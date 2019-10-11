Football

Week 7

Friday's scores

Iowa metro

Cedar Rapids Kennedy 28, Bettendorf 18 

Davenport West 38, Burlington 35 

Iowa City West 21, Davenport North 14 

Pleasant Valley 38, Iowa City High 14 

Linn-Mar 35, Muscatine 19 

North Scott 45, Clinton 0

Big Six

Alleman 28, Quincy 21

Sterling 53, Moline 26 

Rock Island 14, Geneseo 13

Galesburg 36, United Township 34 

Iowa area

Iowa City Liberty 14, Central DeWitt 12

Center Point-Urbana 7, Maquoketa 0 

West Liberty 27, Louisa-Muscatine 14 

Camanche 45, Mount Vernon 10 

Tipton 48, West Burlington 6 

Bellevue 21, North Cedar 6

West Branch 42, Northeast 0 

Sigourney-Keota 59, Columbus Community 6 

Mediapolis 60, Wilton 6

Wapello 57, Van Buren 14

Durant 34, Highland 13 

Easton Valley 67, Kee High 14

Midland 24, Springville 22 

Illinois area

Annawan-Wethersfield 40, Mid-County 0

West Carroll 22, Milledgeville 0 

Mercer County 16, Monmouth United 0 

Morrison 26, Erie-Prophetstown 0

Princeton 49, Kewanee 7

West Central 18, Ridgewood 8 

Fulton 30, Riverdale 6 

Rockridge 36, Bureau Valley 20

Hall 35, Sherrard 0 

Today's game

Illinois area

Orion (4-2, 2-1) at Sterling Newman (5-1, 2-1), noon

Thursday's scores

Iowa metro

Assumption 27, Clear Creek Amana 14

Cedar Rapids Washington 43, Davenport Central 20

Pleasant Valley 38, Iowa City High 14

City High;0;8;0;6;--;14

Pleasant Valley;21;10;0;7;--;38

First quarter

PV – Caden Kipper 11 run (Rhys Ward kick), 10:55

PV – Ryan Mumey 6 run (Ward kick), 7:29

PV – Kipper 10 run (Ward kick), 3:03

Second quarter

PV – Mumey 15 run (Ward kick), 9:26

IC – JaDaVonyae Hickman 4 run (Kolby Kucera pass from Raph Hamilton), 6:50

PV – Ward 27 field goal, 0:07

Fourth quarter

PV – Matt Mickle 1 run (Ward kick), 10:49

IC – Hamilton 1 run (kick blocked), 6:53

Team statistics

;ICH;PV

First downs;10;25

Rushes-yards;25-60;61-339

Passing yards;116;26

Comp-Att-Int;8-11-0;2-5-1

Total plays-yards;36-176;66-365

Punts-avg.;4-30.8;0-0.0

Fumbles-lost;2-1;1-0

Penalties-yards;1-5;4-34

Individual statistics

Rushing

City High – JayDaVonyae Hickman 9-25; Raph Hamilton 13-18; Sila Lulinda 3-17

Pleasant Valley – Caden Kipper 22-159; Brandon DePover 13-59; Ryan Mumey 11-42; Matt Mickle 5-32; Luke Brandmeyer 3-18; George Venzke 3-16; Jackson Moats 2-11; Max Crowley 1-4; Jack Stoneking 1-(-2)

Passing

City High – Hamilton 8-11-0, 116 yards

Pleasant Valley – Mumey 2-5-1, 26 yards

Receiving

City High – Jacob Means 2-64; Gable Mitchell 4-33; Kolby Kucera 2-19

Pleasant Valley – Kellen Hornbuckle 1-16; Matt Mickle 1-10

Sophomore – Pleasant Valley 56, Iowa City High 6

C.R. Kennedy 28, Bettendorf 18

Bettendorf;12;0;6;0;--;18

C.R. Kennedy;0;0;14;14;--;28

First quarter

Bett -- Harrison Bey-Buie 55 run (kick blocked), 10:58

Bett -- Bey-Buie 4 run (run failed), 0:29

Third quarter

CRK -- Cairron Hendred 71 run (Liam Wahe kick), 10:20

CRK -- Brandtley Koske 39 run (Wahe kick), 2:57

Bett -- Tyler Pate 74 kickoff return (run failed), 2:41

Fourth quarter

CRK -- Max White 38 run (Wahe kick), 4:43

CRK -- Koske 32 run (Wahe kick), 1:33

Team statistics

;;Bett;CRK

First downs;11;16

Rushes-yards;27-172;51-407

Passing yards;126;25

Comp-Att-Int;13-19-1;4-8-0

Punts-avg.;6-28.5;4-37.0

Fumbles-lost;1-0;1-1

Penalties-yards;3-38;4-30

Individual statistics

Rushing

Bettendorf -- Harrison Bey-Buie 20-170, Ty Numkena 1-4, AJ Douglas 1-1, Joe Byrne 5-(-3)

