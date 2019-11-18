Football

Iowa playoffs

Championship

Thursday's games

Eight-player

Audubuon (12-1) vs. Don Bosco (12-0), 10 a.m.

Class A

West Hancock (12-0) vs. Grundy Center (11-1), 1:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Solon (12-0) vs. Western Dubuque (12-0), 7 p.m.

Friday's games

Class 1A

Van Meter (12-0) vs. West Lyon (11-1), 10 a.m.

Class 2A

OABCIG (12-0) vs. Waukon (12-0), 1 p.m.

Class 4A

West Des Moines Valley (12-0) vs. Dowling Catholic (11-1), 7 p.m.

Illinois playoffs

Semifinals

Saturday's games

Class 1A

Lena-Winslow (12-0) at Annawan-Wethersfield (12-0), 1 p.m.

Moweaqua Central A&M (12-0) at Athens (10-2)

Class 2A

Fieldcrest (12-0) at Sterling Newman (11-1)

Nashville (11-1) at Decatur St. Teresa (11-1)

Class 3A

Byron (11-1) at Princeton (11-1)

Williamsville (12-0) at Quincy Notre Dame (9-3)

Class 4A

Richmond-Burton (12-0) at Coal City (12-0)

Murphysboro (10-2) at Effingham (11-1)

Class 5A

Rockford Boylan (12-0) at Chicago St. Rita (9-3)

Rochester (11-1) at Mascoutah (9-3)

Class 6A

Crystal Lake Prairie Ridge (11-1) at Deerfield (10-2)

Chatham Glenwood (12-0) at East St. Louis (12-0)

Class 7A

Chicago Mt. Carmel (12-0) at Willowbrook (11-1)

Nazareth Academy (12-0) at Rolling Meadows (12-0)

Class 8A

Chicago Brother Rice (8-4) at Gurnee Warren (12-0)

Frankfort Lincoln-Way East (12-0) at Chicago Marist (8-4)

Girls basketball

Geneseo 60, St. Bede 23

St. Bede (0-1) — Maschmann 1-1 0-0 0 2 20, Brady 0-1 0-0 3 2 0, Giordano 0-1 0-2 1 2 0, Smudzinski 1-3 0-0 1 4 2, Senica 2-6 2-4 3 2 6, Cattani 0-2 0-0 3 1 0, Nawa 1-4 0-2 0 2 2, Bosnich 2-6 0-0 1 5 4, Johnon 1-4 2-3 2 5 4, Stoudt 1-3 1-2 0 3 3. Totals 9-31 5-13 14 29.

Geneseo (1-0) — Rapps 4-5 1-1 1 1 0, Simms 0-2 0-0 0 0 0, Frerichs 4-4 1-1 2 0 9, M. Barickman 3-9 3-4 0 2 11, A. Barickman 3-5 0-0 0 1 7, McGuire 1-2 0-0 2 2 20, Ludwig 3-14 2-6 2 2 9, Mackey 1-6 2-2 1 0 4, Wiese 1-2 1-2 2 2 1, Henderson 0-4 3-5 2 5 3, Porter 0-0 0-0 1 0 0, Wirth 2-4 1-2 1 1 5, Beach 0-1 0-0 0 0 0. Totals 22-58 14-23 14 16 60.

St. Bede;8;4;6;5;—;23

Geneseo;21;21;14;4;—;56

3-point goals — St. Bede 0-1 (Brady 0-1), Geneseo 4-10 (Simms 0-1, M. Barickman 2-4, A. Barickman 1-1, Ludwig 1-3, Wiese 0-1). Turnovers — SB 33, GHS 24.

Annawan 47, Sherrard 44

SHERRARD — Carrigan Minch 0-4 0-0 1 0 0, Emma Hofmann 2-4 0-0 4 2 4, Taylor Barber 4-17 0-2 3 5 10, Sydney Adamson 7-16 0-0 2 7 17, Charlotte Frere 1-1 0-0 0 0 2, Lauren McMillin 1-2 2-2 2 4 4, Allison Maring 0-0 0-0 1 0 0, Carley Whitsell 1-7 3-4 2 10 5, Ashley Yudis 0-2 2-2 2 5 2, Addison Pickens 0-0 0-0 0 0 0. Totals 18-53 7-10 17 40 44.

ANNAWAN — Thurston 0-0 0-0 0 0 0. Rico 3-7 2-4 3 4 8, Jagers 0-1 0-0 0 0 0, Manuel 6-14 1-4 2 5 13, Randall 1-10 2-2 2 6 4, Rusk 0-1 0-0 1 0 0, Peterson 2-4 2-2 2 3 7, Wise 1-1 0-0 1 0 3, Miller 3-11 2-4 1 10 8, Miller 2-5 0-0 3 6 4. Totals 18-54 8-16 16 38 47.

Sherrard;27;7;10;--;44

Annawan;24;8;15;--;47

3-point goals — S 6-24 (Adamson 3-9, Barber 2-11, Hofmann 0-1, Whitsell 0-1, Minch 0-2), A 2-8 (Wise 1-1, Peterson 1-2, Rico 0-1, Jagers 0-1, Randall 0-1, Rusk 0-1). Rebounds — S 40 (Whitsell 10), A 28 (Miller 10). Assists — S 7 (Barber 3), A 4 (Miller 2). Steals — S 3 (Hofmann 1, Barber 1, McMillin 1), A 2 (Rico 1, Jagers 1). Turnovers — S 18, A 9.

