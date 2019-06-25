Baseball
Postseason Pairings
Class 1A District 7
First Round
Calamus-Wheatland vs. Prince of Peace, 7 p.m. July 13 at Calamus-Wheatland
Easton Valley vs. Bellevue Marquette, 5 p.m. July 13 at Calamus-Wheatland
Midland vs. Springville, 7 p.m. July 13 at Wyoming
Lisbon vs. Lone Tree, 5 p.m. July 13 at Wyoming
Semifinals
Calamus-Wheatland/Prince of Peace winner vs. Easton Valley/Bellevue Marquette winner, 7 p.m. July 16 at Calamus Wheatland
Midland/Springville winner vs. Lisbon/Lone Tree winner, 5 p.m. July 16 at Calamus Wheatland
Finals
7 p.m. July 20 at Calamus Wheatland
Class 2A District 5
First Round
Dyersville Beckman, BYE
Monticello vs. Northeast, 5 p.m. July 13 at Bellevue
Camanche, BYE
Bellevue vs. North Cedar, 7 p.m. July 13 at Bellevue
Semifinals
Dyersville Beckman vs. Monticello/Northeast winner, 7 p.m. July 16 at Dyersville Beckman
Camanche vs. Bellevue/North Cedar winner, 5 p.m. July 16 at Dyersville Beckman
Finals
7 p.m. July 20 at Dyersville Beckman
Class 2A District 6
First Round
Mid-Prairie, BYE
West Liberty vs. Durant, 5 p.m. July 13 at Tipton
West Branch, BYE
Tipton vs. Iowa City Regina, 7 p.m. July 13 at Tipton
Semifinals
Mid-Prairie vs. West Liberty/Durant winner, 7 p.m. July 16 at Mid-Prairie
West Branch vs. Tipton/Iowa City Regina winner, 5 p.m. July 16 at Mid-Prairie
Finals
7 p.m. July 20 at Mid-Prairie
Class 2A District 7
First Round
Wilton, BYE
West Burlington vs. Louisa-Muscatine, 5 p.m. July 13 at Wapello
Mediapolis, BYE
Wapello vs. Danville, 7 p.m. July 13 at Wilton
Semifinals
Wilton vs. West Burlington/Louisa Muscatine winner, 7 p.m. July 16 at Wilton
Mediapolis vs. Wapello/Danville winner, 5 p.m. July 16 at Wilton
Finals
7 p.m. July 20 at Wilton
Wednesday's scores
Metro
Davenport West 14-10, Muscatine 2-0
Dubuque Senior 8, Bettendorf 4
Assumption 13, Solon 2
Cedar Rapids Jefferson 5, Davenport Central 2
Iowa City High 8, Pleasant Valley 6
Cedar Rapids Xavier 12, North Scott 6
Area
Lone Tree 4, Tipton 0
Davenport Assumption 13, Solon 2
WP -- Seth Adrian. LP -- Cam Miller. Two or more hits -- DA, Adrian 3, Adam Metivier; Solon, Miller 3. 2B -- DA, Metivier, Adrian; Solon, Miller. HR -- DA, Nate Schlichting. RBI -- DA, Adrian 3, Metivier 2, N. Schlichting 2, Jeremy McIntosh, Brandon Schlichting.
Davenport West 14-10, Muscatine 2-0
Game 1
Muscatine;101;00;--;2;3;2
West 0(10)0;04X;--;14;11;0
WP: Leo DeLaPaz. LP: Dawson Toborg. Two or more hits: West - Logan Gluba 2-3, Jared Black 2-3, DeLaPaz 2-3. Extra base hits: Muscatine - Drew Logel (HR). West - Gluba (3B, 2B), DeLaPaz (2B), Ryan McKown (2B). RBI: Muscatine - Logel 2. West - Gluba 4, DeLaPaz 3, McKown 2, Adam Good, Brady Cale.
Game 2
Muscatine;000;00;--;0;3;3
West;150;31;--;10;10;0
WP: Izaiah Schaeffer-Houston. LP: Drew Logel. Two or more hits: Muscatine - Logel 2-3. West - Gluba 3-3, Noah Downing 2-3. Extra base hits: Muscatine - Logel (2B). West - Gluba (3B). RBI: West - Noah Carlson 3, Gluba 2, Ryan Wallick.
Softball
Postseason Pairings
Class 1A Region 6
First Round
Lisbon, BYE
Easton Valley vs. East Buchanan, 7 p.m. July 8 at Easton Valley
Don Bosco vs. Gladbrook-Reinbeck, 5:30 p.m. July 8 at Don Bosco
Bellevue Marquette vs. Midland, 7 p.m. July 8 at Cole Park, Bellevue
Belle Plaine, BYE
Calamus-Wheatland vs. GMG, Garwin, 7 p.m. July 8 at Calamus-Wheatland
Central City, BYE
Springville vs. North Tama, 7 p.m. July 8 at Springville
Second Round
Lisbon vs. Easton Valley/East Buchanan winner, 7 p.m. July 10 at Lisbon
Don Bosco/Gladbrook-Reinbeck winner vs. Bellevue Marquette/Midland winner, 5:30 p.m. July 10 at Don Bosco
Belle Plaine vs. Calamus-Wheatland/GMG, Garwin winner, 7 p.m. July 10 at Belle Plaine
Central City vs. Springville/North Tama winner, 7 p.m. July 10 at Central City
Semifinals
TBD vs. TBD, 7 p.m. July 12 at Lisbon
TBD vs. TBD, 7 p.m. July 12 at Belle Plaine
Finals
7 p.m. July 15 at TBD
Class 2A Region 6
First Round
Durant, BYE
Maquoketa Valley vs. Bellevue, 7 p.m. July 8 at Maquoketa Valley
Alburnett, BYE
MFL-Mar-Mac, BYE
Beckman Catholic, BYE
Clayton Ridge vs. North Cedar, 7 p.m. July 8 at Clayton Ridge
Northeast, BYE
Cascade, BYE
Second Round
Durant vs. Maquoketa Valley/Bellevue winner, 7 p.m. July 10 at Durant
Alburnett vs. MFL-Mar-Mac, 7 p.m. July 10 at Alburnett
Beckman Catholic vs. Clayton Ridge/North Cedar winner, 7 p.m. July 10 at Beckman Catholic
Northeast vs. Cascade, 7 p.m. July 10 at Northeast
Semifinals
TBD vs. TBD, 7 p.m. July 12 at Durant
TBD vs. TBD, 7 p.m. July 12 at Beckman Catholic
Finals
7 p.m. July 15 at TBD
Class 2A Region 8
Regina Catholic, BYE
West Branch vs. Mediapolis, 7 p.m. July 8 at West Branch
Wapello, BYE
Cardinal, BYE
Wilton, BYE
Pekin vs. Danville, 7 p.m. July 8 at Pekin
Highland, BYE
Van Buren, BYE
Second Round
Regina Catholic vs. West Branch/Mediapolis winner, 7 p.m. July 10 at Iowa City Regina
Wapello vs. Cardinal, 7 p.m. July 10 at Wapello
Wilton vs. Pekin/Danville winner, 7 p.m. July 10 at Wilton
Highland vs. Van Buren, 7 p.m. July 10 at Highland
Semifinals
TBD vs. TBD, 7 p.m. July 12 at Iowa City Regina
TBD vs. TBD, 7 p.m. July 12 at Wilton
Finals
7 p.m. July 15 at TBD
Class 3A Region 1
First Round
Davenport Assumption vs. Columbus, 7 p.m. July 10 at Assumption
Monticello vs. Center Point-Urbana, 7 p.m. July 10 at Monticello
Camanche vs. Tipton, 7 p.m. July 10 at Camanche
West Burlington vs. Davis County, 7 p.m. July 10 at West Burlington
Semifinals
Assumption/Columbus winner vs. Monticello/CPU winner, 7 p.m. July 12 at Assumption
Camanche/Tipton winner vs. West Burlington/Davis County winner, 7 p.m. July 12 at Camanche
Finals
7 p.m. July 15 at TBD
Class 3A Region 3
First Round
Louisa-Muscatine vs. Central Lee, 7 p.m. July 10 at Louisa-Muscatine
Centerville vs. PCM, 7 p.m. July 10 at Centerville
Williamsburg vs. South Tama, 7 p.m. July 10 at Williamsburg
Eddysville-Blakesburg-Fremont vs. Chariton, 7 p.m. July 10 at EBF
Semifinals
Louisa-Muscatine/Central Lee winner vs. Centerville/PCM winner, 7 p.m. July 12 at Louisa-Muscatine
Williamsburg/South Tama Winner vs. E-B-F/Chariton winner, 7 p.m. July 12 at Williamsburg
Finals
7 p.m. July 15 at TBD
Class 3A Region 6
First Round
West Liberty vs. Vinton-Shellsburg, 7 p.m. July 10 at West Liberty
North Fayette Valley vs. Union Community, 7 p.m. July 10 at North Fayette
Anamosa vs. Oelwein, 7 p.m. July 10 at Anamosa
Crestwood vs. Waukon, 7 p.m. July 10 at Crestwood
Semifinals
West Liberty/Vinton-Shellsburg winner vs. North Fayette/Union winner, 7 p.m. July 12 at West Liberty
Anamosa/Oelwein winner vs. Crestwood/Waukon winner, 7 p.m. July 12 at Anamosa
Finals
7 p.m. July 15 at TBD
Class 4A Region 6
First Round
North Scott, BYE
Burlington vs. Fort Madison, 7 p.m. July 11 at Burlington
Mount Pleasant, BYE
Fairfield vs. Keokuk, 7 p.m. July 11 at Fairfield
Semifinals
North Scott vs. Burlington/Fort Madison winner, 7 p.m. July 13 at North Scott
Mount Pleasant vs. Fairfield/Keokuk winner, 7 p.m. July 13 at Mount Pleasant
Finals
7 p.m. July 16 at TBD
Class 4A Region 7
First Round
West Delaware, BYE
Western Dubuque vs. Maquoketa, 7 p.m. July 11 at Farley Community Park
Central DeWitt, BYE
Wahlert Catholic vs. Clinton, 7 p.m. July 13 at Wahlert Catholic
Semifinals
West Delaware vs. Western Dubuque/Maquoketa winner, 7 p.m. July 13 at West Delaware
Central DeWitt vs. Wahlert Catholic/Clinton winner, 7 p.m. July 13 at Central DeWitt
Finals
7 p.m. July 16 at TBD
Class 5A Region 5
First Round
Iowa City High, BYE
Davenport West vs. Davenport Central, 7 p.m. July 11 at Davenport West
Dubuque Hempstead, BYE
Linn-Mar, BYE
Semifinals
Iowa City High vs. Davenport West/Davenport Central winner, 7 p.m. July 13 at Iowa City High
Dubuque Hempstead vs. Linn-Mar, 5:30 p.m. July 13 at Dubuque Hempstead
Finals
7 p.m. July 16 at TBD
Class 5A Region 7
First Round
Ottumwa, BYE
Iowa City West vs. Davenport North, 7 p.m. July 11 at Iowa City West
Muscatine, BYE
Cedar Rapids Jefferson, BYE
Semifinals
Ottumwa vs. Iowa City West/Davenport North winner, 7 p.m. July 13 at Ottumwa
Muscatine vs. Cedar Rpaids Jefferson, 7 p.m. July 13 at Muscatine
Finals
7 p.m. July 16 at TBD
Class 5A Region 8
First Round
Johnston, BYE
Ames vs. Marshalltown, 7 p.m. July 11 at Ames
Pleasant Valley, BYE
Bettendorf, BYE
Semifinals
Johnston vs. Ames/Marshalltown winner, 7 p.m. July 13 at Johnston
Pleasant Valley vs. Bettendorf, 7 p.m. July 13 at Pleasant Valley
Finals
7 p.m. July 16 at TBD
Wednesday's scores
Metro
Pleasant Valley 14-9, Bettendorf 1-3
Davenport North 12-6, Davenport Central 2-2
Clinton 5-5, Tipton 4-4
First game (5 inn.)
Pleasant Valley;104;09;--;14;16;0
Bettendorf;010;00;--;1;2;1
Sophia Lindquist and Peggy Klingler; Sophia DelVecchio, Sarah Rogers (4) and Emma Dennison. WP -- Lindquist (3-2). LP -- DelVecchio (11-3). Two or more hits -- PV, Lindquist 4, Carli Spelhaug 4, Emily Wood 3, Bell Luebken. 2B -- PV, Spelhaug 2, Lindquist. HR -- PV, Spelhaug, Klingler, Jessi Meyer, Kaitlyn Drish; Bett, DelVecchio. RBIs -- PV, Spelhaug 5, Luebken 3, Klingler 2, Meyer 2, Lindquist, Drish; Bett, DelVecchio.
Second game
Pleasant Valley;301;320;0;--;9;7;1
Bettendorf;000;010;2;--;3;12;2
Christin Hartman and Peggy Klingler; Emilie Gist, Madison Temple (2) and Emma Dennison. WP -- Hartman (7-3). LP -- Gist (4-3). Two or more hits -- PV, Carli Spelhaug; Bett, Sophia DelVecchio 3, Anna Forari, Emma Dennison. 2B -- Bett, DelVecchio. 3B -- PV, Spelhaug. HR -- Bett, DelVecchio. RBIs -- PV, Spelhaug 2, Sophia Lindquist 2, Jessi Meyer 2, Emily Wood, Bell Luebken; Bett, DelVecchio, Forari.
Team records -- Pleasant Valley 17-10, 8-4 MAC; Bettendorf 16-10, 7-5
LATE TUESDAY
Davenport North 10-12, Tipton 0-0
Game 1 (5 inn.)
Tipton;000;00;--;0;3;5
North;103;24x;--;10;10;2
WP -- Maddy Wardlow. LP -- M. Wendel. Two or more hits -- North, Yanna Roberts, Layla Muhammad, Kenzie Tronnes. 2B -- North, Tronnes. 3B -- North, Lauren Durst. RBI -- North, Roberts 3, Jordan Burch 2, Ivy Wilmington, Hannah Healey.
Game 2 (4 inn.)
Tipton;000;0;--;0;1;5
North;132;6;--;12;8;0
WP -- Cristal Baker. LP -- M. Wendel. Two or more hits -- North, Muhammad, Burch, Wilmington. 3B -- North, Burch 2, Maya Beasley. RBI -- North, Muhammad 2, Wilmington 2, Roberts, Burch, Beasley, Kayla Overton, Kenzie Jones.
Davenport North 12-6, Davenport Central 2-2
Game 1
Central;100;010;--;2;5;1
North;233;211;--;12;15;1
WP -- Cristal Baker. LP -- Destiny VanHecke. Two or more hits -- C, Bre SHorter; N, Ivy Wilmington 3, Yanna Roberts, Layla Muhammad, Hannah Healey, Maddy Wardlow, Maya Beasley. 2B -- N, Jordan Burch. HR -- C, Shorter. RBI -- C, Shorter, Cindy Gabriel-Flores; N, Roberts 2, Wilmington 2, Burch, Healey, Wardlow, Beasley, Molly Freeman
Game 2
Central;011;000;0;--;2;9;3
North;121;101;x;--;6;8;0
WP -- Wardlow. LP -- Ella Hickenbottom. Two or more hits -- C, Shorter 3, Megan Sellner; N, Roberts. 2B -- C, Shorter; N, Freeman. RBI -- C, VanHecke, Karissa Henriksen; N, Roberts, Burch, Wilmington, Freeman, Beasley.
Records -- Davenport Central (6-15); Davenport North (8-12).
