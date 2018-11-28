Boys basketball

Tuesday's late result

Central City 52, Bellevue Marquette 47

MARQUETTE -- Jeb Schwager 0 0-0 0, Carson Michel 0 5-6 5, Aza Berthel 0 0-0 0, Ty Parker 2 1-2 6, Danny Koos 2 9-15 13, Ethan Pfiffner 3 0-0 7, Parker Mueller 1 2-2 5, Jake Anderson 0 0-0 0, Nick Hager 0 0-0 0, Matt Brinker 1 2-3 4, Tyler Kramer 2 3-4 7. Totals 11 22-32 47

CENTRAL CITY -- Trey Orcutt 0 0-1 0, Chase VanAmerongen 0 0-0 0, Nick Reid 10 10-18 35, Trey Holub 0 0-0 0, David Warrington 0 1-2 1, Ethan Tye 0 0-0 0, Marshal Van De Veste 0 0-2 0, Gage Westpfahl 3 2-4 10, T.J. Ayers 2 0-2 6, Keegan Kula 0 0-0 0. Totals 15 13-29 52

Marquette;8;17;8;14;--;47

Central City;4;17;15;13;--;52

Three-point goals -- Marquette 3 (Parker, Pfiffner, Mueller); Central City 9 (Reid 5, Westpfahl 2, Ayers 2). Team fouls -- Marquette 20, Central City 10. Fouled out -- Marquette (Michels); Central City (Holub, Kula).

Girls basketball

Dixon 41, Orion 31

DIXON -- Emily Lynch 4 1-1 11, Kira Goral 2 5-10 9, Abby Guthrie 2 0-0 5, Caylyn Kimmel 2 0-0 5, Rachael Rumph 2 0-0 4, Avery Fox 1 0-0 3, Madelyn Chesley 1 0-0 2, E. Jarrett 0 1-2 1, Zoe Carr 0 1-4 1. Totals 14 8-17 41

ORION -- Danielle Taets 4 4-5 12, Chloe Fausett 2 1-1 5, Lily Parsons 2 1-1 5, Rachel Blackert 2 1-2 5, Hailey James 1 0-0 2, Karsynn McCunn 0 2-5 2. Totals 11 9-14 31

Dixon;17;8;9;7;--;41

Orion;6;6;5;14;--;31

3-point goals -- Dixon 5 (Lynch 2, Fox, Guthrie, Kimmel). Fouled out -- none.

Boys bowling

Monday's late result

Davenport North 3350, Davenport Central 2684

Central -- Lucas Walsh 399, Conor Walsh 394, Josh Allen 366, Jayce Jewell 365, Nate Helstrom 347. Baker 136-168-157-190-162

North -- Brant Carter 560, Cooper Keimig 457, Blake Fries 447, Zach Paavo 403, Matt Hutcheson 400. Baker 206-200-215-215-247

Girls bowling

Davenport Central 2679, Davenport North 2383

Monday's late result

Central -- Maddi Smith 447, Keiara Weese 344, Meghan Brewster 331, Amber Brewer 327, Delaney Walsh 316. Baker 203-176-138-216-181

North -- Payton Coopman 371, Bri Curtain 347, Brileigh McClumsey 338, Kaitlyn Brown 312. Baker 153-149-171-161-137

Wrestling

Geneseo 43, Rock Island 30

106: Anthony Montez, G, pinned Joe Ferguson, 1:17; 113: Manny Limon, RI, pinned Cade Hornback, 5:12; 120: Luke Henkhaus, G, pinned Kyle Gant, 2:19; 126: Michael Myers, RI, by forfeit; 132: Victor Guzman, RI, pinned Clay DeBaillie, 1:41; 138: Bruce Moore, G, dec. Richardo Metcalf 8-6 (OT); 145: Andrew Rizzo, G, pinned Vershaun Lee, 5:55; 152: Jayden Erdman, G, major dec. Cameron Bergheger 14-3; 160: Nathan Carroll, G, dec. Devin Phillips 9-7; 170: Kane Miller, G, dec. Michael Wells 5-0; 182: Will McKelvain, G, pinned David Marceleno, 2:40; 195: Aiden Morgan, RI, pinned Eli Allen, 3:03; 220: Donovan Rogers, RI, pinned Mick Mooney, 1:55; 285: Billy Blaser, G, by forfeit.

Rockridge 54, Mon-Rose 24

106: Jason Brokaw, R, pinned Stella Narciewitz, 2:47; 113: Luke Hynderliter, MR, by fft; 120: Martin Arteaga, MR, pinned Cole McCabe, 4:38; 126: Giovanni Goding, MR, pinned Colin Swalies, 4:23; 132: Dbl fft; 138: Nick Berenger, R, pinned Nick Corman, 3:26; 145: Dacoda Cornwall, R, pinned Cristian Solozano, 2:29; 152: Nolan Throner, R, pinned Kevin Bikopo, 3:27; 160: Wyatt Harley, def. Jakob Wolf by inj def; 170: Myles McCabe, R, pinned Christian Cortez, 1:58; 182: Damon Pearson, R, by fft; 195: Trey Anderson, MR, pinned Sam Buser, 2:21; 220: Connor Shaffer, R, pinned Danilo Fernandez, 3:00; 285: Cody Wilcox, MR, by fft.

Alleman 72, Mon-Rose 6

106: Dalton Nimrick, A, pinned Narkiewicz, :48; 113: Tristan Adwell, MR, by fft; 120: Gage Mowry, A, pinned Arteaga, :31; 126: Billy Taylor, A, pinned Giovanni Goding, :10; 132: Dbl fft; 138: David Dierickz, A, pinned Nick Corman, :44; 145: Aaron Mickelson, A, pinned Solorzano, :20; 152: Patting, A, pinned Bikopo, :37; 160: Sebastian Villanueva, A, by fft; 170: Ben Meenan, A, pinned Cortez, :29; 182: Alex Jaramillo, A, by fft; 195: Zach Pinc, A, pinned Trey Anderson, :15; 220: Roberto Torres, A, pinned Danilo Fernandez, 1:12; 285: Eli Denton, A, pinned Cody Wilcox, 1:24.

Alleman 60, Rockridge 18

106: Nimrick, A, pinned Brokaw, 2:20; 113: Dbl fft; 120: Mowry, A, pinned McCabe, 1:30; 126: Taylor, A, pinned Swailes, :28; 132: Dierickx, A, pinned Berenger, 1:59; 138: Preston Matlick, R, by fft; 145: Mickelson, A, pinned Cornwell, 1:29; 152: Bullock, A, pinned Thorne, :26; 160: Patting, A, pinned Locke, :42; 170: M. McCabe, R, pinned Villanueva, :33; 182: Meenan, A, pinned Pearson, :39; 195: Pinc, A, def. Buser; 220: Torres, A, pinned Shaffer, 1:08; 285: Denton, A, by fft.​

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments