Football
Iowa playoffs
Friday's quarterfinals (all games start at 7 p.m.)
Class 4A
Waukee (7-3) at West Des Moines Valley (10-0)
Bettendorf (8-2) at Cedar Falls (10-0)
Urbandale (7-3) at Cedar Rapids Kennedy (9-1)
Ankeny (7-3) at Dowling Catholic (9-1)
Class 3A
Pella (8-2) at Solon (10-0)
North Scott (9-1) at Western Dubuque (10-0)
Norwalk (9-1) at Sergeant Bluff-Luton (9-1)
Dallas Center-Grimes (9-1) at C.B. Lewis Central (9-1)
Class 2A
West Liberty (7-3) at Waukon (10-0)
Williamsburg (7-3) at Clear Lake (10-0)
Greene County (9-1) at Algona (10-0)
PCM, Monroe (8-2) at OABCIG (10-0)
Class 1A
South Central Calhoun (10-0) at Van Meter (10-0)
Iowa City Regina (8-2) at West Branch (10-0)
West Lyon (9-1) at Dike-New Hartford (10-0)
Treynor (10-0) at West Sioux (9-1)
Class A
South O'Brien (9-1) at West Hancock (10-0)
Grundy Center (9-1) at MFL MarMac (10-0)
Woodbury Central (9-1) at North Tama (10-0)
Earlham (9-1) at St. Ansgar (10-0)
8-Player
CAM, Anita (8-2) at Audubon (10-1)
HLV, Victor (8-2) at Turkey Valley (10-0)
Fremont-Mills (7-1) at Remsen St. Mary's (10-0)
Easton Valley (9-1) at Don Bosco (10-0)
Illinois playoffs
Saturday's second round (area only)
6A: East St. Louis (10-0) at Rock Island (8-2), 1 p.m.
4A: Kewanee (7-3) at Coal City (10-0), 1 p.m.
2A: Mercer County (7-3) at Clifton Central (10-0), 3 p.m.
1A: Forreston (8-2) at Annawan-Wethersfield (10-0), 5 p.m.
1A: Kirkland, Hiawatha (9-1) at Morrison (10-0), 1 p.m.
Class 3A District 5 teams
First team
Assumption -- Seth Adrian, sr., LB; Owen Hamel, jr., DB; Tyler Maro, jr., OL; Nathan Schlichting, sr., DE; Simon Weitz, jr., DB
Central DeWitt -- Tucker Kinney, sr., WR; Cole Miller, jr., OL; Caleb Pace, jr., RB
Clear Creek Amana -- TJ Bollers, jr., DL; JJ Denny, sr., LB; Kaden Gisleson, sr., DB; Eric Zierke, sr., OL
Clinton -- Noah Howard, sr., DL; Ulysses Patterson, sr., RB
Iowa City Liberty -- Jack Ankenbauer, sr., RB; Max Tafolla, jr., RB; Sam Nicklaus, sr., OL; Kelby Telander, jr., DB; Kaleb Williams, sr., DB; Dawson Zimmerman, sr., LB
North Scott -- Quentin Allison, sr., RB; Ty Anderson, sr., WR; Ben Belken, sr., DE/LB; Nate Link, sr., LB; Jake Matthaidess, sr., QB; Logan Vis, sr., LB; Griffin Wilder, sr., DL
Second team (locals only)
Assumption -- Dayne Hodge, jr., DB; Tim Kendall, sr., DL; Jack McGuire, jr., DL; Nate Timmons, jr., OL
Central DeWitt -- Henry Bloom, jr., QB; Kaiden Muhl, jr., RB; Logan Paulsen, sr., WR; Ethan Pierce, sr., OL
Clinton -- Trevion Bailey, jr., WR; Jasper Luckritz, sr., LB; Jamie Miller, sr., DL; Hunter Randall, sr., OL
North Scott -- Zach Campbell, sr., DB; Luke Jennings, sr., WR; Carson McCaughey, jr., OL; Joey Petersen, jr., DL
Honorable mention (locals only)
Assumption -- Tyler Kulhanek, sr., QB; Grant Simpson, sr., DE
Central DeWitt -- Matt Roling, sr., DB; Zach Hinkle, sr., RB
Clinton -- Trevor Bitner, sr., DL; J.R. Wauford, so., P
North Scott -- Carter Markham, jr., DB; Carter Schmidt, sr., LB
All-district kicker: Ethan Fairfield (North Scott)
All-district punter: Drake Woody (Iowa City Liberty)
Offensive player of the year: Max Tafolla (Liberty)
Defensive player of the year: Seth Adrian (Assumption)
Coach of the year: Kevin Tippet (North Scott)
Volleyball
Iowa state tournament
at Cedar Rapids (U.S. Cellular Center)
Class 5A
Tuesday's matches
Cedar Falls (41-1) vs. Waukee (35-11), noon
Ankeny (36-5) vs. Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln (38-3), 2 p.m.
Iowa City Liberty (34-2) vs. Pleasant Valley (29-5), noon
WDM Valley (40-4) vs. Dowling Catholic (32-11), 2 p.m.
Class 4A
Tuesday's matches
Sergeant Bluff-Luton (34-3) vs. Glenwood (30-12), 4 p.m.
Waverly-Shell Rock (46-6) vs. West Delaware (39-5), 6 p.m.
Cedar Rapids Xavier (28-6) vs. Western Dubuque (22-13), 4 p.m.
North Scott (28-5) vs. Marion (30-10), 6 p.m.
Class 3A
Wednesday's matches
Davenport Assumption (32-5) vs. Union Community (30-11), 10 a.m.
West Liberty (31-7) vs. Mount Vernon (33-10), noon
Carroll Kuemper (35-4) vs. Unity Christian (24-10), 10 a.m.
Red Oak (33-6) vs. Nevada (33-9), noon
Class 2A
Wednesday's matches
Western Christian (38-5) vs. Hudson (31-7), 2 p.m.
Osage (36-6) vs. Grundy Center (32-8), 4 p.m.
Dyersville Beckman (40-8) vs. Van Buren County (32-4), 2 p.m.
Wilton (35-3) vs. Clarion-Goldfield-Dows (29-6), 4 p.m.
Class 1A
Wednesday's matches
Sidney (35-6) vs. Springville (20-16), 6 p.m.
LeMars Gehlen (25-7) vs. North Tama (26-6), 8 p.m.
Council Bluffs St. Albert (24-9) vs. Holy Trinity (28-10), 6 p.m.
Janesville (33-11) vs. Wapsie Valley (23-15), 8 p.m.
Illinois sectional pairings
Class 2A
Spring Valley Hall Sectional
Wednesday's score
Orion 27-25, El Paso-Gridley 25-14
Farmington super-sectional
Friday's game
Orion (37-1) vs. St. Teresa (34-5)
SEISC all-conference team
First team
Hitters -- Helaina Hillyard, Sr. Mediapolis, Kylee Sanders, Js. Louisa-Muscatine, Ruthie Jahn, Sr. Mediapolis, Allison Bainbridge, Jr. Pekin, Jenna Buffington, Jr, Winfield-MU.
Setters -- McKenna Hohenadel, So. Louisa-Muscatine, Olivia Moehle, Sr. Mediapolis.
Libero -- Kyndal Townsley, Jr. Winfield-MU.
Utility player -- Jami Wilkerson, Jr. Winfield-MU.
Second team
Hitters -- Kylie Davis, Sr. Pekin, Ellie Gerber, Sr. Mediapolis, Lindsy Massner, So. Wapello, Kayla Beenen, Sr. Columbus, Shadyn Bishop, Sr. Louisa-Muscatine.
Setters -- Kayla Edwards, Jr. Winfield-MU, Holly Massner, Sr. Wapello.
Libero -- Emma Milder, Jr. Columbus.
Defensive Specialist -- Kylie Noel, Sr. Pekin.
Utility player -- Tanitza Gutierrez, Jr. Hillcrest Academy
Honorable mention
Columbus -- Taylor Howell, Sr; Olivia Carrier, Jr.
Highland -- Emily Streb, Sr; Alyssa Brase, Sr.
Hillcrest Academy -- Mia Graber, Sr; Danae McGaffey, Sr.
Lone Tree -- Whitney Willoz, Sr; Kylie Patterson, So.
Louisa-Muscatine -- Hailey Sanders, Sr; Mallory Mashek, So.
Mediapolis -- Rachel Kennedy, Sr; Josie Wolter, Jr.
Pekin -- Erika Colemen, Jr; Kaylee Peiffer, Jr.
Wapello -- Gracie Gustison, Jr; Courtney Matthews, Jr.
Winfield-MU -- Anna Hudson, Sr; Madie Anderson, Jr.
Player of the year -- Helania Hillyard, Sr. Mediapolis
Coach of the year -- Erin Steffener, Mediapolis