Kennedy -- Cairron Hendred 11-123, Max White 20-122, Brandtley Koske 9-119, Cade Parker 5-29, Max Drish 4-18, Team 2-(-4) 

Passing

Bettendorf -- Byrne 13-19-1, 126 yards

Kennedy -- White 4-8-0, 25 yards

Receiving

Bettendorf -- Numkena 5-59, Douglas 4-38, Noah Abbott 4-29 

Kennedy -- Cody Pflughaupt 2-23, Drish 1-3, Koske 1-(-1)

Sophomores: Bettendorf 42, Kennedy 0

North Scott 45, Clinton 0

North Scott;20;18;7;0;--;45

Clinton;0;0;0;0;--;0

First quarter

NS -- Ty Anderson 64 pass from Jake Matthaidess (Ethan Fairfield kick), 9:39

NS -- Matthaidess 1 run (Fairfield kick), 6:40

NS -- Teagan Goodney 2 run (pass failed), 3:27

Second quarter

NS -- Fairfield 29 FG, 10:10

NS -- Nathan Link 7 run (Fairfield kick), 6:42

NS -- Quentin Allison 1 run (Fairfield run), 6:13

Third quarter

NS -- Allison 15 run (Fairfield kick), 9:39

Team statistics

;NS;C

First downs;15;7

Rushes-yards;25-167;20-(-21)

Passing yards;181;96

Comp-Att-Int;8-12-0;11-27-0

Punts-avg.;2-39.0;6-32.9

Fumbles-lost;2-0;4-1

Penalties-yards;6-50;3-25

Individual statistics

Rushing

North Scott -- Quentin Allison 8-127, Jake Matthaidess 6-28, Carter Markham 1-9, Luke Jennings 3-9, David Nass 2-6, Teagan Goodney 3-1, Nathan Link 1-(-2), Trent Allard 1-(-11)

Clinton -- Jai Jensen 11-9, Ulysses Patterson 4-7, Tavian Bailey 2-(-2), Will Sivright 2-(-3), Team 1-(-32)

Passing

North Scott -- Matthaidess 6-10-0-163-1, Allard 2-2-0-18-0

Clinton -- Jensen 11-27-0-96-0

Receiving

North Scott -- Ty Anderson 2-82, Canon Gaffey 2-34, Jennings 2-20, Jacob Dies 1-37, Marquan Quinn 1-8

Clinton -- Treveon Bailey 6-61, Sivright 3-22, Patterson 2-13,

Sophomores: North Scott 48, Clinton 19

Davenport West 38, Burlington 35

Burlington;13;0;15;7;--;35

West;21;7;0;10;--;38

First quarter

B -- Trey King-Tempest Jr. 2 run (Brian Velazquez kick), 10:51

DW -- Izaiah Schaeffer-Houston 66 run (Andres Gonzales kick), 10:35

DW -- Schaeffer-Houston 22 run (Gonzales kick), 5:11

B -- Bryant Williams 17 run (kick fail), 4:06

DW -- Payton Thompson 12 run (Gonzales kick), 3:19

Second quarter

DW -- Payton Heath 20 pass from Thompson (Gonzales kick), 9:59

Third quarter

B -- King-Tempest 20 run (Williams two-point run), 8:09

B -- Williams 25 run (Velazquez kick), 1:30

Fourth quarter

B -- Williams 11 run (Velazquez kick), 11:38

DW -- Schaeffer-Houston 64 run (Gonzales kick), 6:13

DW -- Gonzales 28 field goal, 0:00

Team statistics

;Burlington;West

First downs;19;21

Rushes-yards;52-252;40-313

Passing yards;35;133

Comp-att-int;3-8-0;9-13-0

Total yards;287;446

Fumbles-lost;2-1;0-0

Penalties;4-40;6-44

Individual stats

Rushing

Burlington -- Bryant Williams 26-138, Trey King-Tempest Jr. 21-104, Brock Dengler 3-(minus 4), DJ Pugh 1-7, Carlo Martinez-Hale 1-7.

