Volleyball
Iowa regional pairings
Class 1A Region 7
Today's quarterfinals
Calamus-Wheatland (9-24) at Lisbon (34-7), 7 p.m.
Easton Valley (10-19) at Clinton Prince of Peace (21-16), 7 p.m.
Iowa Valley (16-18) at Belle Plaine (26-12), 7 p.m.
Cedar Valley Christian (12-16) at Springville (17-16), 7 p.m.
Class 2A Region 6
Today's quarterfinals
Danville (8-17) at Mediapolis (39-1), 7 p.m.
Louisa-Muscatine (14-12) at Wapello (16-14), 7 p.m.
Colfax-Mingo (9-21) at Hudson (29-7), 7 p.m.
Columbus (6-22) at Iowa City Regina (6-28), 7 p.m.
Class 2A Region 8
Today's quarterfinals
Durant (10-21) at Wilton (32-3), 7 p.m.
Bellevue (18-16) at North Cedar (20-19), 7 p.m.
Maquoketa Valley (14-14) at Cascade (22-10), 7 p.m.
Alburnett (13-15) at West Branch (19-15), 7 p.m.
Class 3A Region 6
Tuesday's semifinals
Benton Community (17-22) at Assumption (30-5), 7 p.m.
Monticello (20-13) at Independence (28-11), 7 p.m.
Class 3A Region 7
Tuesday's semifinals
Williamsburg (15-19) at Tipton (31-6), 7 p.m.
North Polk (30-10) at Nevada (31-9), 7 p.m.
Class 3A Region 8
Tuesday's semifinals
Central Lee (23-10) at West Liberty (29-7), 7 p.m.
Davis County (19-16) at Albia (28-9), 7 p.m.
Class 4A Region 7
Tuesday's semifinals
Western Dubuque (19-11) at Dubuque Wahlert (19-11), 7 p.m.
Clinton (12-22) at Clear Creek Amana (23-14), 7 p.m.
Class 4A Region 8
Tuesday's semifinals
Fairfield (8-26) at North Scott (26-5), 7 p.m.
Fort Madison (15-23) at Burlington (24-5), 7 p.m.
Class 5A Region 7
Tuesday's semifinals
Muscatine (6-17) at Iowa City Liberty (32-2), 7 p.m.
Linn-Mar (18-17) at Dubuque Hempstead (19-13), 7 p.m.
Class 5A Region 8
Tuesday's semifinals
Davenport Central (7-15) at Pleasant Valley (27-5), 7 p.m.
Davenport North (9-22) at Bettendorf (21-13), 7 p.m.
Illinois regional pairings
Class 4A
Pekin Regional
Tuesday's matches
(2) Moline vs. (7) Pekin, 5:30 p.m.
(3) Normal Community vs. (6) Quincy, 6:30 p.m.
Minooka Regional
Tuesday's matches
(1) Minooka vs. (8) United Township, 5:30 p.m.
(4) Normal West vs. (5) Bradley-Bourbonnais, 6:30 p.m.
Class 3A
Rock Island Regional
Tuesday's matches
(1) Sterling vs. (7) Galesburg, 5:30 p.m.
(4) Dunlap vs. (5) Rock Island, 6:30 p.m.
Ottawa Regional
Today's match
(8) Ottawa vs. (9) Streator, 6 p.m.
Tuesday's matches
(2) LaSalle-Peru vs. Ottawa/Streator winner, 5:30 p.m.
(3) Geneseo vs. (6) Dixon, 6:30 p.m.
Class 2A
Riverdale Regional
Today's matches
(9) Rockridge vs. (10) Erie-Prophetstown, 5:30 p.m.
(7) Sherrard vs. (10) Alleman, 6:30 p.m.
Tuesday's matches
(2) Riverdale vs. Rockridge/E-P winner, 5:30 p.m.
(3) Bureau Valley vs. Sherrard/Alleman winner, 6:30 p.m.
Princeton Regional
Today's matches
(6) Mendota vs. (8) Kewanee, 5:30 p.m.
(5) Princeton vs. (11) Spring Valley Hall, 6:30 p.m.
Tuesday's matches
(1) Orion vs. Mendota/Kewanee winner, 5:30 p.m.
(4) Mercer County vs. Princeton/Hall winner, 6:30 p.m.
Class 1A
Annawan Regional
Today's match
(8) Stark County vs. (9) Wethersfield, 6 p.m.
Tuesday's matches
(3) Annawan vs. (15) DePue, 5:30 p.m.
(7) Peru St. Bede vs. (13) LaMoille-Ohio, 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday's matches
(2) Princeville vs. Stark County/Wethersfield winner, 5:30 p.m.
Annawan/DePue winner vs. St. Bede/LaMoiller winner, 6:30 p.m.
Williamsfield Regional
Today's match
(10) Ridgewood vs. (11) Williamsfield, 6 p.m.
Tuesday's matches
(3) Elmwood vs. (13) ROWVA, 5:30 p.m.
(5) Brimfield vs. (12) Galva, 6:30 p.m.
Earlville Regional
Today's matches
(2) Fulton vs. (15) Kirkland Hiawatha, 5:30 p.m.
(7) Shabbona Indiana Creek vs. (10) Amboy, 6:30 p.m.
Tuesday's matches
(3) Forreston vs. (13) Alden-Hebron, 5:30 p.m.
(5) Earlville vs. (12) Leland, 6:30 p.m.
Eastland Regional
Today's match
(8) Rockford Christian vs. (9) Milledgeville, 6 p.m.
Tuesday's matches
(4) Lanark Eastland vs. (14) Morrison, 5:30 p.m.
(6) Polo vs. (11) Ashton-Franklin Center, 6:30 p.m.
Boys soccer
Illinois Class 2A
Ottawa Regional
Today's final
(1) Rock Island vs. (6) Ottawa, 4:15 p.m.
Galesburg Sectional
Tuesday's matches
Rock Island/Ottawa winner vs. Dunlap, 4:30 p.m.
Geneseo vs. Peoria Notre Dame/Peoria Richwoods winner, 6:30 p.m.
Friday's match
Final at Galesburg, 6 p.m.
Illinois Class 3A
Normal Sectional
Tuesday's matches
Moline vs. Joliet West, 4:30 p.m.
O'Fallon vs. Edwardsville, 6 p.m.
Friday's match
Final at Normal Community, 4:30 p.m.
