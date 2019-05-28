Boys soccer
Iowa state tournament
At Cownie Soccer Complex, Des Moines
Friday's games
Class 1A
North Polk (14-3) vs. West Liberty (10-7), noon
Iowa City Regina (15-6) vs. Greene County (14-5), 12:05 p.m.
Sioux Center (13-4) vs. Iowa Mennonite (12-4), 12:10 p.m.
Waterloo Columbus (18-2) vs. Center Point-Urbana (12-8), 12:15 p.m.
Class 2A
Cedar Rapids Xavier (14-2) vs. Knoxville (14-4), 2:30 p.m.
Dallas Center-Grimes (14-4) vs. Gilbert (18-2), 2:35 p.m.
Dubuque Wahlert (12-5) vs. Hudson United (18-2), 2:40 p.m.
Lewis Central (17-3) vs. Storm Lake (16-1), 2:45 p.m.
Class 3A
Waukee (19-0) vs. Cedar Rapids Kennedy (11-3), 5 p.m.
Bettendorf (12-2) vs. Urbandale (14-5), 5:05 p.m.
Marshalltown (16-2) vs. Cedar Rapids Washington (13-5), 5:10 p.m.
Iowa City West (16-1) vs. Ankeny (12-5), 5:15 p.m.
All-Conference Teams
MAC All-Conference Teams
First team -- Forwards -- Huy Tran (West), George Elias (Bettendorf), Angel Arceo (Muscatine), Bobby Nikolopoulos (Central), Nathan Hummel (Central). Mid-fielders -- Isaac Ward (Pleasant Valley), Luke Hummel (Central), Ian Silva (Bettendorf), Raul Medina (Muscatine). Defenders -- Zach Morel (Pleasant Valley), Noah Decker (Pleasant Valley), Alex McLeland (Central), Jack Roemer (Pleasant Valley). Goalkeeper -- Gabriel Johnson (Pleasant Valley)
Second team -- Forwards -- Rhys Ward (Pleasant Valley), Max Solis (North Scott), Eddie Treiber (Muscatine), Juan Anguiano (Clinton). Mid-fielders -- Chase Porter (North Scott), Chase Green (North), Nick Broggini (Assumption), Kyp Ridenour (North). Defenders -- Gabby Elias (Bettendorf), Ethan Wulf (North), Austin Andresen (Assumption), Chris Molis (North). Goalkeeper -- Micah Poole (Bettendorf)
Honorable mention -- Hector Martinez (Muscatine), Joe Byrne (Bettendorf), Jordan Gravert (West), Justin Brey (Burlington), Andrew Lundvall (North Scott), Jaydon Fox (North), Isaac Neymeyer (North Scott), Akugri Aboyure (Central), Donovan Weaver (North), Colin Wiersema (North Scott), Gaige Ash (Assumption), Dalton Carstens (West), Trevor McCannon (Burlington)
Coach of the year -- David Gamble (North)
Lincoln Trail All-Conference Teams
First team -- Pitchers -- Cole Franks (Ridgewood), Jeff Garrett (Mercer County), Tucker Sams (ROWVA/Williamsfield), Coltin Quagliano (Annawan-Wethersfield). Position players -- Jake Reusch (Mercer County), Justin Janssen (Princeville), Payton Browning (Stark County), Jason Clark (ROWVA/Williamsfield), Adam Snedden (Princeville), Cade Franks (Ridgewood), Ryan Goodman (Annawan-Wethersfield), Adam Johnson (United), Gunner Spivey (Galva)
Second team -- Pitchers -- Avery Leffler (United), Cade Sharp (Mercer County), Brady Miller (Princeville), Michael Wiley (Ridgewood). Position players -- Matt Grey (Mercer County), Cobee Craig (Princeville), Cormaic Flynn (United), Ganon Greenman (Ridgewood), Tyler Nichols (Annawan-Wethersfield), Dane Libby (ROWVA/Williamsfield), Brian Anderson (Ridgewood), Brayden Collins (Galva), Trey Essig (Mercer County)
Honorable mention -- Pitchers -- Eli Merrick (Assumption). Position players -- Matthew Butterfield (Princeville), Brannock McVey (United), Nathan Bigger (West Central), Issac Frank (Annawan-Wethersfield)
Girls soccer
Iowa postseason
Class 3A Region 7
Wednesday's scores
Linn-Mar 2, Dubuque Hempstead 0
Muscatine 5, Clinton 0
Monday's game
Muscatine at Linn-Mar, 6 p.m.
Class 3A Region 8
Wednesday's scores
Bettendorf 11, Davenport West 0
Pleasant Valley 1, Davenport Central 0
Monday's game
Pleasant Valley at Bettendorf, 6 p.m.
Class 2A Region 7
Wednesday's score
North Scott 3, Dubuque Wahlert 1
Monday's game
North Scott at Cedar Rapids Xavier, 5 p.m.
Class 1A Region 7
Wednesday's scores
Hudson 10, West Delaware 0
Center Point-Urbana 10, Northeast 0
Friday's games
Bellevue Marquette at Center Point-Urbana, 5 p.m.
Dyersville Beckman at Hudson, 5 p.m.
Class 1A Region 8
Wednesday's scores
Iowa City Regina 3, West Branch 1
Mediapolis at Solon, late
Friday's games
Columbus at Assumption, 6 p.m.
Mediapolis/Solon winner at Iowa City Regina, 6 p.m.
North Scott 3, Dubuque Wahlert 1
Halftime score: Wahlert 1, North Scott 0. Goals -- Libby Perry, DW (unassisted), 4th minute; Rylie Rucker, NS (unassisted), 51st minute; Faith Rains, NS (assisted by Rucker), 67th minute; Rains (unassisted), 75th minute. Shots -- Wahlert 9, North Scott 10. Saves -- Wahlert (Ivy Dearstone 1); North Scott (Teagan Goodney 3). Offsides -- Wahlert 0, North Scott 0. Corner kicks -- Wahlert 3, North Scott 7. Fouls -- Wahlert 8, North Scott 8.
Team records -- Dubuque Wahlert 12-7 (final); North Scott 11-7
Pleasant Valley 1, Davenport Central 0
Halftime Score -- Pleasant Valley 1, Davenport Central 0. Goals -- Pleasant Valley, Morgan Rinker (Jenna Aller) 38th minute. Shots -- Pleasant Valley 11, Davenport Central 3. Shots on goal -- Pleasant Valley 6, Davenport Central 2. Saves -- Pleasant Valley, Ashley Kwak 2; Davenport Central, Haley Brown 5. Corners -- Pleasant Valley 8, Davenport Central 2. Fouls -- Pleasant Valley 10, Davenport Central 14. Offsides -- Pleasant Valley 1, Davenport Central 0. Records -- Pleasant Valley (11-5), Davenport Central (6-8)
Baseball
Illinois postseason
Class 2A
State tournament
at Peoria
Friday's games
Aurora Christian vs. Pleasant Plains, 3 p.m.
Alleman vs. Teutopolis, 5 p.m.
Class 4A
Illinois Wesleyan sectional
Wednesday's scores
Edwardsville 4, Belleville West 0
Normal Community West 6, Moline 5 (11 innings)
Saturday's game
Edwardsville vs. Normal Community West, 11 a.m.
Softball
Illinois postseason
Class 2A
State tournament
Friday's semifinals
at East Peoria
Rockridge (31-6) at Beecher (36-2), 3 p.m.
Pinckneyville (24-8) vs. Olympia (27-7), 5:30 p.m.
Class 3A
Peoria Notre Dame sectional
Wednesday's games
Pontiac 2, Galesburg 0
Geneseo 12, Canton 0
Saturday's games
Sectional final, Pontiac vs. Geneseo, 11 a.m.
Class 4A
Normal Community sectional
Tuesday's score
O'Fallon 7, Edwardsville 1
Wednesday's score
Moline 7, Rock Island 2
Saturday's game
Sectional final, Moline vs. O'Fallon, 11 a.m.
Moline 7, Rock Island 2
Moline;001;030;3;—;7;10;0
Rock Island;002;000;0;—;2;6;3
VandeVoorde, Glass (5). Peters. WP -- Glass. LP -- Peters. Save -- VandeVoorde. Two or more hits -- Moline, DePoorter 3, Dodd; Rock Island, Carothers. 2B -- Moline, Dodd, Rock Island, Peters. HR -- Moline, DePoorter, Rock Island, Stegall. RBI -- Moline, Dodd 4, Jensen, DePoorter; Rock Island, Stegall 2
Geneseo 12, Canton 0
Canton;000;000;—;0;4;2
Geneseo;000;066;—;12;10;0
Ostrowski. Jacobus, Petty (6). WP -- Ostrowski (16-5. LP -- Jacobus (14-8). Two or more hits -- Geneseo, Bieneman 3,McAvoy. 2B -- Geneseo, McAvoy. RBI -- Geneseo, Mitchell 3, Bieneman 2, Ostrowski 2, Varland 2, Thomas
LTC All-Conference Teams
First team: Dani Hagens, Mercer County. Emma Lane, Princeville. Mady Reed, West Central. Carley Lafary, WC. Lillian Hucke, MC. Reagan Spence, WC. Bryanna Seitz, WC. Riley Tyrrell, United. Emily Down, P. Maggie Harrison, MC.
Second Team: Kendall Lewis, Ridgewood. Katelyn Aldred, ROWVA-Williamsfield. Mackenzie Ludington, WC. Chloe Kirkhove, MC. Sarya DeLeon-Harreld, R. Daci Heir, Annawan-Wethersfield. Maddie Wilson, Stark County. Megan Schaley, WC. Kaitlyn Witte, A-W. Taylor Catton, P. Jordan Lantz, U.
Honorable Mention: Calyn Garcia, R-W. Gionna Ott, R-W. Macy Benge, WC. Bailey Bates, Galva. Megan McIntire, WC. Sheridan Hank, Mc.
Girls tennis
Class 2A state singles/doubles tournament
At Bettendorf High School
Singles
Championship bracket -- First round: Cari Naanep (Johnston) def. Reya Sands (Cedar Rapids Kennedy) 6-2, 6-0; Katie Carver (Urbandale) def. Ayva Bohr (Cedar Rapids Prairie) 6-3, 6-0; Lauren Couves (Ames) def. Ramya Subramaniam (Pleasant Valley) 6-4, 6-4; Mackenzie Klein (Dowling Catholic) def. Malina Amjadi (Cedar Falls) 3-6, 6-0, 1-0 (10-4); Sofia Sackett (Dowling Catholic) def. Kate Meade (Urbandale) 6-3, 6-3; Caroline Chandler (Iowa City West) def. Jamie Knox (Cedar Falls) 6-0, 6-1; Alli Gustafson (Ankeny Centennial) def. Lydiah Kennedy (Bettendorf) 6-2, 6-3; Arunadee Fernando (Ames) def. Emma Lassen (Cedar Rapids Jefferson) 6-1, 6-0. Second round: Naanep (Johnston) def. Carver (CR Prairie) 6-0, 6-1; Couves (Ames) def. Klein (Dowling) 6-2, 6-2; Sackett (Dowling) def. Chandler (IC West) 6-3, 5-7, 6-4; Fernando (Ames) def. Gustafson (Centennial) 6-0, 6-2.
Consolation bracket -- First round: Subramaniam (PV) def. Sands (CR Kennedy) 6-4, 6-2; Amjadi (Cedar Falls) def. Bohr (CR Prairie) 6-4, 6-1; Meade (Urbandale) def. Kennedy (Bett) 6-3, 6-4; Lassen (CR Jefferson) def. Knox (Cedar Falls) 4-6, 6-0, 1-0 (10-4). Second round: Gustafson (Centennial) def. Subramniam (PV) 6-4, 6-1; XXX; Klein (Dowling) def. Meade (Urbandale) by default; Carver (Urbandale) def. Lassen (CR Jefferson) 6-2, 6-3.
Doubles
Championship bracket -- First round: Jessica Moonjely/Audrey Koch (Iowa City West) def. Mackenzie Lange/Kylie Housenga (Clinton) 6-0, 6-0; Julia Heil/Dasha Svitashev (Johnston) def. Rockie Greenslade/Isa Valverde (Dowling Catholic) 4-6, 6-4, 1-0 (10-7); Caitlyn Hanulikova/Chloe Wilson (Ames) def. Joyce Sun/Ava Hash (Dubuque Hempstead) 7-5, 7-6 (7-2); Brooke Dannenfeldt/Mylea Cole (Urbandale) def. Natalie Kaiser/Riley O’Donnell (Dubuque Senior) 6-3, 6-3; Krisha Keeran/Mira Keeran (Cedar Falls) def. Paeton Morrow/Ava Torgerson (WDM Valley) 6-0, 6-1; Kayla Nutt/Lauren Hird (Pleasant Valley) def. Vivian Mitchell/Caroline Mascardo (Iowa City West) 6-2, 6-2; Libby Messman/Megan Severson (Waukee) def. Kaylee Camp/Abby Struble (Clinton) 6-4, 6-2; Kaylyn Chleborad/Allison Szalay (Dowling Catholic) def. Tayler Bloom/Jordyn Gustafson (Ankeny Centennial) 6-2, 6-0. Second round: Moonjely/Koch (IC West) def. Heil/Svitashev (Johnston) 6-1, 6-1; Dannenfeldt/Cole (Urbandale) def. Hanulikova/Wilson (Ames) 7-6 (7-5), 6-7 (3-7), 7-6 (7-5); Keeran/Keeran (Cedar Falls) def. Nutt/Hird (PV) 6-2, 6-0; Chleborad/Szalay (Dowling) def. Messman/Severson (Waukee) 6-2, 6-2.
Consolation bracket -- First round: Sun/Hash (Dub. Hempstead) def. Lange/Housenga (Clinton) 6-2, 6-1; Kaiser/O’Donnell (Dub. Senior) def. Greenslade/Valverde (Dowling) 6-3, 6-2; Morrow/Torgerson (Valley) def. Camp/Struble (Clinton) 7-6 (7-5), 1-6, 1-0 (10-7); Mitchell/Mascardo (IC West) def. Bloom/Gustafson (Centennial) 6-2, 6-1. Second round: Sun/Hash (Dub. Hempstead) def. Messman/Severson (Waukee) 6-7 (5-7), 7-6 (7-2), 1-0 (10-5); Nutt/Hird (PV) def. Kaiser/O’Donnell (Dub. Senior) 7-6 (7-5), 6-3; Hanuilkova/Wilson (Ames) def. Morrow/Torgerson (Valley) 1-6, 7-6 (7-5), 1-0 (10-2); Heil/Svitashev (Johnston) def. Mitchell/Mascardo (IC West) 6-2, 6-3.
Class 1A state singles/doubles tournament
Singles
Round 1 -- Yana Gaskell (Fairfield) def. Autumn Rausch (Spencer) 6-0, 6-0; Caroline Hutchinson (Dubuque Wahlert) def. Margaret Harn (Waterloo Columbus) 6-1, 6-2; Macy Harris (Grinnell) def. Olivia Phillips (Waverly- Shell Rock) 6-2, 6-0; Sofia Ordinteva (Saydel) def. Macy Baker (Red Oak) 6-2, 5-7, 6-0; Sophie Walker (Red Oak) def. Isabel Schwabe (Kuemper Catholic) 6-2, 6-2; Brooke Jorgensen (Pella) def. Anna Freiburger (Dubuque Wahlert) 6-1, 6-2; Mara Frieden (Decorah) def. Casie Barba (Spirit Lake-Okoboji) 7-5, 7-5; Anatta Charoenkul (Fairfield) def. Bailey Sinnwell (Waterloo Columbus) 6-1, 6-0
Round 2 -- Yana Gaskell (Fairfield) def. Caroline Hutchinson (Dubuque Wahlert) 6-0, 6-0; Macy Harris (Grinnell) def. Sofia Ordinteva (Saydel) 6-3, 6-3; Sophie Walker (Red Oak) def. Brooke Jorgensen (Pella) 6-4, 6-0; Anatta Charoenkul (Fairfield) def. Mara Frieden (Decorah) 6-0, 6-0
Consolation round 1 -- Olivia Phillips (Waverly-Shell Rock) def. Autumn Rausch (Spencer) 6-0, 6-2; Macy Baker (Red Oak) def. Margaret Harn (Waterloo Columbus) 7-5, 4-6, 1-0; Casie Barba (Spirit Lake-Okoboji) def. Isabel Schwabe (Kuemper Catholic) 6-3, 7-6; Anna Freiburger (Dubuque Wahlert) def. Bailey Sinnwell (Waterloo Columbus) 6-2, 6-1
Consolation round 2 -- Olivia Phillips (Waverly-Shell Rock) def. Mara Frieden (Decorah) 7-6, 6-2; Brooke Jorgensen (Pella) def. Macy Baker (Red Oak) 6-0, 6-0; Sofia Ordinteva (Saydel) def. Casie Barba (Spirit Lake-Okoboji) 6-1, 6-1; Caroline Hutchison (Dubuque Wahlert) def. Anna Freiburger (Dubuque Wahlert) 7-5, 0-6, 1-0
Doubles
Round 1 -- Taylor Hogan/Elysse Trost (Waterloo Columbus) def. Sarah Abu Nameh/Maddie Aby Nameth (Xavier) 6-0, 6-2; Lauren Dilulio/Caroline Bush (Assumption) def. Emily English/Gabby Kardell (Spencer) 6-3, 6-2; Deseree Stubbe/CeJay Blakely (Clarke) def. Alex Griggs/Anna Sanderson (Knoxville) 7-5, 6-4; Nichole Gilbert/Natalie Gilbert (Shenandoah) def. Abby Davis/Megan Brock (Independence) 6-1, 6-1; Brooklyn Taylor/Brielle Smith (Glenwood) def. Kendall Evans/Josie Condon (Estherville-LC) 6-2, 3-6, 7-5; Katie Wichman/Sadie Hansen (Waverly-Shell Rock) def. Samantha Schwarte/Abby Boes (Kuemper Catholic) 6-3, 6-2. Bella Fain/Grace Sullivan (Waterloo Columbus) def. Morgan Bush/Lizzy Posthuma (Pella Christian) 3-6, 6-1, 6-3; Emily Jasper/Miyahko Coffey (Xavier) def. Tess Paton/Destiney Gridley (Fairfield) 6-0, 6-0
Round 2 -- Taylor Hogan/Elysse Trost (Waterloo Columbus) def. Lauren Dilulio/Caroline Bush (Assumption) 6-3, 6-2; Nichole Gilbert/Natalie Gilbert (Shenandoah) def. Deseree Stubbe/CeJay Blakely (Clarke) 6-0, 6-1; Brooklyn Taylor/Brielle Smith (Glenwood) def. Katie Wichman/Sadie Hansen (Waverly-Shell Rock) 6-1, 6-3; Emily Jasper/Miyahko Coffey (Xavier) def. Bella Fain/Grace Sullivan (Waterloo Columbus) 6-1, 6-3
Consolation round 1 -- Sarah Abu Nameh/Maddie Aby Nameth (Xavier) def. Alex Griggs/Anna Sanderson (Knoxville) 6-2, 6-2; Emily English/Gabby Kardell (Spencer) def. Abby Davis/Megan Brock (Independence) 6-1, 6-4; Kendall Evans/Josie Condon (Estherville-LC) def. Morgan Bush/Lizzie Posthuma (Pella Christian) 7-5, 6-1; Samantha Schwarte/Abby Boes (Kuemper Catholic) def. Tess Paton/Destiney Gridley (Fairfield) 6-3, 6-2
Consolation round 2 -- Sarah Abu Nameh/Maddie Aby Nameth (Xavier) def. Bella Fain/Grace Sullivan (Waterloo Columbus) 1-6, 6-4, 1-0; Katie Wichman/Sadie Hansen (Waverly-Shell Rock) def. Emily English/Gabby Kardell (Spencer) 6-3, 6-1; Kendall Evans/Josie Condon (Estherville-LC) def. Deseree Stubbe/CeJay Blakely (Clarke) 6-3, 7-5; Lauren Dilulio/Caroline Bush (Assumption) def. Samantha Schwarte/Abby Boes (Kuemper Catholic) 6-2, 6-0
Girls golf
Class 4A State Tournament
Team results -- 1. WDM Valley 631; 2. Bettendorf 656; 3. Waukee 668; 4. Cedar Falls 674; 5. Dubuque Senior 714; 6. Linn-Mar 715; 7. Dallas Center-Grimes 733; T8. Dubuque Hempstead 750; T8. Johnston 750; 10. Pleasant Valley 790
Individual results -- 1. Paige Hoffman (WDM Valley) 68-69--137; 2. Shannon Vogler (Bettendorf) 71-67--138; 3. Rylee Heryford (Newton) 72-78--150; 4. Brooke Boardman (Waukee) 69-81--150; 5. Abby Marting (Dubuque Senior) 74-81--155
Bettendorf -- 2. Shannon Vogler 71-67--138; 13. Kelley Lent 80-83--163; 28. Maddie Wischmann 84-91--175; 31. Peyton Bytnar 88-92--180
Pleasant Valley -- 25. Erika Holmberg 88-85--173; 36. Elizabeth McVey 90-93--183; 61. Erin Douglas 105-108--213; 64. Alyssa Paulson 114-107--221
