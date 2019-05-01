Boys soccer

IAHSSCA rankings

Class 3A

School;Record;LW

1. Waukee (9);11-0;1

2. Iowa City West;8-1;3

3. Iowa City High;7-1;4

4. Pleasant Valley;9-1;7

5. Ankeny Centennial;10-2;2

6. Urbandale;11-2;12

7. Ankeny;6-4;5

8. West Des Moines Valley;10-3;8

9. Cedar Rapids Prairie;6-3;6

10. Cedar Rapids Kennedy;4-2;11

11. Bettendorf;5-2;9

12. Des Moines Lincoln;7-2;13

13. Cedar Rapids Washington;5-5;10

14. Dowling Catholic;7-4;14

15. Marshalltown;7-1;15

16. Des Moines Hoover;7-3;16

Receiving votes: Ames

Class 2A

School;Record;LW

1. Cedar Rapids Xavier (8);8-1;1

2. Marion (2);7-0;2

3. Perry;6-0;4

4. Dallas Center-Grimes;7-2;5

5. Storm Lake;9-1;3

6. Gilbert;8-1;8

7. Hudson United;9-1;6

8. Norwalk;6-5;9

9. Dubuque Wahlert;6-2;12

10. Grinnell-BGM;5-1;10

11. ADM;8-3;13

12. Newton;8-3;11

13. Pella;6-4;7

14. Denison-Schleswig;7-3;14

15. Clear Creek-Amana;7-2;RV

16. Bondurant-Farrar;6-4;15

Receiving votes: Iowa City Liberty; Lewis Central; Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City; Winterset/Earlham; PCM Monroe; Sergeant Bluff-Luton

Class 1A

School;Record;LW

1. Columbus Catholic, Waterloo (2);8-2;5

2. Iowa City Regina (2);7-3;1

3. Notre Dame/West Burlington (4);9-1;3

4. Solon;11-3;4

5. Iowa Mennonite School;6-1;7

6. Greene County;7-1;6

7. Western Christian;7-1;8

8. AHSTW;9-0;16

9. Dyersville Beckman;5-5;2

10. Center Point-Urbana;5-2;12

11. Nevada;5-3;10

12. Creston;5-1;9

13. Treynor;8-2;13

14. Vinton-Shellsburg;5-3;14

T15. North Polk;6-2;RV

T15. West Liberty;3-5;11

Receiving votes: Assumption; Chariton; Holy Trinity; Mid-Prairie; South Tama County; Postville; Williamsburg

Today's games

Burlington at Clinton, 6:30 p.m.

Davenport North at Pleasant Valley, 7 p.m.

Davenport West at Davenport Central, 7 p.m.

Girls soccer

MAC schedule

Today's games

Davenport West at Davenport North, 4:30 p.m.

Western Big Six schedule

Wednesday's result

Alleman 11, Galesburg 0

Halftime -- Alleman 5, Galesburg 0. Goals -- Alleman, Bella Runge (Skylar Thorpe) 26th minute; Isabella Pinc (Kendall Wendt) 30th minute; Julia DeSmet (Skylar Thorpe) 31st minute; Julia DeSmet (Isabella Pinc) 31st minute; Kendall Wendt (Alli Edwards) 32nd minute; Meghan Tanghe (Alli Edwards) 46th minute; Julia DeSmet (Kate Mayerhofer) 48th minute; Billi Fleck (Kendall Wendt) 48th minute; Alli Edwards (Graycen Bates) 57th minute; Alli Edwards (Graycen Bates) 60th minute; Colleen Kenney (Alli Edwards) 61st minute. Keepers -- Alleman, Billi Fleck 0, Savannah McQuate 0; Galesburg, 15

Records: Alleman (7-5-2, 2-3-0)

Boys golf 

Tri-Rivers East Meet 

at Little Bear, Wyoming 

Team results -- 1. Easton Valley 352, 2. Midland 365, 3. Lisbon 384, 4. Bellevue Marquette 415, 5. Prince of Peace 420, 6. Calamus-Wheatland 427

Medalist -- Traysen Schaefer (Lisbon) 80

Easton Valley -- Jacob Petersen 83, Justin Farrell 88, Abram Driscoll 90, Riley Miller 91

Midland -- Damon Huston 89, Carter Mohr 90, Carsen Rupp 92, Sebastian Kreel 94

Bellevue Marquette -- Joe Anderson 98, Tristan Pfiffner 101, Jake Keil 104, Danny Koos 112

Prince of Peace -- Pat Mulholland 82, Kyle Sager 100, Hansi Hudson 113, Nick Sisneros 125

Calamus-Wheatland -- Josh Heim 92, Ethan Wilhelm 105, Zach Weih 112, Kyle VanderHeiden 118

Girls golf

Bettendorf 159, North Scott 197, Central DeWitt 202

Medalist -- Shannyn Vogler (Bett) 35

Bettendorf -- Shannyn Vogler 35, Kelley Lent 38, Maddie Wischmann 43, Gracie Hart 43

North Scott -- Avery Woods 44, Grace Bjurstrom 48, Natalie Tague 50, Kaitlyn Wood 55

Central DeWitt -- Emily Swanson 46, Kara Duffy 48, Alyssa Eden 53, Kaylre Sterns 55

Davenport North 221, Clinton 230 

Medalist -- Maddy Wardlow (North) 47

Davenport North -- Maddy Wardlow 47, Emma Davis 55, Annemarie Graham 58, Shelby Fick 61

Clinton -- Haley Dash 48, Heather Dash 53, Macy Mulholland 64, Annelise Dickinson 65

