Baseball

Postseason Pairings

Class 1A District 7

First Round

Calamus-Wheatland vs. Prince of Peace, 7 p.m. July 13 at Calamus-Wheatland

Easton Valley vs. Bellevue Marquette, 5 p.m. July 13 at Calamus-Wheatland

Midland vs. Springville, 7 p.m. July 13 at Wyoming

Lisbon vs. Lone Tree, 5 p.m. July 13 at Wyoming

Semifinals

Calamus-Wheatland/Prince of Peace winner vs. Easton Valley/Bellevue Marquette winner, 7 p.m. July 16 at Calamus Wheatland

Midland/Springville winner vs. Lisbon/Lone Tree winner, 5 p.m. July 16 at Calamus Wheatland

Finals

7 p.m. July 20 at Calamus Wheatland

Class 2A District 5

First Round

Dyersville Beckman, BYE

Monticello vs. Northeast, 5 p.m. July 13 at Bellevue

Camanche, BYE

Bellevue vs. North Cedar, 7 p.m. July 13 at Bellevue

Semifinals

Dyersville Beckman vs. Monticello/Northeast winner, 7 p.m. July 16 at Dyersville Beckman

Camanche vs. Bellevue/North Cedar winner, 5 p.m. July 16 at Dyersville Beckman

Finals

7 p.m. July 20 at Dyersville Beckman

Class 2A District 6

First Round

Mid-Prairie, BYE

West Liberty vs. Durant, 5 p.m. July 13 at Tipton

West Branch, BYE

Tipton vs. Iowa City Regina, 7 p.m. July 13 at Tipton

Semifinals

Mid-Prairie vs. West Liberty/Durant winner, 7 p.m. July 16 at Mid-Prairie

West Branch vs. Tipton/Iowa City Regina winner, 5 p.m. July 16 at Mid-Prairie

Finals

7 p.m. July 20 at Mid-Prairie

Class 2A District 7

First Round

Wilton, BYE

West Burlington vs. Louisa-Muscatine, 5 p.m. July 13 at Wapello

Mediapolis, BYE

Wapello vs. Danville, 7 p.m. July 13 at Wilton

Semifinals

Wilton vs. West Burlington/Louisa Muscatine winner, 7 p.m. July 16 at Wilton

Mediapolis vs. Wapello/Danville winner, 5 p.m. July 16 at Wilton

Finals

7 p.m. July 20 at Wilton

Wednesday's scores

Metro

Dubuque Senior 8, Bettendorf 4

Assumption 13, Solon 2

Cedar Rapids Jefferson 5, Davenport Central 2

Iowa City High 8, Pleasant Valley 6

Cedar Rapids Xavier 12, North Scott 6

Area

Lone Tree 4, Tipton 0

Davenport Assumption 13, Solon 2

WP -- Seth Adrian. LP -- Cam Miller. Two or more hits -- DA, Adrian 3, Adam Metivier; Solon, Miller 3. 2B -- DA, Metivier, Adrian; Solon, Miller. HR -- DA, Nate Schlichting. RBI -- DA, Adrian 3, Metivier 2, N. Schlichting 2, Jeremy McIntosh, Brandon Schlichting.

Game 1

Muscatine;101;00;--;2;3;2

West 0(10)0;04X;--;14;11;0

WP: Leo DeLaPaz. LP: Dawson Toborg. Two or more hits: West - Logan Gluba 2-3, Jared Black 2-3, DeLaPaz 2-3. Extra base hits: Muscatine - Drew Logel (HR). West - Gluba (3B, 2B), DeLaPaz (2B), Ryan McKown (2B). RBI: Muscatine - Logel 2. West - Gluba 4, DeLaPaz 3, McKown 2, Adam Good, Brady Cale.

Game 2

Muscatine;000;00;--;0;3;3

West;150;31;--;10;10;0

WP: Izaiah Schaeffer-Houston. LP: Drew Logel. Two or more hits: Muscatine - Logel 2-3. West - Gluba 3-3, Noah Downing 2-3. Extra base hits: Muscatine - Logel (2B). West - Gluba (3B). RBI: West - Noah Carlson 3, Gluba 2, Ryan Wallick.

