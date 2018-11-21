Boys basketball
MAC composite schedule
Nov. 27 -- Clinton at Cedar Rapids Jefferson; Davenport Central at Dubuque Hempstead
Nov. 29 -- Dubuque Wahlert at Assumption; Iowa City High at Muscatine
Nov. 30 -- Dubuque Senior at Davenport Central; Washington at Muscatine; Cedar Rapids Prairie at North Scott; Cedar Rapids Kennedy at Davenport North
Dec. 1 -- Bettendorf at Linn-Mar, 2:30 p.m.
Dec. 4 -- Bettendorf at Clinton; Muscatine at North Scott; Assumption at Pleasant Valley; Burlington at Davenport North; Davenport Central at Davenport West
Dec. 7 -- Davenport West at Bettendorf; Muscatine at Clinton; Pleasant Valley at Burlington; North Scott at Assumption; Davenport North at Davenport Central
Dec. 11 -- Burlington at Bettendorf; Assumption at Davenport West; Muscatine at Davenport North; North Scott at Pleasant Valley; Clinton at Davenport Central
Dec. 14 -- Bettendorf at North Scott; Burlington at Assumption; Clinton at Davenport North; Davenport Central at Muscatine; Pleasant Valley at Davenport West
Dec. 15 -- Genesis Shootout (matchups announced Dec. 3)
Dec. 18 -- Davenport West at North Scott; Muscatine at Bettendorf; Burlington at Clinton; Assumption at Davenport Central; Pleasant Valley at Davenport North
Dec. 21 -- Davenport North at Davenport West; North Scott at Davenport Central; Clinton at Assumption; Pleasant Valley at Bettendorf; Burlington at Muscatine
Jan. 4 -- Assumption at Bettendorf; Davenport Central at Burlington; North Scott at Davenport North; Muscatine at Davenport West; Clinton at Pleasant Valley
Jan. 8 -- North Scott at Burlington; Davenport West at Clinton; Assumption at Muscatine; Bettendorf at Davenport North; Pleasant Valley at Davenport Central
Jan. 10 -- Davenport Central at Bettendorf; North Scott at Clinton
Jan. 11 -- Davenport North at Davenport Assumption; Muscatine at Pleasant Valley; Burlington at Davenport West
Jan. 12 -- Maquoketa at Clinton, 3:30 p.m.; North Scott at Wisconsin Dells, 4 p.m.
Jan. 14 -- Fort Madison at Burlington
Jan. 15 -- Prince of Peace Catholic at Davenport North; Assumption at Alleman
Jan. 18 -- Davenport North at Burlington; Clinton at Bettendorf; Pleasant Valley at Assumption; North Scott at Muscatine; Davenport West at Davenport Central
Jan. 19 -- Bettendorf at Cedar Rapids Washington, 4:30 p.m.; Burlington at Keokuk, 6:30 p.m.
Jan. 22 -- Assumption at North Scott; Davenport Central at Davenport North; Bettendorf at Davenport West; Clinton at Muscatine; Burlington at Pleasant Valley
Jan. 25 -- Bettendorf at Burlington; Pleasant Valley at North Scott; Davenport Central at Clinton; Davenport West at Assumption; Davenport North at Muscatine
Jan. 26 -- Clinton at Fulton Shootout; Burlington at Mt. Pleasant, 4:30 p.m.
Jan. 29 -- Assumption at Burlington; Davenport North at Clinton; Muscatine at Davenport Central; Davenport West at Pleasant Valley; North Scott at Bettendorf
Feb. 1 -- Clinton at Burlington; Davenport Central at Assumption; Davenport North at Pleasant Valley; North Scott at Davenport West; Bettendorf at Muscatine
Feb. 5 -- Davenport Central at North Scott; Assumption at Clinton; Davenport West at Davenport North; Bettendorf at Pleasant Valley; Muscatine at Burlington
Feb. 8 -- Davenport North at North Scott; Pleasant Valley at Clinton; Bettendorf at Assumption; Davenport West at Muscatine; Burlington at Davenport Central
Feb. 11 -- Burlington at Fairfield, 7:45 p.m.
Feb. 12 -- Davenport North at Bettendorf; Burlington at North Scott; Muscatine at Assumption; Davenport Central at Pleasant Valley; Clinton at Davenport West
Feb. 14 -- Clinton at North Scott; Davenport West at Burlington; Assumption at Davenport North; Bettendorf at Davenport Central; Pleasant Valley at Muscatine
Girls basketball
MAC composite schedule
Nov. 20 -- Bettendorf 73, Linn-Mar 70 (4 OT); North Scott 66, Cedar Rapids Kennedy 42; Dubuque Senior 42, Davenport Central 30; Cedar Rapids Washington 61, Davenport North 57; Cedar Rapids Prairie 48, Muscatine 22; Cedar Rapids Xavier 61, Assumption 47; Clinton 43, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 35; Fairfield 54, Burlington 33
Nov. 24 -- Rivalry Saturday at Coe College (Iowa City West vs. Assumption, 9:15 a.m.; Western Dubuque vs. North Scott, 5:10 p.m.)
Nov. 26 -- Central DeWitt at Clinton
Nov. 27 -- Assumption at Muscatine; North Scott at Burlington; Pleasant Valley at Davenport Central; Davenport West at Clinton; Bettendorf at Davenport North
Nov. 29 -- Clinton at North Scott; Washington at Burlington
Nov. 30 -- Davenport Central at Bettendorf; Davenport North at Assumption; Muscatine at Pleasant Valley; Burlington at Davenport West
Dec. 1 -- Linn-Mar at Muscatine, 3:30 p.m.
Dec. 4 -- Clinton at Bettendorf; Pleasant Valley at Assumption; Davenport North at Burlington; North Scott at Muscatine; Davenport West at Davenport Central
Dec. 7 -- Muscatine at Clinton, 6 p.m.; Assumption at North Scott; Davenport Central at Davenport North; Burlington at Pleasant Valley; Bettendorf at Davenport West
Dec. 11 -- Assumption at Davenport West, 6 p.m.; Pleasant Valley at North Scott; Davenport North at Muscatine; Bettendorf at Burlington; Davenport Central at Clinton
Dec. 14 -- Clinton at Davenport North, 6 p.m.; Davenport West at Pleasant Valley, 6:30 p.m.; North Scott at Bettendorf; Assumption at Burlington; Muscatine at Davenport Central
Dec. 15 -- Muscatine at Iowa City High, 2:30 p.m.
Dec. 18 -- Burlington at Clinton, 6 p.m.; Davenport Central at Assumption; Davenport North at Pleasant Valley; North Scott at Davenport West; Bettendorf at Muscatine
Dec. 20 -- Muscatine at Burlington
Dec. 21 -- North Scott at Davenport North, 6 p.m.; Clinton at Assumption, 6 p.m.; Pleasant Valley at Bettendorf, 6:00 p.m.; Davenport Central at North Scott
Jan. 4 -- North Scott at Davenport North, 6 p.m.; Muscatine at Davenport West, 6 p.m.; Clinton at Pleasant Valley, 6 p.m.; Bettendorf at Assumption; Burlington at Davenport Central
Jan. 5 -- IHMVCU Shootout at Augustana, all day.
Jan. 8 -- Davenport Central at Pleasant Valley, 6:30 p.m; Davenport North at Bettendorf; Burlington at North Scott; Muscatine at Assumption; Clinton at Davenport West
Jan. 10 -- North Scott at Clinton, 6 p.m.
Jan. 11 -- Assumption at Davenport North; Bettendorf at Davenport Central; Pleasant Valley at Muscatine; Davenport West at Burlington
Jan. 12 -- Maquoketa at Clinton, 2 p.m.
Jan. 15 -- Fort Madison at Burlington, 6 p.m.
Jan. 17 -- Bettendorf at Clinton
Jan. 18 -- Muscatine at North Scott; Assumption at Pleasant Valley; Burlington at Davenport North; Davenport Central at Davenport West
Jan. 22 -- Clinton at Muscatine, 6 p.m.; North Scott at Assumption; Davenport North at Davenport Central; Pleasant Valley at Burlington; Davenport West at Bettendorf
Jan. 24 -- Muscatine at Davenport North
Jan. 25 -- Davenport West at Assumption, 6 p.m.; Burlington at Bettendorf; North Scott at Pleasant Valley; Clinton at Davenport Central
Jan. 26 -- Davenport Central at Cedar Rapids Jefferson, 2:30 p.m.
Jan. 29 -- Davenport North at Clinton, 6 p.m.; Burlington at Assumption; Davenport Central at Muscatine; Pleasant Valley at Davenport West; Bettendorf at North Scott
Feb. 1 -- Clinton at Burlington, 6 p.m.; Davenport West at North Scott; Muscatine at Bettendorf; Assumption at Davenport Central; Pleasant Valley at Davenport North
Feb. 2 -- Davenport North at Cedar Rapids Prairie, 3:30 p.m.
Feb. 5 -- Davenport West at Davenport North, 6 p.m.; Bettendorf at Pleasant Valley, 6 p.m.; Assumption at Clinton, 6 p.m.; North Scott at Davenport Central; Burlington at Muscatine.
Feb. 7 -- Assumption at Bettendorf
Feb. 8 -- Davenport North at North Scott, 6 p.m.; Davenport West at Muscatine, 6 p.m.; Pleasant Valley at Clinton, 6 p.m.; Davenport Central at Burlington
LATE TUESDAY
Bellevue Marquette 44, Easton Valley 42
BELLEVUE MARQUETTE -- Miranda Peters 5 5-5 15, Ellie O'Brien 5 1-1 11, Macey Kramer 3 0-0 6, Tori Michel 2 1-1 5, Teona Richman 1 1-1 3, Lizzy Parker 1 0-0 3, Halle Kilburg 0 1-2 1. Totals 16 8-9 44
EASTON VALLEY -- Sadie Zaruba 6 2-3 16, RaeAnn Carlson 4 0-0 8, Keirra Messerich 3 0-0 6, Sarah Driscoll 2 0-0 5, Sydney McNeil 2 0-0 4, Sydney Stoll 1 0-0 2. Totals 18 2-3 42
BM;9;11;6;18;--;44
EV;9;6;12;15;--;42
3-point goals -- BM 2 (Parker, Peters); EV 3 (Zaruba 2, Driscoll). Fouled out -- EV 2 (Zaruba, Messerich).
Prince of Peace 54, Calamus-Wheatland 46
CALAMUS-WHEATLAND -- Elvert 4 1-3 10, Tack 3 0-0 6, Luepker 5 6-7 18, Whitmann 1 0-2 2, Boeckmann 5 0-1 10, Schnede 0 0-0 0, Knudtson 0 0-0 0, Widel 0 0-0 0. Totals 17 6-13 46.
PRINCE OF PEACE -- Hansen 2 4-6 8, Goodsman 1 0-0 3, Griffin 1 0-0 2, Kuehl 3 1-2 7, Isenhour 6 2-5 14, Blount 6 5-6 17, Kuehl 1 1-2 3. Totals 20 13-21 54.
Cal-Wheat;15;8;13;10;--;46
Prince of Peace;11;11;17;15;--;54
3-point goals -- Cal-Wheat 3 (Luepker 2, Elvert); Prince of Peace 1 (Goodsman). Total fouls -- Cal-Wheat 15, Prince of Peace 17. Fouled out -- none.
Pekin 49, Wapello 37
PEKIN -- Sophie Wittrock 1 0-0 2, Ali Bainbridge 1 0-0 2, Kelly Myers 0 0-0 0, Erika Coleman 0 0-0 0, Emilee Linder 2 4-4 10, Zoey Wright 5 0-0 11, Haley Gambell 3 0-0 6, Ellie Ledger 2 0-0 4, Taylor Gabell 0 0-0 0, Keringen Pope 6 2-6 14. Totals 20 6-10 49
WAPELLO -- Sammy Ewart 2 2-2 8, Holly Massner 1 3-4 5, Eryka Dickey 3 3-8 9, Brekyn Mears 1 2-2 4, Emma Reid 2 3-5 7, Mady Reid 2 0-2 4, Lindsey Massner 0 0-2 0, Paige Klinedinst 0 0-0 0, Tony Bohlen 0 0-0 0. Totals 11 13-25 37
Pekin;8;17;11;13;--;49
Wapello;11;5;6;15;--;37
3-point goals -- Pekin 3 (Linder 2, Wright); Wapello 2 (Ewart 2). Team fouls -- Pekin 19, Wapello 14. Fouled out -- none.
Erie-Prophetstown 52, Sherrard 46
SHERRARD -- Slattery 2 2-2 7, Moody 2 1-2 5, Davis 1 1-2 3, B. Hartman 1 1-2 3, Yeater 3 0-0 6, Earl 3 0-0 9, Minch 1 5-6 7, Hutchins 1 0-0 2, Hoffman 1 1-2 4 Lucas 0 0-0 0. Totals 15 11-16 46
ERIE-PROPHETSTOWN -- Purvis 0 0-0 0 Anderson 0 0-1 0, Johnson 2 0-0 5, Hammer 5 0-5 11, Alden 1 0-0 3, Ames 1 0-3 2, Robinson 8 1-1 18, Coleman 4 0-0 10, Cole 1 1-3 3. Totals 22-2-13 52
Sherrard;7;14;12;13;--;46
Erie-Prophetstown;16;18;14;4;--;52
Three-point goals -- Sherrard 5 (Earl 3, Slattery, Hoffman); E-P 4 (Johnson, Hammer, Alden, Robinson). Team fouls -- Sherrard 16, E-P 19. Fouled out -- none.
Monmouth-Roseville 62, Ridgewood 43
MONMOUTH-ROSEVILLE -- Olson 1 1-2 4, Jamari Skinner 6 2-2 14, Kane 1 0-0 3, Fletcher 0 0-0 0, Ayala 3 0-0 9, Jamonny Skinner 3 1-2 7, Heinrich 2 0-0 5, Sells 6 2-3 14, Jones 1 0-0 2, Johsnton 0 0-0 0, Thomas 2 0-0 4. Totals 25 6-9 62
RIDGEWOOD -- Jackson 1 0-0 2, Greenman 2 4-6 8, Althaus 2 0-2 4, Anderson 1 0-0 2, Kessinger 2 3-7 8, Nodine 0 0-1 0, Brooks 3 4-6 12, Wiley 2 1-2 5, Dean 1 0-0 2. Totals 14 12-24 43
Monmouth-Roseville;14;5;27;16;--;62
Ridgewood;12;16;2;13;--;43
Three-point goals -- Mon-Rose 6 (Ayala 3, Olson, Kane, Heinrich); Ridgewood 3 (Brooks 2, Kessinger). Team fouls -- Mon-Rose 20, Ridgewood 10. Fouled out -- none.
Orion 46, Abingdon 43
ORION -- Kane 1 0-0 2, Zwirlein 1 0-0 3, Jungwirth 0 3-4 3, Johnson 5 2-2 14, Irey 2 0-0 4, Kruse 2 6-8 10, Nimrick 3 0-1 6, Dunlap 1 0-0 2, Spranger 1 0-0 2. Totals 16 11-15 46.
ABINGDON -- Jones 3 3-3 11, Wertz 1 0-0 2, Tinkhorn 3 4-8 10, Hecox 2 0-0 5, Struhs 3 0-1 6, Mahr 1 0-1 2, Adolphson 2 3-5 7, Repp 0 0-2 0. Totals 15 10-20 43
Orion;12;8;13;13;--;46
Abingdon;7;3;15;18;--;43
Three-point goals -- Orion 3 (Johnson 2, Zwirlein); Abingdon 3 (Jones 2, Hecox)
