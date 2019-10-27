Volleyball

Iowa regional pairings

Class 1A Region 7

Today's quarterfinals

Calamus-Wheatland (9-24) at Lisbon (34-7), 7 p.m.

Easton Valley (10-19) at Clinton Prince of Peace (21-16), 7 p.m.

Iowa Valley (16-18) at Belle Plaine (26-12), 7 p.m.

Cedar Valley Christian (12-16) at Springville (17-16), 7 p.m.

Class 2A Region 6

Today's quarterfinals

Danville (8-17) at Mediapolis (39-1), 7 p.m.

Louisa-Muscatine (14-12) at Wapello (16-14), 7 p.m.

Colfax-Mingo (9-21) at Hudson (29-7), 7 p.m.

Columbus (6-22) at Iowa City Regina (6-28), 7 p.m.

Class 2A Region 8

Today's quarterfinals

Durant (10-21) at Wilton (32-3), 7 p.m.

Bellevue (18-16) at North Cedar (20-19), 7 p.m.

Maquoketa Valley (14-14) at Cascade (22-10), 7 p.m.

Alburnett (13-15) at West Branch (19-15), 7 p.m.

Class 3A Region 6

Tuesday's semifinals

Benton Community (17-22) at Assumption (30-5), 7 p.m.

Monticello (20-13) at Independence (28-11), 7 p.m.

Class 3A Region 7

Tuesday's semifinals

Williamsburg (15-19) at Tipton (31-6), 7 p.m.

North Polk (30-10) at Nevada (31-9), 7 p.m.

Class 3A Region 8

Tuesday's semifinals

Central Lee (23-10) at West Liberty (29-7), 7 p.m.

Davis County (19-16) at Albia (28-9), 7 p.m.

Class 4A Region 7

Tuesday's semifinals

Western Dubuque (19-11) at Dubuque Wahlert (19-11), 7 p.m.

Clinton (12-22) at Clear Creek Amana (23-14), 7 p.m.

Class 4A Region 8

Tuesday's semifinals

Fairfield (8-26) at North Scott (26-5), 7 p.m.

Fort Madison (15-23) at Burlington (24-5), 7 p.m.

Class 5A Region 7

Tuesday's semifinals

Muscatine (6-17) at Iowa City Liberty (32-2), 7 p.m.

Linn-Mar (18-17) at Dubuque Hempstead (19-13), 7 p.m.

Class 5A Region 8

Tuesday's semifinals

Davenport Central (7-15) at Pleasant Valley (27-5), 7 p.m.

Davenport North (9-22) at Bettendorf (21-13), 7 p.m.

Illinois regional pairings

Class 4A

Pekin Regional

Tuesday's matches

(2) Moline vs. (7) Pekin, 5:30 p.m.

(3) Normal Community vs. (6) Quincy, 6:30 p.m.

Minooka Regional

Tuesday's matches

(1) Minooka vs. (8) United Township, 5:30 p.m.

(4) Normal West vs. (5) Bradley-Bourbonnais, 6:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Rock Island Regional

Tuesday's matches

(1) Sterling vs. (7) Galesburg, 5:30 p.m.

(4) Dunlap vs. (5) Rock Island, 6:30 p.m.

Ottawa Regional

Today's match

(8) Ottawa vs. (9) Streator, 6 p.m.

Tuesday's matches

(2) LaSalle-Peru vs. Ottawa/Streator winner, 5:30 p.m.

(3) Geneseo vs. (6) Dixon, 6:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Riverdale Regional

Today's matches

(9) Rockridge vs. (10) Erie-Prophetstown, 5:30 p.m.

(7) Sherrard vs. (10) Alleman, 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday's matches

(2) Riverdale vs. Rockridge/E-P winner, 5:30 p.m.

(3) Bureau Valley vs. Sherrard/Alleman winner, 6:30 p.m.

Princeton Regional

Today's matches

(6) Mendota vs. (8) Kewanee, 5:30 p.m.

(5) Princeton vs. (11) Spring Valley Hall, 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday's matches

(1) Orion vs. Mendota/Kewanee winner, 5:30 p.m.

(4) Mercer County vs. Princeton/Hall winner, 6:30 p.m.

Class 1A

Annawan Regional

Today's match

(8) Stark County vs. (9) Wethersfield, 6 p.m.

Tuesday's matches

(3) Annawan vs. (15) DePue, 5:30 p.m.

(7) Peru St. Bede vs. (13) LaMoille-Ohio, 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday's matches

(2) Princeville vs. Stark County/Wethersfield winner, 5:30 p.m.

Annawan/DePue winner vs. St. Bede/LaMoiller winner, 6:30 p.m.

Williamsfield Regional

Today's match

(10) Ridgewood vs. (11) Williamsfield, 6 p.m.

Tuesday's matches

(3) Elmwood vs. (13) ROWVA, 5:30 p.m.

(5) Brimfield vs. (12) Galva, 6:30 p.m.

Earlville Regional

Today's matches

(2) Fulton vs. (15) Kirkland Hiawatha, 5:30 p.m.

(7) Shabbona Indiana Creek vs. (10) Amboy, 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday's matches

(3) Forreston vs. (13) Alden-Hebron, 5:30 p.m.

(5) Earlville vs. (12) Leland, 6:30 p.m.

Eastland Regional

Today's match

(8) Rockford Christian vs. (9) Milledgeville, 6 p.m.

Tuesday's matches

(4) Lanark Eastland vs. (14) Morrison, 5:30 p.m.

(6) Polo vs. (11) Ashton-Franklin Center, 6:30 p.m.

Boys soccer

Illinois Class 2A

Ottawa Regional

Today's final

(1) Rock Island vs. (6) Ottawa, 4:15 p.m.

Galesburg Sectional

Tuesday's matches

Rock Island/Ottawa winner vs. Dunlap, 4:30 p.m.

Geneseo vs. Peoria Notre Dame/Peoria Richwoods winner, 6:30 p.m.

Friday's match

Final at Galesburg, 6 p.m.

Illinois Class 3A

Normal Sectional

Tuesday's matches

Moline vs. Joliet West, 4:30 p.m.

O'Fallon vs. Edwardsville, 6 p.m.

Friday's match

Final at Normal Community, 4:30 p.m.

Be the first to know - Sign up for News Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments