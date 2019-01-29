Boys basketball

Illinois AP poll

Class 4A
SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. Belleville West (8)21-1801
2. Curie24-1722
3. Whitney Young19-6634
4. Danville19-2505
5. Chicago Heights (Bloom Twp.)19-2483
6. Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights)21-3336
7. Moline19-2287
8. Evanston Township20-4199
(tie) Rockford East25-21910
10. Normal Community18-311NR

Others receiving votes: Collinsville 10. Simeon 3. Bolingbrook 2. Geneva 2.

Class 3A
SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. Bogan (7)21-21031
2. Morgan Park (2)22-31002
3. Springfield Southeast (2)18-2873
4. East St. Louis19-5794
5. Peoria Notre Dame16-4615
6. Lincoln17-2486
7. Ottawa16-1337
8. St. Laurence19-32310
9. Lindblom21-219NR
10. Rock Falls21-2168

Others receiving votes: St. Viator 13. Kankakee 7. Farragut 6. Carbondale 5. DePaul College Prep 2. Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) 2. Herrin 1.

Class 2A
SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. Nashville (8)24-21031
2. Leo16-6832
3. Teutopolis (1)20-3823
4. Orr (1)16-10804
5. Bloomington Central Catholic17-5645
6. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley20-2536
7. Pinckneyville (1)22-3517
8. Alton Marquette21-320NR
9. Dunbar17-416NR
10. Fairfield23-214NR

Others receiving votes: Warsaw West Hancock 11. Corliss 7. Sterling Newman 7. Casey-Westfield 7. Aurora Christian 3. El Paso-Gridley 2. Chicago Uplift 1. Williamsville 1.

Class 1A
SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. Providence-St. Mel (8)18-5841
2. Cissna Park19-2742
3. Kewanee (Wethersfield)18-2643
4. Moweaqua Central A&M (1)20-3604
5. Winchester-West Central18-5466
6. East Dubuque19-1435
7. Ottawa Marquette21-2367
8. Concord Triopia21-2358
9. Madison11-91510
10. Thompsonville21-2139

Others receiving votes: Nokomis 11. Elmwood 4. Sesser-Valier 3. Woodlawn 2. Champaign Judah Christian 2. Payson Seymour 1. Polo 1. Newark 1.

Girls basketball

Illinois AP poll

Class 4A
SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. Maine West (6)24-0601
2. Rock Island24-1542
3. Edwardsville22-2434
4. Fremd21-4423
5. Rockford Boylan23-1355
6. Montini25-4336
7. Whitney Young18-5257
8. Benet21-5158
9. Mother McAuley22-2139
10. Hononegah22-4810

Others receiving votes: Geneva 1. Normal Community 1.

Class 3A
SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. Kankakee (6)27-0851
2. Richwoods (3)25-2842
3. Morton22-2733
4. Bloomington Central Catholic22-3604
5. Nazareth22-1516
6. Charleston23-0495
7. Sandwich25-0367
8. Carterville23-3238
9. Bethalto Civic Memorial22-5189
10. Sterling19-41110

Others receiving votes: Burlington Central 2. Geneseo 1. Effingham 1. Marengo 1.

Class 2A
SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. Eureka (8)25-2891
2. Greenville (1)24-1782
3. Chicago Marshall18-7744
4. Walther Christian24-0616
5. St. Joseph-Ogden21-4467
6. Sullivan22-3373
7. Watseka22-3335
8. Teutopolis25-4329
9. Hillsboro23-514NR
10. Pleasant Plains23-69NR

Others receiving votes: Harrisburg 6. Stanford Olympia 5. Carlinville 4. Hamilton County 3. Knoxville 2. Piasa Southwestern 1. Marshall 1.

Class 1A
SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. Danville Schlarman (9)24-2901
2. Lewistown24-1803
3. Stockton23-3664
4. Jacksonville Routt23-3642
5. Lanark Eastland23-4505
6. Shiloh23-4486
7. Goreville19-6277
8. Amboy23-1208
9. Aquin22-4169
10. Illini Bluffs22-513NR

Others receiving votes: Altamont 9. Centralia Christ Our Rock 8. Annawan 3. Concord Triopia 1.

