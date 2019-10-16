Football
Week 8 schedule
Today's game
Pleasant Valley (3-4) at Davenport North (4-3)
Friday's games
Iowa metro
Assumption (5-2) at Iowa City Liberty (5-2)
Cedar Rapids Kennedy (6-1) at Davenport Central (3-4)
Central DeWitt (2-5) at Clinton (0-7)
Clear Creek Amana (4-3) at North Scott (6-1)
Davenport West (3-4) at Bettendorf (5-2)
Iowa City West (2-5) at Muscatine (1-6)
Big Six
Galesburg (2-5) at Alleman (4-3)
Geneseo (3-4) at Moline (3-4)
Quincy (4-3) at Rock Island (5-2)
Sterling (7-0) at United Township (1-6)
Iowa area
Dubuque Wahlert (3-4) at Maquoketa (3-4)
Camanche (5-2) at West Liberty (4-3)
Tipton (5-2) at Louisa-Muscatine (4-3)
Bellevue (3-4) at Northeast (1-6)
Wilton (1-6) at Columbus Junction (1-7)
North Cedar (4-3) at Dyersville Beckman (4-3)
Sigourney (7-0) at Wapello (4-3)
Durant (4-3) at BGM (6-1)
Easton Valley (7-0) at Turkey Valley (7-0)
Midland (5-2) at Central City (4-3)
Illinois area
Princeville (6-1) at Mercer County (4-3)
Monmouth United (1-6) at Ridgewood (5-2)
Annawan-Wethersfield (7-0) at West Central (4-3)
Mid-County (2-5) at Stark County (2-5)
West Carroll (5-2) at Durand-Pecatonica (5-2)
Erie-Prophetstown (2-5) at St. Bede (0-7)
Kewanee (4-3) at Sherrard (1-6)
Fulton (5-2) at Hall (5-2)
Morrison (7-0) at Rockridge (3-4)
Bureau Valley (0-7) at Orion (4-3)
Sterling Newman (6-1) at Riverdale (3-4)
Boys soccer
Orion-Sherrard 6, East Peoria 1
Halftime -- O-S 4, EP 1. Goals -- O-S,Ethan Meisenberg (unassisted), 10th minute. O-S, Tanner Irey (Tyler Sislo), 18th minute. O-S, Jordan Maynard (Jacob Kruse), 24th minute. O-S, Kaleb Smith (Irey), 27th minute. EP, Tyler Eckberg (unassisted), 37th minute. O-S, Smith (Maynard), 43th minute. O-S, Kade Helm (unassisted), 45th minute. Saves -- O-S (Trey Erdmann 3), EP (Brandon Taylor 5). Shots -- O-S 11, EP 4.Corners -- O-S 5, EP 2. Fouls -- O-S 3, EP 5. Offsides -- O-S 2, EP 1.
Record: O-S 18-7.
Boys cross country
River Valley Conference meet
At Iowa City Kickers Soccer Complex
Late Tuesday
Team results -- 1. Tipton 31, 2. Monticello 70, 3. Camanche 123, 4. Mid-Prairie 132, 5. Iowa City Regina 164, 6. Rebels 169, 7. Bellevue 169, 8. Cascade 190, 9. Anamosa 210, 10. Wilton 263, 11. West Liberty 283, 12. Durant 319, 13. North Cedar 365
Top 5 finishers -- 1. Caleb Shumaker (Tip) 16:47.52, 2. Dylan Darsidan (Cam) 16:52.84, 3. Brady Griebel (Bell) 16:59.06, 4. Trent Pelzer (Tip) 17:30.73, 5. Andrew Hilgendorf (Reb) 17:41.32
Tipton -- 1. Schumaker 16:47.52, 4. Pelzer 17:30.73, 6. Jackson Edens 17:46.46, 8. Andrew Olseen 17:15.77, 12. Cody Boglmann 18:10.88.
Camanche -- 7. Jasper Nietert 17:46.95, 11. Harrison Ahlrichs 18:07.48, 13. Cole Cruise 18:12.78, 19. Carter Kurt 18:31.56, 20. Zach Chapman 18:35.05.
Bellevue -- 5. Hilgendorf 17:41.32, 23. Sam Dunne 18:58.93, 46. Aiden Onken 19:42.75, 48. Abe Steinbeck 19:48.13, 50. Dalton Esbaum 19:53.50.
North Cedar -- 68. Jacob Miller 20:10.91, 70. Vic Kauder 20:27.10 86. Sam Choate 21:00.12, 100. Milo Easterly 21:35.25.
Durant -- 30. Drake Shelangoski 18:58.47, 43. Nathan Moomey 19:43.42, 79. Colyn Dean 21:55.40, 81. Michael Frisch 22:33.79, 86. Braden Wagner 23:33.42, 89. Luke Abels 27:04.93
Wilton -- 15. Zach Hein 18:16.60, 39. Ehtan Bailey 19:33.83, 56. Jake Walton 20:18.10, 76. Gavin Reed 21:27.67, 77. Chayton Ramsey 21:38.76, 85. Connor Bierman 23:30.54, 87. Colby Brown 24:59.54
West Liberty -- 9. Ashton Burroughs 18:02.07, 55. Julian Alvarado 20:13.96, 67. Erick Estrada 20:44.30, 74. Israel Gomez 21:17.97, 78. Kevin Martinez 21:55.01, 83. Alex Beaver 23:11.11, 84. Christopher Palma 23:26.14
Girls cross country
River Valley Conference meet
At Iowa City Kickers Soccer Complex
Late Tuesday
Team results -- 1. Mid-Prairie 26, 2. Iowa City Regina 74, 3. Monticello 80, 4. Tipton 118, 5. Cascade 147, 6. Northeast 156, 7. Anamosa 167, 8. North Cedar 185, 9. Wilton 236, 10. Durant 256
Top five finishers -- Marie Hostetler (MP) 18:31.36, 2. Mitzi Evans (MP) 20:27.22, 3. Jimena Fierro (West Liberty) 20:37.88, 4. Cenady Soenksen (NE) 20:38.57, 5. Emma Althoff (Mont) 20:44.13
Tipton -- 17. Kallie Wallick 21:47.01, 18. Alyssa Mente 21:49.25, 28. Rachel Bierman 22:59.30, 32. Coryn Wallick 23:14.21, 40. Alli Nash 24:01.09, 66. Ashlyn Curry 26:05.61, 70. Brittany Ford 26:23.29
Northeast -- 4. Cenady Soenksen 20:38.57, 25. Grace Ketelsen 22:43.59, 36. Faith Ketelsen 23:34.52, 46. Natalie Krogmann 24:10.10, 96. Emma Ketelsen 31:18.38
North Cedar -- 14. Hunter Jones 21:40.97, 15. Kiley Chapman 21:41.64, 63. Rhyan Hoefler 25:35.91, No. 85 Sarah Redhage 28:10.16, 90. Karly Cerda 29:05.24, 94. Jilliet Spahr 29:23.11, 98. Fiona Raney 32:12.47
Wilton -- 37. Charlotte Brown 24:07.84, 44. Abbi Brown 24:53.66, Emmy Drake 26:05.02, 50. Lindsey Randolph 26:19.05, 57. Ansley Boorn 28:99, 61. Rachel Hunter 30:43.57, 64. Michaela Breed 33:21.85,
Durant -- 41. Carlie Jo Fusco 24:21.82, 43. Heidi Wolf 24:52.17, 53. Ellie Collman-Long 27:14.02, 54. Kyr Liske-Rochholz 27:40.98, 65. Kaitlyn Paustian 37:57.33
West Liberty -- 3. Jimena Fierro 20:37.88, 21. Annmarie Eriksen 22:06.06, Misato Noda 25:34.03
Bellevue -- 8. Gabby Williamson 21:24.49, 31. Delaney Dunne 23:08.10
Volleyball
Mercer County 25-25, Sherrard 15-22
Kills -- MC, Karlie Stineman 9, Ericka Sedam 7, Zoey Miller 6; S, McKenna Blackwell 7, Carley Whitsell 5. Assists -- MC, Lillian Hucke 9, Sherridan Hank 9; S, Emma Hofmann 3. Digs -- MC, Zoey Miller 9. S, Lauren McMillin 4. Aces -- MC, Hucke 2, Stineman 2. S, McMillan 4.
