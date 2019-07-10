Baseball
Wednesday's scores
MAC
Dubuque Senior 13, Davenport Central 1
Burlington 10-10, Bettendorf 8-9
Late Tuesday
Mid-Prairie 7, Wapello 5
Wapello;011;210;0;--;5;9;3
Mid-Prairie;010;600;x;--;7;5;2
Kayden Reiner, Brayden Gingerich (5). Brenton Ross, Chase Witte (3), Joseph Stewart (4), Aiden Housman (4), Joel Chaney (6). WP -- Gingerich. LP -- Stewart. Two or more hits -- Wapello, Daniel Meeker, Tate Kronfeldt, Joel Chaney; Mid-Prairie, Cale Robertson. 2B -- Wapello, Joel Chaney. 3B -- Wapello, Chase Witte. RBI -- Wapello, Keaton Mitchell 2, Chase Witte, Joseph Stewart, Aiden Housman; Mid-Prairie, Kayden Reiner 2, Colton Hobbs, Monte Slabaugh, Vinny Bowlin, Aidan Rath, Brad Tomow
Dennison 16, Northeast 7
Northeast;040;201;0;--;7
Dennison;004;156;x;--;16
Northeast stats:
Riley Wolfe, Anthony Adney (4), Jimmy Weisphenning (5). LP -- Adney. Two or more hits -- Riley Wolfe 3, Caleb Gruhn, Dane Johnson, Jimmy Weisphenning. 2B -- Dakota Stevenson, Riley Wolfe. RBI -- Dakota Stevenson 3, Anthony Adney 2, Riley Wolfe, Cade Hughes
Softball
Iowa regionals
Class 5A Region 5
Today's game
First round
Davenport Central (7-20) at Davenport West (16-20), 7 p.m.
Saturday's games
Semifinals
Central/West winner at Iowa City High (32-7), 7 p.m.
Linn-Mar (23-13) at Dubuque Hempstead (31-7), 5:30 p.m.
Tuesday, July 16
Championship
At highest remaining ranked team, 7 p.m.
Class 5A Region 7
Today's game
First round
Davenport North (11-19) at Iowa City West (15-25), 7 p.m.
Saturday's games
Semifinals
Iowa City West/Davenport North winner at Ottumwa (29-6), 7 p.m.
Cedar Rapids Jefferson (19-20) at Muscatine (30-7), 7 p.m.
Tuesday, July 16
Championship
At highest remaining ranked team, 7 p.m.
Class 5A Region 8
Today's game
First round
Marshalltown (6-30) at Ames (9-18), 7 p.m.
Saturday's games
Semifinals
Marshalltown/Ames winner at Johnston (30-8), 7 p.m.
Bettendorf (22-14) at Pleasant Valley (26-12), 7 p.m.
Tuesday, July 16
Championship
At highest remaining ranked team, 7 p.m.
Class 4A Region 6
Today's games
First round
Fort Madison (13-16) at Burlington (19-16), 7 p.m.
Keokuk (3-29) at Fairfield (20-18), 7 p.m.
Saturday's games
Semifinals
Burlington/Fort Madison winner at North Scott (24-14), 7 p.m.
Fairfield/Keokuk winner at Mount Pleasant (23-12), 7 p.m.
Tuesday, July 16
Championship
At highest remaining ranked team, 7 p.m.
Class 4A Region 7
Today's games
First round
Maquoketa (10-26) vs. Western Dubuque (18-16) at Farley Park, 7 p.m.
Clinton (8-26) at Dubuque Wahlert (21-19), 7 p.m.
Saturday's games
Semifinals
Western Dubuque/Maquoketa winner at West Delaware (28-10), 7 p.m.
Clinton/Dubuque Wahlert winner at Central DeWitt (27-8), 7 p.m.
Tuesday, July 16
Championship
At highest remaining ranked team, 7 p.m.
Class 3A Region 1
Wednesday's scores
Davenport Assumption 12, Columbus Community 0
Monticello 10, Center Point-Urbana 9
Camanche 15, Tipton 0
West Burlington 7, Davis County 2
Friday's games
Semifinals
Monticello (14-22) at Assumption (36-2), 7 p.m.
West Burlington (24-10) at Camanche (31-9), 7 p.m.
Monday's game
Championship
At highest remaining ranked team, 7 p.m.
Class 3A Region 3
Wednesday's scores
Louisa-Muscatine 6, Central Lee 0
Centerville 10, PCM, Monroe 4
Williamsburg 8, South Tama 1
Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 9, Chariton 3
Friday's games
Semifinals
Centerville (15-15) at Louisa-Muscatine (31-4), 7 p.m.
Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont (24-10) at Williamsburg (30-11), 7 p.m.
Monday's game
Championship
At highest remaining ranked team, 7 p.m.
Class 3A Region 6
Wednesday's scores
West Liberty 9, Vinton-Shellsburg 0
North Fayette Valley 4, Union Community 2
Anamosa 12, Oelwein 0
Crestwood 3, Waukon 0
Friday's games
Semifinals
North Fayette (22-12) at West Liberty (26-5), 7 p.m.
Crestwood (22-13) at Anamosa (30-4), 7 p.m.
Monday's game
Championship
At highest remaining ranked team, 7 p.m.
Class 2A Region 6
Wednesday's scores
Durant 10, Maquoketa Valley 0
Alburnett 12, MFL/MarMac 5
Dyersville Beckman 4, North Cedar 1
Northeast 11, Cascade 1
Friday's games
Semifinals
Alburnett (18-17) at Durant (28-6), 7 p.m.
Northeast (20-13) at Dyersville Beckman (27-13), 7 p.m.
Monday's game
Championship
At highest remaining ranked team, 7 p.m.
Class 2A Region 8
Wednesday's scores
West Branch 3, Iowa City Regina 1
Wapello 8, Cardinal 1
Pekin 6, Wilton 3
Van Buren 4, Highland 3
Friday's games
Semifinals
West Branch (18-17) vs. Wapello (15-12) at Iowa City Regina, 7 p.m.
Van Buren (15-11) vs. Pekin (18-13) at Wilton, 7 p.m.
Monday's game
Championship
At highest remaining ranked team, 7 p.m.
Class 1A Region 6
Wednesday's scores
Lisbon 7, Easton Valley 0
Don Bosco 4, Bellevue Marquette 2
Belle Plaine 8, Calamus-Wheatland 5
Central City 7, Springville 5
Friday's games
Semifinals
Central City (31-10) at Belle Plaine (23-8)
Don Bosco (21-13) at Lisbon (30-6)
Monday's game
Championship
At highest remaining ranked team, 7 p.m.
IGHSAU rankings
Class 5A
Team;Record;LW
1. Waukee;36-3;1
2. Fort Dodge;32-6;3
3. Cedar Rapids Kennedy;34-2;4
4. Indianola;31-4;6
5. Johnston;32-8;7
6. Iowa City High;32-7;5
7. Muscatine;30-7;9
8. West Des Moines Valley;27-10;2
9. Ottumwa;31-6;8
10. Pleasant Valley;26-12;10
11. Dubuque Hempstead;31-7;11
12. Southeast Polk;23-16;15
13. Ankeny Centennial;26-11;NR
14. Des Moines East;26-13;12
15. Bettendorf;22-14;14
Dropped out: Cedar Rapids Prairie (13)
Class 4A
Team;Record;LW
1. Carlisle;36-3;1
2. ADM;27-6;3
3. North Scott;24-14;4
4. Charles City;33-3;2
5. Independence;28-11;5
6. West Delaware;28-10;6
7. Dallas Center-Grimes;22-13;7
8. Ballard;25-9;9
9. Central DeWitt;27-8;13
10. Winterset;18-14;14
11. Cedar Rapids Xavier;24-15;10
12. Sergeant Bluff-Luton;27-5;8
13. Norwalk;19-14;11
14. Oksalooska;22-14;NR
15. Webster City;21-6;15
Dropped out: Mount Pleasant (12)
Class 3A
Team;Record;LW
1. Davenport Assumption;33-2;1
2. Louisa-Muscatine;30-4;2
3. Humboldt;26-2;3
4. West Liberty;25-5;4
5. Albia;23-4;7
6. Waterloo Columbus;32-4;5
7. Treynor;26-2;6
8. Anamosa;29-4;8
9. Camanche;30-7;10
10. Williamsburg;29-11;11
11. Solon;21-15;9
12. North Polk;20-10;NR
13. Mount Vernon;24-11;13
14. Carroll;21-10;NR
15. New Hampton;27-7;12
Dropped out: West Burlington (14); Atlantic (15)
Class 2A
Team;Record;LW
1. North Linn;36-4;1
2. Durant;27-6;2
3. Jesup;26-9;4
4. West Monona;28-5;5
5. East Marshall;28-4;9
6. Pleasantville;25-10;3
7. Iowa City Regina;18-17;8
8. Central Springs;25-7;6
9. Mount Ayr;22-2;13
10. Dyersville Beckman;26-13;10
11. Wilton;18-19;7
12. Van Meter;24-9;14
13. Alta-Aurelia;17-9;11
14. Ogden;22-7;NR
15. West Sioux;22-7;12
Dropped out: Colfax-Mingo (15)
Class 1A
Team;Record;LW
1. Collins-Maxwell;22-1;1
2. Lisbon;29-6;2
3. Clarksville;28-1;3
4. Newell-Fonda;34-5;4
5. BCLUW;22-9;5
6. AGWSR;18-6;7
7. Lynnville-Sully;23-8;8
8. Akron-Westfield;20-12;6
9. Bishop Garrigan;26-6;9
10. South O'Brien;25-3;12
11. Belle Plaine;22-8;15
12. West Harrison;25-3;11
13. Westwood;28-10;14
14. Lenox;25-6;NR
15. North Mahaska;16-9;NR
Dropped out: Janesville (10); Twin Cedars (13)
Don Bosco 4, Bellevue Marquette 2
Bellevue Marquette;000;100;1;--;2;4;3
Don Bosco;101;020;x;--;4;5;3
Memahon. Sunny North, Grace Tath (4). Two or more hits -- Bellevue Marquette, Holly Kremer 3; Don Bosco, Bruess. 2B -- Bellevue Marquette, Holly Kremer; Don Bosco, Bruess 2. RBI -- Bellevue Marquette, Holly Kremer, Grace Tath.
Camanche 15, Tipton 0 (3 inn.)
Tipton;000;--;0;0;4
Camanche;(10)5x;--;15;15;1
Morgan Wendel and Laken Hermiston; Abby Stock and Madi Parson. WP -- Stock (17-3). LP -- Wendel (4-19). Two or more hits -- Camanche, Parson 3, Stock, Camaryn Carstensen, Hanna Nissen, Abby Beal. 2B -- Camanche, Parson, Beal, Jamie Robertson. HR -- Camanche, Lauren Snyder. RBI -- Camanche, Stock 4, Parson 3, Carstensen 2, Beal 2, Snyder 2, Nissen, Allison Kenneavy.
Team records -- Tipton 5-29 (final), Camanche 31-9
Assumption 12, Columbus 0 (3 innings)
Columbus;000;--;0;0;6
Assumption;318;--;12;8;0
WP -- Allie Timmons. LP -- Libby White. Two or more hits -- Assumption, Olivia Wardlow 3, Paige Madden. 3B --Assumption, Lea Nelson, Madden. RBI -- Assumption, Wardlow 3, Anna Wohlers, Emma Johnson.
Team records -- Columbus 4-20, Assumption 36-2
West Liberty 9, Vinton Shellsburg 0
Vinton Shellsburg;000;000;0;--;0;0;1
West Liberty;050;301;x;--;9;11;1
Isabelle True. Becker. WP -- True. LP -- Becker. Two or more hits -- West Liberty, Haylee Lehman, Finley Hall, Janey Gingerich, Sailor Hall, Ellen Carow. 2B -- West Liberty, Ellen Carow. HR -- West Liberty, Janey Gingerich. RBI -- West Liberty, Janey Gingerich 4, Sailor Hall, Ellen Carow, Finley Hall.
Louisa-Muscatine 6, Central Lee 0
Central Lee;000;000;0;--;0;1;5
Louisa-Muscatine;014;010;x;--;6;7;1
Hailey Sanders. Turner, Hall (3). Two or more hits -- LM, Katie Hearn. RBI -- LM, Katie Hearn 3, Katie Koppe, Maddie Mashek, Brynn Jeambey.
Northeast 11, Cascade 1
Cascade;001;00;--;1;5;2
Northeast;006;5x;--;11;12;1
Alexis Ehlers, Alyssa Pessman (1). Lidia Boeffeli, Samantha Recker (3). WP -- Pessman. LP -- Boeffeli. Two or more hits -- Northeast, Bree Mangelsen 3, Neveah Hildebrandt, Makenna McDonald, Kayelee Hansen. 2B -- Cascade, Morgan Kremer; Northeast, Bree Mangelsen. HR -- Northeast, Neveah Hildebrandt. RBI -- Cascade, Addy Weber; Northeast, Abby Boyer 2, Audrey Morris 2, Valerie Spooner 2, Neveah Hildebrandt 2, Makenna McDonald, Bree Mangelsen.
Pekin 6, Wilton 3
Pekin;040;001;1;--;6;12;2
Wilton;001;000;2;--;3;5;0
WP -- Faith Goudy. LP -- Charlotte Brown. Two or more hits -- Pekin, Ellie Ledger, Emi Zook, Kylie Davis.; Wilton, Kortney Drake. 2B -- Pekin, Zoey Wright, Zook, Davis; Wilton, Drake, Ella Caffery. 3B -- Wilton, Mallory Lange. HR -- Pekin, Ericka Coleman. RBI -- Pekin, Coleman 3, Emily Linder 2, Zook; Wilton, Payton Ganzer, Taylor Garvin.
Records -- Pekin, 18-13; Wilton 18-20
Wapello 8, Cardinal 1
Cardinal;100;000;0;--;1;7;0
Wapello;024;020;X;--;8;11;0
Samantha Smith and Emma Reid. Ava Ferrell, Kassidy Verrips (3) and Maddie Cloke. Two or more hits – Cardinal, Caitlyn Reber, Cloke; Wapello, Serah Shafer, Toni Bohlen 3, Morgan Richenberger. 2B – Cardinal, Reber. Wapello, Bohlen. 3B – Wapello, Richenberger. HR – Mady Reid. RBIs – Cardinal – Cloke; Wapello, Bohlen 4, Mady Reid 2, Richenberger, Shafer.
Team records – Wapello 15-12, Cardinal 13-14
