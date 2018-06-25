Baseball
MAC standings
;Conf;Overall
;;W;L;W;L
North Scott;;10;2;18;3
Assumption;;9;3;21;7
Davenport Central;;8;4;18;8
Pleasant Valley;;7;4;16;13
Davenport West;;7;5;12;8
Davenport North;;5;7;10;13
Burlington;;5;7;9;14
Muscatine;;3;8;3;14
Clinton;;3;9;7;14
Bettendorf;;2;9;6;19
Wednesday's results
Davenport North 7, Cedar Rapids Washington 6
Iowa City 2, Pleasant Valley 1
Iowa City West 8, Muscatine 0
Today's games
Clinton at Bettendorf (DH), 5 p.m.
Davenport West at Davenport Central (DH), 5 p.m.
Muscatine at Davenport North (DH), 5 p.m.
Assumption at North Scott (DH), 5 p.m.
Pleasant Valley at Burlington (DH), 5 p.m.
Wednesday's area scores
Louisa-Muscatine 13, Lone Tree 1
Iowa City 2-2 Pleasant Valley 1-1
First game
IC;100;100;0;--;2;6;0
PV;100;000;0;--;1;3;1
WP -- Ry Threlkeld-Wiegand. LP -- Peyton Lindmark. 3B -- IC, Travis Reyhons; PV, Max Slavens. RBI -- IC, Sam Lewers, Cole Milder; PV, Jack Young
Second game
IC;100;001;0;--;2;7;2
PV;001;000;0;--;1;2;2
WP -- Evan Jones. LP -- Bradley Melvin. 2B -- IC, Liam McComas. RBI -- IC, Jacob Dykes, Sam Lewers; PV, Evan Crawford
Iowa City West 8, Muscatine 0
ICW;060;020;0;--;8;8;1
Muscatine;000;000;0;--;0;1;2
WP – Jack Wilson. LP – Adam Dodds. Two or more hits – ICW, Lucas Karwal, Owen McAreavy, Marcus Morgan, Alex Schwickerath. RBI – ICW, Morgan 2, Schwickerath 2, Nick Biancuzzo.
Record -- Muscatine 9-15, 3-9.
Boys soccer
Iowa High School Soccer Association All State Teams
Class 1A
First team -- Vance Bartelt (Benton), Alec Wick (Iowa City Regina), Luke Yetley (Solon), Trent Fitzpatrick (Assumption), Blake Witty (Des Moines Christian), Cole Ours (Iowa Mennonite), Matthew Cronquist (Williamsburg), Bo Mcmahan (Denver), Christian Graber (Gilbert), Ben Webster (Des Moines Christian), Jorel Justus (Solon), Nick Radcliff (Solon), Reggie Borntrager (Iowa Mennonite), Carter Bremer (Nevada), Carlos Cruz (Postville), Luke Water (St. Albert)
Honorable mention -- Broc Hawkins (North Polk), Abdikadar Mohamed (Postville), Leo Marques (Greene County), Nick Pechous (Iowa City Regina), Kobi Baccam (Western Christian Hull)
Class 2A
First team -- Ethan Poulter (Pella), Tucker Kiley (Dallas-Center Grimes), Mason Lucas (Norwalk), Thomas Bean (CR Xavier), Eli Schwarzkopf (ADM), Kevin Duque (Storm Lake), Garrett Nevshemal (Winterset), Brennon Woody (Dallas Center-Grimes), Matthew Yeager (Newton), Jaffer Murphy (Marion), Gerardo Rosiles (Storm Lake), Joe Bacon (Pella), Ean Followill (Dallas Center-Grimes), Ethan Mayer (ADM), Hunter Ohannessian (Knoxville), Alex Whalen (Marion), Lucas Warner (Pella)
Honorable mention -- Blaine Coleman (Ballard), Jake Muhlbauer (Decorah), Drew Voge (Harlan), Kolby Godbolt (Iowa City Liberty), Logan Strawser (Grinnell), Keaton Jones (Harlan), Andrew Kozelka (Decorah), Tristin Gilles (Hudson), Ayi Ajavon (Iowa City Liberty), Nick Bauer (Winterset), Will Hanigan (CR Xavier), Dalton Pauley (Newton)
Class 3A
First team -- Jordy Triana Vasquez (West Des Moines Valley), Cody Christoffersen (CR Jefferson), Kolby Raineri (Ankeny), Will Overberg (Ankeny Centennial), Justin Crawmer (Waukee), Wesley Sanders (Waukee), Gada Ambo (Iowa City West), Keaton Woods (CR Washington), Mateaus Lewis (CR Prairie), Boston Riley (CR Prairie), Jack Nurre (Ankeny), Jackson Meyer (Iowa City), Harry Zielinski (Iowa City West), Lucas Gutierrez (Waukee)
Second team -- Danny Peak (Linn-Mar), Alex Stone (CR Kennedy), Domnick Miyeng (DM Abraham Lincoln), Trever Jones (Waukee), Chase Harrison (CR Prairie), Andrew Hammer (CR Washington), Dustin Harris (Bettendorf), Connor Russo (West Des Moines Valley), Fernando Rocha (DM Abraham Lincoln), Ethan Curry (West Des Moines Valley), Roderick Orellana-Lemus (DM Abraham Lincoln), Nick Schnack (DM Roosevelt), Alan Imamovic (Urbandale)
Honorable mention -- Michael Brandt (Ankeny Centennial), Baraka Ellie (DM Roosevelt), Christian Tavera (DM Roosevelt), Lal Ro Puia (DM Hoover), Preston Peddicord (Johnston), Conner James (Lewis Central), Kevin Qi (West Des Moines Valley), Cole Jensen (Lewis Central), Caleb Halleran (CR Prairie), Javier Huerta (CB Abraham Lincoln), Edwin Garcia (DM Roosevelt), Ben Frazee (Ames), Eddie Carrillo (Des Moines East), Hunter Hendrix (CB Abraham Lincoln), Jack Malone (DM Roosevelt), Charlie Pritchard (Ankeny), Brennan Lemke (Clinton), John Clark (Iowa City), Jaeger Erickson (Southeast Polk), Ronald Anthony (West Des Moines Valley), Luke Whitman (DM Roosevelt), Antonio Melendez (Muscatine), Anthony Pena (Pleasant Valley)
Softball
MAC standings
;Conf;Overall
;;W;L;W;L
Assumption;;14;2;30;3
Pleasant Valley;;14;2;24;6
Burlington;;10;6;26;7
North Scott;;10;6;24;8
Muscatine;;10;6;23;11
Bettendorf;;8;8;18;12
Davenport West;;7;9;20;14
Davenport North;;3;13;10;19
Davenport Central;;3;13;6;17
Clinton;;1;15;1;24
Wednesday's games
Assumption 9, Burlington 0
Bettendorf 7, Davenport North 1
Today's games
Assumption at North Scott (DH), 5:30 p.m.
Muscatine at Davenport North (DH), 5:30 p.m.
Clinton at Bettendorf (DH), 5:30 p.m.
Davenport West at Davenport Central (DH), 4 p.m.
Pleasant Valley at Burlington (DH), 5:30 p.m.
Wednesday's area scores
Bellevue 10, Bellevue Marquette Catholic 2
East Buchanan 16, Easton Valley 2
Louisa-Muscatine 12, Lone Tree 0
Wilton 7, Western Dubuque Cascade 5
West Liberty 5, Iowa City Regina 2
Iowa City Regina 5, West Liberty 1
Davenport Assumption 9-9, Burlington 0-0
First game
Burlington;000;000;0;--;0;5;1
Assumption;302;301;x;--;9;10;3
WP -- Hannah Kelley. LP -- Makaylin Powers. Two or more hits -- Burlington, Powers, Lydia Allen-Barnes 2; Assumption,Olivia Wardlow 3, Anna Wohlers, Kelley. 3B -- Assumption, Olivia Allen, Kelley, Wardlow. RBI -- Assumption, Wohlers 2, Kelley, Carlie Sammon, Hannah Wislander, Wardlow, Nicole Yoder, Allen.
Second game
Burlington;000;000;0;--;0;1;0
Assumption;215;100;x;--;9;13;1
WP -- Allie Timmons. LP -- Adessa Brandenburg. Two or more hits -- Assumption, Allen 3, Lea Nelson 3, Eryn Ackerman, Kelley. 2B -- Assumption, Maddie Loken. 3B -- Assumption, Allen. RBI -- Assumption, Allen 2, Nelson 2, Ackerman, Wohlers, Kelley, Wardlow
Louisa-Muscatine 12, Lone Tree 0
Lone Tree;000;--;0;1;3
Louisa-Muscatine;93x;--;12;12;0
Isabelle True. Abby Buckman, Kinley Hayes (1). Two or more hits -- Louisa-Muscatine, Mallory Hohenadel, Kylee Sanders, Katie Koppe, Hailey Sanders. 2B -- Louisa-Muscatine, Isabelle True, Hailey Sanders, Katie Koppe. RBI -- Louisa-Muscatine, Katie Koppe 3, Mallory Hohenadel 2, Kyle Sanders, Mckenna Hohenadel, Isabelle True, Hailey Sanders, Brynn Jeamby, Mae Cox
Wilton 7, Cascade 5
Wilton;230;000;20;--;7;8;2
Cascade;120;001;1x;--;5;9;2
Chloe Wells, Mila Johnson (4). Lidia Boeffeli. Two or more hits -- Wilton, Kortney Drake, Chloe Wells; Cascade, Taylor Menster, Morgan Kremer, Madison Gehl. 2B -- Wilton, Kortney Drake, Chloe Wells; Cascade, Taylor Menster, Hailey Hannan, Morgan Kremer. HR -- Wilton, Chloe Wells. RBI -- Wilton, Chloe Wells 3; Cascade, Tonya Menke 2, Addy Weber
Bettendorf 7, Davenport North 1
North;000;010;0;--;1;4;1
Bett;052;000;x;--;7;9;1
WP -- Sophia DelVecchio (7-6). LP -- Newmyer. Two or more hits -- North, Molly Freeman; Bett, Lexi Mulvehill, Athena Andrews. 2B -- North, Molly Freeman; Bett, Lexi Mulvehill, Emma Dennison. RBI -- North, Jordan Burch; Bett, Anna Forari 2, Emma Dennison, Erin Hatch. Records -- Bettendorf 18-12
Bellevue 10, Marquette 2
Bellevue;000;150;4;--;10;9;0
Marquette;010;010;0;--;2;6;4
WP -- Grace Tath. LP -- Sunny North. Two or more hits -- Bellevue, Rebecca Schroeder 4, Giana Michels. 2B -- Bellevue, Eliza Scheckel, Brin Daugherty; Marquette, Kelsey Gerlach, Delaney Banowetz. RBI -- Bellevue, Rebecca Schroeder 2, Eliza Scheckel 2, Brin Daugherty 2, Giana Michels; Marquette, Holly Kremer, McKenna Michels
West Liberty 5-1, Iowa City Regina 2-5
First game
West Liberty;001;103;00;--;5;8;3
Regina;011;000;0x;--;2;6;3
Emma Martin, Janey Gingerich (4). Katie Bracken. Two or more hits -- West Liberty, Austyn Crees, Isabel Morrison. 2B -- West Liberty, Janey Gingerich; Regina, Jess Hunter. RBI -- West Liberty, Isabel Morrison, Janey Gingerich; Regina, Emily Bonnett
Second game
West Liberty;100;000;0;--;1;2;2
Regina;111;110;x;--;5;13;1
Paisley Gardner, Katie Bracken (7). Emma Martin, Janey Gingerich. Two or more hits -- Regina, Paisley Gardner 3, Taylor O'Conner, Isabella Nibaur, Jess Hunter. 2B -- Regina, Paisley Gardner, Jess Hunter. RBI -- West Liberty, Austyn Crees; Regina, Jess Hunter, Paisley Gardner, Lauren Marth, Taylor O'Conner
Late Tuesday
Wilton 16, Mid-Prairie 6
Mid-Prairie;000;06;--;6;5;3
Wilton;131;38;--;16;21;2
Chloe Wells. Abbi Peterson, Myah Lugar (4). Two or more hits -- Mid-Prairie, Cassidy Rourke; Wilton, Chloe Wells 4, Mallory Lange 4, Kali Milder, Emily Coss, Payton Souhrada, Payton Ganzer, Karlie Schult, Kortney Drake. 2B -- Wilton, Peyton Souhrada, Payton Ganzer, Chloe Wells, Emily Coss. 3B -- Wilton, Chloe Wells. RBI -- Mid-Prairie, Cassidy Rourke 2, Georgia Nisly; Wilton, Payton Souhrada 3, Kortney Drake 3, Karlie Schult 2, Chloe Wells 2, Payton Ganzer 2, Kali Milder 2, Mallory Lange, Emily Coss
Girls soccer
Iowa High School Soccer Association All State Teams
Class 1A
First team -- Tillie Heim (Tri-Center), Teagan Blackburn (St. Albert), Rebekah Hortsman (Pella Christian), Raegan Dufoe (Center Point-Urbana), Olivia Fain (Columbus Catholic), Molly Gervase (Assumption), Makenna Shepard (St. Albert), Lilly Dahir (Tri-Center), Kalen Bloodgood (Creston), Emma De Costa (Bondurant-Farrar), Emily Branson (Gilbert), Carly King (Assumption), Anna Van Zee (Pella Christian), Alyssa Kellar (Treynor), Allison Wooldridge (Center Point-Urbana)
Honorable mention -- Tara Hansel (Dyersville Beckman), Sydney Schultz (Columbus Catholic), Sara Faber (Clear Lake), Maddie Stevens (Nevada), Maddie McMartin (GCGR, Gladbrrok-Reinbeck), Lauren Gaarde (Iowa City Regina), Lauren Dufoe (Center Point-Urbana), Kalyn Wettengel (St. Albert), Grace Francis (Nevada), Emma McDonald (Tri-Center), Danielle Bonewitz (North Polk), Audrey Leyen (GCGR, Gladbrook-Reinbeck), Alexis Kellar (Treynor)
Class 2A
First team -- Sydney Canney (ADM, Adel), Siri Ott (Waverly-Shell Rock), Sarah Campbell (Waverly-Shell Rock), Megan Roberts (Norwalk), Madison Parks (Lewis Central), Kenzie Roling (Waverly-Shell Rock), Josie Lickteig (Pella), Isabella Smith (Lewis Central), Isabel LaFollette (ADM, Adel), Hadley Hill (Lewis Central), Grace Guidry (Lewis Central), Gabby Bruman (Waverly-Shell Rock), Emma Rottinghaus (Union), Anna Forsyth (Newton)
Honorable mention -- Sawyer Elliff (CB Thomas Jefferson), Rylie Rucker (North Scott), Rachel Gavin (Norwalk), Rachel Cushing (Lewis Central), Logan Ziegler (Burlington), Kate Luers (West Burlington Notre Dame), Heather Hoeger (North Scott), Grace Held (Pella), Emily Murphy (Burlington), Chloe Griffin (Pella), Ashlyn Watt (ADM, Adel), Alex Mohr (Denison-Schleswig)
Class 3A
First team -- Tori Ubben (Ankeny Centennial), Melina Hegelheimer (Ames), Libby Helverson (West Des Moines Valley), Kelly Friedrich (Ames), Hannah Olson (West Des Moines Valley), Allie Williams (Waukee), Alexis Legg (Ankeny), Abigail Santana (Linn-Mar)
Honorable mention -- Piper Carey (Linn-Mar), Paola Ochoa (Sioux City East), Olivia Hellweg (CR Kennedy), Megan Nelson (West Des Moines Valley), Megan Gray (Ankeny Centennial), Maya McDermott (Johnston), Jenna Ruccolo (Pleasant Valley), Izzy Dammen (Waukee), Grace Nelson (Ames), Grace Necker (Pleasant Valley), Darby Thomas (CB Abraham Lincoln)
