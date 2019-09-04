Football
Illinois AP poll
Here are the latest rankings of Illinois high school football teams in each class, according to an Associated Press panel of sportswriters:
|Class 8A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Lincoln-Way East (12)
|(1-0)
|120
|2
|2. Homewood-Flossmoor
|(1-0)
|98
|5
|3. Loyola
|(0-1)
|88
|1
|4. Gurnee Warren
|(1-0)
|72
|7
|5. Marist
|(1-0)
|69
|6
|6. Edwardsville
|(1-0)
|49
|8
|7. Hinsdale Central
|(1-0)
|43
|NR
|8. Minooka
|(1-0)
|37
|9
|9. Maine South
|(0-1)
|35
|3
|10. Oswego
|(1-0)
|14
|NR
Others receiving votes: Naperville Central 10, Fremd 9, Bolingbrook 7, Naperville Neuqua Valley 7, Barrington 1, Huntley 1.
|Class 7A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Chicago Mt. Carmel (5)
|(1-0)
|97
|3
|2. Glenbard West (1)
|(1-0)
|96
|6
|3. Nazareth (5)
|(0-1)
|95
|1
|4. Brother Rice (1)
|(1-0)
|85
|5
|5. St. Charles North
|(1-0)
|78
|4
|6. Batavia
|(0-1)
|77
|2
|7. Wheaton Warrenville South
|(1-0)
|36
|7
|8. Moline
|(1-0)
|27
|NR
|9. Hononegah
|(1-0)
|14
|NR
|10. Rolling Meadows
|(1-0)
|13
|NR
|(tie) DeKalb
|(1-0)
|13
|NR
Others receiving votes: Willowbrook 9, Normal Community 6, Machesney Park Harlem 4, Hersey 4, Benet 3, Bradley-Bourbonnais 1, Belleville West 1, Plainfield North 1.
|Class 6A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Oak Lawn Richards (7)
|(1-0)
|104
|1
|2. Cary-Grove (3)
|(1-0)
|90
|2
|(tie) Phillips (1)
|(1-0)
|90
|3
|4. Prairie Ridge
|(1-0)
|76
|6
|5. Crete-Monee
|(1-0)
|61
|5
|6. Providence
|(1-0)
|56
|9
|7. Chatham Glenwood
|(1-0)
|33
|NR
|8. Normal West
|(1-0)
|30
|10
|9. Simeon
|(0-1)
|29
|4
|10. Peoria Central
|(1-0)
|20
|NR
Others receiving votes: Lake Forest 4, Kaneland 3, Antioch 3, Quincy 2, Yorkville 2, Springfield 1, Washington 1.
|Class 5A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. East St. Louis (12)
|(1-0)
|127
|2
|2. Montini (1)
|(1-0)
|117
|3
|3. Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield)
|(1-0)
|92
|4
|4. St. Rita
|(1-0)
|88
|9
|5. Sycamore
|(1-0)
|81
|6
|6. Sterling
|(1-0)
|51
|7
|(tie) Joliet Catholic
|(0-1)
|51
|1
|8. Rockford Boylan
|(1-0)
|40
|8
|9. Metamora
|(1-0)
|23
|10
|10. Hillcrest
|(0-1)
|22
|5
Others receiving votes: Cahokia 17, Kankakee 2, St. Laurence 2, Carbondale 1, Marion 1.
|Class 4A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. IC Catholic (8)
|(1-0)
|105
|1
|2. Bishop McNamara (1)
|(1-0)
|97
|2
|3. Rochester (2)
|(1-0)
|88
|3
|4. Coal City
|(1-0)
|81
|4
|5. Richmond-Burton
|(1-0)
|67
|5
|6. Columbia
|(1-0)
|54
|7
|7. Taylorville
|(1-0)
|29
|8
|8. Effingham
|(1-0)
|26
|T9
|9. Genoa-Kingston
|(1-0)
|20
|T9
|10. Stillman Valley
|(1-0)
|12
|NR
Others receiving votes: Pontiac 7, Woodstock Marian 6, Herscher 6, Marengo 2, Mt. Zion 2, St. Francis 1, Johnsburg 1, Fairbury Prairie Central 1.
|Class 3A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Byron (11)
|(1-0)
|128
|1
|2. Eureka (2)
|(1-0)
|103
|3
|3. Williamsville
|(1-0)
|91
|4
|4. Monticello
|(1-0)
|85
|2
|5. Wilmington
|(1-0)
|69
|6
|6. Carlinville
|(1-0)
|62
|5
|7. Princeton
|(1-0)
|59
|7
|8. Lisle
|(1-0)
|27
|9
|9. Beardstown
|(1-0)
|26
|10
|10. Fairfield
|(1-0)
|24
|8
Others receiving votes: Nashville 17, Quincy Notre Dame 11, Farmington 7, Pana 2, Peotone 2, Vandalia 1, Greenville 1.
|Class 2A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley (9)
|(1-0)
|107
|1
|2. Maroa-Forsyth (1)
|(1-0)
|94
|2
|3. Clifton Central
|(1-0)
|87
|3
|4. Decatur St. Teresa (1)
|(1-0)
|81
|4
|5. Sterling Newman
|(1-0)
|65
|5
|6. Bismarck-Henning
|(1-0)
|48
|7
|7. Orion
|(1-0)
|40
|8
|8. Fieldcrest
|(1-0)
|32
|10
|9. Eastland-Pearl City
|(0-1)
|18
|6
|10. Rockridge
|(1-0)
|14
|NR
Others receiving votes: Knoxville 8, Auburn 7, Illini West (Carthage) 2, Downs Tri-Valley 2.
|Class 1A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Forreston (10)
|(1-0)
|115
|1
|2. Lena-Winslow (2)
|(1-0)
|104
|T2
|3. Tuscola
|(1-0)
|95
|T2
|4. Moweaqua Central A&M
|(1-0)
|77
|4
|5. Camp Point Central
|(1-0)
|69
|5
|6. Aurora Christian
|(1-0)
|57
|7
|7. Annawan-Wethersfield
|(1-0)
|42
|10
|8. Arcola
|(1-0)
|37
|NR
|9. Ottawa Marquette
|(1-0)
|19
|NR
|10. Carrollton
|(1-0)
|17
|NR
Others receiving votes: Mt. Sterling (Brown County) 9, Athens 5, Fisher 5, Princeville 4, Dakota 3, Hope Academy 1, Morrison 1.
Week 2 schedule
Iowa metro
Today's game
Clinton (0-1) at Davenport West (1-0)
Friday's games
Assumption (1-0) at Dubuque Wahlert (1-0)
Bettendorf (1-0) at Iowa City West (0-1)
Cedar Rapids Prairie (1-0) at Pleasant Valley (0-1)
Davenport North (1-0) at Dubuque Senior (0-1)
Muscatine (0-1) at Cedar Rapids Jefferson (0-1)
North Scott (1-0) at Davenport Central (1-0)
Western Big Six
Friday's games
Alleman (0-1) at Quincy Notre Dame (1-0)
Lake View (1-0) at Geneseo (1-0)
Metamora (1-0) at Rock Island (0-1)
Moline (1-0) at Lisle Benet Academy (1-0)
United Township (0-1) at East Peoria (0-1)
Quincy (1-0) at Alton (0-1)
Pekin (0-1) at Sterling (1-0)
Saturday's game
Galesburg (0-1) at Centralia (1-0)
Iowa area
Friday's games
Central DeWitt (1-0) at Maquoketa (1-0)
Bellevue (0-1) at Camanche (1-0)
Van Buren (0-1) at Louisa-Muscatine (0-1)
Tipton (1-0) at Vinton-Shellsburg (1-0)
West Liberty (0-1) at Solon (1-0)
Columbus Junction (0-2) at GMG (0-1)
North Cedar (0-1) at Durant (1-0)
Wilton (0-1) at Northeast (0-1)
Wapello (1-0) at West Branch (1-0)
Janesville (1-0) at Easton Valley (1-0)
Dunkerton (0-1) at Midland (1-0)
Illinois area
Friday's games
Elmwood-Brimfield (1-0) at Mercer County (0-1)
Bushnell-West Prairie (0-1) at Ridgewood (1-0)
Farmington (1-0) at Annawan-Wethersfield (1-0)
Peoria Heights (0-1) at Mid-County (0-1)
Dakota (0-1) at West Carroll (1-0)
Erie-Prophetstown (1-0) at Riverdale (0-1)
Kewanee (1-0) at Orion (1-0)
Sherrard (0-1) at Morrison (1-0)
St. Bede (0-1) at Fulton (0-1)
Monmouth-Roseville (0-1) at Rockridge (1-0)
Boys golf
Assumption Invitational
At Emeis Golf Course
Teams -- 1. Pleasant Valley 309; 2. Burlington 343; 3. Davenport Assumption 346; 4. North Scott 348; 5. Dubuque Senior 361; 6. Clinton 362; 7. Davenport Central 366; 8. Davenport North 379; 9. Davenport West 405
Top 5 individuals -- 1. Nate Spear (Burlington) 73; 2. Jack Roemer (PV) 74; 3. Jack Dumas (PV) 76; 4. Joe Simpson (Clinton) 77; 5. Evan Lystuik (Assumption) 78
Pleasant Valley (309) -- Roemer 74, Dumas 76, Lucas Wood 79, Nathan Tillman 80
Assumption (346) -- Lystuik 78, Keaton Thissen 86, Jack McAfoos 89, Matt Tallman 92
North Scott (348) -- John Dobbe 82, Liam Latham 88, Cael Bredar 89, Zach Johnson 89
Clinton (362) -- Simpson 77, Ty Koehler 90, Josh Riessen 97, Andrew Birsch 98
Davenport Central (366) -- Mason Gersdorf 88, Adam Burke 91, Keegan Tolle 93, Zack Faulkiner 94
Davenport North (379) -- Cody Burch 80, Owen Stieger 92, Kade Schultz 103, Daleyn Bruce 104, Clayton Spratt 104
Davenport West (405) -- Harrison Wright 88, Dillon Burt 103, Braden Loose 106, Mason Lantz 108
Sherrard 158, Williamsfield 171
at Oak Run Golf Course, par 36
Medalist -- Brennan Welch (Sherrard) 37
Sherrard -- Brennan Welch 37, Evan Earl 38, Jaeger Harkey 41, Austin Fratsky 42
Williamsfield -- Lorin Peterson 39, Carlvin Peterson 42, Austin Larson 45, Ryan Hagerty 45
Farmington -- Jason Chrestenson 69, Jack Stevens 73
Girls golf
Mercer County 210, Alleman 220
at Saukie Golf Course
Medalist -- Megan Tanghe (Alleman) 42
Mercer County -- Mia Hillyer 43, Kristina Snowdon 53, Emma Saltzman 57, Callie Siering 57
Alleman -- Megan Tanghe 42, Molly Ahern 48, Campbell Gustafson 61, Isabel Vega 69
Princeton 227, Rockridge 241
at Byron Hills
Medalist -- Audrey Graham (Riverdale) 41
Boys soccer
United Township 5, Monmouth-Roseville 2
Halftime -- United Township 4, Monmouth-Roseville 2. Goals -- UT, Chan Nawl (B. Downey) 5th minute; Cameron Winters (Marcos Vasquez) 11th minute; Vasquez (unassisted), 37th minute; Vasquez (Miguel Rodriguez), 38th minute; B. Downey (Winters), 74th minute. M-R, Steven Meza (Emmanuel Kitenge), 15th minute; Valente Corral, 40th minute.
Shots -- UT 12, M-R 4. Saves -- UT (Spencer Evans 2), M-R 4. Corners -- UT 5, M-R 2. Fouls -- UT 8, M-R 13. Offsides -- UT 2, M-R 2. Records: UT 3-2-1
Orion-Sherrard 7, Abingdon-Avon 0
Halftime -- Orion-Sherrard 2, Abingdon-Avon 0. Goals -- O-S, Jacob Kruse (Kaleb Smith), 2nd minute; Tanner Irey (Jordan Maynard), 39th minute; Tyler Syslo (Maynard), 36th minute; Kruse (Maynard), 47th minute; Caleb Spranger (Kruse), 51st minute; K. Smith (Kruse), 52nd minute; Ethan Meisenburg (unassisted), 67th minute.
Shots -- O-S 25, A-A 7. Saves -- O-S (Trey Erdmann 3), A-A (Tylor Miller 9). Corners -- O-S 5, A-A 1. Fouls -- O-S 4, A-A 6. Offsides -- O-S 2, A-A 0. Record: O-S 4-4
Volleyball
Kewanee 25-25, Galva 13-13
Kills -- KHS, Tristan Nolan 9, Ailynn Duarte 5; GHS, Tara Elly 1. Assists -- KHS, Kendal Bennison 16. Blocks -- KHS, Nolan, Duarte; GHS, Elly 3. Aces -- KHS, Kylie Brock 5. Digs -- KHS, Emma LaFollette 2; GHS, Kali Elly 6. Records: Kewanee 4-3
Rock Falls 25-25, United Township 8-18
United Township stats:
Kills -- Allison Mirimanian 4, Jade Hunter 2, Peyton Pustelnik 2. Assists -- Pustelnik 6, Cece Zuniga 6. Digs -- Kyra Schumaker 12, Madison Gordon 4. Blocks -- Hunter 4, Nicole VanThiegham 3
Tuesday results
Geneseo 22-25-25, Galesburg 25-11-23
Geneseo stats:
Aces -- Keeli Frerichs 1. Kills -- Abbi Barickman 9, Maddi Marickman 9, Hannah Copeland 8. Blocks -- Copeland 7. Assists -- Addie Dunker 27, M. Barickman 14. Digs -- Frerichs 17, Dunker 12. Record: Geneseo 4-2, 1-0 Big 6
Erie-Prophetstown 25-26-25, Morrison 14-28-17
Erie-Prophetstown stats:
Aces -- Ady Scott 4, Jasmine Nickerson 3, Ella Heyvaert 3. Kills -- Emily Brooks 6, Heyvaert 5, Scott 5. Assists: Baylee Anderson 20. Blocks -- Heyvaert, Neurmiller, Brooks, Rubey Gallentine. Digs -- Nickerson 13, Scott 10, Kara Schipper 7. Records: E-P 2-4
Boys Cross Country
Langwood Meet
Late Tuesday
Teams -- 1. Wilton 18; 2. Columbus 41; 3. Louisa Muscatine 95; 4. Central Lee 109
Top 5 Individuals -- 1. Zach Hein (Wilton), 18:04; 2. Buddy Darting (Wilton), 18:39; 3. Isaac Acosta (Columbus), 19:46; 4. Jake Walton (Wilton), 20:08; 5. Ethan Bailey (Wilton), 20:18
Wilton -- 1. Hein, 18:04; 2. Darting, 18:39; 4. Walton, 20:08; 5. Bailey, 20:18; 6. Chayton Ramsey, 21:00
Columbus -- 3. Acosta, 19:46; 7. Alex Rivas, 21:02; 9. Garrett Palmer, 21:14; 10. Freddy Vergara, 21:15; 12. Mason Hills-Carrier, 21:43
Louisa Muscatine -- 8. Paul Hoopes, 21:07; 19. Kellan Walsh, 23:58; 21. Eddie Wilhelme, 25:17; 22. Christian James, 25:30; 25. Zach Robertson, 26:17
Girls Cross Country
Langwood Meet
Late Tuesday
Teams -- 1. Wilton 38; 2. Central Lee 45; 3. Columbus 61; 4. Louisa Muscatine 72
Top 5 Individuals -- 1. Amanda Gilpin (Central Lee), 23:16; 2. Charlotte Brown (Wilton), 23:18; 3. Van Iang (Columbus), 25:06; 4. Abby Brown (Wilton), 25:21; 5. Addy Brumble (Central Lee), 26:18
Wilton -- 2. Charlotte Brown, 23:18; 4. Abby Brown, 25:21; 6. Lindsey Randolph, 26:33; 8. Emmy Drake, 27:18; 18. Mea Burkle, 31:17
Columbus -- 3. Iang, 25:06; 10. Esther Lian, 28:06; 11. Juvixsa Valdez, 28:21; 16. Averi Sipes, 30:38; 21. Julie Sosa, 34:10
Louisa Muscatine -- 9. Abby Kemper, 27:41; 12. Ashlyn McKenzie, 29:43; 13. Brelynn Randall, 30:20; 14. Raegan Downing, 30:25; 24. Sage VanSickle, 35:30
Girls tennis
Alleman 3, Sterling Newman 2
Singles -- Avery Meyer (SN) def. Brooke McKeown 6-4, 6-4; Sarah Tunink (SN) def. Lucy Sobaski 6-3, 6-2.
Doubles -- Lucy Rector/Kate Rector (A) def. Sydney Schott/Madalyn Ryan 6-1, 6-1; Sydney Andersen/Hayley Hoffman (A) def. Brynlee Hermeyer/Marisel Schalk 6-2, 6-1; Abby Miller/Alexis Engels (A) def. Maddy Verdick/Maggie Oswalt 2-6, 6-0, 6-1.
Records: Alleman 3-0
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.