Boys basketball

Iowa state tournament 

Wednesday's scores

Class 4A quarterfinals

Waukee 48, Dowling Catholic 35

Dubuque Senior 39, Iowa City West 36

Class 1A semifinals

Grand View Christian 59, Montezuma 36

Alburnett 39, Remsen St. Mary's 37

Class 2A semifinals

Boyden-Hull 62, South Hamilton 59

North Linn 54, Van Meter 47

Today's games

Class 1A consolation

Montezuma (22-2) vs. Remsen St. Mary's (20-7), 10:20 a.m.

Class 2A consolation

South Hamilton (22-2) vs. Van Meter (22-3), 11:55 a.m.

Class 3A semifinals

Norwalk (21-4) vs. Clear Lake (24-0), 2 p.m.

Winterset (17-6) vs. Oskaloosa (17-5), 3:45 p.m.

Class 4A semifinals

Cedar Falls (19-3) vs. North Scott (23-1), 6:30 p.m.

Waukee (21-2) vs. Dubuque Senior (18-3), 8:15 p.m.

Friday's games

Class 3A consolation

Third-place game, 10:20 a.m.

Class 4A consolation

Third-place game, 11:55 a.m.

Class 1A championship

Grand View Christian (25-1) vs. Alburnett (20-5), 2:10 p.m.

Class 2A championship

Boyden-Hull (24-2) vs. North Linn (25-0), 4:10 p.m.

Class 3A championship

Norwalk/Clear Lake winner vs. Winterset/Oskaloosa winner, 6:35 p.m.

Class 4A championship

North Scott/Cedar Falls winner vs. Waukee/Dubuque Senior winner, 8:35 p.m.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments