Volleyball
Central DeWitt Invitational
Teams -- 1. Camanche 5-0, 2. North Cedar 4-1, 3. North Scott 3-2, 4. Maquoketa 2-3, 5. Central DeWitt 1-4, 6. Northeast 0-5
Round 1 -- Central DeWitt 21-21, Northeast 10-13;Camanche 21-21, Maquoketa 17-10
Round 2 -- North Cedar 21-21, Northeast 16-19; North Scott 21-21, Maquoketa 11-19
Round 3 -- North Cedar 21-24, Central DeWitt 14-22; Camanche 21-25-15, North Scott 12-27-8
Round 4 -- Maquoketa 21-16-15, Central DeWitt 17-21-12; North Scott 21-21, Northeast 10-13
Round 5 -- Camanche 21-21, Central DeWitt 12-16; North Cedar 21-21, Maquoketa 15-14
Round 6 -- North Cedar 20-21-15, North Scott 22-15-9; Camanche 21-21, Northeast 5-6
Round 7 -- Maquoketa 21-21, Northeast 11-15; North Scott 21-15-15, Central DeWitt 15-21-12
Round 8 -- Camanche 21-21, North Cedar 15-6
Wethersfield Invitational
Match 1 -- Wethersfield 21-21, Farmington 8-3; Orion 21-21, Princeville 15-13
Match 2 -- Erie-Prophetstown 21-21, Mercer County 18-13; Eureka 21-18-15, Alleman 13-21-11
Match 3 -- Wethersfield 21-21, Erie-Prophetstown 9-18; Orion 21-21, Alleman 9-10
Match 4 -- Mercer County 17-23-15, Farmington 21-21-9; Eureka 21-21, Princeville 11-12
Match 5 -- Wethersfield 21-21, Mercer County 13-8; Eureka 17-21-15, Orion 21-19-13
Match 6 -- Erie-Prophetstown 21-23, Farmington 18-21; Alleman 17-21-15, Princeville 21-13-10
Semifinals -- Orion 21-21, Wethersfield 18-10; Eureka 21-21, Erie-Prophetstown 12-10
Third place -- Wethersfield 21-21, Erie-Prophetstown 14-5
Championship -- Eureka 21-22-15, Orion 19-24-10
All-tournament team -- Karlie Stineman (MC), Skyar Steimle (EP), MacKenzie Lindstrom (Weth), Kinsley Barnard (Orion), Hailey Flowers (Eureka), Brittney Litton (Weth), Sarah Jacobson (Orion), Courtney Heffren (Eureka)
Rockford East Invitational
Moline results only
Moline 25-22, Antioch 18-25
Moline 25-25, Belvidere 17-15
Moline 25-21, West Carroll 20-25
Moline 25-25, Rochelle 8-15
Third place -- Moline 25-25, Rockford Harlem 19-16
Moline individual leaders
Kills -- Megan Pittington 31, Kamara Dickerson 20, Becca Ehlers 12, Mitchell 12, Ella Ramsay 11. Aces -- Maddie Peterson 11, Ehlers 10, Mitchell 7. Blocks -- Pittington 9, Dickerson 3. Digs -- Peterson 28, Ehlers 17, Potter 9, Mitchell 9
Records: Moline 5-1-2
West Branch Invitational
Red Pool -- Don Bosco 21-21, Prince of Peace 16-13; Don Bosco 21-21, Iowa City Regina 8-18; Don Bosco 21-21, Highland 10-7; Iowa City Regina 21-21, Highland 5-11; Iowa City Regina 21-21, Prince of Peace 17-14; Prince of Peace 21-21, Highland 18-12
Black Pool -- West Branch 21-21, Lone Tree 6-10; West Branch 21-21, Winfield-Mount Union 11-6; West Branch 21-21, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 18-15; Winfield-Mount Union 16-21-15, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 21-17-12; Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 21-21, Lone Tree 7-12
Consolation bracket semifinals -- Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 25-25, Highland 18-14; Prince of Peace 25-25, Lone Tree 23-19
Consolation final -- Prince of Peace 25-22-15, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 22-25-10
Championship semifinals -- West Branch 25-25, Iowa City Regina 18-7; Don Bosco 25-25, Winfield-Mount Union 11-21
Championship -- West Branch 25-25, Don Bosco 12-15
Football
Saturday's scores
Illinois area
Peru St. Bede 27, Fulton 20
Sterling Newman 48, Kewanee 0
Late Friday
Bellevue 41, Edgewood-Colesburg 20
Bellevue;14;7;7;13;--;41
Edgewood-Colesburg;14;6;0;0;--;20
First quarter
B -- Hunter Clasen 32 run (Ty Kloser kick), 10:01
EC -- Spencer Staner 21 pass from Parker Rochford (Spencer Staner kick), 6:27
B -- Hunter Clasen 17 pass from Lucas Tennant (Kloser kick), 1:57
EC -- Preston Rochford 14 run (kick good), 0:09
Second quarter
B -- Clasen 2 run (Kloser kick), 9:52
EC -- Preston Rochford 31 pass from Parker Rochford (kick failed), 5:05
Third quarter
B -- Clasen 2 run (Kloser kick), 4:19
Fourth quarter
B -- Trey Daugherty 29 pass from Tennant (Kloser kick), 10:45
B -- Clasen 1 run (kick failed), 2:20
Rushing
Bellevue -- Hunter Clasen 27-256, Lucas Tennant 5-17, Ben Parker 5-4
Edgewood-Colesburg -- Preston Rochford 17-66, Parker Rochford 4-26, Cameron Kirby 2-22, Kal Hoeger 6-18, Ethan Streicher 5-13, Spencer Staner 1-(-1)
Passing
Bellevue -- Lucas Tennant 10-21-1, 199
Edgewood-Colesburg -- Ethan Streicher 6-9-0, 88 yards; Parker Rochford 5-10-0, 87 yards
Receiving
Bellevue -- Trey Daugherty 5-90, Conrad Ernst 2-46, Hunter Clasen 2-38, Trevor Hager 1-25
Edgewood-Colesburg -- Preston Rochford 6-77, Parker Rochford 3-73, Spencer Staner 2-25
Boys cross country
Cedar Rapids Invitational
Teams -- 1. Waukee 56, 2. Cedar Rapids Prairie 127, 3. Cedar Falls 142, 4. Iowa City West 150, 5. Clear Creek-Amana 170, 6. Cedar Rapids Kennedy 171, 7. Western Dubuque 210, 8. Marion 210, 9. Linn-Mar 252, 10. Muscatine 254, 11. Cedar Rapids Washington 278, 12. Mount Vernon-Lisbon 292, 13. Mason City 307, 14. Davenport West 324, 15. Monticello 395, 16. Xavier 444, 17. Fort Madison 482, 18. Solon 487, 19. Mid-Prairie 491, 20. Cascade 593, 21. Maquoketa 625
Top 5 individuals -- 1. Kolby Greiner (IC West) 16:35.8, 2. Jack Pendergast (CR Prairie) 16:56.1, 3. Jacob Green (CR Kennedy) 17:04.1, 4. Moe Smith (Waukee) 17:11.5, 5. Colton Lagrange (CR Prairie) 17:16.9
Muscatine -- 19. Owen Hazelwood 18:18.1, 23. Tevin Tovar 18:22.6, 64. Andy Garcia 19:26.0, 70. Kraft Brighton 19:30.8, 78. Ryan Lukkarinen 19:39.2
Davenport West -- 15. Kameron Morgan 18:08.1, 29. Jackson Hessel 18:35.9, 63. Jordan Gravert 19:25.7, 106. Jackson Huffstutler 20:30.2, 111. Brett Wisor 20:42.1
Maquoketa -- 60. Tyler Meyeres 19:16.2, 139. Dalen Acton 22:36.3, 141. Brady Caven 24:12.1, 142. Mason Springer 25:25.1, 143. Alexander Heuer-Dierks 26:36.1
Girls cross country
Cedar Rapids Invitational
Teams -- 1. Waukee 35, 2. Mid-Prairie 119, 3. Cedar Falls 124, 4. Cedar Rapids Prairie 158, 5. Linn-Mar 173, 6. Cedar Rapids Washington 191, 7. Solon 205, 8. Cascade 249, 9. Mason City 256, 10. Cedar Rapids Kennedy 259, 11. Mount Vernon-Lisbon 283, 12. Marion 291, 13. Muscatine 314, 14. Monticello 366, 15. Western Dubuque 376, 16. Xavier 394, 17. Davenport West 406, 18. Anamosa 418
Top 5 individuals -- 1. Marie Hostetler (Mid-Prairie) 18:53.5, 2. Micah Poellet (Linn-Mar) 19:03.2, 3. Peyton Kelderman (Waukee) 20:06.6, 4. Reagan Gorman (CR Washington) 20:09.3, 5. Madison Judas (Waukee) 20:32.3
Muscatine -- 31. Rylee Blake 22:27.8, 36. Sophia Thomas 22:51.1, 69. Emmie Smith 24:06.3, 83. Gwen Kuhl 24:47.8, 95. Lauren Dirth 25:31.9
Davenport West -- 48. Kaitlyn Powell 23:06.0, 57. Molly Friede 23:25.7, 77. Grace Schneiderman 24:37.7, 103. Rachel Wildemuth 25:55.5, 121. Kaylynn Sparks 28:15.1
Girls swimming
Ram Relays
at Dubuque
Teams -- 1. Bettendorf 106, 2. Dubuque Wahlert 88, 3. Dubuque Senior 65, 4. Decorah 64, 5. Davenport Central 52, 6. Dubuque Hempstead 42, 7. Plateville 35
1 meter diving --1. Bettendorf 318.70, 2. Decorah 312.30, 3. Senior 301.80
200 medley -- 1. Bettendorf (Roemer, Tumey, Beine, Greenley) 1:51.04, 2. Wahlert 1:53.26, 3. Central 1:59.19
600 freestyle -- 1. Bettendorf (VanDeWiele, Ahrens, Greenley) 6:03.87, 2. Wahlert 6:21.24, 3. Central 6:50.15
400 medley -- 1. Bettendorf (Beine, Tumey) 4:31.00, 2. Senior 4:36.79, 3. Wahlert 4:38.60
200 freestyle -- 1. Bettendorf (Greenley, Tumey, Roemer, VanDeWiele) 1:41.21, 2. Senior 1:45.70, 3. Central 1:48.27
300 butterfly -- 1. Wahlert (Michel, Heiar, Montag) 3:05.85, 2. Bettendorf 3:08.30, 3. Central 3:28.56
1000 freestyle -- 1. Bettendorf (Ahrens, Zillmer) 11:12.60, 2. Wahlert 11:42.09, 3. Central 11:59.35
300 backstroke -- 1. Wahlert (Verastegui, Kalb, Kelzer) 3:28.06, 2. Central 3:31.70, 3. Hempstead 3:32.54
300 breaststroke -- 1. Bettendorf (Tumey, Luppen, Roemer) 3:32.91, Wahlert 3:42.24, Decorah 3:47.36
400 freestyle -- 1. Bettendorf (Greenley, Ahrens, Beine, VanDeWiele) 3:41.48, 2. Wahlert 3:52.55, 3. Senior 3:56.73
Rock Island Quad
At Rock Island
Teams -- 1. Pekin 439, 2. Freeport 342, 3. Rock Island 318, 4. Monmouth Roseville 85
1 meter diving -- 1. Ella McKinley (RI) 112.75, 2. Valerie Holland (RI) 105.75, 3. Hunter Wooding (Pekin) 96.25
200 medley relay -- 1. Rock Island (Quilty, Sholl, DePover, Smithson) 1:56.80, 2. Pekin 1:58.11, 3. Freeport 2:05.85
200 freestyle -- 1. Kyrsten Kuhse (Free) 2:12.67, 2. Allyson Smithson (RI) 2:16.93, 3. Cally Tate (MR) 2:17.21
200 IM -- 1. Olivia Sholl (RI) 2:22.56, 2. Anna Perez (Free) 2:33.42, 3. Sophia Sumer (Pekin) 2:37.69
50 freestyle -- 1. Kelen McDaniels (Pekin) 25.36, 2. Maria Quilty (RI) 26.22, 3. Ashlyn Quinn (MR) 27.81
100 butterfly -- 1. Kelen McDaniels (Pekin) 1:01.18, 2. Mikayla DePover (RI) 1:01.82, 3. Darri Stuber (Pekin) 1:14.90
100 freestyle -- 1. Jaidlyn Sellers (Pekin) 58.13, 2. Allyson Smithson (RI) 1:01.79, 3. Lexi Jarvill (Pekin) 1:02.25
500 freestyle -- 1. Sami Curtis (Pekin) 5:45.39, 2. Olivia Sholl (RI) 5:45.82, 3. Kyrsten Kuhse (Free) 6:00.29
200 freestyle relay -- 1. Pekin (Whiting, Sellers, Curtis, McDaniels) 1:49.55, 2. Pekin "B" 1:59.15, 3. Freeport 2:00.76
100 backstroke -- Jaidlyn Sellers (Pekin) 1:03.76, 2. Maria Quilty (RI) 1:05.06, 3. Tierra Schoedel (Pekin) 1:09.09
100 breaststroke -- 1. Mikayla DePover (RI) 1:10.01, 2. Sophia Sumer (Pekin) 1:16.43, 3. Jena Sellers (Pekin) 1:18.59
400 freestyle relay -- 1. Rock Island (Smithson, Sholl, Quilty, DePover) 3:57.22, 2. Pekin 4:15.12, 3. Freeport 4:17.94
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.