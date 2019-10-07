Football
Iowa AP prep poll
The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Iowa high school football polls of the 2019 season with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record, total points and position last week at right:
|Class 4A
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. West Des Moines Valley (9)
|6-0
|108
|1
|2. Cedar Falls (2)
|6-0
|96
|2
|3. West Des Moines Dowling
|5-1
|89
|3
|4. Ankeny Centennial
|5-1
|76
|4
|5. Bettendorf
|5-1
|69
|5
|6. Cedar Rapids Kennedy
|5-1
|53
|7
|7. Des Moines Roosevelt
|5-1
|38
|9
|8. Southeast Polk
|4-2
|25
|6
|9. Ankeny
|3-3
|19
|10
|10. Johnston
|4-2
|10
|NR
Others receiving votes: Waukee 8. Sioux City East 5. Fort Dodge 4. Marion Linn-Mar 2. Marshalltown 1. Cedar Rapids Prairie 1. Dubuque Senior 1.
|Class 3A
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Epworth Western Dubuque (7)
|6-0
|105
|1
|2. Cedar Rapids Xavier (2)
|6-0
|99
|2
|3. Solon (1)
|6-0
|86
|3
|4. Council Bluffs Lewis Central (1)
|6-0
|82
|4
|5. Eldridge North Scott
|5-1
|58
|5
|6. Independence
|6-0
|49
|7
|7. Sergeant Bluff-Luton
|5-1
|45
|8
|8. Norwalk
|5-1
|30
|9
|9. Dallas Center-Grimes
|5-1
|20
|10
|10. Washington
|5-1
|14
|6
Others receiving votes: Glenwood 8. Harlan 5. Carlisle 2. Pella 1. Spencer 1.
|Class 2A
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Waukon (10)
|6-0
|109
|1
|2. Clear Lake (1)
|6-0
|99
|2
|3. Algona
|6-0
|87
|3
|4. Greene County
|6-0
|73
|4
|5. Waterloo Columbus
|6-0
|61
|5
|(tie) Des Moines Christian
|6-0
|61
|6
|7. O-A BCIG
|6-0
|45
|8
|8. Nevada
|5-1
|28
|NR
|9. Monroe PCM
|5-1
|27
|9
|10. Monticello
|5-1
|4
|NR
|(tie) Sioux Center
|4-2
|4
|NR
Others receiving votes: Southeast Valley 2. Van Horne Benton 2. Spirit Lake 1. State Center West Marshall 1. Tipton 1.
|Class 1A
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Dike-New Hartford (6)
|6-0
|101
|2
|2. Van Meter (2)
|6-0
|92
|3
|3. Inwood West Lyon (2)
|6-0
|80
|4
|4. Hull Western Christian
|6-0
|74
|8
|5. West Branch
|6-0
|62
|5
|6. South Central Calhoun (1)
|6-0
|59
|6
|7. Treynor
|6-0
|52
|7
|8. Hawarden West Sioux
|5-1
|45
|1
|9. Sigourney-Keota
|6-0
|24
|10
|10. Iowa City Regina
|5-1
|8
|NR
Others receiving votes: Panora Panorama 5. Underwood 2. Guthrie Center-Adair-Casey 1.
|Class A
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Britt West Hancock (11)
|6-0
|110
|1
|2. St. Ansgar
|6-0
|98
|2
|3. Traer North Tama
|6-0
|79
|3
|4. Monona MFL-Mar-Mac
|6-0
|64
|7
|5. Grundy Center
|5-1
|60
|4
|6. Paullina South O'Brien
|6-0
|56
|8
|7. Edgewood-Colesburg
|5-1
|47
|9
|8. Earlham
|5-1
|37
|10
|9. Moville Woodbury Central
|5-1
|22
|NR
|10. Calmar South Winneshiek
|5-1
|11
|NR
Others receiving votes: Neola Tri-Center 6. Brooklyn BGM 5. Lawton-Bronson 5. Sloan Westwood 4. Hinton 1.
|Class 8-Man
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Gilbertville-Don Bosco (10)
|6-0
|108
|1
|2. Remsen Saint Mary's (1)
|6-0
|94
|2
|3. Jackson Junction Turkey Valley
|6-0
|88
|3
|4. Audubon
|6-1
|72
|5
|5. Easton Valley
|6-0
|59
|6
|6. Anita CAM
|6-0
|51
|9
|7. Coon Rapids-Bayard
|5-1
|27
|4
|8. Harris-Lake Park
|5-1
|26
|8
|9. East Mills
|6-1
|21
|NR
|10. HLV, Victor
|5-1
|16
|NR
Others receiving votes: Lenox 13. Newell-Fonda 10. Janesville 5. Gladbrook-Reinbeck 4. Springville 3. Lone Tree 2. Lamoni 2. Liberty Center SE Warren 1. Ackley AGWSR 1. Montezuma 1. Wyoming Midland 1.
Volleyball
MAC standings
;;Conf;Overall
;;;W;L;W;L
Pleasant Valley;;6;0;22;3
Assumption;;5;0;25;2
North Scott;;4;1;19;4
Bettendorf;;3;3;13;9
Dav. Central;;2;3;5;13
Clinton;;2;4;9;18
Dav. North;;2;4;8;18
Muscatine;;1;4;5;11
Dav. West;;0;6;0;12
Today's matches
Assumption at Davenport North
Davenport Central at Clinton
Wednesday's match
North Scott at Muscatine
Thursday's match
Pleasant Valley at Davenport West
Annawan 25-25, Mercer County 18-12
Kills — Annawan (Ella Manuel 9, Emily Miller 7, Keagan Rico 5), Mercer County (Karli Stineman 7, Ericka Sedam 4). Ace serves — Annawan (Baele 3), Mercer County (Lillian Hucke 2). Blocks — Annawan (E. Miller 3, Baele 2, C. Miller 2), Mercer County (Sedam 4, Stineman 3). Digs — Annawan (Randall 11, Peterson 10, Manuel 8, Rico 8), Mercer County (Stineman 10, Cuellar 7). Assists — Annawan (Baele 19), Mercer County (Hank 5). Records — Annawan 13-10 (4-1 LTC), Mercer County 17-10 (4-2 LTC)
Princeville 25-25, Ridgewood 19-7
Ridgewood stats: Kills — Kenedy Nelson 1, Grace Althaus 1, Hallica Anderson 1, Kaylnn Johnson 1. Blocks — Tatum Miller 2. Aces — Brook Jones 1. Digs — Madi Jones 5. Assists — Brecken Adamson 3
Boys golf
Iowa Class 4A districts
At Glynns Creek (Par 72)
Teams -- 1. x-Pleasant Valley 304; 2. x-Bettendorf 325; 3. x-Cedar Rapids Xavier 327; 4. Dubuque Wahlert 332; 5. North Scott 338; 6. Assumption 340; 7. Iowa City Liberty 344; 8. Burlington 353; 9. Davenport North 358; 10. Iowa City High 359; 11. Clinton 365; 12. Davenport Central 380; 13. Davenport West 384; 14. Iowa City West 386
x - state qualifiers
Top individuals -- 1. Jack Dumas (PV) 38-35 -- 73; 2. Jack Roemer (PV) 35-41 -- 76; 3. Nate Spear (Burlington) 37-39 -- 76; 4. Nathan Tillman (PV) 38-38 -- 76; 5. Zach Berntgen (Bett) 40-39 -- 79
Individual state qualifiers (from non-qualifying teams) -- Spear (Burlington) 76; Keaton Thissen (Assumption) 39-40 -- 79; Reese Hayden (City High) 41-38 -- 79
Pleasant Valley (304) -- Dumas 73, Roemer 76, Tillman 76, Alex Blackwell 38-41 -- 79
Bettendorf (325) -- Berntgen 79, David Schwartz 40-41 -- 81; Tommy Buckwalter 39-43 -- 82; Mitch Nikulski 41-42 -- 83; Maurice Wynn 42-41 -- 83
North Scott (338) -- Zach Johnson 36-44 -- 80; Cael Bredar 42-42 -- 84; Collin Harmon 43-44 -- 87; John Dobbe 41-46 -- 87
Assumption (340) -- Thissen 79, Evan Lystiuk 46-39 -- 85; Liam Steer 41-44 -- 85; Sean Holmes 44-47 -- 91
Davenport North (358) -- Cody Burch 39-41 -- 80; Daleyn Bruce 44-40 -- 84; Clayton Spratt 43-53 -- 96; Owen Stieger 44-54 -- 96
Clinton (365) -- Joe Simpson 39-41 -- 80; Andrew Brisch 41-49 -- 90; Noah Hayton 50-47 -- 97; Ty Koehler 53-45 -- 98
Davenport Central (380) -- Adam Burke 48-45 --93; Mason Gersdorf 48-47 -- 95; Zack Faulkiner 45-51 -- 96; Grayson Reyhons 44-52 -- 96
Davenport West (384) -- Harrison Wright 45-47 -- 92; Dillon Burt 51-45 -- 96; Mason Lantz 49-48 -- 97; Nate Hagedorn 51-48 -- 99
At Hunters Ridge
Top three teams qualify for state meet
Teams -- 1. x Cedar Falls 312, 2. x Cedar Rapids Washington 315, 3. x Cedar Rapids Kennedy 321, 4. Western Dubuque 325, 5. Linn-Mar 330, Marshalltown 337, 7. Cedar Rapids Prairie 338, 8. Dubuque Hempstead 339, 9. Dubuque Senior 339, 10. Waterloo West 349, 11. Muscatine 352, 12. Cedar Rapids Jefferson 371, 13. Waterloo East 587
x - state qualifiers
Individual qualifiers (from non-qualifying teams) -- Dillon Burr (LM), 71; 2. Cole Davis (Mar), 77
Top individuals -- 1. Burr (LM) 71; 2. Brock Barnhart (CRK) 75; 3. Whit Haefner (CRW) 75; 4. Jack Moody (CF) 76; 5. Maxwell Tjoa (CF) 76
Muscatine (352) -- 26. John Becker 84; 44. James Solt 88; 50. Doug Custis 89; 53. Grant Valiant 91
Illinois Class 3A
Normal Community Regional
Teams — 1. Pekin 306; 2. Normal (Community) 309; 3. Normal (West) 314; 4. Minooka 328; 5. Moline 335; 6. Rock Island 361; 7. Bradley Bourbonnais 375; 8. Kankakee 420
Individual medalist — Carter Stevenson (Pekin) 68
Local advancing individuals — Aaron Rogers (Moline) 82; Dylan Schuenemann (Moline) 83; Dylan Wiemers (Moline) 84; Sam Spurgetis (Moline) 86; Ben Frieden (Moline) 88; Ryan Nickel (Rock Island) 88.
Moline — Aaron Rogers 82; Dylan Schuenemann 83; Dylan Wiemers 84; Sam Spurgetis 86; Ben Frieden 88; Tommy Potter 90.
Rock Island — Ryan Nickel 88; Kaleb Rossi 90; Colton Sigel 91; Nathan Steinbeck 92; Eli Boeye 97; Alex Kern 97.
Illinois Class 1A
Wethersfield Regional
At Kewanee Dunes (par 72)
Teams (top 3 advance to the Brown County Sectional) — 1. Alleman 328; 2. Williamsfield 335; 3. Ridgewood 336; 4. Rockridge 339; 5. Sherrard 342; 6. (tie) Mid-County and United 372; 8. Mercer County 387; 9. Orion 394; 10. Knoxville 401; 11. Annawan-Wethersfield 427; 12. Stark County 445
Medalists (top 5) — 1. Drew Hall (Rockridge) 73; 2. Luke Lofgren (Alleman) 74; 3. Thomas Bumann (Ridgewood) 77; 4. Ganon Greenman (Ridgewood) 78; 5. Calvin Peterson (Williamsfield) 79
Sectional qualifiers not on an advancing team — Hall (Rockridge) 73; Evan Earl (Sherrard) 82; Dan O'Neill (Rockridge) 84; Jaeger Harkey (Sherrard) 86; Brennen Welch (Sherrard) 87; Austin Fratzke (Sherrard) 87; Evan Wynne (United) 88; Trey Rogers (Mid-County) 88; Blake Wynn (Sherrard) 89; Reece Holst (Orion) 89
Alleman — Lofgren 35-39--74, Drew Coleman 38-44--82, A.J. Shoemaker 44-40--84, Billy Taylor 46-42--88, Jack Janssen 52-46--98, Noah Brinkman 54-49--103
Ridgewood — T. Bumann 38-39--77, Greenman 38-40--78, Wiley Hart 46-44--90, Wyatt Moriarity 40-51--91, Bill Bumann 45-52--97, Mitchell Brooks 52-48--100
Rockridge — Hall 34-39--73, O'Neill 41-43--84, Major Chisholm 41-50--91, Maverick Chisholm 47-44--91, Colby Mueller 54-52--106, Grant Jorgensen 52-59--111
Sherrard — Earl 39-43--82, Harkey 40-46--86, Welch 41-46--87, Fratzke 42-45--87, Wynn 47-42--89, Landen Ernat 43-49--92
Mid-County — Trey Rogers 46-42--88, Kaden Willer 48-46--94, Tristan Rogers 47-48--95, David Mock 51-44--95, Jaxson Willer 48-49--97, Noah Thompson 58-51--109
United — Wynne 42-46--88, Drew Brown 46-45--91, Dyhlan Hepner 43-49--92, Andrew Fuller 51-50--101, Caleb Copeland 52-53--105, William Ornduff 57-56--113
Mercer County — Michael Smith 45-49--94, Gage Lager 50-46--96, Robby Holtschlag 48-49--97, Hunter Weeks 49-51--100, Caden Miller 59-56--115, Carson Clawson 54-66--120
Orion — Holst 43-46--89, Cameron Rascher 45-48--93, Vaughn Bernhardt 51-53--104, Nate Engeman 52-56--108, Brazen Moninski 62-57--119, Ian Neimeier 57-62--119
Annawan-Wethersfield — Josh Sims 49-46--95, Rhett Hulick 51-55--106, Jacob Cathelyn 55-56--111, Austin Peck 56-59--115, Alex Ryan 62-58--120, Ben Ryan 73-63--136
Eastland Regional
Teams — 1. Fulton 321; 2. Eastland 356; 3. Dakota 363; 4. Stockton 372; 5. West Carroll 391; 6. Galena 393; 7. River Ridge 430; 8. Forreston 440; 9. East Dubuque 443; 10. Pearl City 446; 11. Aquin 449; 12. Morrison 455
Medalist — Ian Wiebenga (Fulton) 74
Fulton — Ian Wiebenga 74; Andrew Schrader 76; Patrick wiebenga 85; Alex Hartman 86; Josh VanderPloeg 88; Landon Meyers 119
Morrison — Mason Dykstra 104; David Stralow 113; Isaac Melton 119; Dayton Young 119; Adam Tichler 130; Zack Usterbowski 155
Girls golf
Mercer County 197, Erie-Prophetstown 223
Medalist — Mia Hillyer (MC) 46
Erie-Prophetstown — Samantha Soleta 48, Fiona Huffstutler 57, Berkley Eggers 58, Sydney Bielema 60, Malory Eggers 66, Emily Herzmann 65
Mercer County — Mia Hillyer 46, Emma Saltzman 47, Callie Siering 50, Kristina Snowden. 50, Kylie Snyder. 54, Emily Brown. 59
Kewanee Invitational
Teams — 1. Kewanee 366; 2. Peru St. Bede 418; 3. Rockford Christian 453; 4. Illini Bluffs 456;5. Princeton 472; 6. Bureau Valley 498
Medalist — Riley Hansen (Kewanee) 72
Kewanee — Hansen 72, Natalie Yepsen 85, Mya Mirocha 88, Aspen Schwickoth 121
Mid-County — Faith Erlacher 111, Annalyn Lovell 138
Boys cross country
Bellevue Marquette Invitational
Team results -- 1. Camanche 53; 2. Calamus-Wheatland 57; 3. Bellevue 74; 4. Wilton 103; 5. Easton Valley 183; 6. Midland 143
Camanche -- 1. Dylan Darsidan 16:05; 6. Dodson Melchiori 17:24; 10. Andrew Butt 18:01; 16. Jaxon Bussa 19:03; 20. Zack Edens 19:27
Calamus-Wheatland -- 3. Chase Knoche 16:34; 5. Chandler Gannon 17:20; 8. Magnus Sands 17:36; 11. Seth Beuthien 18:15; 30. Cole VanderHeiden 21:25
Bellevue -- 2. Brady Griebel 16:08; 14. Aiden Onken 19:01; 18. Abraham Steinbeck 19:22; 19. Marcus Anderson 19:24; 21. Jake Bormann 19:40
Wilton -- 4. Zach Hein 17:14; 17. Jake Walten 19:04; 22. Ethan Bailey 19:50; 28. Gavin Reid 21:01; 32. Chayton Ramsey 21:34
Easton Valley -- 7. Aiden Gruver 17:28; 12. Carter Jargo 18:47; 33. Austin Franzen 21:35; 42. Evan Christof 25:13; 44. Evan Meyer 26:08
Midland -- 15. Trenton Rickels 19:02; 26. Tanner Stoll 20:53; 31. Milo Smith 21:33; 35. Ethan Milder 22:33; 36. Jon Thomsen 22:54
Durant -- 13. Drake Shelangowski 18:48; 27. Braden Wagner 20:57; 43. Michael Frisch 25:17; 48. Luke Abels 28:25
Bellevue Marquette -- 23. Nicholas Hager 20:08; 29. Nolan Tracy 21:21; Ethan Desotel 27:31; Trevor Klein 27:37
Prince of Peace -- 9. Marcus Blount 17:37
Boys soccer
Orion-Sherrard 2, Monmouth-Roseville 0
Halftime — Orion-Sherrard 1, Monmouth-Roseville 0. Goals — O-S, Cole Kimball (Tyler Syslo) 23rd minute; O-S, Eric Berdmann (direct kick) 68th. Shots — O-S 12, M-R 5. Saves — O-S 1 (Trey Berdmann), M-R 5. Corners — O-S 5, M-R 1. Offsides — O-S 1, M-R 0. Fouls — O-S 4, M-R 11. O-S record — 15-7
Quincy Notre Dame 3, United Township 0
Halftime — Notre Dame 2, UT 0. Goals — QND, Hughes, 24th minute; QND, Anderson, 26th; QND, Kirk, 70th. Shots — UT 3, QND 5. Saves — UT 2, QND 3. Corners — UT 5, QND 5. Offsides — UT 2, QND 2. Fouls — UT 11, QND 12. UT record — 10-7-1
Girls tennis
Moline 9, Rock Island 0
Singles — Kate Schaechter (M) def. Zoey Veasey 6-3, 6-2; Lauren Myers (M) def. Erin Teggatz 6-0, 6-0; Camille Keys (M) def. Elyse O'Brien 6-1, 6-0; Sarah Gustafson (M) def. Jackie Ndayikengurukiye 6-0, 6-2; Matti Brower (M) def. Elise Aunan 6-0, 6-1; Kiyora Daniels (M) def. Paw Gay 6-2, 6-0
Doubles —Keys/Brower (M) def. Teggatz/O'Brien 6-0, 6-3; Monika Birski/Beyonce Gonzalez (M) def. Chloe Veasey/Ndayikengurukiye 6-2, 6-3; Gustafson/Kensey Harris (M) def. Bell New/Sher Lei 6-1, 6-2
Geneseo 5, Mendota 0
Singles — Chloe Adams (G) def. Hannah Ambler 6-1, 6-0; Alison Bowers (G) def. Mary Defore 6-0, 6-0
Doubles — Emma Dunker/Mary Thomas (G) def. Maddy Pappas/Natalie Orozco 6-1, 6-0; Ava Bieneman/Alli Miller (G) def. Rachel Brandner/Asleigh Collins 6-0, 6-1; Ali Craig/Emma Claeys (G) def. Eve Mcdowell/Izabella Nanez 6-1, 6-0