Softball

Postseason Pairings

Class 1A Region 6

First Round

Lisbon, BYE

Easton Valley vs. East Buchanan, 7 p.m. July 8 at Easton Valley

Don Bosco vs. Gladbrook-Reinbeck, 5:30 p.m. July 8 at Don Bosco

Bellevue Marquette vs. Midland, 7 p.m. July 8 at Cole Park, Bellevue

Belle Plaine, BYE

Calamus-Wheatland vs. GMG, Garwin, 7 p.m. July 8 at Calamus-Wheatland

Central City, BYE

Springville vs. North Tama, 7 p.m. July 8 at Springville

Second Round

Lisbon vs. Easton Valley/East Buchanan winner, 7 p.m. July 10 at Lisbon

Don Bosco/Gladbrook-Reinbeck winner vs. Bellevue Marquette/Midland winner, 5:30 p.m. July 10 at Don Bosco

Belle Plaine vs. Calamus-Wheatland/GMG, Garwin winner, 7 p.m. July 10 at Belle Plaine

Central City vs. Springville/North Tama winner, 7 p.m. July 10 at Central City

Semifinals

TBD vs. TBD, 7 p.m. July 12 at Lisbon

TBD vs. TBD, 7 p.m. July 12 at Belle Plaine

Finals

7 p.m. July 15 at TBD

Class 2A Region 6

First Round

Durant, BYE

Maquoketa Valley vs. Bellevue, 7 p.m. July 8 at Maquoketa Valley

Alburnett, BYE

MFL-Mar-Mac, BYE

Beckman Catholic, BYE

Clayton Ridge vs. North Cedar, 7 p.m. July 8 at Clayton Ridge

Northeast, BYE

Cascade, BYE

Second Round

Durant vs. Maquoketa Valley/Bellevue winner, 7 p.m. July 10 at Durant

Alburnett vs. MFL-Mar-Mac, 7 p.m. July 10 at Alburnett

Beckman Catholic vs. Clayton Ridge/North Cedar winner, 7 p.m. July 10 at Beckman Catholic

Northeast vs. Cascade, 7 p.m. July 10 at Northeast

Semifinals

TBD vs. TBD, 7 p.m. July 12 at Durant

TBD vs. TBD, 7 p.m. July 12 at Beckman Catholic

Finals

7 p.m. July 15 at TBD

Class 2A Region 8

Regina Catholic, BYE

West Branch vs. Mediapolis, 7 p.m. July 8 at West Branch

Wapello, BYE

Cardinal, BYE

Wilton, BYE

Pekin vs. Danville, 7 p.m. July 8 at Pekin

Highland, BYE

Van Buren, BYE

Second Round

Regina Catholic vs. West Branch/Mediapolis winner, 7 p.m. July 10 at Iowa City Regina

Wapello vs. Cardinal, 7 p.m. July 10 at Wapello

Wilton vs. Pekin/Danville winner, 7 p.m. July 10 at Wilton

Highland vs. Van Buren, 7 p.m. July 10 at Highland

Semifinals

TBD vs. TBD, 7 p.m. July 12 at Iowa City Regina

TBD vs. TBD, 7 p.m. July 12 at Wilton

Finals

7 p.m. July 15 at TBD

Class 3A Region 1

First Round

Davenport Assumption vs. Columbus, 7 p.m. July 10 at Assumption

Monticello vs. Center Point-Urbana, 7 p.m. July 10 at Monticello

Camanche vs. Tipton, 7 p.m. July 10 at Camanche

West Burlington vs. Davis County, 7 p.m. July 10 at West Burlington

Semifinals

Assumption/Columbus winner vs. Monticello/CPU winner, 7 p.m. July 12 at Assumption

Camanche/Tipton winner vs. West Burlington/Davis County winner, 7 p.m. July 12 at Camanche

Finals

7 p.m. July 15 at TBD

Class 3A Region 3

First Round

Louisa-Muscatine vs. Central Lee, 7 p.m. July 10 at Louisa-Muscatine

Centerville vs. PCM, 7 p.m. July 10 at Centerville

Williamsburg vs. South Tama, 7 p.m. July 10 at Williamsburg

Eddysville-Blakesburg-Fremont vs. Chariton, 7 p.m. July 10 at EBF

Semifinals

Louisa-Muscatine/Central Lee winner vs. Centerville/PCM winner, 7 p.m. July 12 at Louisa-Muscatine

Williamsburg/South Tama Winner vs. E-B-F/Chariton winner, 7 p.m. July 12 at Williamsburg

Finals

7 p.m. July 15 at TBD

Class 3A Region 6

First Round

West Liberty vs. Vinton-Shellsburg, 7 p.m. July 10 at West Liberty

North Fayette Valley vs. Union Community, 7 p.m. July 10 at North Fayette

Anamosa vs. Oelwein, 7 p.m. July 10 at Anamosa

Crestwood vs. Waukon, 7 p.m. July 10 at Crestwood

Semifinals

West Liberty/Vinton-Shellsburg winner vs. North Fayette/Union winner, 7 p.m. July 12 at West Liberty

Anamosa/Oelwein winner vs. Crestwood/Waukon winner, 7 p.m. July 12 at Anamosa

Finals

7 p.m. July 15 at TBD

Class 4A Region 6

First Round

North Scott, BYE

Burlington vs. Fort Madison, 7 p.m. July 11 at Burlington

Mount Pleasant, BYE

Fairfield vs. Keokuk, 7 p.m. July 11 at Fairfield

Semifinals

North Scott vs. Burlington/Fort Madison winner, 7 p.m. July 13 at North Scott

Mount Pleasant vs. Fairfield/Keokuk winner, 7 p.m. July 13 at Mount Pleasant

Finals

7 p.m. July 16 at TBD

Class 4A Region 7

First Round

West Delaware, BYE

Western Dubuque vs. Maquoketa, 7 p.m. July 11 at Farley Community Park

Central DeWitt, BYE

Wahlert Catholic vs. Clinton, 7 p.m. July 13 at Wahlert Catholic

Semifinals

West Delaware vs. Western Dubuque/Maquoketa winner, 7 p.m. July 13 at West Delaware

Central DeWitt vs. Wahlert Catholic/Clinton winner, 7 p.m. July 13 at Central DeWitt

Finals

7 p.m. July 16 at TBD

Class 5A Region 5

First Round

Iowa City High, BYE

Davenport West vs. Davenport Central, 7 p.m. July 11 at Davenport West

Dubuque Hempstead, BYE

Linn-Mar, BYE

Semifinals

Iowa City High vs. Davenport West/Davenport Central winner, 7 p.m. July 13 at Iowa City High

Dubuque Hempstead vs. Linn-Mar, 5:30 p.m. July 13 at Dubuque Hempstead

Finals

7 p.m. July 16 at TBD

Class 5A Region 7

First Round

Ottumwa, BYE

Iowa City West vs. Davenport North, 7 p.m. July 11 at Iowa City West

Muscatine, BYE

Cedar Rapids Jefferson, BYE

Semifinals

Ottumwa vs. Iowa City West/Davenport North winner, 7 p.m. July 13 at Ottumwa

Muscatine vs. Cedar Rpaids Jefferson, 7 p.m. July 13 at Muscatine

Finals

7 p.m. July 16 at TBD

Class 5A Region 8

First Round

Johnston, BYE

Ames vs. Marshalltown, 7 p.m. July 11 at Ames

Pleasant Valley, BYE

Bettendorf, BYE

Semifinals

Johnston vs. Ames/Marshalltown winner, 7 p.m. July 13 at Johnston

Pleasant Valley vs. Bettendorf, 7 p.m. July 13 at Pleasant Valley

Finals

7 p.m. July 16 at TBD

Wednesday's scores

Metro

Pleasant Valley 14-9, Bettendorf 1-3

Davenport North 12-6, Davenport Central 2-2

Clinton 5-5, Tipton 4-4

First game (5 inn.)

Pleasant Valley;104;09;--;14;16;0

Bettendorf;010;00;--;1;2;1

Sophia Lindquist and Peggy Klingler; Sophia DelVecchio, Sarah Rogers (4) and Emma Dennison. WP -- Lindquist (3-2). LP -- DelVecchio (11-3). Two or more hits -- PV, Lindquist 4, Carli Spelhaug 4, Emily Wood 3, Bell Luebken. 2B -- PV, Spelhaug 2, Lindquist. HR -- PV, Spelhaug, Klingler, Jessi Meyer, Kaitlyn Drish; Bett, DelVecchio. RBIs -- PV, Spelhaug 5, Luebken 3, Klingler 2, Meyer 2, Lindquist, Drish; Bett, DelVecchio.

Second game

Pleasant Valley;301;320;0;--;9;7;1

Bettendorf;000;010;2;--;3;12;2

Christin Hartman and Peggy Klingler; Emilie Gist, Madison Temple (2) and Emma Dennison. WP -- Hartman (7-3). LP -- Gist (4-3). Two or more hits -- PV, Carli Spelhaug; Bett, Sophia DelVecchio 3, Anna Forari, Emma Dennison. 2B -- Bett, DelVecchio. 3B -- PV, Spelhaug. HR -- Bett, DelVecchio. RBIs -- PV, Spelhaug 2, Sophia Lindquist 2, Jessi Meyer 2, Emily Wood, Bell Luebken; Bett, DelVecchio, Forari.

Team records -- Pleasant Valley 17-10, 8-4 MAC; Bettendorf 16-10, 7-5

LATE TUESDAY

Davenport North 10-12, Tipton 0-0

Game 1 (5 inn.)

Tipton;000;00;--;0;3;5

North;103;24x;--;10;10;2

WP -- Maddy Wardlow. LP -- M. Wendel. Two or more hits -- North, Yanna Roberts, Layla Muhammad, Kenzie Tronnes. 2B -- North, Tronnes. 3B -- North, Lauren Durst. RBI -- North, Roberts 3, Jordan Burch 2, Ivy Wilmington, Hannah Healey.

Game 2 (4 inn.)

Tipton;000;0;--;0;1;5

North;132;6;--;12;8;0

WP -- Cristal Baker. LP -- M. Wendel. Two or more hits -- North, Muhammad, Burch, Wilmington. 3B -- North, Burch 2, Maya Beasley. RBI -- North, Muhammad 2, Wilmington 2, Roberts, Burch, Beasley, Kayla Overton, Kenzie Jones.

Davenport North 12-6, Davenport Central 2-2

Game 1

Central;100;010;--;2;5;1

North;233;211;--;12;15;1

WP -- Cristal Baker. LP -- Destiny VanHecke. Two or more hits -- C, Bre SHorter; N, Ivy Wilmington 3, Yanna Roberts, Layla Muhammad, Hannah Healey, Maddy Wardlow, Maya Beasley. 2B -- N, Jordan Burch. HR -- C, Shorter. RBI -- C, Shorter, Cindy Gabriel-Flores; N, Roberts 2, Wilmington 2, Burch, Healey, Wardlow, Beasley, Molly Freeman

Game 2

Central;011;000;0;--;2;9;3

North;121;101;x;--;6;8;0

WP -- Wardlow. LP -- Ella Hickenbottom. Two or more hits -- C, Shorter 3, Megan Sellner; N, Roberts. 2B -- C, Shorter; N, Freeman. RBI -- C, VanHecke, Karissa Henriksen; N, Roberts, Burch, Wilmington, Freeman, Beasley.

Records -- Davenport Central (6-15); Davenport North (8-12).

