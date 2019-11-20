Q-C area high school results for Wednesday, Nov. 20

Football
Iowa playoffs
Championship
Today's games
Eight-player
Audubon (12-1) vs. Don Bosco (12-0), 10 a.m.
Class A
West Hancock (12-0) vs. Grundy Center (11-1), 1:30 p.m.
Class 3A
Solon (12-0) vs. Western Dubuque (12-0), 7 p.m.
Friday's games
Class 1A
Van Meter (12-0) vs. West Lyon (11-1), 10 a.m.
Class 2A
OABCIG (12-0) vs. Waukon (12-0), 1 p.m.
Class 4A
West Des Moines Valley (12-0) vs. Dowling Catholic (11-1), 7 p.m.
8-player District 3 teams
First team
Offense
Central City -- Isaiah Damm, sr.; Marshall Van DeVegte, jr.
Easton Valley -- Logan House, sr.; Cade Jargo, sr.; Nate Trenkamp, sr.
Midland -- Britan Martens, sr.
Springville -- Kyle Koppes, sr.; Spencer DeMean, jr.
Turkey Valley -- Ethan Leibold, sr.; Eli Nymeyer, sr.; Eli Reicks, sr.; Brady Schmitt, sr.
Defense
Central City -- Keegan Kula, sr.
Easton Valley -- Braydin Farrell, sr.; Hudson Felkey, jr.;
Midland -- Jensen Dodge, sr.; Hunter Shoaff, sr.; Iziek Soper, jr.
Springville -- Grant Gloeckner, jr.
Turkey Valley -- Elliot Dietzenbach, sr.; Dylan Elsbernd, sr.; Seth Huinker, sr.; Kannon Leuenberger, sr.
Second team (locals only)
Easton Valley -- Porter Fuegen, jr.; Reid Hinerichsen, sr.; Parker Olson, jr.
Midland -- Wilson Buckwalter, sr.; Sawyer Hansen, sr.; Alex Smith, sr.; Austin Weinschenk, sr.
Honorable mention (locals only)
Easton Valley -- Carson Lee, so; Kolton Murphy, jr.
Midland -- Brennen Hall, sr.; Carson Hunter, jr.
Offensive MVP: Ethan Leibold (Turkey Valley)
Defensive MVP: Braydin Farrell (Easton Valley)
Coach of the year: Mark Scott (Turkey Valley)
Illinois playoffs
Semifinals
Saturday's games
Class 1A
Lena-Winslow (12-0) at Annawan-Wethersfield (12-0), 1 p.m.
Moweaqua Central A&M (12-0) at Athens (10-2), 2 p.m.
Class 2A
Fieldcrest (12-0) at Sterling Newman (11-1), 1 p.m.
Nashville (11-1) at Decatur St. Teresa (11-1), 1 p.m.
Class 3A
Byron (11-1) at Princeton (11-1), 1 p.m.
Williamsville (12-0) at Quincy Notre Dame (9-3), 2 p.m.
Class 4A
Richmond-Burton (12-0) at Coal City (12-0), 2 p.m.
Murphysboro (10-2) at Effingham (11-1), 2 p.m.
Class 5A
Rockford Boylan (12-0) at Chicago St. Rita (9-3), 2:30 p.m.
Rochester (11-1) at Mascoutah (9-3), 5 p.m.
Class 6A
Crystal Lake Prairie Ridge (11-1) at Deerfield (10-2), 1 p.m.
Chatham Glenwood (12-0) at East St. Louis (12-0), 2 p.m.
Class 7A
Chicago Mt. Carmel (12-0) at Willowbrook (11-1), 1 p.m.
Nazareth Academy (12-0) at Rolling Meadows (12-0), 1 p.m.
Class 8A
Chicago Brother Rice (8-4) at Gurnee Warren (12-0), 4 p.m.
Frankfort Lincoln-Way East (12-0) at Chicago Marist (8-4), 1 p.m.
Girls basketball
Moline 65, Pleasant Plains 58
MOLINE -- Bralee Trice 4 7-8 17, Kadence Tatum 5 2-7 12, Kelsie Curtis 3 3-8 9,Sierra McNamee 2 5-5 9, Caroline Hazen 3 1-1 7, Whitney Taylor 1 3-7 6, Nadi McDowell-Nunn 2 1-2 5, Bella Smith 0 0-2 0, Totals 20 21-39 65.
PLEASANT PLAINS -- Long 5 0-2 11, Fraase 2 4-5 9, Jachino 2 2-7 8, Hergenrother 2 3-6 8, Smith 3 0-0 7, Kanllakan 3 1-2 7, Kanllakan 2 2-3 4, Skeeters 1 0-0 2, Totals -- 20 12-25 58.
Moline;23;9;14;19;--;65
Pleasant Plains;8;16;20;14;--;58
3-point goals -- M 4-12, (Trice 2, Hazen 1, Taylor 1); PP 6-18, (Jachino 2, Smith 1, Hargenrother 1, Long 1, Fraase 1). Team Fouls -- M 21, PP 27. Fouled out -- Moline (none); PP (Smith).
Rockridge 37, Orion 32
ROCKRIDGE -- Lealch 0 2-2 4 2, Lower 2 0-2 2 5, Heisch 4 0-3 3 9, Kendall 0 1-4 1 1, Peterson 0 1-2 3 1, Rursch 0 0-0 3 0, Hines 4 0-0 3 8, McDonald 5 0-1 4 11, Danner 0 0-4 2 0. Totals 15 4-18 20 37.
ORION -- Abbott 0 2-4 1 2, Watson 0 2-2 0 2, Bowling 0 1-4 4 1, R Filler 2 4-4 2 8, K. Filler 0 0-0 1 0, Kimball 0 0-0 0 0, Sundberg 0 0-0 0 0, James 2 3-6 3 7, Bollinger 0 1-2 2 1, O. Farwell 2 2-4 5 6, C. Farwell 2 1-2 1 5. Totals 8 16-28 19 32.
Rockridge;8;12;9;8-37
Orion;6;9;8;9-32
3-point goals - R 3 (Lower, Heisch, McDonald), O 0.
Geneseo 45, Sherrard 32
GENESEO -- Rapps 2 3-4 2 7, Frerichs 3 1-3 2 7 B. Barickman 3 1-3 1 7, A. Barickman 1 1-4 0 3, McGuire 0 0-0 0 0, Ludwig 5 1-2 1 12, Mackey 0 0-0 0 0, Wiese 0 0-0 0 0, Henderson 0 0-0 1 0, Wirth 0 0-0 3 0, Beach 3 3-3 1 9. Totals 17 10-19 11 45.
SHERRARD -- Minch 0 1-2 2 1, Hofmann 1 0-0 3 3, Barber 1 1-3 3 3, Adamson 1 1-4 0 3, Frere 0 0-0 0 0, McMillin 1 2-2 0 5, Maring 0 1-2 0 1, Whitsell 6 0-0 5 12, Yudis 1 2-3 2 4, Pickens 0 0-0 0 0. Totals 11 8-16 15 32.
Geneseo;12;12;10;11-45
Sherrard;7;6;12;7-32
3s: GHS 1 (Ludwig), SHS 1 (McMillin)
Dixon 46, Annawan 22
ANNAWAN -- Rico 3 0-1 5 9, E. Miller 3 2-3 1 8, C. Miller 0 2-8 2 2, Randall 1 0-0 1 2, Manuel 0 1-2 0 1, Peterson 0 0-0 1 0, JAgers 0 0-0 1 0, Wise 0 0-0 0 0, Rusk 0 0-0 0 0, Rico 0 0-0 0 0.
DIXON -- Jarrett 5 5-6 2 15, Guthrie 5 0-0 2 12, Provo 2 0-0 1 4, Kimmel 3 0-0 0 7, Chesley 1 0-0 2 0, Whelan 1 0-0 1 2, Tourtillott 1 0--0 0 2, Pfoutz 0 2-2 2 2.
Annawan;4;7;6;5-22
Dixon;14;10;16;6-46
BPC 40, Mercer County 39
MERCER COUNTY -- Fisher 0 0-0 0 0, Hucke 1 0-0 0 3, Harrison 1 3-4 3 6, Cuellar 0 0-0 3 0, Finch 1 0-0 0 2, Stineman 6 6-6 4 18, Cox 1 0-4 2 2, Lucas 1 0-2 0 2, Sedam 2 2-2 5 6. Totals 11 11-18 17 39.
BPC -- Zanello 4 3-4 1 7, PEmble 0 0-0 2 0, Allen 0 0-0 1 0, Norris 1 3-4 3 5, M. Zarello 1 0-2 0 3, Sickles 5 1-5 4 11, Powell 0 0-0 1 0, Donaldson 3 0-0 1 8, Stause 1 0-2 4 2. Totals 15 7-17 16 40.
MerCo;9;8;16;6-39
BPC;8;7;15;10-40
3s: MC 0, BPC 3 (M. Zarello, Donaldson 2)