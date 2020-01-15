Q-C area high school results for Wednesday, Jan. 15
Boys basketball

Illinois AP poll

Here are the boys prep basketball polls with rank, team, first-place votes, record and total points.

Class 4A
SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. Curie (5)15-1591
2. Evanston Township16-0512
(tie) Collinsville (1)16-0513
4. Harvey Thornton16-0396
5. Homewood-Flossmoor13-1374
6. Chicago Heights (Bloom Twp.)16-4275
7. Whitney Young9-6207
8. Joliet West15-21810
9. Lincoln Park14-311NR
10. Loyola17-17NR
 

Others receiving votes: Waubonsie Valley 5. Stevenson 2. Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights) 1. Mundelein 1. Schaumburg 1.

Class 3A
SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. Niles Notre Dame (7)17-2792
2. Bogan (1)16-2671
3. DePaul College Prep15-2614
4. Morgan Park9-6453
5. Kankakee13-1395
6. Lincoln15-1377
(tie) Peoria Notre Dame15-1376
(tie) Rock Island14-2378
9. Oak Forest15-19NR
10. Lisle (Benet Academy)10-47NR
 

Others receiving votes: Galesburg 6. Centralia 6. Fenwick 5. East St. Louis 4. Geneseo 2.

Class 2A
SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. Orr (9)9-5992
2. Corliss (1)10-3794
3. Pinckneyville15-2571
4. Nashville15-35310
5. Sterling Newman17-2427
5. Normal University11-5429
(tie Crane14-2426
8. Breese Mater Dei14-4403
9. Marshall16-1375
10. Tuscola14-013NR
 

Others receiving votes: Rockridge 11. Teutopolis 7. Elmhurst Timothy Christian 7. Fairfield 6. Riverton 5. Bismarck-Henning 4. Fieldcrest 2. Fairbury Prairie Central 1. Kewanee 1. Massac County 1. Dunbar 1.

Class 1A
SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. Roanoke-Benson (5)16-0752
2. Moweaqua Central A&M (3)11-2723
3. Goreville17-0574
4. Indian Creek15-0485
5. Payson Seymour16-0396
6. Winchester-West Central14-1371
7. East Dubuque10-2319
8. Effingham St. Anthony13-2307
9. Quest Academy13-3208
10. Woodlawn12-212NR
 

Others receiving votes: Aurora Christian 6. Leo 3. Kewanee (Wethersfield) 3. Altamont 2. Princeville 2. Okawville 1. Christopher 1. Calhoun 1.

MAC standings

;Conf;;Overall

;W;L;W;L

North Scott;6;0;10;1

Dav. North;5;1;7;3

Dav. Central;5;2;7;4

Assumption;4;2;8;2

Bettendorf;4;2;4;6

Pleasant Valley;2;5;5;5

Clinton;1;5;1;8

Muscatine;1;5;1;9

Dav. West;0;6;2;6

Today's game

Pleasant Valley at Muscatine, 6:30 p.m.

Friday's games

Bettendorf at Assumption

Clinton at Davenport West

North Scott at Davenport North

Girls basketball

Illinois AP poll

Here are the girls prep basketball polls with rank, team, first-place votes, record and total points.

Class 4A
SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. Benet (1)17-2521
2. Edwardsville (1)15-1483
(tie) Maine West (1)17-1482
4. Evanston Township (3)15-2474
5. Lincoln Way West17-2326
6. Marist17-3317
7. Lake Forest16-3268
8. Fremd13-5119
9. Whitney Young14-6810
(tie) Homewood-Flossmoor15-485

Others receiving votes: Libertyville 6. Bolingbrook 6. Geneva 4. Hersey 1. Moline 1. O'Fallon 1.

Class 3A
SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. Morton (6)19-0601
2. Montini18-3492
3. Bethalto Civic Memorial17-2483
4. Richwoods17-535T5
5. Geneseo15-2289
(tie) Peoria Central14-3287
7. Kankakee18-42410
8. Simeon18-222T5
9. Rich South17-394
10. Kenwood18-36NR
(tie) Decatur MacArthur16-26NR

Others receiving votes: Fenwick 5. Rock Island 3. Glenbard South 2. Mattoon 2. Dixon 1. Washington 1. Burlington Central 1.

Class 2A
SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. Paris (8)21-0891
2. Carterville19-1652
3. Knoxville21-1643
4. Chicago Marshall (1)11-6594
5. Quincy Notre Dame12-0545
6. Harrisburg19-2436
7. Riverdale13-2397
8. Teutopolis14-4198
9. Rock Falls16-51710
10. Normal University13-612NR

Others receiving votes: Lisle 9. Carlinville 6. Bloomington Central Catholic 5. Stanford Olympia 4. Fieldcrest 3. Sullivan 3. Fairbury Prairie Central 2. Nashville 1. Petersburg PORTA 1.

Class 1A
SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. Lewistown (8)19-0801
2. Amboy16-1663
3. Brimfield19-1604
4. Lanark Eastland19-2552
5. Aquin14-3415
6. Altamont17-3348
7. Jacksonville Routt18-2236
(tie) Colfax Ridgeview18-1239
9. Hope Academy13-114NR
10. Princeville17-31310

Others receiving votes: Gardner-South Wilmington 9. Aurora Christian 8. Illini Bluffs 4. Father McGivney Catholic 4. Shiloh 3. Marissa 3.

MAC standings

;Conf;Overall

;;W;L;W;L

North Scott;8;0;11;0

Davenport North;7;1;8;3

Bettendorf;6;2;8;4

Assumption;5;3;7;3

Muscatine;3;5;6;7

Davenport Central;3;5;5;6

Pleasant Valley;3;5;5;7

Davenport West;1;7;1;10

Clinton;0;8;1;10

Today's games

Muscatine at Pleasant Valley, 6 p.m.

Assumption at Bettendorf

Friday's games

Davenport North at North Scott

Davenport West at Clinton

Western Big Six standings

;Conf;Overall

;;W;L;W;L

Geneseo;8;0;15;2

Moline;6;1;16;5

Rock Island;5;2;17;6

Sterling;4;4;11;10

Quincy;3;4;8;7

Galesburg;3;5;13;8

UTHS;1;6;6;16

Alleman;0;8;3;18

Wednesday's result

Geneseo 67, Galesburg 43

Today's games

Rock Island at Moline

Sterling at United Township

Quincy at Alleman

Geneseo 67, Galesburg 43

Geneseo -- Ali Rapps 2 0-0 3 4, Morgan Simms 1 0-0 0 2, Maddi Barickman 4 4-4 2 14, Abbi Barickman 1 2-3 1 4, Kammie Long 5 5-6 2 15, Allie Mackey 1 0-0 1 2, Faith Henderson 0 0-0 3 0, Annie Wirth 7 3-8 1 17, Danielle Beach 3 2-2 4 9. Totals 24 16-23 17 67

Galesburg -- Riley Jenkins 0 3-8 3 3, Lily Hudgins 0 1-2 0 1, Armani Revis 0 0-0 0 0, Chelsea Stevenson 1 0-0 0 3, Arleta Brown 1 1-1 2 3, Kaylee Miller 2 2-2 2 7, Kadynce Lydic 0 0-0 0 0, Abby Endthoff 0 0-0 0 0, Lauren Livingston 4 6-8 5 14, Audree Peck 4 2-2 5 10, Camellia Schwartzman 1 0-0 0 2, Megan Rohn 0 0-0 0 0. Totals 13 15-23 17 43

Geneseo;18;15;19;15;--;67

Galesburg;11;14;10;7;--;43

3-point goals -- Geneseo 3 (Maddi Barickman 2, Beach); Geneseo 2 (Stevenson, Miller). Fouled out -- Geneseo 2 (Peck, Livingston) 

Annawan 51, Ridgewood 35

Annawan -- Rico 8 2-2 2 20, Randall 2 0-0 0 5, Peterson 3 0-0 2 8, E. Miller 5 4-9 2 15, C. Miller 1 1-2 4 3. Totals 14 7-13 7 51.

Ridgewood -- Lewis 2 0-0 1 4, Jackson 1 0-0 3 3, Anderson 1 0-0 2 2, Adamson 5 3-5 4 14, Maher 2 0-1 2 4, Bowles 2 0-0 2 4, Miller 1 2-2 2 4. Totals 14 5-8 16 35.

Annawan;17;5;18;11;—;51

Ridgewood;9;6;8;12;—;35

3-point goals -- Annawan 5 (Rico 2, Peterson 2, Randall 1); Ridgewood 4 (Miller 2, Jackson 1, Adamson 1).

Wrestling 

Orion 40, Canton 33

106 -- Trevor Hedges (CAN) tech fall Luke Moen, 15-0; 113 -- Brandon Faton (O) dec. Caden Wegerer, 4-0; 120 -- Kile Johnson (O) pinned Isaiah Session, 0:58; 126 -- Gabe Vasquez (CAN) won by forfeit; 132 -- Joe Norton (O) dec. Collin Meisenberg, 13-1; 138 -- Dylan Grigsby (CAN) dec. Ethan Meisenberg, 4-0; 145 -- Anthony Becker (CAN) dec. Allen Carour, 3-0; 152 -- Noah Schnerre (O) pinned Corbin Schurtz, 1:23; 160 -- Weston Ferry (O) pinned Asa Reed, 0:51; 170 -- Braydan Rodney (O) pinned Phoenix Miller, 1:09; 182 -- Josh Fair (O) pinned Lucas Smith, 0:40; 195 -- Weston Swise (CAN) won by forfeit; 220 -- Jacob Waskom (CAN) pinned Jordan Fricke, 1:29; 285 -- Luke DeBaille (O) pinned Cayden Davis, 5:38  

Sherrard 66, Putnam County 8

106 -- Jesse Lucas (PC) dec. Brayden Park, 8-3; 113 -- Double forfeit; 120 -- Nate Bynum (S) won by forfeit; 126 -- Kaiden Jones (S) pinned Dylan Strait, 1:05; 132 -- Austin Fratzke (S) won by forfeit; 138 -- Dylan Russell (S) pinned Toby Harper, 5:09; 145 -- Alex Wilson (S) won by forfeit; 152 -- Connor Brooker (PC) tech fall Andrew Ryckenam, 17-2; 160 -- Walker Anderson (S) pinned Ben Sylvester, 1:21; 170 -- Ryley Zippe (S) pinned Enelika Vanuenos, 1:35; 182 -- Rhett Frere (S) won by forfeit; 195 -- Gavyn White (S) won by forfeit; 220 -- Josh Bynum (S) won by forfeit; 285 -- Josh Vanderlinden (S) won by forfeit

Geneseo 69, United Township 0 

106 -- Landen Gunnison (G) dec. Jordan Pauwels, 7-2; 113 -- Carson Raya (G) dec. Travion Carpenter, 8-2; 120 -- Anthony Montez (G) won by forfeit; 126 -- Cade Hornback (G) won by forfeit; 132 -- Luke Henkhaus (G) pinned Trevor Lannoo, 3:22; 138 -- Logan Tuggle (G) pinned Billy Sanders, 2:33; 145 -- Bruce Moore (G) pinned Zane Mills, 0:29; 152 -- Clay DeBaillie (G) pinned Teagan Marolf, 3:18; 160 -- Kyle State (G) dec. Braydon Hod, 11-5; 170 -- Will McKelvain (G) won by forfeit; 182 -- Kane Miller (G) dec. Izzy Loumeginon, 8-7; 195 -- Eli Allen (G) pinned Tyler Demarest, 4:26; 220 -- Mick Mooney (G) dec. Anthony Teach, 12-10; 285 -- Rob Stohl (G) pinned Tete Houdekor, 5:11

Late Tuesday

Wapsie Valley 48, Bellevue 24

106 -- Dawson Schmit (WAVA) pinned Will Steinbeck, 2:38; 113 -- Tyce Hagenow (WAVA) won by forfeit; 120 -- Isaiah Price (WAVA) pinned Jared Fite, 0:52; 126 -- Austin Hesse (WAVA) pinned Dustyn Talbot, 3:07; 132 -- Cannon Joerger (WAVA) pinned Alex Pitts, 3:32; 138 -- TyQuan Strowder (BELL) def. Reese Welcher, 9-7 SV-1; 145 -- Zach Roeder (BELL) pinned Brady Benning, 2:39; 152 -- Tylen Hirsch (WAVA) won by forfeit; 160 -- Brandon Bowman (BELL) won by forfeit; 170 -- Jacob Waller (BELL) pinned Hunter Ackerman, 1:05; 182 -- Luke Giesemann (BELL) dec. Isiah Morse, 10-9; 195 -- Kaden Brady (WAVA) won by forfeit; 220 -- Keegon Brown (WAVA) won by forfeit; 285 -- Double forfeit 

East Buchanan 46, Bellevue 36

106 -- Jaden Peyton (EABU) pinned Will Steinbeck, 4:49; 113 -- Sam Cook (EABU) won by forfeit; 120 -- Sebastian Beatty (EABU) pinned Dustyn Talbot, 1:48; 126 -- Jared Fite (BELL) won by forfeit; 132 -- AJ Kremer (EABU) pinned Alex Pitts, 1:12; 138 -- Jeremiah Sauser (BELL) won by forfeit; 145 -- TyQuan Strowder (BELL) pinned Ethan Thompson, 1:48; 152 -- TJ Lau (EABU) major dec. Zach Roeder, 13-5; 160 -- Tate Fults (EABU) pinned Jayden Keane, 2:20; 170 -- Brandon Bowman (BELL) pinned Nick Stahr, 1:42; 182 -- Jacob Waller (BELL) won by forfeit; 195 -- Luke Giesemann (BELL) won by forfeit; 220 -- Luke Recker (EABU) won by forfeit; 285 -- Landon Nunemaker (EABU) won by forfeit 

North Fayette Valley 51, Bellevue 24

106 -- Nick Koch (NFV) pinned Will Steinbeck, 1:01; 113 -- Double forfeit; 120 -- Dustyn Talbot (BELL) won by forfeit; 126 -- Braeden Ellis (NFV) pinned Jared Fite, 0:37; 132 -- Dillion Sparrgrove (NFV) pinned Alex Pitts, 1:39; 138 -- TyQuan Strowder (BELL) pinned Brendan Wander, 4:44; 145 -- Zach Roeder (BELL) pinned Derek Berger, 0:35; 152 --- Val Boleyn (NFV) won by forfeit; 160 -- Alex Streif (NFV) pinned Brandon Bowman, 4:36; 170 -- Jacob Waller (BELL) pinned Dylan Durnan, 3:07; 182 -- Kale Rodgers (NFV) dec. Luke Giesemann, 9-2; 195 -- Tanner Guyer (NFV) won by forfeit; 220 -- Isaiah Corbin (NFV) won by forfeit; 285 -- Colton Schupbach (NFV) won by forfeit  

Boys bowling 

Late Tuesday 

Geneseo 3059, Rock Island 2879

High game -- Jacob Endress (G) 231. High series -- Zack McCunie (RI) 576.

Geneseo -- Justin Ford 201-163-178—542, Endress 163-231-147—541, Aidan Grafft 165-187-177—529, Sebastian Einfeldt 200-151-171—522, Tyler Durnell 137-116-223—476, Matt Krohn 150-150-149—449.

Rock Island -- McCunie 192-195-189—576, Jacob Keever 186-170-167—520, Gage Baston 168-202-143—513, Treyce Brooks 174-150-169—493, Zac Arthur 108-137-124—397, Tim Walpde 136-140-132—380.

Girls bowling 

Rock Island 3502, Galesburg 2837

High game -- Carli Gordon, RI, 257. High series: Heather Motley, RI, 646.

Rock Island -- Motley 203-219-224—646, Gordon 186-257-182—625, Macy O’Mary 156-206-233—595, Sarah Stevanovic 169-196-200—565, Bailey Tripilas 198-159-180—537, Kelsey Freeman 184-158-192—534.

