Q-C area high school results from Tuesday, Dec. 3

Boys basketball
Tuesday's scores
MAC
Cedar Rapids Jefferson 88, Clinton 58
Cedar Rapids Prairie 72, Davenport North 54
Dubuque Hempstead 58, Davenport Central 45
North Scott 63, Iowa City High 57
Pleasant Valley 57, Burlington 46
Western Big Six
Iowa area
Alburnett 51, Prince of Peace 37
Central City 62, Bellevue Marquette 49
Central DeWitt 75, Clear Creek Amana 70
Easton Valley 70, Springville 60
Edgewood-Colesburg 65, Midland 55
Highland 61, Louisa-Muscatine 42
Iowa City Regina 63, Tipton 39
Mediapolis 67, Columbus Community 28
Mid-Prairie 63, West Liberty 55
Monticello 71, Bellevue 52
Northeast 58, North Cedar 38
North Linn 87, Calamus-Wheatland 30
WACO 53, Wapello 38
West Branch 61, Durant 37
Vinton-Shellsburg at Maquoketa, no report
Illinois area
Monmouth-Roseville 81, Mercer County 40
Morrison 61, Bureau Valley 36
Orion 57, Ridgewood 48
Sterling Newman 64, Rockridge 56
Wethersfield 57, Sherrard 50
Assumption 72, Alleman 36
ALLEMAN (2-3) -- Elijah Campos 3-10 1-4 9, Ryan Dockery-Jackson 1-4 0-2 2, Paul Rouse 4-9 0-1 8, Chase Carruthers 0-0 0-0 0, Caleb Sharer 1-2 0-0 2, Cameron Wallace 0-5 0-0 0, Rudy Glancey 3-3 0-3 6, Bryant Estes 1-2 0-0 2, Alec Ponder 0-0 0-0 0, Nick Bresnahan 1-1 1-2 3, Zach Otten-Thoms 2-3 0-0 4, Lincoln Dorsey 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 16-41 2-12 36.
ASSUMPTION (1-0) -- Dayne Hodge 3-4 4-4 12, Grayson Heiser 0-1 4-4 4, Logan Ehrecke 2-5 0-0 6, Bill Flaherty 3-4 1-1 7, Sean Peeters 10-14 2-4 24, Matt Tallman 0-1 0-0 0, Tyler Maro 1-2 0-0 2, Ray Tucker 0-2 0-0 0, Owen Hamel 1-1 1-2 3, J.J. Stratman 3-3 0-0 9, Finn Oppenheimer 1-3 0-0 3, Jack McGuire 0-5 0-2 0, Luke Jacobsen 0-3 0-0 0, Jay Costello 1-3 0-0 2, Declan Robbins 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 25-52 12-17 72.
Alleman;9;7;7;13;--;36
Assumption;17;26;21;8;--;72
3-point goals -- Alleman 2-13 (Campos 2-4, Wallace 0-3, Dockery-Jackson 0-2, Rouse 0-2, Dorsey 0-2); Assumption 10-24 (Stratman 3-3, Peeters 2-3, Ehrecke 2-5, Hodge 2-2, Oppenheimer 1-2, Jacobsen 0-3, Costello 0-2, Tucker 0-2, Tallman 0-1, Heiser 0-1). Rebounds -- Alleman 21 (Wallace 3, Sharer 3); Assumption 31 (Flaherty 5, Peeters 5). Turnovers -- Alleman 17, Assumption 14. Total fouls -- Alleman 12, Assumption 14. Fouled out -- none.
Dubuque Hempstead 58, Davenport Central 45
DUBUQUE HEMPSTEAD (1-0) – Michael Duax 9-19 3-6 22, Jack Sabers 1-3 0-0 2, Nick Kaesbauer 5-11 2-2 17, Cameron Davis 1-4 3-5 5, Elijah Herrion 2-4 2-2 8, Kellen Strohmeyer 1-3 0-1 2, Matthew Sanders 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 20-45 10-16 58.
DAVENPORT CENTRAL (0-1) – Daijon Greer 2-8 0-0 5, Kaiden Phillips 4-12 0-0 10, Emarion Ellis 8-16 3-4 21, Amari Porter 1-5 0-0 2, John Miller 1-7 4-6 7, Javari Terrell 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 16-48 7-10 45.
Dubuque Hempstead;11;16;10;21;--;58
Davenport Central;8;5;16;16;--;45
3-point goals – Hempstead 8-19 (Kaesbauer 5-9, Herrion 2-4, Duax 1-4, Davis 0-1, Strohmeyer 0-1); Central 6-19 (Ellis 3-7, Greer 1-2, Phillips 1-5, Miller 1-5). Rebounds – Hempstead 35 (Duax 11); Central 23 (Phillips 7). Total fouls – Hempstead 16; Central 18. Fouled out – Ellis. Technical foul -- Duax. Turnovers – Hempstead 19; Central 18.
Sophomores: Hempstead 53, Central 41
North Scott 63, Iowa City High 57
IOWA CITY HIGH (0-1) — Keyoun Agee 1-3 0-0 2, Kolby Abdalla 3-5 0-0 8, Andre Miller 4-10 0-0 12, Byron Benton 2-7 3-4 7, Jamari Newsom 3-7 0-2 7, Raphael Hamilton 1-1 1-2 3, Keshawn Christion 5-14 4-5 18, Kaleba Jack 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 19-48 8-15 57.
NORTH SCOTT (1-0) — Cole Kilburg 1-4 0-0 3, Sam Kilburg 7-13 0-1 18, Carter Markham 0-0 0-0 0, Landon Eiland 6-13 0-1 15, Ty Anderson 9-18 9-12 27, Trent Allard 0-1 0-0 0, Ben Belken 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 23-51 9-14 63.
Iowa City High;13;19;14;11;—;57
North Scott;18;15;14;17;—;63
3-point goals -- Iowa City High 11-26 (Christion 4-8, Miller 4-9, Kucera 2-3, Newsom 1-3, Benton 0-2, Agee 0-1), North Scott 8-20 (S. Kilburg 4-6, Eiland 3-7, C. Kilburg 1-3, Anderson 0-2, Belken 0-2). Rebounds -- Iowa City High 26 (Christion 11), North Scott 28 (Anderson 13). Turnovers -- Iowa City High 6, North Scott 5. Total fouls -- Iowa City High 18, North Scott 10. Fouled out: none.
Sophomores: North Scott 51, Iowa City High 40.
Pleasant Valley 57, Burlington 46
BURLINGTON -- Michael Alexander 3 7-8 0 14, Brendon Hale 1 3-4 0 6, Tyce Bertlshofer 0 0-0 0 0, Dayton Walsh 0 0-0 0 0, Jordan Lowe 1 0-0 3 2, Hunter Johnson 2 0-0 4 4, Trenton Murray 2 0-0 1 5, C. Carlson 0 0-0 1 0, Anakin Kelly 2 1-2 1 6, Tyrese Lee 0 0-0 0 0, J. Carlson 0 2-2 0 2, Martinez-Hale 1 0-0 1 2, Trent Burnett 2 0-0 1 5. Totals 14 13-16 12 46
PLEASANT VALLEY -- Ryan Dolphin 3 0-0 1 8, Seth Clausen 0 0-0 3 0, Sam Rothbardt 1 0-0 0 3, Jacob Townsend 4 8-9 2 16, Jack Donahue 0 0-0 1 0, Matt Mickle 0 0-0 0 0, Joey Borbeck 2 0-0 0 6, Carter Cline 0 2-2 1 2, CJ Ragins 6 1-1 3 13, Michael Musal 0 0-0 1 0, Jacob Parker 4 1-1 0 9. Totals 20 12-13 12 57
Burlington;8;6;13;19;--;46
Pleasant Valley;8;13;17;19;--;57
3-point goals -- Burlington 5 (Alexander, Hale, Murray, Kelly, Burnett); Pleasant Valley 5 (Dolphin 2, Borbeck 2, Rothbardt)
Highland 61, Louisa-Muscatine 42
LOUISA-MUSCATINE -- Brock Jeambey 5 2-6 16, Dallas Vasquez 3 1-2 9, Dawson Wehrl 3 0-1 7, Jared Woerly 1 1-1 4, Michael Danz 1 0-0 2, Xander 0 2-2 2, Trey Wagner 1 0-0 2, Totals 14 12-18 42.
HIGHLAND -- Mason McFarland 3 7-7 14, Zack Lesek 6 2-2 14, Phill Laughin 5 2-3 12, Cole Adamson 2 5-6 10, Colby Stoks 2 2-2 7, Derrick Sandberg 1 2-2 4, Totals 19 20-22 61.
Halftime -- H 29, LM 15. Three-point goals -- H 3, (McFarland 1, Adamson 1, Stokes 1); LM 2, (Woerly 1, Vasquez 1). Team fouls -- H 16, LM 15.
Alburnett 51, Prince of Peace 37
PRINCE OF PEACE -- Marcus Blount 0 0-0 1 0, Kyle Sager 3 2-2 2 8, Chase Ruden 0 0-0 0 0, Kyler Wallace 4 1-2 5 9, Camron Williams 2 1-5 3 5, Brandon Raab 1 0-0 0 2, Brody Dehner 0 0-0 0 0, Nathan Moeller 5 2-4 5 18. Totals 15 6-13 16 37
ALBURNETT -- James Gudenkauf 0 0-0 0 0, Andrew Ossman 1 0-0 1 2, Gavin Soukup 0 0-0 0 0, Jordon Balderston 0 0-0 2 0, Reed Stallman 3 1-2 4 7, Kale Rose 1 0-0 0 2, Grant Soukup 1 0-0 1 3, Austin Huber 3 3-4 0 11, Shane Neighbor 8 5-8 1 22, Blake Sperfslage 1 1-2 0 4. Totals 18 10-16 9 51
Prince of Peace;9;10;17;10;--;37
Alburnett;14;16;10;11;--;51
3-point goals -- Prince of Peace 1 (Moeller); Alburnett 5 (Huber 2, Grant Soukup, Neighbor, Sperfslage). Fouled out -- Prince of Peace 2 (Moeller, Wallace)
Monticello 71, Bellevue 52
MONTICELLO -- Kraus 2 0-0 1 5, Luensman 0 0-0 0 0, Recker 10 0-1 2 20, L. Lambert 4 8-9 4 16, C. Lambert 3 0-0 2 8, Martensen 0 0-0 0 0, Kehoe 2 2-4 2 6, Petersen 5 0-0 1 14, Folken 0 0-0 0 0, Cleeton 0 0-0 1 0, Manternach 0 0-0 0 0, Carlson 0 2-2 0 2. Totals 26 12-16 13 71
BELLEVUE -- Andrew Swartz 3 0-0 2 7, Max Jackson 0 0-0 0 0, Cole Heim 1 0-0 3 2, Isaac Carter 2 0-0 2 4, Jackson Wagner 1 0-1 0 2, Paxton Felderman 7 0-1 0 17, Liam Dunne 0 0-0 0 0, Colby Sieverding 7 0-1 3 18, Kayden Kilburg 0 0-0 0 0, Nick Deppe 0 0-0 1 0, Ethan Klemme 0 2-2 3 2. Totals 21 2-5 14 52
Monticello;25;19;17;10;--;71
Bellevue;17;14;16;5;--;52
3-point goals -- Monticello 7 (Petersen 4, C. Lambert 2, Kraus); Bellevue 8 (Sieverding 4, Felderman 3, Swartz)
Morrison 61, Bureau Valley 56
MORRISON -- Ohens 3 10-14 17, Mickley 4 2-2 11, Sage 3 4-6 10, Anderson 2 4-8 9, Smith 3 0-0 7, Eads 2 0-2 4, Shetler 1 1-1 3, Totals 18 21-33 61.
BUREAU VALLEY -- C. Salisbury 6 4-4 19, D. Dean 5 2-2 15, M. Nugent 2 3-6 7, A. Johnson 1 4-6, J. Johnson 2 0-0 4, C. Horner 1 1-2 3, Z. Baker 1 0-0 2, D. Batten 0 0-1 0, Totals 18 14-21 56.
Halftime -- M 38, BV 30. Three-point goals -- M 4, (Anderson 1, Mickley 1, Ohens 1, Smith 1); BV 6, (Salisbury 3, Dean 3).
Monmouth-Roseville 81, Mercer County 40
MERCER COUNTY -- Damian Martinez 1 0-0 3 3, Trenton Coulter 0 0-0 0 0, Gage Lager 0 0-0 0 0, Ryan Rillie 0 2-2 0 2, Isaak Bigham 2 0-0 1 5, Nate Hofmann 1 0-0 0 3, Evan Ott 1 0-0 2 2, Seth Crawley 7 1-4 1 15, Andrew Johnson 0 0-0 0 0, Matthew Lucas 0 0-0 0 0, Robby Holtschlag 2 1-2 2 5, Cade Sharp 2 0-0 1 5, Owen Relowden 0 0-0 2 0. Totals 16 4-8 12 40
MONMOUTH-ROSEVILLE -- Reese Kane 3 0-0 3 8, Rashaun King 4 1-2 2 9, Levi Birditt 1 0-0 0 3, Quincy Talivaa 10 4-6 0 25, Jacob Jones 3 1-1 3 8, Carlos Serratos 0 2-2 1 2, Keshawn Taylor 1 0-1 1 2, Niya Faleafosa 1 0-0 2 2, Jimmy Connell 4 1-2 0 9, Cristian Solorzano 2 0-0 0 5, DJ Reading 2 0-0 0 6, Ben Anderson 1 0-0 1 2. Totals 32 9-14 13 81
Mercer County;6;10;8;16;--;40
Monmouth-Roseville;10;30;26;15;--;81
3-point goals -- Mercer County 4 (Sharp, Martinez, Hofmann, Bigham); Monmouth-Roseville 8 (Reading 2, Kane 2, Talivaa, Jones, Birditt, Solorzano)
Orion 57, Ridgewood 48
ORION -- Josh Johnson 9 5-8 26, Kobe Lieving 3 0-0 7, Will Dunlap 3 0-0 6, Caleb Spranger 2 2-4 6, Cade Weies 2 0-0 5, Ben Dunlap 2 0-0 4, Jacob Kerse 0 3-4 3, Tanner Irey 0 0-1 0, Totals 21 10-17 57.
RIDGEWOOD -- Greeman 7 1-3 15, Kessinger 5 0-0 12, Althaus 3 2-2 8, Hixson 2 1-2 5, Brooks 2 0-1 5, Dean 1 1-3 3, Totals 20 5-11 48.
Orion;6;15;19;17;--;57
Ridgewood;16;12;9;11;--;48
Three-point goals -- O 5, (Johnson 3, Weies 1, Lieving 1); R 3, (Kessinger 2, Brooks 1).
Sterling Newman 64, Rockridge 56
ROCKRIDGE -- Nate Henry 7 3-3 17, Jansen Whiteman 6 0-0 12, Jace Whiteman 4 0-0 12, Grant Jorgensen 2 0-0 6, Cole Rusk 3 0-0 6, Maverick Casholm 1 0-0 3, Totals 23 3-3 56.
STERLING NEWMAN -- Devon House 12 4-5 33, Marcus Williams 7 2-3 16, Kory Munen 2 1-1 6, Andrew Velasquez 2 0-0 4, Britt 1 0-1 3, Luke Johnson 1 0-0 2, Totals 25 7-10 64.
Rockridge;14;22;10;10;--;56
Newman;14;17;14;19;--;64
Three-point goals -- R 7, (Jace Whiteman 4, Jorgensen 2, Casholm 1); NEW 7, (House 5, Munen 1, Johnson 1).
WACO 53, Wapello 38
WAPELLO -- Caden Thomas 7 1-1 15, Rhett Smith 5 1-2 12, Maddux Griffin 4 0-2 8, Aiden Housmann 1 0-0 3, Tade Parsons 0 0-0 0, Totals 17 2-5 38.
WACO -- Nik Connelly 7 1-5 15, Pietro Vannini 6 0-2 14, Drew Kissel 3 2-3 9, Gabe Reichenbach 3 2-2 8, Braden Hammond 1 2-2 5, Elijah McGohan 0 2-2 2, Totals 20 9-16 53.
Halftime -- WAP 20, WACO 25. Three-point goals -- WAP 2, (Smith 1, Housmann 1); WACO 4, (Vannini 2, Hammond 1, Kissel 1). Team fouls -- WAP 15, WACO 11.
LATE MONDAY
Wilton 55, Louisa-Muscatine 51
LOUISA-MUSCATINE -- Dawson Wehrle 9 3-6 24, Dallas Vasquez 4 2-5 11, Brock Jeambey 4 3-3 11, Michael Danz 1 1-4 3, Jared Woerly 1 0-2 2, Xander Bieri 0 0-1 0, Totals 19 9-24 51.
WILTON -- Jackson Hull 4 2-2 13, Caleb Sawvell 4 1-2 11, Buddy Darting 2 3-4 9, Caden Kirkman 3 3-4 9, Colby Sawvell 4 0-0 8, Clayton Guyer 1 1-6 3, Mason Nolte 1 0-0 2, Toals 19 10-18 55.
Halftime -- LM 21, W 21. Three-point goals -- LM 4, (Wehrle 3, Vasquez 1); W 7, (Hull 3, Sawvell 2, Darting 2). Team fouls -- LM 17, W 23.
Girls basketball
Tuesday's scores
MAC
Bettendorf 54, Assumption 41
Davenport West 51, Clinton 35
Muscatine 36, Pleasant Valley 27
North Scott 63, Davenport North 43
Western Big Six
Moline 65, Dunlap 51
Rock Island 78, Limestone 40
Rock Falls 56, Alleman 29
Iowa area
Bellevue Marquette 54, Central City 22
Central DeWitt 52, Clear Creek Amana 47
Edgewood-Colesburg 44, Midland 32
Iowa City Regina 47, Tipton 34
Louisa-Muscatine 61, Highland 41
Maquoketa 54, Vinton-Shellsburg 48
Mediapolis 70, Columbus Community 25
Monticello 42, Bellevue 35
Northeast 64, North Cedar 29
North Linn 65, Calamus-Wheatland 22
Prince of Peace 45, Alburnett 38
Springville 71, Easton Valley 41
Wapello 57, WACO 26
West Branch 70, Durant 36
West Liberty 63, Mid-Prairie 61
North Scott 63, Davenport North 43
NORTH SCOTT (3-0, 1-0) -- Presley Case 1-10 1-2 4, Sydney Happel 1-5 1-2 4, Sam Scott 3-5 0-0 9, Adriane Latham 0-3 0-0 0, Grace Boffeli 11-23 13-20 35, Brooke Kilburg 0-1 0-1 0, Hattie Hagedorn 3-4 0-0 8, Alissa Bockenfeld 0-0 0-0 0, Rachel Anderson 0-1 0-0 0, Tarynn Kuehl 0-0 0-0 0, Avery Woods 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 20-53 15-24 63
DAVENPORT NORTH (1-1, 0-1) -- Me'Kiyah Harris 1-5 0-0 2, Lindsey Broders 2-5 0-0 5, Camry Dillie 5-12 0-0 12, Jordan Burch 3-4 0-0 7, Bella Sims 3-10 1-2 9, Anne Awour 0-2 0-0 0, Ivy Wilmington 0-2 0-0 0, Emma Davis 3-5 1-1 8, Layla Muhammad 0-2 0-0 0, Tayja Clayton 0-2 0-0 0, Kenzie Tronnes 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 17-50 2-3 43
North Scott;16;20;11;16;--;63
Davenport North;13;8;12;10;--;43
Three-point goals -- North Scott 8-23 (Scott 3-5, Hagedorn 2-3, Case 1-7, Happel 1-4, Woods 1-1, Boffeli 0-1, Kilburg 0-1, Anderson 0-1); North 7-31 (Sims 2-9, Dillie 2-8, Davis 1-3, Broders 1-1, Burch 1-1, Harris 0-2, Wilmington 0-2, Muhammad 0-2, Awour 0-1, Clayton 0-1, Tronnes 0-1). Rebounds -- North Scott 42 (Boffeli 18, Latham 11); North 19 (Burch 5, Broders 3). Team fouls -- North Scott 6, North 21. Fouled out -- North Scott (none); North (Awour).
Davenport West 51, Clinton 35
DAVENPORT WEST -- Grace Schneiderman 4 5-5 2 14, Jessie Chalupa 0 0-0 0 0, Nevaeh Thomas 0 0-0 4 0, Kaitlyn Powell 6 4-4 1 16, Tameka Sanders 0 0-0 2 0, Madison Fuller 3 1-4 5 8, Sarah Madden 1 0-0 2 2, Ashlyn Utterback 2 0-0 1 4, Kylee Devore 3 1-3 2 7, Totals 19 11-16 19 51
CLINTON -- Elle Davis 4 0-4 3 11, Selena Tello 0 0-0 1 0, Jamie Greenwalt 0 0-1 0 0, Payton Luett 0 0-0 0 0, Rylie Mussman 0 0-0 5 0, Molly Shannon 2 2-4 1 6, Makenzie Cooley 7 2-5 3 16, Michelle Powell 1 0-0 2 2. Totals 14 4-14 15 35
West;13;13;18;7;--;51
Clinton;4;8;11;12;--;35
3-point goals -- West 2 (Sneiderman, Fuller); Clinton 3 (Davis 3). Fouled out -- West 1 (Fuller); Clinton 1 (Mussman)
Muscatine 36, Pleasant Valley 27
PLEASANT VALLEY -- Sophia Lindquist 0-2 0-0 0 0, Megan Schiltz 0-0 0-0 1 0, Reese Lienemann 0-1 0-0 0 0, Regan Denny 0-1 0-0 0 0, Ellie Scranton 2-4 1-2 2 5, Addie Kerkhoff 0-3 0-0 3 0, Anna Carius 0-0 0-0 1 0, Ilah Perez-Johnson 8-14 1-1 3 17, Halle Vice 1-2, 1-1 2 3. Team totals 11-30 3-4 12 27
MUSCATINE -- Zoey Long 4-13 7-7 0 18, Grace Bode 0-2 1-2 1 1, Emily Woepking 1-7 0-0 4 2, Rylie Moss 0-0 1-2 1 1, Avarie Eagle 3-4 0-0 2 6, Madi Petersen 4-7 0-0 0 8. Team totals 12-33 8-10 9 36
Pleasant Valley;4;6;9;8;--;27
Muscatine;7;11;12;6;--;36
3-point goals -- PV 0-4; Muscatine 3-13 (Long 3-9, Woepking 0-2. Rebounds -- PV 16; Musc 13. Turnovers -- PV 16; Musc 12.
Moline 65, Dunlap 51
DUNLAP -- Bemmel 5 1-2 13, Davis 3 1-2 7, Sutter 3 0-0 7, Sutter 3 0-0 6, DiGiallanardo 2 1-4 5, Smith 2 0-3 4, Field 1 0-0 3, Michanicon 1 0-0 2, Marino 1 0-0 2, Stirnaman 1 0-0 2, Totals 22 3-11 51.
MOLINE -- Curtis 7 2-2 18, Finch 4 5-9 13, Tatum 3 4-4 11, Trice 3 1-2 8, Smith 3 0-0 7, McDowell Newman 2 1-1 5, Hazen 1 1-2 3, Taylor 0 0-0 0, Totals 23 14-20 65.
Dunlap;11;7;13;20;--;51
Moline;25;13;10;17;--;65
Three-point goals -- D 4, (Bemmel 2, Field 1, Sutter 1); M 5, (Curtis 2, Trice 1, Smith 1, Tatum 1). Team fouls -- D 13, M 14.
Prince of Peace 45, Alburnett 38
PRINCE OF PEACE -- Grace Dehner 0 0-0 0 0, Isabel Hansen 5 1-2 2 12, Kaelyn Goodsman 2 0-0 4 4, Paige Kuehl 1 0-2 0 2, Anabel Blount 3 4-6 2 10, Sarah Moeller 0 0-0 1 0, Lilly Isenhour 6 5-9 1 17. Totals 17 10-19 10 45
ALBURNETT -- Madison Graubard 2 0-0 4 4, Madison Schuster 1 4-4 1 6, Abbie Eschen 1 0-0 1 2, Hailey Carolan 0 1-2 4 1, Megan Neighbor 5 2-2 4 13, Rhea Armon 4 0-0 1 9. Totals 13 7-8 15 38
Prince of Peace;9;14;10;12;--;45
Alburnett;12;4;11;11;--;38
3-point goals -- Prince of Peace 1 (Hansen); Alburnett 2 (Neighbor, Armon)
Bellevue Marquette 54, Central City 22
BELLEVUE MARQUETTE -- Delaney Banowetz 2 0-1 3 4, Holly Beauchamp 0 0-0 0 0, Elise Kilburg 0 0-1 1 0, Halle Kilburg 0 2-2 0 2, Miranda Peters 2 2-2 3 6, Kaylee Koos 0 0-2 0 0, Ellie O'Brien 6 0-0 2 12, Alison Kettmann 0 0-0 0 0, Holly Kremer 5 1-3 1 11, Tori Michel 8 3-3 0 19. Totals 23 8-14 11 54
CENTRAL CITY -- Lillie Kramer 1 0-0 1 2, Sara Reid 3 0-0 0 6, Sarah Ashley 1 0-2 3 2, Emma Tritle 1 0-0 4 3, Hannah Kramer 0 0-0 2 0, Tesla Maloy 0 0-0 0 0, Ellie Lenz 0 0-0 1 0, Lacey Heinnick 1 0-0 1 2. Totals 11 1-3 15 22
Bellevue Marquette;16;16;11;11;--;54
Central City;5;6;0;11;--;22
3-point goals -- Central City 1 (Tritle)
Monticello 42, Bellevue 35
MONTICELLO -- Gabrielle Steiner 4 0-0 0 9, Tori McDonald 1 1-4 2 4, Gabrielle Guilord 6 2-8 4 14, Emily Schlarmann 1 0-0 1 2, Delainy Fellinger 0 0-0 0 0, Carly Hayen 1 4-10 1 6, Jordan Kuper 2 3-6 1 7, Lydia Recker 0 0-0 3 0, Bronwyn Hodge 0 0-2 0 0. Totals 15 10-30 12 42
BELLEVUE -- Julia Penniston 1 0-0 2 3, Mariah Hueneke 1 0-0 1 2, Lindsey Banowetz 7 3-4 5 18, Maddie Schmidt 0 0-0 3 0, Teresa Paulsen 4 0-2 3 8, Brianna Laughlin 0 0-0 5 0, Audrey Wedeking 0 0-0 0 0, Sally Paulsen 2 0-0 0 4. Totals 15 3-6 19 35
Monticello;10;6;8;18;--;42
Bellevue;8;12;7;8;--;35
3-point goals -- Monticello 2 (Steiner, McDonald); Bellevue 2 (Penniston, Banowetz). Fouled out -- Bellevue 2 (Banowetz, Laughlin)
Wapello 57, WACO 26
WAPELLO -- Eryka Dickey 6 2-3 14, Holly Massner 4 0-2 12, Sammy Ewart 4 0-2 11, Lindsay Massner 5 1-1 11, Serah Shafer 2 1-1 5, Aysha Little 1 0-0 2, Toni Bohlen 1 0-2 2, Mady Reid 0 0-0 0, Totals 23 7-8 57.
WACO -- Morgan Graber 4 0-3 11, Mayson Lee 1 3-3 5, Grace Conwell 2 0-0 4, Lela Fort 1 0-0 2, Lindsey Roth 1 0-1 2, Ellah Kissell 1 0-0 2, Laney Graber 0 0-0 0, Totals 10 4-6 26.
Halftime -- WAP 36, WACO 10. Three-point goals -- WAP 3, (Massner 2, Ewart 1); WACO 0. Team fouls -- WAP 12, WACO 15.
Louisa-Muscatine 61, Highland 41
LOUISA-MUSCATINE -- Kylee Sanders 8 2-2 21, Hailey Sanders 10 1-5 21, Hanna McConnaha 2 0-0 5, Raegan Downing 2 1-1 5, McKenna Hohenadel 1 2-2 4, Emilee Truitt 1 1-1 3, Laken Werner 0 2-2 2, Destiney Miller 0 0-0 0, Totals 24 9-15 61.
HIGHLAND -- Kaylah Bree 3 1-5 11, Abigail Sranky 1 5-6 8, Alysia Clarke 2 1-1 6, Haley Sweeting 2 0-2 6, Jaynn Sands 2 0-2 6, Kayla Roth 1 0-0 2, Daniella Laughlin 1 0-0 2. Emma Sowak 0 0-2 0, McKenzie Helm 0 0-0 0, Totals 12 10-15 41.
Three-point goals -- LM 4, (K. Sanders 3, McConnaha 1); H 2, (Clarke 1, Sranky 1). Team fouls -- LM 17, H 18.
Wrestling
The Predicament rankings
Class 3A
Top 10 -- 1. Bettendorf; 2. Southeast Polk; 3. Fort Dodge; 4. Iowa City West; 5. Ankeny Centennial; 6. Waverly-Shell Rock; 7. Waukee; 8. Ankeny; 9. Mason City; 10. Johnston
Top 3 at each weight + locals
106 -- 1. Dustin Bohren, so., Bettendorf; 2. Grant O'Dell, so., Iowa City West; 3. Brandon O'Brien, jr., Linn-Mar; 6. Kale Anderson, sr., Clinton
113 -- 1. Trever Anderson, so., Ankeny; 2. Blaine Frazier, so., West Burlington-Notre Dame; 3. Bailey Roybal, sr., Waverly-Shell Rock
120 -- 1. Drake Ayala, jr., Fort Dodge; 2. Austin Kegley, sr., Cedar Rapids Prairie; 3. Thurman Christensen, jr., Waukee
126 -- 1. Cullen Schriever, sr., Mason City; 2. Carson Taylor, sr., Fort Dodge; 3. Aiden Evans, sr., Bettendorf
132 -- 1. Hunter Garvin, so., Iowa City West; 2. Brock Espalin, sr., Des Moines East; 3. Aiden Riggins, so., Waverly-Shell Rock; 10. Josh Pelzer, so., Bettendorf
138 -- 1. Caleb Rathjen, jr., Ankeny; 2. Christian Stanek, so., Cedar Rapids Xavier; 3. James Edwards, sr., Johnston; 9. Trenton Doty, sr., North Scott
145 -- 1. Colby Schriever, sr., Mason City; 2. Devon Strief, jr., Bettendorf; 3. Logan Adamson, jr., Bettendorf
152 -- 1. Eli Loyd, sr., Pleasant Valley; 2. Ben Monroe, sr., Ankeny Centennial; 3. Cody Anderson, sr., Waukee
160 -- 1. Jake Matthaidess, sr., North Scott; 2. Caleb Hegeson, jr., Johnston; 3. Luke Fistler, sr., Dallas Center-Grimes
170 -- 1. Logan Neils, sr., Ankeny Centennial; 2. Ashton Barker, jr., Iowa City West; 3. Deveyon Montgomery, sr., Southeast Polk; 6. Bradley Hill, so., Bettendorf; 7. Zach Campbell, sr., North Scott; 8. Tim Nimely, jr., Muscatine
182 -- 1. Blake Underwood, sr., WDM Valley; 2. Jake Hosch, sr., Western Dubuque; 3. Will Hoeft, sr., Iowa City West; 10. Trevor Bitner, sr., Clinton
195 -- 1. Gabe Christenson, sr., Southeast Polk; 2. Ashton Stoner-DeGroot, sr., Cedar Rapids Prairie; 3. Cade Parker, sr., Cedar Rapids Kennedy; 7. Kane Schmidt, jr., Bettendorf
220 -- 1. Brayden Wolf, sr., Waverly-Shell Rock; 2. Gage Linahon, sr., Newton; 3. Collin Bohnenkamp, sr., Cedar Falls; 4. Ethan Barry, sr., Bettendorf; 7. Hunter Randall, sr., Clinton
285 -- 1. Griffin Liddle, jr., Bettendorf; 2. Josh Vis, sr., Cedar Rapids Kennedy; 3. Gabe Greenlee, sr., Ames
Class 2A
Top 10 -- 1. West Delaware; 2. Union, La Porte City; 3. Osage; 4. Centerville; 5. Winterset; 6. Solon; 7. West Liberty; 8. Independence; 9. Bondurant-Farrar; 10. Williamsburg
Top 3 at each weight + locals
106 -- 1. Cameron Phetxoumphone, so., Webster City; 2. Carter Anderson, so., Albia; 3. Cole Nelson, sr., Humboldt
113 -- 1. Carter Fousek, so., Crestwood; 2. Keaton Zeimet, jr., Central DeWitt; 3. Riley Anderson, jr., Bondurant-Farrar
120 -- 1. Matthew Lewis, jr., Centerville; 2. Colby Lillegard, sr., Bondurant-Farrar; 3. Kolten Crawford, jr., Union; 10. Ethan Forker, so., Davenport Assumption
126 -- 1. Nathan Genobana, jr., Centerville; 2. Isaiah Weber, so., Independence; 3. Joe Sullivan, sr., Osage
132 -- 1. Bryce Hatten, sr., Winterset; 2. Brock Beck, sr., Grinnell; 3. Eric Kinkaid, so., Camanche
138 -- 1. Hayden Taylor, so., Solon; 2. Jalen Schropp, sr., Williamsburg; 3. Kruise Kiburz, sr., Winterset
145 -- 1. Jack Thomsen, sr., Union; 2. Jack Gaukel, jr., Sergeant Bluff-Luton; 3. Jadyn Peyton, so., West Delaware; 10. Talen Dengler, sr., West Liberty
152 -- 1. Will Esmoil, sr., West Liberty; 2. Jack West, sr., Winterset; 3. Colby Tool, jr., Prairie-City Monroe; 8. Cam Rice, jr., Columbus Community
160 -- 1. Adam Ahrendsen, jr., Union; 2. Justin McCunn, sr., Red Oak; 3. Zach Williams, sr., Osage
170 -- 1. Spencer Mooberry, jr., Osage; 2. Jax Flynn, sr., Solon; 3. Mason Griffin, sr., Emmetsburg
182 -- 1. Sage Walker, sr., Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont; 2. Jackson Kinsella, jr., Creston/O-M; 3. Cole Davis, sr., Independence; 6. Abe Michel, sr., Maquoketa
195 -- 1. Wyatt Voelker, so., West Delaware; 2. Evan Rosonke, sr., NHTV; 3. Isaac Boucher, sr., Mid-Prairie
220 -- 1. Cody Fisher, sr., Woodward-Granger; 2. Kobe Simon, jr., West Liberty; 3. Seth Adrian, sr., Davenport Assumption
285 -- 1. Kaden Sutton, sr., ADM (Adel); 2. Taven Rich, sr., Maquoketa; 3. Carson Petlon, jr., West Delaware
Class 1A
Top 10 -- 1. Don Bosco; 2. Lisbon; 3. Underwood; 4. West Sioux; 5. Denver; 6. West Hancock; 7. Woodbury Central; 8. Logan-Magnolia; 9. Lake Mills; 10. Eagle Grove
Top 3 at each weight + locals
106 -- 1. Quincy Happel, so., Lisbon; 2. Jace Rose, so., Oakland Riverside; 3. Donavon Hanson, jr., West Bend-Mallard
113 -- 1. Marcel Lopez, so., New London; 2. Braden Graff, so., West Sioux; 3. Jakob Whitinger, sr., Nashua-Plainfield
120 -- 1. Hagen Heistand, so., Logan-Magnolia; 2. Stevie Barnes, so., Underwood; 3. Trey Lashbrook, jr., AGWSR; 4. Damon Huston, jr., Midland
126 -- 1. Adam Allard, sr., West Sioux; 2. Aidan Noonan, jr., Cascade; 3. Beau Klingensmith, jr., Woodbury Central; 6. Kael Brisker, jr., Wilton
132 -- 1. Robert Avila, so., Lisbon; 2. Cole Cassady, sr., Martensdale-St. Marys; 3. Cullen Koedam, so., West Sioux
138 -- 1. Cael Happel, sr., Lisbon; 2. Logan James, sr., Underwood; 3. Easton Larson, sr., Don Bosco; 5. Daniel Meeker, sr., Wapello
145 -- 1. Nick Hamilton, so., Underwood; 2. Cael Rahnavardi, jr., Don Bosco; 3. Briar Reisz, jr., Logan-Magnolia; 9. Brody Hawtrey, sr., North Cedar
152 -- 1. Wade Mitchell, sr., Woodbury Central; 2. Blake Thomsen, sr., Underwood; 3. Cael Frost, jr., Don Bosco
160 -- 1. Ben Smith, sr., Iowa Valley; 2. Cade Tenold, so., Don Bosco; 3. John Ebaugh, sr., Denver
170 -- 1. Tristan Mulder, jr., Western Christian; 2. Carson Tenold, so., Don Bosco; 3. Ethan Fulcher, sr., Hudson; 10. Chase Kruse, sr., Louisa-Muscatine
182 -- 1. Treyton Cacek, sr., GTRA; 2. Thomas Even, sr., Don Bosco; 3. Cole Kelly, jr., West Hancock; 5. Coy Baker, sr., Wilton
195 -- 1. Cole Clark, jr., Lisbon; 2. Trevor Dorn, sr., Denver; 3. Tate Hagen, sr., West Hancock; 6. Tyler Thurston, sr., North Cedar
220 -- 1. Joel Mendoza, sr., Eagle Grove; 2. Luke Recker, jr., East Buchanan; 3. Ethan Allie, sr., Belle Plaine
285 -- 1. Chet Buss, so., North Butler-Clarksville; 2. Chandler Redenius, sr., West Hancock; 3. Ryley Snell, so., Interstate 35; 8. Gabe Hayes, sr., Louisa-Muscatine
Geneseo 43, Sterling 18
106 -- Landen Gumison (Gen) dec. Karson Strohmayer, 5-2; 113 -- Carson Raya (Gen) dec. AJ Kested, 12-11; 120 -- Anthony Montez (Gen) major dec. John Cid, 22-8; 126 -- Cade Hornback (Gen) pinned Thomas Martin, 5:56; 132 -- Drew Kested (Ster) dec. Luke Henkhaus, 7-3; 138 -- Brayden Porter (Ster) dec. Logan Tuggle, 5-4; 145 -- Mauricio Garcia (Ster) dec. Bruce Moore, 7-2; 152 -- Clay Debaillie (Gen) pinned Juilan Rodriguez, 2:28; 160 -- Kyle State (Gen) pinned Kolten Smith, 2:56; 170 -- Nick Simester (Ster) dec. Will McKlevin, 7-2; 182 -- Kane Miller (Gen) pinned Noah Noah, 4:38; 195 -- Eli Allen (Gen) pinned Alejandro Arellano, 5:58; 220 -- Jason Farnham (Ster) pinned Mick Mooney, 0:28; 285 -- Rob Stohl (Gen) dec. Cade Lyons, 9-5.