Q-C area high school results for Wednesday, Jan. 15

Boys basketball
Illinois AP poll
Here are the boys prep basketball polls with rank, team, first-place votes, record and total points.
|Class 4A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Curie (5)
|15-1
|59
|1
|2. Evanston Township
|16-0
|51
|2
|(tie) Collinsville (1)
|16-0
|51
|3
|4. Harvey Thornton
|16-0
|39
|6
|5. Homewood-Flossmoor
|13-1
|37
|4
|6. Chicago Heights (Bloom Twp.)
|16-4
|27
|5
|7. Whitney Young
|9-6
|20
|7
|8. Joliet West
|15-2
|18
|10
|9. Lincoln Park
|14-3
|11
|NR
|10. Loyola
|17-1
|7
|NR
Others receiving votes: Waubonsie Valley 5. Stevenson 2. Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights) 1. Mundelein 1. Schaumburg 1.
|Class 3A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Niles Notre Dame (7)
|17-2
|79
|2
|2. Bogan (1)
|16-2
|67
|1
|3. DePaul College Prep
|15-2
|61
|4
|4. Morgan Park
|9-6
|45
|3
|5. Kankakee
|13-1
|39
|5
|6. Lincoln
|15-1
|37
|7
|(tie) Peoria Notre Dame
|15-1
|37
|6
|(tie) Rock Island
|14-2
|37
|8
|9. Oak Forest
|15-1
|9
|NR
|10. Lisle (Benet Academy)
|10-4
|7
|NR
Others receiving votes: Galesburg 6. Centralia 6. Fenwick 5. East St. Louis 4. Geneseo 2.
|Class 2A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Orr (9)
|9-5
|99
|2
|2. Corliss (1)
|10-3
|79
|4
|3. Pinckneyville
|15-2
|57
|1
|4. Nashville
|15-3
|53
|10
|5. Sterling Newman
|17-2
|42
|7
|5. Normal University
|11-5
|42
|9
|(tie Crane
|14-2
|42
|6
|8. Breese Mater Dei
|14-4
|40
|3
|9. Marshall
|16-1
|37
|5
|10. Tuscola
|14-0
|13
|NR
Others receiving votes: Rockridge 11. Teutopolis 7. Elmhurst Timothy Christian 7. Fairfield 6. Riverton 5. Bismarck-Henning 4. Fieldcrest 2. Fairbury Prairie Central 1. Kewanee 1. Massac County 1. Dunbar 1.
|Class 1A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Roanoke-Benson (5)
|16-0
|75
|2
|2. Moweaqua Central A&M (3)
|11-2
|72
|3
|3. Goreville
|17-0
|57
|4
|4. Indian Creek
|15-0
|48
|5
|5. Payson Seymour
|16-0
|39
|6
|6. Winchester-West Central
|14-1
|37
|1
|7. East Dubuque
|10-2
|31
|9
|8. Effingham St. Anthony
|13-2
|30
|7
|9. Quest Academy
|13-3
|20
|8
|10. Woodlawn
|12-2
|12
|NR
Others receiving votes: Aurora Christian 6. Leo 3. Kewanee (Wethersfield) 3. Altamont 2. Princeville 2. Okawville 1. Christopher 1. Calhoun 1.
MAC standings
;Conf;;Overall
;W;L;W;L
North Scott;6;0;10;1
Dav. North;5;1;7;3
Dav. Central;5;2;7;4
Assumption;4;2;8;2
Bettendorf;4;2;4;6
Pleasant Valley;2;5;5;5
Clinton;1;5;1;8
Muscatine;1;5;1;9
Dav. West;0;6;2;6
Today's game
Pleasant Valley at Muscatine, 6:30 p.m.
Friday's games
Bettendorf at Assumption
Clinton at Davenport West
North Scott at Davenport North
Girls basketball
Illinois AP poll
Here are the girls prep basketball polls with rank, team, first-place votes, record and total points.
|Class 4A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Benet (1)
|17-2
|52
|1
|2. Edwardsville (1)
|15-1
|48
|3
|(tie) Maine West (1)
|17-1
|48
|2
|4. Evanston Township (3)
|15-2
|47
|4
|5. Lincoln Way West
|17-2
|32
|6
|6. Marist
|17-3
|31
|7
|7. Lake Forest
|16-3
|26
|8
|8. Fremd
|13-5
|11
|9
|9. Whitney Young
|14-6
|8
|10
|(tie) Homewood-Flossmoor
|15-4
|8
|5
Others receiving votes: Libertyville 6. Bolingbrook 6. Geneva 4. Hersey 1. Moline 1. O'Fallon 1.
|Class 3A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Morton (6)
|19-0
|60
|1
|2. Montini
|18-3
|49
|2
|3. Bethalto Civic Memorial
|17-2
|48
|3
|4. Richwoods
|17-5
|35
|T5
|5. Geneseo
|15-2
|28
|9
|(tie) Peoria Central
|14-3
|28
|7
|7. Kankakee
|18-4
|24
|10
|8. Simeon
|18-2
|22
|T5
|9. Rich South
|17-3
|9
|4
|10. Kenwood
|18-3
|6
|NR
|(tie) Decatur MacArthur
|16-2
|6
|NR
Others receiving votes: Fenwick 5. Rock Island 3. Glenbard South 2. Mattoon 2. Dixon 1. Washington 1. Burlington Central 1.
|Class 2A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Paris (8)
|21-0
|89
|1
|2. Carterville
|19-1
|65
|2
|3. Knoxville
|21-1
|64
|3
|4. Chicago Marshall (1)
|11-6
|59
|4
|5. Quincy Notre Dame
|12-0
|54
|5
|6. Harrisburg
|19-2
|43
|6
|7. Riverdale
|13-2
|39
|7
|8. Teutopolis
|14-4
|19
|8
|9. Rock Falls
|16-5
|17
|10
|10. Normal University
|13-6
|12
|NR
Others receiving votes: Lisle 9. Carlinville 6. Bloomington Central Catholic 5. Stanford Olympia 4. Fieldcrest 3. Sullivan 3. Fairbury Prairie Central 2. Nashville 1. Petersburg PORTA 1.
|Class 1A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Lewistown (8)
|19-0
|80
|1
|2. Amboy
|16-1
|66
|3
|3. Brimfield
|19-1
|60
|4
|4. Lanark Eastland
|19-2
|55
|2
|5. Aquin
|14-3
|41
|5
|6. Altamont
|17-3
|34
|8
|7. Jacksonville Routt
|18-2
|23
|6
|(tie) Colfax Ridgeview
|18-1
|23
|9
|9. Hope Academy
|13-1
|14
|NR
|10. Princeville
|17-3
|13
|10
Others receiving votes: Gardner-South Wilmington 9. Aurora Christian 8. Illini Bluffs 4. Father McGivney Catholic 4. Shiloh 3. Marissa 3.
MAC standings
;Conf;Overall
;;W;L;W;L
North Scott;8;0;11;0
Davenport North;7;1;8;3
Bettendorf;6;2;8;4
Assumption;5;3;7;3
Muscatine;3;5;6;7
Davenport Central;3;5;5;6
Pleasant Valley;3;5;5;7
Davenport West;1;7;1;10
Clinton;0;8;1;10
Today's games
Muscatine at Pleasant Valley, 6 p.m.
Assumption at Bettendorf
Friday's games
Davenport North at North Scott
Davenport West at Clinton
Western Big Six standings
;Conf;Overall
;;W;L;W;L
Geneseo;8;0;15;2
Moline;6;1;16;5
Rock Island;5;2;17;6
Sterling;4;4;11;10
Quincy;3;4;8;7
Galesburg;3;5;13;8
UTHS;1;6;6;16
Alleman;0;8;3;18
Wednesday's result
Geneseo 67, Galesburg 43
Today's games
Rock Island at Moline
Sterling at United Township
Quincy at Alleman
Geneseo 67, Galesburg 43
Geneseo -- Ali Rapps 2 0-0 3 4, Morgan Simms 1 0-0 0 2, Maddi Barickman 4 4-4 2 14, Abbi Barickman 1 2-3 1 4, Kammie Long 5 5-6 2 15, Allie Mackey 1 0-0 1 2, Faith Henderson 0 0-0 3 0, Annie Wirth 7 3-8 1 17, Danielle Beach 3 2-2 4 9. Totals 24 16-23 17 67
Galesburg -- Riley Jenkins 0 3-8 3 3, Lily Hudgins 0 1-2 0 1, Armani Revis 0 0-0 0 0, Chelsea Stevenson 1 0-0 0 3, Arleta Brown 1 1-1 2 3, Kaylee Miller 2 2-2 2 7, Kadynce Lydic 0 0-0 0 0, Abby Endthoff 0 0-0 0 0, Lauren Livingston 4 6-8 5 14, Audree Peck 4 2-2 5 10, Camellia Schwartzman 1 0-0 0 2, Megan Rohn 0 0-0 0 0. Totals 13 15-23 17 43
Geneseo;18;15;19;15;--;67
Galesburg;11;14;10;7;--;43
3-point goals -- Geneseo 3 (Maddi Barickman 2, Beach); Geneseo 2 (Stevenson, Miller). Fouled out -- Geneseo 2 (Peck, Livingston)
Annawan 51, Ridgewood 35
Annawan -- Rico 8 2-2 2 20, Randall 2 0-0 0 5, Peterson 3 0-0 2 8, E. Miller 5 4-9 2 15, C. Miller 1 1-2 4 3. Totals 14 7-13 7 51.
Ridgewood -- Lewis 2 0-0 1 4, Jackson 1 0-0 3 3, Anderson 1 0-0 2 2, Adamson 5 3-5 4 14, Maher 2 0-1 2 4, Bowles 2 0-0 2 4, Miller 1 2-2 2 4. Totals 14 5-8 16 35.
Annawan;17;5;18;11;—;51
Ridgewood;9;6;8;12;—;35
3-point goals -- Annawan 5 (Rico 2, Peterson 2, Randall 1); Ridgewood 4 (Miller 2, Jackson 1, Adamson 1).
Wrestling
Orion 40, Canton 33
106 -- Trevor Hedges (CAN) tech fall Luke Moen, 15-0; 113 -- Brandon Faton (O) dec. Caden Wegerer, 4-0; 120 -- Kile Johnson (O) pinned Isaiah Session, 0:58; 126 -- Gabe Vasquez (CAN) won by forfeit; 132 -- Joe Norton (O) dec. Collin Meisenberg, 13-1; 138 -- Dylan Grigsby (CAN) dec. Ethan Meisenberg, 4-0; 145 -- Anthony Becker (CAN) dec. Allen Carour, 3-0; 152 -- Noah Schnerre (O) pinned Corbin Schurtz, 1:23; 160 -- Weston Ferry (O) pinned Asa Reed, 0:51; 170 -- Braydan Rodney (O) pinned Phoenix Miller, 1:09; 182 -- Josh Fair (O) pinned Lucas Smith, 0:40; 195 -- Weston Swise (CAN) won by forfeit; 220 -- Jacob Waskom (CAN) pinned Jordan Fricke, 1:29; 285 -- Luke DeBaille (O) pinned Cayden Davis, 5:38
Sherrard 66, Putnam County 8
106 -- Jesse Lucas (PC) dec. Brayden Park, 8-3; 113 -- Double forfeit; 120 -- Nate Bynum (S) won by forfeit; 126 -- Kaiden Jones (S) pinned Dylan Strait, 1:05; 132 -- Austin Fratzke (S) won by forfeit; 138 -- Dylan Russell (S) pinned Toby Harper, 5:09; 145 -- Alex Wilson (S) won by forfeit; 152 -- Connor Brooker (PC) tech fall Andrew Ryckenam, 17-2; 160 -- Walker Anderson (S) pinned Ben Sylvester, 1:21; 170 -- Ryley Zippe (S) pinned Enelika Vanuenos, 1:35; 182 -- Rhett Frere (S) won by forfeit; 195 -- Gavyn White (S) won by forfeit; 220 -- Josh Bynum (S) won by forfeit; 285 -- Josh Vanderlinden (S) won by forfeit
Geneseo 69, United Township 0
106 -- Landen Gunnison (G) dec. Jordan Pauwels, 7-2; 113 -- Carson Raya (G) dec. Travion Carpenter, 8-2; 120 -- Anthony Montez (G) won by forfeit; 126 -- Cade Hornback (G) won by forfeit; 132 -- Luke Henkhaus (G) pinned Trevor Lannoo, 3:22; 138 -- Logan Tuggle (G) pinned Billy Sanders, 2:33; 145 -- Bruce Moore (G) pinned Zane Mills, 0:29; 152 -- Clay DeBaillie (G) pinned Teagan Marolf, 3:18; 160 -- Kyle State (G) dec. Braydon Hod, 11-5; 170 -- Will McKelvain (G) won by forfeit; 182 -- Kane Miller (G) dec. Izzy Loumeginon, 8-7; 195 -- Eli Allen (G) pinned Tyler Demarest, 4:26; 220 -- Mick Mooney (G) dec. Anthony Teach, 12-10; 285 -- Rob Stohl (G) pinned Tete Houdekor, 5:11
Late Tuesday
Wapsie Valley 48, Bellevue 24
106 -- Dawson Schmit (WAVA) pinned Will Steinbeck, 2:38; 113 -- Tyce Hagenow (WAVA) won by forfeit; 120 -- Isaiah Price (WAVA) pinned Jared Fite, 0:52; 126 -- Austin Hesse (WAVA) pinned Dustyn Talbot, 3:07; 132 -- Cannon Joerger (WAVA) pinned Alex Pitts, 3:32; 138 -- TyQuan Strowder (BELL) def. Reese Welcher, 9-7 SV-1; 145 -- Zach Roeder (BELL) pinned Brady Benning, 2:39; 152 -- Tylen Hirsch (WAVA) won by forfeit; 160 -- Brandon Bowman (BELL) won by forfeit; 170 -- Jacob Waller (BELL) pinned Hunter Ackerman, 1:05; 182 -- Luke Giesemann (BELL) dec. Isiah Morse, 10-9; 195 -- Kaden Brady (WAVA) won by forfeit; 220 -- Keegon Brown (WAVA) won by forfeit; 285 -- Double forfeit
East Buchanan 46, Bellevue 36
106 -- Jaden Peyton (EABU) pinned Will Steinbeck, 4:49; 113 -- Sam Cook (EABU) won by forfeit; 120 -- Sebastian Beatty (EABU) pinned Dustyn Talbot, 1:48; 126 -- Jared Fite (BELL) won by forfeit; 132 -- AJ Kremer (EABU) pinned Alex Pitts, 1:12; 138 -- Jeremiah Sauser (BELL) won by forfeit; 145 -- TyQuan Strowder (BELL) pinned Ethan Thompson, 1:48; 152 -- TJ Lau (EABU) major dec. Zach Roeder, 13-5; 160 -- Tate Fults (EABU) pinned Jayden Keane, 2:20; 170 -- Brandon Bowman (BELL) pinned Nick Stahr, 1:42; 182 -- Jacob Waller (BELL) won by forfeit; 195 -- Luke Giesemann (BELL) won by forfeit; 220 -- Luke Recker (EABU) won by forfeit; 285 -- Landon Nunemaker (EABU) won by forfeit
North Fayette Valley 51, Bellevue 24
106 -- Nick Koch (NFV) pinned Will Steinbeck, 1:01; 113 -- Double forfeit; 120 -- Dustyn Talbot (BELL) won by forfeit; 126 -- Braeden Ellis (NFV) pinned Jared Fite, 0:37; 132 -- Dillion Sparrgrove (NFV) pinned Alex Pitts, 1:39; 138 -- TyQuan Strowder (BELL) pinned Brendan Wander, 4:44; 145 -- Zach Roeder (BELL) pinned Derek Berger, 0:35; 152 --- Val Boleyn (NFV) won by forfeit; 160 -- Alex Streif (NFV) pinned Brandon Bowman, 4:36; 170 -- Jacob Waller (BELL) pinned Dylan Durnan, 3:07; 182 -- Kale Rodgers (NFV) dec. Luke Giesemann, 9-2; 195 -- Tanner Guyer (NFV) won by forfeit; 220 -- Isaiah Corbin (NFV) won by forfeit; 285 -- Colton Schupbach (NFV) won by forfeit
Boys bowling
Late Tuesday
Geneseo 3059, Rock Island 2879
High game -- Jacob Endress (G) 231. High series -- Zack McCunie (RI) 576.
Geneseo -- Justin Ford 201-163-178—542, Endress 163-231-147—541, Aidan Grafft 165-187-177—529, Sebastian Einfeldt 200-151-171—522, Tyler Durnell 137-116-223—476, Matt Krohn 150-150-149—449.
Rock Island -- McCunie 192-195-189—576, Jacob Keever 186-170-167—520, Gage Baston 168-202-143—513, Treyce Brooks 174-150-169—493, Zac Arthur 108-137-124—397, Tim Walpde 136-140-132—380.
Girls bowling
Rock Island 3502, Galesburg 2837
High game -- Carli Gordon, RI, 257. High series: Heather Motley, RI, 646.
Rock Island -- Motley 203-219-224—646, Gordon 186-257-182—625, Macy O’Mary 156-206-233—595, Sarah Stevanovic 169-196-200—565, Bailey Tripilas 198-159-180—537, Kelsey Freeman 184-158-192—534.