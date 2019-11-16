Football

Iowa playoffs

Semifinals

Saturday's scores

Class 1A

Van Meter 49, Iowa City Regina 17

West Lyon 26, West Sioux 21

Class 2A

OABCIG 41, Algona 32

Waukon (11-0) vs. Williamsburg (8-3), late

Championship

Thursday's games

Eight-player

Audubuon (12-1) vs. Don Bosco (12-0), 10 a.m.

Class A

West Hancock (12-0) vs. Grundy Center (11-1), 1:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Solon (12-0) vs. Western Dubuque (12-0), 7 p.m.

Friday's games

Class 1A

Van Meter (12-0) vs. West Lyon (11-1), 10 a.m.

Class 2A

OABCIG (12-0) vs. Waukon/Williamsburg winner, 1 p.m.

Class 4A

West Des Moines Valley (12-0) vs. Dowling Catholic (11-1), 7 p.m.

Illinois playoffs

Quarterfinals

Saturday's scores

Class 1A

Annawan-Wethersfield 20, Morrison 13

Lena-Winslow 52, Freeport Aquin 20

Moweaqua Central A&M 42, Arcola 8

Athens 55, Carrollton 28

Class 2A

Sterling Newman 28, Knoxville 0

Fieldcrest 37, Clifton Central 19

Nashville 41, Pana 19

Decatur St. Teresa 34, Auburn 6

Class 3A

Princeton 38, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 12

Byron 32, Wilmington 0

Quincy Notre Dame 21, Breese Mater Dei 19

Williamsville 56, Vandalia 28

Class 4A

Coal City 25, Wheaton St. Francis 7

Richmond-Burton 24, Elmhurst IC Catholic 14

Murphysboro 35, Kankakee McNamara 27

Effingham 27, Fairbury Prairie Central 14

Class 5A

Chicago St. Rita 35, Country Club Hills 8

Rockford Boylan 19, Sycamore 16

Rochester 49, Sacred Heart-Griffin 35

Mascoutah 21, Joliet Catholic 14

Class 6A

Crystal Lake Prairie Ridge 14, Cary-Grove 13

Deerfield 21, Lake Forest 20

East St. Louis 60, Oak Lawn Richards 0

Chatham Glenwood 40, New Lenox Providence 16

Class 7A

Chicago Mt. Carmel 24, Chicago Phillips 8

Willowbrook 28, Lake Zurich 10

Nazareth Academy 38, Batavia 24

Rolling Meadows 20, Wheaton Warrenville South 3

Class 8A

Chicago Brother Rice 38, Minooka 21

Gurnee Warren 18, Bolingbrook 6

Chicago Marist 41, Loyola Academy 27

Frankfort Lincoln-Way East 26, Homewood-Flossmoor 7

Morrison;7;0;6;0;--;13

Anna-Weth;6;0;8;6;--;20

First quarter

A-W -- Julian Samuels 14 pass from Coltin Quagliano (pass failed), 8:34

M -- Nick Allen 57 interception return (Ryan Kennedy kick), 2:18

Third quarter

A-W -- Brady Kelley 15 pass from Quagliano (Quagliano run), 4:51

M -- Kennedy 9 pass from Nathan Helms (kick blocked)

Fourth quarter

A-W -- Samuels 18 pass from Quagliano (pass failed)

Team statistics 

;M;A-W

First downs;10;18

Rushing-yards;20-7;47-188

Passing yards;192;117

Comp-Att-Int;14-27-1;12-23-3

Punts-avg.;6-30.8;2-36.0

Fumbles-lost;2-2;1-0

Penalties-yards;3-20;5-35

Individual statistics 

Rushing

Morrison -- Helms 6-4, Keegan Anderson 2-1, Riley Wilkens 5-9, Hunter Newman 5-(10), Jevin Smith 2-3. 

Annawan-Wethersfield --  Quagliano 16-55, Reece Gripp 26-134, Isaac Shaw 5-(1).

Passing

Morrison -- Helms 13-26-1, 144 yards, Newman 1-1-0, 48 yards. 

Annawan-Wethersfield --  Quagliano 12-23-3, 117 yards.

Receiving

Morrison --  Kennedy 3-22, K. Anderson 4-60, T.C. Ottens 4-77, Newman 3-33. 

Annawan-Wethersfield --  Gripp 2-10, Kelley 2-35, Samuels 3-38, Shaw 4-28, Kale Nelson 1-6.