West -- Izaiah Schaeffer-Houston 19-204, Payton Thompson 12-89, Aiden Fix 2-5, Cameron Carter 6-19, Jared Neitzer 1-(minus 4).

Passing

Burlington -- Dengler 3-8-0-35

West -- Thompson 7-9-0-125, Schaeffer-Houston 2-4-0-8.

Receiving

Burlington -- Martinez-Hale 3-35

West -- Schaeffer-Houston 1-4, Hunter Runge 2-44, Payton Heath 3-65, Cameron Carter 2-12, Aiden Fix 1-8.

Sophomore score: West 0, Burlington 0

Mediapolis 60, Wilton 6

Mediapolis;20;22;6;12;--;60

Wilton;0;0;0;6;--;6

First quarter 

MED -- Owe Timmerman punt return (kick failed)

MED -- Klay Foster 1 run (Drew Zurmuehlen kick)

MED -- Josh Darbyshire 78 run (Drew Zurmuehlen kick)

Second quarter 

MED -- Klay Foster 69 run (Drew Zurmuehlen kick)

MED -- Owen Timmerman 35 pass from Regan Thornburg (Wyatt Wilkerson run)

Third quarter

MED -- Regan Thornburg 40 run (kick failed)

MED -- Anthony Isley 9 run (kick failed)

Fourth quarter

MED -- Ben Egan 1 run (kick failed)

WILT -- Colby Sawvell 4 run (run failed)

Team statistics

;MED;WILT

First downs;24;8

Rushes-yards;43-538;31-58

Passing yards;34;76

Comp-Att-Int;2-4-0;7-18-3

Punts-avg.;0-0;4-37.75

Fumbles-lost;1-1;1-0

Penalties-yards;7-66;1-15

Individual statistics

Rushing

Mediapolis -- Josh Darbyshire 6-49, Kadin Salek 3-80, Regan Thornburg 4-56, Ben Egan 2-6, Anthony Insley 4-14, Klay Foster 21-308, Lucas Wagenbach 1-38

Wilton -- Buddy Darting 1-4, Aidan Walker 1-4, Clayton Guyer 1-3, Jackson Hull 9-6, Mason Ormsby 12-30, Colby Sawvell 2-(-10), Trae Hagen 5-21

Passing

Mediapolis -- Regan Thornburg 2-4-0, 34 yards

Wilton -- Mason Ormsby 7-18-3, 76 yards

Receiving

Mediapolis -- Josh Darbyshire 2-(-1), Owen Timmerman 1-35, Daryun Kreft 1-0

Wilton -- Buddy Darting 2-(-8), Jackson Hull 2-17, Colby Sawvell 9-67, Patrick Barszczewski 1-0

West Liberty 27, Louisa-Muscatine 14

Louisa-Muscatine;0;6;0;8;--;14

West Liberty;0;20;7;0;--;27

Second quarter 

WL -- Jahsiah Galvan 42 punt return (run failed) 

WL -- Jahsiah Galvan 31 pass from Talen Dengler (Bryan Martinez kick)

L-M -- Chase Kruse 22 run (run failed)

WL -- Will Esmoil 62 run (Bryan Martinez kick)

Third quarter

WL -- Gavin Chown 2 run (Bryan Martinez kick)

Fourth quarter 

WL -- Chase Kruse 1 run (Kaden Schneider run)

Team statistics

;L-M;WL

First downs;18;15

Rushes-yards;46-209;34-158

Passing yards;40;60

Comp-Att-Int;7-18-1;3-7-1

Punts-avg.;6-30.0;4-45.0

Fumbles-lost;2-2;1-1

Penalties-yards;5-50;6-45

Individual statistics

Rushing

Louisa-Muscatine -- Chase Kruse 19-125, Hayden Calvelage 20-66, Kaden Schneider 6-20, Brock Jeambey 1-(-2)

West Liberty -- Will Esmoil 15-113, Talen Dengler 11-22, Jahsiah Galvan 4-20, Gavin Chown 3-7, Brodie Kilburn 1-(-4)

Passing

Louisa-Muscatine -- Chase Kruse 7-18-1, 40 yards

West Liberty -- Talen Dengler 3-7-1, 60 yards

Receiving

Louisa-Muscatine -- Brock Jeambey 4-19, Dallas Vasquez 1-12, Wylie Jacobs 2-9, Kaden Schneider 0-0

West Liberty -- Jahsiah Galvan 1-31, Kobe Simon 2-29, Gavin Chown 0-0, Austin McMichael 0-0

Bellevue Community 21, North Cedar 6

North Cedar;0;0;0;6;--;6

Bellevue;0;7;7;7;--;21

Second Quarter

Bellevue -- Max Jackson 5 run (Ty Kloser kick), 0:18

Third Quarter

Bellevue -- Ben Parker 34 run (Ty Kloser kick), 0:29

Fourth Quarter

NC -- Brody Hawtrey 8 pass from Ethan Sahr (pass failed), 7:53

Bellevue -- Parker 3 run (Ty Kloser kick), 5:00

Team statistics

;NC;BEL

First downs;14;21

Rushes-yards;29-45;50-331

Passing yards;160;71

Comp-Att-Int;13-24-1;9-14-1

Punts-avg;4-29.8;3-29.7

Fumbles-lost;1-1;0-0

Penalties-yards;7-50;8-75

Individual statistics

Rushing

NC -- Tyler Thurston 8-21, Brody Hawtrey 11-16, Tyler Jackson 5-9, James Garner 1-0, Ethan Sahr 4-(-1)

Bellevue -- Ben Parker 27-212, Max Jackson 23-119

Passing

NC -- Ethan Sahr 13-24-1, 160 yards

Bellevue -- Max Jackson 9-14-1, 71 yards

Receiving

NC -- Gage Walshire 6-68, Brody Hawtrey 4-52, Kael Unruh 2-31, James Garner 1-9

Bellevue -- Colby Sieverding 2-30, Ben Parker 1-22, Jacob Waller 2-12, Logan Manders 4-7

Rock Island 14, Geneseo 13

Rock Island;0;0;7;7;--;14

Geneseo;0;0;7;6;--;13

Third quarter

RI – Davion Wilson 7 run (Victor Guzman kick), 10:50

G – Jacob McConnell 1 run (Logan Hansen kick), 1:06

Fourth quarter

RI – Wilson 34 run (Guzman kick), 11:06

G – Jonathan Maxwell 9 run (run failed), 3:55

Team statistics

;RI;G

First downs;8;18

Rushes-yards;28-165;49-183

Passing yards;39;41

Total yards;206;224

Comp-att-int;6-10-1;5-17-1

Punts-avg.;3-38;4-30.5

Fumbles-lost;5-3;2-1

Penalties-yards;6-76;8-55

Individual statistics

Rushing

Rock Island — Davion Wilson 21-145, Eli Reese 4-18, Ja’Kye Hill 1-1, Marriyon Rogers 2-1

Geneseo — Bruce Moore 12-50, Dominic DeBoef 9-44, Kyle Hofer 13-43, Jonathan Maxwell 5-27, PJ Moser 6-20, Mason Jones 1-10, Jacob McConnell 3-(-11)

Passing

Rock Island — Reese 6-9-1, 39 yards; Victor Guzman 0-1-0

Geneseo — McConnell 5-17-1, 41 yards

Receiving

Rock Island — Perry Slater 2-7, Jaiden VanCollie 1-13, Wilson 1-11, Mareion Anderson 1-9, Hill 1-(-1)

Geneseo — Nathan Beneke 3-24, Nathan VanDeWoestyne 1-11, Hofer 1-6

Frosh/soph — Geneseo 24, Rock Island 15

Sterling 53, Moline 26

Moline;6;6;6;8;—;26

Sterling;6;20;14;13;—;53

First quarter

S -- Noel Aponte 22 run (kick failed), 6:30

M -- Kaeden Dreifurst 86 pass from Zidain Sterling (kick failed), :56

Second quarter

S -- Jahshawn Howard 46 run (Adrian Herrera kick), 10:21

M -- Dreifurst 63 run (kick blocked), 7:15

S -- Cooper Willman 32 run (Herrera kick), 4:38

S -- Aponte 2 run (kick failed), :12

Third quarter

S -- David Tessman 8 run (Herrera kick), 9:29

M -- Dreifurst 66 run (pass failed), 7:55

S -- Aponte 62 pass from Willman (Herrera kick), 5:52

Fourth quarter

M -- Nate Johnson 84 pass from Matthew Bailey (Dreifurst run), 11:43

S -- Willman 42 run (kick failed), 9:58

S -- Willman 6 run (Michael Hanranan kick), 5:34

Galesburg 36, United Township 34

UT;7;7;14;6;—;34

Galesburg;7;14;0;15;—;36

First quarter

UT -- Telvin Chatman 7 run (Lasbat Amadou kick), 4:00

G -- Grant Aten 13 run (John Rehn kick)

