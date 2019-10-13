Football
Iowa district standings
Class 4A District 4
;Dist;Overall
;;W;L;W;L
Linn-Mar;3;0;5;2
Pleasant Valley;2;1;3;4
Iowa City West;2;1;2;5
Davenport North;1;2;4;3
Iowa City High;1;2;2;5
Muscatine;0;3;1;6
Thursday's game
Pleasant Valley at Davenport North
Friday's games
Iowa City West at Muscatine
Linn-Mar at Iowa City High
Class 4A District 5
;Dist;Overall
;;W;L;W;L
C.R. Kennedy;3;0;6;1
Bettendorf;2;1;5;2
Dav. Central;2;1;3;4
Dav. West;1;2;3;4
C.R. Washington;1;2;1;6
Burlington;0;3;1;6
Friday's games
Cedar Rapids Kennedy at Davenport Central
Cedar Rapids Washington at Burlington
Davenport West at Bettendorf
Class 3A District 4
;Dist;Overall
;;W;L;W;L
Western Dubuque;3;0;7;0
C.R. Xavier;2;1;6;1
Center Point-Urbana;2;1;3;4
Dubuque Wahlert;1;2;3;4
Maquoketa;1;2;2;5
Marion;0;3;0;7
Friday's games
Center Point-Urbana at Cedar Rapids Xavier
Dubuque Wahlert at Maquoketa
Western Dubuque at Marion
Class 3A District 5
;Dist;Overall
;;W;L;W;L
North Scott;3;0;6;1
Assumption;3;0;5;2
Iowa City Liberty;2;1;5;2
Clear Creek Amana;1;2;4;3
Central DeWitt;0;3;2;5
Clinton;0;3;0;7
Friday's games
Assumption at Iowa City Liberty
Central DeWitt at Clinton
Clear Creek Amana at North Scott
Class 2A District 5
;Dist;Overall
;;W;L;W;L
Tipton;3;0;5;2
Camanche;2;1;5;2
West Liberty;2;1;4;3
Louisa-Muscatine;1;2;4;3
Mount Vernon;1;2;2;5
West Burlington;0;3;1;6
Friday's games
Camanche at West Liberty
Tipton at Louisa-Muscatine
West Burlington at Mount Vernon
Class 1A District 4
;Dist;Overall
;;W;L;W;L
West Branch;3;0;7;0
Bellevue;2;1;3;4
Cascade;2;1;3;4
Dyersville Beckman;1;2;4;3
North Cedar;1;2;4;3
Northeast;0;3;1;6
Friday's games
Bellevue at Northeast
North Cedar at Dyersville Beckman
West Branch at Cascade
Class 1A District 5
;Dist;Overall
;;W;L;W;L
Sigourney-Keota;3;0;7;0
Mediapolis;3;0;5;2
Wapello;2;1;4;3
Van Buren;1;2;1;6
Wilton;0;3;1;6
Columbus Comm;0;3;1;7
Friday's games
Sigourney-Keota at Wapello
Van Buren at Mediapolis
Wilton at Columbus
Class A District 6
;Dist;Overall
;;W;L;W;L
Belle Plaine;3;0;5;2
BGM, Brooklyn;2;1;6;1
Durant;2;1;4;3
Highland;1;2;4;3
Pekin;1;2;2;5
Cardinal;0;3;4;3
Friday's games
Belle Plaine at Pekin
Cardinal at Highland
Durant at BGM
Eight Player District 3
;Dist;Overall
;;W;L;W;L
Easton Valley;5;0;7;0
Turkey Valley;5;0;7;0
Midland;3;2;5;2
Central City;3;2;4;3
Springville;2;3;5;3
Kee High;1;4;1;6
West Central;1;4;1;6
Central Elkader;0;5;0;6
Friday's games
Central Elkader at Kee High
Easton Valley at Turkey Valley
Midland at Central City
West Central at Springville
Illinois standings
Western Big Six
;Conf;Overall
;;W;L;W;L
Sterling;5;0;7;0
Alleman;4;1;4;3
Moline;3;2;4;3
Quincy;3;2;4;3
Rock Island;3;2;4;3
Geneseo;1;4;3;4
Galesburg;1;4;2;5
United Township;0;5;1;6
Friday's games
Galesburg at Alleman
Geneseo at Moline
Quincy at Rock Island
Sterling at United Township
Three Rivers Rock
;Conf;Overall
;;W;L;W;L
Morrison;4;0;7;0
Fulton;4;1;5;2
Sterling Newman;3;1;6;1
Orion;2;2;4;3
Riverdale;1;3;3;4
Rockridge;1;4;3;4
Bureau Valley;0;4;0;7
Friday's games
Bureau Valley at Orion
Fulton at Hall
Morrison at Rockridge
Sterling Newman at Riverdale
Three Rivers Mississippi
;Conf;Overall
;;W;L;W;L
Princeton;4;0;6;1
Kewanee;3;1;4;3
Hall;4;1;5;2
Monmouth-Roseville;3;2;3;4
Erie-Prophetstown;1;3;2;5
Sherrard;1;3;1;6
St. Bede;0;5;0;7
Friday's games
Erie-Prophetstown at St. Bede
Fulton at Hall
Kewanee at Sherrard
Monmouth-Roseville at Princeton
Lincoln Trail
;Conf;Overall
;;W;L;W;L
Annawan-Wethersfield;5;0;7;0
Princeville;4;1;6;1
Ridgewood;3;2;5;2
Mercer County;3;2;4;3
West Central;3;2;4;3
Mid-County;1;4;2;5
Stark County;1;4;2;5
Monmouth United;1;4;1;6
Friday's games
Annawan-Wethersfield at West Central
Mid-County at Stark County
Monmouth United at Ridgewood
Princeville at Mercer County
Northwest Upstate Illini South
;Conf;Overall
;;W;L;W;L
Freeport Aquin;4;0;7;0
Forreston;4;0;6;1
Eastland-Pearl City;3;1;3;4
West Carroll;3;2;5;2
Milledgeville;1;4;1;6
Ashton-Franklin Center;0;4;0;7
Amboy-LaMoille;0;4;0;7
Friday's games
Ashton-Franklin Center at Eastland-Pearl City
Forreston at Freeport Aquin
Milledgeville at Amboy-LaMoille
West Carroll at Durand
Boys cross country
Saturday's late result
Sterling Invitational
Team results -- 1. Pleasant Valley 37; 2. Oswego 57; 3. DeKalb 65; 4. United Township 132; 5. Sycamore 146; 6. Conant 212; 7. Sterling 222; 8. Schaumburg 227; 9. Rockford Guilford 260; 10. Rockford Boylan 262; 11. Hononegah 263; 12. Fenwick 313; 13. Rockford East 397; 14. Rochelle 422; 15. Alleman 439; 16. East Dubuque 443; 17. Princeton 445
Top five overall -- 1. Max Murphy (PV) 15:27.5; 2. Aidan Donohue (DeKalb) 15:54.0; 3. Riley Newport (DeKalb) 15:54.5; 4. Emmanuel Yepiz (DeKalb) 15:57.4; 5. Kole Sommer (PV) 16:08.2
Pleasant Valley -- 1. Murphy; 5. Sommer; 6. Ian Kaffenberger 16:13.1; 13. Pleasant Valley 16:22.1; 14. Tarun Vedula 16:23.1
United Township -- 9. Roberto Munoz 16:16.0; 11. James Wright 16:19.8; 15. Trey Heinz 16:25.6; 54. Logan Wisocki 17:30.1; 55. Ben Rhodes 17:30.5
Alleman -- 65. Gage Mowry 17:40.2; 95. John Nonemmann 19:33.7; 101. Gunner Jacks 20:03.7; 106. Matt Baltz 20:41.7; 112. Ian Adam 23:00.2
West Carroll -- 10. Briar Nevills 16:17.6
Girls cross country
Saturday's late result
Sterling Invitational
Team results -- 1. Oswego 32; 2. Loyola Academy 59; 3. Hononegah 67; 4. Zion-Benton 133; 5. Sterling 135; 6. Pleasant Valley 147; 7. Rockford Boylan 180; 8. Fenwick 270; 9. Hoffman Estates 278; 10. United Township 310; 11. Sycamore 319; 12. Rockford Guilford 320; 13. East Peoria 329; 14. DeKalb 375; 15. Princeton 399
Top five overall -- 1. Ellie Grammas (Loyola) 18:32.8; 2. Audra Soderlind (Oswego) 18:40.0; 3. Kelsey Hamilton (Zion-Benton) 18:49.4; r. Rebecca Corbett (Oswego) 18:54.9; 5. Peyton Brueck (Oswego) 18:55.4
Pleasant Valley -- 21. Gretchen Highberger 20:02.1; 25. Lydia Sommer 20:22.3; 34. Ella Rekow 20:41.7; 35. Khushi Mehta 20:44.5; 37. Clare Basala 20:46.1
United Township -- 23. Brinley Rodgers 20:07.4; 36. Analya Sedano 20:45.2; 81. Zoe Cervantes 22:54.5; 89. Jennifer Motcho 23:56.9; 108. Faridatou Issifou 28:41.9
Alleman -- 38. Mattie Kindelsperger 20:48.5; 79. Caroline Adam 22:41.6; 92. Lily Beardsley 24:26.4; 95. Rosa Arroyo 27:47.6
