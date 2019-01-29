Boys basketball
Illinois AP poll
|Class 4A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Belleville West (8)
|21-1
|80
|1
|2. Curie
|24-1
|72
|2
|3. Whitney Young
|19-6
|63
|4
|4. Danville
|19-2
|50
|5
|5. Chicago Heights (Bloom Twp.)
|19-2
|48
|3
|6. Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights)
|21-3
|33
|6
|7. Moline
|19-2
|28
|7
|8. Evanston Township
|20-4
|19
|9
|(tie) Rockford East
|25-2
|19
|10
|10. Normal Community
|18-3
|11
|NR
Others receiving votes: Collinsville 10. Simeon 3. Bolingbrook 2. Geneva 2.
|Class 3A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Bogan (7)
|21-2
|103
|1
|2. Morgan Park (2)
|22-3
|100
|2
|3. Springfield Southeast (2)
|18-2
|87
|3
|4. East St. Louis
|19-5
|79
|4
|5. Peoria Notre Dame
|16-4
|61
|5
|6. Lincoln
|17-2
|48
|6
|7. Ottawa
|16-1
|33
|7
|8. St. Laurence
|19-3
|23
|10
|9. Lindblom
|21-2
|19
|NR
|10. Rock Falls
|21-2
|16
|8
Others receiving votes: St. Viator 13. Kankakee 7. Farragut 6. Carbondale 5. DePaul College Prep 2. Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) 2. Herrin 1.
|Class 2A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Nashville (8)
|24-2
|103
|1
|2. Leo
|16-6
|83
|2
|3. Teutopolis (1)
|20-3
|82
|3
|4. Orr (1)
|16-10
|80
|4
|5. Bloomington Central Catholic
|17-5
|64
|5
|6. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley
|20-2
|53
|6
|7. Pinckneyville (1)
|22-3
|51
|7
|8. Alton Marquette
|21-3
|20
|NR
|9. Dunbar
|17-4
|16
|NR
|10. Fairfield
|23-2
|14
|NR
Others receiving votes: Warsaw West Hancock 11. Corliss 7. Sterling Newman 7. Casey-Westfield 7. Aurora Christian 3. El Paso-Gridley 2. Chicago Uplift 1. Williamsville 1.
|Class 1A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Providence-St. Mel (8)
|18-5
|84
|1
|2. Cissna Park
|19-2
|74
|2
|3. Kewanee (Wethersfield)
|18-2
|64
|3
|4. Moweaqua Central A&M (1)
|20-3
|60
|4
|5. Winchester-West Central
|18-5
|46
|6
|6. East Dubuque
|19-1
|43
|5
|7. Ottawa Marquette
|21-2
|36
|7
|8. Concord Triopia
|21-2
|35
|8
|9. Madison
|11-9
|15
|10
|10. Thompsonville
|21-2
|13
|9
Others receiving votes: Nokomis 11. Elmwood 4. Sesser-Valier 3. Woodlawn 2. Champaign Judah Christian 2. Payson Seymour 1. Polo 1. Newark 1.
Girls basketball
Illinois AP poll
|Class 4A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Maine West (6)
|24-0
|60
|1
|2. Rock Island
|24-1
|54
|2
|3. Edwardsville
|22-2
|43
|4
|4. Fremd
|21-4
|42
|3
|5. Rockford Boylan
|23-1
|35
|5
|6. Montini
|25-4
|33
|6
|7. Whitney Young
|18-5
|25
|7
|8. Benet
|21-5
|15
|8
|9. Mother McAuley
|22-2
|13
|9
|10. Hononegah
|22-4
|8
|10
Others receiving votes: Geneva 1. Normal Community 1.
|Class 3A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Kankakee (6)
|27-0
|85
|1
|2. Richwoods (3)
|25-2
|84
|2
|3. Morton
|22-2
|73
|3
|4. Bloomington Central Catholic
|22-3
|60
|4
|5. Nazareth
|22-1
|51
|6
|6. Charleston
|23-0
|49
|5
|7. Sandwich
|25-0
|36
|7
|8. Carterville
|23-3
|23
|8
|9. Bethalto Civic Memorial
|22-5
|18
|9
|10. Sterling
|19-4
|11
|10
Others receiving votes: Burlington Central 2. Geneseo 1. Effingham 1. Marengo 1.
|Class 2A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Eureka (8)
|25-2
|89
|1
|2. Greenville (1)
|24-1
|78
|2
|3. Chicago Marshall
|18-7
|74
|4
|4. Walther Christian
|24-0
|61
|6
|5. St. Joseph-Ogden
|21-4
|46
|7
|6. Sullivan
|22-3
|37
|3
|7. Watseka
|22-3
|33
|5
|8. Teutopolis
|25-4
|32
|9
|9. Hillsboro
|23-5
|14
|NR
|10. Pleasant Plains
|23-6
|9
|NR
Others receiving votes: Harrisburg 6. Stanford Olympia 5. Carlinville 4. Hamilton County 3. Knoxville 2. Piasa Southwestern 1. Marshall 1.
|Class 1A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Danville Schlarman (9)
|24-2
|90
|1
|2. Lewistown
|24-1
|80
|3
|3. Stockton
|23-3
|66
|4
|4. Jacksonville Routt
|23-3
|64
|2
|5. Lanark Eastland
|23-4
|50
|5
|6. Shiloh
|23-4
|48
|6
|7. Goreville
|19-6
|27
|7
|8. Amboy
|23-1
|20
|8
|9. Aquin
|22-4
|16
|9
|10. Illini Bluffs
|22-5
|13
|NR
Others receiving votes: Altamont 9. Centralia Christ Our Rock 8. Annawan 3. Concord Triopia 1.
