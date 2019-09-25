Football

Week 5 schedule

Today's games

Iowa metro

Clinton (0-4) at Assumption (2-2)

Iowa area

Dyersville Beckman (3-1) vs. Northeast (1-3) at Clinton, 4:45 p.m.

Bellevue (1-3) at West Branch (4-0), 6 p.m.

Belle Plaine (2-2) at Durant (2-2), 6 p.m.

Springville (4-1) at Easton Valley (4-0), 6:30 p.m.

West Liberty (2-2) at Mount Vernon (1-3), 7:15 p.m.

Tipton (2-2) vs. Camanche (3-1) at Clinton, 7:45 p.m.

Illinois area

Ashton-Franklin (0-4) at West Carroll (3-1), 6 p.m.

Friday's games

Iowa metro

Bettendorf (3-1) at Cedar Rapids Washington (0-4)

Cedar Rapids Kennedy (3-1) at Davenport West (2-2)

Central DeWitt (2-2) at North Scott (3-1)

Davenport Central (1-3) at Burlington (1-3)

Davenport North (3-1) at Linn-Mar (2-2)

Iowa City West (0-4) at Pleasant Valley (1-3)

Muscatine (1-3) at Iowa City High (1-3)

Western Big Six

Alleman (1-3, 1-1) at Geneseo (3-1, 1-1)

Moline (2-2, 1-1) at United Township (1-3, 0-2)

Quincy (3-1, 2-0) at Sterling (4-0, 2-0)

Rock Island (2-2, 1-1) at Galesburg (1-3, 0-2)

Iowa area

Central Elkader (0-4) at Midland (2-2)

Louisa-Muscatine (3-1) at West Burlington/ND (1-3)

Maquoketa (2-2) at Cedar Rapids Xavier (4-0)

Mediapolis (3-1) at Wapello (2-2)

North Cedar (3-1) at Cascade (1-3)

Van Buren (0-4) at Columbus (1-4)

Wilton (1-3) at Sigourney-Keota (4-0)

Illinois area

Erie-Prophetstown (2-2) at Kewanee (2-2)

Orion (3-1) at Riverdale (2-2)

Princeton (3-1) at Sherrard (1-3)

Princeville (4-0) at Annawan-Wethersfield (4-0)

Rockridge (2-2) at Fulton (2-2)

Saturday's games

Illinois area

Mercer County (2-2) at Ridgewood (4-0)

Morrison (4-0) at Sterling Newman (4-0)

Volleyball

Late Tuesday

Tipton 25-25-23-23-15, Wilton 19-21-25-25-11

Kills -- Tipton, Sommer Daniel 31, Carly Puffer 14, Kamryn Chapman 12, Bailey Schmidt 6; Wilton, Kelsey Drake 20, Ella Caffery 16, Alexa Garvin 7, Taylor Garvin 6. Assists -- Tipton, Daniel 25, Alex Hoffman 25; Wilton, Caffery 23, Drake 21. Aces -- Tipton, Daniel 3, Schmidt 2, Hoffman 2, Chapman, Kamberling; Wilton, A. Garvin 4, Caffery 3, Drake, T. Garvin. Blocks -- Tipton, Chapman 5, Kelley Lieser 4, Puffer 4, Grace Nichols 3; Wilton, Caffery, Drake. Digs -- Tipton, Kamberling 35, Daniel 33, Puffer 19, Schmidt 17, Hoffman 13; Wilton, Mallory Lange 23, A. Garvin 23, Caffery 22, Drake 12, T. Garvin 11. 

Girls swimming

Bettendorf 146, Davenport West 20

200 medley relay -- 1. Bettendorf (Ma. Greenley, Ripley, Me. Greenley, Ahrens) 2:03.70; 2. Bettendorf, 2:13.39; 3. Davenport West, 2:41.38

200 freestyle -- 1. Zillmer (Bett) 2:11.51; 2. Garza-Doty (Bett) 2:20.34; 3. Neofotist (Bett) 2:29.55

200 individual medley -- 1. Ahrens (Bett) 2:29.31; 2. Me. Greenley (Bett) 2:29.65; 3. Stellmach (Bett) 3:00.82

50 freestyle -- 1. Grovo (Bett) 27.05; 2. Ma. Greenley (Bett) 27.63; 3. Shaffer (DW) 27.67

1 meter diving -- 1. Hanson (Bett) 247.25; 2. Hughbanks (Bett) 237.90; 3. Negron (DW) 2:07.60

100 butterfly -- 1. Zillmer (Bett) 1:15.78; 2. Shinbori (Bett) 1:19.74

100 freestyle -- 1. Ripley (Bett) 1:01.76; 2. Ma. Greenley (Bett) 1:01.84; 3. Pease (Bett) 1:06.76

500 freestyle -- 1. Me. Greenley (Bett) 5:52.82; 2. Grovo (Bett) 5:55.57; 3. Garza-Doty (Bett) 6:04.45

200 freestyle relay -- 1. Bettendorf (Ma. Greenley, Ripley, Grovo, Zillmer) 1:53.79; 2. Bettendorf, 2:04.37; 3. Davenport West, 2:22.00

100 backstroke -- 1. Ahrens (Bett) 1:10.56; 2. Neofotist (Bett) 1:14.09; 3. Shaffer (DW) 1:20.65

100 breaststroke -- 1. Ripley (Bett) 1:17.40; 2. Ripley (Bett) 1:24.14; 3. Cortes (Bett) 1:40.80

400 freestyle relay -- 1. Bettendorf (Ahrens, Grovo, Me. Greenley, Zillmer) 4:04.16; 2. Bettendorf, 4:36.34

Boys cross country

Mount Pleasant Invitational

Late Tuesday

Small class results

Team scores -- 1. New London 31, 2. Columbus 92, 3. Winfield-Mount Union 100, 4. Wilton 117, 5. Holy Trinity 129, 6. West Burlington Notre Dame 140, 7. Cardinals 177, 8. Lone Tree 194, 9. Louisa-Muscatine 215, 10. Central Lee 22.

Top five individuals -- 1. Zach Hein (Wil), 17:36.43; 2. Matt Hellige (HT), 17:38.58; 3. Ty Carr (NL), 18:03.68; 4. Brody Barton (WMU), 18:39.93; 5. AJ Bonnesen (NL), 18:41.37

Wilton -- 1. Hein, 17:36.43; 12. Ethan Bailey, 19:50.56; 16. Jake Walton, 20:00.87; 45. Gavin Reid, 22:17.87; 53. Connor Bierman, 23:34.62; 56. Colby Brown, 24:42.87; 59. Chayton Ramsey, 25:13.02

Louisa-Muscatine -- 13. Paul Hoopes, 19:52.12; 33. Kellan Walsh, 21:13.06; 62. Owen Schreiner, 25:32.50; 64. Christian James, 25:41.40; 65. Jacob Back, 25:49.84; 67. Eddie Wilhelme, 27:06.87

Columbus -- 7. Isaac Acosta, 19:03.12; 18. Jesus Medrano, 20:21.31; 21. Daniel Martinez, 20:34.65; 24. Mason Hills-Carrier, 20:44.68; 26. Alex Rivas, 20:46.18; 35. Garrett Palmer, 21:18.43; 39. Gary Molina, 21:46.15

Girls cross country

Mount Pleasant Invitational

Late Tuesday

Small class results

Team scores -- 1. New London 34, 2. Mediapolis 65, 3. Cardinal 66, 4. Wilton 84, 5. Central Lee 108, 6. Louisa-Muscatine 125

Top five individuals -- 1. Addison Parrott (NL), 20:35.08; 2. Brooklyn Moehle (Mepo), 22:22.52; 3. Maci Bopp (LT), 22:25.02; 4. BreAnn Yaley (NL), 23:15.84; 5. Amanda Gilpin (CL), 23:58.56

Wilton -- 11. Charlotte Brown, 24:48.37; 14. Lindsey Randolph, 25:25.18; 17. Abbi Brown, 25.55.34; 20. Emmy Drake, 26.26.20; 47. Jayden Eversen, 33:35.62

Louisa-Muscatine -- 24. Mae Cox, 27:10.31; 25. Abby Kemper, 27:37.24; 32. Raegan Downing, 29:12.55; 34. Brelynn Randall, 29:25.37; 44. Sage VanSickle, 32.05.14

Columbus -- 26. Abby Kemper, 27:48.31; 31. Averi Sipes, 29:12.18; 45. Martha Garcia, 32:35.47; 48. Julie Sosa, 34:18.48

Boys golf

Monmouth-Roseville Quadrangular

Team results -- 1. Rockridge 159; 2. Sherrard 173; 3. Monmouth-Roseville 198; 4. Liberty 214.

Medalist -- Evan Earl (Sherrard).

Rockridge -- Drew Hall 38, Dan O’Neill 38, Grant Jorgensen 41, Maverick Chisholm 42.

Sherrard -- Earl 37, Landen Ednat 38, Brennan Welch 49, Austin Fratzke 49.

Hall Triangular at Spring Valley Golf Course (Par 35)

Team results -- 1. Riverdale 157; 2. Alleman 164; 3. Hall 189.

Medalist: Luke Lofgren (Alleman).

Riverdale -- Sutton 36, Nelson 38, Moorehusen 40, Griffin 43, Willems 44, Smeltzly 49.

Alleman -- Lofgren 33, Billy Taylor 41, Drew Coleman 45, AJ Shoemaker 45, Jack Janssen 45, Noah Brinkman 49.

Record -- Alleman 7-4.

St. Bede 176, E-P 182

at Spring Creek

Medalist -- Andrew Potthoff (St. Bede) 36.

Erie-Prophetstown -- Dawson Haggard 45, Logan Wunderlich 45, Isaac Goodson 46, Brett VanDeWostine 46, Carson Sterling 52, Bryce Rosenow 53.

Mid-County 163, United 167

at Oak Run (Par 36)

Medalist -- Tristan Rogers (Mid-County).

Mid-County --Tri. Rogers 37, Trey Rogers 38, Kaden Willer 42, Jaxson Willer 46.

Mid-County record -- 16-7.

Girls golf

Alleman 193, Rock Falls 203

at Rock River Country Club

Medalist -- Megan Tanghe (Alleman).

Alleman -- Tanghe 38, Campbell Gustafson 48, Alannah Stevens 51, Molly Ahern 56

Rock Falls -- Ellie Wasson 48, Madison Thatcher 49, Brooke Darreiter 52, Taylor Brown 54

Three Rivers Conference meet

at Fyre Lake Golf Club (par 70)

Team scores -- 1. Kewanee 353; 2. Peru St. Bede 408; 3. Princeton 425; 4. Rockridge 432; 5. Erie-Prophetstown 455; 6. Bureau Valley 490; 7. Orion 512; 8. Sherrard 568.

All-Conference (top 10) -- 1. Riley Hansen (Kewanee) 34-34--68; 2. Natalie Yepsen (Kewanee) 39-41--80; 3. Mya Mirocha (Kewanee) 42-40--82; 4. Izzi Hall (Princeton) 49-46--95; 5. Audrey Graham (Riverdale) 45-51--96; 6. Ella Rursch (RR) 50-48--98; 7. Andi Cattani (PSB) 48-52--100; 8. Amelia Rursch (RR) 47-54--101; 9. Ally Mendoza (PSB) 52-49--101; T10. Olivia Eiken (Princeton) 46-56--102; T10. Samantha Soleta (E-P) 51-51--102.

Kewanee -- Hansen 34-34--68, Yepsen 39-41--80, Mirocha 42-40--82, Aspen Schwickeroth 59-64--123.

Rockridge -- E. Rursch 50-48--98, A. Rursch 47-54--101, Ella Douglas 57-54--111, Emma Slattery 55-67--122, Cassie Vroman 62-65--127, Shelby Lantau 66-63--129.

Erie-Prophetstown -- Soleta 51-51--102, Berkley Eggers 52-61--113, Malory Eggers 58-55--113, Emily Herzmann 60-67--127, Sydney Bielema 67-67--134, Fiona Huffstutler 62-72--134.

Orion -- Mary Mount 59-61--120, Desi Goddard 60-62--122, McKenna Unger 66-62--128, Sarah DeLille 69-73--142, Kaitlynn Wilburn 69-74--143.

Sherrard -- Payton Wilson 58-61--119, Lily Passno 62-61--123, Bianca Avila 76-79--155, Addison Szymborski 85-86--171.

Fulton -- Alexis Bueno 66-70--136, Aliya Bueno 68-73--141.

Riverdale -- Graham 45-51--96, Li Li Kwasek 66-71--137.

