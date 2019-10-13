Football

Iowa district standings

Class 4A District 4

;Dist;Overall

;;W;L;W;L

Linn-Mar;3;0;5;2

Pleasant Valley;2;1;3;4

Iowa City West;2;1;2;5

Davenport North;1;2;4;3

Iowa City High;1;2;2;5

Muscatine;0;3;1;6

Thursday's game

Pleasant Valley at Davenport North

Friday's games

Iowa City West at Muscatine

Linn-Mar at Iowa City High

Class 4A District 5

;Dist;Overall

;;W;L;W;L

C.R. Kennedy;3;0;6;1

Bettendorf;2;1;5;2

Dav. Central;2;1;3;4

Dav. West;1;2;3;4

C.R. Washington;1;2;1;6

Burlington;0;3;1;6

Friday's games

Cedar Rapids Kennedy at Davenport Central

Cedar Rapids Washington at Burlington

Davenport West at Bettendorf

Class 3A District 4

;Dist;Overall

;;W;L;W;L

Western Dubuque;3;0;7;0

C.R. Xavier;2;1;6;1

Center Point-Urbana;2;1;3;4

Dubuque Wahlert;1;2;3;4

Maquoketa;1;2;2;5

Marion;0;3;0;7

Friday's games

Center Point-Urbana at Cedar Rapids Xavier

Dubuque Wahlert at Maquoketa

Western Dubuque at Marion

Class 3A District 5

;Dist;Overall

;;W;L;W;L

North Scott;3;0;6;1

Assumption;3;0;5;2

Iowa City Liberty;2;1;5;2

Clear Creek Amana;1;2;4;3

Central DeWitt;0;3;2;5

Clinton;0;3;0;7

Friday's games

Assumption at Iowa City Liberty

Central DeWitt at Clinton

Clear Creek Amana at North Scott

Class 2A District 5

;Dist;Overall

;;W;L;W;L

Tipton;3;0;5;2

Camanche;2;1;5;2

West Liberty;2;1;4;3

Louisa-Muscatine;1;2;4;3

Mount Vernon;1;2;2;5

West Burlington;0;3;1;6

Friday's games

Camanche at West Liberty

Tipton at Louisa-Muscatine

West Burlington at Mount Vernon

Class 1A District 4

;Dist;Overall

;;W;L;W;L

West Branch;3;0;7;0

Bellevue;2;1;3;4

Cascade;2;1;3;4

Dyersville Beckman;1;2;4;3

North Cedar;1;2;4;3

Northeast;0;3;1;6

Friday's games

Bellevue at Northeast

North Cedar at Dyersville Beckman

West Branch at Cascade

Class 1A District 5

;Dist;Overall

;;W;L;W;L

Sigourney-Keota;3;0;7;0

Mediapolis;3;0;5;2

Wapello;2;1;4;3

Van Buren;1;2;1;6

Wilton;0;3;1;6

Columbus Comm;0;3;1;7

Friday's games

Sigourney-Keota at Wapello 

Van Buren at Mediapolis 

Wilton at Columbus

Class A District 6

;Dist;Overall

;;W;L;W;L

Belle Plaine;3;0;5;2

BGM, Brooklyn;2;1;6;1

Durant;2;1;4;3

Highland;1;2;4;3

Pekin;1;2;2;5

Cardinal;0;3;4;3

Friday's games

Belle Plaine at Pekin

Cardinal at Highland

Durant at BGM

Eight Player District 3

;Dist;Overall

;;W;L;W;L

Easton Valley;5;0;7;0

Turkey Valley;5;0;7;0

Midland;3;2;5;2

Central City;3;2;4;3

Springville;2;3;5;3

Kee High;1;4;1;6

West Central;1;4;1;6

Central Elkader;0;5;0;6

Friday's games

Central Elkader at Kee High

Easton Valley at Turkey Valley

Midland at Central City

West Central at Springville

Illinois standings

Western Big Six

;Conf;Overall

;;W;L;W;L

Sterling;5;0;7;0

Alleman;4;1;4;3

Moline;3;2;4;3

Quincy;3;2;4;3

Rock Island;3;2;4;3

Geneseo;1;4;3;4

Galesburg;1;4;2;5

United Township;0;5;1;6

Friday's games

Galesburg at Alleman

Geneseo at Moline

Quincy at Rock Island

Sterling at United Township

Three Rivers Rock

;Conf;Overall

;;W;L;W;L

Morrison;4;0;7;0

Fulton;4;1;5;2

Sterling Newman;3;1;6;1

Orion;2;2;4;3

Riverdale;1;3;3;4

Rockridge;1;4;3;4

Bureau Valley;0;4;0;7

Friday's games

Bureau Valley at Orion

Fulton at Hall

Morrison at Rockridge

Sterling Newman at Riverdale

Three Rivers Mississippi

;Conf;Overall

;;W;L;W;L

Princeton;4;0;6;1

Kewanee;3;1;4;3

Hall;4;1;5;2

Monmouth-Roseville;3;2;3;4

Erie-Prophetstown;1;3;2;5

Sherrard;1;3;1;6

St. Bede;0;5;0;7

Friday's games

Erie-Prophetstown at St. Bede

Fulton at Hall

Kewanee at Sherrard

Monmouth-Roseville at Princeton

Lincoln Trail

;Conf;Overall

;;W;L;W;L

Annawan-Wethersfield;5;0;7;0

Princeville;4;1;6;1

Ridgewood;3;2;5;2

Mercer County;3;2;4;3

West Central;3;2;4;3

Mid-County;1;4;2;5

Stark County;1;4;2;5

Monmouth United;1;4;1;6

Friday's games

Annawan-Wethersfield at West Central

Mid-County at Stark County

Monmouth United at Ridgewood

Princeville at Mercer County

Northwest Upstate Illini South

;Conf;Overall

;;W;L;W;L

Freeport Aquin;4;0;7;0

Forreston;4;0;6;1

Eastland-Pearl City;3;1;3;4

West Carroll;3;2;5;2

Milledgeville;1;4;1;6

Ashton-Franklin Center;0;4;0;7

Amboy-LaMoille;0;4;0;7

Friday's games

Ashton-Franklin Center at Eastland-Pearl City

Forreston at Freeport Aquin

Milledgeville at Amboy-LaMoille

West Carroll at Durand

Boys cross country

Saturday's late result

Sterling Invitational

Team results -- 1. Pleasant Valley 37; 2. Oswego 57; 3. DeKalb 65; 4. United Township 132; 5. Sycamore 146; 6. Conant 212; 7. Sterling 222; 8. Schaumburg 227; 9. Rockford Guilford 260; 10. Rockford Boylan 262; 11. Hononegah 263; 12. Fenwick 313; 13. Rockford East 397; 14. Rochelle 422; 15. Alleman 439; 16. East Dubuque 443; 17. Princeton 445

Top five overall -- 1. Max Murphy (PV) 15:27.5; 2. Aidan Donohue (DeKalb) 15:54.0; 3. Riley Newport (DeKalb) 15:54.5; 4. Emmanuel Yepiz (DeKalb) 15:57.4; 5. Kole Sommer (PV) 16:08.2

Pleasant Valley -- 1. Murphy; 5. Sommer; 6. Ian Kaffenberger 16:13.1; 13. Pleasant Valley 16:22.1; 14. Tarun Vedula 16:23.1

United Township -- 9. Roberto Munoz 16:16.0; 11. James Wright 16:19.8; 15. Trey Heinz 16:25.6; 54. Logan Wisocki 17:30.1; 55. Ben Rhodes 17:30.5

Alleman -- 65. Gage Mowry 17:40.2; 95. John Nonemmann 19:33.7; 101. Gunner Jacks 20:03.7; 106. Matt Baltz 20:41.7; 112. Ian Adam 23:00.2

West Carroll -- 10. Briar Nevills 16:17.6

Girls cross country

Saturday's late result

Sterling Invitational

Team results -- 1. Oswego 32; 2. Loyola Academy 59; 3. Hononegah 67; 4. Zion-Benton 133; 5. Sterling 135; 6. Pleasant Valley 147; 7. Rockford Boylan 180; 8. Fenwick 270; 9. Hoffman Estates 278; 10. United Township 310; 11. Sycamore 319; 12. Rockford Guilford 320; 13. East Peoria 329; 14. DeKalb 375; 15. Princeton 399

Top five overall -- 1. Ellie Grammas (Loyola) 18:32.8; 2. Audra Soderlind (Oswego) 18:40.0; 3. Kelsey Hamilton (Zion-Benton) 18:49.4; r. Rebecca Corbett (Oswego) 18:54.9; 5. Peyton Brueck (Oswego) 18:55.4

Pleasant Valley -- 21. Gretchen Highberger 20:02.1; 25. Lydia Sommer 20:22.3; 34. Ella Rekow 20:41.7; 35. Khushi Mehta 20:44.5; 37. Clare Basala 20:46.1

United Township -- 23. Brinley Rodgers 20:07.4; 36. Analya Sedano 20:45.2; 81. Zoe Cervantes 22:54.5; 89. Jennifer Motcho 23:56.9; 108. Faridatou Issifou 28:41.9

Alleman -- 38. Mattie Kindelsperger 20:48.5; 79. Caroline Adam 22:41.6; 92. Lily Beardsley 24:26.4; 95. Rosa Arroyo 27:47.6

Be the first to know - Sign up for News Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments