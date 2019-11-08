Football
Iowa playoffs
Semifinals
Thursday's games
Eight-player
Turkey Valley (11-0) vs. Don Bosco (11-0), 9 a.m.
Audubon (11-1) vs. Remsen St. Marys (11-0), noon
Class 3A
C.B. Lewis Central (10-1) vs. Western Dubuque (11-0), 5:30 p.m.
Solon (11-0) vs. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (10-1), 8:30 p.m.
Friday's games
Class A
St. Ansgar (11-0) vs. Grundy Center (10-1), 10 a.m.
West Hancock (11-0) vs. Woodbury Central (10-1), 1 p.m.
Class 4A
Bettendorf (9-2) vs. West Des Moines Valley (11-0), 4 p.m.
Cedar Rapids Kennedy (10-1) vs. Dowling Catholic (10-1), 7 p.m.
Saturday's games
Class 1A
Van Meter (11-0) vs. Iowa City Regina (9-2), 10 a.m.
West Lyon (10-1) vs. West Sioux (10-1), 1 p.m.
Class 2A
Algona (11-0) vs. OABCIG (11-0), 4 p.m.
Waukon (11-0) vs. Williamsburg (8-3), 7 p.m.
Illinois playoffs
Second round
Saturday's scores
6A: East St. Louis 70, Rock Island 28
4A: Coal City 25, Kewanee 0
2A: Clifton Central 39, Mercer County 28
1A: Annawan-Wethersfield 30, Forreston 26
1A: Morrison 44, Kirkland, Hiawatha 12
ESL 70, Rock Island 28
East St. Louis;42;22;0;6—70
Rock Island;0;14;7;7—28
First quarter
ESL: Tyler Macon 16 run (pass failed), 11:16
ESL: Keontez Lewis 48 pass from Macon (DeMonte Witherspoon run), 9:20
ESL: Dominic Lovett 49 pass from Macon (pass intercepted), 6:21
ESL: Witherspoon 10 run (run failed), 4:03
ESL: Macon 16 run (Lawaun Powell pass from Macon), 3:48
ESL: Witherspoon 10 run (Witherspoon run), :48
Second quarter
RI: Perry Slater 15 pass from Devin Swift (Victor Guzman kick), 9:28
ESL: Witherspoon 2 run (Witherspoon run), 8:49
RI: Slater 49 pass from Swift (Guzman kick), 7:55
ESL: Lovett 36 pass from Macon (pass intercepted), 3:53
ESL: Witherspoon 19 run (Macon run), :38
Third quarter
RI: JáKye Hill 15 pass from Swift (Guzman kick), 6:07
Fourth quarter
RI: Hill 15 pass from Swift (Guzman kick), 11;49
ESL: DeAndre Lawrence 1 run (run failed), 7:34
;ESL;RI
First downs;20;11
Rushing;33-366;26-(15)
Passing (Yds);226;198
Passing (C-A-I);8=17-2;13-28-1
Punts;2-40.0;6-28.5
Fumbles;1-0;3-3
Penalties;28-252;3-17
Individual stats
Rushing: ESL DeMonte Witherspoon 17-202, Tyler Macon 9-107, DeAndre Lawrence 2-32, Jaden Hale 4-27, Richard Williams 1-(2). RI Marriyon Rogers 7-14, Jaiden VanCoillie 4-10, Davion Wilson 8-8, Victor Guzman 1-(4), Devin Swift 6-(43).
Passing: ESL Macon 8-17-2-226. RI Swift 13-25-1-198, Eli Reese 0-2-0-0, Guzman 0-1-0-0.
Receiving: ESL Dominic Lovett 4-97, Antonio Johnson 2-58, Keontez Lewis 1-48, Witherspoon 1-23. RI Perry Slater 5-74, Guzman 3-57, JáKye Hill 3-37, Marieon Anderson 1-38, Swift 1-(8).
Fumble recoveries: ESL Kendrick Scarborough, Dylan Appleton, Hale.
Interceptions: ESL: Jerorionte Burgges. RI Kenyhon Yancey, Slater.
Sacks: ESL: Jireh Mays 1-(6), Jaylen Byrd 1-(11), Jamal Molton 1-(4), Kenyon Billingsley 1-(11).
A-W 30, Forreston 26
Anna-Weth;12;6;6;6—30
Forreston;0;8;12;6—26
First quarter
A-W: Isaac Shaw 72 pass from Coltin Quagliano (run failed), 9:02
A-W: Shaw 58 pass from Quagliano (pass failed), :53.6
Second quarter
A-W: Brady Kelley 13 pass from Quagliano (pass failed), 6:44
F: Jacob Boomgarden 8 pass from Bailey Cullor (Dom Christensen run), :49.4
Third quarter
F: Cullor 3 run (run failed), 8:51
F: Austin Mitchell 78 run (pass failed), 2:30
A-W: Shaw 32 pass from Quagliano (pass failed), :57.4
Fourth quarter
F: Cullor 1 run (run failed), 5:32
A-W: Reece Gripp 2 run (pass failed), 3:20
Team stats
;A-W;Forreston
First downs;17;24
Rushing yards;21-53;73-345
Passing yards;408;60
Passes (C-A-I);16-30-1;4-6-1
Punts;2-39.0;3-27.0
Fumbles lost;1-1;4-2
Penalties;8-80;8-80
Individual stats
Rushing: Annawan-Wethersfield: Quagliano 8-43, Gripp 11-11, Shaw 1-(2), Julian Samuels 1-1;;Forreston: Cullor 13-31, Christensen 18-102, Ethan Mulder 18-57, Braden Politsch 1-1, Mitchell 14-121, Jordan Neuschwander 9-33.
Passing: Annawan-Wethersfield: Quaglianon 16-30-1, 408 yards;;Forreston: Cullor 4-6-1, 60 yards.
Receiving: Annawan-Wethersfield: Shaw 7-216, Gripp 1-23, Samuels 4-85, Kelley 2-16, Kale Nelson 2-68;;Forreston: Christensen 2-29, Boomgarden 2-31.
Interceptions: Annawan-Wethersfield: Kelley;;Forreston: Cayden Shelton.
Fumble recoveries: Annawan-Wethersfield: Mitch Lambert, Gripp;;Forreston: Cullor.
TFLs: Annawan-Wethersfield: Gripp 2-(5), Tuker Miller 3-(10), Logan Troxell 1-(1), Kelley 1-(6), Tevin Baker 1-(4);;Forreston: Kilar Huenefeld 2-(2), Boomgarden 2-(4), Mulder 1-(1), Corbin Miller 1-(6), Derek DeVries 1-(1).
Morrison 44, Hiawatha 12
Kirkland Hiawatha;6;6;0;0—12
Morrison;14;16;7;7—44
First quarter
M: Keegan Anderson 65 pass from Nathan Helms (Ryan Kennedy kick), 11:39
H: Kyle Thompson 9 rush (kick failed), 7:57
M: Riley Wilkins 9 rush (Kennedy kick), 6:53
Second quarter
M: Wilkens 8 rush (Helms rush), 11:12
M: Hunter Newman 19 rush (Wilkins rush), 5:51
H: Thompson 4 rush (pass failed), 3:30
Third quarter
M: Wilkins 1 rush (Kennedy kick), 10:03
Fourth quarter
M: Nick Allen 5 rush (Kennedy kick), 25.5
Team stats
;H;M
First downs;6;15
Total yards;181;465
Rushes-yards;22-73;47-352
Passing yards;108;113
Comp-att-int;12-23-1;3-4-0
Punts;4-33;2-33
Fumbles-lost;0-0;1-1
Penalties-yards;5-50;10-90
Individual stats
Rushing: MHS, Helms 2-11, Wilkens 12-56, Anderson 13-154, Newman 12-116, Smith 6-11, Mickley 1-(-1), Allen 1-5. HHS, Thompson 20-73, Korb 1-(-5), Kilcullen 1-5.
Passing: MHS, Helms 3-4-0 108 yards. HHS, Korb 12-23-1 108 yards.
Receiving: MHS, Anderson 1-65, Ottens 1-16, Newman 1-32.
Interceptions: MHS, Nick Allen.
Volleyball
Iowa state tournament
at Cedar Rapids (U.S. Cellular Center)
Class 5A
Tuesday's matches
Cedar Falls (41-1) vs. Waukee (35-11), noon
Ankeny (36-5) vs. Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln (38-3), 2 p.m.
Iowa City Liberty (34-2) vs. Pleasant Valley (29-5), noon
WDM Valley (40-4) vs. Dowling Catholic (32-11), 2 p.m.
Class 4A
Tuesday's matches
Sergeant Bluff-Luton (34-3) vs. Glenwood (30-12), 4 p.m.
Waverly-Shell Rock (46-6) vs. West Delaware (39-5), 6 p.m.
Cedar Rapids Xavier (28-6) vs. Western Dubuque (22-13), 4 p.m.
North Scott (28-5) vs. Marion (30-10), 6 p.m.
Class 3A
Wednesday's matches
Davenport Assumption (32-5) vs. Union Community (30-11), 10 a.m.
West Liberty (31-7) vs. Mount Vernon (33-10), noon
Carroll Kuemper (35-4) vs. Unity Christian (24-10), 10 a.m.
Red Oak (33-6) vs. Nevada (33-9), noon
Class 2A
Wednesday's matches
Western Christian (38-5) vs. Hudson (31-7), 2 p.m.
Osage (36-6) vs. Grundy Center (32-8), 4 p.m.
Dyersville Beckman (40-8) vs. Van Buren County (32-4), 2 p.m.
Wilton (35-3) vs. Clarion-Goldfield-Dows (29-6), 4 p.m.
Class 1A
Wednesday's matches
Sidney (35-6) vs. Springville (20-16), 6 p.m.
LeMars Gehlen (25-7) vs. North Tama (26-6), 8 p.m.
Council Bluffs St. Albert (24-9) vs. Holy Trinity (28-10), 6 p.m.
Janesville (33-11) vs. Wapsie Valley (23-15), 8 p.m.
Girls swimming
IGHSAU state meet
At Marshalltown
Teams -- 1. Dowling Catholic 360, 2. Ames 328, 3. Ankeny 200, 4. Iowa City West 184.5, 5. Waukee 150, 6. Bettendorf 140, 7. Cedar Falls 127, 8. Iowa City High 114, 9. Johnston 99, 10. Des Moines Lincoln 71, 13. Pleasant Valley 63.5, 25. Muscatine 10
200 medley relay -- 1. Dowling (Broderick, Martin, Quass, Rounds) 1:42.54, 2. Ames 1:45.16, 3. Ankeny 1:45.39, 5. Bettendorf 1:47.28, 6. Pleasant Valley 1:48.73, 26. Tipton 1:57.97, 31. Davenport Central 1:59.54
200 freestyle -- 1. Aurora Roghair (IC West) 1:48.85, 2. Jessi Wigham (Waukee) 1:49.07, 3. Meg Susil (Dowling) 1:50.82
200 IM -- 1. Scarlet Martin (IC West) 2:02.56, 2. Hayley Kimmel (Linn-Mar) 2:03.03, 3. Annie Galvin (Ames) 2:05.41, 8. Arianna Ottavia (Bettendorf) 2:08.69, 9. Sami Roemer (Bettendorf) 2:07.24, 11. Taylor Buhr (Pleasant Valley) 2:10.24
50 freestyle -- 1. Jasmine Rumley (Ankeny) 22.53, 2. Meghan Donald (Ames) 23.16, 3. Grace Frericks (Cedar Falls) 23.65, 11. Abby Lear (Muscatine) 24.72
100 butterfly -- 1. Scarlet Martin (IC West) 53.41, 2. Berit Quass (Dowling) 54.71, 3. Carley Caughron (Waterloo) 56.73
100 freestyle -- 1. Jasmine Rumley (Ankeny) 49.03, 2. Mikayla Kloth (Ames) 52.02, 3. Carly Weigel (Iowa City High) 52.17, 13. Abby Lear (Muscatine) 54.34
500 freestyle -- 1. Aurora Roghair (IC West) 4:50.87, 2. Berit Quass (Dowling) 4:52.72, 3. Jessi Wigham (Waukee) 4:54.76, 10. Zoey Ahrens (Bettendorf) 5:08.93
200 freestyle relay -- 1. Ames (Donald, Kloth, Wesselmann, Horras) 1:34.83, 2. Dowling 1:35.82, 3. Iowa City West 1:35.89, 10. Bettendorf 1:39.76, 24. Pleasant Valley 1:42.93, 30. Tipton 1:45.59
100 backstroke -- 1. Katie Broderick (Dowling) 55.53, 2. Annie Galvin (Ames) 55.74, 3. Grace Frericks (Cedar Falls) 55.83, 5. Sami Roemer (Bettendorf) 56.91
100 breaststroke -- 1. Mary Martin (Dowling) 1:03.33, 2. Hayley Kimmel (Linn-Mar) 1:03.68, 3. Olivia Masterso (Iowa City High) 1:04.10, 5. Taylor Buhr (Pleasant Valley) 1:05.21, 7. Arianna Ottavia (Bettendorf) 1:05.60
400 freestyle relay -- 1. Dowling (Sweetman, Sweetman, Quass, Broderick) 3:28.11, 2. Iowa City West 3:28.64, 3. Ames 3:29.98, 6. Bettendorf 3:34.41, 9. Pleasant Valley 3:38.47, 21. Muscatine 3:46.45, 29. Tipton 3:53.21
Boys cross country
Illinois Class 1A final
Team results (top 5 and local): 1, Monticello 115; 2, Harvest Christian 121; 3, Olympia 127; 4, Clifton Central 165; 5, Elmwood 201; 24, Sherrard 617.
Individual champion: Drew Rogers, Herscher, 14:30.
Sherrard: 67, Jacob Belha, 16:02; 150, Mike Gorey, 17:04; 178, Dayton Hauger, 17:35; 188, Noah Bradarich, 17:55; 195, Hayden Steagall, 18:07; 200, Dylan Russell; 204, Ryder Roelf, 18:32.
Rockridge: 40, Tyler Kibling, 15:45.
Mercer County: 71, Riley Coulter, 16:06.
Morrison: 146, Koby Brackemeyer, 17:00.
Illinois Class 3A state final
Team results (top 5): 1, St. Charles East 64; 2, Wheaton Warrenville South 68; 3, York 153; 4, Sandburg 156; 5, Oswego East, 189.
Individual champion: 1, Josh Methner, Hersey, 13:49 (new state record).
Moline: 152, Jackson McClellan, 15:45.
Girls cross country
Illinois Class 1A state final
Team results (top 5): 1, Winnebago 63; 2, Monticello 144; 3, Unity 147; 4, Normal University 154; 5, Rock Falls 186.
Individual champion: Lianna Surtz, Aurora Rosary, 16:41.
Annawan-Wethersfield: Crystal Musgrave, DNF (dropped out after first mile due to leg injury).
Illinois Class 2A state final
Team results (top 5): 1, Benet Academy 110; 2, Villa Lakes 177; 3, Prairie Ridge 179; 4, Fenwick 199; 5, St. Ignatius College Prep 208.
Individual champion: Tatum David, Richland County, 16:04 (Class 2A met record).
Geneseo: 78, Lauren Belvel, 18:57; 87, Lacey Laxton, 19:06.
Illinois Class 3A state final
Team results (top 5): 1, Naperville North 90; 2, Yorkville 142; 3, Hinsdale Central 183; 4, Batavia 207; 5, Downers Grove South 226.
Individual champion: 1, Katelynne Hart, Glenbard West, 16:05 (fourth straight championship).
Moline: 51, Lylia Gomez, 17:53.
