, Nichols, Nelson); Ridgewood 5 (Francis 2, Brooks 2, Wiley). Fouled out -- Wethersfield (Ponce)
Wapello 56, Columbus 33
COLUMBUS -- Bawi UK 0 0-0 0 0, Marco Martinez 0 0-0 0 0, Gustavo Anaya 0 0-0 0 0, Brody Frost 0 0-0 0 0, Omar Nunez 0 0-0 0 0, Mason Hodges 5 0-0 0 10, Hunter Humiston 0 0-2 3 0, Evan Rees 2 0-0 3 4, Jaime Villegas 0 0-0 1 0, Eric Valdez 6 0-2 0 16, Justus Lekwa 1 0-0 4 3. Totals 14 0-4 11 33
WAPELLO -- Kabe Boysen 0 0-0 0 0, Tate Boysen 1 0-0 2 3, Noah Holland 0 0-0 0 0, Ben Kroeger 2 0-0 0 4, Maddox Griffin 1 1-2 0 3, Aiden Housman 0 0-0 0 0, Joe Stewart 1 0-0 2 2, Joel Chaney 0 0-0 0 0, Caden Thomas 6 1-1 1 13, Sam Lanz 1 0-0 0 2, Bryant Lanz 2 0-0 1 5, Keaton Mitchell 8 3-4 0 20, Rhett Smith 2 0-0 0 4. Totals 24 5-7 6 56
Columbus;10;4;12;7;--;33
Wapello;16;16;9;15;--;56
3-point goals -- Columbus 5 (Valdez 4, Lekwa); Wapello 3 (Tate Boysen, Bryant Lanz, Mitchell)
United 50, North Fulton 41
NORTH FULTON -- Ryne Valley 0 0-0 1 0, Nick Gilpin 2 0-1 3 5, Zach Jurgensen 1 0-0 4 2, Jacob Schleich 6 1-4 4 16, Kaleb Bailey 0 0-0 0 0, Taylor Lester 0 0-0 1 0, Colton Thurman 5 4-9 4 14, Lane Raffett 0 0-0 0 0, Tucker Watters 0 0-0 0 0, Caleb Harrison 2 0-0 0 4. Totals 16 5-14 17 41
UNITED -- Brown 0 0-1 0 0, Wynne 2 5-8 2 9, D. Flynn 5 6-7 1 19, McVey 2 0-0 0 4, Whitsitt 0 0-0 2 0, N. Leffler 0 0-0 1 0, C. Flynn 2 1-2 2 5, Johnson 6 1-3 4 13, DJ Dutton 0 0-0 1 0, A. Leffler 0 0-0 1 0. Totals 17 13-16 14 50
North Fulton;9;15;11;6;--;41
United;16;8;13;13;--;50
3-point goals -- North Fulton 4 (Schleich 3, Gilpin); United 3 (D. Flynn 3)
Davenport West 55, Clinton 49
CLINTON (2-17, 2-14) -- Max Holy 5-8 0-0 14, Frederick Williams 1-5 4-4 6, Damarcus Knox 1-5 2-2 5, LJ Henderson 8-15 4-11 20, Taylon Hayes 0-1 0-0 0, Bret Myli 2-9 0-5 4, Yair Perez 0-0 0-0 0, Ulysses Patterson 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 17-44 10-22 49.
WEST (8-11, 7-10) -- Elijah Hollingshed 1-9 0-1 3, Malik Westerfield 1-8 2-3 4, Logan Petersen 0-0 0-0 0, NaZion Caruthers 1-1 1-3 3, Nasir Beechum 4-6 0-0 8, John Michael Thornton 5-7 0-0 11, Quenton Dempsey 1-4 0-0 3, Jamil Haymond 9-11 0-2 19, Aldane Barrett 2-5 0-0 4. Totals 24-51 3-9 55.
Clinton;12;10;8;19;--;49
West;11;16;18;10;--;55
3-point goals -- Clinton 5-14 (Holy 4-6, Knox 1-4, Williams 0-2, Henderson 0-1, Hayes 0-1); West 4-20 (Hollingshed 1-9, Dempsey 1-4, Michael Thornton 1-2, Haymond 1-1, Westerfield 0-3, Barrett 0-1). Rebounds -- Clinton 22 (Myli 10); West 27 (Michael Thornton 10). Turnovers -- Clinton 11, West 11. Total fouls -- Clinton 13, West 20. Fouled out -- West (Haymond, Barrett). Technical foul -- West (Haymond).
Sophomores: Davenport West 73, Clinton 43
Girls basketball
IGHSAU final rankings
Class 5A
School;Record;LW
1. Johnston;19-2;3
2. Waukee;16-4;7
3. Southeast Polk;17-3;2
4. Cedar Falls;18-1;6
5. Iowa City West;16-3;10
6. Iowa City High;16-2;1
7. Pleasant Valley;20-0;8
8. West Des Moines Valley;15-5;5
9. Cedar Rapids Prairie;17-3;4
10. Ankeny Centennial;13-7;9
11. Dowling Catholic;14-7;11
12. Cedar Rapids Washington;15-4;12
13. Ames;10-10;14
14. Urbandale;11-9;13
15. Ankeny;9-11;NR
Dropped out: Bettendorf (15)
Class 4A
School;Record;LW
1. Marion;19-1;1
2. North Scott;17-3;2
3. Grinnell;17-2;4
4. Mason City;12-8;3
5. Waverly-Shell Rock;18-2;5
6. Bishop Heelan;16-5;8
7. LeMars;18-3;9
8. Denison-Schleswig;18-2;7
9. Ballard;19-2;11
10. Lewis Central;17-3;10
11. Central DeWitt;15-4;6
12. Gilbert;15-5;12
13. Glenwood;16-4;15
14. Cedar Rapids Xavier;12-8;13
15. Pella;14-6;14
Dropped out: None
Iowa regional pairings
Class 5A
Region 1
Wednesday's score
Davenport North 86, Davenport Central 58
Saturday's games
Muscatine at Iowa City High, 7 p.m.
Davenport North at Bettendorf, 7 p.m.
Tuesday's game
Regional final, 7 p.m.
Region 8
Wednesday's score
Sioux City East 69, Sioux City North 35
Saturday's games
Davenport West at Pleasant Valley, 7 p.m.
Sioux City East at Ankeny Centennial, 7 p.m.
Tuesday's game
Regional final, 7 p.m.
Class 4A
Region 5
Wednesday's scores
Dubuque Wahlert 48, West Delaware 32
Western Dubuque 59, Iowa City Liberty 25
Saturday's games
Dubuque Wahlert at Central DeWitt, 7 p.m.
Western Dubuque at Cedar Rapids Xavier, 7 p.m.
Tuesday's games
Regional final, 7 p.m.
Region 6
Wednesday's scores
Maquoketa 46, Clinton 38
Fort Madison 46, Burlington 44
Saturday's games
Maquoketa at North Scott, 7 p.m.
Fort Madison at Keokuk, 7 p.m.
Tuesday's game
Regional final, 7 p.m.
Class 3A
Region 4
Wednesday's scores
Assumption 47, Monticello 36
Today's game
North Fayette Valley at Waukon, 7 p.m.
Saturday's game
Regional final at Marion, 5 p.m.
Class 2A
Region 4
Wednesday's scores
Cascade 64, Belle Plaine 33
South Winneshiek 54, MFL MarMac 42
Beckman Catholic 42, Bellevue 37
Maquoketa Valley 57, East Buchanan 41
Region 5
Wednesday's scores
North Linn 71, Northeast 21
Iowa City Regina 54, West Branch 50
Wilton 88, Highland 30
Friday's games
North Linn vs. Iowa City Regina at Troy Mills, 7 p.m.
Wilton vs. Mediapolis at Muscatine, 7 p.m.
Monday's game
Regional final at Cedar Rapids Prairie, 7 p.m.
Class 1A
Region 4
Wednesday's scores
Lynnville-Sully 56, Iowa Mennonite 42
Meskwaki Settlement School 65, HLV 41
Bellevue Marquette 57, Prince of Peace 29
Calamus-Wheatland 52, Easton Valley 46
Friday's games
Lynnville-Sully vs. Meskwaki Settlement School at Victor, 7 p.m.
Calamus-Wheatland at Bellevue Marquette, 7 p.m.
Illinois postseason
Class 2A
Oregon sectional
Wednesday's scores
Hall 38, Alleman 32
Winnebago 60, Sherrard 23
Class 3A
Geneseo regional
Wednesday's scores
Geneseo 90, Macomb 44
Canton 56, Dunlap 48
Friday's game
Canton at Geneseo, 7 p.m.
Class 4A
Rock Island regional
Rock Island 72, United Township 34
Moline 69, Peoria 48
Today's game
Moline at Rock Island, 7 p.m.
Davenport North 86, Davenport Central 58
DAVENPORT CENTRAL (4-17) -- Acorionna Lard 3-10 0-0 7, Aliiyah Morgan 1-2 1-2 3, Sydney George 4-10 1-1 9, Aniah Smith 2-7 0-0 5, Adriauna Mayfield 3-8 2-4 10, Angelique Taylor 1-2 0-0 2, Kariana Lohf 2-4 1-2 6, Mackenzie Brown 1-2 0-0 2, Bria Clark 1-1 1-2 3, Nacari Bryant 0-1 0-2 0, McKenna Moore 2-3 2-2 7, Dazianna Ford 1-1 0-0 2, Kaitlin Carr 1-3 0-0 2, Brynn Davis 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 22-55 8-15 58
DAVENPORT NORTH (13-8) -- Bailey Ortega 4-8 0-0 10, Bella Sims 9-17 2-4 24, Camry Dillie 3-11 0-0 7, Reese Ranum 3-6 6-10 13, Ivy Wilmington 0-7 5-5 5, Anne Awour 4-6 1-1 9, Jordan Burch 1-2 2-2 5, Lindsey Broders 3-4 0-0 6, Emma Davis 1-1 0-0 2, Tayja Clayton 1-4 0-0 3, Me'Kiyah Harris 0-0 0-0 0, Kenzie Tronnes 0-3 0-0 0, Yanna Roberts 0-1 0-0 0, Layla Muhammad 1-1 0-0 2, Jasmine Lingle 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 30-71 17-22 86
Central;15;10;13;20;--;58
North;22;22;20;22;--;86
Three-point goals -- Central 6-13 (Mayfield 2-2, Smith 1-4, Lard 1-3, Lohf 1-2, Moore 1-2, Carr 0-1); North 9-30 (Smis 3-6, Ortega 2-5, Dillie 1-6, Ranum 1-4, Clayton 1-1, Burch 1-1, Wilmington 0-5, Tronnes 0-2). Rebounds -- Central 26 (George 7, Lard 5, Taylor 5); North 41 (Sims 10, Awour 6, Broders 5). Turnovers -- Central 25, North 14. Team fouls -- Central 14, North 11. Fouled out -- none.
Hall 38, Alleman 32
ALLEMAN (13-15) -- Loiz 5-14 0-0 1 10, D. Woods 4-10 0-2 5 8, N. Woods 1-4 0-0 4 2, Coleman 0-5 0-0 0 0, Georlett 1-2 0-0 1 2, Schmidt 0-1 0-0 5 0, Porter 4-8 1-2 0 10, Adam 0-0 0-0 1 0. Totals 15-44 1-4 7 32.
HALL (19-9) -- Bogatitus 1-4 1-2 0 3, Englehaupt 2-6 0-2 1 4, Cinotte 2-5 3-8 2 8, J. Hart 3-3 1-2 2 7, H. Hart 5-13 2-4 0 13, Morris 1-2 0-0 0 3. Totals 14-33 7-18 5 38.
Alleman;8;6;9;9;--;32
Hall;9;13;5;11;--;38
3-point goals -- Alleman 1-10 (Porter 1-3, Loiz 0-1, D. Woods 0-2, N. Woods 0-1, Coleman 0-3); Hall 2-3 (Cinotte 1-1, Morris 1-1, Bogatitus 0-1). Assists -- Alleman 5 (Loiz 4); Hall 5 (H. Hart 3). Steals -- Alleman 15 (D. Woods 6); Hall 12 (H. Hart 5). Turnovers: Alleman 20, Hall 25.
Wilton 88, Highland 30
Highland -- Alyssa Clarke 0-1 0-0 0, Sarah Schneider 1-4 0-0 2, Alyssa Brase 2-5 0-0 5, Haley Sweeting 1-5 1-2 3, Kayla Cerny 1-1 1-2 4, Alyson Stokes 0-10 3-5 3, Abbie Miller 6-11 1-2 13, Mackinze Hora 0-1 0-0 0. Total 20-71 6-11 30.
Wilton -- Linsey Ford 1-5 1-2 3, Becca Ball 0-1 0-0 0. Kortney Drake 4-7 5-5 13, Chloe Wells 5-10 2-4 13, Emily Lange 11-18 2-2 28, Ella Caffery 3-11 0-0 6, Aubrey Putman 4-8 1-2 9, Peyton Souhrada 0-4 0-0 0, Lexi Walker 3-3 0-0 7, Kelsey Drake 4-6 1-2 9, Taylor Garvin 0-1 0-0 0. Total 35-74 12-17 88.
Highland;7;11;9;3;--;30
Wilton;35;34;11;8;--;88
3-point goals -- Highland 2-14 (Schneider 0-3, Brase 1-3, Sweeting 0-2, Strokes 0-5.); Wilton 6-12 (Ford 0-1, Wells 1-1, Lange 4-5, Putnam 0-1, Souhrada 0-3, Walker 1-1). Turnovers -- Highland 21, Wilton 12. Fouled Out -- None
Winnebago 60, Sherrard 23
SHERRARD (15-13) -- Hofmann 1-4 0-0 5 3, Barber 1-18 2-2 2 5, S. Adamson 0-6 0-0 1 0, McMillin 1-5 2-2 2 4, Whitsell 5-16 0-0 1 10, A. Adamson 0-0 0-0 0 0, Yudis 0-0 0-0 0 0, Ryan 0-0 0-0 0 0, Williams 0-0 0-0 0 0, Ryan 0-1 0-0 0 0, Shouse 0-1 1-2 0 1. Totals 8-51 5-6 11 21 23.
WINNEBAGO (22-7) -- Thompson 7-10 1-2 2 17, Williams 1-6 0-0 1 2, Gomon 2-7 2-4 0 6, Brown 5-12 1-5 1 11, Pendzinski 1-4 2-2 1 4, Johnson 3-7 1-2 0 8, R. Rittmeyer 3-6 0-0 2 6, R. Rittmeyer 0-0 0-0 0 0, Zimmerman 3-3 0-0 0 6, Erdall 0-2 0-0 0 0, Calvert 0-0 0-0 1 0. Totals 25-57 7-15 8 60.
Sherrard;4;0;11;8;--;23
Winnebago;9;14;15;22;--;60
3-point goals -- Sherrard 2-21 (Hofmann 1-4, Barber 1-11, S. Adamson 0-5, Shouse 0-1); Winnebago 3-11 (Thompson 2-4, Williams 0-1, Gomon 0-2, Brown 0-1, Johnson 1-2, R. Rittmeyer 0-1). Turnovers -- Sherrard 26, Winnebago 11
Davenport Assumption 47, Monticello 36
Monticello -- Tori McDonald 1 0-0 2, Maddie Fellinger 2 4-4 9, Sydney Hansen 1 2-2 4, Karli Recker 0 3-4 3, Jordan Kuper 3 2-6 8, Gabrielle Steiner 1 2-2 4, Gabrielle Guilford 1 0-1 2, Carly Hayne 2 0-0 4. Totals 11 13-19 36.
Assumption -- Katie Anderson 4 2-2 13, Lauren Herrig 4 2-2 12, Olivia Wardlow 0 0-0 0, Allie Timmons 5 0-0 12, Corey Whitlock 3 1-2 7, Anna Wohlers 0 0-3 0, Dawsen Dorsey 1 1-2 3, Chaney Steffen 1 0-0 2. Totals 18 6-11 47.
Monticello;12;6;4;14;--;36
Assumption;12;12;12;11;--;47
3-point goals -- Monticello 1 (Fellinger); Assumption 5 (Anderson 3, Herrig, Timmons). Total Fouls -- Monticello 14, Assumption 20. Fouled out -- Wohlers.
Geneseo 90, Macomb 44
MACOMB (3-24) -- Heuer 3-7 0-0 7, Emerick 2-5 0-0 4, Stufflebeam 1-6 0-0 3, Dawson 4-10 1-2 9, Evans 1-2 0-0 2, Reid 0-1 0-0 0, Kump 2-4 0-5 4, Thorman 1-4 1-2 3, Rexroat 2-3 0-0 5, Johnson 0-1 0-0 0, Higgins 1-7 0-0 3, Creasey 0-0 0-0 0, Daniels 0-1 0-0 0, Booker 0-1 0-0 0, Urch 1-4 2-2 4. Totals 18-56 4-11 44.
GENESEO (25-5) -- Raya 1-3 0-1 2, Pierce 1-9 0-0 2, Brown 3-9 1-4 7, Frerichs 2-6 1-2 5, M. Barickman 6-17 5-8 21, A. Barickman 3-10 2-2 9, Webster 3-4 0-0 6, Ludwig 5-9 1-2 11, Pardoe 3-4 0-1 6, Himmelman 3-10 0-2 6, McAvoy 0-2 2-2 2, DeSplinter 2-6 2-2 6, Rapps 3-7 1-3 7. Totals 35-96 15-29 90.
Macomb;7;11;13;13-44
Geneseo;28;22;17;23-90
3s: M 4-20 (Heuer 1-3, Stufflebeam 1-6, Dawson 0-1, Reid 0-1, Thorman 0-2, Rexroat 1-2, Higgins 1-2, Daniels 0-1, Booker 0-1, Urch 0-1), G 5-24 (Raya 0-1, Pierce 0-3, M. Barickman 4-10, A. Barickman 1-7, Webster 0-1, Rapps 0-2). Turnovers: M 28, G 16.
Geneseo 90, Macomb 44
MACOMB (3-24)
Heuer 3-7 0-0 1 1 7, Emerick 2-5 0-0 5 1 4, Stufflebeam 1-6 0-0 1 0 3, Dawson 4-10 1-2 3 10 9, Evans 1-2 0-0 2 0 2, Reid 0-1 0-0 3 0 0, Kump 2-4 0-5 2 3 4, Thorman 1-4 1-2 1 0 3, Rexroat 2-3 0-0 0 1 5, Johnson 0-1 0-0 0 1 0, Higgins 1-7 0-0 1 1 3, Creasey 0-0 0-0 3 0 0, Daniels 0-1 0-0 1 0 0, Booker 0-1 0-0 0 0 0, Urch 1-4 2-2 2 5 4. Totals 18-56 4-11 25 28 44.
GENESEO (25-5)
Raya 1-3 0-1 0 0 2, Pierce 1-9 0-0 0 3 2, Brown 3-9 1-4 3 4 7, Frerichs 2-6 1-2 1 5 5, M. Barickman 6-17 5-8 0 5 21, A. Barickman 3-10 2-2 0 3 9, Webster 3-4 0-0 2 2 6, Ludwig 5-9 1-2 0 5 11, Pardoe 3-4 0-1 0 3 6, Himmelman 3-10 0-2 0 9 6, McAvoy 0-2 2-2 4 5 2, DeSplinter 2-6 2-2 1 5 6, Rapps 3-7 1-3 0 1 7. Totals 35-96 15-29 11 50 90.
Macomb;7;11;13;13-44
Geneseo;28;22;17;23-90
3s: M 4-20 (Heuer 1-3, Stufflebeam 1-6, Dawson 0-1, Reid 0-1, Thorman 0-2, Rexroat 1-2, Higgins 1-2, Daniels 0-1, Booker 0-1, Urch 0-1), G 5-24 (Raya 0-1, Pierce 0-3, M. Barickman 4-10, A. Barickman 1-7, Webster 0-1, Rapps 0-2). Turnovers: M 28, G 16.
Peoria Manual Regional
Monday: (7) Limestone 50, (9) Peoria Manual 36
Tuesday: (1) Richwoods 60, (7) Limestone 26
Today: (4) Galesburg vs. (6) Peoria Notre Dame, 6 p.m.
Thursday: Title game, (1) Peoria Richwoods vs. TBD, 7 p.m.
IVC Sectional
Tue., Feb. 19: Peoria Manual Regional vs. Pontiac Regional, 6 p.m.; Morton Regional vs. Geneseo Regional, 7:30 p.m.
Thur., Feb. 21: Title game, 7 p.m.
Class 4A girls
Rock Island Regional
Tuesday: (9) UTHS 52, (10) Pekin 43
Wednesday: (1) Rock Island 72, (9) UTHS 34; (4) Moline 69, (6) Peoria High 48
Thursday: Title game, 7 p.m.
Rock Island 72, UTHS 34
UNITED TOWNSHIP (9-18) -- Hunter 3-6 3-4 9, Morgan 1-2 0-0 3, Jn. Bell 2-3 0-0 5, Js. Bell 1-7 2-5 4, LaFountaine 4-10 2-4 10, Fix 0-3 0-0 0, Morgan 0-3 0-0 0, Boore 1-1 0-0 2, Dorn 0-0 0-0 0, Mohr 0-0 1-2 1, Gomez 0-1 0-0 0, Miller 0-0 0-0 0, Williams 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 12-36 8-15 34.
ROCK ISLAND (27-1) -- Beal 9-15 3-3 23, McDuffy 2-4 0-0 4, Larson 1-6 0-0 3, Simmer 1-2 0-0 3, Camlin 6-9 3-3 15, Winter 3-6 0-0 8, Williams 3-6 2-4 9, Engholm 2-3 0-0 4, Freeman 0-1 0-0 0, Sims 0-2 0-0 0, Allison 0-2 0-0 0, Watson 1-3 0-0 3. Totals 28-59 8-11 14 29 72.
UTHS;6;3;15;10—34
Rock Island;17;18;23;14—72
3s: UT 2-10 (Morgan 1-1, Jn. Bell 1-1, Js. Bell 0-4, Fix 0-2, LaFountaine 0-1, Gordon 0-1), RI 8-24 (Beal 2-4, Winter 2-4, Larson 1-5, Williams 1-3, Simmer 1-2, Watson 1-2, McDuffy 0-1, Freeman 0-1, Sims 0-1, Allison 0-1). Assists: UTR 4 (Jn. Bell 2), RI 17 (Beal 7, McDuffy 5). Steals: UT 3 (three with 1), RI 9 (Beal 3). Blocks: RI 4 (Beal 2). Turnovers: UT 22, RI 6.
Moline 69, Peoria 48
PEORIA (12-10) -- J. Smith 6-10 0-2 12, Hess 0-0 0-0 0, Daley 4-12 0-2 9, Metts 3-9 4-4 10, Beck 6-14 0-0 15, Gordon 1-8 0-0 0, D. Smith 0-3 0-0 0, Pate 0-0 0-0 0, Benjamin 0-1 0-0 0, Thomas 0-2 1-2 1. Totals 20-59 5-10 48.
MOLINE (16-12) -- Tatum 1-10 1-2 4, Davis 7-10 0-0 15, Trice 6-9 4-4 17, Pittington 1-2 2-4 5, McNamee 4-6 4-7 12, Hazen 1-3 0-0 2, Curtis 4-5 0-3 10, Taylor 0-1 2-2 2, Thatcher 1-2 0-0 2, Smith 0-1 0-0 0, Eaton 0-1 0-0 0, Rouse 0-1 0-0 0, Burroughs 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-51 13-22 69.
Peoria;11;6;16;14—48
Moline;23;21;16;9—69
3s: P 4-15 (Beck 3-7, Daley 1-2, Metts 0-2, Gordon 0-1, D. Smith 0-1, Benjamin 0-1, Thomas 0-1), M 6-12 (Curtis 2-2, Tatum 1-6, Trice 1-2, Davis 1-1, Pittington 1-1). Assists: P 2 (Metts 2), M 11 (Trice 3). Steals: P 9 (Metts 4), M 8 (McNamee 3). Blocks: M 5 (McNamee 4). Turnovers: P 9, M 19.
Wrestling
Iowa state duals
Wednesday's scores
At Des Moines
Class 3A
Quarterfinals
Southeast Polk 72, Western Dubuque 6
Fort Dodge 32, Waukee 30
Waverly-Shell Rock 50, West Des Moines Valley 24
Ankeny Centennial 36, Bettendorf 26
Consolation semifinals
Waukee 51, Western Dubuque 14
Bettendorf 42, West Des Moines Valley 21
Semifinals
Southeast Polk 62, Fort Dodge 9
Waverly-Shell Rock 42, Ankeny Centennial 25
Seventh place
Western Dubuque 46, WDM Valley 28
Fifth place
Bettendorf 41, Waukee 26
Third place
Ankeny Centennial 34, Fort Dodge 33
Championship
Southeast Polk 37, Waverly-Shell Rock 27
Class 2A
Quarterfinals
West Delaware 58, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 20
Crestwood 37, Davenport Assumption 25
Solon 51, Independence 21
Osage 47, PCM (Monroe) 21
Consolation semifinals
Davenport Assumption 36, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 32
Independence 39, PCM (Monroe) 36
Semifinals
West Delaware 51, Crestwood 28
Solon 48, Osage 22
Seventh place
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 70, PCM (Monroe) 12
Fifth place
Davenport Assumption 39, Independence 35
Third place
Osage 37, Crestwood 33
Championship
West Delaware 45, Solon 12
Class 1A
Quarterfinals
Don Bosco 71, Missouri Valley 4
West Sioux 42, Lake Mills 30
Denver 56, Logan-Magnolia 15
Lisbon 35, Emmetsburg 33
Consolation semifinals
Lake Mills 44, Missouri Valley 25
Emmetsburg 33, Logan-Magnolia 32
Semifinals
Don Bosco 71, West Sioux 12
Denver 39, Lisbon 35
Seventh place
Logan-Magnolia 51, Missouri Valley 27
Fifth place
Lake Mills 42, Emmetsburg 25
Third place
West Sioux 33, Lisbon 32
Championship
Don Bosco 48, Denver 18
Ankeny Centennial 36, Bettendorf 26
126 – Noah Blubaugh (AC) dec. Kohler Ruggles, 6-4; 132 – Ben Monroe (AC) dec. Rylan Hughbanks, 8-3; 138 – Damian Petersen (Bett) major dec. Carter Bennett, 16-6; 145 – Eric Owens (AC) pinned Logan Adamson, 1:46; 152 – Bradley Hill (Bett) major dec. Carter Cahill, 8-0; 160 – Voyen Adamson (Bett) pinned Anthony Nehring, 1:14; 170 – Logan Neils (AC) major dec. Will Jefferson, 9-1; 182 – Nic Leo (AC) dec. Alex Blizzard, 4-1; 195 – Ethan Frazier (AC) pinned Kane Schmidt, 1:51; 220 – Lane Pruisner (AC) major dec. Will Jefferson, 10-1; 285 – Griffin Liddle (Bett) pinned Noah Parlee, 0:31; 106 – Jackson Helmkamp (AC) dec. Dustin Bohren, 4-2; 113 – Jackson Bresson (AC) major dec. Jacob Faber, 13-4; 120 – Aiden Evans (Bett) pinned Kyle Janssen, 0:54.
Bettendorf 42, West Des Moines Valley 21
132 – Rylan Hughbanks (Bett) dec. Noah Micka, 7-2; 138 – Damian Petersen (Bett) dec. Jackson Lukehart, 2-0; 145 – Logan Adamson (Bett) pinned Brendan Nielsen, 5:44; 152 – Bradley Hill (Bett) tech. fall Jacob Schnoebelen, 19-4; 160 – Voyen Adamson (Bett) major dec. Tinsley Wright, 9-1; 170 – Will Jefferson (Bett) pinned Jack McCabe 1:31; 182 – Alex Blizzard (Bett) pinned Jay Cooley, 4:32; 195 – Bracken Cobb (WDMV) pinned Kane Schmidt, 2:22; 220 – Beau Lombardi (WDMV) pinned Luke Jefferson, 1:35; 285 – Griffin Liddle (Bett) pinned Brantley Cox, 0:15; 106 – Ezra Kristensen (WDMV) dec. Ella Schmit, 6-0; 113 – Dustin Bohren (Bett) dec. Dylan Fallacaro, 7-2; 120 – Carson Lawrence (WDMV) dec. Aiden Evans, 5-4; 126 – Nick Oldham (WDMV) dec. Kohler Ruggles, 12-6.
Bettendorf 41, Waukee 26
138 – Cody Anderson (Wau) dec. Damian Petersen, 9-3; 145 – Logan Adamson (Bett) major dec. Jermaine Sammler, 14-1; 152 – Mason Seifried (Wau) dec. Bradley Hill, 10-5; 160 – Voyen Adamson (Bett) pinned Tanner Spyksma, 0:52; 170 – Anthony Zach (Wau) tech. fall Will Jefferson, 16-0; 182 – Alex Blizzard (Bett) dec. Griffin Gammell, 3-2; 195 – Kane Schmidt (Bett) major dec. Gabe Gammell, 10-1; 220 – Cael Thorson (Wau) pinned Luke Jefferson, 1:37; 285 – Griffin Liddle (Bett) pinned Connor Arndt, 2:57; 106 – Dustin Bohren (Bett) pinned Elijah Hofbauer, 1:45; 113 – Thurman Christensen (Wau) pinned Jacob Faber, 5:27; 120 – Nick Miller (Wau) dec. Aiden Evans, 4-0; 126 – Kohler Ruggles (Bett) pinned Carter Smith, 3:24; 132 – Rylan Hughbanks (Bett) pinned Lucas Gardner, 1:47.
Crestwood 37, Assumption 25
126 – T.J. Fitzpatrick (DA) dec. Matthew Slifka, 9-7 (SV-1); 132 – Hunter Fousek (Crest) dec. Noah Gonzalez, 5-1; 138 – Jacob Felderman (DA) dec. Clay Schemmel, 11-4; 145 – Cale Jackson (Crest) dec. Parker Foley, 5-2; 152 – Hunter Bye (Crest) pinned Adam Laubenthal, 5:28; 160 – Ross Niewoehner (Crest) dec. Evan Forker, 12-7; 170 – Colter Bye (Crest) major dec. Joe Deckert, 11-3; 182 – Logan Schimanski (DA) pinned Landen Schemmel, 3:34; 195 – Treyton Burnikel (Crest) won by injury over Kole Kreinbring, 2:52; 220 – Julien Broderson (DA) pinned Wyatt Scheidel, 0:13; 285 – Seth Adrian (DA) dec. Stone Peckham, 3-2; 106 – Carter Fousek (Crest) pinned Jacob Maes, 0:41; 113 – Ethan Forker (DA) major dec. Nathan Bigalk, 11-3; 120 – Kaden Anderlik (Crest) pinned Collin Wehr, 0:21.
Assumption 36, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 32
132 – Jack Gaukel (SBL) dec. Jacob Felderman, 7-1; 138 – Isaac Bryan (SBL) pinned Johnny Hua, 3:23; 145 – Adam Laubenthal (DA) dec. Cory Bates, 9-3; 152 – Easton Graff (SBL) tech. fall Evan Forker, 18-2; 160 – Joe Deckert (DA) pinned Blake Liebe, 1:40; 170 – Logan Schimanski (DA) dec. Bradyn Barclay, 9-5; 182 – Kole Kreinbring (DA) pinned Tristan Navrkal, 3:52; 195 – Julien Broderson (DA) pinned Gabe Warren, 0:25; 220 – Dustin Stowe (SBL) pinned Tim Kendall, 1:17; 285 – Seth Adrian (DA) pinned A.J. Ellington, 0:55; 106 – Jacob Maes (DA) won by forfeit; 113 – Brayden Graff (SBL) pinned Ethan Forker, 1:14; 120 – Nate Curry (SBL) dec. TJ Fitzpatrick, 13-11 (SV-1); 126 – Noah Parmelee (SBL) dec. Noah Gonzalez, 6-4.
Assumption 39, Independence 35
138 – Holdyn Griffith (Indee) tech. fall Parker Foley, 18-3; 145 – Brady Webb (Indee) pinned Adam Laubenthal, 0:44; 152 – Matthew Doyle (Indee) tech. fall Evan Forker, 15-0; 160 – Cole Davis (Indee) major dec. Joe Deckert, 21-12; 170 – Joe Priebe (Indee) dec. Logan Schimanski, 7-3; 182 – Kole Kreinbring (DA) pinned Marcus Beatty, 1:59; 195 – Julien Broderson (DA) pinned Tristan Cordes, 2:19; 220 – Seth Adrian (DA) pinned Christian Kremer, 1:32; 285 – Drew Evans (Indee) pinned Tim Kendall, 0:18; 106 – Ethan Forker (DA) pinned Dalton Hoover, 0:25; 113 – Isaiah Weber (Indee) pinned Collin Wehr, 0:37; 120 – TJ Fitzpatrick (DA) pinned Caden Larson, 1:52; 126 – Noah Gonzalez (DA) dec. Thomas Matteson, 8-6; 132 – Jacob Felderman (DA) pinned Caleb Straw, 1:55.
