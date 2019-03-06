Boys basketball
Iowa state tournament
Wednesday's scores
Class 4A quarterfinals
Waukee 48, Dowling Catholic 35
Dubuque Senior 39, Iowa City West 36
Class 1A semifinals
Grand View Christian 59, Montezuma 36
Alburnett 39, Remsen St. Mary's 37
Class 2A semifinals
Boyden-Hull 62, South Hamilton 59
North Linn 54, Van Meter 47
Today's games
Class 1A consolation
Montezuma (22-2) vs. Remsen St. Mary's (20-7), 10:20 a.m.
Class 2A consolation
South Hamilton (22-2) vs. Van Meter (22-3), 11:55 a.m.
Class 3A semifinals
Norwalk (21-4) vs. Clear Lake (24-0), 2 p.m.
Winterset (17-6) vs. Oskaloosa (17-5), 3:45 p.m.
Class 4A semifinals
Cedar Falls (19-3) vs. North Scott (23-1), 6:30 p.m.
Waukee (21-2) vs. Dubuque Senior (18-3), 8:15 p.m.
Friday's games
Class 3A consolation
Third-place game, 10:20 a.m.
Class 4A consolation
Third-place game, 11:55 a.m.
Class 1A championship
Grand View Christian (25-1) vs. Alburnett (20-5), 2:10 p.m.
Class 2A championship
Boyden-Hull (24-2) vs. North Linn (25-0), 4:10 p.m.
Class 3A championship
Norwalk/Clear Lake winner vs. Winterset/Oskaloosa winner, 6:35 p.m.
Class 4A championship
North Scott/Cedar Falls winner vs. Waukee/Dubuque Senior winner, 8:35 p.m.
