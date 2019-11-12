Football

Iowa playoffs

Semifinals

Thursday's games

Eight-player

Turkey Valley (11-0) vs. Don Bosco (11-0), 9 a.m.

Audubon (11-1) vs. Remsen St. Marys (11-0), noon

Class 3A

C.B. Lewis Central (10-1) vs. Western Dubuque (11-0), 5:30 p.m.

Solon (11-0) vs. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (10-1), 8:30 p.m.

Friday's games

Class A

St. Ansgar (11-0) vs. Grundy Center (10-1), 10 a.m.

West Hancock (11-0) vs. Woodbury Central (10-1), 1 p.m.

Class 4A

Bettendorf (9-2) vs. West Des Moines Valley (11-0), 4 p.m.

Cedar Rapids Kennedy (10-1) vs. Dowling Catholic (10-1), 7 p.m.

Saturday's games

Class 1A

Van Meter (11-0) vs. Iowa City Regina (9-2), 10 a.m.

West Lyon (10-1) vs. West Sioux (10-1), 1 p.m.

Class 2A

Algona (11-0) vs. OABCIG (11-0), 4 p.m.

Waukon (11-0) vs. Williamsburg (8-3), 7 p.m.

Illinois playoffs

Quarterfinals

Saturday's games

Class 1A

Morrison (11-0) at Annawan-Wethersfield (11-0), 1 p.m.

Freeport Aquin (11-0) at Lena-Winslow (11-0)

Arcola (9-2) at Moweaqua Central A&M (11-0)

Carrollton (9-2) at Athens (9-2)

Class 2A

Sterling Newman (10-1) at Knoxville (11-0)

Clifton Central (11-0) at Fieldcrest (11-0)

Pana (10-1) at Nashville (10-1)

Decatur St. Teresa (10-1) at Auburn (8-3)

Class 3A

Paxton-Buckley-Loda (9-2) at Princeton (10-1)

Wilmington (10-1) at Byron (10-1)

Quincy Notre Dame (8-3) at Breese Mater Dai (10-1)

Vandalia (11-0) at Williamsville (11-0)

Class 4A

Wheaton St. Francis (10-1) at Coal City (11-0)

Elmhurst IC Catholic (10-1) at Richmond-Burton (11-0)

Kankakee McNamara (8-3) at Murphysboro (9-2)

Effingham (10-1) at Fairbury Prairie Central (9-2)

Class 5A

Chicago St. Rita (8-3) at Country Club Hills (10-1)

Sycamore (10-1) at Rockford Boylan (11-0)

Mascoutah (8-3) at Joliet Catholic (8-3)

Sacred Heart-Griffin (8-3) at Rochester (10-1)

Class 6A

Cary-Grove (9-2) at Crystal Lake Prairie Ridge (10-1)

Deerfield (9-2) at Lake Forest (7-4)

Oak Lawn Richards (10-1) at East St. Louis (11-0)

Register for more free articles
Stay logged in to skip the surveys
Log in Sign up

Chatham Glenwood (11-0) at New Lenox Providence (8-3)

Class 7A

Chicago Phillips (9-1) at Chicago Mt. Carmel (11-0)

Willowbrook (10-1) at Lake Zurich (8-3)

Batavia (9-2) at Nazareth Academy (11-0)

Rolling Meadows (11-0) at Wheaton Warrenville South (8-3)

Class 8A

Minooka (11-0) at Chicago Brother Rice (7-4)

Gurnee Warren (11-0) at Bolingbrook (8-3)

Chicago Marist (7-4) at Loyola Academy (8-3)

Homewood-Flossmoor (10-1) at Frankfort Lincoln-Way East (11-0)

Volleyball

Iowa state tournament

at Cedar Rapids (U.S. Cellular Center)

Class 5A

Tuesday's scores

Cedar Falls 25-25-21-24-15, Waukee 22-10-25-26-12

Ankeny 25-25-25, Council Bluffs Abe Lincoln 20-15-18

Pleasant Valley 25-25-19-25, Iowa City Liberty 17-12-25-20

WDM Valley 25-25-23-25, Dowling Catholic 12-16-25-19

Thursday's semifinals

Cedar Falls (42-1) vs. Ankeny (37-5), 10 a.m.

Pleasant Valley (30-5) vs. WDM Valley (41-4), 10 a.m.

Class 4A

Tuesday's scores

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 27-25-23-25, Glenwood 25-17-25-18

West Delaware 25-22-25-25, Waverly-Shell Rock 16-25-17-20

Western Dubuque 23-21-25-25-15, Cedar Rapids Xavier 25-25-18-21-10

Marion 25-25-25, North Scott 21-23-15

Thursday's semifinals

Sergeant Bluff-Luton (35-3) vs. West Delaware (40-5), noon

Western Dubuque (23-13) vs. Marion (31-10), noon

Class 3A

Today's matches

Davenport Assumption (32-5) vs. Union Community (30-11), 10 a.m.

West Liberty (31-7) vs. Mount Vernon (33-10), noon

Carroll Kuemper (35-4) vs. Unity Christian (24-10), 10 a.m.

Red Oak (33-6) vs. Nevada (33-9), noon

Class 2A

Today's matches

Western Christian (38-5) vs. Hudson (31-7), 2 p.m.

Osage (36-6) vs. Grundy Center (32-8), 4 p.m.

Dyersville Beckman (40-8) vs. Van Buren County (32-4), 2 p.m. 

Wilton (35-3) vs. Clarion-Goldfield-Dows (29-6), 4 p.m.

Class 1A

Today's matches

Sidney (35-6) vs. Springville (20-16), 6 p.m.

LeMars Gehlen (25-7) vs. North Tama (26-6), 8 p.m.

Council Bluffs St. Albert (24-9) vs. Holy Trinity (28-10), 6 p.m.

Janesville (33-11) vs. Wapsie Valley (23-15), 8 p.m.

Pleasant Valley 25-25-19-25, Liberty 17-12-25-20

Kills — PV, Kaitlyn Morgan 11, Ilah Perez-Johnson 11, Emily Wood 8, Erica Brohm 5; Liberty, Rylee Fay 7, Cassidy Hartman 6, Shelby Kimm 6, LeeAnn Potter 5, Lauren Roman 5. Assists — PV, Kora Ruff 40; Liberty, Fay 14, Hailey Hested 12. Aces — PV, Perez-Johnson 5, Wood 3, Ruff 2; Liberty, Hartman 2, Hested 2. Blocks — PV, Brohm 6, Morgan 5, Wood 4, Chloe Cline 3; Liberty, Roman 3, Potter 2. Digs — PV, Sara Hoskins 18, Perez-Johnson 14, Claire Bebow 11, Ruff 11; Liberty, Addie Schmierer 23, Potter 9. 

Records: PV 30-5; Liberty 34-3 (final)

Marion 25-25-25, North Scott 21-23-15

Kills -- Marion, Delaney Rice 15, Kayba Laube 11, Ella VanWeelden 9, Avery VanHook 7; North Scott, Emma Powell 10, Ella McLaughlin 7. Assists -- Marion, Van Hook 25, Elise Mehaffy 19; North Scott, Taylor Robertson 13, Sam Lee 9. Aces -- Marion, Van Hook 2, Rice 2; North Scott, Lee 4, McLaughlin, Rachel Anderson, Robertson. Blocks -- Marion, Van Weelden 3, Rice 3; North Scott, Grace Graham 2, Kendall McNaull, Powell. Digs -- Marion, Trinity Zika 26, Laube 17, Peyton Johnson 14; North Scott, Powell 17, McLaughlin 11, Anderson 9, Paige Blaskovich 7. 

Records: Marion 31-10; North Scott 28-6 (final)

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments