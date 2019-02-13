Boys basketball

MAC standings

;;Conf;;Overall

;;W;L;W;L

Bettendorf;;16;1;19;1

North Scott;;16;1;19;1

Davenport Central;;11;5;14;5

Pleasant Valley;;9;7;13;7

Assumption;;9;7;11;8

Davenport North;;7;9;8;11

Davenport West;;7;10;8;11

Burlington;;3;11;4;12

Clinton;;2;14;2;17

Muscatine;;0;15;0;18

Wednesday's score

Davenport West 55, Clinton 49

Today's games

Bettendorf at Davenport Central

Pleasant Valley at Muscatine

Clinton at North Scott

Assumption at Davenport North

Iowa district 

Wednesday's scores

Class 1A

Central Elkader 51, Midland 50 (OT)

Class 2A

Jesup 61, North Cedar 49

Tipton 80, Durant 65

Wapello 56, Columbus Community 33

Wilton 60, Louisa-Muscatine 48

Rockridge 49, Morrison 30

MORRISON -- Medenblik 1 0-0 3 2, Brown 0 0-0 0 0, Allen 1 0-0 4 3, Anderson 1 1-2 0 3, Sage 3 0-0 1 6, Ottens 1 0-2 1 2, Heims 2 3-3 1 7, Mickley 2 0-0 1 5, Johnson 0 0-0 0 0, Leo 0 0-0 0 0, Newman 0 0-0 0 0, DuBois 1 0-0 0 2, Smith 0 0-0 0 0. Totals 12 4-7 11 30

RIVERDALE -- Grant Otting 1 0-0 1 3, Cody Bush 3 0-0 1 6, Nate Henry 9 3-4 1 21, Jenson Whiteman 1 2-5 1 4, Grant Jorgenson 0 0-0 0 0, Tommy Fratzke 0 0-0 0 0, Jacob Hilkin 1 0-1 1 2, Riley Fetterer 4 0-0 1 9, Cole Rusk 2 0-2 2 4. Totals 21 5-12 8 49 

Morrison;3;10;9;8;--;30

Riverdale;12;11;11;15;--;49

3-point goals -- Morrison 2 (Allen, Mickley); Riverdale 2 (Otting, Fetterer) 

Wethersfield 75, Ridgewood 57

WETHERSFIELD -- Coltin Quagliano 6 7-9 1 21, Tyler Nichols 3 3-5 2 10, Kale Nelson 2 2-2 1 7, Isaac Frank 5 1-2 4 15, Brady Kelley 7 0-0 3 14, Bryan Ponce 0 0-0 5 0, Tevin Baker 3 2-2 2 8. Totals 26 15-20 18 75

RIDGEWOOD -- Jordan Francis 2 3-3 1 9, Ganon Greenman 3 8-12 3 14, Lucas Althaus 0 0-0 0 0, Brian Anderson 3 0-1 3 6, Lucas Kissinger 3 0-0 3 6, Logan Nodine 1 0-0 3 2, Mitchell Brooks 3 2-2 0 10, Michael Wiley 1 0-0 0 3, Keanan Dean 2 3-5 4 7. Totals 18 13-23 17 57

Wethersfield;18;23;14;20;--;75

Ridgewood;8;15;14;20;--;57

3-point goals -- Wethersfield 8 (Frank 4, Miller 2, Nichols, Nelson); Ridgewood 5 (Francis 2, Brooks 2, Wiley). Fouled out -- Wethersfield (Ponce)  

Wapello 56, Columbus 33

COLUMBUS -- Bawi UK 0 0-0 0 0, Marco Martinez 0 0-0 0 0, Gustavo Anaya 0 0-0 0 0, Brody Frost 0 0-0 0 0, Omar Nunez 0 0-0 0 0, Mason Hodges 5 0-0 0 10, Hunter Humiston 0 0-2 3 0, Evan Rees 2 0-0 3 4, Jaime Villegas 0 0-0 1 0, Eric Valdez 6 0-2 0 16, Justus Lekwa 1 0-0 4 3. Totals 14 0-4 11 33

WAPELLO -- Kabe Boysen 0 0-0 0 0, Tate Boysen 1 0-0 2 3, Noah Holland 0 0-0 0 0, Ben Kroeger 2 0-0 0 4, Maddox Griffin 1 1-2 0 3, Aiden Housman 0 0-0 0 0, Joe Stewart 1 0-0 2 2, Joel Chaney 0 0-0 0 0, Caden Thomas 6 1-1 1 13, Sam Lanz 1 0-0 0 2, Bryant Lanz 2 0-0 1 5, Keaton Mitchell 8 3-4 0 20, Rhett Smith 2 0-0 0 4. Totals 24 5-7 6 56

Columbus;10;4;12;7;--;33

Wapello;16;16;9;15;--;56  

3-point goals -- Columbus 5 (Valdez 4, Lekwa); Wapello 3 (Tate Boysen, Bryant Lanz, Mitchell) 

United 50, North Fulton 41 

NORTH FULTON -- Ryne Valley 0 0-0 1 0, Nick Gilpin 2 0-1 3 5, Zach Jurgensen 1 0-0 4 2, Jacob Schleich 6 1-4 4 16, Kaleb Bailey 0 0-0 0 0, Taylor Lester 0 0-0 1 0, Colton Thurman 5 4-9 4 14, Lane Raffett 0 0-0 0 0, Tucker Watters 0 0-0 0 0, Caleb Harrison 2 0-0 0 4. Totals 16 5-14 17 41

UNITED -- Brown 0 0-1 0 0, Wynne 2 5-8 2 9, D. Flynn 5 6-7 1 19, McVey 2 0-0 0 4, Whitsitt 0 0-0 2 0, N. Leffler 0 0-0 1 0, C. Flynn 2 1-2 2 5, Johnson 6 1-3 4 13, DJ Dutton 0 0-0 1 0, A. Leffler 0 0-0 1 0. Totals 17 13-16 14 50

North Fulton;9;15;11;6;--;41

United;16;8;13;13;--;50

3-point goals -- North Fulton 4 (Schleich 3, Gilpin); United 3 (D. Flynn 3) 

Davenport West 55, Clinton 49

CLINTON (2-17, 2-14) -- Max Holy 5-8 0-0 14, Frederick Williams 1-5 4-4 6, Damarcus Knox 1-5 2-2 5, LJ Henderson 8-15 4-11 20, Taylon Hayes 0-1 0-0 0, Bret Myli 2-9 0-5 4, Yair Perez 0-0 0-0 0, Ulysses Patterson 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 17-44 10-22 49.

WEST (8-11, 7-10) -- Elijah Hollingshed 1-9 0-1 3, Malik Westerfield 1-8 2-3 4, Logan Petersen 0-0 0-0 0, NaZion Caruthers 1-1 1-3 3, Nasir Beechum 4-6 0-0 8, John Michael Thornton 5-7 0-0 11, Quenton Dempsey 1-4 0-0 3, Jamil Haymond 9-11 0-2 19, Aldane Barrett 2-5 0-0 4. Totals 24-51 3-9 55.

Clinton;12;10;8;19;--;49

West;11;16;18;10;--;55

3-point goals -- Clinton 5-14 (Holy 4-6, Knox 1-4, Williams 0-2, Henderson 0-1, Hayes 0-1); West 4-20 (Hollingshed 1-9, Dempsey 1-4, Michael Thornton 1-2, Haymond 1-1, Westerfield 0-3, Barrett 0-1). Rebounds -- Clinton 22 (Myli 10); West 27 (Michael Thornton 10). Turnovers -- Clinton 11, West 11. Total fouls -- Clinton 13, West 20. Fouled out -- West (Haymond, Barrett). Technical foul -- West (Haymond).

Sophomores: Davenport West 73, Clinton 43

Girls basketball

IGHSAU final rankings

Class 5A

School;Record;LW

1. Johnston;19-2;3

2. Waukee;16-4;7

3. Southeast Polk;17-3;2

4. Cedar Falls;18-1;6

5. Iowa City West;16-3;10

6. Iowa City High;16-2;1

7. Pleasant Valley;20-0;8

8. West Des Moines Valley;15-5;5

9. Cedar Rapids Prairie;17-3;4

10. Ankeny Centennial;13-7;9

11. Dowling Catholic;14-7;11

12. Cedar Rapids Washington;15-4;12

13. Ames;10-10;14

14. Urbandale;11-9;13

15. Ankeny;9-11;NR

Dropped out: Bettendorf (15)

Class 4A

School;Record;LW

1. Marion;19-1;1

2. North Scott;17-3;2

3. Grinnell;17-2;4

4. Mason City;12-8;3

5. Waverly-Shell Rock;18-2;5

6. Bishop Heelan;16-5;8

7. LeMars;18-3;9

8. Denison-Schleswig;18-2;7

9. Ballard;19-2;11

10. Lewis Central;17-3;10

11. Central DeWitt;15-4;6

12. Gilbert;15-5;12

13. Glenwood;16-4;15

14. Cedar Rapids Xavier;12-8;13

15. Pella;14-6;14

Dropped out: None

Iowa regional pairings

Class 5A

Region 1

Wednesday's score

Davenport North 86, Davenport Central 58

Saturday's games

Muscatine at Iowa City High, 7 p.m.

Davenport North at Bettendorf, 7 p.m.

Tuesday's game

Regional final, 7 p.m.

Region 8

Wednesday's score

Sioux City East 69, Sioux City North 35

Saturday's games

Davenport West at Pleasant Valley, 7 p.m.

Sioux City East at Ankeny Centennial, 7 p.m.

Tuesday's game

Regional final, 7 p.m.

Class 4A

Region 5

Wednesday's scores

Dubuque Wahlert 48, West Delaware 32

Western Dubuque 59, Iowa City Liberty 25

Saturday's games

Dubuque Wahlert at Central DeWitt, 7 p.m.

Western Dubuque at Cedar Rapids Xavier, 7 p.m.

Tuesday's games

Regional final, 7 p.m.

Region 6

Wednesday's scores

Maquoketa 46, Clinton 38

Fort Madison 46, Burlington 44

Saturday's games

Maquoketa at North Scott, 7 p.m.

Fort Madison at Keokuk, 7 p.m.

Tuesday's game

Regional final, 7 p.m.

Class 3A

Region 4

Wednesday's scores

Assumption 47, Monticello 36

Today's game

North Fayette Valley at Waukon, 7 p.m. 

Saturday's game

Regional final at Marion, 5 p.m.

Class 2A

Region 4

Wednesday's scores

Cascade 64, Belle Plaine 33

South Winneshiek 54, MFL MarMac 42

Beckman Catholic 42, Bellevue 37

Maquoketa Valley 57, East Buchanan 41

Region 5

Wednesday's scores

North Linn 71, Northeast 21

Iowa City Regina 54, West Branch 50

Wilton 88, Highland 30

Friday's games

North Linn vs. Iowa City Regina at Troy Mills, 7 p.m.

Wilton vs. Mediapolis at Muscatine, 7 p.m.

Monday's game

Regional final at Cedar Rapids Prairie, 7 p.m.

Class 1A

Region 4

Wednesday's scores

Lynnville-Sully 56, Iowa Mennonite 42

Meskwaki Settlement School 65, HLV 41

Bellevue Marquette 57, Prince of Peace 29

Calamus-Wheatland 52, Easton Valley 46

Friday's games

Lynnville-Sully vs. Meskwaki Settlement School at Victor, 7 p.m.

Calamus-Wheatland at Bellevue Marquette, 7 p.m.

Illinois postseason

Class 2A

Oregon sectional

Wednesday's scores

Hall 38, Alleman 32

Winnebago 60, Sherrard 23

Class 3A

Geneseo regional

Wednesday's scores

Geneseo 90, Macomb 44

Canton 56, Dunlap 48

Friday's game

Canton at Geneseo, 7 p.m.

Class 4A

Rock Island regional

Rock Island 72, United Township 34

Moline 69, Peoria 48

Today's game

Moline at Rock Island, 7 p.m.

Davenport North 86, Davenport Central 58

DAVENPORT CENTRAL (4-17) --  Acorionna Lard 3-10 0-0 7, Aliiyah Morgan 1-2 1-2 3, Sydney George 4-10 1-1 9, Aniah Smith 2-7 0-0 5, Adriauna Mayfield 3-8 2-4 10, Angelique Taylor 1-2 0-0 2, Kariana Lohf 2-4 1-2 6, Mackenzie Brown 1-2 0-0 2, Bria Clark 1-1 1-2 3, Nacari Bryant 0-1 0-2 0, McKenna Moore 2-3 2-2 7, Dazianna Ford 1-1 0-0 2, Kaitlin Carr 1-3 0-0 2, Brynn Davis 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 22-55 8-15 58

DAVENPORT NORTH (13-8) -- Bailey Ortega 4-8 0-0 10, Bella Sims 9-17 2-4 24, Camry Dillie 3-11 0-0 7, Reese Ranum 3-6 6-10 13, Ivy Wilmington 0-7 5-5 5, Anne Awour 4-6 1-1 9, Jordan Burch 1-2 2-2 5, Lindsey Broders 3-4 0-0 6, Emma Davis 1-1 0-0 2, Tayja Clayton 1-4 0-0 3, Me'Kiyah Harris 0-0 0-0 0, Kenzie Tronnes 0-3 0-0 0, Yanna Roberts 0-1 0-0 0, Layla Muhammad 1-1 0-0 2, Jasmine Lingle 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 30-71 17-22 86

Central;15;10;13;20;--;58

North;22;22;20;22;--;86

Three-point goals -- Central 6-13 (Mayfield 2-2, Smith 1-4, Lard 1-3, Lohf 1-2, Moore 1-2, Carr 0-1); North 9-30 (Smis 3-6, Ortega 2-5, Dillie 1-6, Ranum 1-4, Clayton 1-1, Burch 1-1, Wilmington 0-5,  Tronnes 0-2). Rebounds -- Central 26 (George 7, Lard 5, Taylor 5); North 41 (Sims 10, Awour 6, Broders 5). Turnovers -- Central 25, North 14. Team fouls -- Central 14, North 11. Fouled out -- none.

Hall 38, Alleman 32

ALLEMAN (13-15) -- Loiz 5-14 0-0 1 10, D. Woods 4-10 0-2 5 8, N. Woods 1-4 0-0 4 2, Coleman 0-5 0-0 0 0, Georlett 1-2 0-0 1 2, Schmidt 0-1 0-0 5 0, Porter 4-8 1-2 0 10, Adam 0-0 0-0 1 0. Totals 15-44 1-4 7 32.

HALL (19-9) -- Bogatitus 1-4 1-2 0 3, Englehaupt 2-6 0-2 1 4, Cinotte 2-5 3-8 2 8, J. Hart 3-3 1-2 2 7, H. Hart 5-13 2-4 0 13, Morris 1-2 0-0 0 3. Totals 14-33 7-18 5 38.

Alleman;8;6;9;9;--;32

Hall;9;13;5;11;--;38

3-point goals --  Alleman 1-10 (Porter 1-3, Loiz 0-1, D. Woods 0-2, N. Woods 0-1, Coleman 0-3); Hall 2-3 (Cinotte 1-1, Morris 1-1, Bogatitus 0-1). Assists -- Alleman 5 (Loiz 4); Hall 5 (H. Hart 3). Steals -- Alleman 15 (D. Woods 6); Hall 12 (H. Hart 5). Turnovers: Alleman 20, Hall 25. 

Wilton 88, Highland 30

Highland -- Alyssa Clarke 0-1 0-0 0, Sarah Schneider 1-4 0-0 2, Alyssa Brase 2-5 0-0 5, Haley Sweeting 1-5 1-2 3, Kayla Cerny 1-1 1-2 4, Alyson Stokes 0-10 3-5 3, Abbie Miller 6-11 1-2 13, Mackinze Hora 0-1 0-0 0. Total 20-71 6-11 30.

Wilton -- Linsey Ford 1-5 1-2 3, Becca Ball 0-1 0-0 0. Kortney Drake 4-7 5-5 13, Chloe Wells 5-10 2-4 13, Emily Lange 11-18 2-2 28, Ella Caffery 3-11 0-0 6, Aubrey Putman 4-8 1-2 9, Peyton Souhrada 0-4 0-0 0, Lexi Walker 3-3 0-0 7, Kelsey Drake 4-6 1-2 9, Taylor Garvin 0-1 0-0 0. Total 35-74 12-17 88.

Highland;7;11;9;3;--;30

Wilton;35;34;11;8;--;88

3-point goals -- Highland 2-14 (Schneider 0-3, Brase 1-3, Sweeting 0-2, Strokes 0-5.); Wilton 6-12 (Ford 0-1, Wells 1-1, Lange 4-5, Putnam 0-1, Souhrada 0-3, Walker 1-1). Turnovers -- Highland 21, Wilton 12. Fouled Out -- None 

Winnebago 60, Sherrard 23

SHERRARD (15-13) -- Hofmann 1-4 0-0 5 3, Barber 1-18 2-2 2 5, S. Adamson 0-6 0-0 1 0, McMillin 1-5 2-2 2 4, Whitsell 5-16 0-0 1 10, A. Adamson 0-0 0-0 0 0, Yudis 0-0 0-0 0 0, Ryan 0-0 0-0 0 0, Williams 0-0 0-0 0 0, Ryan 0-1 0-0 0 0, Shouse 0-1 1-2 0 1. Totals 8-51 5-6 11 21 23.

WINNEBAGO (22-7) -- Thompson 7-10 1-2 2 17, Williams 1-6 0-0 1 2, Gomon 2-7 2-4 0 6, Brown 5-12 1-5 1 11, Pendzinski 1-4 2-2 1 4, Johnson 3-7 1-2 0 8, R. Rittmeyer 3-6 0-0 2 6, R. Rittmeyer 0-0 0-0 0 0, Zimmerman 3-3 0-0 0 6, Erdall 0-2 0-0 0 0, Calvert 0-0 0-0 1 0. Totals 25-57 7-15 8 60.

Sherrard;4;0;11;8;--;23

Winnebago;9;14;15;22;--;60

3-point goals --  Sherrard 2-21 (Hofmann 1-4, Barber 1-11, S. Adamson 0-5, Shouse 0-1); Winnebago 3-11 (Thompson 2-4, Williams 0-1, Gomon 0-2, Brown 0-1, Johnson 1-2, R. Rittmeyer 0-1). Turnovers -- Sherrard 26, Winnebago 11 

Davenport Assumption 47, Monticello 36

Monticello -- Tori McDonald 1 0-0 2, Maddie Fellinger 2 4-4 9, Sydney Hansen 1 2-2 4, Karli Recker 0 3-4 3, Jordan Kuper 3 2-6 8, Gabrielle Steiner 1 2-2 4, Gabrielle Guilford 1 0-1 2, Carly Hayne 2 0-0 4. Totals 11 13-19 36.

Assumption -- Katie Anderson 4 2-2 13, Lauren Herrig 4 2-2 12, Olivia Wardlow 0 0-0 0, Allie Timmons 5 0-0 12, Corey Whitlock 3 1-2 7, Anna Wohlers 0 0-3 0, Dawsen Dorsey 1 1-2 3, Chaney Steffen 1 0-0 2. Totals 18 6-11 47.

Monticello;12;6;4;14;--;36

Assumption;12;12;12;11;--;47

3-point goals -- Monticello 1 (Fellinger); Assumption 5 (Anderson 3, Herrig, Timmons). Total Fouls -- Monticello 14, Assumption 20. Fouled out -- Wohlers.

Geneseo 90, Macomb 44

MACOMB (3-24) -- Heuer 3-7 0-0 7, Emerick 2-5 0-0 4, Stufflebeam 1-6 0-0 3, Dawson 4-10 1-2 9, Evans 1-2 0-0 2, Reid 0-1 0-0 0, Kump 2-4 0-5 4, Thorman 1-4 1-2 3, Rexroat 2-3 0-0 5, Johnson 0-1 0-0 0, Higgins 1-7 0-0 3, Creasey 0-0 0-0 0, Daniels 0-1 0-0 0, Booker 0-1 0-0 0, Urch 1-4 2-2 4. Totals 18-56 4-11 44.

GENESEO (25-5) -- Raya 1-3 0-1 2, Pierce 1-9 0-0 2, Brown 3-9 1-4 7, Frerichs 2-6 1-2 5, M. Barickman 6-17 5-8 21, A. Barickman 3-10 2-2 9, Webster 3-4 0-0 6, Ludwig 5-9 1-2 11, Pardoe 3-4 0-1 6, Himmelman 3-10 0-2 6, McAvoy 0-2 2-2 2, DeSplinter 2-6 2-2 6, Rapps 3-7 1-3 7. Totals 35-96 15-29 90.

Macomb;7;11;13;13-44

Geneseo;28;22;17;23-90

3s: M 4-20 (Heuer 1-3, Stufflebeam 1-6, Dawson 0-1, Reid 0-1, Thorman 0-2, Rexroat 1-2, Higgins 1-2, Daniels 0-1, Booker 0-1, Urch 0-1), G 5-24 (Raya 0-1, Pierce 0-3, M. Barickman 4-10, A. Barickman 1-7, Webster 0-1, Rapps 0-2). Turnovers: M 28, G 16.

Geneseo 90, Macomb 44

MACOMB (3-24)

Heuer 3-7 0-0 1 1 7, Emerick 2-5 0-0 5 1 4, Stufflebeam 1-6 0-0 1 0 3, Dawson 4-10 1-2 3 10 9, Evans 1-2 0-0 2 0 2, Reid 0-1 0-0 3 0 0, Kump 2-4 0-5 2 3 4, Thorman 1-4 1-2 1 0 3, Rexroat 2-3 0-0 0 1 5, Johnson 0-1 0-0 0 1 0, Higgins 1-7 0-0 1 1 3, Creasey 0-0 0-0 3 0 0, Daniels 0-1 0-0 1 0 0, Booker 0-1 0-0 0 0 0, Urch 1-4 2-2 2 5 4. Totals 18-56 4-11 25 28 44.

GENESEO (25-5)

Raya 1-3 0-1 0 0 2, Pierce 1-9 0-0 0 3 2, Brown 3-9 1-4 3 4 7, Frerichs 2-6 1-2 1 5 5, M. Barickman 6-17 5-8 0 5 21, A. Barickman 3-10 2-2 0 3 9, Webster 3-4 0-0 2 2 6, Ludwig 5-9 1-2 0 5 11, Pardoe 3-4 0-1 0 3 6, Himmelman 3-10 0-2 0 9 6, McAvoy 0-2 2-2 4 5 2, DeSplinter 2-6 2-2 1 5 6, Rapps 3-7 1-3 0 1 7. Totals 35-96 15-29 11 50 90.

Macomb;7;11;13;13-44

Geneseo;28;22;17;23-90

3s: M 4-20 (Heuer 1-3, Stufflebeam 1-6, Dawson 0-1, Reid 0-1, Thorman 0-2, Rexroat 1-2, Higgins 1-2, Daniels 0-1, Booker 0-1, Urch 0-1), G 5-24 (Raya 0-1, Pierce 0-3, M. Barickman 4-10, A. Barickman 1-7, Webster 0-1, Rapps 0-2). Turnovers: M 28, G 16.

Peoria Manual Regional

Monday: (7) Limestone 50, (9) Peoria Manual 36

Tuesday: (1) Richwoods 60, (7) Limestone 26

Today: (4) Galesburg vs. (6) Peoria Notre Dame, 6 p.m.

Thursday: Title game, (1) Peoria Richwoods vs. TBD, 7 p.m.

IVC Sectional

Tue., Feb. 19: Peoria Manual Regional vs. Pontiac Regional, 6 p.m.; Morton Regional vs. Geneseo Regional, 7:30 p.m.

Thur., Feb. 21: Title game, 7 p.m.

Class 4A girls

Rock Island Regional

Tuesday: (9) UTHS 52, (10) Pekin 43

Wednesday: (1) Rock Island 72, (9) UTHS 34; (4) Moline 69, (6) Peoria High 48

Thursday: Title game, 7 p.m.

Rock Island 72, UTHS 34

UNITED TOWNSHIP (9-18) -- Hunter 3-6 3-4 9, Morgan 1-2 0-0 3, Jn. Bell 2-3 0-0 5, Js. Bell 1-7 2-5 4, LaFountaine 4-10 2-4 10, Fix 0-3 0-0 0, Morgan 0-3 0-0 0, Boore 1-1 0-0 2, Dorn 0-0 0-0 0, Mohr 0-0 1-2 1, Gomez 0-1 0-0 0, Miller 0-0 0-0 0, Williams 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 12-36 8-15 34.

ROCK ISLAND (27-1) -- Beal 9-15 3-3 23, McDuffy 2-4 0-0 4, Larson 1-6 0-0 3, Simmer 1-2 0-0 3, Camlin 6-9 3-3 15, Winter 3-6 0-0 8, Williams 3-6 2-4 9, Engholm 2-3 0-0 4, Freeman 0-1 0-0 0, Sims 0-2 0-0 0, Allison 0-2 0-0 0, Watson 1-3 0-0 3. Totals 28-59 8-11 14 29 72.

UTHS;6;3;15;10—34

Rock Island;17;18;23;14—72

3s: UT 2-10 (Morgan 1-1, Jn. Bell 1-1, Js. Bell 0-4, Fix 0-2, LaFountaine 0-1, Gordon 0-1), RI 8-24 (Beal 2-4, Winter 2-4, Larson 1-5, Williams 1-3, Simmer 1-2, Watson 1-2, McDuffy 0-1, Freeman 0-1, Sims 0-1, Allison 0-1). Assists: UTR 4 (Jn. Bell 2), RI 17 (Beal 7, McDuffy 5). Steals: UT 3 (three with 1), RI 9 (Beal 3). Blocks: RI 4 (Beal 2). Turnovers: UT 22, RI 6.

Moline 69, Peoria 48

PEORIA (12-10) -- J. Smith 6-10 0-2 12, Hess 0-0 0-0 0, Daley 4-12 0-2 9, Metts 3-9 4-4 10, Beck 6-14 0-0 15, Gordon 1-8 0-0 0, D. Smith 0-3 0-0 0, Pate 0-0 0-0 0, Benjamin 0-1 0-0 0, Thomas 0-2 1-2 1. Totals 20-59 5-10 48.

MOLINE (16-12) -- Tatum 1-10 1-2 4, Davis 7-10 0-0 15, Trice 6-9 4-4 17, Pittington 1-2 2-4 5, McNamee 4-6 4-7 12, Hazen 1-3 0-0 2, Curtis 4-5 0-3 10, Taylor 0-1 2-2 2, Thatcher 1-2 0-0 2, Smith 0-1 0-0 0, Eaton 0-1 0-0 0, Rouse 0-1 0-0 0, Burroughs 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-51 13-22 69.

Peoria;11;6;16;14—48

Moline;23;21;16;9—69

3s: P 4-15 (Beck 3-7, Daley 1-2, Metts 0-2, Gordon 0-1, D. Smith 0-1, Benjamin 0-1, Thomas 0-1), M 6-12 (Curtis 2-2, Tatum 1-6, Trice 1-2, Davis 1-1, Pittington 1-1). Assists: P 2 (Metts 2), M 11 (Trice 3). Steals: P 9 (Metts 4), M 8 (McNamee 3). Blocks: M 5 (McNamee 4). Turnovers: P 9, M 19.

Wrestling

Iowa state duals

Wednesday's scores

At Des Moines

Class 3A

Quarterfinals

Southeast Polk 72, Western Dubuque 6

Fort Dodge 32, Waukee 30

Waverly-Shell Rock 50, West Des Moines Valley 24

Ankeny Centennial 36, Bettendorf 26

Consolation semifinals

Waukee 51, Western Dubuque 14

Bettendorf 42, West Des Moines Valley 21

Semifinals

Southeast Polk 62, Fort Dodge 9

Waverly-Shell Rock 42, Ankeny Centennial 25

Seventh place

Western Dubuque 46, WDM Valley 28

Fifth place

Bettendorf 41, Waukee 26

Third place

Ankeny Centennial 34, Fort Dodge 33

Championship

Southeast Polk 37, Waverly-Shell Rock 27

Class 2A

Quarterfinals

West Delaware 58, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 20

Crestwood 37, Davenport Assumption 25

Solon 51, Independence 21

Osage 47, PCM (Monroe) 21

Consolation semifinals

Davenport Assumption 36, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 32

Independence 39, PCM (Monroe) 36

Semifinals

West Delaware 51, Crestwood 28

Solon 48, Osage 22

Seventh place

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 70, PCM (Monroe) 12

Fifth place

Davenport Assumption 39, Independence 35

Third place

Osage 37, Crestwood 33

Championship

West Delaware 45, Solon 12

Class 1A

Quarterfinals

Don Bosco 71, Missouri Valley 4

West Sioux 42, Lake Mills 30

Denver 56, Logan-Magnolia 15

Lisbon 35, Emmetsburg 33

Consolation semifinals

Lake Mills 44, Missouri Valley 25

Emmetsburg 33, Logan-Magnolia 32

Semifinals

Don Bosco 71, West Sioux 12

Denver 39, Lisbon 35

Seventh place

Logan-Magnolia 51, Missouri Valley 27

Fifth place

Lake Mills 42, Emmetsburg 25

Third place

West Sioux 33, Lisbon 32

Championship

Don Bosco 48, Denver 18

Ankeny Centennial 36, Bettendorf 26

126 – Noah Blubaugh (AC) dec. Kohler Ruggles, 6-4; 132 – Ben Monroe (AC) dec. Rylan Hughbanks, 8-3; 138 – Damian Petersen (Bett) major dec. Carter Bennett, 16-6; 145 – Eric Owens (AC) pinned Logan Adamson, 1:46; 152 – Bradley Hill (Bett) major dec. Carter Cahill, 8-0; 160 – Voyen Adamson (Bett) pinned Anthony Nehring, 1:14; 170 – Logan Neils (AC) major dec. Will Jefferson, 9-1; 182 – Nic Leo (AC) dec. Alex Blizzard, 4-1; 195 – Ethan Frazier (AC) pinned Kane Schmidt, 1:51; 220 – Lane Pruisner (AC) major dec. Will Jefferson, 10-1; 285 – Griffin Liddle (Bett) pinned Noah Parlee, 0:31; 106 – Jackson Helmkamp (AC) dec. Dustin Bohren, 4-2; 113 – Jackson Bresson (AC) major dec. Jacob Faber, 13-4; 120 – Aiden Evans (Bett) pinned Kyle Janssen, 0:54.

Bettendorf 42, West Des Moines Valley 21

132 – Rylan Hughbanks (Bett) dec. Noah Micka, 7-2; 138 – Damian Petersen (Bett) dec. Jackson Lukehart, 2-0; 145 – Logan Adamson (Bett) pinned Brendan Nielsen, 5:44; 152 – Bradley Hill (Bett) tech. fall Jacob Schnoebelen, 19-4; 160 – Voyen Adamson (Bett) major dec. Tinsley Wright, 9-1; 170 – Will Jefferson (Bett) pinned Jack McCabe 1:31; 182 – Alex Blizzard (Bett) pinned Jay Cooley, 4:32; 195 – Bracken Cobb (WDMV) pinned Kane Schmidt, 2:22; 220 – Beau Lombardi (WDMV) pinned Luke Jefferson, 1:35; 285 – Griffin Liddle (Bett) pinned Brantley Cox, 0:15; 106 – Ezra Kristensen (WDMV) dec. Ella Schmit, 6-0; 113 – Dustin Bohren (Bett) dec. Dylan Fallacaro, 7-2; 120 – Carson Lawrence (WDMV) dec. Aiden Evans, 5-4; 126 – Nick Oldham (WDMV) dec. Kohler Ruggles, 12-6.

Bettendorf 41, Waukee 26

138 – Cody Anderson (Wau) dec. Damian Petersen, 9-3; 145 – Logan Adamson (Bett) major dec. Jermaine Sammler, 14-1; 152 – Mason Seifried (Wau) dec. Bradley Hill, 10-5; 160 – Voyen Adamson (Bett) pinned Tanner Spyksma, 0:52; 170 – Anthony Zach (Wau) tech. fall Will Jefferson, 16-0; 182 – Alex Blizzard (Bett) dec. Griffin Gammell, 3-2; 195 – Kane Schmidt (Bett) major dec. Gabe Gammell, 10-1; 220 – Cael Thorson (Wau) pinned Luke Jefferson, 1:37; 285 – Griffin Liddle (Bett) pinned Connor Arndt, 2:57; 106 – Dustin Bohren (Bett) pinned Elijah Hofbauer, 1:45; 113 – Thurman Christensen (Wau) pinned Jacob Faber, 5:27; 120 – Nick Miller (Wau) dec. Aiden Evans, 4-0; 126 – Kohler Ruggles (Bett) pinned Carter Smith, 3:24; 132 – Rylan Hughbanks (Bett) pinned Lucas Gardner, 1:47.

Crestwood 37, Assumption 25

126 – T.J. Fitzpatrick (DA) dec. Matthew Slifka, 9-7 (SV-1); 132 – Hunter Fousek (Crest) dec. Noah Gonzalez, 5-1; 138 – Jacob Felderman (DA) dec. Clay Schemmel, 11-4; 145 – Cale Jackson (Crest) dec. Parker Foley, 5-2; 152 – Hunter Bye (Crest) pinned Adam Laubenthal, 5:28; 160 – Ross Niewoehner (Crest) dec. Evan Forker, 12-7; 170 – Colter Bye (Crest) major dec. Joe Deckert, 11-3; 182 – Logan Schimanski (DA) pinned Landen Schemmel, 3:34; 195 – Treyton Burnikel (Crest) won by injury over Kole Kreinbring, 2:52; 220 – Julien Broderson (DA) pinned Wyatt Scheidel, 0:13; 285 – Seth Adrian (DA) dec. Stone Peckham, 3-2; 106 – Carter Fousek (Crest) pinned Jacob Maes, 0:41; 113 – Ethan Forker (DA) major dec. Nathan Bigalk, 11-3; 120 – Kaden Anderlik (Crest) pinned Collin Wehr, 0:21.

Assumption 36, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 32

132 – Jack Gaukel (SBL) dec. Jacob Felderman, 7-1; 138 – Isaac Bryan (SBL) pinned Johnny Hua, 3:23; 145 – Adam Laubenthal (DA) dec. Cory Bates, 9-3; 152 – Easton Graff (SBL) tech. fall Evan Forker, 18-2; 160 – Joe Deckert (DA) pinned Blake Liebe, 1:40; 170 – Logan Schimanski (DA) dec. Bradyn Barclay, 9-5; 182 – Kole Kreinbring (DA) pinned Tristan Navrkal, 3:52; 195 – Julien Broderson (DA) pinned Gabe Warren, 0:25; 220 – Dustin Stowe (SBL) pinned Tim Kendall, 1:17; 285 – Seth Adrian (DA) pinned A.J. Ellington, 0:55; 106 – Jacob Maes (DA) won by forfeit; 113 – Brayden Graff (SBL) pinned Ethan Forker, 1:14; 120 – Nate Curry (SBL) dec. TJ Fitzpatrick, 13-11 (SV-1); 126 – Noah Parmelee (SBL) dec. Noah Gonzalez, 6-4.

Assumption 39, Independence 35

138 – Holdyn Griffith (Indee) tech. fall Parker Foley, 18-3; 145 – Brady Webb (Indee) pinned Adam Laubenthal, 0:44; 152 – Matthew Doyle (Indee) tech. fall Evan Forker, 15-0; 160 – Cole Davis (Indee) major dec. Joe Deckert, 21-12; 170 – Joe Priebe (Indee) dec. Logan Schimanski, 7-3; 182 – Kole Kreinbring (DA) pinned Marcus Beatty, 1:59; 195 – Julien Broderson (DA) pinned Tristan Cordes, 2:19; 220 – Seth Adrian (DA) pinned Christian Kremer, 1:32; 285 – Drew Evans (Indee) pinned Tim Kendall, 0:18; 106 – Ethan Forker (DA) pinned Dalton Hoover, 0:25; 113 – Isaiah Weber (Indee) pinned Collin Wehr, 0:37; 120 – TJ Fitzpatrick (DA) pinned Caden Larson, 1:52; 126 – Noah Gonzalez (DA) dec. Thomas Matteson, 8-6; 132 – Jacob Felderman (DA) pinned Caleb Straw, 1:55. 

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments