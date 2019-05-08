Boys tennis
Class 2A district Meet
At Quad-City Tennis Club
Team scores -- 1. Bettendorf 29; 2. Dubuque Senior 17; 3. Davenport West 13; 4. Davenport Central 8; 5. Muscatine 5; 6. Burlington 3.
Singles
First round: Ethan Hermann (Bett) def. Luke Zobel (Muscatine) 6-0, 6-0; Gregor Kincaid (Senior) def. Drake Parks (Burlington) 2-6, 6-0, 6-2; Ryan Wallick (West) def. Tim Johnson (Central) 6-0, 6-2; Sam Wieskamp (Muscatine) def. Jon Jarvis (Burlington) 3-6, 6-4, 7-6 (7-3).
Second round: Mike Miniter (Central) def. Hermann (Bett) 6-1, 6-3; Kincaid (Senior) def. Brady McIntyre (West) 6-1, 6-2; Ryan Witcraft (Bett) def. Wallick (West) 6-0, 6-0; Dylan Fair (Senior) def. Wieskamp (Muscatine) 6-0, 6-3.
Semifinals: Miniter (Central) def. Kincaid (Senior) 6-1, 6-2; Witcraft (Bett) def. Fair (Senior) 6-1, 6-0.
Third place: Fair (Senior) def. Kincaid (Senior) 6-2, 6-3.
Championship: Miniter (Central) def. Witcraft (Bett) 6-2, 6-1.
Doubles
First round: Auden Rader/Will Lawless (Senior) def. Mason Gersdorf/Will Fleming (Central) 6-2, 6-1; James Solt/Ethan Heth (Muscatine) def. Cody Newman/Reece Wissenger (Bett) 6-3, 4-6, 7-5; Leo DeLaPaz/Luke Loving (West) def. Kent Bui/Alex Lester (Central) 6-1, 6-1; Jacob Hardy/Charlie Carlson (Burlington) def. Ricardo Pena/Leo Garcia (Muscatine) 7-5, 1-6, 7-5.
Second round: Jozef Porubcin/Yash Singh (Bett) def. Rader/Lawless (Senior) 6-1, 6-0; Josh Loving/Drew Loving (West) def. Solt/Heath (Muscatine) 4-6, 6-2, 6-2; Josh Husemann/Julian Nemmers (Senior) def. DeLaPaz/Loving (West) 6-2, 6-2; Will Luebke/Stuart Swearingen (Bett) def. Hardy/Carlson (Burlington) 6-2, 6-0.
Semifinals: Porubcin/Singh (Bett) def. Loving/Loving (West) 6-0, 6-0; Luebke/Swearingen (Bett) def. Husemann/Nemmers (Senior) 6-3, 6-0.
Third-place: Husemann/Nemmers (Senior) def. Loving/Loving (West) 6-1, 7-6 (7-4).
Championship: Porubcin/Singh (Bett) def. Luebke/Swearingen (Bett) 6-0, 6-0.
Class 2A district meet
At North Scott
Team scores: -- Pleasant Valley 35; 2. Davenport North 15; 3. Dubuque Hempstead 13; 4. North Scott 6; 5. Clinton 4; 6. Western Dubuque Epworth 2.
Singles
First round: Noah Hayton (Clint) def. Nate Hoft (NS) 7-5, 6-1; Spencer Wakeland (North) def. Jack Kolkers (Hemp) 6-3, 6-2; Owen Stieger (North) def. Bryce Hanke (NS) 6-2, 6-0; Andrew Brisch (Clint) def. Tyler Buerger (WD) 6-3, 6-3.
Second round: Justin Sehlin (PV) def. Noah Hayton (Clint) 6-0, 6-0; Spencer Wakeland (North) def. Casey Perrenoud (WD) 6-2, 2-6, 6-3; Brady Adams (PV) def. Owen Stieger (North) 6-0, 6-0; Luke Althaus (Hemp) def. Andrew Brisch (Clint) 4-6, 6-3, 6-3.
Semifinals: Justin Sehlin (PV) def. Spencer Wakeland (North) 6-0, 6-1; Brady Adams (PV) def. Luke Althaus (Hemp) 6-0, 6-0.
Third place: Spencer Wakeland (North) def. Luke Althaus (Hemp) 7-6 (7-0), 6-3.
Championship: Justin Sehlin (PV) def. Brady Adams (PV) 6-1, 6-0.
Doubles
First round: Johnson/McLaughlin (NS) def. Witthoft/Rice (WD) 5-7, 7-6 (7-2), 6-4; Stoughton/Taylor (North) def. Taylor-Bice/Knight (Clint) 6-1, 6-1; Isely/Larson (NS) def. Hyde/Manemann (Clint) 3-6, 6-4, 6-1; Duax/Wills (Hemp) def. Maiers/Hingtgen (WD) 6-0, 7-6 (7-2).
Second round: Dolphin/Wong (PV) def. Johnson/McLaughlin (NS) 6-0, 6-0; Johnson/Kassas (Hemp) def. Stoughton/Taylor (North) 3-6, 6-3, 6-3; Marla/Nadeem (PV) def. Isely/Larson (NS) 6-1, 6-1; Josund/Williams (North) def. Duax/Wills (Hemp) 2-6, 6-3, 6-3.
Third place: Josund/Williams (North) def. Johnson/Kassas (Hemp) 7-6 (8-6), 1-6, (10-6).
Championship: Dolphin/Wong (PV) def. Marla/Nadeem (PV) 6-3, 6-0.
Boys soccer
MAC schedule
Wednesday's result
Davenport North 4, Prince of Peace 0
Today's games
Davenport Central at Davenport North, 4:30 p.m.
Burlington at Davenport West, 4:30 p.m.
North Scott at Bettendorf, 7 p.m.
Clinton at Muscatine, 7 p.m.
Davenport North 4, Prince of Peace 0
Halftime score -- Davenport North 2, Prince of Peace 0. Goals -- Chase Green (unassisted), Chris Molis (Green), Anthony Than (Green), Kyp Ridenour (unassisted). Shots -- North 36, PoP 5. Saves -- North (Donovan Weaver 1), PoP (Tayton Schnier 17). Corner Kicks -- North 6, PoP 2.
Team records -- North 10-5, 4-3
Girls soccer
MAC schedule
Today's games
Northeast at Davenport West, 4:30 p.m.
Davenport North at Moline, 6:15 p.m.
Iowa City West at North Scott, 7:15 p.m.
Girls golf
Southeast Iowa Super Conference Meet
Sheaffer Memorial golf course, par 72
Team results -- 1. Columbus 404, 2. Mediapolis 435, 3. New London 440, 4. Danville 443, 5. Louisa-Muscatine 455, 6. Highland 474, 7. Winfield-Mt. Union 483, 8. Van Buren 495, 9. Lone Tree 540, 10. Wapello 566
Medalist -- Ruthie Jahn (Mediapolis) 88
Columbus -- Kayla Beenen 97, Aubrey Duncan 100, Gracie Morrison 103, Jobie Lekwa 104
Louisa-Muscatine -- Mallory Hohenadel 103, Sarah Martinez 106, Maisy Howell 122, Meagan Miller 124
Wapello -- Kari Wilson 119, Jordan Caudle 144, Riley Gerst 146, Alex Caudle 157
Girls track
La Salle Sectional
Class 2A
Top 2 in each event advances to State as well as they with state-qualifying (SQ) marks
100 -- 1. Jocelynn Crowell (Kank) 12.28; 3. Alison Bowers (Gen) 12.71 (SQ)
200 -- 1. Crowell (Kank) 25.60
400 -- 1. Tristina Einhaus (Pont) 1:01.39; 5. Julia Poel (Gen) 1:03.03
800 -- 1. Josie Brown (Gen) 2:23.37; 4. Esther Brown (Gen) 2:34.37
1600 -- 1. Bailee Fortney (RF) 5:29.11; 3. E. Brown (Gen) 5:45.33
3200 -- 1. Alexandra Gomez (RF) 12:49
100 hurdles -- 1. Rapps (Gen) 15.14; 8. Shoemaker (Kew) 17.78
300 hurdles -- 1. Rapps (Gen) 46.89; 3. Tristan Nolan (Kew) 47.68 (SQ); 6. Emma Terronez (Gen) 51.43
400 relay -- 1, Providence 50.44; 3. Geneseo (Rapps, Brenna McGuire, Horne, Alison Bowers) 51.96
800 relay -- 1. Providence 1:46.45; 4. Geneseo (Horne, McGuire, Reakes, Bowers) 1:50.39
1600 relay -- 1. Geneseo (Poel, Bowers, Rapps, J. Brown) 4:07.17
3200 relay -- 1. Geneseo (Poel, Belvel, E. Brown, J. Brown) 9:41.85
Long jump -- 1. Gian Misek (Morris) 18-0; 8. Bond (Kew) 14-10.75
High jump -- 1. Reakes (Gen) 5-1; 2. Tristan Nolan (Kew) 4-11; 4. Horne (Gen) 4-7
Triple jump -- 1. Chelsea Wells (Prov) 36-7.25; 6. Molly Welgat (Kew) 32-9
Shot put -- 1. Lydia Wilis (Mend) 36-3; 3. McGuire (Gen) 35-3
Discus -- 1. Willis (Mend) 127-7; 6. Allie Mackey (Gen) 97-6
Pole vault -- 1. Samantha Spencer (Prov) 11-7; 2. Hannah Rakestraw (Gen) 9-7; 3. Evie Wilson (Gen) 8-7; 5. Jersi Warner (Kew) 7-7
Softball
Rock Island 8, Moline 6
Moline;013;020;0;--;6;9;0
Rock Island;062;000;x;--;8;16;3
Lauryn Stegall. Jordan Johnson, Leeann VandeVoorde (2), Lindsey Glass (6). WP -- Stegall. LP -- Johnson. Two or more hits -- Mol, Aubrie Dodd 3, Ally Gore; RI, Taylor Pannell 3, Delaney Kelley 3, Ashley Peters, MaKenna Carothers, Heather Motley. 2B -- Mol, Aubrie Dodd, Ally Gore; RI, Taylor Pannell, Emma Spurgetis, Ashley Peters, Lauryn Stegall. HR -- Mol, Aubrie Dodd. RBI -- Mol, Aubrie Dodd 5, Cierra McNamee; RI, Ashley Peters 2, Delaney Kelley 2, MaKenna Carothers, Madison Michaels, Emma Spurgetis, Taylor Pannell
