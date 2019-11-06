Football

Iowa playoffs

Friday's quarterfinals (all games start at 7 p.m.)

Class 4A

Waukee (7-3) at West Des Moines Valley (10-0)

Bettendorf (8-2) at Cedar Falls (10-0)

Urbandale (7-3) at Cedar Rapids Kennedy (9-1)

Ankeny (7-3) at Dowling Catholic (9-1)

Class 3A

Pella (8-2) at Solon (10-0)

North Scott (9-1) at Western Dubuque (10-0)

Norwalk (9-1) at Sergeant Bluff-Luton (9-1)

Dallas Center-Grimes (9-1) at C.B. Lewis Central (9-1)

Class 2A

West Liberty (7-3) at Waukon (10-0)

Williamsburg (7-3) at Clear Lake (10-0)

Greene County (9-1) at Algona (10-0)

PCM, Monroe (8-2) at OABCIG (10-0)

Class 1A

South Central Calhoun (10-0) at Van Meter (10-0)

Iowa City Regina (8-2) at West Branch (10-0)

West Lyon (9-1) at Dike-New Hartford (10-0)

Treynor (10-0) at West Sioux (9-1)

Class A

South O'Brien (9-1) at West Hancock (10-0)

Grundy Center (9-1) at MFL MarMac (10-0)

Woodbury Central (9-1) at North Tama (10-0)

Earlham (9-1) at St. Ansgar (10-0)

8-Player

CAM, Anita (8-2) at Audubon (10-1)

HLV, Victor (8-2) at Turkey Valley (10-0)

Fremont-Mills (7-1) at Remsen St. Mary's (10-0)

Easton Valley (9-1) at Don Bosco (10-0)

Illinois playoffs

Saturday's second round (area only)

6A: East St. Louis (10-0) at Rock Island (8-2), 1 p.m.

4A: Kewanee (7-3) at Coal City (10-0), 1 p.m.

2A: Mercer County (7-3) at Clifton Central (10-0), 3 p.m.

1A: Forreston (8-2) at Annawan-Wethersfield (10-0), 5 p.m.

1A: Kirkland, Hiawatha (9-1) at Morrison (10-0), 1 p.m.

Class 3A District 5 teams

First team

Assumption -- Seth Adrian, sr., LB; Owen Hamel, jr., DB; Tyler Maro, jr., OL; Nathan Schlichting, sr., DE; Simon Weitz, jr., DB

Central DeWitt -- Tucker Kinney, sr., WR; Cole Miller, jr., OL; Caleb Pace, jr., RB

Clear Creek Amana -- TJ Bollers, jr., DL; JJ Denny, sr., LB; Kaden Gisleson, sr., DB; Eric Zierke, sr., OL

Clinton -- Noah Howard, sr., DL; Ulysses Patterson, sr., RB

Iowa City Liberty -- Jack Ankenbauer, sr., RB; Max Tafolla, jr., RB; Sam Nicklaus, sr., OL; Kelby Telander, jr., DB; Kaleb Williams, sr., DB; Dawson Zimmerman, sr., LB

North Scott -- Quentin Allison, sr., RB; Ty Anderson, sr., WR; Ben Belken, sr., DE/LB; Nate Link, sr., LB; Jake Matthaidess, sr., QB; Logan Vis, sr., LB; Griffin Wilder, sr., DL

Second team (locals only)

Assumption -- Dayne Hodge, jr., DB; Tim Kendall, sr., DL; Jack McGuire, jr., DL; Nate Timmons, jr., OL

Central DeWitt -- Henry Bloom, jr., QB; Kaiden Muhl, jr., RB; Logan Paulsen, sr., WR; Ethan Pierce, sr., OL

Clinton -- Trevion Bailey, jr., WR; Jasper Luckritz, sr., LB; Jamie Miller, sr., DL; Hunter Randall, sr., OL

North Scott -- Zach Campbell, sr., DB; Luke Jennings, sr., WR; Carson McCaughey, jr., OL; Joey Petersen, jr., DL

Honorable mention (locals only)

Assumption -- Tyler Kulhanek, sr., QB; Grant Simpson, sr., DE

Central DeWitt -- Matt Roling, sr., DB; Zach Hinkle, sr., RB

Clinton -- Trevor Bitner, sr., DL; J.R. Wauford, so., P

North Scott -- Carter Markham, jr., DB; Carter Schmidt, sr., LB

All-district kicker: Ethan Fairfield (North Scott)

All-district punter: Drake Woody (Iowa City Liberty)

Offensive player of the year: Max Tafolla (Liberty)

Defensive player of the year: Seth Adrian (Assumption)

Coach of the year: Kevin Tippet (North Scott)

Volleyball

Iowa state tournament

at Cedar Rapids (U.S. Cellular Center)

Class 5A

Tuesday's matches

Cedar Falls (41-1) vs. Waukee (35-11), noon

Ankeny (36-5) vs. Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln (38-3), 2 p.m.

Iowa City Liberty (34-2) vs. Pleasant Valley (29-5), noon

WDM Valley (40-4) vs. Dowling Catholic (32-11), 2 p.m.

Class 4A

Tuesday's matches

Sergeant Bluff-Luton (34-3) vs. Glenwood (30-12), 4 p.m.

Waverly-Shell Rock (46-6) vs. West Delaware (39-5), 6 p.m.

Cedar Rapids Xavier (28-6) vs. Western Dubuque (22-13), 4 p.m.

North Scott (28-5) vs. Marion (30-10), 6 p.m.

Class 3A

Wednesday's matches

Davenport Assumption (32-5) vs. Union Community (30-11), 10 a.m.

West Liberty (31-7) vs. Mount Vernon (33-10), noon

Carroll Kuemper (35-4) vs. Unity Christian (24-10), 10 a.m.

Red Oak (33-6) vs. Nevada (33-9), noon

Class 2A

Wednesday's matches

Western Christian (38-5) vs. Hudson (31-7), 2 p.m.

Osage (36-6) vs. Grundy Center (32-8), 4 p.m.

Dyersville Beckman (40-8) vs. Van Buren County (32-4), 2 p.m. 

Wilton (35-3) vs. Clarion-Goldfield-Dows (29-6), 4 p.m.

Class 1A

Wednesday's matches

Sidney (35-6) vs. Springville (20-16), 6 p.m.

LeMars Gehlen (25-7) vs. North Tama (26-6), 8 p.m.

Council Bluffs St. Albert (24-9) vs. Holy Trinity (28-10), 6 p.m.

Janesville (33-11) vs. Wapsie Valley (23-15), 8 p.m.

Illinois sectional pairings

Class 2A

Spring Valley Hall Sectional

Wednesday's score

Orion 27-25, El Paso-Gridley 25-14

Farmington super-sectional

Friday's game

Orion (37-1) vs. St. Teresa (34-5)

SEISC all-conference team

First team

Hitters -- Helaina Hillyard, Sr. Mediapolis, Kylee Sanders, Js. Louisa-Muscatine, Ruthie Jahn, Sr. Mediapolis, Allison Bainbridge, Jr. Pekin, Jenna Buffington, Jr, Winfield-MU.

Setters -- McKenna Hohenadel, So. Louisa-Muscatine, Olivia Moehle, Sr. Mediapolis. 

Libero -- Kyndal Townsley, Jr. Winfield-MU.

Utility player -- Jami Wilkerson, Jr. Winfield-MU.

Second team

Hitters -- Kylie Davis, Sr. Pekin, Ellie Gerber, Sr. Mediapolis, Lindsy Massner, So. Wapello, Kayla Beenen, Sr. Columbus, Shadyn Bishop, Sr. Louisa-Muscatine. 

Setters -- Kayla Edwards, Jr. Winfield-MU, Holly Massner, Sr. Wapello.

Libero -- Emma Milder, Jr. Columbus.

Defensive Specialist -- Kylie Noel, Sr. Pekin.

Utility player -- Tanitza Gutierrez, Jr. Hillcrest Academy 

Honorable mention 

Columbus -- Taylor Howell, Sr; Olivia Carrier, Jr.

Highland -- Emily Streb, Sr; Alyssa Brase, Sr.

Hillcrest Academy -- Mia Graber, Sr; Danae McGaffey, Sr.

Lone Tree -- Whitney Willoz, Sr; Kylie Patterson, So.

Louisa-Muscatine -- Hailey Sanders, Sr; Mallory Mashek, So. 

Mediapolis -- Rachel Kennedy, Sr; Josie Wolter, Jr.

Pekin -- Erika Colemen, Jr; Kaylee Peiffer, Jr.

Wapello -- Gracie Gustison, Jr; Courtney Matthews, Jr. 

Winfield-MU -- Anna Hudson, Sr; Madie Anderson, Jr. 

Player of the year -- Helania Hillyard, Sr. Mediapolis 

Coach of the year -- Erin Steffener, Mediapolis 

Be the first to know - Sign up for News Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments