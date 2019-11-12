Football
Iowa playoffs
Semifinals
Thursday's games
Eight-player
Turkey Valley (11-0) vs. Don Bosco (11-0), 9 a.m.
Audubon (11-1) vs. Remsen St. Marys (11-0), noon
Class 3A
C.B. Lewis Central (10-1) vs. Western Dubuque (11-0), 5:30 p.m.
Solon (11-0) vs. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (10-1), 8:30 p.m.
Friday's games
Class A
St. Ansgar (11-0) vs. Grundy Center (10-1), 10 a.m.
West Hancock (11-0) vs. Woodbury Central (10-1), 1 p.m.
Class 4A
Bettendorf (9-2) vs. West Des Moines Valley (11-0), 4 p.m.
Cedar Rapids Kennedy (10-1) vs. Dowling Catholic (10-1), 7 p.m.
Saturday's games
Class 1A
Van Meter (11-0) vs. Iowa City Regina (9-2), 10 a.m.
West Lyon (10-1) vs. West Sioux (10-1), 1 p.m.
Class 2A
Algona (11-0) vs. OABCIG (11-0), 4 p.m.
Waukon (11-0) vs. Williamsburg (8-3), 7 p.m.
Illinois playoffs
Quarterfinals
Saturday's games
Class 1A
Morrison (11-0) at Annawan-Wethersfield (11-0), 1 p.m.
Freeport Aquin (11-0) at Lena-Winslow (11-0)
Arcola (9-2) at Moweaqua Central A&M (11-0)
Carrollton (9-2) at Athens (9-2)
Class 2A
Sterling Newman (10-1) at Knoxville (11-0)
Clifton Central (11-0) at Fieldcrest (11-0)
Pana (10-1) at Nashville (10-1)
Decatur St. Teresa (10-1) at Auburn (8-3)
Class 3A
Paxton-Buckley-Loda (9-2) at Princeton (10-1)
Wilmington (10-1) at Byron (10-1)
Quincy Notre Dame (8-3) at Breese Mater Dai (10-1)
Vandalia (11-0) at Williamsville (11-0)
Class 4A
Wheaton St. Francis (10-1) at Coal City (11-0)
Elmhurst IC Catholic (10-1) at Richmond-Burton (11-0)
Kankakee McNamara (8-3) at Murphysboro (9-2)
Effingham (10-1) at Fairbury Prairie Central (9-2)
Class 5A
Chicago St. Rita (8-3) at Country Club Hills (10-1)
Sycamore (10-1) at Rockford Boylan (11-0)
Mascoutah (8-3) at Joliet Catholic (8-3)
Sacred Heart-Griffin (8-3) at Rochester (10-1)
Class 6A
Cary-Grove (9-2) at Crystal Lake Prairie Ridge (10-1)
Deerfield (9-2) at Lake Forest (7-4)
Oak Lawn Richards (10-1) at East St. Louis (11-0)
Chatham Glenwood (11-0) at New Lenox Providence (8-3)
Class 7A
Chicago Phillips (9-1) at Chicago Mt. Carmel (11-0)
Willowbrook (10-1) at Lake Zurich (8-3)
Batavia (9-2) at Nazareth Academy (11-0)
Rolling Meadows (11-0) at Wheaton Warrenville South (8-3)
Class 8A
Minooka (11-0) at Chicago Brother Rice (7-4)
Gurnee Warren (11-0) at Bolingbrook (8-3)
Chicago Marist (7-4) at Loyola Academy (8-3)
Homewood-Flossmoor (10-1) at Frankfort Lincoln-Way East (11-0)
Volleyball
Iowa state tournament
at Cedar Rapids (U.S. Cellular Center)
Class 5A
Tuesday's scores
Cedar Falls 25-25-21-24-15, Waukee 22-10-25-26-12
Ankeny 25-25-25, Council Bluffs Abe Lincoln 20-15-18
Pleasant Valley 25-25-19-25, Iowa City Liberty 17-12-25-20
WDM Valley 25-25-23-25, Dowling Catholic 12-16-25-19
Thursday's semifinals
Cedar Falls (42-1) vs. Ankeny (37-5), 10 a.m.
Pleasant Valley (30-5) vs. WDM Valley (41-4), 10 a.m.
Class 4A
Tuesday's scores
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 27-25-23-25, Glenwood 25-17-25-18
West Delaware 25-22-25-25, Waverly-Shell Rock 16-25-17-20
Western Dubuque 23-21-25-25-15, Cedar Rapids Xavier 25-25-18-21-10
Marion 25-25-25, North Scott 21-23-15
Thursday's semifinals
Sergeant Bluff-Luton (35-3) vs. West Delaware (40-5), noon
Western Dubuque (23-13) vs. Marion (31-10), noon
Class 3A
Today's matches
Davenport Assumption (32-5) vs. Union Community (30-11), 10 a.m.
West Liberty (31-7) vs. Mount Vernon (33-10), noon
Carroll Kuemper (35-4) vs. Unity Christian (24-10), 10 a.m.
Red Oak (33-6) vs. Nevada (33-9), noon
Class 2A
Today's matches
Western Christian (38-5) vs. Hudson (31-7), 2 p.m.
Osage (36-6) vs. Grundy Center (32-8), 4 p.m.
Dyersville Beckman (40-8) vs. Van Buren County (32-4), 2 p.m.
Wilton (35-3) vs. Clarion-Goldfield-Dows (29-6), 4 p.m.
Class 1A
Today's matches
Sidney (35-6) vs. Springville (20-16), 6 p.m.
LeMars Gehlen (25-7) vs. North Tama (26-6), 8 p.m.
Council Bluffs St. Albert (24-9) vs. Holy Trinity (28-10), 6 p.m.
Janesville (33-11) vs. Wapsie Valley (23-15), 8 p.m.
Pleasant Valley 25-25-19-25, Liberty 17-12-25-20
Kills — PV, Kaitlyn Morgan 11, Ilah Perez-Johnson 11, Emily Wood 8, Erica Brohm 5; Liberty, Rylee Fay 7, Cassidy Hartman 6, Shelby Kimm 6, LeeAnn Potter 5, Lauren Roman 5. Assists — PV, Kora Ruff 40; Liberty, Fay 14, Hailey Hested 12. Aces — PV, Perez-Johnson 5, Wood 3, Ruff 2; Liberty, Hartman 2, Hested 2. Blocks — PV, Brohm 6, Morgan 5, Wood 4, Chloe Cline 3; Liberty, Roman 3, Potter 2. Digs — PV, Sara Hoskins 18, Perez-Johnson 14, Claire Bebow 11, Ruff 11; Liberty, Addie Schmierer 23, Potter 9.
Records: PV 30-5; Liberty 34-3 (final)
Marion 25-25-25, North Scott 21-23-15
Kills -- Marion, Delaney Rice 15, Kayba Laube 11, Ella VanWeelden 9, Avery VanHook 7; North Scott, Emma Powell 10, Ella McLaughlin 7. Assists -- Marion, Van Hook 25, Elise Mehaffy 19; North Scott, Taylor Robertson 13, Sam Lee 9. Aces -- Marion, Van Hook 2, Rice 2; North Scott, Lee 4, McLaughlin, Rachel Anderson, Robertson. Blocks -- Marion, Van Weelden 3, Rice 3; North Scott, Grace Graham 2, Kendall McNaull, Powell. Digs -- Marion, Trinity Zika 26, Laube 17, Peyton Johnson 14; North Scott, Powell 17, McLaughlin 11, Anderson 9, Paige Blaskovich 7.
Records: Marion 31-10; North Scott 28-6 (final)
