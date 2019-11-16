Football
Iowa playoffs
Semifinals
Saturday's scores
Class 1A
Van Meter 49, Iowa City Regina 17
West Lyon 26, West Sioux 21
Class 2A
OABCIG 41, Algona 32
Waukon (11-0) vs. Williamsburg (8-3), late
Championship
Thursday's games
Eight-player
Audubuon (12-1) vs. Don Bosco (12-0), 10 a.m.
Class A
West Hancock (12-0) vs. Grundy Center (11-1), 1:30 p.m.
Class 3A
Solon (12-0) vs. Western Dubuque (12-0), 7 p.m.
Friday's games
Class 1A
Van Meter (12-0) vs. West Lyon (11-1), 10 a.m.
Class 2A
OABCIG (12-0) vs. Waukon/Williamsburg winner, 1 p.m.
Class 4A
West Des Moines Valley (12-0) vs. Dowling Catholic (11-1), 7 p.m.
Illinois playoffs
Quarterfinals
Saturday's scores
Class 1A
Annawan-Wethersfield 20, Morrison 13
Lena-Winslow 52, Freeport Aquin 20
Moweaqua Central A&M 42, Arcola 8
Athens 55, Carrollton 28
Class 2A
Sterling Newman 28, Knoxville 0
Fieldcrest 37, Clifton Central 19
Nashville 41, Pana 19
Decatur St. Teresa 34, Auburn 6
Class 3A
Princeton 38, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 12
Byron 32, Wilmington 0
Quincy Notre Dame 21, Breese Mater Dei 19
Williamsville 56, Vandalia 28
Class 4A
Coal City 25, Wheaton St. Francis 7
Richmond-Burton 24, Elmhurst IC Catholic 14
Murphysboro 35, Kankakee McNamara 27
Effingham 27, Fairbury Prairie Central 14
Class 5A
Chicago St. Rita 35, Country Club Hills 8
Rockford Boylan 19, Sycamore 16
Rochester 49, Sacred Heart-Griffin 35
Mascoutah 21, Joliet Catholic 14
Class 6A
Crystal Lake Prairie Ridge 14, Cary-Grove 13
Deerfield 21, Lake Forest 20
East St. Louis 60, Oak Lawn Richards 0
Chatham Glenwood 40, New Lenox Providence 16
Class 7A
Chicago Mt. Carmel 24, Chicago Phillips 8
Willowbrook 28, Lake Zurich 10
Nazareth Academy 38, Batavia 24
Rolling Meadows 20, Wheaton Warrenville South 3
Class 8A
Chicago Brother Rice 38, Minooka 21
Gurnee Warren 18, Bolingbrook 6
Chicago Marist 41, Loyola Academy 27
Frankfort Lincoln-Way East 26, Homewood-Flossmoor 7
Annawan-Wethersfield 20, Morrison 13
Morrison;7;0;6;0;--;13
Anna-Weth;6;0;8;6;--;20
First quarter
A-W -- Julian Samuels 14 pass from Coltin Quagliano (pass failed), 8:34
M -- Nick Allen 57 interception return (Ryan Kennedy kick), 2:18
Third quarter
A-W -- Brady Kelley 15 pass from Quagliano (Quagliano run), 4:51
M -- Kennedy 9 pass from Nathan Helms (kick blocked)
Fourth quarter
A-W -- Samuels 18 pass from Quagliano (pass failed)
Team statistics
;M;A-W
First downs;10;18
Rushing-yards;20-7;47-188
Passing yards;192;117
Comp-Att-Int;14-27-1;12-23-3
Punts-avg.;6-30.8;2-36.0
Fumbles-lost;2-2;1-0
Penalties-yards;3-20;5-35
Individual statistics
Rushing
Morrison -- Helms 6-4, Keegan Anderson 2-1, Riley Wilkens 5-9, Hunter Newman 5-(10), Jevin Smith 2-3.
Annawan-Wethersfield -- Quagliano 16-55, Reece Gripp 26-134, Isaac Shaw 5-(1).
Passing
Morrison -- Helms 13-26-1, 144 yards, Newman 1-1-0, 48 yards.
Annawan-Wethersfield -- Quagliano 12-23-3, 117 yards.
Receiving
Morrison -- Kennedy 3-22, K. Anderson 4-60, T.C. Ottens 4-77, Newman 3-33.
Annawan-Wethersfield -- Gripp 2-10, Kelley 2-35, Samuels 3-38, Shaw 4-28, Kale Nelson 1-6.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.