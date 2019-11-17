Football
Iowa playoffs
Championship
Thursday's games
Eight-player
Audubuon (12-1) vs. Don Bosco (12-0), 10 a.m.
Class A
West Hancock (12-0) vs. Grundy Center (11-1), 1:30 p.m.
Class 3A
Solon (12-0) vs. Western Dubuque (12-0), 7 p.m.
Friday's games
Class 1A
Van Meter (12-0) vs. West Lyon (11-1), 10 a.m.
Class 2A
OABCIG (12-0) vs. Waukon (12-0), 1 p.m.
Class 4A
West Des Moines Valley (12-0) vs. Dowling Catholic (11-1), 7 p.m.
Illinois playoffs
Semifinals
Saturday's games
Class 1A
Lena-Winslow (12-0) at Annawan-Wethersfield (12-0), 1 p.m.
Moweaqua Central A&M (12-0) at Athens (10-2)
Class 2A
Fieldcrest (12-0) at Sterling Newman (11-1)
Nashville (11-1) at Decatur St. Teresa (11-1)
Class 3A
Byron (11-1) at Princeton (11-1)
Williamsville (12-0) at Quincy Notre Dame (9-3)
Class 4A
Richmond-Burton (12-0) at Coal City (12-0)
Murphysboro (10-2) at Effingham (11-1)
Class 5A
Rockford Boylan (12-0) at Chicago St. Rita (9-3)
Rochester (11-1) at Mascoutah (9-3)
Class 6A
Crystal Lake Prairie Ridge (11-1) at Deerfield (10-2)
Chatham Glenwood (12-0) at East St. Louis (12-0)
Class 7A
Chicago Mt. Carmel (12-0) at Willowbrook (11-1)
Nazareth Academy (12-0) at Rolling Meadows (12-0)
Class 8A
Chicago Brother Rice (8-4) at Gurnee Warren (12-0)
Frankfort Lincoln-Way East (12-0) at Chicago Marist (8-4)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.