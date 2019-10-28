Football
Iowa playoff pairings
Friday's games (all 7 p.m. starts)
Class 4A
Bracket A
Indianola (6-3) at #1 West Des Moines Valley (9-0)
Cedar Rapids Prairie (6-3) at Waukee (6-3)
Bracket B
Dubuque Senior (5-4) at #2 Cedar Falls (9-0)
Bettendorf (7-2) at Linn-Mar (6-3)
Bracket C
Urbandale (6-3) at #4 Ankeny Centennial (8-1)
Fort Dodge (6-3) at Cedar Rapids Kennedy (8-1)
Bracket D
Des Moines Roosevelt (6-3) at #3 Dowling Catholic (8-1)
Ankeny (6-3) at Southeast Polk (7-2)
Class 3A
Bracket A
Iowa City Liberty (7-2) at #1 Solon (9-0)
Independence (9-0) at Pella (7-2)
Bracket B
Washington (7-2) at #2 Western Dubuque (9-0)
Cedar Rapids Xavier (8-1) at North Scott (8-1)
Bracket C
Carlisle (7-2) at #4 Sergeant Bluff-Luton (8-1)
Glenwood (7-2) at Norwalk (8-1)
Bracket D
Oskaloosa (6-3) at #3 C.B. Lewis Central (8-1)
Harlan (7-2) at Dallas Center-Grimes (8-1)
Class 2A
Bracket A
Tipton (6-3) at #1 Waukon (9-0)
Monticello (6-3) at West Liberty (6-3)
Bracket B
Spirit Lake (6-3) at #2 Clear Lake (9-0)
Waterloo Columbus (8-1) at Williamsburg (6-3)
Bracket C
Central Lyon/George-Little Rock (5-4) at #3 Algona (9-0)
Greene County (8-1) at Des Moines Christian (8-1)
Bracket D
West Marshall (6-3) at #4 OABCIG (9-0)
PCM, Monroe (7-2) at Benton Community (8-1)
Class 1A
Bracket A
Pella Christian (5-4) at #1 Van Meter (9-0)
Mount Ayr (7-2) at South Central Calhoun (9-0)
Bracket B
North Linn (7-2) at #2 West Branch (9-0)
Iowa City Regina (7-2) at Mediapolis (8-1)
Bracket C
Panorama (8-1) at #4 Dike-New Hartford (9-0)
West Lyon (8-1) at Osage (5-4)
Bracket D
Underwood (8-1) at #3 West Sioux (8-1)
Western Christian (8-1) at Treynor (9-0)
Class A
Bracket A
IKM-Manning (6-3) at #1 West Hancock (9-0)
Tri-Center (6-3) at South O'Brien (8-1)
Bracket B
South Winneshiek (7-2) at #2 MFL MarMac (9-0)
Grundy Center (8-1) at Belle Plaine (7-2)
Bracket C
Central Decatur (5-4) at #4 North Tama (9-0)
Westwood (7-2) at Woodbury Central (8-1)
Bracket D
Edgewood-Colesburg (7-2) at #3 St. Ansgar (9-0)
Earlham (8-1) at BGM, Brooklyn (8-1)
Eight-player
Bracket A
Harris-Lake Park (8-1) at #1 Audubon (9-1)
CAM, Anita (7-2) at Lamoni (8-1)
Bracket B
Rockford (7-2) at #2 Turkey Valley (9-0)
Midland (7-2) at HLV, Victor (7-2)
Bracket C
East Mills (7-2) at #4 Remsen St. Mary's (9-0)
Coon Rapids-Bayard (8-1) at Fremont-Mills (6-1)
Bracket D
New London (7-2) at #2 Don Bosco (9-0)
Easton Valley (8-1) at Gladbrook-Reinbeck (7-2)
Iowa final AP poll
The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Iowa high school football polls of the 2019 season with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record, total points and position last week at right:
Team;Record;Pts.;LW
Class 4A
1. WDM Valley (6);9-0;69;1
2. Cedar Falls (1);9-0;59;3
3. Dowling Catholic;8-1;58;2
4. Ankeny Centennial;8-1;50;4
5. Cedar Rapids Kennedy;8-1;42;5
6. Southeast Polk;7-2;30;T6
7. Bettendorf;7-2;29;T6
8. Waukee;6-3;23;9
9. Ankeny;6-3;13;8
10. Des Moines Roosevelt;6-3;6;10
Others receiving votes: Fort Dodge 3, Cedar Rapids Prairie 2, Pleasant Valley 1.
Class 3A
1. Western Dubuque (7);9-0;70;1
2. Solon;9-0;59;2
3. Cedar Rapids Xavier;8-1;47;3
4. C.B. Lewis Central;8-1;38;7
5. North Scott;8-1;37;4
6. Independence;9-0;35;5
7. Sergeant Bluff-Luton;8-1;34;6
8. Norwalk;8-1;27;8
T9. Harlan;7-2;13;NR
T9. Washington;7-2;13;9
Others receiving votes: Dallas Center-Grimes 11; Pella 1.
Class 2A
1. Waukon (7);9-0;70;1
2. Clear Lake;9-0;61;2
3. Algona;9-0;54;3
4. O-A/BCIG;9-0;53;5
5. Waterloo Columbus;8-1;41;6
6. Greene County;8-1;29;4
7. Benton Community;8-1;22;7
8. Des Moines Christian;8-1;21;8
9. Nevada;8-1;14;9
10. West Marshall;6-3;6;NR
Others receiving votes: Monroe PCM 5; Williamsburg 4; Central Lyon/George-Little Rock 2; Spirit Lake 2; West Liberty 1
Class 1A
1. Dike-New Hartford (5);9-0;68;1
2. Van Meter (2);9-0;64;2
3. West Sioux;8-1;49;4
T4. West Lyon;8-1;40;8
T4. West Branch;9-0;40;5
6. South Central Calhoun;9-0;39;6
7. Treynor;9-0;35;7
8. Western Christian;8-1;25;3
9. Underwood;8-1;9;NR
10. Panora Panorama;8-1;7;NR
Others receiving votes: Mediapolis 5; Iowa City Regina 3; Sigourney-Keota 1
Class A
1. West Hancock (6);9-0;69;1
2. St. Ansgar (1);9-0;62;2
T3. North Tama;9-0;52;3
T3. MFL MarMac;9-0;52;4
5. Grundy Center;8-1;40;5
6. Earlham;8-1;29;6
7. Woodbury Centeral;8-1;24;7
T8. Edgewood-Colesburg;7-2;17;8
T8. Brooklyn BGM;8-1;17;9
10. South O'Brien;8-1;12;NR
Others receiving votes: Tri-Center 8; Belle Plaine 2; Hinton 1.
Class 8-Man
1. Don Bosco (6);9-0;68;1
2. Turkey Valley (1);9-0;61;3
3. Remsen St. Mary's;9-0;56;2
4. Audubon;9-1;51;4
5. Coon Rapids-Bayard;8-1;53;5
6. Easton Valley;8-1;29;8
7. Harris-Lake Park;8-1;25;6
8. Fremont Mills;6-1;21;7
9. Anita CAM;7-2;11;9
10. Gladbrook-Reinbeck;7-2;10;10
Others receiving votes: Janesville 6; Lamoni 5; Lenox 4; New London 4; HLV, Victor 1.
Illinois playoff pairings
Local games only
Class 7A
No. 28 Moline (5-4) at No. 5 Willowbrook (8-1), 7 p.m. Friday
Class 6A
No. 9 Rock Island (7-2) at No. 8 Dunlap (7-2), 2 p.m. Saturday
Class 4A
No. 9 Chicago Ag-Science (6-2) at No. 8 Kewanee (6-3), 1 p.m. Saturday
Class 3A
No. 15 Alleman (5-4) at No. 2 Byron (8-1), 1 p.m. Saturday
Class 2A
No. 13 Orion (5-4) at No. 4 Sterling Newman (8-1), 1 p.m. Saturday
No. 15 West Carroll (5-4) at No. 2 Fieldcrest (9-0), 6 p.m. Friday
No. 11 Chicago Christian (6-3) at No. 6 Mercer County (6-3), 3 p.m. Saturday
Class 1A
No. 16 Lewistown (5-4) at No. 1 Annawan-Wethersfield (9-0), 1 p.m. Saturday
No. 13 Ridgewood (6-3) at No. 4 Morrison (9-0), 4 p.m. Saturday
No. 14 Fulton (5-4) at No. 3 Freeport Aquin (9-0), 1 p.m. Saturday
Volleyball
Iowa regional pairings
Class 1A Region 7
Monday's scores
Lisbon 25-25-25, Calamus-Wheatland 6-19-11
Clinton Prince of Peace 26-25-19-25, Easton Valley 24-22-25-18
Belle Plaine 25-25-25, Iowa Valley 18-20-21
Springville 25-25-25, Cedar Valley Christian 13-15-23
Class 2A Region 6
Monday's scores
Mediapolis 25-25-25, Danville 17-11-11
Louisa-Muscatine 25-25-17-26, Wapello 18-22--25-24
Hudson 25-25-25, Colfax-Mingo 9-3-11
Iowa City Regina 25-25-25, Columbus 12-15-20
Class 2A Region 8
Monday's scores
Wilton 25-25-25, Durant 15-15-14
North Cedar 17-25-25-25, Bellevue 25-17-11-18
Cascade 25-25-25, Maquoketa Valley 19-23-14
West Branch 16-25-25-26, Alburnett 25-22-23-24
Class 3A Region 6
Today's semifinals
Benton Community (17-22) at Assumption (30-5), 7 p.m.
Monticello (20-13) at Independence (28-11), 7 p.m.
Class 3A Region 7
Today's semifinals
Williamsburg (15-19) at Tipton (31-6), 7 p.m.
North Polk (30-10) at Nevada (31-9), 7 p.m.
Class 3A Region 8
Today's semifinals
Central Lee (23-10) at West Liberty (29-7), 7 p.m.
Davis County (19-16) at Albia (28-9), 7 p.m.
Class 4A Region 7
Today's semifinals
Western Dubuque (19-11) at Dubuque Wahlert (19-11), 7 p.m.
Clinton (12-22) at Clear Creek Amana (23-14), 7 p.m.
Class 4A Region 8
Today's semifinals
Fairfield (8-26) at North Scott (26-5), 7 p.m.
Fort Madison (15-23) at Burlington (24-5), 7 p.m.
Class 5A Region 7
Today's semifinals
Muscatine (6-17) at Iowa City Liberty (32-2), 7 p.m.
Linn-Mar (18-17) at Dubuque Hempstead (19-13), 7 p.m.
Class 5A Region 8
Today's semifinals
Davenport Central (7-15) at Pleasant Valley (27-5), 7 p.m.
Davenport North (9-22) at Bettendorf (21-13), 7 p.m.
Wilton 25-25-25, Durant 15-15-14
Kills -- Durant, Ally Happ 6, Shannon Head 4, Meg Koenig 2, Kira Schult 2; Wilton, Kelsey Drake 5, Taylor Garvin 9, Ella McCaffery 6. Assists -- Durant, Koenig 12; Wilton, Caffery 19, Drake 11. Aces -- Durant none; Wilton, Caffery 6, Peyton Souhrada 2, Drake 2, Taylor Garvin, Mallory Lange. Blocks -- Durant, Rylie Rock 4, K. Schult; Wilton, Drake, Taylor Garvin. Digs -- Durant, not available; Wilton, Drake 11, Caffery 11, Alexa Garvin 10, Lange 9.