Second quarter

UT -- Chatman run (Amadou kick)

G -- Dillon McBride 23 run (Rehn kick), 3:56

G -- Egipciaco 64 pass from Rehn kick), 1:00

Third quarter

UT -- Roger Clayton 34 interception return (Amadou kick)

UT -- Geadeyan 22 run (Amadou kick)

Fourth quarter

G -- McBride run (Aten run), 7:28

G -- Egipciaco 21 pass (kick good), 4:07

UT -- Geadeyan 6 run (run failed), :38

Morrison 26, Erie-Prophetstown 0

Morrison;0;18;8;0;—;26

E-P;0;0;0;0;—;0

Second quarter

M -- Keegan Anderson 11 run (run failed), 8:57

M -- Anderson 25 pass from Nate Helms (run failed), 8:16

M -- Riley Wilkens 7 run (pass failed), :34.4

Third quarter

M -- Anderson 63 run (Hunter Newman run), 10:30

Team statistics

;Morr;E-P

First downs;16;13

Rushing yards;45-258;30-75

Passing yards;68;98

Passes (C-A-I);4-8-0;8-17-2

Punts;5-34.0;5-20.6

Fumbles lost;0-0;4-2

Penalties;5-50;3-22

Individual statistics

Rushing

Morrison -- Helms 2-(15), Wilkens 16-78, K. Anderson 7-114, Newman 7-36, Isaak Shetler 1-4, Nathan Mickley 3-17, Jevin Smith 5-14, Nick Allen 2-3, Brehenen Linke 2-7

Erie-Prophetstown -- Eric Robinson 10-(7), Ross Purvis 5-18, Hunter Oleson 12-52, Connor Sibley 3-12.

Passing

Morrison -- Helms 4-8-0, 68 yards

Erie-Prophetstown -- Robinson 8-17-2, 98 yards.

Receiving

Morrison -- K. Anderson 1-25, Ryan Kennedy 1-10, Kolten Sage 2-33

Erie-Prophetstown -- Sibley 3-35, Jakob Grunder 2-31, Oleson 1-18, Levi Cole 1-5, Carson Wiebenga 1-9.

Rockridge 36, Bureau Valley 20

Bureau Valley;0;6;6;8;--;20

Rockridge;14;0;15;7;--;36

First Quarter

Rockridge -- Locke 38 pass from Deem (kick good), 4:34

Rockridge -- Deem 3 run (kick good), 0:03

Second Quarter

BV -- Nugent 17 run (kick failed), 3:30

Third Quarter

Rockridge -- Zarlatanes 1 run (run good), 6:29

BV -- Nugent 1 run (pass failed), 3:09

Fourth Quarter

Rockridge -- Rusk 40 pass from Deem (kick good), 11:48

BV -- Nugent 42 run (run good), 6:44

Rockridge -- Zarlatanes 1 run (kick good), 3:31

Team statistics

;BV;RR

First downs;7;15

Rushes-yards;35-243;49-172

Passing yards;13;152

Comp-Att-Int;1-8-2;12-19-0

Punts-avg;2-9.5;1-6

Fumbles lost;1;0

Penalties-yards;1-10;2-25

Individual statistics

Rushing

BV -- Nugent 18-184, Dean 7-37, Hardy 7-17, Eckberg 3-5

Rockridge -- Zarlatanes 28-104, Deem 17-31, Locke 4-37

Passing

BV -- Eckberg 1-7-2, 13 yards; Dean 0-1-0

Rockridge -- Deem 12-19-0, 152 yards

Receiving

Rockridge -- Rusk 6-79, Locke 4-59, Henry 1-6, Zarlatanes 1-(-2)

Mercer County 16, United 0

United;0;0;0;0;—;0

MerCo;0;8;0;8;—;16

Second quarter

MC -- Matthew Lucas 14 run (Braden Williams kick), 2:06

Fourth quarter

MC -- Williams 4 run (Williams run), 5:54

Team statistics

;U;MC

First downs;5;15

Rushing yards;20-50;49-279

Passing yards;59;12

Passing C-A-I;5-22-1;2-6-0

Punts-avg;5-26;2-44.5

Fumbles-lost;2-1;2-2

Penalties-yrds;3-15;4-45

Rushing

United -- Cade Whitsitt 15-34, Cormiac Flynn 2-7, Nolan Leffler 3-8.

Mercer County -- Braden Williams 25-132, Ryan Rillie 7-21, Raven Gutierrez 3-13, Matthew Lucas 7-34, Seth Speaker 3-55, Tyler Bridgeford 3-25.

Passing

United -- Declan Flynn 2-18-1-27, Leffler 3-4-0-32.

Mercer County -- Lucas 2-6-0-12.

Receiving

United -- Whitsitt 1-11, Austin Thompson 2-42, D. Flynn 1-5, C. Flynn 1-2.

Mercer County -- Williams 1-5, Speaker 1-7.

Fulton 36, Riverdale 12

Riverdale;0;0;0;12;—;12

Fulton;14;0;16;6;—;36

First quarter

F -- Ethan Rash 1 (2pt good), 9:00

F -- Jake Pannell 20 pass from Conner Barnett, 6:00

Third quarter

F -- Snyder 23 pass from Pessman (2pt good), 5:45

F -- Rash 9 run (2pt good), 2:32

Fourth quarter

Riv -- Colton Reiman 2 run (kick failed), 8:40

F -- Rash 30 run (kick failed), 5:11

Riv -- Reiman 10 run (kick failed), 2:16

Annawan-Wethersfield 40, Mid-County 0

A-W;16;24;0;0;—;40

Mid-Co;0;0;0;0;—;0

First quarter

A-W -- Coltin Quagliano 10 run (Samuels pass from Quagliano), 6:23

A-W -- Reece Gripp 5 run (Gripp run), 4:10

Second quarter

A-W -- Quagliano 6 run (Quagliano run), 10:22

A-W -- Kaynen Bond run (Kelly pass from Quagliano), 3:38

A-W -- Kale Nelson 43 pass from Quagliano (Gripp pass from Quagliano), 2:30

Hall 35, Sherrard 0

Sherrard;0;0;0;0;--;0

Spring Valley Hall;14;7;7;7;--;35

First quarter

H -- Marshall Walk 3 run (kick)

H -- Walk 16 run (kick)

Second quarter

H -- Austin Heinecke 1 run (kick)

Third quarter

H -- Heinecke 43 run (kick)

Fourth quarter

H -- Mac Resetich 27 run (kick)

Boys golf

2019 Iowa State Tournament

Team standings -- 1. Waukee 315; 2. Cedar Falls 322; T3. West Des Moines Valley 325; T3. Pleasant Valley 325; 5. Ames 326; 6. Dowling Catholic 330; 7. Southeast Polk 332; 8. Cedar Rapids Washington 335; 9. Ankeny Centennial 337; 10. Cedar Rapids Kennedy 342; 11. Cedar Rapids Xavier 356; 12. Bettendorf 367

Top 5 Individuals -- 1. Jack Roemer (PV) 72; 2. Dillon Burr (Linn-Mar) 73; T3. Jack Dumas (PV) 75; T3. Matthew O'Brien (Waukee) 75; 5. Tom Krapfl (Indianola) 76; T69. Keaton Thissen (Assumption) 94

Pleasant Valley -- 1. Roemer 72; T3. Dumas 75; T42. Nathan Tillman 87; T60. Alex Blackwell 91

Bettendorf -- T30. Mitch Nikulski 84; T63. Maurice Wynn 92; T69. Jake Pensinger 94; T73. David Schwartz 97

Boys soccer

Riverdale 3, Princeton 2

Halftime -- Riverdale 2, Princeton 0. Goals -- Riverdale, Easton Day; Jacob Lyons (penalty kick); Jacob Lyons (penalty kick). Princeton, Ian Sampson; Jacob Howell. Saves -- Riverdale, Regan Walston 16; Princeton, Niklas Schneider 7. Corners -- Riverdale 2, Princeton 7. Shots on goal -- Riverdale 10, Princeton 18. Fouls -- Riverdale 7, Princeton 13. 

