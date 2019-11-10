Football

Iowa playoffs

Semifinals

Thursday's games

Eight-player

Turkey Valley (11-0) vs. Don Bosco (11-0), 9 a.m.

Audubon (11-1) vs. Remsen St. Marys (11-0), noon

Class 3A

C.B. Lewis Central (10-1) vs. Western Dubuque (11-0), 5:30 p.m.

Solon (11-0) vs. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (10-1), 8:30 p.m.

Friday's games

Class A

St. Ansgar (11-0) vs. Grundy Center (10-1), 10 a.m.

West Hancock (11-0) vs. Woodbury Central (10-1), 1 p.m.

Class 4A

Bettendorf (9-2) vs. West Des Moines Valley (11-0), 4 p.m.

Cedar Rapids Kennedy (10-1) vs. Dowling Catholic (10-1), 7 p.m.

Saturday's games

Class 1A

Van Meter (11-0) vs. Iowa City Regina (9-2), 10 a.m.

West Lyon (10-1) vs. West Sioux (10-1), 1 p.m.

Class 2A

Algona (11-0) vs. OABCIG (11-0), 4 p.m.

Waukon (11-0) vs. Williamsburg (8-3), 7 p.m.

Illinois playoffs

Quarterfinals

Saturday's games

Class 1A

Morrison (11-0) at Annawan-Wethersfield (11-0), 1 p.m.

Freeport Aquin (11-0) at Lena-Winslow (11-0)

Arcola (9-2) at Moweaqua Central A&M (11-0)

Carrollton (9-2) at Athens (9-2)

Class 2A

Sterling Newman (10-1) at Knoxville (11-0)

Clifton Central (11-0) at Fieldcrest (11-0)

Pana (10-1) at Nashville (10-1)

Decatur St. Teresa (10-1) at Auburn (8-3)

Class 3A

Paxton-Buckley-Loda (9-2) at Princeton (10-1)

Wilmington (10-1) at Byron (10-1)

Quincy Notre Dame (8-3) at Breese Mater Dai (10-1)

Vandalia (11-0) at Williamsville (11-0)

Class 4A

Wheaton St. Francis (10-1) at Coal City (11-0)

Elmhurst IC Catholic (10-1) at Richmond-Burton (11-0)

Kankakee McNamara (8-3) at Murphysboro (9-2)

Effingham (10-1) at Fairbury Prairie Central (9-2)

Class 5A

Chicago St. Rita (8-3) at Country Club Hills (10-1)

Sycamore (10-1) at Rockford Boylan (11-0)

Mascoutah (8-3) at Joliet Catholic (8-3)

Sacred Heart-Griffin (8-3) at Rochester (10-1)

Class 6A

Cary-Grove (9-2) at Crystal Lake Prairie Ridge (10-1)

Deerfield (9-2) at Lake Forest (7-4)

Oak Lawn Richards (10-1) at East St. Louis (11-0)

Chatham Glenwood (11-0) at New Lenox Providence (8-3)

Class 7A

Chicago Phillips (9-1) at Chicago Mt. Carmel (11-0)

Willowbrook (10-1) at Lake Zurich (8-3)

Batavia (9-2) at Nazareth Academy (11-0)

Rolling Meadows (11-0) at Wheaton Warrenville South (8-3)

Class 8A

Minooka (11-0) at Chicago Brother Rice (7-4)

Gurnee Warren (11-0) at Bolingbrook (8-3)

Chicago Marist (7-4) at Loyola Academy (8-3)

Homewood-Flossmoor (10-1) at Frankfort Lincoln-Way East (11-0)

Western Big 6 All-Conference

First team offense

Cooper Willman, Sterling, sr., QB; Nate Sheets, Alleman, sr., RB; Kaeden Dreifurst, Moline, jr., RB; Aboubacar Barry, Moline, sr., RB; Davion Wilson, Rock Island, sr., RB; JaShawn Howard, Sterling, jr., RB; Rudy Glancey, Alleman, jr., OL; Rob Stohl, Geneseo, sr., OL; Patrick Pray, Moline, sr., OL; Nate Beyer, Sterling, sr., OL; Ryan Heffelfinger, Sterling, jr., OL

First team defense

Jack Patting, Alleman, jr., LB; Jake Mattecheck, Alleman, jr. LB; David Vaynerman, Galesburg, sr., LB; Zion Rodriguez, Moline, sr., LB/S; Nate Wilson, Quincy, sr., LB; Nick Simester, Sterling, jr., LB; Noel Aponte, Sterling, jr., CB; Dominic DeBoef, Geneseo, jr., DL; JC Lackey, Quincy, sr., DL; Aidan Munoz Ripley, Sterling, sr., DL; Trevon Jordan, Sterling, jr., DL

First team special teams

Jakye Hill, Rock Island, sr., returner; Perry Slater, Rock Island, jr., returner

Second team offense

Lucas Reis, Quincy, sr., QB; Alexandre Egipiaco, Galesburg, so., WR; Scott Sprick, Quincy, sr., WR; Drake Tournear, Quincy, sr., WR; Adante Crider, Quincy, sr., RB; Jakye Hill, Rock Island, sr., WR; Blayze Purchase, Galesburg, sr., OL; Collin Meyer, Moline, sr., OL; Dion Washington, Quincy, sr., OL; Har Ju Ree, Rock Island, jr., OL; Simon Wilson, United Township, jr., OL

Second team defense

Killian Ahern, Alleman, sr., CB; Jonathan Maxwell, Geneseo, so., LB; Immanuel Bailey, Moline, sr., LB; Grant James, Quincy, sr., LB; Kenyhon Yancey, Rock Island, sr., CB; Perry Slater, Rock Island, jr., S; Isaiah Yarbrough, Sterling, sr., CB; Caleb Sharer, Alleman, jr., DL; Rudy Glancey, Alleman, jr., DL; Jaiden Vancoille, Rock Island, sr., DL; Jason Farnham, Sterling, so., DL

Second team special teams

Sean O’Hern, Alleman, sr., K; Lucas Reis, Quincy, sr., P; Michael Hanrahan, Sterling, jr., returner

Honorable mention offense

Daslah Geadeyan, United Township, jr., QB; Killian Ahern, Alleman, sr., WR; Nate Johnson, Moline, sr., WR; Perry Slater, Rock Island, jr., WR; Luke Heffelfinger, Sterling, sr., WR; Trevell Carpenter, United Township, jr., WR; Cole Gradert, Geneseo, sr., OL; Ben Duenas, Moline, sr., OL; Nate St. Dennis, Moline, sr., OL; Pharoah Gray, Rock Island, jr., OL; Adan Ramierz, Sterling, sr., OL; Royce Arnold, United Township, sr., OL

Honorable mention defense

Zach Carpita, Alleman, jr., S; Hunter DeVena, Galesburg, so., LB; Nikolas Deligiannis, Galesburg, sr., S; Kaden Davison, Geneseo, so., LB; Nathan Beneke, Geneseo, jr., DB; Treyvon Lee, Moline, jr., CB; Drae Humphrey, Quincy, jr., LB; Victor Guzman, Rock Island, sr., S; MJ Stern, Rock Island, sr., LB; Jayden Upton, Rock Island, sr., LB; Connor Shipman, Geneseo, so., DL; Donovan Rogers, Rock Island, sr., DL

Honorable mention special teams

Jackson Marx, Alleman, jr., LS; Caroline Hazen, Moline, so., K; Trevell Carpenter, United Township, jr., returner.

Volleyball

Iowa state tournament

at Cedar Rapids (U.S. Cellular Center)

Class 5A

Tuesday's matches

Cedar Falls (41-1) vs. Waukee (35-11), noon

Ankeny (36-5) vs. Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln (38-3), 2 p.m.

Iowa City Liberty (34-2) vs. Pleasant Valley (29-5), noon

WDM Valley (40-4) vs. Dowling Catholic (32-11), 2 p.m.

Class 4A

Tuesday's matches

Sergeant Bluff-Luton (34-3) vs. Glenwood (30-12), 4 p.m.

Waverly-Shell Rock (46-6) vs. West Delaware (39-5), 6 p.m.

Cedar Rapids Xavier (28-6) vs. Western Dubuque (22-13), 4 p.m.

North Scott (28-5) vs. Marion (30-10), 6 p.m.

Class 3A

Wednesday's matches

Davenport Assumption (32-5) vs. Union Community (30-11), 10 a.m.

West Liberty (31-7) vs. Mount Vernon (33-10), noon

Carroll Kuemper (35-4) vs. Unity Christian (24-10), 10 a.m.

Red Oak (33-6) vs. Nevada (33-9), noon

Class 2A

Wednesday's matches

Western Christian (38-5) vs. Hudson (31-7), 2 p.m.

Osage (36-6) vs. Grundy Center (32-8), 4 p.m.

Dyersville Beckman (40-8) vs. Van Buren County (32-4), 2 p.m. 

Wilton (35-3) vs. Clarion-Goldfield-Dows (29-6), 4 p.m.

Class 1A

Wednesday's matches

Sidney (35-6) vs. Springville (20-16), 6 p.m.

LeMars Gehlen (25-7) vs. North Tama (26-6), 8 p.m.

Council Bluffs St. Albert (24-9) vs. Holy Trinity (28-10), 6 p.m.

Janesville (33-11) vs. Wapsie Valley (23-15), 8 p.m.

