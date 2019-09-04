Football

Illinois AP poll

Here are the latest rankings of Illinois high school football teams in each class, according to an Associated Press panel of sportswriters:

Class 8A
SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. Lincoln-Way East (12)(1-0)1202
2. Homewood-Flossmoor(1-0)985
3. Loyola(0-1)881
4. Gurnee Warren(1-0)727
5. Marist(1-0)696
6. Edwardsville(1-0)498
7. Hinsdale Central(1-0)43NR
8. Minooka(1-0)379
9. Maine South(0-1)353
10. Oswego(1-0)14NR

Others receiving votes: Naperville Central 10, Fremd 9, Bolingbrook 7, Naperville Neuqua Valley 7, Barrington 1, Huntley 1.

Class 7A
SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. Chicago Mt. Carmel (5)(1-0)973
2. Glenbard West (1)(1-0)966
3. Nazareth (5)(0-1)951
4. Brother Rice (1)(1-0)855
5. St. Charles North(1-0)784
6. Batavia(0-1)772
7. Wheaton Warrenville South(1-0)367
8. Moline(1-0)27NR
9. Hononegah(1-0)14NR
10. Rolling Meadows(1-0)13NR
(tie) DeKalb(1-0)13NR

Others receiving votes: Willowbrook 9, Normal Community 6, Machesney Park Harlem 4, Hersey 4, Benet 3, Bradley-Bourbonnais 1, Belleville West 1, Plainfield North 1.

Class 6A
SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. Oak Lawn Richards (7)(1-0)1041
2. Cary-Grove (3)(1-0)902
(tie) Phillips (1)(1-0)903
4. Prairie Ridge(1-0)766
5. Crete-Monee(1-0)615
6. Providence(1-0)569
7. Chatham Glenwood(1-0)33NR
8. Normal West(1-0)3010
9. Simeon(0-1)294
10. Peoria Central(1-0)20NR

Others receiving votes: Lake Forest 4, Kaneland 3, Antioch 3, Quincy 2, Yorkville 2, Springfield 1, Washington 1.

Class 5A
SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. East St. Louis (12)(1-0)1272
2. Montini (1)(1-0)1173
3. Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield)(1-0)924
4. St. Rita(1-0)889
5. Sycamore(1-0)816
6. Sterling(1-0)517
(tie) Joliet Catholic(0-1)511
8. Rockford Boylan(1-0)408
9. Metamora(1-0)2310
10. Hillcrest(0-1)225

Others receiving votes: Cahokia 17, Kankakee 2, St. Laurence 2, Carbondale 1, Marion 1.

Class 4A
SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. IC Catholic (8)(1-0)1051
2. Bishop McNamara (1)(1-0)972
3. Rochester (2)(1-0)883
4. Coal City(1-0)814
5. Richmond-Burton(1-0)675
6. Columbia(1-0)547
7. Taylorville(1-0)298
8. Effingham(1-0)26T9
9. Genoa-Kingston(1-0)20T9
10. Stillman Valley(1-0)12NR

Others receiving votes: Pontiac 7, Woodstock Marian 6, Herscher 6, Marengo 2, Mt. Zion 2, St. Francis 1, Johnsburg 1, Fairbury Prairie Central 1.

Class 3A
SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. Byron (11)(1-0)1281
2. Eureka (2)(1-0)1033
3. Williamsville(1-0)914
4. Monticello(1-0)852
5. Wilmington(1-0)696
6. Carlinville(1-0)625
7. Princeton(1-0)597
8. Lisle(1-0)279
9. Beardstown(1-0)2610
10. Fairfield(1-0)248

Others receiving votes: Nashville 17, Quincy Notre Dame 11, Farmington 7, Pana 2, Peotone 2, Vandalia 1, Greenville 1.

Class 2A
SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley (9)(1-0)1071
2. Maroa-Forsyth (1)(1-0)942
3. Clifton Central(1-0)873
4. Decatur St. Teresa (1)(1-0)814
5. Sterling Newman(1-0)655
6. Bismarck-Henning(1-0)487
7. Orion(1-0)408
8. Fieldcrest(1-0)3210
9. Eastland-Pearl City(0-1)186
10. Rockridge(1-0)14NR

Others receiving votes: Knoxville 8, Auburn 7, Illini West (Carthage) 2, Downs Tri-Valley 2.

Class 1A
SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. Forreston (10)(1-0)1151
2. Lena-Winslow (2)(1-0)104T2
3. Tuscola(1-0)95T2
4. Moweaqua Central A&M(1-0)774
5. Camp Point Central(1-0)695
6. Aurora Christian(1-0)577
7. Annawan-Wethersfield(1-0)4210
8. Arcola(1-0)37NR
9. Ottawa Marquette(1-0)19NR
10. Carrollton(1-0)17NR

Others receiving votes: Mt. Sterling (Brown County) 9, Athens 5, Fisher 5, Princeville 4, Dakota 3, Hope Academy 1, Morrison 1.

Week 2 schedule

Iowa metro

Today's game

Clinton (0-1) at Davenport West (1-0)

Friday's games

Assumption (1-0) at Dubuque Wahlert (1-0)

Bettendorf (1-0) at Iowa City West (0-1)

Cedar Rapids Prairie (1-0) at Pleasant Valley (0-1)

Davenport North (1-0) at Dubuque Senior (0-1)

Muscatine (0-1) at Cedar Rapids Jefferson (0-1)

North Scott (1-0) at Davenport Central (1-0)

Western Big Six

Friday's games

Alleman (0-1) at Quincy Notre Dame (1-0)

Lake View (1-0) at Geneseo (1-0)

Metamora (1-0) at Rock Island (0-1)

Moline (1-0) at Lisle Benet Academy (1-0)

United Township (0-1) at East Peoria (0-1)

Quincy (1-0) at Alton (0-1)

Pekin (0-1) at Sterling (1-0)

Saturday's game

Galesburg (0-1) at Centralia (1-0)

Iowa area

Friday's games

Central DeWitt (1-0) at Maquoketa (1-0)

Bellevue (0-1) at Camanche (1-0)

Van Buren (0-1) at Louisa-Muscatine (0-1)

Tipton (1-0) at Vinton-Shellsburg (1-0)

West Liberty (0-1) at Solon (1-0)

Columbus Junction (0-2) at GMG (0-1)

North Cedar (0-1) at Durant (1-0)

Wilton (0-1) at Northeast (0-1)

Wapello (1-0) at West Branch (1-0)

Janesville (1-0) at Easton Valley (1-0)

Dunkerton (0-1) at Midland (1-0)

Illinois area

Friday's games

Elmwood-Brimfield (1-0) at Mercer County (0-1)

Bushnell-West Prairie (0-1) at Ridgewood (1-0)

Farmington (1-0) at Annawan-Wethersfield (1-0)

Peoria Heights (0-1) at Mid-County (0-1)

Dakota (0-1) at West Carroll (1-0)

Erie-Prophetstown (1-0) at Riverdale (0-1)

Kewanee (1-0) at Orion (1-0)

Sherrard (0-1) at Morrison (1-0)

St. Bede (0-1) at Fulton (0-1)

Monmouth-Roseville (0-1) at Rockridge (1-0)

Boys golf

Assumption Invitational

At Emeis Golf Course

Teams -- 1. Pleasant Valley 309; 2. Burlington 343; 3. Davenport Assumption 346; 4. North Scott 348; 5. Dubuque Senior 361; 6. Clinton 362; 7. Davenport Central 366; 8. Davenport North 379; 9. Davenport West 405

Top 5 individuals -- 1. Nate Spear (Burlington) 73; 2. Jack Roemer (PV) 74; 3. Jack Dumas (PV) 76; 4. Joe Simpson (Clinton) 77; 5. Evan Lystuik (Assumption) 78

Pleasant Valley (309) -- Roemer 74, Dumas 76, Lucas Wood 79, Nathan Tillman 80

Assumption (346) -- Lystuik 78, Keaton Thissen 86, Jack McAfoos 89, Matt Tallman 92

North Scott (348) -- John Dobbe 82, Liam Latham 88, Cael Bredar 89, Zach Johnson 89

Clinton (362) -- Simpson 77, Ty Koehler 90, Josh Riessen 97, Andrew Birsch 98

Davenport Central (366) -- Mason Gersdorf 88, Adam Burke 91, Keegan Tolle 93, Zack Faulkiner 94

Davenport North (379) -- Cody Burch 80, Owen Stieger 92, Kade Schultz 103, Daleyn Bruce 104, Clayton Spratt 104

Davenport West (405) -- Harrison Wright 88, Dillon Burt 103, Braden Loose 106, Mason Lantz 108

Sherrard 158, Williamsfield 171

at Oak Run Golf Course, par 36

Medalist -- Brennan Welch (Sherrard) 37

Sherrard -- Brennan Welch 37, Evan Earl 38, Jaeger Harkey 41, Austin Fratsky 42

Williamsfield -- Lorin Peterson 39, Carlvin Peterson 42, Austin Larson 45, Ryan Hagerty 45

Farmington -- Jason Chrestenson 69, Jack Stevens 73

Girls golf 

Mercer County 210, Alleman 220

at Saukie Golf Course 

Medalist -- Megan Tanghe (Alleman) 42

Mercer County -- Mia Hillyer 43, Kristina Snowdon 53, Emma Saltzman 57, Callie Siering 57

Alleman -- Megan Tanghe 42, Molly Ahern 48, Campbell Gustafson 61, Isabel Vega 69

Princeton 227, Rockridge 241

at Byron Hills 

Medalist -- Audrey Graham (Riverdale) 41 

Boys soccer 

United Township 5, Monmouth-Roseville 2

Halftime -- United Township 4, Monmouth-Roseville 2. Goals -- UT, Chan Nawl (B. Downey) 5th minute; Cameron Winters (Marcos Vasquez) 11th minute; Vasquez (unassisted), 37th minute; Vasquez (Miguel Rodriguez), 38th minute; B. Downey (Winters), 74th minute. M-R, Steven Meza (Emmanuel Kitenge), 15th minute; Valente Corral, 40th minute. 

Shots -- UT 12, M-R 4. Saves -- UT (Spencer Evans 2), M-R 4. Corners -- UT 5, M-R 2. Fouls -- UT 8, M-R 13. Offsides -- UT 2, M-R 2. Records: UT 3-2-1

Orion-Sherrard 7, Abingdon-Avon 0

Halftime -- Orion-Sherrard 2, Abingdon-Avon 0. Goals -- O-S, Jacob Kruse (Kaleb Smith), 2nd minute; Tanner Irey (Jordan Maynard), 39th minute; Tyler Syslo (Maynard), 36th minute; Kruse (Maynard), 47th minute; Caleb Spranger (Kruse), 51st minute; K. Smith (Kruse), 52nd minute; Ethan Meisenburg (unassisted), 67th minute. 

Shots -- O-S 25, A-A 7. Saves -- O-S (Trey Erdmann 3), A-A (Tylor Miller 9). Corners -- O-S 5, A-A 1. Fouls -- O-S 4, A-A 6. Offsides -- O-S 2, A-A 0. Record: O-S 4-4

Volleyball 

Kewanee 25-25, Galva 13-13 

Kills -- KHS, Tristan Nolan 9, Ailynn Duarte 5; GHS, Tara Elly 1. Assists -- KHS, Kendal Bennison 16. Blocks -- KHS, Nolan, Duarte; GHS, Elly 3. Aces -- KHS, Kylie Brock 5. Digs -- KHS, Emma LaFollette 2; GHS, Kali Elly 6. Records: Kewanee 4-3

Rock Falls 25-25, United Township 8-18

United Township stats: 

Kills -- Allison Mirimanian 4, Jade Hunter 2, Peyton Pustelnik 2. Assists -- Pustelnik 6, Cece Zuniga 6. Digs -- Kyra Schumaker 12, Madison Gordon 4. Blocks -- Hunter 4, Nicole VanThiegham 3

Tuesday results

Geneseo 22-25-25, Galesburg 25-11-23

Geneseo stats: 

Aces -- Keeli Frerichs 1. Kills -- Abbi Barickman 9, Maddi Marickman 9, Hannah Copeland 8. Blocks -- Copeland 7. Assists -- Addie Dunker 27, M. Barickman 14. Digs -- Frerichs 17, Dunker 12. Record: Geneseo 4-2, 1-0 Big 6

Erie-Prophetstown 25-26-25, Morrison 14-28-17

Erie-Prophetstown stats: 

Aces -- Ady Scott 4, Jasmine Nickerson 3, Ella Heyvaert 3. Kills -- Emily Brooks 6, Heyvaert 5, Scott 5. Assists: Baylee Anderson 20. Blocks -- Heyvaert, Neurmiller, Brooks, Rubey Gallentine. Digs -- Nickerson 13, Scott 10, Kara Schipper 7. Records: E-P 2-4

Boys Cross Country

Langwood Meet

Late Tuesday

Teams -- 1. Wilton 18; 2. Columbus 41; 3. Louisa Muscatine 95; 4. Central Lee 109

Top 5 Individuals -- 1. Zach Hein (Wilton), 18:04; 2. Buddy Darting (Wilton), 18:39; 3. Isaac Acosta (Columbus), 19:46; 4. Jake Walton (Wilton), 20:08; 5. Ethan Bailey (Wilton), 20:18

Wilton -- 1. Hein, 18:04; 2. Darting, 18:39; 4. Walton, 20:08; 5. Bailey, 20:18; 6. Chayton Ramsey, 21:00

Columbus -- 3. Acosta, 19:46; 7. Alex Rivas, 21:02; 9. Garrett Palmer, 21:14; 10. Freddy Vergara, 21:15; 12. Mason Hills-Carrier, 21:43

Louisa Muscatine -- 8. Paul Hoopes, 21:07; 19. Kellan Walsh, 23:58; 21. Eddie Wilhelme, 25:17; 22. Christian James, 25:30; 25. Zach Robertson, 26:17

Girls Cross Country

Langwood Meet

Late Tuesday

Teams -- 1. Wilton 38; 2. Central Lee 45; 3. Columbus 61; 4. Louisa Muscatine 72

Top 5 Individuals -- 1. Amanda Gilpin (Central Lee), 23:16; 2. Charlotte Brown (Wilton), 23:18; 3. Van Iang (Columbus), 25:06; 4. Abby Brown (Wilton), 25:21; 5. Addy Brumble (Central Lee), 26:18

Wilton -- 2. Charlotte Brown, 23:18; 4. Abby Brown, 25:21; 6. Lindsey Randolph, 26:33; 8. Emmy Drake, 27:18; 18. Mea Burkle, 31:17

Columbus -- 3. Iang, 25:06; 10. Esther Lian, 28:06; 11. Juvixsa Valdez, 28:21; 16. Averi Sipes, 30:38; 21. Julie Sosa, 34:10

Louisa Muscatine -- 9. Abby Kemper, 27:41; 12. Ashlyn McKenzie, 29:43; 13. Brelynn Randall, 30:20; 14. Raegan Downing, 30:25; 24. Sage VanSickle, 35:30

Girls tennis 

Alleman 3, Sterling Newman 2

Singles -- Avery Meyer (SN) def. Brooke McKeown 6-4, 6-4; Sarah Tunink (SN) def. Lucy Sobaski 6-3, 6-2.

Doubles -- Lucy Rector/Kate Rector (A) def. Sydney Schott/Madalyn Ryan 6-1, 6-1; Sydney Andersen/Hayley Hoffman (A) def. Brynlee Hermeyer/Marisel Schalk 6-2, 6-1; Abby Miller/Alexis Engels (A) def. Maddy Verdick/Maggie Oswalt 2-6, 6-0, 6-1.

Records: Alleman 3-0

Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments