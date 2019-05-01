Boys soccer
IAHSSCA rankings
Class 3A
School;Record;LW
1. Waukee (9);11-0;1
2. Iowa City West;8-1;3
3. Iowa City High;7-1;4
4. Pleasant Valley;9-1;7
5. Ankeny Centennial;10-2;2
6. Urbandale;11-2;12
7. Ankeny;6-4;5
8. West Des Moines Valley;10-3;8
9. Cedar Rapids Prairie;6-3;6
10. Cedar Rapids Kennedy;4-2;11
11. Bettendorf;5-2;9
12. Des Moines Lincoln;7-2;13
13. Cedar Rapids Washington;5-5;10
14. Dowling Catholic;7-4;14
15. Marshalltown;7-1;15
16. Des Moines Hoover;7-3;16
Receiving votes: Ames
Class 2A
School;Record;LW
1. Cedar Rapids Xavier (8);8-1;1
2. Marion (2);7-0;2
3. Perry;6-0;4
4. Dallas Center-Grimes;7-2;5
5. Storm Lake;9-1;3
6. Gilbert;8-1;8
7. Hudson United;9-1;6
8. Norwalk;6-5;9
9. Dubuque Wahlert;6-2;12
10. Grinnell-BGM;5-1;10
11. ADM;8-3;13
12. Newton;8-3;11
13. Pella;6-4;7
14. Denison-Schleswig;7-3;14
15. Clear Creek-Amana;7-2;RV
16. Bondurant-Farrar;6-4;15
Receiving votes: Iowa City Liberty; Lewis Central; Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City; Winterset/Earlham; PCM Monroe; Sergeant Bluff-Luton
Class 1A
School;Record;LW
1. Columbus Catholic, Waterloo (2);8-2;5
2. Iowa City Regina (2);7-3;1
3. Notre Dame/West Burlington (4);9-1;3
4. Solon;11-3;4
5. Iowa Mennonite School;6-1;7
6. Greene County;7-1;6
7. Western Christian;7-1;8
8. AHSTW;9-0;16
9. Dyersville Beckman;5-5;2
10. Center Point-Urbana;5-2;12
11. Nevada;5-3;10
12. Creston;5-1;9
13. Treynor;8-2;13
14. Vinton-Shellsburg;5-3;14
T15. North Polk;6-2;RV
T15. West Liberty;3-5;11
Receiving votes: Assumption; Chariton; Holy Trinity; Mid-Prairie; South Tama County; Postville; Williamsburg
Today's games
Burlington at Clinton, 6:30 p.m.
Davenport North at Pleasant Valley, 7 p.m.
Davenport West at Davenport Central, 7 p.m.
Girls soccer
MAC schedule
Today's games
Davenport West at Davenport North, 4:30 p.m.
Western Big Six schedule
Wednesday's result
Alleman 11, Galesburg 0
Alleman 11, Galesburg 0
Halftime -- Alleman 5, Galesburg 0. Goals -- Alleman, Bella Runge (Skylar Thorpe) 26th minute; Isabella Pinc (Kendall Wendt) 30th minute; Julia DeSmet (Skylar Thorpe) 31st minute; Julia DeSmet (Isabella Pinc) 31st minute; Kendall Wendt (Alli Edwards) 32nd minute; Meghan Tanghe (Alli Edwards) 46th minute; Julia DeSmet (Kate Mayerhofer) 48th minute; Billi Fleck (Kendall Wendt) 48th minute; Alli Edwards (Graycen Bates) 57th minute; Alli Edwards (Graycen Bates) 60th minute; Colleen Kenney (Alli Edwards) 61st minute. Keepers -- Alleman, Billi Fleck 0, Savannah McQuate 0; Galesburg, 15
Records: Alleman (7-5-2, 2-3-0)
Boys golf
Tri-Rivers East Meet
at Little Bear, Wyoming
Team results -- 1. Easton Valley 352, 2. Midland 365, 3. Lisbon 384, 4. Bellevue Marquette 415, 5. Prince of Peace 420, 6. Calamus-Wheatland 427
Medalist -- Traysen Schaefer (Lisbon) 80
Easton Valley -- Jacob Petersen 83, Justin Farrell 88, Abram Driscoll 90, Riley Miller 91
Midland -- Damon Huston 89, Carter Mohr 90, Carsen Rupp 92, Sebastian Kreel 94
Bellevue Marquette -- Joe Anderson 98, Tristan Pfiffner 101, Jake Keil 104, Danny Koos 112
Prince of Peace -- Pat Mulholland 82, Kyle Sager 100, Hansi Hudson 113, Nick Sisneros 125
Calamus-Wheatland -- Josh Heim 92, Ethan Wilhelm 105, Zach Weih 112, Kyle VanderHeiden 118
Girls golf
Bettendorf 159, North Scott 197, Central DeWitt 202
Medalist -- Shannyn Vogler (Bett) 35
Bettendorf -- Shannyn Vogler 35, Kelley Lent 38, Maddie Wischmann 43, Gracie Hart 43
North Scott -- Avery Woods 44, Grace Bjurstrom 48, Natalie Tague 50, Kaitlyn Wood 55
Central DeWitt -- Emily Swanson 46, Kara Duffy 48, Alyssa Eden 53, Kaylre Sterns 55
Davenport North 221, Clinton 230
Medalist -- Maddy Wardlow (North) 47
Davenport North -- Maddy Wardlow 47, Emma Davis 55, Annemarie Graham 58, Shelby Fick 61
Clinton -- Haley Dash 48, Heather Dash 53, Macy Mulholland 64, Annelise Dickinson 65
