Football

Iowa playoff pairings

Friday's games (all 7 p.m. starts)

Class 4A

Bracket A

Indianola (6-3) at #1 West Des Moines Valley (9-0)

Cedar Rapids Prairie (6-3) at Waukee (6-3)

Bracket B

Dubuque Senior (5-4) at #2 Cedar Falls (9-0)

Bettendorf (7-2) at Linn-Mar (6-3)

Bracket C

Urbandale (6-3) at #4 Ankeny Centennial (8-1)

Fort Dodge (6-3) at Cedar Rapids Kennedy (8-1)

Bracket D

Des Moines Roosevelt (6-3) at #3 Dowling Catholic (8-1)

Ankeny (6-3) at Southeast Polk (7-2)

Class 3A

Bracket A

Iowa City Liberty (7-2) at #1 Solon (9-0)

Independence (9-0) at Pella (7-2)

Bracket B

Washington (7-2) at #2 Western Dubuque (9-0)

Cedar Rapids Xavier (8-1) at North Scott (8-1)

Bracket C

Carlisle (7-2) at #4 Sergeant Bluff-Luton (8-1)

Glenwood (7-2) at Norwalk (8-1)

Bracket D

Oskaloosa (6-3) at #3 C.B. Lewis Central (8-1)

Harlan (7-2) at Dallas Center-Grimes (8-1)

Class 2A

Bracket A

Tipton (6-3) at #1 Waukon (9-0)

Monticello (6-3) at West Liberty (6-3)

Bracket B

Spirit Lake (6-3) at #2 Clear Lake (9-0)

Waterloo Columbus (8-1) at Williamsburg (6-3)

Bracket C

Central Lyon/George-Little Rock (5-4) at #3 Algona (9-0)

Greene County (8-1) at Des Moines Christian (8-1)

Bracket D

West Marshall (6-3) at #4 OABCIG (9-0)

PCM, Monroe (7-2) at Benton Community (8-1)

Class 1A

Bracket A

Pella Christian (5-4) at #1 Van Meter (9-0)

Mount Ayr (7-2) at South Central Calhoun (9-0)

Bracket B

North Linn (7-2) at #2 West Branch (9-0)

Iowa City Regina (7-2) at Mediapolis (8-1)

Bracket C

Panorama (8-1) at #4 Dike-New Hartford (9-0)

West Lyon (8-1) at Osage (5-4)

Bracket D

Underwood (8-1) at #3 West Sioux (8-1)

Western Christian (8-1) at Treynor (9-0)

Class A

Bracket A

IKM-Manning (6-3) at #1 West Hancock (9-0)

Tri-Center (6-3) at South O'Brien (8-1)

Bracket B

South Winneshiek (7-2) at #2 MFL MarMac (9-0)

Grundy Center (8-1) at Belle Plaine (7-2)

Bracket C

Central Decatur (5-4) at #4 North Tama (9-0)

Westwood (7-2) at Woodbury Central (8-1)

Bracket D

Edgewood-Colesburg (7-2) at #3 St. Ansgar (9-0)

Earlham (8-1) at BGM, Brooklyn (8-1)

Eight-player

Bracket A

Harris-Lake Park (8-1) at #1 Audubon (9-1)

CAM, Anita (7-2) at Lamoni (8-1)

Bracket B

Rockford (7-2) at #2 Turkey Valley (9-0)

Midland (7-2) at HLV, Victor (7-2)

Bracket C

East Mills (7-2) at #4 Remsen St. Mary's (9-0)

Coon Rapids-Bayard (8-1) at Fremont-Mills (6-1)

Bracket D

New London (7-2) at #2 Don Bosco (9-0)

Easton Valley (8-1) at Gladbrook-Reinbeck (7-2)

Iowa final AP poll

The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Iowa high school football polls of the 2019 season with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record, total points and position last week at right:

Team;Record;Pts.;LW

Class 4A

1. WDM Valley (6);9-0;69;1

2. Cedar Falls (1);9-0;59;3

3. Dowling Catholic;8-1;58;2

4. Ankeny Centennial;8-1;50;4

5. Cedar Rapids Kennedy;8-1;42;5

6. Southeast Polk;7-2;30;T6

7. Bettendorf;7-2;29;T6

8. Waukee;6-3;23;9

9. Ankeny;6-3;13;8

10. Des Moines Roosevelt;6-3;6;10

Others receiving votes: Fort Dodge 3, Cedar Rapids Prairie 2, Pleasant Valley 1.

Class 3A

1. Western Dubuque (7);9-0;70;1

2. Solon;9-0;59;2

3. Cedar Rapids Xavier;8-1;47;3

4. C.B. Lewis Central;8-1;38;7

5. North Scott;8-1;37;4

6. Independence;9-0;35;5

7. Sergeant Bluff-Luton;8-1;34;6

8. Norwalk;8-1;27;8

T9. Harlan;7-2;13;NR

T9. Washington;7-2;13;9

Others receiving votes: Dallas Center-Grimes 11; Pella 1.

Class 2A

1. Waukon (7);9-0;70;1

2. Clear Lake;9-0;61;2

3. Algona;9-0;54;3

4. O-A/BCIG;9-0;53;5

5. Waterloo Columbus;8-1;41;6

6. Greene County;8-1;29;4

7. Benton Community;8-1;22;7

8. Des Moines Christian;8-1;21;8

9. Nevada;8-1;14;9

10. West Marshall;6-3;6;NR

Others receiving votes: Monroe PCM 5; Williamsburg 4; Central Lyon/George-Little Rock 2; Spirit Lake 2; West Liberty 1

Class 1A

1. Dike-New Hartford (5);9-0;68;1

2. Van Meter (2);9-0;64;2

3. West Sioux;8-1;49;4

T4. West Lyon;8-1;40;8

T4. West Branch;9-0;40;5

6. South Central Calhoun;9-0;39;6

7. Treynor;9-0;35;7

8. Western Christian;8-1;25;3

9. Underwood;8-1;9;NR

10. Panora Panorama;8-1;7;NR

Others receiving votes: Mediapolis 5; Iowa City Regina 3; Sigourney-Keota 1

Class A

1. West Hancock (6);9-0;69;1

2. St. Ansgar (1);9-0;62;2

T3. North Tama;9-0;52;3

T3. MFL MarMac;9-0;52;4

5. Grundy Center;8-1;40;5

6. Earlham;8-1;29;6

7. Woodbury Centeral;8-1;24;7

T8. Edgewood-Colesburg;7-2;17;8

T8. Brooklyn BGM;8-1;17;9

10. South O'Brien;8-1;12;NR

Others receiving votes: Tri-Center 8; Belle Plaine 2; Hinton 1.

Class 8-Man

1. Don Bosco (6);9-0;68;1

2. Turkey Valley (1);9-0;61;3

3. Remsen St. Mary's;9-0;56;2

4. Audubon;9-1;51;4

5. Coon Rapids-Bayard;8-1;53;5

6. Easton Valley;8-1;29;8

7. Harris-Lake Park;8-1;25;6

8. Fremont Mills;6-1;21;7

9. Anita CAM;7-2;11;9

10. Gladbrook-Reinbeck;7-2;10;10

Others receiving votes: Janesville 6; Lamoni 5; Lenox 4; New London 4; HLV, Victor 1.

Illinois playoff pairings

Local games only

Class 7A

No. 28 Moline (5-4) at No. 5 Willowbrook (8-1), 7 p.m. Friday

Class 6A

No. 9 Rock Island (7-2) at No. 8 Dunlap (7-2), 2 p.m. Saturday

Class 4A

No. 9 Chicago Ag-Science (6-2) at No. 8 Kewanee (6-3), 1 p.m. Saturday

Class 3A

No. 15 Alleman (5-4) at No. 2 Byron (8-1), 1 p.m. Saturday

Class 2A

No. 13 Orion (5-4) at No. 4 Sterling Newman (8-1), 1 p.m. Saturday

No. 15 West Carroll (5-4) at No. 2 Fieldcrest (9-0), 6 p.m. Friday

No. 11 Chicago Christian (6-3) at No. 6 Mercer County (6-3), 3 p.m. Saturday

Class 1A

No. 16 Lewistown (5-4) at No. 1 Annawan-Wethersfield (9-0), 1 p.m. Saturday

No. 13 Ridgewood (6-3) at No. 4 Morrison (9-0), 4 p.m. Saturday

No. 14 Fulton (5-4) at No. 3 Freeport Aquin (9-0), 1 p.m. Saturday

Volleyball

Iowa regional pairings

Class 1A Region 7

Monday's scores

Lisbon 25-25-25, Calamus-Wheatland 6-19-11

Clinton Prince of Peace 26-25-19-25, Easton Valley 24-22-25-18

Belle Plaine 25-25-25, Iowa Valley 18-20-21

Springville 25-25-25, Cedar Valley Christian 13-15-23

Class 2A Region 6

Monday's scores

Mediapolis 25-25-25, Danville 17-11-11

Louisa-Muscatine 25-25-17-26, Wapello 18-22--25-24

Hudson 25-25-25, Colfax-Mingo 9-3-11

Iowa City Regina 25-25-25, Columbus 12-15-20

Class 2A Region 8

Monday's scores

Wilton 25-25-25, Durant 15-15-14

North Cedar 17-25-25-25, Bellevue 25-17-11-18

Cascade 25-25-25, Maquoketa Valley 19-23-14

West Branch 16-25-25-26, Alburnett 25-22-23-24

Class 3A Region 6

Today's semifinals

Benton Community (17-22) at Assumption (30-5), 7 p.m.

Monticello (20-13) at Independence (28-11), 7 p.m.

Class 3A Region 7

Today's semifinals

Williamsburg (15-19) at Tipton (31-6), 7 p.m.

North Polk (30-10) at Nevada (31-9), 7 p.m.

Class 3A Region 8

Today's semifinals

Central Lee (23-10) at West Liberty (29-7), 7 p.m.

Davis County (19-16) at Albia (28-9), 7 p.m.

Class 4A Region 7

Today's semifinals

Western Dubuque (19-11) at Dubuque Wahlert (19-11), 7 p.m.

Clinton (12-22) at Clear Creek Amana (23-14), 7 p.m.

Class 4A Region 8

Today's semifinals

Fairfield (8-26) at North Scott (26-5), 7 p.m.

Fort Madison (15-23) at Burlington (24-5), 7 p.m.

Class 5A Region 7

Today's semifinals

Muscatine (6-17) at Iowa City Liberty (32-2), 7 p.m.

Linn-Mar (18-17) at Dubuque Hempstead (19-13), 7 p.m.

Class 5A Region 8

Today's semifinals

Davenport Central (7-15) at Pleasant Valley (27-5), 7 p.m.

Davenport North (9-22) at Bettendorf (21-13), 7 p.m.

Wilton 25-25-25, Durant 15-15-14

Kills -- Durant, Ally Happ 6, Shannon Head 4, Meg Koenig 2, Kira Schult 2; Wilton, Kelsey Drake 5, Taylor Garvin 9, Ella McCaffery 6. Assists -- Durant, Koenig 12; Wilton, Caffery 19, Drake 11. Aces -- Durant none; Wilton, Caffery 6, Peyton Souhrada 2, Drake 2, Taylor Garvin, Mallory Lange. Blocks -- Durant, Rylie Rock 4, K. Schult; Wilton, Drake, Taylor Garvin. Digs -- Durant, not available; Wilton, Drake 11, Caffery 11, Alexa Garvin 10, Lange 9. 

Records: Durant 10-22 (final); Wilton 33-3

Louisa Muscatine 25-25-22-26, Wapello 17-22-25-24

Kills -- L-M, Hailey Sanders 25, Shadyn Bishop 9, Hailey Sanders 2, Hanna McConnaha; Wapello, Gracie Gustison 9, Lindsy Massner 6, Serah Shafer 7, AnnMarie Freshwater 4, Courtney Matthews 4. Assists -- L-M, McKenna Hohenadel 37, McConnaha 3, Hailey Sanders; Wapello, Morgan Richenberger 11, Aliyah Lolling 8 Holly Massner 5, Shafer 5. Digs -- L-M, Mallory Mashek 16, Kylee Sanders 11, Hailey Sanders 5, Bishop 5; Wapello, Shafer 8, Richenberger 4, Holly Massner 6. Blocks -- L-M, Kylee Sanders 2, Hailey Sanders; Wapello Lindsy Massner 5, Freshwater 2, Gustison. Aces -- L-M, Hailey Sanders 2, McConnaha 2, Mashek, Bishop, Kylee Sanders; Hohenadel; Wapello, Holly Massner 2, Gustison, Grace Ealey.

Illinois regional pairings

Class 4A

Pekin Regional

Today's matches

(2) Moline vs. (7) Pekin, 5:30 p.m.

(3) Normal Community vs. (6) Quincy, 6:30 p.m.

Minooka Regional

Today's matches

(1) Minooka vs. (8) United Township, 5:30 p.m.

(4) Normal West vs. (5) Bradley-Bourbonnais, 6:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Rock Island Regional

Today's matches

(1) Sterling vs. (7) Galesburg, 5:30 p.m.

(4) Dunlap vs. (5) Rock Island, 6:30 p.m.

Ottawa Regional

Monday's score

Ottawa 25-25, Streator 12-21

Today's matches

(2) LaSalle-Peru vs. (8) Ottawa, 5:30 p.m.

(3) Geneseo vs. (6) Dixon, 6:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Riverdale Regional

Monday's scores

Erie-Prophetstown 21-25-25, Rockridge 25-16-19

Alleman 25-25, Sherrard 16-19

Today's matches

(2) Riverdale vs. (10) Erie-Prophetstown, 5:30 p.m.

(3) Bureau Valley vs. (10) Alleman, 6:30 p.m.

Princeton Regional

Monday's scores

Kewanee 25-19-25, Mendota 23-25-18

Princeton 25-25, Spring Valley Hall 14-23

Today's matches

(1) Orion vs. (8) Kewanee, 5:30 p.m.

(4) Mercer County vs. (5) Princeton, 6:30 p.m.

Class 1A

Annawan Regional

Monday's score

Wethersfield 25-25, Stark County 20-14

Today's matches

(3) Annawan vs. (15) DePue, 5:30 p.m.

(7) Peru St. Bede vs. (13) LaMoille-Ohio, 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday's matches

(2) Princeville vs. (9) Wethersfield, 5:30 p.m.

Annawan/DePue winner vs. St. Bede/LaMoiller winner, 6:30 p.m.

Williamsfield Regional

Monday's score

Ridgewood 25-25, Williamsfield 18-17

Today's matches

(3) Elmwood vs. (13) ROWVA, 5:30 p.m.

(5) Brimfield vs. (12) Galva, 6:30 p.m.

Earlville Regional

Monday's scores

Fulton 25-25, Kirkland Hiawatha 5-6

Amboy 22-27-25, Shabbona Indiana Creek 25-25-20

Today's matches

(3) Forreston vs. (13) Alden-Hebron, 5:30 p.m.

(5) Earlville vs. (12) Leland, 6:30 p.m.

Eastland Regional

Monday's score

Rockford Christian 25-19-25, Milledgeville 13-25-17

Today's matches

(4) Lanark Eastland vs. (14) Morrison, 5:30 p.m.

(6) Polo vs. (11) Ashton-Franklin Center, 6:30 p.m.

Erie-Prophetstown 21-25-25, Rockridge 25-16-19

Kills -- E-P, Emily Brooks 16, Ady Scott 10, Ella Heyvaert 8, Kara Schipper 3, Lauren Neumiller 1; RR, Eden DeTombe 8, Mia Freyermuth 8, Kira Nelson 6, Olivia Drish 3, Rebecca Schroeder 3, Mackenzie Douglas 2, Kierney McDonald 2, Nicole Sedam 2, Libby Dierikx 1. Aces -- E-P, Baylee Anderson 3, Emma Davis 1, Heyvaert 1, Jasmine Nickerson 1, Scott 1; RR, Sedam 2, Dierikx 1, Drish 1. Blocks -- E-P, Brooks 8, Heyvaert 5, Schipper 2, Scott 1; RR, Douglas 3, Schroeder 3, Freyermuth 1, McDonald 1, Nelson 1. Digs -- E-P, Anderson 11, Davis 11, Brooks 10; RR, Drish 13, Nelson 11, Sedam 10. Assists -- E-P, Anderson 27; RR, Sedam 24. Records -- Erie-Prophetstown 14-18-2, Rockridge 15-17-1.

Alleman 25-25, Sherrard 16-19

Kills -- A, Izzy Pinc 7, Sydney Bowling 6, Errin Hoffman 5, Gianna Jewhurst 2, Ali VandeWiele 2, Colleen Kenney 1, Emma Kindelsperger 1; S, Carley Whitsell 5, McKenna Blackwell 3, Sarah Sorrell 2, Charlotte Frere 1, Emma Hofmann 1, Taylor Williams 1. Aces -- A, Kenney 3, Hoffman 2, Anna VanDeHeede 2; S, Lauren McMillin 1, Sorrell 1. Blocks -- A, Bowling 3, Pinc 3, Jewhurst 2; S, Sorrell 2, Blackwell 1, Frere 1, Whitsell 1. Digs -- A, Kenney 11, VanDeHeede 5; S, McMillin 14, Whitsell 9, Williams 7. Assists -- A, VanDeHeede 9, Maddie Dobbels 8; S, Williams 6, Hofmann 2. Records -- ​Alleman 3-30, Sherrard 12-18.

Kewanee 25-19-25, Mendota 23-25-18

Kewanee stats:

Kills -- Aly Shafer 9. Assists -- Kendal Bennison 12. Blocks -- Ailynn Duarte 3, Emma Crofton 3. Aces -- Shafer 2. Digs -- Josie DeBord 7, Bennison 6.

Boys soccer

Illinois Class 2A

Ottawa Regional

Monday's score

Rock Island 3, Ottawa 2 (2 OT)

Galesburg Sectional

Today's matches

Rock Island vs. Dunlap, 4:30 p.m.

Geneseo vs. Peoria Notre Dame, 6:30 p.m.

Friday's match

Final at Galesburg, 6 p.m.

Illinois Class 3A

Normal Sectional

Today's matches

Moline vs. Joliet West, 4:30 p.m.

O'Fallon vs. Edwardsville, 6 p.m.

Friday's match

Final at Normal Community, 4:30 p.m.

Rock Island 3, Ottawa 2 (OT)

Halftime -- Rock Island 3, Ottawa 1. Goals -- Ottawa, Mateo Mendez (unassisted), 2nd minute; Julio Mendez (Gio Resendez), 60th minute. Rock Island, Kyle Gant (Jordan Rice), 32nd minute; Isaac Almanza (free kick), 32nd minute; Alejandro Torres (Almanza), 11th minute overtime. Shots -- O 7, RI 14. Saves -- O 11 (Than Fowler), RI 5 (Ben Samuelson). Fouls -- O 17, RI 12. Corner kicks -- O 4, RI 4. Yellow cards -- O 2, RI 3. Records -- Rock Island 14-1-3, Ottawa 14-8-1.