Records: Durant 10-22 (final); Wilton 33-3
Louisa Muscatine 25-25-22-26, Wapello 17-22-25-24
Kills -- L-M, Hailey Sanders 25, Shadyn Bishop 9, Hailey Sanders 2, Hanna McConnaha; Wapello, Gracie Gustison 9, Lindsy Massner 6, Serah Shafer 7, AnnMarie Freshwater 4, Courtney Matthews 4. Assists -- L-M, McKenna Hohenadel 37, McConnaha 3, Hailey Sanders; Wapello, Morgan Richenberger 11, Aliyah Lolling 8 Holly Massner 5, Shafer 5. Digs -- L-M, Mallory Mashek 16, Kylee Sanders 11, Hailey Sanders 5, Bishop 5; Wapello, Shafer 8, Richenberger 4, Holly Massner 6. Blocks -- L-M, Kylee Sanders 2, Hailey Sanders; Wapello Lindsy Massner 5, Freshwater 2, Gustison. Aces -- L-M, Hailey Sanders 2, McConnaha 2, Mashek, Bishop, Kylee Sanders; Hohenadel; Wapello, Holly Massner 2, Gustison, Grace Ealey.
Illinois regional pairings
Class 4A
Pekin Regional
Today's matches
(2) Moline vs. (7) Pekin, 5:30 p.m.
(3) Normal Community vs. (6) Quincy, 6:30 p.m.
Minooka Regional
Today's matches
(1) Minooka vs. (8) United Township, 5:30 p.m.
(4) Normal West vs. (5) Bradley-Bourbonnais, 6:30 p.m.
Class 3A
Rock Island Regional
Today's matches
(1) Sterling vs. (7) Galesburg, 5:30 p.m.
(4) Dunlap vs. (5) Rock Island, 6:30 p.m.
Ottawa Regional
Monday's score
Ottawa 25-25, Streator 12-21
Today's matches
(2) LaSalle-Peru vs. (8) Ottawa, 5:30 p.m.
(3) Geneseo vs. (6) Dixon, 6:30 p.m.
Class 2A
Riverdale Regional
Monday's scores
Erie-Prophetstown 21-25-25, Rockridge 25-16-19
Alleman 25-25, Sherrard 16-19
Today's matches
(2) Riverdale vs. (10) Erie-Prophetstown, 5:30 p.m.
(3) Bureau Valley vs. (10) Alleman, 6:30 p.m.
Princeton Regional
Monday's scores
Kewanee 25-19-25, Mendota 23-25-18
Princeton 25-25, Spring Valley Hall 14-23
Today's matches
(1) Orion vs. (8) Kewanee, 5:30 p.m.
(4) Mercer County vs. (5) Princeton, 6:30 p.m.
Class 1A
Annawan Regional
Monday's score
Wethersfield 25-25, Stark County 20-14
Today's matches
(3) Annawan vs. (15) DePue, 5:30 p.m.
(7) Peru St. Bede vs. (13) LaMoille-Ohio, 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday's matches
(2) Princeville vs. (9) Wethersfield, 5:30 p.m.
Annawan/DePue winner vs. St. Bede/LaMoiller winner, 6:30 p.m.
Williamsfield Regional
Monday's score
Ridgewood 25-25, Williamsfield 18-17
Today's matches
(3) Elmwood vs. (13) ROWVA, 5:30 p.m.
(5) Brimfield vs. (12) Galva, 6:30 p.m.
Earlville Regional
Monday's scores
Fulton 25-25, Kirkland Hiawatha 5-6
Amboy 22-27-25, Shabbona Indiana Creek 25-25-20
Today's matches
(3) Forreston vs. (13) Alden-Hebron, 5:30 p.m.
(5) Earlville vs. (12) Leland, 6:30 p.m.
Eastland Regional
Monday's score
Rockford Christian 25-19-25, Milledgeville 13-25-17
Today's matches
(4) Lanark Eastland vs. (14) Morrison, 5:30 p.m.
(6) Polo vs. (11) Ashton-Franklin Center, 6:30 p.m.
Erie-Prophetstown 21-25-25, Rockridge 25-16-19
Kills -- E-P, Emily Brooks 16, Ady Scott 10, Ella Heyvaert 8, Kara Schipper 3, Lauren Neumiller 1; RR, Eden DeTombe 8, Mia Freyermuth 8, Kira Nelson 6, Olivia Drish 3, Rebecca Schroeder 3, Mackenzie Douglas 2, Kierney McDonald 2, Nicole Sedam 2, Libby Dierikx 1. Aces -- E-P, Baylee Anderson 3, Emma Davis 1, Heyvaert 1, Jasmine Nickerson 1, Scott 1; RR, Sedam 2, Dierikx 1, Drish 1. Blocks -- E-P, Brooks 8, Heyvaert 5, Schipper 2, Scott 1; RR, Douglas 3, Schroeder 3, Freyermuth 1, McDonald 1, Nelson 1. Digs -- E-P, Anderson 11, Davis 11, Brooks 10; RR, Drish 13, Nelson 11, Sedam 10. Assists -- E-P, Anderson 27; RR, Sedam 24. Records -- Erie-Prophetstown 14-18-2, Rockridge 15-17-1.
Alleman 25-25, Sherrard 16-19
Kills -- A, Izzy Pinc 7, Sydney Bowling 6, Errin Hoffman 5, Gianna Jewhurst 2, Ali VandeWiele 2, Colleen Kenney 1, Emma Kindelsperger 1; S, Carley Whitsell 5, McKenna Blackwell 3, Sarah Sorrell 2, Charlotte Frere 1, Emma Hofmann 1, Taylor Williams 1. Aces -- A, Kenney 3, Hoffman 2, Anna VanDeHeede 2; S, Lauren McMillin 1, Sorrell 1. Blocks -- A, Bowling 3, Pinc 3, Jewhurst 2; S, Sorrell 2, Blackwell 1, Frere 1, Whitsell 1. Digs -- A, Kenney 11, VanDeHeede 5; S, McMillin 14, Whitsell 9, Williams 7. Assists -- A, VanDeHeede 9, Maddie Dobbels 8; S, Williams 6, Hofmann 2. Records -- Alleman 3-30, Sherrard 12-18.
Kewanee 25-19-25, Mendota 23-25-18
Kewanee stats:
Kills -- Aly Shafer 9. Assists -- Kendal Bennison 12. Blocks -- Ailynn Duarte 3, Emma Crofton 3. Aces -- Shafer 2. Digs -- Josie DeBord 7, Bennison 6.
Boys soccer
Illinois Class 2A
Ottawa Regional
Monday's score
Rock Island 3, Ottawa 2 (2 OT)
Galesburg Sectional
Today's matches
Rock Island vs. Dunlap, 4:30 p.m.
Geneseo vs. Peoria Notre Dame, 6:30 p.m.
Friday's match
Final at Galesburg, 6 p.m.
Illinois Class 3A
Normal Sectional
Today's matches
Moline vs. Joliet West, 4:30 p.m.
O'Fallon vs. Edwardsville, 6 p.m.
Friday's match
Final at Normal Community, 4:30 p.m.
Rock Island 3, Ottawa 2 (OT)
Halftime -- Rock Island 3, Ottawa 1. Goals -- Ottawa, Mateo Mendez (unassisted), 2nd minute; Julio Mendez (Gio Resendez), 60th minute. Rock Island, Kyle Gant (Jordan Rice), 32nd minute; Isaac Almanza (free kick), 32nd minute; Alejandro Torres (Almanza), 11th minute overtime. Shots -- O 7, RI 14. Saves -- O 11 (Than Fowler), RI 5 (Ben Samuelson). Fouls -- O 17, RI 12. Corner kicks -- O 4, RI 4. Yellow cards -- O 2, RI 3. Records -- Rock Island 14-1-3, Ottawa 14-8-1.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.