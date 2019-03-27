Softball

South Beloit 10, West Carroll 2

South Beloit;104;021;2;--;10;9;1

West Carroll;001;000;1;--;2;5;6

WP -- Maddy Carlson (2-0). LP -- Maddie Meek (1-2). Two or more hits -- South Beloit, Carlson 4, Taylor Whelchel. 2B -- South Beloit, Carlson 2. 3B -- South Beloit, Carlson. RBIs -- South Beloit, Carlson 2, Whelchel 2, Alexus Hughes.

Baseball

Washington 6, Moline 6 (9 inn.)

Washington;301;200;000;--;6;12;3

Moline;131;000;10X;--;6;9;2

Two or more hits -- Washington, Heyder 3, Mount, Ludolph, Reed; Moline, Brody Harding 3, Aiden Michna, Calvin Wall. 2B -- Washington, Heyder; Moline, Harding. 3B -- Moline, Harding. RBIs -- Washington, Gendron 2, Heyder; Moline, Harding, Michna, Magnum Volk.

United Township 7, Riverdale 1

Riverdale;000;001;0;--;1;5;5

United Towsnhip;500;011;X;--;7;6;0

WP -- Thiem. LP -- Noah Tackett. Two or more hits -- Riverdale, Kale VenHuizen, Jacob Griffin; United Towsnhip, Holesinger. RBIs -- United Township, Thiem 2, Holesinger 2.

Orion 5, Herblet 3

Orion;230;000;0;--;5;6;3

Herblet;200;010;0;--;3;4;3

WP -- Ryan Jungwirth. LP -- Hendrickx. Two or more hits -- Orion, Dawson Schulenberg.

Geneseo 5, Brush 1

Brush;000;000;0;--;1;3;2

Geneseo;210;011;X;--;5;7;1

WP -- Jaren Brucher. Two or more hits -- Geneseo, Zac Olson.

Hall 6, Kewanee 0

Hall;111;300;0;--;6;8;2

Kewanee;000;000;0;--;0;3;0

WP -- Rybarczyk. LP -- Willie Terry. Two or more hits -- Hall, Deangelo, Rybarczyk. 2B -- Kewanee, Ian Welgat.

Sherrard 12, Mercer County 9

Mercer County;501;201;0;--;9;11;2

Sherrard;120;801;X;--;12;13;3

King, Lilly (4), Sharp (7) and Klingman; Slattery, Baugh (4), Yeater (7) and Staver. WP -- Baugh (1-0). LP -- Lilly (0-1). S -- Yeater (1). Two or more hits -- Mercer County, King 3; Sherrard, Davis 4, Yeater 3. 2B -- Mercer County, Reusch, Zelenin, Lilly; Sherrard, Hartman, Yeater. HR -- Mercer County, King. RBIs -- Mercer County, King 4, Reusch 2, Zelenin 2, Baugh; Sherrard, Davis 4, Yeater, Olson, McWhrtr, Lucas.

Girls tennis

Geneseo 9, Rock Island 0

Singles

Mason Miller (Geneseo) def. Kowen Wilhelm 6-4, 6-3; Griffin Tracey (Geneseo) def. Nils Empen 6-1, 5-7, 10-6; Luke Chaney (Geneseo) def. Peyton Jones 6-1 6-3; Carter Stephenson (Geneseo) def. Mj Stern 6-2, 6-2; Mason Smith (Geneseo) def. Set Aye 2-6, 6-4, 11-9; Thomas Robinson (Geneseo) def. Lin Zaw 7-6, 6-0.

Doubles

Miller/Chaney (Geneseo) def. Aye/Zaw 6-1, 6-3; Robinson/Smith (Geneseo) def. Wilhelm/Jones 6-0, 4-6, 10-5; Josh Beeth/Stephenson (Geneseo) def. Empen/Stern 6-3, 6-4.

Girls track

Late Tuesday

Wapello co-ed invitational

Team results -- 1. West Liberty 102, 2. Louisa-Muscatine 99, 3. Wilton 88, 4. Lisbon 86, 5. Wapello 73

100 dash -- 1. Lindsey Massner (Wapello), 13.20; 2. Haylee Lehman (West Liberty), 13.80; 3. Michelle Martinez (Columbus) 14.09

200 dash -- 1. McKenna Hohenadel (Louisa-Muscatine), 27.89; 2. Kortney Drake (Wilton) 28.30; 3. Michelle Martinez (Columbus) 30.05 

400 dash -- 1. Kelsey Drake (Wilton) 1:03.02; 2. Kiah Kilburg, Kiah (Lisbon) 1:03.99; 3. Kylee Sanders (Louisa-Muscatine) 1:09.34 

800 run -- 1.  Martha Pace (West Liberty) 2:40.74; 2. Isabel Morrison (West Liberty) 2:45.81; 3. Lindsey Massner (Wapello) 2:49.20

1,600 run -- 1. Holly Massner (Wapello) 5:38.81; 2. Ellie Berry (Durant), 5:50.73; 3. Emma Bock (Lisbon) 6:10.93 

3,200 run -- 1. Jimena Fierro (West Liberty) 11:58.68; 2. Ellie Berry (Durant) 12:53.41; 3. Emma Bock (Lisbon) 13:39.98 

110 hurdles -- 1. Linsey Ford (Wilton) 16.58; 2. Haylee Lehman (West Liberty) 17.12; 3. Maysun Marshall (Lisbon) 19.06

400 hurdles -- 1. Serah Shafer (Wapello) 1:14.97; 2. Hailey Sanders (Louisa-Muscatine) 1:17.14 

400 relay -- 1. Wilton (McKinnley Pittman, Linsey Ford, Mallory Lange, Kelsey Drake) 56.61; 2. West Liberty (Haylee Lehman, Macy Akers, Nixsia Melchor, Sailor Hall) 56.72; 3. Lisbon (Maysun Marshall, Grace Clark, Sam Bennett, Mia Peterson) 58.55

800 relay -- 1. West Liberty (Austyn Crees, Macy Akers, Ellen Carow, Macy Daufeldt) 1:56.78; 2. Louisa-Muscatine (McKenna Hohenadel, Raegan Downing, Madison Schreiner, Hailey Sanders) 1:57.18; 3. Columbus (Michelle Martinez, Odalyz Valdez, Olivia Carrier, Angie Byas) 2:00.32

1,600 relay --1. Louisa-Muscatine (Madison Schreiner, Kylee Sanders, Raegan Downing, Hailey Sanders) 4:37.49; 2. Columbus (Angie Byas, Juvixsa Valdez, Odalyz Valdez, Olivia Carrier); 3. West Liberty (Matha Pace, Mylei Henderson, Isabel Morrison, Austyn Crees) 4:50.77

3,200 relay -- 1. Lisbon (Brynnley Baxa, Grace Morningstar, Sam Bennett, Cassie Ross) 12:13.70; 2. Durant (Tori Novinski, Heidi Wolf, Addysen Clark, Ella Mundt) 13:12.41; 3. Louisa-Muscatine (Harmony Barrick, Ashlynn McKenzie, Madison Mashek, Mae Cox) 13:28.61

800 sprint medley -- 1. Wilton (Mallory Lange, Linsey Ford, Kelsey Drake, Kortney Drake) 1:59.31; 2. Louisa-Muscatine (Isabelle True, Raegan Downing, McKenna Hohenadel, Hailey Sanders) 2:00.78; 3. Durant (Addisyn Skinner, Dayna Maiers, Layryn Tate, Abby Ryan) 2:04.07

Distance medley relay -- 1. Wapello (Serah Shafer, Ellie Gillette, Lindsey Massner, Holly Massner) 4:53.92; 2. Lisbon (Grace Clark, Madi Schnipkoweit, Mia Peterson, Brynnley Baxa) 5:18.87

Shuttle hurdle relay -- 1. Lousia-Musatine (McKenna Hohenadel, Hanna McConaha, Emilee Truitt, Kylee Sanders) 1:20.87; 2. Colubus (Angie Byas, Juvixas Valdez, Odalyz Valdez, Olivia Carrier) 1:29.37

High jump -- 1. Maysun Marshall (Lisbon); 5-00.00; 2. Elizabeth Daufeldt (Durant) 4-06.50; 3. Mae Cox (Louisa-Muscatine) 4-06.00

Long jump -- 1. Macy Daufeldt (West Liberty) 16-05.00; 2. Kelsey Drake (Wilton) 16-01.75; 3. Kortney Drake (Wilton) 15-03.25

Shot put -- 1. Sam McConahay (Wapello) 37-01.50; 2. Chloe Wells (Wilton) 34-02.25;  3. Dakota Chappell (Lisbon) 30-02.25 

Discus -- 1. Paige Klinedinst (Wapello) 102-02; 2. Libby White (Columbus) 81-10; 3. Desiree Oviedo (Columbus) 80-07

Iowa City West Women of Troy meet

800 sprint medley -- 1. Cedar Rapids Pairie (Mya Dodge, Raenice Hilderbrand, Maddie Andorf, Gabby Cortez) 1:52.40; 7. Muscatine (Aricka Ramser, Kaylynn Salyars, Malia Cook, Hallie Hanssen) 2:12.09

3,000 run -- 1. Micah Poellet (Linn-Mar) 10:57.58; 9. Rylee Blake (Muscatine) 11:55.

3,200 relay -- 1. Iowa City West (Erica Buerttner, Emma Kearney, Kiara Malloy-Salgado, Deniz Ince) 9:52.96; 5. Muscatine (Lauren Dirth, Gwen Kuhl, Ella Brewer, Molly Guerra) 11:03.43

400 relay -- 1. Iowa City West (Ella Woods, Amy Liao, Matayia Tellis, Peyton Steva) 1:06.80; 6. Muscatine (Lauren Dirth, Hallie Hanssen, Lexi Hirt, Katherin Hernandez) 1:20.86

100 dash -- 1. Peyton Steva (Iowa City West) 12.81; 12. Callie Kellett (Muscatine) 14.04; 13. Olivia Harmon (Muscatine) 14.05

Distance medley relay -- 1. Linn-Mar (Leah Gorsich, Lauren Gorsich, Emily Schmidt, Sarah Murphy) 4:31.11; 8. Muscatine (Malia Cook, Kaylynn Salyars, Elsy Barahoma, Karly Ricketts) 5:19.72

400 dash -- 1. Gabby Cortez (Cedar Rapids Prairie) 1:00.61; 7. Hallie Hanssen (Muscatine) 1:06.34

800 relay -- 1. Iowa City (Emma Cooper, Mia DePrenger, Azzura Sartini-Ridcout, Emma Clark) 1:51.02; 4. Muscatine (Olivia Harmon, Callie Kellett, Aricka Ramser, Kaylynn Salyars) 2:00.32

100 hurdles -- 1. Peyton Steva (Iowa City West) 15.15; 13. Lexi Hirt 19.94

800 run -- Deniz Ince (Iowa City West) 2:22.64; 11. Molly Guerra (Muscatine) 2:46.20; Ella Brewer (Muscatine) 2:46.89

200 dash -- 1. Jill Bennett (Linn-Mar) 26.53; 9. Callie Kellett (Muscatine) 29.41; 14. Emily Woepking (Muscatine) 32.74

400 hurdles -- 1. Caroline Schaeckenbach (Iowa City) 1:07.72; 4. Lauren Dirth (Muscatine) 1:14.24

1,500 run -- 1. Ella Prpenhagen (Cedar Rapids Kennedy) 4:55.00; 6. Rylee Blake (Muscatine) 5:50.00 11. Gwen Kuhl (Muscatine) 5:55.00

400 relay -- 1. Iowa City West (Katie Severt, Mia Dillingham, Matayia Tellis, Peyton Steva) 21.32; 7. Muscatine (Olivia Harmon, Callie Kellett, Aricka Ramser, Lexi Hirt) 56.02

1,600 relay -- 1. Linn-Mar (Dimia Burrell, Leah Gorsich, Emily Schmidt, Lily Haars) 4:10.74; 6. Muscatine (Lauren Dirth, Emily Woepking, Annah Holt, Hallie Hanssen) 4:49.91

High jump -- 1. Taylor Peterson (Cedar Rapids Prairie) 5-02.00; 6. Madi Peterson (Muscatine) 4-06.00

Long jump -- 1. Katie Severt (Iowa City West) 17-10.00; 6. Malia Cook (Muscatine) 15-08.00; 8. Olivia Harmon (Muscatine) 14-11.00

Discus -- 1. Alexie Little (Iowa City West) 121-06; 10. Yaz Lenhard (Muscatine) 76-11.50

Shot put -- 1. Alexie Little (Iowa City West) 39-02.00; 4. Yaz Lenhard (Muscatine) 31-11.50

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments