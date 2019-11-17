Football

Iowa playoffs

Championship

Thursday's games

Eight-player

Audubuon (12-1) vs. Don Bosco (12-0), 10 a.m.

Class A

West Hancock (12-0) vs. Grundy Center (11-1), 1:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Solon (12-0) vs. Western Dubuque (12-0), 7 p.m.

Friday's games

Class 1A

Van Meter (12-0) vs. West Lyon (11-1), 10 a.m.

Class 2A

OABCIG (12-0) vs. Waukon (12-0), 1 p.m.

Class 4A

West Des Moines Valley (12-0) vs. Dowling Catholic (11-1), 7 p.m.

Illinois playoffs

Semifinals

Saturday's games

Class 1A

Lena-Winslow (12-0) at Annawan-Wethersfield (12-0), 1 p.m.

Moweaqua Central A&M (12-0) at Athens (10-2)

Class 2A

Fieldcrest (12-0) at Sterling Newman (11-1)

Nashville (11-1) at Decatur St. Teresa (11-1)

Class 3A

Byron (11-1) at Princeton (11-1)

Williamsville (12-0) at Quincy Notre Dame (9-3)

Class 4A

Richmond-Burton (12-0) at Coal City (12-0)

Murphysboro (10-2) at Effingham (11-1)

Class 5A

Rockford Boylan (12-0) at Chicago St. Rita (9-3)

Rochester (11-1) at Mascoutah (9-3)

Class 6A

Crystal Lake Prairie Ridge (11-1) at Deerfield (10-2)

Chatham Glenwood (12-0) at East St. Louis (12-0)

Class 7A

Chicago Mt. Carmel (12-0) at Willowbrook (11-1)

Nazareth Academy (12-0) at Rolling Meadows (12-0)

Class 8A

Chicago Brother Rice (8-4) at Gurnee Warren (12-0)

Frankfort Lincoln-Way East (12-0) at Chicago Marist (8-4)

