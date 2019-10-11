Football
Week 7
Friday's scores
Iowa metro
Cedar Rapids Kennedy 28, Bettendorf 18
Davenport West 38, Burlington 35
Iowa City West 21, Davenport North 14
Pleasant Valley 38, Iowa City High 14
Linn-Mar 35, Muscatine 19
North Scott 45, Clinton 0
Big Six
Alleman 28, Quincy 21
Sterling 53, Moline 26
Rock Island 14, Geneseo 13
Galesburg 36, United Township 34
Iowa area
Iowa City Liberty 14, Central DeWitt 12
Center Point-Urbana 7, Maquoketa 0
West Liberty 27, Louisa-Muscatine 14
Camanche 45, Mount Vernon 10
Tipton 48, West Burlington 6
Bellevue 21, North Cedar 6
West Branch 42, Northeast 0
Sigourney-Keota 59, Columbus Community 6
Mediapolis 60, Wilton 6
Wapello 57, Van Buren 14
Durant 34, Highland 13
Easton Valley 67, Kee High 14
Midland 24, Springville 22
Illinois area
Annawan-Wethersfield 40, Mid-County 0
West Carroll 22, Milledgeville 0
Mercer County 16, Monmouth United 0
Morrison 26, Erie-Prophetstown 0
Princeton 49, Kewanee 7
West Central 18, Ridgewood 8
Fulton 30, Riverdale 6
Rockridge 36, Bureau Valley 20
Hall 35, Sherrard 0
Today's game
Illinois area
Orion (4-2, 2-1) at Sterling Newman (5-1, 2-1), noon
Thursday's scores
Iowa metro
Assumption 27, Clear Creek Amana 14
Cedar Rapids Washington 43, Davenport Central 20
Pleasant Valley 38, Iowa City High 14
City High;0;8;0;6;--;14
Pleasant Valley;21;10;0;7;--;38
First quarter
PV – Caden Kipper 11 run (Rhys Ward kick), 10:55
PV – Ryan Mumey 6 run (Ward kick), 7:29
PV – Kipper 10 run (Ward kick), 3:03
Second quarter
PV – Mumey 15 run (Ward kick), 9:26
IC – JaDaVonyae Hickman 4 run (Kolby Kucera pass from Raph Hamilton), 6:50
PV – Ward 27 field goal, 0:07
Fourth quarter
PV – Matt Mickle 1 run (Ward kick), 10:49
IC – Hamilton 1 run (kick blocked), 6:53
Team statistics
;ICH;PV
First downs;10;25
Rushes-yards;25-60;61-339
Passing yards;116;26
Comp-Att-Int;8-11-0;2-5-1
Total plays-yards;36-176;66-365
Punts-avg.;4-30.8;0-0.0
Fumbles-lost;2-1;1-0
Penalties-yards;1-5;4-34
Individual statistics
Rushing
City High – JayDaVonyae Hickman 9-25; Raph Hamilton 13-18; Sila Lulinda 3-17
Pleasant Valley – Caden Kipper 22-159; Brandon DePover 13-59; Ryan Mumey 11-42; Matt Mickle 5-32; Luke Brandmeyer 3-18; George Venzke 3-16; Jackson Moats 2-11; Max Crowley 1-4; Jack Stoneking 1-(-2)
Passing
City High – Hamilton 8-11-0, 116 yards
Pleasant Valley – Mumey 2-5-1, 26 yards
Receiving
City High – Jacob Means 2-64; Gable Mitchell 4-33; Kolby Kucera 2-19
Pleasant Valley – Kellen Hornbuckle 1-16; Matt Mickle 1-10
Sophomore – Pleasant Valley 56, Iowa City High 6
C.R. Kennedy 28, Bettendorf 18
Bettendorf;12;0;6;0;--;18
C.R. Kennedy;0;0;14;14;--;28
First quarter
Bett -- Harrison Bey-Buie 55 run (kick blocked), 10:58
Bett -- Bey-Buie 4 run (run failed), 0:29
Third quarter
CRK -- Cairron Hendred 71 run (Liam Wahe kick), 10:20
CRK -- Brandtley Koske 39 run (Wahe kick), 2:57
Bett -- Tyler Pate 74 kickoff return (run failed), 2:41
Fourth quarter
CRK -- Max White 38 run (Wahe kick), 4:43
CRK -- Koske 32 run (Wahe kick), 1:33
Team statistics
;;Bett;CRK
First downs;11;16
Rushes-yards;27-172;51-407
Passing yards;126;25
Comp-Att-Int;13-19-1;4-8-0
Punts-avg.;6-28.5;4-37.0
Fumbles-lost;1-0;1-1
Penalties-yards;3-38;4-30
Individual statistics
Rushing
Bettendorf -- Harrison Bey-Buie 20-170, Ty Numkena 1-4, AJ Douglas 1-1, Joe Byrne 5-(-3)
Kennedy -- Cairron Hendred 11-123, Max White 20-122, Brandtley Koske 9-119, Cade Parker 5-29, Max Drish 4-18, Team 2-(-4)
Passing
Bettendorf -- Byrne 13-19-1, 126 yards
Kennedy -- White 4-8-0, 25 yards
Receiving
Bettendorf -- Numkena 5-59, Douglas 4-38, Noah Abbott 4-29
Kennedy -- Cody Pflughaupt 2-23, Drish 1-3, Koske 1-(-1)
Sophomores: Bettendorf 42, Kennedy 0
North Scott 45, Clinton 0
North Scott;20;18;7;0;--;45
Clinton;0;0;0;0;--;0
First quarter
NS -- Ty Anderson 64 pass from Jake Matthaidess (Ethan Fairfield kick), 9:39
NS -- Matthaidess 1 run (Fairfield kick), 6:40
NS -- Teagan Goodney 2 run (pass failed), 3:27
Second quarter
NS -- Fairfield 29 FG, 10:10
NS -- Nathan Link 7 run (Fairfield kick), 6:42
NS -- Quentin Allison 1 run (Fairfield run), 6:13
Third quarter
NS -- Allison 15 run (Fairfield kick), 9:39
Team statistics
;NS;C
First downs;15;7
Rushes-yards;25-167;20-(-21)
Passing yards;181;96
Comp-Att-Int;8-12-0;11-27-0
Punts-avg.;2-39.0;6-32.9
Fumbles-lost;2-0;4-1
Penalties-yards;6-50;3-25
Individual statistics
Rushing
North Scott -- Quentin Allison 8-127, Jake Matthaidess 6-28, Carter Markham 1-9, Luke Jennings 3-9, David Nass 2-6, Teagan Goodney 3-1, Nathan Link 1-(-2), Trent Allard 1-(-11)
Clinton -- Jai Jensen 11-9, Ulysses Patterson 4-7, Tavian Bailey 2-(-2), Will Sivright 2-(-3), Team 1-(-32)
Passing
North Scott -- Matthaidess 6-10-0-163-1, Allard 2-2-0-18-0
Clinton -- Jensen 11-27-0-96-0
Receiving
North Scott -- Ty Anderson 2-82, Canon Gaffey 2-34, Jennings 2-20, Jacob Dies 1-37, Marquan Quinn 1-8
Clinton -- Treveon Bailey 6-61, Sivright 3-22, Patterson 2-13,
Sophomores: North Scott 48, Clinton 19
Davenport West 38, Burlington 35
Burlington;13;0;15;7;--;35
West;21;7;0;10;--;38
First quarter
B -- Trey King-Tempest Jr. 2 run (Brian Velazquez kick), 10:51
DW -- Izaiah Schaeffer-Houston 66 run (Andres Gonzales kick), 10:35
DW -- Schaeffer-Houston 22 run (Gonzales kick), 5:11
B -- Bryant Williams 17 run (kick fail), 4:06
DW -- Payton Thompson 12 run (Gonzales kick), 3:19
Second quarter
DW -- Payton Heath 20 pass from Thompson (Gonzales kick), 9:59
Third quarter
B -- King-Tempest 20 run (Williams two-point run), 8:09
B -- Williams 25 run (Velazquez kick), 1:30
Fourth quarter
B -- Williams 11 run (Velazquez kick), 11:38
DW -- Schaeffer-Houston 64 run (Gonzales kick), 6:13
DW -- Gonzales 28 field goal, 0:00
Team statistics
;Burlington;West
First downs;19;21
Rushes-yards;52-252;40-313
Passing yards;35;133
Comp-att-int;3-8-0;9-13-0
Total yards;287;446
Fumbles-lost;2-1;0-0
Penalties;4-40;6-44
Individual stats
Rushing
Burlington -- Bryant Williams 26-138, Trey King-Tempest Jr. 21-104, Brock Dengler 3-(minus 4), DJ Pugh 1-7, Carlo Martinez-Hale 1-7.
West -- Izaiah Schaeffer-Houston 19-204, Payton Thompson 12-89, Aiden Fix 2-5, Cameron Carter 6-19, Jared Neitzer 1-(minus 4).
Passing
Burlington -- Dengler 3-8-0-35
West -- Thompson 7-9-0-125, Schaeffer-Houston 2-4-0-8.
Receiving
Burlington -- Martinez-Hale 3-35
West -- Schaeffer-Houston 1-4, Hunter Runge 2-44, Payton Heath 3-65, Cameron Carter 2-12, Aiden Fix 1-8.
Sophomore score: West 0, Burlington 0
Mediapolis 60, Wilton 6
Mediapolis;20;22;6;12;--;60
Wilton;0;0;0;6;--;6
First quarter
MED -- Owe Timmerman punt return (kick failed)
MED -- Klay Foster 1 run (Drew Zurmuehlen kick)
MED -- Josh Darbyshire 78 run (Drew Zurmuehlen kick)
Second quarter
MED -- Klay Foster 69 run (Drew Zurmuehlen kick)
MED -- Owen Timmerman 35 pass from Regan Thornburg (Wyatt Wilkerson run)
Third quarter
MED -- Regan Thornburg 40 run (kick failed)
MED -- Anthony Isley 9 run (kick failed)
Fourth quarter
MED -- Ben Egan 1 run (kick failed)
WILT -- Colby Sawvell 4 run (run failed)
Team statistics
;MED;WILT
First downs;24;8
Rushes-yards;43-538;31-58
Passing yards;34;76
Comp-Att-Int;2-4-0;7-18-3
Punts-avg.;0-0;4-37.75
Fumbles-lost;1-1;1-0
Penalties-yards;7-66;1-15
Individual statistics
Rushing
Mediapolis -- Josh Darbyshire 6-49, Kadin Salek 3-80, Regan Thornburg 4-56, Ben Egan 2-6, Anthony Insley 4-14, Klay Foster 21-308, Lucas Wagenbach 1-38
Wilton -- Buddy Darting 1-4, Aidan Walker 1-4, Clayton Guyer 1-3, Jackson Hull 9-6, Mason Ormsby 12-30, Colby Sawvell 2-(-10), Trae Hagen 5-21
Passing
Mediapolis -- Regan Thornburg 2-4-0, 34 yards
Wilton -- Mason Ormsby 7-18-3, 76 yards
Receiving
Mediapolis -- Josh Darbyshire 2-(-1), Owen Timmerman 1-35, Daryun Kreft 1-0
Wilton -- Buddy Darting 2-(-8), Jackson Hull 2-17, Colby Sawvell 9-67, Patrick Barszczewski 1-0
West Liberty 27, Louisa-Muscatine 14
Louisa-Muscatine;0;6;0;8;--;14
West Liberty;0;20;7;0;--;27
Second quarter
WL -- Jahsiah Galvan 42 punt return (run failed)
WL -- Jahsiah Galvan 31 pass from Talen Dengler (Bryan Martinez kick)
L-M -- Chase Kruse 22 run (run failed)
WL -- Will Esmoil 62 run (Bryan Martinez kick)
Third quarter
WL -- Gavin Chown 2 run (Bryan Martinez kick)
Fourth quarter
WL -- Chase Kruse 1 run (Kaden Schneider run)
Team statistics
;L-M;WL
First downs;18;15
Rushes-yards;46-209;34-158
Passing yards;40;60
Comp-Att-Int;7-18-1;3-7-1
Punts-avg.;6-30.0;4-45.0
Fumbles-lost;2-2;1-1
Penalties-yards;5-50;6-45
Individual statistics
Rushing
Louisa-Muscatine -- Chase Kruse 19-125, Hayden Calvelage 20-66, Kaden Schneider 6-20, Brock Jeambey 1-(-2)
West Liberty -- Will Esmoil 15-113, Talen Dengler 11-22, Jahsiah Galvan 4-20, Gavin Chown 3-7, Brodie Kilburn 1-(-4)
Passing
Louisa-Muscatine -- Chase Kruse 7-18-1, 40 yards
West Liberty -- Talen Dengler 3-7-1, 60 yards
Receiving
Louisa-Muscatine -- Brock Jeambey 4-19, Dallas Vasquez 1-12, Wylie Jacobs 2-9, Kaden Schneider 0-0
West Liberty -- Jahsiah Galvan 1-31, Kobe Simon 2-29, Gavin Chown 0-0, Austin McMichael 0-0
Bellevue Community 21, North Cedar 6
North Cedar;0;0;0;6;--;6
Bellevue;0;7;7;7;--;21
Second Quarter
Bellevue -- Max Jackson 5 run (Ty Kloser kick), 0:18
Third Quarter
Bellevue -- Ben Parker 34 run (Ty Kloser kick), 0:29
Fourth Quarter
NC -- Brody Hawtrey 8 pass from Ethan Sahr (pass failed), 7:53
Bellevue -- Parker 3 run (Ty Kloser kick), 5:00
Team statistics
;NC;BEL
First downs;14;21
Rushes-yards;29-45;50-331
Passing yards;160;71
Comp-Att-Int;13-24-1;9-14-1
Punts-avg;4-29.8;3-29.7
Fumbles-lost;1-1;0-0
Penalties-yards;7-50;8-75
Individual statistics
Rushing
NC -- Tyler Thurston 8-21, Brody Hawtrey 11-16, Tyler Jackson 5-9, James Garner 1-0, Ethan Sahr 4-(-1)
Bellevue -- Ben Parker 27-212, Max Jackson 23-119
Passing
NC -- Ethan Sahr 13-24-1, 160 yards
Bellevue -- Max Jackson 9-14-1, 71 yards
Receiving
NC -- Gage Walshire 6-68, Brody Hawtrey 4-52, Kael Unruh 2-31, James Garner 1-9
Bellevue -- Colby Sieverding 2-30, Ben Parker 1-22, Jacob Waller 2-12, Logan Manders 4-7
Rock Island 14, Geneseo 13
Rock Island;0;0;7;7;--;14
Geneseo;0;0;7;6;--;13
Third quarter
RI – Davion Wilson 7 run (Victor Guzman kick), 10:50
G – Jacob McConnell 1 run (Logan Hansen kick), 1:06
Fourth quarter
RI – Wilson 34 run (Guzman kick), 11:06
G – Jonathan Maxwell 9 run (run failed), 3:55
Team statistics
;RI;G
First downs;8;18
Rushes-yards;28-165;49-183
Passing yards;39;41
Total yards;206;224
Comp-att-int;6-10-1;5-17-1
Punts-avg.;3-38;4-30.5
Fumbles-lost;5-3;2-1
Penalties-yards;6-76;8-55
Individual statistics
Rushing
Rock Island — Davion Wilson 21-145, Eli Reese 4-18, Ja’Kye Hill 1-1, Marriyon Rogers 2-1
Geneseo — Bruce Moore 12-50, Dominic DeBoef 9-44, Kyle Hofer 13-43, Jonathan Maxwell 5-27, PJ Moser 6-20, Mason Jones 1-10, Jacob McConnell 3-(-11)
Passing
Rock Island — Reese 6-9-1, 39 yards; Victor Guzman 0-1-0
Geneseo — McConnell 5-17-1, 41 yards
Receiving
Rock Island — Perry Slater 2-7, Jaiden VanCollie 1-13, Wilson 1-11, Mareion Anderson 1-9, Hill 1-(-1)
Geneseo — Nathan Beneke 3-24, Nathan VanDeWoestyne 1-11, Hofer 1-6
Frosh/soph — Geneseo 24, Rock Island 15
Sterling 53, Moline 26
Moline;6;6;6;8;—;26
Sterling;6;20;14;13;—;53
First quarter
S -- Noel Aponte 22 run (kick failed), 6:30
M -- Kaeden Dreifurst 86 pass from Zidain Sterling (kick failed), :56
Second quarter
S -- Jahshawn Howard 46 run (Adrian Herrera kick), 10:21
M -- Dreifurst 63 run (kick blocked), 7:15
S -- Cooper Willman 32 run (Herrera kick), 4:38
S -- Aponte 2 run (kick failed), :12
Third quarter
S -- David Tessman 8 run (Herrera kick), 9:29
M -- Dreifurst 66 run (pass failed), 7:55
S -- Aponte 62 pass from Willman (Herrera kick), 5:52
Fourth quarter
M -- Nate Johnson 84 pass from Matthew Bailey (Dreifurst run), 11:43
S -- Willman 42 run (kick failed), 9:58
S -- Willman 6 run (Michael Hanranan kick), 5:34
Galesburg 36, United Township 34
UT;7;7;14;6;—;34
Galesburg;7;14;0;15;—;36
First quarter
UT -- Telvin Chatman 7 run (Lasbat Amadou kick), 4:00
G -- Grant Aten 13 run (John Rehn kick)
Second quarter
UT -- Chatman run (Amadou kick)
G -- Dillon McBride 23 run (Rehn kick), 3:56
G -- Egipciaco 64 pass from Rehn kick), 1:00
Third quarter
UT -- Roger Clayton 34 interception return (Amadou kick)
UT -- Geadeyan 22 run (Amadou kick)
Fourth quarter
G -- McBride run (Aten run), 7:28
G -- Egipciaco 21 pass (kick good), 4:07
UT -- Geadeyan 6 run (run failed), :38
Morrison 26, Erie-Prophetstown 0
Morrison;0;18;8;0;—;26
E-P;0;0;0;0;—;0
Second quarter
M -- Keegan Anderson 11 run (run failed), 8:57
M -- Anderson 25 pass from Nate Helms (run failed), 8:16
M -- Riley Wilkens 7 run (pass failed), :34.4
Third quarter
M -- Anderson 63 run (Hunter Newman run), 10:30
Team statistics
;Morr;E-P
First downs;16;13
Rushing yards;45-258;30-75
Passing yards;68;98
Passes (C-A-I);4-8-0;8-17-2
Punts;5-34.0;5-20.6
Fumbles lost;0-0;4-2
Penalties;5-50;3-22
Individual statistics
Rushing
Morrison -- Helms 2-(15), Wilkens 16-78, K. Anderson 7-114, Newman 7-36, Isaak Shetler 1-4, Nathan Mickley 3-17, Jevin Smith 5-14, Nick Allen 2-3, Brehenen Linke 2-7
Erie-Prophetstown -- Eric Robinson 10-(7), Ross Purvis 5-18, Hunter Oleson 12-52, Connor Sibley 3-12.
Passing
Morrison -- Helms 4-8-0, 68 yards
Erie-Prophetstown -- Robinson 8-17-2, 98 yards.
Receiving
Morrison -- K. Anderson 1-25, Ryan Kennedy 1-10, Kolten Sage 2-33
Erie-Prophetstown -- Sibley 3-35, Jakob Grunder 2-31, Oleson 1-18, Levi Cole 1-5, Carson Wiebenga 1-9.
Rockridge 36, Bureau Valley 20
Bureau Valley;0;6;6;8;--;20
Rockridge;14;0;15;7;--;36
First Quarter
Rockridge -- Locke 38 pass from Deem (kick good), 4:34
Rockridge -- Deem 3 run (kick good), 0:03
Second Quarter
BV -- Nugent 17 run (kick failed), 3:30
Third Quarter
Rockridge -- Zarlatanes 1 run (run good), 6:29
BV -- Nugent 1 run (pass failed), 3:09
Fourth Quarter
Rockridge -- Rusk 40 pass from Deem (kick good), 11:48
BV -- Nugent 42 run (run good), 6:44
Rockridge -- Zarlatanes 1 run (kick good), 3:31
Team statistics
;BV;RR
First downs;7;15
Rushes-yards;35-243;49-172
Passing yards;13;152
Comp-Att-Int;1-8-2;12-19-0
Punts-avg;2-9.5;1-6
Fumbles lost;1;0
Penalties-yards;1-10;2-25
Individual statistics
Rushing
BV -- Nugent 18-184, Dean 7-37, Hardy 7-17, Eckberg 3-5
Rockridge -- Zarlatanes 28-104, Deem 17-31, Locke 4-37
Passing
BV -- Eckberg 1-7-2, 13 yards; Dean 0-1-0
Rockridge -- Deem 12-19-0, 152 yards
Receiving
Rockridge -- Rusk 6-79, Locke 4-59, Henry 1-6, Zarlatanes 1-(-2)
Mercer County 16, United 0
United;0;0;0;0;—;0
MerCo;0;8;0;8;—;16
Second quarter
MC -- Matthew Lucas 14 run (Braden Williams kick), 2:06
Fourth quarter
MC -- Williams 4 run (Williams run), 5:54
Team statistics
;U;MC
First downs;5;15
Rushing yards;20-50;49-279
Passing yards;59;12
Passing C-A-I;5-22-1;2-6-0
Punts-avg;5-26;2-44.5
Fumbles-lost;2-1;2-2
Penalties-yrds;3-15;4-45
Rushing
United -- Cade Whitsitt 15-34, Cormiac Flynn 2-7, Nolan Leffler 3-8.
Mercer County -- Braden Williams 25-132, Ryan Rillie 7-21, Raven Gutierrez 3-13, Matthew Lucas 7-34, Seth Speaker 3-55, Tyler Bridgeford 3-25.
Passing
United -- Declan Flynn 2-18-1-27, Leffler 3-4-0-32.
Mercer County -- Lucas 2-6-0-12.
Receiving
United -- Whitsitt 1-11, Austin Thompson 2-42, D. Flynn 1-5, C. Flynn 1-2.
Mercer County -- Williams 1-5, Speaker 1-7.
Fulton 36, Riverdale 12
Riverdale;0;0;0;12;—;12
Fulton;14;0;16;6;—;36
First quarter
F -- Ethan Rash 1 (2pt good), 9:00
F -- Jake Pannell 20 pass from Conner Barnett, 6:00
Third quarter
F -- Snyder 23 pass from Pessman (2pt good), 5:45
F -- Rash 9 run (2pt good), 2:32
Fourth quarter
Riv -- Colton Reiman 2 run (kick failed), 8:40
F -- Rash 30 run (kick failed), 5:11
Riv -- Reiman 10 run (kick failed), 2:16
Annawan-Wethersfield 40, Mid-County 0
A-W;16;24;0;0;—;40
Mid-Co;0;0;0;0;—;0
First quarter
A-W -- Coltin Quagliano 10 run (Samuels pass from Quagliano), 6:23
A-W -- Reece Gripp 5 run (Gripp run), 4:10
Second quarter
A-W -- Quagliano 6 run (Quagliano run), 10:22
A-W -- Kaynen Bond run (Kelly pass from Quagliano), 3:38
A-W -- Kale Nelson 43 pass from Quagliano (Gripp pass from Quagliano), 2:30
Hall 35, Sherrard 0
Sherrard;0;0;0;0;--;0
Spring Valley Hall;14;7;7;7;--;35
First quarter
H -- Marshall Walk 3 run (kick)
H -- Walk 16 run (kick)
Second quarter
H -- Austin Heinecke 1 run (kick)
Third quarter
H -- Heinecke 43 run (kick)
Fourth quarter
H -- Mac Resetich 27 run (kick)
Boys golf
2019 Iowa State Tournament
Team standings -- 1. Waukee 315; 2. Cedar Falls 322; T3. West Des Moines Valley 325; T3. Pleasant Valley 325; 5. Ames 326; 6. Dowling Catholic 330; 7. Southeast Polk 332; 8. Cedar Rapids Washington 335; 9. Ankeny Centennial 337; 10. Cedar Rapids Kennedy 342; 11. Cedar Rapids Xavier 356; 12. Bettendorf 367
Top 5 Individuals -- 1. Jack Roemer (PV) 72; 2. Dillon Burr (Linn-Mar) 73; T3. Jack Dumas (PV) 75; T3. Matthew O'Brien (Waukee) 75; 5. Tom Krapfl (Indianola) 76; T69. Keaton Thissen (Assumption) 94
Pleasant Valley -- 1. Roemer 72; T3. Dumas 75; T42. Nathan Tillman 87; T60. Alex Blackwell 91
Bettendorf -- T30. Mitch Nikulski 84; T63. Maurice Wynn 92; T69. Jake Pensinger 94; T73. David Schwartz 97
Boys soccer
Riverdale 3, Princeton 2
Halftime -- Riverdale 2, Princeton 0. Goals -- Riverdale, Easton Day; Jacob Lyons (penalty kick); Jacob Lyons (penalty kick). Princeton, Ian Sampson; Jacob Howell. Saves -- Riverdale, Regan Walston 16; Princeton, Niklas Schneider 7. Corners -- Riverdale 2, Princeton 7. Shots on goal -- Riverdale 10, Princeton 18. Fouls -- Riverdale 7, Princeton 13.
