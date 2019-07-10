Baseball

Wednesday's scores

MAC

Dubuque Senior 13, Davenport Central 1

Burlington 10-10, Bettendorf 8-9

Late Tuesday 

Mid-Prairie 7, Wapello 5

Wapello;011;210;0;--;5;9;3

Mid-Prairie;010;600;x;--;7;5;2

Kayden Reiner, Brayden Gingerich (5). Brenton Ross, Chase Witte (3), Joseph Stewart (4), Aiden Housman (4), Joel Chaney (6). WP -- Gingerich. LP -- Stewart. Two or more hits -- Wapello, Daniel Meeker, Tate Kronfeldt, Joel Chaney; Mid-Prairie, Cale Robertson. 2B -- Wapello, Joel Chaney. 3B -- Wapello, Chase Witte. RBI -- Wapello, Keaton Mitchell 2, Chase Witte, Joseph Stewart, Aiden Housman; Mid-Prairie, Kayden Reiner 2, Colton Hobbs, Monte Slabaugh, Vinny Bowlin, Aidan Rath, Brad Tomow

Dennison 16, Northeast 7

Northeast;040;201;0;--;7

Dennison;004;156;x;--;16

Northeast stats: 

Riley Wolfe, Anthony Adney (4), Jimmy Weisphenning (5). LP -- Adney. Two or more hits -- Riley Wolfe 3, Caleb Gruhn, Dane Johnson, Jimmy Weisphenning. 2B -- Dakota Stevenson, Riley Wolfe. RBI -- Dakota Stevenson 3, Anthony Adney 2, Riley Wolfe, Cade Hughes

Softball

Iowa regionals

Class 5A Region 5

Today's game

First round

Davenport Central (7-20) at Davenport West (16-20), 7 p.m.

Saturday's games

Semifinals

Central/West winner at Iowa City High (32-7), 7 p.m.

Linn-Mar (23-13) at Dubuque Hempstead (31-7), 5:30 p.m.

Tuesday, July 16

Championship

At highest remaining ranked team, 7 p.m.

Class 5A Region 7

Today's game

First round

Davenport North (11-19) at Iowa City West (15-25), 7 p.m.

Saturday's games

Semifinals

Iowa City West/Davenport North winner at Ottumwa (29-6), 7 p.m.

Cedar Rapids Jefferson (19-20) at Muscatine (30-7), 7 p.m.

Tuesday, July 16

Championship

At highest remaining ranked team, 7 p.m.

Class 5A Region 8

Today's game

First round

Marshalltown (6-30) at Ames (9-18), 7 p.m.

Saturday's games

Semifinals

Marshalltown/Ames winner at Johnston (30-8), 7 p.m.

Bettendorf (22-14) at Pleasant Valley (26-12), 7 p.m.

Tuesday, July 16

Championship

At highest remaining ranked team, 7 p.m.

Class 4A Region 6

Today's games

First round

Fort Madison (13-16) at Burlington (19-16), 7 p.m.

Keokuk (3-29) at Fairfield (20-18), 7 p.m.

Saturday's games

Semifinals

Burlington/Fort Madison winner at North Scott (24-14), 7 p.m.

Fairfield/Keokuk winner at Mount Pleasant (23-12), 7 p.m.

Tuesday, July 16

Championship

At highest remaining ranked team, 7 p.m.

Class 4A Region 7

Today's games

First round

Maquoketa (10-26) vs. Western Dubuque (18-16) at Farley Park, 7 p.m.

Clinton (8-26) at Dubuque Wahlert (21-19), 7 p.m.

Saturday's games

Semifinals

Western Dubuque/Maquoketa winner at West Delaware (28-10), 7 p.m.

Clinton/Dubuque Wahlert winner at Central DeWitt (27-8), 7 p.m.

Tuesday, July 16

Championship

At highest remaining ranked team, 7 p.m.

Class 3A Region 1

Wednesday's scores

Davenport Assumption 12, Columbus Community 0 

Monticello 10, Center Point-Urbana 9

Camanche 15, Tipton 0

West Burlington 7, Davis County 2

Friday's games

Semifinals

Monticello (14-22) at Assumption (36-2), 7 p.m.

West Burlington (24-10) at Camanche (31-9), 7 p.m.

Monday's game

Championship

At highest remaining ranked team, 7 p.m.

Class 3A Region 3

Wednesday's scores

Louisa-Muscatine 6, Central Lee 0

Centerville  10, PCM, Monroe 4

Williamsburg 8, South Tama 1

Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 9, Chariton 3

Friday's games

Semifinals

Centerville (15-15) at Louisa-Muscatine (31-4), 7 p.m.

Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont (24-10) at Williamsburg (30-11), 7 p.m.

Monday's game

Championship

At highest remaining ranked team, 7 p.m.

Class 3A Region 6

Wednesday's scores

West Liberty 9, Vinton-Shellsburg 0

North Fayette Valley 4, Union Community 2

Anamosa 12, Oelwein 0

Crestwood 3, Waukon 0

Friday's games

Semifinals

North Fayette (22-12) at West Liberty (26-5), 7 p.m.

Crestwood (22-13) at Anamosa (30-4), 7 p.m.

Monday's game

Championship

At highest remaining ranked team, 7 p.m.

Class 2A Region 6

Wednesday's scores

Durant 10, Maquoketa Valley 0

Alburnett 12, MFL/MarMac 5

Dyersville Beckman 4, North Cedar 1

Northeast 11, Cascade 1

Friday's games

Semifinals

Alburnett (18-17) at Durant (28-6), 7 p.m.

Northeast (20-13) at Dyersville Beckman (27-13), 7 p.m.

Monday's game

Championship

At highest remaining ranked team, 7 p.m.

Class 2A Region 8

Wednesday's scores

West Branch 3, Iowa City Regina 1

Wapello 8, Cardinal 1

Pekin 6, Wilton 3

Van Buren 4, Highland 3

Friday's games

Semifinals

West Branch (18-17) vs. Wapello (15-12) at Iowa City Regina, 7 p.m.

Van Buren (15-11) vs. Pekin (18-13) at Wilton, 7 p.m.

Monday's game

Championship

At highest remaining ranked team, 7 p.m. 

Class 1A Region 6

Wednesday's scores

Lisbon 7, Easton Valley 0

Don Bosco 4, Bellevue Marquette 2

Belle Plaine 8, Calamus-Wheatland 5

Central City 7, Springville 5

Friday's games

Semifinals

Central City (31-10) at Belle Plaine (23-8)

Don Bosco (21-13) at Lisbon (30-6)

Monday's game

Championship

At highest remaining ranked team, 7 p.m.

IGHSAU rankings

Class 5A

Team;Record;LW

1. Waukee;36-3;1

2. Fort Dodge;32-6;3

3. Cedar Rapids Kennedy;34-2;4

4. Indianola;31-4;6

5. Johnston;32-8;7

6. Iowa City High;32-7;5

7. Muscatine;30-7;9

8. West Des Moines Valley;27-10;2

9. Ottumwa;31-6;8

10. Pleasant Valley;26-12;10

11. Dubuque Hempstead;31-7;11

12. Southeast Polk;23-16;15

13. Ankeny Centennial;26-11;NR

14. Des Moines East;26-13;12

15. Bettendorf;22-14;14

Dropped out: Cedar Rapids Prairie (13)

Class 4A

Team;Record;LW

1. Carlisle;36-3;1

2. ADM;27-6;3

3. North Scott;24-14;4

4. Charles City;33-3;2

5. Independence;28-11;5

6. West Delaware;28-10;6

7. Dallas Center-Grimes;22-13;7

8. Ballard;25-9;9

9. Central DeWitt;27-8;13

10. Winterset;18-14;14

11. Cedar Rapids Xavier;24-15;10

12. Sergeant Bluff-Luton;27-5;8

13. Norwalk;19-14;11

14. Oksalooska;22-14;NR

15. Webster City;21-6;15

Dropped out: Mount Pleasant (12)

Class 3A

Team;Record;LW

1. Davenport Assumption;33-2;1

2. Louisa-Muscatine;30-4;2

3. Humboldt;26-2;3

4. West Liberty;25-5;4

5. Albia;23-4;7

6. Waterloo Columbus;32-4;5

7. Treynor;26-2;6

8. Anamosa;29-4;8

9. Camanche;30-7;10

10. Williamsburg;29-11;11

11. Solon;21-15;9

12. North Polk;20-10;NR

13. Mount Vernon;24-11;13

14. Carroll;21-10;NR

15. New Hampton;27-7;12

Dropped out: West Burlington (14); Atlantic (15)

Class 2A

Team;Record;LW

1. North Linn;36-4;1

2. Durant;27-6;2

3. Jesup;26-9;4

4. West Monona;28-5;5

5. East Marshall;28-4;9

6. Pleasantville;25-10;3

7. Iowa City Regina;18-17;8

8. Central Springs;25-7;6

9. Mount Ayr;22-2;13

10. Dyersville Beckman;26-13;10

11. Wilton;18-19;7

12. Van Meter;24-9;14

13. Alta-Aurelia;17-9;11

14. Ogden;22-7;NR

15. West Sioux;22-7;12

Dropped out: Colfax-Mingo (15)

Class 1A

Team;Record;LW

1. Collins-Maxwell;22-1;1

2. Lisbon;29-6;2

3. Clarksville;28-1;3

4. Newell-Fonda;34-5;4

5. BCLUW;22-9;5

6. AGWSR;18-6;7

7. Lynnville-Sully;23-8;8

8. Akron-Westfield;20-12;6

9. Bishop Garrigan;26-6;9

10. South O'Brien;25-3;12

11. Belle Plaine;22-8;15

12. West Harrison;25-3;11

13. Westwood;28-10;14

14. Lenox;25-6;NR

15. North Mahaska;16-9;NR

Dropped out: Janesville (10); Twin Cedars (13)

Don Bosco 4, Bellevue Marquette 2

Bellevue Marquette;000;100;1;--;2;4;3

Don Bosco;101;020;x;--;4;5;3

Memahon. Sunny North, Grace Tath (4). Two or more hits -- Bellevue Marquette, Holly Kremer 3; Don Bosco, Bruess. 2B -- Bellevue Marquette, Holly Kremer; Don Bosco, Bruess 2. RBI -- Bellevue Marquette, Holly Kremer, Grace Tath.

Camanche 15, Tipton 0 (3 inn.)

Tipton;000;--;0;0;4

Camanche;(10)5x;--;15;15;1

Morgan Wendel and Laken Hermiston; Abby Stock and Madi Parson. WP -- Stock (17-3). LP -- Wendel (4-19). Two or more hits -- Camanche, Parson 3, Stock, Camaryn Carstensen, Hanna Nissen, Abby Beal. 2B -- Camanche, Parson, Beal, Jamie Robertson. HR -- Camanche, Lauren Snyder. RBI -- Camanche, Stock 4, Parson 3, Carstensen 2, Beal 2, Snyder 2, Nissen, Allison Kenneavy.

Team records -- Tipton 5-29 (final), Camanche 31-9 

Assumption 12, Columbus 0 (3 innings)

Columbus;000;--;0;0;6

Assumption;318;--;12;8;0

WP -- Allie Timmons. LP -- Libby White. Two or more hits -- Assumption, Olivia Wardlow 3, Paige Madden. 3B --Assumption, Lea Nelson, Madden. RBI -- Assumption, Wardlow 3, Anna Wohlers, Emma Johnson.

Team records -- Columbus 4-20, Assumption 36-2

West Liberty 9, Vinton Shellsburg 0

Vinton Shellsburg;000;000;0;--;0;0;1

West Liberty;050;301;x;--;9;11;1

Isabelle True. Becker. WP -- True. LP -- Becker. Two or more hits -- West Liberty, Haylee Lehman, Finley Hall, Janey Gingerich, Sailor Hall, Ellen Carow. 2B -- West Liberty, Ellen Carow. HR -- West Liberty, Janey Gingerich. RBI -- West Liberty, Janey Gingerich 4, Sailor Hall, Ellen Carow, Finley Hall.

Louisa-Muscatine 6, Central Lee 0

Central Lee;000;000;0;--;0;1;5

Louisa-Muscatine;014;010;x;--;6;7;1

Hailey Sanders. Turner, Hall (3). Two or more hits -- LM, Katie Hearn. RBI -- LM, Katie Hearn 3, Katie Koppe, Maddie Mashek, Brynn Jeambey.

Northeast 11, Cascade 1

Cascade;001;00;--;1;5;2

Northeast;006;5x;--;11;12;1

Alexis Ehlers, Alyssa Pessman (1). Lidia Boeffeli, Samantha Recker (3). WP -- Pessman. LP -- Boeffeli. Two or more hits -- Northeast, Bree Mangelsen 3, Neveah Hildebrandt, Makenna McDonald, Kayelee Hansen. 2B -- Cascade, Morgan Kremer; Northeast, Bree Mangelsen. HR -- Northeast, Neveah Hildebrandt. RBI -- Cascade, Addy Weber; Northeast, Abby Boyer 2, Audrey Morris 2, Valerie Spooner 2, Neveah Hildebrandt 2, Makenna McDonald, Bree Mangelsen.

Pekin 6, Wilton 3

Pekin;040;001;1;--;6;12;2

Wilton;001;000;2;--;3;5;0

WP -- Faith Goudy. LP -- Charlotte Brown. Two or more hits -- Pekin, Ellie Ledger, Emi Zook, Kylie Davis.; Wilton, Kortney Drake. 2B -- Pekin, Zoey Wright, Zook, Davis; Wilton, Drake, Ella Caffery. 3B -- Wilton, Mallory Lange. HR -- Pekin, Ericka Coleman. RBI -- Pekin, Coleman 3, Emily Linder 2, Zook; Wilton, Payton Ganzer, Taylor Garvin.

Records -- Pekin, 18-13; Wilton 18-20

Wapello 8, Cardinal 1

Cardinal;100;000;0;--;1;7;0

Wapello;024;020;X;--;8;11;0

Samantha Smith and Emma Reid. Ava Ferrell, Kassidy Verrips (3) and Maddie Cloke. Two or more hits – Cardinal, Caitlyn Reber, Cloke; Wapello, Serah Shafer, Toni Bohlen 3, Morgan Richenberger. 2B – Cardinal, Reber. Wapello, Bohlen. 3B – Wapello, Richenberger. HR – Mady Reid. RBIs – Cardinal – Cloke; Wapello, Bohlen 4, Mady Reid 2, Richenberger, Shafer.

Team records – Wapello 15-12, Cardinal 13-14

Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments