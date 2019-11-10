Football
Iowa playoffs
Semifinals
Thursday's games
Eight-player
Turkey Valley (11-0) vs. Don Bosco (11-0), 9 a.m.
Audubon (11-1) vs. Remsen St. Marys (11-0), noon
Class 3A
C.B. Lewis Central (10-1) vs. Western Dubuque (11-0), 5:30 p.m.
Solon (11-0) vs. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (10-1), 8:30 p.m.
Friday's games
Class A
St. Ansgar (11-0) vs. Grundy Center (10-1), 10 a.m.
West Hancock (11-0) vs. Woodbury Central (10-1), 1 p.m.
Class 4A
Bettendorf (9-2) vs. West Des Moines Valley (11-0), 4 p.m.
Cedar Rapids Kennedy (10-1) vs. Dowling Catholic (10-1), 7 p.m.
Saturday's games
Class 1A
Van Meter (11-0) vs. Iowa City Regina (9-2), 10 a.m.
West Lyon (10-1) vs. West Sioux (10-1), 1 p.m.
Class 2A
Algona (11-0) vs. OABCIG (11-0), 4 p.m.
Waukon (11-0) vs. Williamsburg (8-3), 7 p.m.
Illinois playoffs
Quarterfinals
Saturday's games
Class 1A
Morrison (11-0) at Annawan-Wethersfield (11-0), 1 p.m.
Freeport Aquin (11-0) at Lena-Winslow (11-0)
Arcola (9-2) at Moweaqua Central A&M (11-0)
Carrollton (9-2) at Athens (9-2)
Class 2A
Sterling Newman (10-1) at Knoxville (11-0)
Clifton Central (11-0) at Fieldcrest (11-0)
Pana (10-1) at Nashville (10-1)
Decatur St. Teresa (10-1) at Auburn (8-3)
Class 3A
Paxton-Buckley-Loda (9-2) at Princeton (10-1)
Wilmington (10-1) at Byron (10-1)
Quincy Notre Dame (8-3) at Breese Mater Dai (10-1)
Vandalia (11-0) at Williamsville (11-0)
Class 4A
Wheaton St. Francis (10-1) at Coal City (11-0)
Elmhurst IC Catholic (10-1) at Richmond-Burton (11-0)
Kankakee McNamara (8-3) at Murphysboro (9-2)
Effingham (10-1) at Fairbury Prairie Central (9-2)
Class 5A
Chicago St. Rita (8-3) at Country Club Hills (10-1)
Sycamore (10-1) at Rockford Boylan (11-0)
Mascoutah (8-3) at Joliet Catholic (8-3)
Sacred Heart-Griffin (8-3) at Rochester (10-1)
Class 6A
Cary-Grove (9-2) at Crystal Lake Prairie Ridge (10-1)
Deerfield (9-2) at Lake Forest (7-4)
Oak Lawn Richards (10-1) at East St. Louis (11-0)
Chatham Glenwood (11-0) at New Lenox Providence (8-3)
Class 7A
Chicago Phillips (9-1) at Chicago Mt. Carmel (11-0)
Willowbrook (10-1) at Lake Zurich (8-3)
Batavia (9-2) at Nazareth Academy (11-0)
Rolling Meadows (11-0) at Wheaton Warrenville South (8-3)
Class 8A
Minooka (11-0) at Chicago Brother Rice (7-4)
Gurnee Warren (11-0) at Bolingbrook (8-3)
Chicago Marist (7-4) at Loyola Academy (8-3)
Homewood-Flossmoor (10-1) at Frankfort Lincoln-Way East (11-0)
Western Big 6 All-Conference
First team offense
Cooper Willman, Sterling, sr., QB; Nate Sheets, Alleman, sr., RB; Kaeden Dreifurst, Moline, jr., RB; Aboubacar Barry, Moline, sr., RB; Davion Wilson, Rock Island, sr., RB; JaShawn Howard, Sterling, jr., RB; Rudy Glancey, Alleman, jr., OL; Rob Stohl, Geneseo, sr., OL; Patrick Pray, Moline, sr., OL; Nate Beyer, Sterling, sr., OL; Ryan Heffelfinger, Sterling, jr., OL
First team defense
Jack Patting, Alleman, jr., LB; Jake Mattecheck, Alleman, jr. LB; David Vaynerman, Galesburg, sr., LB; Zion Rodriguez, Moline, sr., LB/S; Nate Wilson, Quincy, sr., LB; Nick Simester, Sterling, jr., LB; Noel Aponte, Sterling, jr., CB; Dominic DeBoef, Geneseo, jr., DL; JC Lackey, Quincy, sr., DL; Aidan Munoz Ripley, Sterling, sr., DL; Trevon Jordan, Sterling, jr., DL
First team special teams
Jakye Hill, Rock Island, sr., returner; Perry Slater, Rock Island, jr., returner
Second team offense
Lucas Reis, Quincy, sr., QB; Alexandre Egipiaco, Galesburg, so., WR; Scott Sprick, Quincy, sr., WR; Drake Tournear, Quincy, sr., WR; Adante Crider, Quincy, sr., RB; Jakye Hill, Rock Island, sr., WR; Blayze Purchase, Galesburg, sr., OL; Collin Meyer, Moline, sr., OL; Dion Washington, Quincy, sr., OL; Har Ju Ree, Rock Island, jr., OL; Simon Wilson, United Township, jr., OL
Second team defense
Killian Ahern, Alleman, sr., CB; Jonathan Maxwell, Geneseo, so., LB; Immanuel Bailey, Moline, sr., LB; Grant James, Quincy, sr., LB; Kenyhon Yancey, Rock Island, sr., CB; Perry Slater, Rock Island, jr., S; Isaiah Yarbrough, Sterling, sr., CB; Caleb Sharer, Alleman, jr., DL; Rudy Glancey, Alleman, jr., DL; Jaiden Vancoille, Rock Island, sr., DL; Jason Farnham, Sterling, so., DL
Second team special teams
Sean O’Hern, Alleman, sr., K; Lucas Reis, Quincy, sr., P; Michael Hanrahan, Sterling, jr., returner
Honorable mention offense
Daslah Geadeyan, United Township, jr., QB; Killian Ahern, Alleman, sr., WR; Nate Johnson, Moline, sr., WR; Perry Slater, Rock Island, jr., WR; Luke Heffelfinger, Sterling, sr., WR; Trevell Carpenter, United Township, jr., WR; Cole Gradert, Geneseo, sr., OL; Ben Duenas, Moline, sr., OL; Nate St. Dennis, Moline, sr., OL; Pharoah Gray, Rock Island, jr., OL; Adan Ramierz, Sterling, sr., OL; Royce Arnold, United Township, sr., OL
Honorable mention defense
Zach Carpita, Alleman, jr., S; Hunter DeVena, Galesburg, so., LB; Nikolas Deligiannis, Galesburg, sr., S; Kaden Davison, Geneseo, so., LB; Nathan Beneke, Geneseo, jr., DB; Treyvon Lee, Moline, jr., CB; Drae Humphrey, Quincy, jr., LB; Victor Guzman, Rock Island, sr., S; MJ Stern, Rock Island, sr., LB; Jayden Upton, Rock Island, sr., LB; Connor Shipman, Geneseo, so., DL; Donovan Rogers, Rock Island, sr., DL
Honorable mention special teams
Jackson Marx, Alleman, jr., LS; Caroline Hazen, Moline, so., K; Trevell Carpenter, United Township, jr., returner.
Volleyball
Iowa state tournament
at Cedar Rapids (U.S. Cellular Center)
Class 5A
Tuesday's matches
Cedar Falls (41-1) vs. Waukee (35-11), noon
Ankeny (36-5) vs. Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln (38-3), 2 p.m.
Iowa City Liberty (34-2) vs. Pleasant Valley (29-5), noon
WDM Valley (40-4) vs. Dowling Catholic (32-11), 2 p.m.
Class 4A
Tuesday's matches
Sergeant Bluff-Luton (34-3) vs. Glenwood (30-12), 4 p.m.
Waverly-Shell Rock (46-6) vs. West Delaware (39-5), 6 p.m.
Cedar Rapids Xavier (28-6) vs. Western Dubuque (22-13), 4 p.m.
North Scott (28-5) vs. Marion (30-10), 6 p.m.
Class 3A
Wednesday's matches
Davenport Assumption (32-5) vs. Union Community (30-11), 10 a.m.
West Liberty (31-7) vs. Mount Vernon (33-10), noon
Carroll Kuemper (35-4) vs. Unity Christian (24-10), 10 a.m.
Red Oak (33-6) vs. Nevada (33-9), noon
Class 2A
Wednesday's matches
Western Christian (38-5) vs. Hudson (31-7), 2 p.m.
Osage (36-6) vs. Grundy Center (32-8), 4 p.m.
Dyersville Beckman (40-8) vs. Van Buren County (32-4), 2 p.m.
Wilton (35-3) vs. Clarion-Goldfield-Dows (29-6), 4 p.m.
Class 1A
Wednesday's matches
Sidney (35-6) vs. Springville (20-16), 6 p.m.
LeMars Gehlen (25-7) vs. North Tama (26-6), 8 p.m.
Council Bluffs St. Albert (24-9) vs. Holy Trinity (28-10), 6 p.m.
Janesville (33-11) vs. Wapsie Valley (23-15), 8 p.m.
