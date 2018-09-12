Football
Today's game
Iowa metro
Solon (3-0) at Davenport Assumption (1-2)
Friday's games
Iowa metro
Bettendorf (3-0) at Cedar Falls (3-0)
Clinton (2-1) at Dubuque Wahlert (0-3)
Davenport Central (1-2) at Pleasant Valley (0-3)
Davenport North (2-1) at Davenport West (1-2)
Johnston (2-1) at Muscatine (3-0)
Western Dubuque (3-0) at North Scott (2-1)
Western Big Six
Alleman (2-1) at Moline (2-1)
Galesburg (0-3) at Rock Island (1-2)
United Township (1-2) at Quincy (2-1)
Iowa area
Benton (3-0) at Wilton (3-0)
Camanche (2-1) at Central DeWitt (2-1)
Clayton Ridge (0-3) at Bellevue (3-0)
Columbus Community (0-3) at North Cedar (0-3)
Durant (1-2) at Wapello (2-1)
Mediapolis (3-0) at Louisa-Muscatine (2-1)
Midland (3-1) at Easton Valley (2-1)
Mount Vernon (0-3) at Maquoketa (0-3)
Northeast (0-3) at Alburnett (1-2)
Tipton (3-0) at West Branch (3-0)
West Liberty (1-2) at Washington (1-2)
Illinois area
Annawan-Wethersfield (1-2) at Mercer County (2-1)
Erie-Prophetstown (0-3) at Peru St. Bede (3-0)
Fulton (1-2) at Rockridge (3-0)
Geneseo (2-1) at Rochelle (1-2)
Mid-County (2-1) at West Central (0-3)
Riverdale (0-3) at Orion (3-0)
Sherrard (0-3) at Princeton (1-2)
Spring Valley Hall (2-1) at Kewanee (1-2)
Stark County (1-2) at Ridgewood (2-1)
Stockton (2-1) at West Carroll (1-2)
Saturday's game
Illinois area
Morrison (2-1) at Sterling Newman (2-1)
Boys golf
Cedar Rapids Washington Invitational
at TPC Deere Run, par 71
Teams -- 1. Waukee 307; 2. Pleasant Valley 315; 3. Dowling Catholic 316; 4. Johnston 319; 5. Dubuque Wahlert 325; 6. Cedar Rapids Xavier 332; 7. Cedar Falls 333; 8. Linn-Mar 335; T9. Des Moines Roosevelt 336; T9. West Des Moines Valley 336; 11. Cedar Rapids Prairie 337; 12. Cedar Rapids Washington 339; 13. Cedar Rapids Kennedy 346; 14. Bettendorf 346; 15. Dubuque Hempstead 350; 16. North Scott 365; 17. Muscatine 384; 18. Cedar Rapids Jefferson 415.
Top individuals -- Griffin Parker (Waukee) 34-35 -- 69; Ian Johnston (CR Prairie) 35-34 -- 69; Matthew Garside (Bettendorf) 35-36 -- 71
Pleasant Valley (315) -- Jack Dumas 35-38 -- 73; Jack Roemer 43-35 -- 78; Joe Logan 39-43 -- 82; Lucas Wood 38-44 -- 82; Lucas Wendel 40-42 -- 82
Bettendorf (340) -- Garside 71; David Schwartz 46-37 -- 83; Maurice Wynn 47-44 --91; Zach Berntgen 50-45 -- 95
North Scott (365) -- Mitchell Temperly 43-40 -- 83; Reece Sommers 44-47 -- 91; Luke Haedt 53-42 -- 95; Peyton Watkins 48-48 -- 96
Muscatine (384) -- James Solt 46-48 -- 94; Brigg Burback 49-45 -- 94; Grant Valiant 49-48 -- 97; Dylan Bishop 50-49 -- 99
Davenport City Meet
at Emeis Golf Course
Team results -- 1. Assumption 364, Davenport North 368, 3. Davenport Central 379, 4. Davenport West 405
Top 5 individuals -- 1. Alex McLeland (Central) 84, 2. Evan Lystuik (Assumption) 84, 3. Matt Tallman (Assumption) 88, T4. Zac Stasz (West) 89, T4. Nate Williams (North) 89
Assumption -- 2. Evan Lystuik 84, 3. Matt Tallman 88, 9. Sean Holmes (94, T11. Jack McAfoos 98, T11. Liam Steer 98
Davenport North -- T4. Nate Williams 89, 6. Bryan Verdon 91, 8. Cody Burch 92, Owen Stieger 96
Davenport Central -- 1. Alex McLeland 84, 6. Mason Gersdorf 91, T16. Zach McGhee 102, T16. Brady Kahert 102
Davenport West -- T4. Zac Stasz 89, 18. Bryce Gisham 104, 20. Braden Loose 105, 22. Jordan Jepsen 107
Ridgewood 163, Stark County 243
at Valley View
Medalist -- Thomas Bumann (Ridge) 36
Ridgewood -- Thomas Bumann 36, Ganon Greenman 40, Bill Bumann 41, Wiley Hart 46
Stark County -- Trenton Scholl 53, Donovan Ford 60, Rachael Adair 63, John Carroll 67
Records: Ridgewood 9-2
Williamsfield 171, Elmwood 187, Annawan-Wethersfield 211
at Oak Run Golf Course, front 9, par 36
Medalist -- Calvin Peterson 41, (Williamsfield) 41
Williamsfield -- Calvin Peterson 41, Lorin Peterson 42, Austin Larson 44, Ryan Hagerty 44
Elmwood -- Tanner Blum 46, Kyle Doubet 46, Logan Wallace 46, Charlie Wake 49
Annawan-Wethersfield -- Josh Sims 46, Jacob Cathelyn 48, Ben Ryan 58, Alex Ryan 59
Sherrard 159, Hall 183, Morrison 226
Medalist -- Ethan Earl (Sherr) 36
Sherrard -- Ethan Earl 36, Alyn Hall 39, Evan Earl 41, Brennan Welch 43
Hall -- Chance Resetich 42, Nick Arrate 45, Nathaniel Mrowichi 47, Dominic Pinter 49
Morrison -- Noah Vanzuiden 52, Jacob Brown 57, David Stralow 58, Isaac Melton 59
Girls golf
Geneseo 168, Rock Island 203
at Saukie Golf Course, Rock Island
Medalist -- Jenna Cheek (Gen) 37
Geneseo -- Jenna Cheek 37, Emma Snell 42, Eryn Murray 42, Elizabeth Roodhouse 47
Rock Island -- Charly Heber-Spates 47, Josie Pennington 48, Bailey Tripilas 53, Emma Beierlein 55
Alleman -- Megan Tanghe 39, Clare Thomson 62, Molly Ahern 64
Volleyball
Wethersfield 25-25, Mercer County 17-14
Wethersfield stats:
Kills -- Brittney Litton 15, Mackenzie Lindstrom 6. Digs -- Litton 10, Lexi Nichols 8, Lindstrom 6. Assists -- Tess Anderson 23. Records -- Wethersfield 14-1
United 33-25, Annawan 31-17
Kills -- United, Carly Thompson 10; Annawan, Emily Miller 6. Digs -- United, Jenna Bentz 11, Josie Bentz 10; Annawan, Ella Manuel 5. Blocks -- United, Jerzi Johnson 3; Annawan, Reese Rardall, Sky Martin. Assists -- United, Riley Tyrrell 9, Jenna Bentz 9; Annawan, Courtney Baele 16. Aces -- United, Breanna Shea 3; Annawan, Emily Miller 3. Records -- United 7-4, Annawan 6-5
Rockridge 25-25-25, Riverdale 8-27-20
Kills -- Rockridge, Amelia Thomas 9, Keely Parker 7, Taylor Zeck 7; Riverdale, Abby Weaver 8, Brook Smeltzy 5, Shae Hanrahan 4. Digs -- Rockridge, Adison Riley 15, Amelia Thomas 10, Mattie Henry 9; Riverdale, Ashley Garber 24, Abby Weaver 18, Nicole Falk 10. Blocks -- Rockridge, Mackenzie Douglas, Keely Parker; Riverdale, Brooke Smeltzy 3, Abby Weaver 2. Assists -- Rockridge, Brooke Hitchcock 18, Taylor Zeck 6; Riverdale, Nicole Falk 11, Faith Jackson 6. Aces -- Rockridge, Mattie Henry 2, Taylor Zeck 2, Brooke Hitchcock 2; Riverdale, Nicole Falk, Faith Jackson
West Central 25-21-25, Ridgewood 16-25-21
Kills -- Ridgewood, Kendall Lewis 10, Megan Kenney 4, Alli Lambin 4, Jenna Stromquist 4; West Central, Corinne Booton 11. Digs -- Ridgewood, Jenna Stromquist 6, Kendall Lewis 5, Madi Jones 5; West Central, Mady Reed 13. Aces -- Ridgewood, Tatum Miller. West Central, Corinne Booton 2, Caitlin Good 2. Assists -- Ridgewood, Alli Lambin 13, Olivia Nuckles 7; West Central, Jessica Smith 19. Blocks -- Ridgewood, Tatum Miller 2, Megan Kenney; West Central, Corinne Booton 4. Records -- Ridgewood 1-6-0
Tuesday result
North Scott 25-25-25, Davenport West 20-22-15
Kills -- North Scott, Emma Powell 15, Kendall McNaull 12, Ella McLaughlin 7, Grace Boffeli 6; West, Jalissa Pfeiffer 6, Lauren Oostendorp 5, Abby McCaughey 4. Assists -- North Scott, Taylor Robertson 22, Grace Graham 18; West, Tori Dierikz 9, Baylee Kronfield 7. Aces -- North Scott, Emma Morgan 5, Sam Lee 3; West, Dierikz 2, Cassidy Schaefer. Digs -- North Scott, Maddie Allison 14, Powell 11, Lee 8, Bailee Kroeger 8; West, Schaefer 9, Pfeiffer 7, McCaughey 6, Dierikz 6. Blocks -- North Scott, McNaull 2, McLaughlin, Graham; West, Oostendorp.
Knoxville 25-25, Mercer County 18-23
Kills -- Knoxville, Hannah Jones 8, Shelley Shreeves 7, Lauren Kavanaugh 5; Mercer County, Stineman 8, Sedam 5. Assists -- Knoxville, MaKayla Benson 10; Mercer County, Hank 7, Hucke 5. Digs -- Knoxville, Alis Bickell 13, Shreeves 10; Mercer County, Stineman 9, Miller 5. Blocks -- Mercer County, Stineman 4, Sedam 2. Aces -- Mercer County, Ziegenhorn 2
Girls swimming
Pleasant Valley 143, Muscatine 40
Late Tuesday
200 medley relay – 1. PV (Veach, Buhr, Staver, Bishop) 1:54.65; 2. PV (Nauman, Neymeyer, Minor, Courtney) 2:03.43; 3. Muscatine (Storr, Lear, Hilbrant, Schoer) 2:08.29
200 freestyle – 1. Abby Buechel (PV) 2:04.19; 2. Grace Schons (PV) 2:08.53; 3. Carly Lundry (PV) 2:11.37
200 individual medley – 1. Taylor Buhr (PV) 2:14.69; 2. Jordan Neymeyer (PV) 2:18.09; 3. Abby Lear (Muscatine) 2:27.79
50 freestyle – 1. Christy Bishop (PV) 25.07; 2. Libby Staver (PV) 25.15; 3. Lauren Groenenboom (PV) 26.00
1-meter diving – 1. Lexi Hirt (Muscatine) 182.05; 2. Emily Clark (PV) 180.75; 3. Keagan Eberhard (Muscatine) 165.65
100 butterfly – 1. Danielle Nauman (PV) 1:06.22; 2. Abby Minor (PV) 1:06.76; 3. Lauren Puthoff (PV) 1:10.06
100 freestyle – 1. Lauren Groenenboom (PV) 56.95; 2. Grace Veach (PV) 57.24; 3. Azariah Courtney (PV) 59.81
500 freestyle – 1. Abby Buechel (PV) 5:30.51; 2. Grace Schons (PV) 5:31.52; 3. Carly Lundry (PV) 5:44.24
200 freestyle relay – 1. PV (Bishop, Groenenboom, Buechel, Staver) 1:42.89; 2. PV (Courtney, Neymeyer, Lundry, Schons) 1:48.24; 3. Muscatine (Reichert, Storr, Lear, Hilbrant) 1:50.41
100 backstroke – 1. Grace Veach (PV) 1:02.84; 2. Danielle Nauman (PV) 1:06.80; 3. Lilly Williams (PV) 1:09.83
100 breaststroke – 1. Taylor Buhr (PV) 1:07.90; 2. Christy Bishop (PV) 1:08.99; 3. Jordan Neymeyer (PV) 1:10.62
400 freestyle relay – 1. PV (Schons, Buhr, Lundry, Staver) 3:50.99; 2. PV (Groenenboom, Buechel, Nauman, Veach) 3:52.70; 3. Muscatine (Schoer, Reichert, Millage, Michaelsen) 4:13.92.
Boys soccer
Orion-Sherrard 6, Canton 0
Halftime -- Orion-Sherrard 2, Canton 0. Goals -- O-S, Arden Clauss (unassisted) 27th minute; Kaleb Smith (Clauss) 27th minute; Clauss (Caleb Spranger) 41st minute; Jordan Maynard (Eric Erdmann) 41st minute; Clauss (Spranger) 44th minute; Gavin Hamerlinck (unassisted) 51st minute. Saves -- Canton, Quentin Frame 13. Shots -- O-S 33, Canton 0. Corners -- O-S 11, Canton 0.
Kewanee 6, Riverdale 3
Halftime -- Kewanee 5, Riverdale 0. Goals -- Riverdale, Easton Day (Luke Mittons) 41st minute; Day (Chase Lockaby) 44th minute; Jacob Lyons (Alyssa Garza) 53rd minute. Saves -- Riverdale, Logan Otto 21. JV -- Kewanee 1, Riverdale 1
